Tuesday's local scoreboard for Feb. 7
Featuring prep hockey results, area boys and girls basketball scores, and much more!
Girls hockey
Tuesday’s results
Mandan 4, Jamestown 3
Minot 5, Williston 0
Bismarck-Legacy 3, Bismarck Century 1
Moorhead 8, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
Grand Forks 5, Devils Lake 4
First period -- 1. GF, Sierra Heyd (Emma Gray) 5:32
Second period -- 2. GF, Averi Greenwood (Gray) 2:23; 3. GF, Emily Common PP (Greenwood) 6:12; 4. DL, Ashlyn Abrahamson PP 10:58; 5. GF, Brina Seng 16:30
Third period -- 6. DL, Abrahamson 7:17; 7. DL, Abrahamson 7:26; 8. DL, Siri Olson 13:01; 9. GF, Taylor Kilgore (Gray) 13:23
Goalie saves -- GF: Kaylee Baker 9-6-4--19; DL: Delaney Parker 12-9-9--30
Grand Forks head coach Alex Hedlund: “It was a big three-point win tonight. Devils Lake has girls that play/put the puck in the net. A win is a win. Happy to see many girls produce tonight! We will get back to work tomorrow for a big match up Friday against Century.”
Monday’s results
Fargo North-South 4, Marshall 2
EGF Senior High 7, Devils Lake 4
First period -- 1. EGF, Madison Stocker PP (Jaelyn Brenden) 5:20; 2. EGF, Maggey Plante (Kara Ellis) 10:30
Second period -- 3. EGF, Ellis SH (Blake Schultz) 0:26; 4. DL, Ashlyn Abrahamson 4:04; 5. DL, Julia Mclvor PP (Abrahamson) 11:04; 6. EGF, Schultz PP (Plante) 13:40; 7. EGF, Laura Pesch SH (Brenden) 15:03
Third period -- 8. EGF, Ellis (Claire Beck) 3:20; 9. DL, Abrahamson (Mclvor) 7:31; 10. EGF, Ellis (Schultz) 13:44; 11. DL, Abrahamson 15:44
Goalie saves -- EGF: Britlyn Rasmussen 24; DL: Mathea Nelson 36
ADVERTISEMENT
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 Warroad, bye
No. 5 Detroit Lakes at No. 4 EGF Senior High, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Crookston, bye
No. 6 International Falls at No. 3 Thief River Falls, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals
In Warroad
EGF Senior High/Detroit Lakes winner vs. No.1 Warroad, 4:30 p.m.
International Falls/Thief River Falls winner vs. No. 2 Crookston, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 16
In Warroad
Championship, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Tuesday's quarterfinals
Moorhead 8, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
Brainerd 7, Bemidji 3
Alexandria 6, St. Cloud 3
Roseau 4, Buffalo 0
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- 1. Jasmine Hovda (Samantha Peterson, Summer Byfuglien) 14:19; 2. Hovda (Peterson, Byfuglien) 14:42
Third period -- 3. Payton Remick PP (Hovda) 5:57; 4. Hovda SH (Amelia Kvien, Addyson Johnson) 10:45
Goalie saves -- BUF: Ava Jovan 33; R: Jada Pelowski 15
Saturday’s semifinals
No. 5 Brainerd at No. 1 Moorhead; No. 3 Alexandria at No. 2 Roseau
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Championship at neutral site, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 6A tournament
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 Fergus Falls, bye
No. 5 Breckenridge-Wahpeton at No. 4 Northern Lakes
No. 7 Prairie Centre at No. 2 Willmar
No. 6 Morris-Benson at No. 3 River Lakes
Tuesday, February 14
Semifinals
Breckenridge-Wahpeton/Northern Lakes winner at No. 1 Fergus Falls
Prairie Centre/Willmar winner vs. Morris-Benson/River Lakes winner, at higher seed
Thursday, February 16
In Alexandria
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey
Tuesday’s results
Warroad 3, EGF Senior High 2
Red Lake Falls 4, May-Port 2
West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Grafton-Park River 1
Detroit Lakes 8, Park Rapids 3
Fergus Falls 4, River Lake 4, tie
Red River 3, Fargo Davies 2, SO
First period -- 1. FD, Colten Spiewak 10:11; 2. RR, Tyson Ulmer (Espen Schneider) 10:29
Second period -- 3. RR, Mikey Coleman (Hudson Kilgore, Grant Gardner) 15:18
Third period -- 4. FD, Jobe Freier (Talon Seckerson) 4:49
Overtime -- No scoring.
Shootout -- RR wins SO 2-1 in 6 skaters via Mason Reynolds goal
Goalie saves -- FD: Gavin Erickson 5-11-13--29; RR: Jake Jenkins 10-9-5--24
GF Central 4, Fargo North 2
First period -- 1. GFC, Colton Bjorge (Evan Panzer, Ryder Burris) 3:00
Second period -- 2. FN, Koby Kiland 4:54; 3. GFC, Bjorge (Mack Blue, Panzer) 12:32
Third period -- 4. FN, Ray Walen (Max Watson) 10:32; 5. GFC, Caden Johansen PP (Dylan LaMont, Panzer) 12:03; 6. GFC, Bjorge empty net (Panzer) 16:39
Goalie saves -- GFC: Preston Diederich 4-12-4--20; FN: Nolan Astrup 11-11-4--26
RELATED: Bjorge's hat trick solidifies Central's No. 3 seed heading to postseason
ADVERTISEMENT
Crookston 6, Wahpeton-Breckenridge 2
First period -- 1. CRO, Brandon Colborn 4:55; 2. WB, Jack Ritenour SH 9:48
Second period -- 3. CRO, Carter Trudeau SH 3:13; 4. CRO, Ryan Street (Jack Doda) 5:32; 5. CRO, Doda (Nathan Kelly, Trudeau) 6:18; 6. CRO, Doda (Street, Trudeau) 8:32; 7. WB, Isiah Bruechert (Josh Hofman, Jace Johanson) 12:51; 8. CRO, Doda (Trudeau) 13:50
Third period -- No scoring.
Goalie saves -- CRO: Jaren Bailey 3-8-3--14; WB: Andrew Withuski 10-15-13--38
Moorhead 4, Rogers 1
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- 1. MOR, Aaron Reierson (Colby Krier, Caleb Alderson) 1:55; 2. ROG, Carson Udee (Keaton Weis) 2:27; 3. MOR, Ian Ness (Joe Kortan, Colin Baumgartner) 2:59; 4. MOR, Reierson (Krier, Brooks Cullen) 7:41; 5. MOR, Reierson 16:36
Third period -- No scoring.
Goalie saves -- ROG: Cade Chapman 22; MOR: Kai Weigel 22
Monday’s results
Park Rapids 6, Bagley-Fosston 4
Warroad 4, EGF Senior High 2
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- 1. WAR, Jayson Shaugabay PP (Carson Pilgrim, Hampton Slukynsky) 13:37; 2. WAR, Murray Marvin-Cordes PP (Erick Comstock, Pilgrim) 14:14
Third period -- 3. EGF, Brock Schultz PP (Landon Jameison, Grady Magner) 3:49; 4. EGF, Jameison (Schultz, Magner) 4:15; 5. WAR, Marvin-Cordes (Shaugabay) 14:41; 6. WAR, Marvin-Cordes empty net (Shaugabay) 16:16
Goalie saves -- WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 25; EGF: Chase Mero 24
Crookston 5, May-Port 2
First period -- 1. CRO, Jack Doda (Carter Trudeau) 3:47; 2. CRO, Doda SH 9:48; 3. MP, Noah Mehus (Jonathan Muhs, Nathan Sundberg) 13:51
Second period -- 4. CRO, Trudeau (Doda, Tate Hamre) 8:43; 5. CRO, Zach Tahran (Kadin Edwards, Jackson Demarais) 15:56; 6. MP, Shawn O’Hearn (Muhs, Mehus) 16:29
Third period -- 7. CRO, Trudeau (Doda) 13:00
Goalie saves -- CRO: Parker Kelly 13-10-11--34; MP: Trevin Applegren 9-8-X--17, Jackson Caron X-6-11--17
Roseau 3, Thief River Falls 0
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- 1. Noah Urness PP 12:05
Third period -- 2. Jake Halvorson (Preston Lundbohm) 7:28; 3. Urness 11:44
Goalie saves -- R: Atreyu Jones 16; TRF: Connor Roff 49
Detroit Lakes 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 1
First period -- 1. WDC, Aron Sutherland (Dalton Moyer) 4:19; 2. DL, Cole Deraney (Cole Larson, Ben Hines) 16:07
Second period -- 3. DL, Hines (Tommy Suckert) 2:47; 4. DL, Easton Kennedy PP (Deraney, Jacob Thomas) 15:06
Third period -- 5. DL, Cooper Moore (Jace Fields, Thomas) 2:03
Goalie saves -- DL: Josh Mack 17; WDC: Gunner Olson 27
N.D. East Region tournament
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Quarterfinals
Devils Lake/Grafton-Park River winner at No. 1 Red River, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Fargo Davies at No. 3 GF Central, 7 p.m.
No. 5 West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 4 Fargo North, 7:30 p.m.
West Fargo/May-Port winner at No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
At Purpur Arena
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
Semifinals, 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
State qualifiers, noon and 2:15 p.m.
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s results
Cavalier 67, Midway-Minto 23
May-Port-CG 46, Park River/F-L 17
North Prairie 64, Nelson County 24
West Fargo 90, Fargo Shanley 49
Wahpeton 55, Fargo North 41
West Fargo Horace 79, Fargo South 65
Fargo Davies 93, Valley City 53
Turtle Mountain 78, Williston 51
Mandan 77, Dickinson 49
Fertile-Beltrami 66, Climax-Fisher 42
Ada-Borup/West 73, Bagley 48
Norman County East/UH 75, Lake Park-Audubon 51
Sauk Rapids 57, Fergus Falls 48
Wadena-Deer Creek 80, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 19
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 62, Cass Lake-Bena 44
Kelliher-Northome 82, Pine River-Backus 75
Red River 63, West Fargo Sheyenne 49
Halftime: Red River 37, West Fargo Sheyenne 25
West Fargo Sheyenne -- Brenna Dick 21, Maya Metcalf 7, Karson Sanders 6, Hannah Herford 5, Cora Metcalf 4, Brooke Johnson 3, Kaitlyn Haas 3
Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 22, Rylie McQuillan 20, Hannah Litzinger 7, Cassidy O’Halloran 5, Ella Speidel 5, Morgan Hartze 2, Amber Johnson 2
Thief River Falls 54, Sacred Heart 31
Halftime: Thief River Falls 31, Sacred Heart 16
Thief River Falls -- Sophia Kraemer 1, Ali Yuska 2, Kendra Mehrkens 2, Maren Espe 11, Kendal Rantenan 7, Avah Waldal 18, Josie Petertson 8, Jerlyn Lunsetter 2, Brenna Myers 3
Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 2, Leah Sundby 7, Lydia Riskey 9, Ava Knudson 2, Audrey Zaoral 4, Lexi Lawrence 5, Isabel Vonesh 3, Kamryn Buettner 2
Devils Lake 85, GF Central 68
Halftime: Devils Lake 46, GF Central 30
GF Central -- Emily Gereau 8, Morgan Hallgren 4, Aspen Thompson 11, Emily Arnold 5, Lauren Reardon 17, Allison Dub 4, Kiara Holweger 4, Jacie Reardon 15
Devils Lake -- Ava Beck 3, Anna Shock 1, Cabryn Fritel 15, Jadyn Frelich 10, Tylie Brodina 7, Lainey Hall 11, Pressley Brown 12, Claire Heilman 4, Torri Fee 22
Thompson 60, Hatton-Northwood 31
Halftime: Thompson 29, Hatton-Northwood 11
Hatton-Northwood -- MaKenna Gader 3, Amara Howson 3, Elizabeth Pinke 5, Stella Sehrt 5, Kennison Azure 11, Trista Bilden 4
Thompson -- Olivia Dick 12, Sydney Schwabe 6, Jordyn Tozer 3, Addison Sage 13, Clara Stevens 8, Kya Hurst 9, Brenna Martin 9
Grafton 79, Larimore 24
Halftime: Grafton 56, Larimore Larimore 17
Grafton -- Ainsley McLain 7, Addison Fredericksen 16, Kate LeClerc 12, Paityn Ziegelmann 5, Keira Cole 12, Molly Bjorneby 2, Annelise Presteng 7, Savannah Blackcloud 14, Summer Moberg 2
Larimore -- Sadie Aamodt 3, Peyton Benson 2, Kendra Gemmill 9, Brooke Bruske 4, Jacie Pernat 1, Allison Larson 5
ADVERTISEMENT
North Border 62, Drayton-V-E 28
Halftime: North Border 39
North Border -- Addi Brown 13, Kierra Helland 7, Jaelyn Johnson 3, Jenna Fraser 23, Taelyn Dunnigan 11, Keira Moore 3, Katie Volk 2
Drayton-Valley-Edinburg -- Easton Larson 6, Jacey Nelson 2, Aleah Pkrzywinski 10, Elizabeth Fedje 1, Hailey Berg 9
Dilworth-G-F 59, Crookston 48
Halftime: Dilworth-G-F 30, Crookston 15
Crookston -- Halle Winjum 21, Abby Borowicz 9, Chloe Boll 6, Isabelle Smith 6, Libby Salentine 4, Emma Gunderson 2
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- Peyton Backes 19, Aria Garrett 14, Gabbee Tucker 9, Makayla Bjeiland 7, Alyvia Couchman 4, Makayla Winter 3, Kalleigh Peterson 3
Fosston 58, Warren-A-O 47
Halftime: Fosston 32, Warren-A-O 25
Fosston -- Katelyn Vesledahl 22, Brynlea Mahlen 13, Kinsley Duppong 11, Tessa Manecke 6, Lexi Mahlen 4, Vanessa Johnson 2
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Annie Peterson 21, Markelle Pederson 6, Reegan Mortimer 6, Annika Magnusson 6, Ava Oberg 4, Hannah Pederson 2, Kylie Nelson 2
Dilworth-G-F 59, Crookston 48
Halftime: Dilworth-G-F 30, Crookston 15
Crookston -- Halle Winjum 21, Abby Borowicz 9, Chloe Boll 5, Isabelle Smith 6, Libby Salentine 4, Emma Gunderson 2
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- Peyton Backes 19, Aria Garrett 14, Gabbee Tucker 9, Makayla Bjeiland 7, Alyia Couchman 4, Makayla Winter 3, Kalleigh Peterson 3
Hawley 65, Pelican Rapids 58
Hawley -- Anna Steer 29, Ingrid Rustad 13, Sophie Cook 9, Emma Brookshire 8, Marissa Ahles 4, Katie Vetter 2
Park Rapids -- N/A
Monday’s results
EGF Senior High 55, Kittson County Central 54
Central Cass 67, Richland 31
Kindred 71, Oak Grove 41
New Rockford-Sheyenne 60, Medina/P-B 42
Enderlin 66, Tri-State 61
Climax-Fisher 57, Red Lake County Central 54
Thief River Falls 61, Red Lake Falls 50
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 69, Stephen-Argyle 53
Fosston 73, Win-E-Mac 28
Roseau 67, International Falls 49
Goodridge-Grygla 67, Warroad 22
Perham 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36
Nevis 63, Red Lake 30
Wadena-Deer Creek 69, Bertha-Hewitt 38
Badger-Greenbush-MR 69, Stephen-Argyle 53
Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 36, Stephen-Argyle 27
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Jade Reese 5, Kenzie Dahl 17, Hannah Bergsnev 7, Tessany Blazek 13, Kinsley Hanson 13, Jaci Hanson 1, Cassie Dahl 3, Sierra Westberg 10
Stephen-Argyle -- L. Efta 8, T. Durand 4, B. Kroll 4, R. Swanson 21, E. Evans 4, I. Westman 8, B. Swanson 4
Fosston 73, Win-E-Mac 28
Halftime: Fosston 38, Win-E-Mac 14
Fosston -- Brynlea Mahlen 9, Vanessa Johnson 2, Katelyn Vesledahl 20, Teegan Duppong 3, Calli Burrack 8, Kinsley Duppong 21, Lexi Mahlen 8, Tessa Manecke 2
Win-E-Mac -- Alyssa Morberg 5, Nadelly Neubert 2, Bret DuChamp 3, Kianna Tadman 6, Kiersten Anderson 6, Shelby Mandt 6
ADVERTISEMENT
N.D. Class B
Week 11 poll
1. Thompson (16 first-place votes) 169 total points, 16-1 overall record
2. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) 138, 17-2
3. Rugby 120, 16-2
4. Central Cass 104, 14-3
5. Central McLean 97, 17-2
6. Shiloh Christian 91, 15-2
7. Garrison 84, 18-1
8. Bowman County 48, 18-1
9. Oakes 46, 16-2
10. May-Port CG 32, 15-3
Others receiving votes: Northern Cass 14-4, Carrington 14-4, Kidder County 15-3
N.D. Class B District 11 tournament
In Rugby
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 Rugby, bye; No. 7 Velva vs. No. 2 Bottineau, 4 p.m.; No. 6 Nedrose vs. No. 3 TGU, 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Drake-Anamoose vs. No. 4 Westhope-Newburg, 7 p.m.
Friday, February 10
Consolation semifinals, 2:30 and 4 p.m.
Semifinals, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 11
State qualifiers, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Tuesday’s results
Central Cass 51, Kindred 44
Edgeley-K-M 61, LaMoure-L-M 56
Carrington 60, Oakes 44
Richland 68, Enderlin 60
Ellendale 69, Linton/HMB 51
Fargo Davies 89, Valley City 37
West Fargo 65, Shanley 61
Fargo South 86, West Fargo Horace 79
Fargo North 71, Wahpeton 66
Fosston 70, Win-E-Mac 47
Northern Freeze 75, Roseau 51
Ada-Borup/West 78, Bagley 23
Bemidji 59, Perham 57
Kittson County Central 66, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 50
Hawley 64, Lake Park-Audubon 52
Henning 73, Wadena-Deer Creek 64
Verndale 51, Menahga 43
Nevis 73, Blackduck 57
Cass Lake-Bena 93, Kelliher-Northome 53
Red River 78, West Fargo Sheyenne 65
Halftime: Red River 33, West Fargo Sheyenne 23
Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 32, Zac Kraft 24, Pearce Parks 9, Carter Byron 7, Logan Arason 3, Hudson Flom 3
West Fargo Sheyenne -- Noah Olson 17, Tommy Ahneman 14, Barieyedum Kpeenu 9, Casey Clemenson 8, Dylan Beyl 7, Turo Moni 5, Bryce Cain 4, Sullivan Ihry 1
Devils Lake 77, GF Central 75
Halftime: Devils Lake 43, GF Central 33
GF Central -- Erick Paye 28, Ross Wilber 18, Jack Simmers 13, Kendall Kjonaas 12, Leo Strandell 3, Cole Wilber 1
Devils Lake -- Aufstad 3, B. Goss 5, P. Brodina 4, Meyer 2, B. Brodina 10, Wirth 7, Enget 3, Delorme 29, Nelson 12, Baeth 2
Thief River Falls 79, Sacred Heart 59
Halftime: Thief River Falls 38, Sacred Heart 26
Thief River Falls -- McDougall 8, C. Rosendahl 19, J. Rosendahl 17, Wilcox 3, Friedrich 11, Manning 21
Sacred Heart -- Josiah Sundby 5, Parker Erickson 6, Breck Bloom 24, Ethan Arntson 11, Landen Denney 8, Greg Downs 5
Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Credit to Thief River Falls for jumping out to a quick lead. We got some open looks that didn't go down. Proud of the guys for cutting into the lead in the second half and making a game of it. We couldn't quite get over the hump, but they never quit. That is something to really be proud of. Great game but Breck, he had his career high and played well on the defensive end as well. Congratulations to Josiah Sundby for becoming the all-time leader in assists in Sacred Heart history.”
Hillsboro-CV 88, Drayton-V-E 22
Halftime: Hillsboro-CV 52, Drayton-V-E 16
Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 5, Kaden Kozojed 4, Riley Olsen 2, Carter Limke 13, Dylan Mitzel 2, Brody Rogenes 2, Kyle Haffely 2, Peter Dryburgh 8, Landon Olson 16, Jacob Brandt 19, Boeden Allen 2, Caleb Hatlestad 5, Ben McRitchie 10
Drayton-Valley-Edinburg -- Logan Wieler 3, Calvin Otto 4, Connor Hurtt 6, Jayse Gullickson 2, Everett Fedje 7
ADVERTISEMENT
Mahnomen-Waubun 79, Climax-Fisher 63
Halftime: Mahnomen-Waubun 37, Climax-Fisher 35
Mahnomen-Waubun -- M. Weaver 14, Ashley 9, McArthur 21, Chilton 5, Clark 19, K. Weaver 2, Lhotka 9
Climax-Fisher -- Chervestad 4, Gieseke 7, Powers 3, Halvorson 2, Melin 16, Duden 22, Nelson 9
Northern Freeze 75, Roseau 51
Halftime: Northern Freeze 39, Roseau 33
Roseau -- Jordan Borowicz 23, Gunnar Lund 16, Levi Dunham 8, Jake Borowicz 2, Max Wilson 2
Northern Freeze -- Everett Nelson 14, Nick Lund 4, Gavin Hockstedler 4, Straet Spilde 6, Noah Underdahl 8, Caleb Bray 10, Cade Knutsen 9, Ryder Blazejewski 16, Jaxon Klegstad 4
Fosston 70, Win-E-Mac 47
Halftime: Fosston 36, Win-E-Mac 23
Fosston -- A. Norland 11, C. Norland 12, C. Boushee 7, Z. Theis 17, H. Boushee 4, D. Skala 9, T. Palubicki 2, T. Carlin 8
Win-E-Mac -- Justin Courneya 22, Cameron Bergman 11, Ryan Kangas 12, Jonas Spry 2
Park Rapids 80, Crookston 66
Halftime: Park Rapids 37, Crookston 36
Crookston -- Tanner Giese 22, Hunter Nicholas 21, Reggie Winjum 8, Ryan Abeld 5, Caden Boike 5, Jack Everett 3, Isaac Thomooforde 2
Park Rapids -- Ryan Carroll 24, Noah Larson 18, Noah Morris 15, Blake Morris 11, Mason Yliniemi 10, Luke Hartung 2
Monday’s results
Sacred Heart at Clearbrook-Gonvick, postponed
Larimore 55, Park River/Fordville-Lankin 33
Midway-Minto 78, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 40
Thief River Falls 88, Goodridge-Grygla 65
Bagley 70, Lake of the Woods 56
Blackduck 94, North Woods 91
Moorhead 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 54
EGF Senior High 89, Warroad 52
Halftime: EGF Senior High 45, Warroad 28
Warroad -- Kason Pintruszewski 5, Kolden Gustafson 2, Liam Grover 20, Ayden Gustafson 4, Gage Thompson 15, Logan Kvarnlov 6
EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 8, Clyde Anderson 11, Chase Lindgren 13, Caleb Johnson 8, Drew Carpenter 7, Cooper Smith 8, Damian Bushaw 6, Brady Loer 4, Zach Jeuch 2, Caleb Zedjilek 6, Carson McDonald 16
Hillsboro-CV 67, Grafton 52
Halftime: Hillsboro-CV 24, Grafton 19
Grafton -- Braylon Baldwin 24, Tony Villarreal 10, Ryan Hanson 6, Brody Lillemoen 3, Kyler Droog 9
Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 5, Carter Limke 3, Dylan Mitzel 4, Peter Dryburgh 27, Landon Olson 8, Jack Brandt 20
North Star 73, Benson County 46
Halftime: North Star 43, Benson County 29
Benson County -- Lane Benson 10, Macyn Olson 12, Paxton Neppl 4, Gunnar Larson 16, Colton Green 2, Mogan Maddock 2
North Star -- Karsen Simon 11, Brett Dilley 12, Garrett Westlind 8, Parker Simon 4, Dane Hagler 30, Chas Bisbee 5, Owen Kurtti 3
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 87, Rugby 38
Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 35, Rugby 19
Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- Deng Deng 27, Dalen Leftbear 27, Jonte Delorme 2, Wade Nestell 12, Brian Alberts 5, Ty Dauphinais 2, Kelson Keja 7, Kashton Keja 5
Rugby -- Jacob Ripplinger 2, Brody Schneibel 7, Logan Harner 3, Erik Foster 6, Bryceton Deplazes 4, Dane Heidbrader 8, Connor Klein 2, Garret Sullivan 6
Thief River Falls 88, Goodridge-Grygla 65
Halftime: Thief River Falls 51, Goodridge-Grygla 22
Goodridge-Grygla -- N/A
Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 6, C. Rosendahl 15, J. Rosendahl 20, B. Wilcox 2, N. Nelson 3, G. Zutz 2, M. Peterson 4, J. Freidrich 13, J. Manning 23
N.D. Class B
Week 10 poll
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17 first-place votes) 170 total points, 13-0 overall record
2. Central Cass 152, 15-0
3. Sargent County 133, 15-0
4. Ellendale 115, 15-0,
5. Bishop Ryan 87, 13-2
6. Thompson 85, 11-3
7. Beulah 82, 12-1
8. Shiloh Christian 55, 12-3
9. Bowman County 26, 13-2
10. Grafton 14, 9-4
Others receiving votes: North Border 13-2, North Prairie 14-2, Dickinson Trinity 11-5
Boys wrestling
Tuesday’s results
West Fargo 63, Red River 16
Valley City 43, West Fargo 35
N.D. Class A dual tournament
In Fargo
Saturday, Feb. 18
Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne (No.1 East) vs. Mandan (No. 4 West)
Bismarck (No. 2 West) vs. West Fargo (No. 3 East)
Williston (No. 1 West) vs. GF Central (No. 4 East)
Fargo Davies (No. 2 East) vs. Bismarck Century (No. 3 West)
Women’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
S.D. State 13-0 20-5
N.D. State 8-4 14-8
Oral Roberts 8-4 11-12
South Dakota 7-6 11-13
North Dakota 6-6 13-9
Omaha 6-7 11-13
Denver 6-7 10-14
Kansas City 3-9 7-16
Western Ill. 3-10 8-16
St. Thomas 3-10 8-15
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Standings
Conference / Overall
Minn. Duluth 17-1 20-3
Augustana 15-3 21-3
MSU Mankato 15-3 19-3
St. Cloud St. 12-6 15-7
UMary 12-6 13-8
SW Minn. St. 11-7 14-9
UM Crookston 9-9 10-14
Northern St. 8-10 13-11
Con.-St. Paul 8-10 11-11
MSU Moor. 8-10 11-11
Wayne State 7-11 11-11
Minot State 6-12 10-14
Upper Iowa 5-13 9-14
Winona State 4-14 10-14
Bemidji State 4-14 7-15
Sioux Falls 3-15 6-18
NSIC athletes of the week
North division -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth
South division -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana
North Star Athletic Association
Standings
Conference / Overall
Dakota State 10-1 20-5
Mayville State 9-2 17-5
Bellevue 9-2 15-9
Valley City St. 7-4 14-10
Dickinson St. 5-6 10-15
Viterbo 2-9 5-18
Waldorf 2-9 4-17
Presentation 0-11 1-21
NSAA athlete of the week
Ashlyn Diemert, Valley City State
Men’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
Oral Roberts 12-0 21-4
S.D. State 9-4 14-11
Western Ill. 8-5 15-9
St. Thomas 7-6 16-10
Kansas City 6-6 10-15
N.D. State 6-6 9-15
South Dakota 6-7 11-14
Denver 4-9 13-13
Omaha 3-10 7-18
North Dakota 2-10 8-17
Big Ten
Tuesday’s result
Minnesota at Illinois, postponed
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Standings
Conference / Overall
Northern St. 15-3 19-5
MSU Moor. 14-4 19-5
Minn. Duluth 12-6 16-8
Bemidji State 11-7 16-8
Sioux Falls 11-7 16-8
Wayne State 11-7 16-8
SW Minn. St. 10-8 14-9
Upper Iowa 10-8 13-11
MSU Mankato 9-9 15-9
Winona St. 8-10 13-10
Augustana 8-10 12-12
UMary 7-11 11-11
Minot State 7-11 10-12
Con.-STPl 6-12 8-16
St. Cloud St. 4-14 7-16
UM Crook 1-17 2-22
NSIC athletes of the week
North division -- Sam Masten, Northern State
South division -- Connor Dillon, Winona State
North Star Athletic Association
Standings
Conference / Overall
Mayville State 9-2 19-5
Viterbo 8-3 14-10
Bellevue 7-4 15-10
Valley City St. 6-5 13-12
Dickinson St. 6-5 10-14
Dakota State 5-6 11-14
Waldorf 3-8 7-16
Presentation 0-11 5-18
NSAA athlete of the week
Thomas Gieske, Mayville State
Men’s hockey
Tuesday’s result
Army 4, Sacred Heart 1
Monday’s results
Harvard 4, Boston College 3
Northeastern 3, Boston 1
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 20 poll
1. Minnesota (31 first-place votes) 677 total points, 20-7-1 overall record
2. Quinnipiac 630, 22-3-3
3. Boston (3) 613, 20-6-0
4. Denver 578, 21-7-0
5. Michigan 548, 18-9-1
6. St. Cloud State 479, 18-8-2
7. Ohio State 455, 17-10-1
8. Penn State 445, 19-10-1
9. Western Michigan 418, 19-10-1
10. Harvard 386, 15-6-1
11. Cornell 334, 15-7-1
12. Michigan Tech 332, 20-7-4
13. MSU Mankato 241, 19-10-1
14. UConn 240, 17-8-3
15. Michigan State 212, 15-13-2
16. Omaha 130, 14-10-2
17. Northeastern 89, 13-10-3
18. RIT 69, 19-8-1
19. Merrimack 68, 16-12-1
20. UMass-Lowell 61, 15-10-2
Others receiving votes: Alaska-Fairbanks 52, Notre Dame 30, North Dakota 24, UMass 10, Boston College 7, Providence 7, Bemidji State 4, Colgate 1
Women’s hockey
Tuesday’s results
Northeastern 4, Boston 1
Boston College 3, Harvard 0
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 21 poll
1. Yale (11 first-place votes) 272 total points, 23-1-1 overall record
2. Ohio State (7) 270, 25-3-2
3. Minnesota 251, 23-4-2
4. Colgate 222, 24-4-2
5. Northeastern (1) 212, 25-2-1
6. Quinnipiac 189, 25-5-0
7. Minnesota Duluth 171, 20-8-2
8. Wisconsin 149, 21-8-1
9. Penn State 131, 22-8-2
10. Clarkson 127, 22-8-2
11. Vermont 88, 19-10-1
12. St. Cloud State 58, 16-15-0
13. Providence 52, 18-9-4
14. Cornell 35, 12-11-2
15. UConn 17, 16-10-4
Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 16, Boston College 12, Princeton 7
Women’s tennis
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Shay Callaway, Minnesota Duluth
College softball
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Ellie Tallman, MSU Mankato
Pitcher -- Allyssa Williams, Minnesota Duluth
College baseball
Tuesday’s result
Minot State at Rogers State, postponed
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- John Nett, St. Cloud State
Pitcher -- Riley Ahern, St. Cloud State
Women’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Cami Streff, Augustana
Field -- Ashley Hokanson, MSU Moorhead
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Breanna Ihde, Viterbo
Field -- Fane Sauvakacolo, Dakota State
Men’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Braxton Bruer, MSU Moorhead
Field -- James Gilbert, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Saba Khvichava, Bellevue
Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State
Prep honor roll
Girls basketball
Double-doubles
Halle Winjum, Crookston, 22 points, 12 rebounds vs. Roseau
Jade Reese, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 15 points, 10 rebounds vs. Roseau
Kinsley Hanson, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 14 points, 14 rebounds vs. Roseau
Kenzie Dahl, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 17 points, 10 rebounds vs. Stephen-Argyle
Peyton Hoffman, Climax-Fisher, 32 points, 19 rebounds vs. WIn-E-Mac and 25 points, 14 rebounds vs. Mahnomen-Waubun
Teigan Malo, Fargo South, 20 points, 14 rebounds vs. GF Central
Boys basketball
Double-doubles
Erick Paye, GF Central, 10 points, 12 rebounds vs. Fargo South and 19 points, 12 rebounds vs. Red River
Brett Dilley, North Star, 24 points, 14 rebounds vs. Dakota Prairie
Dane Hagler, North Star, 13 points, 11 steals vs. Dakota Prairie
Jesse McDougall, Thief River Falls, 18 points, 10 steals vs. Crookston
Jack Manning, Thief River Falls, 23 points, 13 rebounds vs. Goodridge-Grygla
Gerald Melin, Red Lake County, 17 points, 14 rebounds vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick
Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County, 13 points, 16 rebounds vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick
James Hamilton, Fargo South, 41 points, 11 rebounds vs. GF Central
Carter Zeller, Fargo North, 24 points, 11 rebounds vs. Red River
Girls hockey
Hat tricks
Kara Ellis, EGF Senior High, hat trick vs. Crookston and hat trick vs. Devils Lake
Ashlyn Abrahamson, Devils Lake, hat trick vs. EGF Senior High
Reagan Wohlers, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, hat trick vs. Prairie Centre; hat trick +1 vs. Worthington; hat trick +2 vs. Morris-Benson Area
Kennedy Schuler, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, hat trick vs. Worthington and hat trick +1 vs. Morris-Benson Area
Boys hockey
Hat tricks
Landon Carter, Grafton-Park River, hat trick vs. Red Lake Falls
Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central, double hat trick vs. Lake of the Woods; hat trick +1 vs. Breckenridge-Wahpeton; hat trick +2 vs. International FallsHayden Olsonawski, Kittson County Central, hat trick vs. Lake of the Woods and hat trick vs. International Falls
Charlie Eck, Lake of the Woods, hat trick +1 vs. Kittson County Central
Evan Girdler, Red Lake Falls, hat trick +1 vs. Park Rapids
Breckin Levin, Bagley-Fosston, hat trick vs. May-Port
Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad, hat trick vs. EGF Senior High
Milestones
Girls basketball
Hawley Nuggets senior guard Anna Steer scored her 1,000th career point during a road girls basketball game against the Crookston Pirates at Crookston High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Commitments
Football
Red River High School running back Mason Bimler has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
Grand Forks Central defensive back Tristan Raymond has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
Grand Forks Central linebacker Jayden Haake has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
Grand Forks Central offensive lineman Michael Torgerson has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
Grand Forks Central offensive lineman Zac Kuznia has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.
Grand Forks Central quarterback Dylan Lamont has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.
East Grand Forks Senior High School defensive lineman Caleb Zejdlik has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.
East Grand Forks Senior High School linebacker Samuel Schumacher has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.
Sacred Heart offensive lineman Daniel Suda has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
Sacred Heart flanker Mantana Jorgenson has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
Thompson defensive end Jacob Brend has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
May-Port-CG wide receiver Ethan Bergstrom has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.
May-Port-CG running back Xyler Carlson has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
May-Port-CG linebacker Christian Cantore has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
Hillsboro-Central Valley linebacker Riley Olsen has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Valley City State.
Hillsboro-Central Valley nose tackle Jake Swanson has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
Cavalier quarterback Sterling Enerson has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
St. John tight end Isaac Charbonneau has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
Jamestown wide receiver Sam Schlepuetz has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State.
Ada-Borup/West quarterback Aiden Marcussen has signed a letter of intent to compete in college football at Mayville State
Warroad’s Gaabi Boucha has signed a letter of intent to play college football at Northern State.
Grand Forks Red River’s Logan Okstad has signed a letter of intent to play college football at Northern State.
Grand Forks Red River’s Nolan Pieper has signed a letter of intent to play college football at Northern State.