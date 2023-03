Tuesday's local scoreboard for Feb. 21

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s results

Thief River Falls 68, Clearbrook-Gonvick 27

Kittson County Central 66, Red Lake Falls 50

Red Lake County Central 43, Mahnomen-Waubun 37

Fosston 64, Cass Lake-Bena 51

Bagley 57, Warroad 48

Pelican Rapids 68, Norman County East/UH 35

Detroit Lakes 52, Park Rapids 39

Alexandria 72, Fergus Falls 52

Blackduck 60, Red Lake 47

Menahga 59, Frazee 56

Kelliher-Northome 91, Northland of Remer 41

Red River 75, Devils Lake 34

Halftime: Red River 39, Devils Lake 21

Devils Lake -- Presley Brown 10, Tylie Brodina 9, Jolie Martinson 8, Lainey Hall 5, Kendra Eckes 2

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 17, Cassidy O’Halloran 14, Morgan Hartze 11, Alex Stauss 9, Rylie McQuillan 7, Ella Speidel 7, Brooklyn Bergeron 6, Ella Weippert 3, Hannah Litzinger 1

RELATED: Jocelyn Schiller breaks Grand Forks Red River girls basketball scoring record

Red River guard Rylie McQuillan, right, wrestles a loose ball from Devils Lake forward Cabryn Fritel, center, in the first half of a N.D. East Region girls basketball matchup at Red River High School in Grand Forks on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

West Fargo Sheyenne 69, GF Central 47

Halftime: West Fargo Sheyenne 37, GF Central 34

GF Central -- Lauren Reardon 19, Jacie Reardon 8, Kiara Holweger 7, Morgan Hallgren 5, Emily Gereau 4, Aspen Thompson 3, Emily Arnold 1

West Fargo Sheyenne -- Maya Metcalf 26, Karson Sanders 12, Hannah Herford 9, Brenna Dick 6, Peyton Breidenbach 6, Cora Metcalf 4, Alayna Holder 4, Kaitlyn Haas 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Crookston 67, Stephen-Argyle 46

Halftime: Crookston 40, Stephen-Argyle 23

Stephen-Argyle -- Liv Efta 9, Tessa Durand 9, Charlotte Rogus 5, Britni Kroll 7, Regan Swanson 6, Isabelle Westman 4, Nora Osowski 6

Crookston -- Macy Fee 2, Abby Borowicz 11, Isabelle Smith 12, Hallie Winjum 24, Libby Salantine 8, Chloe Boll 8, Naomi Johnson 2

Warren-A-O 74, Climax-Fisher 24

Halftime: Warren-A-O 43, Climax-Fisher 22

Climax-Fisher -- Peyton Hoffman 14, Ava Larson 4, Kadence Korynta 2, Halle Reitmeier 2, Claire Erickson 2

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Annika Magnusson 17, Markelle Peterson 17, Reegan Mortimer 13, Annie Peterson 6, Hannah Pederson 5, Ava Oberg 5, Kylie Nelson 5, Macey Boe 4, Lola Linder 2

Badger-Greenbush-MR 62, Northern Freeze 37

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 34, Northern Freeze 18

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Jade Reese 4, Kenzie Dahl 13, Hannah Bergsnev 5, Keyasha Housker 4, Jordan Lee 2, Tessany Blazek 15, Kinsley Hanson 14, Cassie Dahl 3, Sierra Westberg 2

Northern Freeze -- Isabel Pearson 2, Rylie Fredrickson 4, Ada Pearson 6, Emma Nelson 4, Rylie Klopp 5, Addi Bakker 14, Tessa Haglo 2

Barnesville 62, Ada-Borup/West 53

Halftime: Barnesville 32, Ada-Borup/West 24

Barnesville -- Kenadee Gray 10, Sydney Strand 16, Kenzie Skogen 5, Abby John 18, Lexi Hoeft 2, Emily Smith 11

Ada-Borup/West -- Morgan Smart 8, Sarah Prodzinski 6, Izabel Marcussen 12, Morgan Engel 23, Alex Tinjum 2, Malayna Syverson 2

​​Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53, Hawley 48

Hawley -- Izzy Steer 21, Anna Steer 13, Marissa Ahles 8, Emma Brookshire 3, Destiny Salinas 3

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton -- N/A

Monday’s results

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at Sacred Heart, postponed

Stephen-Argyle 71, Northern Freeze 68

Roseau 67, Lake of the Woods 31

Red Lake Falls 65, Win-E-Mac 36

Halftime: Red Lake Falls 34, Win-E-Mac 15

Red Lake Falls -- Brooklyn Cardinal 6, Brea DeRosier 2, Paige Schafer 2, Shandi Nelson 18, Jordan Weiland 2, Lexi Swendra 8, Savanna Nelson 2, Emma Knott 4, Gabby Casavan 21

Win-E-Mac -- Nadelly Neubert 8, Kiann Tadman 6, Lauren Kaupang 13, Kiersten Anderson 2, Emily Strom 2, Ava Howard 5

N.D. Region 1 tournament

In Fargo

Monday’s quarterfinals

Central Cass 49, Wyndmere-L-H 26

Sargent County 58, Maple River 34

Northern Cass 59, Oak Grove 48

Kindred 61, Tri-State 40

Tuesday’s semifinal

Central Cass 56, Sargent County 34

Wednesday’s semifinal

Northern Cass vs. Kindred, 11:30 a.m.

Friday’s games

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

N.D. Region 3 tournament

At Jamestown Civic Center

Monday’s quarterfinals

Kidder County 48, Oakes 31

Linton-HMB 50, LaMoure-L/M 37

Edgeley-K-M 56, Medina-P/B 23

Carrington 62, Napoleon-G-S 45

Wednesday’s semifinals

Kidder County vs. Linton-HMB, 6 p.m.

Edgeley-K-M vs. Carrington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 5 tournament

At Mandan High School

Monday’s quarterfinals

Shiloh Christian 71, Flasher 18

Washburn 64, Standing Rock 48

Garrison 51, New Salem-Almont 26

Central McLean 76, Center-Stanton 15

Tuesday’s semifinals

Shiloh Christian 64, Washburn 26

Garrison 52, Central McLean 47

Thursday’s games

Third place, Washburn vs. Central McLean, 6 p.m.

Championship, Shiloh Christian vs. Garrison, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 6 tournament

At Minot State Dome

Monday’s quarterfinals

Our Redeemer’s 58, Towner-G-U 36

Bottineau 49, Des Lacs-Burlington 34

Rugby 56, Surrey 35

South Prairie-Max 54, Nedrose 48

Tuesday’s semifinals

Our Redeemer’s 63, Bottineau 43

Rugby 59, South Prairie-Max 32

Thursday’s games

Third place, Bottineau vs. South Prairie-Max, 6 p.m.

Championship, Rugby vs. Our Redeemer’s, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 7 tournament

At Dickinson Trinity High School

Monday’s quarterfinals

Bowman County 70, Killdeer 53

Glen-Ullin/Hebron 55, Dickinson Trinity 50

Beulah 50, Richardton-Taylor 37

Grant County/Mott-Regent 51, Hazen 36

Tuesday’s semifinals

Bowman County 68, Glen-Ullin/Hebron 58

Grant County/Mott-Regent 58, Beulah 44

Thursday’s games

Third place, Glen-Ullin/Hebron vs. Beulah, 6 p.m.

Championship, Bowman County vs. Grant County/Mott-Regent, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 8 tournament

At Williston State College

Monday’s quarterfinals

Kenmare-Bowbells 58, Trenton 20

New Town 53, Stanley 45

Powers Lake-Burke Central 56, Parshall 42

Tioga 55, Mandaree 42

Tuesday’s semifinals

Kenmare-Bowbells 57, New Town 22

Tioga 62, Powers Lake-Burke Central 54

Thursday’s games

Third place, New Town vs. Powers Lake-Burke Central, 6 p.m.

Championship, Kenmare-Bowbells vs. Tioga, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 2 tournament

In Grand Forks

Monday’s quarterfinals

Thompson 71, Hillsboro-CV 21

Halftime: Thompson 47, Hillsboro-CV 6

Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Sadie Gallagher 7, Addison Saure 3, Megan Ensign 1, Kennedy Olsen 1, Elisa Jennen 7, KC Sauvageau 2

Thompson -- Olivia Dick 7, Sydney Schwabe 5, Jordan Tozer 2, Addison Sage 12, Clara Stevens 17, Andie Schwab 1, Kya Hurst 12, Jailin Avdem 1, Brenna Martin 14

Hatton-Northwood 69, Cavalier 56

Halftime: Hatton-Northwood 32, Cavalier 30

Hatton-Northwood -- Makenna Gader 17, Amara Howson 19, Kennison Azure 20, Elizabeth Pinke 9, Chloe Bilden 2, Trista Bilden 2

Cavalier -- Graessen Helgoe 1, Rylen Burgess 22, Jade Kihne 18, Gracee Thorlakson 2, Eden Carrier 13

Grafton 46, Park River/F-L 27

Halftime: Grafton 29, Park River/F-L 11

Grafton -- Savannah Blackcloud 3, Ainsley McLain 18, Addison Frederickson 4, Kate LeClerc 16, Paityn Ziegelmann 3, Kiera Cole 2

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Lily Skibicki 3, Addison Skibicki 2, Sophia Markusen 1, Greta Wharam 6, Hannah Halvorson 7, Megan Larson 6, Ella Johnson 2

ADVERTISEMENT

May-Port-C-G 63, North Border 25

Halftime: May-Port-CG 35, North Border 8

North Border -- Addison Brown 5, Kierra Helland 3, Jaelyn Johnson 1, Jenna Fraser 5, Taelyn Dunnigan 7, Keira Moore 2, Katelyn Bjornstad 2

May-Port-C-G -- Maysa Larson 4, Allison Stromsodt 2, Raegan Zerface 10, Raina Satrom 14, Danice Hanson 5, Rylee Satrom 22, Kathryn Bradner 4, Hudson Zerface 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Grafton 65, May-Port-C-G 57

Halftime: Grafton 27, MPCG 13

May-Port-C-G — Maysa Larson 4, Raegan Zerface 18, Raina Satrom 13, Rylee Satrom 20, Kathryn Bradner 2

Grafton — Annelise Presteng 2, Savannah Blackcloud 3, Ainsley McLain 16, Addison Fredericksen 18, Kate LeClerc 12, Paityn Ziegelmann 5, Keira Cole 9

RELATED: Kate LeClerc heats up in fourth quarter to set up Grafton-Thompson title game

Thompson 60, Hatton-Northwood 43

Halftime: Thompson 31, HN 18

Hatton-Northwood – Makenna Gader 7, Amara Howson 7, Elizabeth Pinke 3, Estella Sehrt 7, Kennison Azure 5, Trista Bilden 14

Thompson – Olivia Dick 16, Sydney Schwabe 11, Addison Sage 5, Clara Stevens 3, Kya Hurst 13, Brenna Martin 12

RELATED: Thompson gets a spark from Hurst to move past Hatton/Northwood and return to Region 2 final

Thursday’s games

Third place

Hatton-Northwood vs. May-Port-CG, 6 p.m.

Championship

Grafton vs. Thompson, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 4 tournament

In Devils Lake

Monday’s quarterfinals

Langdon-E-M 58, North Star 18

Halftime: Langdon-E-M 38, North Star 8

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- J. Swanson 6, M. Romfo 13, C. Badding 12, J. Henderson 23, T. Johnston 4

North Star -- K. Erickstad 4, R. Stephens 4, M. Nikolaisen 6, M. Wanek 2

Four Winds-Minn. 57, St. John 45

Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 29, St. John 24

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- H. Fasset 8, A. Lawrence 12, K. Spotted Wolf 3, A. Gourd 5, S. Robertson 10, G. Robertson 6, S. Gourd 13

St. John -- A. Delorme 3, K. Keplin 2, A. Jeanotte 7, N. Decoteau 17, A. Morin 1, A. Delorme 3, K. Davis 4, K. Desjarlais 8

North Prairie 63, Harvey-Wells County 38

Halftime: North Prairie 38, Harvey-Wells County 21

North Prairie -- H. Peltier 5, E. Smith 13, L. Motl 11, J. Rosinski 17, R. Hanlan 3, M. Leas 9, M. Casavant 5

Harvey-Wells County -- E. Doctor 8, B. Keller 10, L. Arnold 5, R. Neumiller 11, B. Heilman 4

New Rockford-Shey. 56, Benson County 34

Halftime: New Rockford-Shey. 32, Benson County 26

New Rockford-Sheyenne -- L. Wobbema 4, K. Belquist 22, K. Allmaras 3, A. Peterson 16, K. O’Connor 11

Benson County -- E. Fossen 3, K. Williams 2, K. Knatterud 2, L. Engstrom 4, A. Kenner 12, K. Maddock 9, L. Fautsch 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Langdon-E-M 59, Four Winds-Minn. 37

Halftime: Langdon-E-M 32, Four Winds-Minn. 20

Four Winds-Minnewaukan – Fasset 7, Lawrence 19, Spotted Wolf 6, Gourd 1, Robertson 4

Langdon-Edmore-Munich – Swanson 10, Romfo 19, Ratzlaff 2, Badding 16, Henderson 3, Jabs 7, Johnston 2

ADVERTISEMENT

North Prairie 44, New Rockford-Shey. 39

Halftime: North Prairie 25, New Rockford-Sheyenne 10

North Prairie – Peltier 2, Smith 3, Motl 5, Rosinski 13, Heinz 2, Hanlan 2, Leas 13, Casavant 4

New Rockford-Sheyenne – Wobbema 2, Mhyre 7, Belquist 9, Allmaras 2, Peterson 8, O’Connor 11

Thursday’s games

Third place

Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne, 6 p.m.

Championship

Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. North Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Class B

Week 13 poll

1. Thompson (4 first-place votes) 124 total points, 19-2 overall record

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (5) 116, 19-2

3. Central Cass (1) 100, 17-3

4. Rugby (2) 99, 18-2

5. Shiloh Christian (2) 94, 17-2

6. May-Port CG 77, 18-3

7. Central McLean 67, 19-2

8. Garrison 42, 19-2

9. Bowman County 25, 19-2

10. Oakes 20, 18-3

Others receiving votes: Kindred 13-7, Northern Cass 16-4, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 16-5

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s results

Midway-Minto 69, Barnes County North 62

Wahpeton 64, Fargo South 62

Fargo Shanley 71, Valley City 57

Fargo Davies 89, West Fargo 69

Bismarck 88, Bismarck Legacy 83

Williston 79, Watford City 58

Stephen-Argyle 59, Kittson County Central 52

Blackduck 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 56

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 87, Hawley 66

Perham 80, Breckenridge 28

Alexandria 67, Fergus Falls 54

Red Lake 101, Northome-Kelliher 65

Wadena-Deer Creek 76, Sebeka 53

Fosston 54, Cass Lake-Bena 47

Pillager 60, Menahga 46

Red River 95, Devils Lake 92, OT

Halftime: Red River, Devils Lake 29

End of regulation: Red River 82, Devils Lake 82

Devils Lake -- Wylee Delorme 35, Brady Goss 13, Drew Hofstad 13, Parker Brodina 10, Beau Brodina 10, Oliver Wirth 5, Jackson Baeth 3, Sam Enget 3

Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 27, Pearce Parks 24, Carter Byron 22, Cam Klefstad 8, Logan Arson 7, Zac Kraft 7

Red River Roughriders center Carter Byron (5) celebrates his overtime slam dunk during a home boys basketball game against the Devils Lake Firebirds at Red River High School in Grand Forks on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

West Fargo Sheyenne 66, GF Central 63, OT

Halftime: GF Central 31, West Fargo Sheyenne 28

West Fargo Sheyenne -- Dyers 4, Kpeenu 19, Ihry 2, Begl 4, Clemson 8, Moni 6, Cain 5

GF Central -- Jack Simmers 8, Ross WIlber 21, Cole Wilber 6, Erick Paye 14, Brooklyn Bruce 3, Kendall Kjonaas 9

EGF Senior High 74, Bagley 29

Halftime: EGF Senior High 41, Bagley 17

Bagley -- Isaiah Tramm 1, Elias LaFond 5, Preston Derheim 4, Peyton Auginaush 3, Logan Broten 5, Jackson Kaiser 6, Paul Ramsrud 5

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 10, Clyde Anderson 4, Chase Lindgren 16, Caleb Johnson 4, Drew Carpenter 6, Cooper Smith 7, Damian Bushaw 3, Brady Loer 6, Caleb Zedjlik 9, Carson McDonald 7, Isaac Helland 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacred Heart 87, Goodridge-Grygla 75

Halftime: Sacred Heart 38, Goodridge-Grygla 35

Goodridge-Grygla -- Busse 18, Coan 5, Rubishko 3, Jones 29, Phillip 5, Rian 8, Sundburg 7

Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 5, Josiah Sundby 6, Parker Erickson 20, Breck Bloom 10, Ethan Arntson 32, Bradin Welsh 3, Landen Denney 9, Greg Downs 2

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Tonight we honored the seniors and parents. It's such a fun night as the senior boys give so much to the program over the last four years! Tonight's win gives us a 23-3 regular season record. Ethan Arntson scored his 1,000th career point tonight. He works hard and has earned every point!”

Warren-A-O 68, Northern Freeze 54

Halftime: Warren-A-O 27, Northern Freeze 25

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Jackson Woinarowicz 28, Kaden Pierce 16, Tyson Mortimer 8, Braylee Schroeder 6, Adam Mcintire 7, Nathan Sedelecek 3

Northern Freeze -- Ryder Blazejewski 18, Everret Nelson 12, Gavin Hockstedler 2, Noah Underdahl 5, Caleb Bray 9, Cade Knutsen 4, Jaxon Klegstad 4

Thief River Falls 84, Mahnomen-Waubun 74

Halftime: Thief River Falls 42, Mahnomen-Waubun 25

Thief River Falls -- McDougall 11, C. Rosendahl 18, J. Rosendahl 17, Friedrich 6, Manning 32

Mahnomen-Waubun -- M. Weaver 10, Ashley 15, McArthur 19, Chilton 2, Clark 25, K. Weaver 2, Qual 2

Warroad 91, Roseau 55

Halftime: Warroad 49, Roseau 29

Warroad -- Kason Pietruszewski 12, Tedd Eastvold 6, Liam Grover 4, Ayden Gustafson 15, Gage Thompson 41, Logan Kvarnlov 13

Roseau -- Riley Habiger 4, Max Wilson 4, Jordan Borowicz 14, Gunnar Lund 30, Evan Butler 1

Fertile-Beltrami 79, Red Lake County 67

Halftime: Red Lake County 31

Red Lake County -- Owen Chervestad 12, Will Gieske 16, John Powers 12, Gunnar Halvorson 12, Gerald Melin 15, Chase Nelson 10

Fertile-Beltrami -- Derek Sorenson 20, Masen Nowacki 3, Isaiah Wright 18, Caiden Swenby 33, Ryan Van Den Einde 2, Preston Hanson 3

Win-E-Mac 77, Crookston 61

Halftime: Win-E-Mac 35, Crookston 27

Crookston -- Hunter Nicholas 16, Jack Everett 13, Ryan Abeld 12, Reggie Winjum 9, Tanner Giese 7, Isaac Thomforde 4

Win-E-Mac -- Justin Courneya 25, Ryan Kangas 18, Cameron Bergman 12, Braylon Hamre 8, Jonas Spry 8, Joe Courneya 4, Thomas Revier 2

Monday’s results

Grafton 92, Stephen-Argyle 64

Roseau 77, Lake of the Woods 34

Brainerd 80, Fergus Falls 58

Thompson 68, EGF Senior High 59

Halftime: Thompson 29, EGF Senior High 27

Thompson -- Drew Overby 23, Brayden Wolfgram 16, Karter Peterson 4, Gavin Krogstad 2, Braden Tyce 4, Jakob Starcevic 19

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 10, Clyde Anderson 13, Chase Lindgren 6, Caleb Johnson 4, Drew Carpenter 4, Cooper Smith 5, Damian Bushaw 4, Caleb Zedjlik 7, Carson McDonald 6

ADVERTISEMENT

N.D. Class B

Week 12 poll

1. Central Cass (12 first-place votes) 138 total points, 19-0 overall record

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) 124, 18-1

3. Bishop Ryan 107, 17-2

4. Shiloh Christian 85, 16-4

5. Sargent County 79, 18-1

6. Bowman County 70, 16-2

7. North Border 50, 17-2

8. (tie) Beulah 33, 16-3 and Ellendale 33, 16-3

10. North Prairie 30, 18-2

Others receiving votes: Thompson 13-6, Des Lacs-Burlington 14-5, Garrison 16-3, North Star 14-6, Standing Rock 16-3

Boys hockey

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s play-in games

Park Rapids 2, Crookston 1, OT

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. CRO, Jack Doda (Ryan Street, Jackson Demarais) 7:19; 2. PR, Joey Hillukka (Jeron Pinoniemi) 15:11

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 3. PR, Kale Ravnaas 4:35

Goalie saves -- CRO: Jaren Bailey 14-9-10-1--34; PR: Sawyer Torkelson 4-4-7-1--16

Bagley-Fosston 8, Lake of the Woods 5

First period -- 1. BF, Connor Nelson (Eric Gerbracht) 1:25; 2. BF, Casey Hansen (Landen Leavitt, Gerbracht) 2:50; 3. LOW, Jordan Kvernen (Randy Wood) 13:58; 4. BF, Breckin Levin (Markus Olson, Hansen) 15:41; 5. BF, Levin (Olson) 15:47; 6. BF, Olson 16:41

Second period -- 7. LOW, Randy Wood (Kvernen, Charlie Eck) 2:18; 8. LOW, Brant Baron (Cole Cook) 3:34; 9. BF, Grant Merschman (Alex Christenson, Beau Gunderson) 9:31; 10. LOW, Kvernen PP (Eck, Wyatt Brown) 13:53

Third period -- 11. BF, Nelson (Gerbracht, Christenson) 3:44; 12. LOW, Kvernen (Eck, Wood) 5:23; 13. BF, Isaac Schermerhorn SH empty net (Olson, Kassandra Fontaine) 15:03

Goalie saves -- LOW: Jayce Lucek 28; BF: Kassandra Fontaine 38

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 6 Kittson County Central at No. 3 Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m.

Bagley-Fosston at No. 2 EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.

Park Rapids at No. 1 Warroad, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Red Lake Falls at No. 4 Thief River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At Thief River Falls

Semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

At Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Moorhead 6, Brainerd 2

Sartell 4, St. Michael-Albertville 2

Elk River-Zimmerman 3, Buffalo 1

Roseau 9, Bemidji 3

First period -- 1. R, Noah Urness (Preston Lundbohm) 4:08; 2. BEM, Hunter Brodina (Briggs Knott) 7:06; 3. BEM, Max Fankhanel (Cael Knutson) 9:40; 4. R, Urness 10:35; 5. R, Urness (Jake Halvorson, Lundbohm) 12:03; 6. R, Brennen Johnson PP (Aaron Wenlsoff, Gavin Jensen) 13:42; 7. R, Tanner George SH (Jake Kvien) 14:40; 8. R, George SH (Kvien, Urness) 15:48

Second period -- 9. R, Urness (Alex Ballard, Halvorson) 9:00; 10. R, Halvorson (Kvien, Urness) 14:38

Third period -- 11. BEM, Wyatt Mattfield (Dominic Arndt) 10:01; 12. R, Logan Hedlund (Halvorson, Urness) 11:34

Goalie saves -- BEM: Tate Metcalf 10, Alex Schaefer 16; R: Atreyu Jones 19

Saturday’s semifinals

Elk River-Zimmerman at Roseau; Sartell at Moorhead

Wednesday, March 1

Championship at neutral site, 7 p.m.

N.D. state tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

East No. 1 Red River vs. West No. 4 Jamestown, noon

East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 2 Minot, 2:30 p.m.

East No. 4 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 1 Bismarck Legacy, 5:30 p.m.

East No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley vs. West No. 3 Bismarck Century, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 1:15 p.m.

Third place, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Girls hockey

Tuesday’s results

West Fargo 9, Devils Lake 2

Fargo North-South at Mandan, postponed

Jamestown at Bismarck-Legacy, postponed

Fargo Davies 3, Grand Forks 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. Sandra Sampson (Taylor Severson, Allie Emineth) 6:18; 2. Sage Kracke (Leah Meyer, Lindsey Astrup) 10:00

Third period -- 3. Astrup empty net (Kracke, Lucy Paul) 14:04

Goalie saves -- FD: Noelle Lewis 3-4-8--15; GF: Kaylee Baker 12-13-16--41

Grand Forks head coach Alex Hedlund: “Tough loss against a good Davies team. Baker stood tall in net, and some players stepped up into big roles. We learn from this and spend the next week preparing for the most important games of the season.”

Minn. Class A state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown vs. Mankato East (random draw), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Orono vs. Luverne (random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Warroad vs. Albert Lea (random draw), 6 p.m.

No. 4 South St. Paul vs. No. 5 Fergus Falls, 8 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Third place, 9 a.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

RELATED: Warroad's Rylee Bartz is dominating in Minnesota, just as she did in North Dakota

Minn. Class AA state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 2 Andover vs. Rosemount (random draw), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Edina vs. Lakeville North (random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Minnetonka vs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (random draw), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Gentry vs. No. 5 Moorhead, 8 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Third place, 11 a.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 16-0 23-5

North Dakota 10-6 17-9

N.D. State 10-6 16-10

South Dakota 8-8 12-15

Oral Roberts 8-8 11-16

Denver 8-9 12-16

Omaha 7-10 12-16

St. Thomas 6-10 11-15

Western Ill. 5-11 10-17

Kansas City 3-13 7-20

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Final standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 21-1 24-3

MSU Mankato 19-3 23-3

Augustana 18-4 24-4

St. Cloud St. 14-8 17-9

SW Minn. St. 14-8 17-10

Northern St. 12-10 17-11

UMary 12-10 13-12

MSU Moor. 11-11 14-12

Con.-St. Paul 10-12 13-13

UM Crookston 9-13 10-18

Minot State 8-14 12-16

Wayne State 7-15 11-15

Upper Iowa 6-16 10-17

Winona State 5-17 11-17

Bemidji State 5-17 8-18

Sioux Falls 5-17 8-20

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth

South division -- Michaela Jewett, Augustana

NSIC tournament

Tuesday’s first round

Southwest Minnesota State 83, Minnesota Crookston 66

Halftime: Southwest Minnesota State 47, Minnesota Crookston 30

Southwest Minnesota State -- Bren Fox 22, Emma Miller 18, Alex page 7, Janie Tormanen 5, Nicole Hernandez 7, Taryn Frazer 7

Minnesota Crookston -- Jenna Borchers 27, Sam Wall 13, Madison Gehloff 11, Bri Stoltzman 9, Hannah Parsley 4, Peyton Blandin 14, Audrey Swanson 4, Zoie Centers 1

Wednesday’s first round games

South No. 6 Upper Iowa at North No. 3 Northern State, noon

South No. 4 Concordia-St. Paul at North No. 5 MSU Moorhead, 6 p.m.

South No. 5 Wayne State at North No. 4 UMary, postponed

Saturday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

Concordia-St. Paul/MSU Moorhead winner vs. North No. 1 Minnesota Duluth, 11 a.m.

Wayne State/UMary winner vs. South No. 1 MSU Mankato, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

Upper Iowa/Northern State winner vs. South No. 2 Augustana, 11 a.m.

Southwest Minnesota State vs. North No. 2 St. Cloud State, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

In Sioux Falls

Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

In Sioux Falls

Championship, 4 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

Final standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 13-1 23-5

Mayville State 12-2 20-5

Bellevue 10-4 16-11

Valley City St. 7-7 14-13

Dickinson St. 7-7 12-16

Viterbo 4-10 7-19

Waldorf 2-12 4-20

Presentation 1-13 2-23

NSAA athlete of the week

Savannah Walsdorf, Dakota State

NSAA tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Dickinson State 68, Valley City State 50

Dakota State 116, Presentation 40

Bellevue 73, Viterbo 50

Mayville State 93, Waldorf 46

Halftime: Mayville State 52, Waldorf 17

Waldorf -- Taylor Moen 9, Bethany Rehse 7, Lindsay Field 6, Kinsey Tweedy 5, Lizzie Garza 9, Hailey Maas 4, Eliza McKown 2, Edosa Ogbemudia 2, Jordan Lukes 2

Mayville State -- Jordan Zrust 20, Mackenzie Hughes 13, Erin Walcker 13, Jes Mertens 10, CJ Decker 2, Kayla Rocholl 9, Taylor Dean 8, Annika Reierson 4, Bethany Holter 3, Madison Rafferty 3, Sydney Brekken 2, Greta Hilluka 2, Laurie Cren 2, Mollie Robbins 2

Saturday’s semifinals

In Watertown, S.D.

Dickinson State vs. Dakota State, 1 p.m.; Mayville State vs. Bellevue, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

In Watertown, S.D.

Championship, 1 p.m.

Great Plains

Tuesday’s GPAC quarterfinals

Concordia (Neb.) 73, Jamestown 67

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 15-0 24-4

S.D. State 11-4 16-11

N.D. State 9-6 12-15

St. Thomas 8-7 17-11

Western Ill. 8-7 15-11

Kansas City 7-8 11-17

South Dakota 6-9 11-16

North Dakota 4-11 10-18

Denver 4-12 13-16

Omaha 4-12 8-20

Big Ten

Monday’s result

Illinois 78, Minnesota 69

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Final standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 19-3 23-5

MSU Moor. 17-5 22-6

Minn. Duluth 16-6 20-8

Bemidji State 13-9 18-10

Sioux Falls 13-9 18-10

Wayne State 13-9 18-10

Upper Iowa 13-9 16-12

SW Minn. St. 12-10 16-11

MSU Mankato 11-11 17-11

Augustana 11-11 15-13

Winona St. 10-12 15-12

UMary 7-15 11-15

Minot State 7-15 10-16

St. Cloud St. 7-15 10-17

Con.-STPl 6-16 8-20

UM Crook 1-21 2-26

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Lorenzo McGhee, MSU Moorhead

South division -- Lucas Duax, Upper Iowa

NSIC tournament

Tuesday’s first round

Minot State 86, Southwest Minnesota State 85, 3 OT

Minnesota Duluth 88, MSU Mankato 68

Sioux Falls 85, St. Cloud State 59

Wednesday’s first round

South No. 5 Augustana at North No. 4 Bemidji State, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

Minot State vs. North No. 1 Northern State, 4:30 p.m.

Augustana/Bemidji State winner vs. South No. 1 Wayne State, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

Minnesota Duluth vs. South No. 2 Upper Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. North No. 2 MSU Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

In Sioux Falls

Semifinals, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

In Sioux Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

Final standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 12-2 22-5

Viterbo 9-5 15-12

Dickinson St. 9-5 13-14

Valley City St. 8-6 15-13

Bellevue 7-7 15-13

Dakota State 6-8 12-16

Waldorf 4-10 8-18

Presentation 1-13 6-20

NSAA athlete of the week

John Evans, Dickinson State

NSAA tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Valley City State 72, Bellevue 54

Dickinson State 72, Dakota State 60

Waldorf 72, Viterbo 62

Mayville State 91, Presentation 63

Halftime: Mayville State 36, Presentation 28

Presentation -- Jeremiah Gilyard 10, Jackson Becker 6, Maximo Guillermo 5, Tyrese Eugene 2, Isaac Sumption 1, Isaiah Cabrera 17, Travez Nyx 9, Ontario Chapman 7, Brandon Doss 6

Mayville State -- Thomas Gieske 18, Jamison Kramer 14, Juan Carlos Canahuate 10, Sebastian Griffin 3, Taine Mitchell 2, Trent Blackshire 15, Jacques Safra 10, Danilo Da Silva 6, Winder Joseph 4, Colby Dillenbeck 4, Steele Senske 3, Sam Grayson 2

Saturday’s semifinals

In Watertown, S.D.

Mayville State vs. Valley City State, 6 p.m.; Dickinson State vs. Waldorf, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

In Watertown, S.D.

Championship, 4 p.m.

Men’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 22 poll

1. Minnesota (17 first-place votes) 662 total points, 23-8-1

2. Quinnipiac (17) 659, 26-3-3

3. Denver 600, 24-8-0

4. Michigan 560, 20-10-2

5. Western Michigan 513, 21-10-1

6. St. Cloud State 485, 18-9-3

7. Ohio State 476, 18-11-3

8. Boston 441, 20-10-0

9. Harvard 439, 19-6-2

10. Penn State 408, 19-12-1

11. Michigan Tech 320, 21-8-4

12. MSU Mankato 279, 20-11-1

13. Cornell 234, 16-9-2

14. Northeastern 222, 15-10-5

15. Omaha 214, 17-10-3

16. Merrimack 134, 18-12-1

17. UConn 125, 17-10-3

18. Michigan State 118, 16-16-2

19. Notre Dame 88, 14-14-4

20. UMass-Lowell 61, 16-11-3

Others receiving votes: Alaska-Fairbanks 43, North Dakota 21, RIT 14, Providence 12, Boston College 7, Bemidji State 4, Colgate 1

Women’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 23 poll

1. Ohio State (13 first-place votes) 279 total points, 28-4-2 overall record

2. Yale (6) 271, 26-2-1

3. Colgate 240, 28-4-2

4. Minnesota 226, 25-5-3

5. Northeastern 207, 30-2-1

6. Wisconsin 192, 23-9-2

7. Minnesota Duluth 166, 23-8-2

8. Quinnipiac 156, 27-7-0

9. Clarkson 135, 26-8-2

10. Penn State 123, 24-8-2

11. Vermont 80, 21-10-3

12. St. Cloud State 79 , 18-16-1

13. Cornell 54, 15-12-2

14. Providence 38, 20-10-4

15. Boston College 16, 19-14-1

Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 14, UConn 4

College softball

Monday’s result

Northwest Missouri State 9, Minnesota Duluth 8

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Avery Steffen, MSU Moorhead

Pitcher -- McKayla Armbruster, MSU Mankato

College baseball

Tuesday’s results

UMary 12-7, Regis 5-8

Monday’s result

New Mexico 4, Minnesota 3 (in 12)

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Jack Hines, Augustana

Pitcher -- Bryant Bagshaw, Minot State

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UMary

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Renea Taylor, Northern State

South division -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Ezekiel Clark, MSU Mankato

South division -- Carson Dittel, MSU Mankato

Prep honor roll

Girls basketball

Double-doubles

Eden Carrier, Cavalier, 14 points, 10 rebounds vs. Larimore

Rylen Burgess, Cavalier, 25 points, 11 rebounds vs. Larimore

Boys basketball

Double-doubles

Jack Simmers, GF Central, 11 points, 13 rebounds vs. West Fargo

Erick Paye, GF Central, 21 points, 11 rebounds vs. West Fargo and 20 points, 16 rebounds vs. Fargo North

Clyde Anderson, EGF Senior High, 11 points, 10 rebounds vs. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

Jack Manning, Thief River Falls, 25 points, 13 rebounds vs. Bagley

Ryan Morris, Climax-Fisher, 22 points, 10 rebounds vs. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

Ethan Evitts, Climax-Fisher, 13 points, 10 rebounds vs. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

Ty Christian, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 25 points, 18 rebounds vs. Climax-Fisher

Gerald Melin, Red Lake County, 42 points, 11 rebounds vs. Goodridge-Grygla

Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County, 17 points, 12 assists vs. Goodridge-Grygla and 13 points, 14 assists vs. Roseau

Tony Leal, West Fargo, 18 points, 13 rebounds vs. GF Central

Triple-doubles

Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County, 18 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds vs. Climax-Fisher

Girls hockey

Hat tricks

Talya Hendrickson, Warroad, hat trick vs. Crookston

Maddie Hulter, Fergus Falls, hat trick vs. Breckenridge-Wahpeton

Boys hockey

Hat tricks

Michael Coleman, Red River, hat trick vs. Devils Lake

Dillon Jackson, Red River, hat trick +1 vs. Devils Lake

Noah Urness, Roseau, hat trick +1 vs. EGF Senior High

Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central, hat trick vs. Bagley-Fosston

Trey Vogelbacher, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, hat trick vs. Prairie Centre

Cole Woods, Wadena-Deer Creek, hat trick +1 vs. Willmar

Aron Sutherland, Wadena-Deer Creek, hat trick vs. Red Lake Falls

Milestones

Boys wrestling

Crookston Pirates senior wrestler Ethan Boll tallied his 204th career win during a 220 pounds wrestling match over Barnesville’s Jordan Kroll as part of a Minnesota Section 8A quarterfinals matchup on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in Barnesville. The previous Pirates wrestling career record was held by Cody Weiland in 2015 at 203 total wins.

Boys basketball

Red Lake County senior forward Gerald Melin scored his 1,000th career point during a road game against the Roseau Rams on Friday February 17, 2023.