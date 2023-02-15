Tuesday's local scoreboard for Feb. 14

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s results

West Fargo 75, GF Central 50

Hawley at EGF Senior High, postponed

West Fargo Horace at Devils Lake, postponed to 2/16

Wahpeton 58, West Fargo Sheyenne 55

Fargo Davies 68, Fargo North 42

Fargo Shanley 64, Fargo South 39

Bismarck Legacy 63, Jamestown 60

Bismarck 78, Mandan 46

Bismarck Century 78, Bismarck St. Mary’s 52

International Falls 79, Warroad 58

Barnesville 71, Norman County East/UH 48

Menahga 67, Wadena-Deer Creek 61

Kelliher-Northome 86, Laporte 14

Breckenridge at Ada-Borup/West, postponed

Fergus Falls at Brainerd, postponed

Nevis at Lake of the Woods, postponed

Clearbrook-Gonvick at Red Lake, postponed to 2/17

Park Rapids at Perham, canceled

Red River 59, Valley City 43

Halftime: Red River 30, Valley City 21

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 33, Rylie McQuillan 9, Hannah Litzinger 6, Alex Stauss 4, Cassidy O’Halloran 3, Ella Speidel 2, Morgan Hartze 2

Valley City -- Carly Goven 23, Brooke Eggermont 13, Faith Peterson 4, Tesa Olson 3

Fosston 62, Stephen-Argyle 38

Halftime: Fosston 29, Stephen-Argyle 21

Stephen-Argyle -- Liv Efta 8, Tessa Durand 16, Charlotte Rogus 2, Britni Kroll 4, Regan Swanson 2, Isabelle Westman 4, Nora Osowski 2

Fosston -- Brynlea Mahlen 3, Vanessa Johnson 4, Katelyn Vesledahl 39, Calli Burrack 2, Kinsley Duppong 9, Lexi Mahlen 2, Tessa Manecke 3

Red Lake County Central 56, Win-E-Mac 44

Halftime: Red Lake County Central 27, Win-E-Mac 21

Red Lake County Central -- Paige Olson 15, Carly Vettleson 10, Quinn Graves 5, Jamie Flatgard 3, Shawna Majeres 9, Carlee Whalen 4, Marissa Thomas 10

Win-E-Mac -- Alyssa Morberg 2, Bret DuChamp 3, Kianna Tadman 10, Lauren Kaupang 10, Kiersten Anderson 6, Shelby Mandt 2, Emily Strom 2, Ava Howard 9

ADVERTISEMENT

International Falls 79, Warroad 58

Halftime: International Falls 41, Warroad 26

Warroad -- Katherine Schreiner 2, Faith Lilly 18, Rebekah Musgrove 1, Rilynn Anderson 12, Siarah Heddan 9, Leah Loeffler 12, Mara Heinen 4

International Falls -- Sylvia Valenzuela 2, Gracie Swenson 20, Hannah Anderson 7, Piper Tomczak 5, Kale Taylor 8, Lola Valenzuela 29, Cheznee Skrien 3, Ellie Rein 2, Gracie Bissonette 3

Badger-Greenbush-MR 61, Goodridge-Grygla 33

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 25, Goodridge-Grygla 19

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Jade Reese 10, Kenzie Dahl 10, Hannah Bergsnev 7, Keyasha Housker 2, Jordan Lee 3, Tessany Blazek 8, Kinsley Hanson 15, Jaci Hanson 2, Raegon Kuznia 2, Cassie Dahl 1, Sierra Westberg 1

Goodridge-Grygla -- Ashlyn Nelson 2, Brooklyn Kriel 2, Chesney Salo 10, Caitlyn Jacobson 16, Anna Sundberg 3

Monday’s results

Thompson 81, Hillsboro-Central Valley 29

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 76, Warwick 32

North Prairie 49, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 47

Carrington 49, Griggs-Midkota 23

Central Cass 52, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 38

Edgeley-K-M 46, LaMoure-L-M 32

Kelliher-Northome 62, Climax-Fisher 44

Norman County East/UH 65, Red Lake Falls 63, OT

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Ada-Borup/West 37

Fosston 61, Mahnomen-Waubun 22

Roseau 71, Bagley 32

Cass Lake-Bena 90, Red Lake 64

Menahga 56, Browerville 42

Sacred Heart 66, Kittson County Central 54

Halftime: Sacred Heart 31, Kittson County Central 27

Sacred Heart -- Isabel Vonesh 11, Lexi Lawrence 23, Audrey Zavoral 2, Finley Horken 3, Leah Sundby 7, Lydia Riskey 12, Ava Knudson 8

Kittson County Central -- L. Pederson 2, B. Strege 3, M. Turn 17, M. Folland 3, E. Olson 11, G. Kuznia 6, A. Johnson 12

Thief River Falls 54, EGF Senior High 46

Halftime: Thief River Falls 24, EGF Senior High 20

EGF Senior High -- Alison Kovar 5, Kylee Mattison 13, Mya Langerud 2, Taylor Bergh 2, Camryn Adams 9, Ellie Marcott 3, Tatem Votava 12

Thief River Falls -- Sophia Kraemer 1, Ali Yuska 2, Maren Espe 6, Kendal Rantanen 6, Avah Waldal 21, Josie Peterson 4, Breanna Myers 14

Grafton 62, Park River/F-L 34

Halftime: Grafton 24, Park River/F-L 17

Grafton -- Ainsley McLain 11, Addison Fredericksen 6, Kate LeClerc 17, Paityn Ziegelmann 5, Keira Cole 14, Molly Bjorneby 3, Savannah Blackcloud 4, Summer Moberg 2

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Addi Skibicki 3, Sophia Markusen 4, Abby Beneda 2, Madi Bernhoft 4, Hannah Halvorson 13, Emma Porter 2, Megan Larson 5, Ella Johnson 1

Cavalier 74, Larimore 17

Halftime: Cavalier 41, Larimore 2

Cavalier -- Graesen Helgoe 3, Teagyn Fitzsimonds 15, Rylen Burgess 25, Jade Kihne 17, Eden Carrier 14

Larimore -- Micayla Sharp 5, Carly Pietron 3, Kendra Gemmill 3, Brooke Bruske 2, Jace Pernat 4

North Border 55, Midway-Minto 38

Halftime: North Border 34

North Border -- Addi Brown 9, Kierra Helland 8, Jenna Fraser 22, Taelyn Dunnigan 9, Keira Moore 5, Katie Volk 2

Midway-Minto -- Breana Hurtt 4, Danielle Flanders 2, Maddy Korynta 16, Addy Hefta 7, Emma McMillan 7, Elle Brueckner 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson County 49, North Star 33

Halftime: Benson County 23, North Star 13

Benson County -- Aubrey Kenner 14, Katelyn Maddock 10, Lacie Fautsch 7, Ella Fossen 6, Kale Williams 6, Isabella Engstrom 6

North Star -- Payton Harpestad 9, Claire Weber 8, Rogue Stephens 7, Katie Erickstad 5, Jorie Ahlberg 2, Mattea Wanzek 2

Warren-A-O 73, Northern Freeze 63

Halftime: Warren-A-O 44, Northern Freeze 32

Northern Freeze -- Kaydence Augustine 26, Rylie Klopp 20, Addison Bakke 7, Tessa Hoglo 6, Rylie Fredrickson 2, Ada Pearson 2

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Annika Magnusson 20, Reegan Mortimer 16, Ava Oberg 12, Hannah Pederson 10, Kylie Nelson 8, Annie Peterson 3, Markelle Pederson 2, Lola Linder 2

Pelican Rapids 61, Crookston 54

Halftime: Pelican Rapids 31, Crookston 30

Crookston -- Abby Borowicz 22, Halle Winjum 15, Isabelle Smith 6, Emma Gunderson 3, Joey Nesseth 3, Chloe Boll 3, Libby Salentine 2

Pelican Rapids -- Morgan Korf 19, Ellie Welch 16, Anna Roisum 13, Hazel Haugrud 6, Kelsey Isaman 4, Grace Backstrom 2, Kia Nelson 1

N.D. Region 4 Tournament

Thursday’s play-in games

No. 9 North Star at No. 8 Nelson County, 5:30 p.m.; No. 10 Dunseith at No. 7 Harvey/Wells County, 6 p.m.; No. 11 Warwick at No. 6 Benson County, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 20, in Devils Lake

No. 1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Nelson County/North Star winner, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. No. 5 St. John, 20 minutes after previous game; No. 2 North Prairie vs. Harvey-WC/Dunseith winner, 20 minutes after previous game; No. 3 New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Benson County/Warwick winner, 20 minutes after previous game

Semifinals

Feb. 21

6 p.m. and 20 minutes after first game

Feb. 23

Third place, 6 p.m.; championship, 20 minutes after third-place game

N.D. Class B

Week 12 poll

1. Kenmare-Bowbells (7 first-place votes) 150 total points, 19-2 overall record

2. Thompson (4) 143, 18-2

3. Rugby (2) 134, 18-2

4. Central Cass (2) 122, 16-3

5. Shiloh Christian (2) 98, 17-2

6. Central McLean 92, 19-2

7. May-Port CG 91, 17-3

8. Garrison 43, 19-2

9. Bowman County 21, 19-2

10. Oakes 19, 17-3

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass 16-4, Kidder County 16-3, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 15-5

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s results

Devils Lake at West Fargo Horace, postponed to 2/18

Wahpeton 63, West Fargo Sheyenne 50

Fargo South 62, Fargo Shanley 60

Fargo Davies 92, Fargo North 82

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58, Fosston 55

Wadena-Deer Creek 89, Sebeka 35

Hawley 83, Barnesville 66

Lake Park-Audubon 68, Menahga 49

Pine River-Backus 51, Blackduck 49

Perham at Pelican Rapids, postponed

Brainerd at Fergus Falls, postponed

Kelliher-Northome at Nevis, postponed

Red River 85, Valley City 66

Halftime: Red River 45, Valley City 21

Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 28, Zac Kraft 24, Pearce Parks 15, Logan Arason 8, Carter Byron 6, Zach Oehlke 4

Valley City -- Talon Larson 14, Zach Sykora 12, Carson Eggert 9, Reis Kriewald 7, Aiden Jacobson 7, Robert Fischer 7, Will Eggert 5, Calahan Burchill 3, Arie Bratrud 2

ADVERTISEMENT

GF Central 75, West Fargo 70

Halftime: GF Central 37, West Fargo 36

GF Central -- Jack Simmers 12, Ross Wilber 20, Cole Wilber 11, Erick Paye 21, Kendall Kjonaas 7, Noah Lund 4

West Fargo -- Nick Parries 13, Max Shell 7, Max Pfau 6, Bonfas Loria 8, Keyton McGregor 13, Tony Leal 20, Becket Pfau 3

Sacred Heart 73, Thompson 59

Halftime: Thompson 42, Sacred Heart 27

Thompson -- Overby 15, Wolfgram 3, Peterson 12, Welke 3, Starcevic 24, Odenbach 2

Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 2, Josiah Sundby 3, Parker Erickson 20, Breck Bloom 8, Ethan Arntson 27, Landen Denney 10, Greg Downs 3

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “We did not defend really well to start the game. We found ourselves down twenty points and cut it to fifteen at half. We talked about staying focused and bringing our defensive intensity to another level. We held them to 17 second half points. Very proud of how the guys stuck together and found a way to finish the game.”

North Border 84, Hillsboro-CV 60

Halftime: North Border 56, Hillsboro-CV 28

North Border -- Trent Cosley 20, Grant Cosley 2, Grayson Ohmann 18, Kade Schafer 2, Ayden Stainbrook 31, Kyle Thomas 11

Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 3, Riley Olsen 3, Dylan Mitzel 5, Peter Dryburgh 12, Landon Olson 4, Jacob Brandt 33

Cavalier 55, Drayton/V-E 35

Cavalier -- Adam Ratchenski 5, Zack Anderson 13, Talan Devine 15, Breckon Thorpe 8, Kaden Yanish 12, Ethan Longtine 2

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg -- Killian Burrell 1, Quinn Passa 5, Conner Hurst 5, Jayse Gullickson 7, Cayden Quibell 2, Everett Fedje 15

Griggs-Midkota 75, Hatton-Northwood 18

Halftime: Griggs-Midkota 38, Hatton-Northwood 10

Griggs-Midkota -- Wyatt Spickler 17, Carter Spitzer 13, Ben Edland 4, James Woodstead 4, Kyle Johnson 11, Brady Anderson 5, Eli Larson 12, Kindle Carlson 5, Isaac Stadler 4

Hatton-Northwood -- Aiden Feickbert 2, Leonel Borjon 6, Aiden Johnson 7, Westin Enger 3

St. John 57, Langdon-E-M 39

Halftime: St. John 29, Langdon-E-M 16

St. John -- Brayton Baker 11, Tuff Longie 2, Jaydynce McCloud 15, Xander Allery 3, Cashmyn Belgarde 12, Grayson Greybear 3, Ethan DeCoteau 9, Isaac Charbonneau 2

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 5, Nickolas Kingzett 2, Jack Romfo 6, Cody Amble 3, Rayce Worley 8, Levi Swanson 5, Tanner McDonald 10

North Prairie 55, North Star 43

Halftime: North Prairie 22, North Star 19

North Prairie -- Nicholas Mears 1, Blake Mattson 5, Jeffry Rosinski 11, Mitchell Leas 27, Carter Casavant 7, Nate Tastad 2, Montgomery Grant 2

North Star -- Karsen Simon 3, Brett Dilley 2, Garrett Westlind 3, Parker Simon 9, Dane Hagler 19, Chas Bisbee 3, Hunter Hagler 4

Four Winds-Minn. 80, Dakota Prairie 27

Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 49, Dakota Prairie 14

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- Deng Deng 26, Keilan Longie 2, Dalen Leftbear 17, Marial Deng 4, Keyshawn St. Pierre 4, Rich Cavanaugh 2, Wade Nestell 9, Brian Alberts 5, Ty Dauphinais 3, Kelson Keja 4, Clayton Dubois 2, Mike Alex 2

Dakota Prairie -- Ladin H. 15, Jake J. 4, Axel A. 2, Caden J. 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Climax-Fisher 61, Badger-Greenbush-MR 56

Halftime: Climax-Fisher 36, Badger-Greenbush-MR 29

Climax-Fisher -- Jarrett Steinmetz 1, Ty Torrance 2, Gabe Wentzel 3, Ryan Morris 22, Ethan Evitts 13, Dylan Korynta 12, Luis Gonzalez 8

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Taylor Davy 2, Gabe Warne 8, Ty Christian 25, Masen Swenson 9, Brennan Collins 5, Cole Blazek 7

Thief River Falls 89, Bagley 44

Halftime: Thief River Falls 58, Bagley 22

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 10, C. Rosendahl 13, J. Rosendahl 12, G. Zutz 2, M. Peterson 2, J. Freidrich 20, A. Potucek 5, J. Manning 25

Bagley -- N/A

Monday’s results

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Ada-Borup/West 49

Norman County East/UH 60, New York Mills 44

Sacred Heart 83, Fertile-Beltrami 70

Halftime: Fertile-Beltrami 41, Sacred Heart 34

Fertile Beltrami -- Sorenson 16, Nowacki 16, Wright 6, Swendby 18, Van Den Ende 5, Opdahl 9

Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 7, Isaac Sundby 2, Josiah Sundby 5, Parker Erickson 17, Breck Bloom 6, Ethan Arntson 20, Landen Denney 13, Greg Downs 11, Jake Satterlund 2

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Rough start to the game. Credit to them for coming out firing. Really excited how our guys weathered the storm and cut the lead down to seven going into halftime. We did a great job adjusting at halftime and making a push in the second half. We took the lead and didn't look back. Balanced scoring and good team defense in the second half led us to the win tonight.”

EGF Senior High 75, Crookston 59

Halftime: EGF Senior High 36, Crookston 21

Crookston -- Jack Everett 16, Tanner Giese 14, Hunter Nicholas 11, Reggie Winjum 6, Caden Boike 5, Gavin Winger 3, Isaac Thomforde 3, Ryan Abeld 1

EGF Senior High -- Clyde Anderson 15, Carson McDonald 15, Austin Rusling 10, Brady Loer 9, Chase Lindgren 8, Cooper Smith 5, Caleb Zedjlik 5, Drew Carpenter 4, Caleb Johnson 2, Damian Bushaw 2

N.D. Class B

Week 11 poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17 first-place votes) 170 total points, 16-0 overall record

2. Central Cass 152, 17-0

3. Sargent County 136, 17-0

4. Bishop Ryan 116, 14-2

5. Shiloh Christian 77, 15-3

6. Ellendale 76, 16-1

7. Bowman County 70, 15-2

8. Beulah 50, 14-2

9. Thompson 40, 12-5

10. North Border 28, 14-2

Others receiving votes: North Prairie 16-2

Girls hockey

Tuesday’s results

Grand Forks 3, West Fargo United 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. GF, Mya Mannausau (Lauren Robinson, Emma Gray) 2:02; 2. GF, Taylor Kilgore (Gray, Averi Greenwood) 4:28; 3. WFU, Zoey Gervais (Courtney Docktor, Maren Hareland) 11:52; 4. WFU, Hareland PP (Reese Rudolph) 15:41

Third period -- 5. GF, Marit Seeger PP (Gray, Mannausau) 16:53

Goalie saves -- GF: Kaylee Baker 7-11-11--29; WFU: Maggie Seeley 4-4-8--16

Grand Forks head coach Alex Hedlund: “Huge win! I was happy to see us play a complete three periods. It was a fun hockey game to be a part of. It was a battle of special teams, and we were able to come out on top with 7 seconds to go with a beautiful point shot from Seeger. The other two goals were from Mannausau and Kilgore. Gray with three assists. Baker was solid in net all night!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Devils Lake 4, Jamestown 1

First period -- 1. J, Hannah Soulis 5:21; 2. DL, Julia McIvor 7:06; 3. DL, Ashlyn Abrahamson (Delaney Wagner, Siri Olson) 10:52

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 4. DL, Charly Black PP (Olson, Abrahamson) 2:50; 5. DL, Abrahamson 16:56

Goalie saves -- DL: Delaney Parker 5-8-13--26; J: Olivia Sorlie 5-8-4--17

Minn. Section 8A

In Warroad

Thursday’s championship

Warroad vs. Crookston, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Wednesday’s championship

Roseau vs. Moorhead, at neutral site, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Tuesday’s semifinals

River Lakes 2, Willmar 1

Fergus Falls 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 0

First period -- 1. Maddie Hulter (Maddie Brimhall) 9:30; 2. Hannah Johnson (Hulter, Ella Starzl) 9:41; 3. Tyra Skjeret (Averie Tonneson, Skye Norgren) 11:03

Second period -- 4. Lydia Johnson SH (Hulter, Maggie Greenagel) 5:35; 5. Brimhall SH (Hulter, Greenagel) 11:43; 6. Hulter (H. Johnson, Greenagel) 14:34; 7. Hulter SH 16:37

Third period -- 8. Aubree Nelson (Isabel Kloster) 3:40; 9. Greenagel 11:16

Goalie saves -- BW: Kolle Schuler 22; FF: Lexi Metcalf 5

Thursday, February 16

In Alexandria

Championship, Fergus Falls vs. River Lakes, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

Tuesday’s results

Fort Frances (Ont.) 5, Lake of the Woods 4

Fergus Falls at Bemidji, postponed

Alexandria at Detroit Lakes, canceled

EGF Senior High 7, Thief River Falls 0

First period – 1. Hunter Varnson (Caleb Schmiedeberg) 13:19; 2. Landon Jamieson (Jace Van Eps, Brock Schultz) 15:30

Second period – 3. Jace Fore (Nick Corbett, Schmiedeberg) 2:05; 4. Schultz 2:55

Third period – 5. Jamieson (Schultz, Van Eps) 8:16; 6. Grady Magner (Schmiedeberg, Sam Frost) 8:54; 7. Van Eps (Cole Bies) 14:40

Goalie saves – TRF: Conor Roff 39; EGF: Chase Mero 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Moorhead 3, Roseau 0

First period -- 1. Joe Kortan (Ian Ness, Jack Arnold) 2:47

Second period -- 2. Aaron Reierson (Mason Kraft, Caleb Alderson) 5:41

Third period -- 3. Alderson (Kraft, Colby Krier) 16:32

Goalie saves -- R: Atreyu Jones 28; MOR: Kai Weigel 39

Kittson County Central 5, Bagley-Fosston 4

First period -- 1. BF, Casey Hansen PP (Markus Olson) 6:04; 2. KCC, Gavin Johnson PP (Ethan Hanson, Hayden Olsonawski) 9:33; 3. BF, Eric Gerbracht (Alex Christenson, Connor Nelson) 15:18

Second period -- 4. KCC, Tyler Hennen (Hanson, Johnson) 0:30; 5. BF, Olson (Breckin Levin) 3:20; 6. KCC, Hennen (Olsonawski) 3:27; 7. BF, Olson SH 6:56; 8. KCC, Eli Muir PP (Hennen, Olsonawski) 7:27

Third period -- 9. KCC, Hennen (Olsonawski, Gus Gunnarson) 7:40

Goalie saves -- BF: Kassandra Fontaine 21; KCC: Jameson Turner 20

Red Lake Falls 2, Crookston 1, OT

First period -- 1. CRO, Jack Doda 5:23

Second period -- 2. RLF, Jacob Harmoning 9:16

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 3. RLF, Blake Breiland PP (Brock Seeger, Evan Girdler) (PP) 2:45

Goalie saves -- RLF: Pacey Struthers 9-10-13-0--32; CRO: Jaren Bailey 3-7-3-2--15

Wadena-Deer Creek 8, Willmar 4

First period -- 1. WDC, Connor Davis 3:49; 2. WDC, Cole Woods (Co. Davis, Dalton Moyer) 13:06; 3. W, Cullen Gregory (Jordan Gorans, Henry Michelson) 13:22; 4. W, Ethan Stark PP (Arron Fischer, Dylan Staska) 14:33

Second period -- 5. WDC, Carson Davis (Evan Lunde, Cooper Ness) 1:54; 6. WDC, Woods PP (Co. Davis, Gunner Olson) 3:45; 7. WDC, Aron Sutherland 12:11; 8. WDC, Woods (Sutherland, Austyn Oothoudt) 14:17; 9. W, Elijah Van Buren (Cullen Gregory) 15:11; 10. WDC, Ness (Ca. Davis) 15:21

Third period -- 11. WDC, Woods (Sutherland, Co. Davis) 7:31; 12. W, Arron Fischer 16:57

Goalie saves -- W: Mason Thole 27; WDC: Gunner Olson 25

N.D. East Region Tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Fargo South-Shanley 7, West Fargo 0

Fargo North 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

GF Central 3, Fargo Davies 2, 2 OT

First period – 1. FD, Grant Matter (Talon Seckerson, Jack Bullinger) 10:19

Second period – 2. GFC, Donovan Balek (Rylan Hoffman, Bryce Philpot) 7:04; 3. GFC, Dylan LaMont (Hoffman, Markus Lunski) 12:57

Third period – 4. FD, Jobe Freier (Elijah Hayes) :40

Second overtime – 5. GFC, Hoffman (Balek, Philpot) 15:36

Goalie saves – GFC: Preston Diederich 8-7-13-15 – 43; FD: Gavin Erickson 5-7-12-6 – 30

RELATED: Grand Forks Central's Rylan Hoffman scores in double overtime to beat Fargo Davies in East Region opener

Red River 16, Devils Lake 1

First period – 1. RR, Mikey Coleman (Grant Gardner) 1:09; 2. RR, Coleman (Thomas Peterson, Mason Ray) 4:39; 3. RR, Mason Reynolds (Tyson Ulmer, Hudson Kilgore) 5:02; 4. RR, Dillon Jackson (Coleman, Carson Skarperud) 6:12; 5. RR, Jackson (Ray, Skarperud) 12:16; 6. RR, Reynolds (Ulmer, RyLee Vetsch) 12:58

Second period – 7. RR, Rylan Bydal (Mason Stroh, Keegan Buckley) 2:48; 8. RR, Coleman (Luc Bydal) 4:43; 9. RR, Ulmer (Reynolds) 5:27; 10. RR, Vetsch (Ulmer, Stroh) 9:54; 11. DL, Dayton Lunak (Logan Stokke, Zachary Jorde) 10:34; 12. RR, Jackson (Carter Sproule, SKarperud) 11:01; 13. RR, Gardner (Coleman, L. Bydal) 11:58

Third period – 14. RR, Sproule (Jackson, Skarperud) 1:30; 15. RR, L. Bydal (Gardner, Coleman) 4:05; 16. RR, Jackson (Skarperud, Kilgore) 8:10; 17. RR, Vetsch (R. Bydal, Ray) 11:40

Goalie saves – RR: Jake Jenkins 4-5-x – 9, Bryar Werre x-x-0 – 0; DL: Brody Forsberg 17-18-x – 35, Tucker Halle x-x-10 – 10

RELATED: 15 different Roughriders record a point in Red River's opening round win over Devils Lake

Friday, Feb. 17

At Purpur Arena

Consolation semifinals – Devils Lake vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 11 a.m.; West Fargo vs. Fargo Davies, 1:15 p.m.

Semifinals – Red River vs. Fargo North, 5 p.m.; Fargo South-Shanley vs. GF Central, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

State qualifiers, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

N.D. Class A Duals tournament

In Fargo

Saturday’s quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne (No.1 East) vs. Mandan (No. 4 West)

Bismarck (No. 2 West) vs. West Fargo (No. 3 East)

Williston (No. 1 West) vs. GF Central (No. 4 East)

Fargo Davies (No. 2 East) vs. Bismarck Century (No. 3 West)

Minn. Section 8A team tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Frazee 74, Fertile-Beltrami 0

Crookston 45, Barnesville 34

Fosston-Bagley 51, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 26

United North Central 66, Mahnomen-Waubun 10

Friday’s semifinals, 6 p.m.

At Fertile

Frazee vs. Crookston; Fosston-Bagley vs. United North Central

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA team tournament

Thursday’s first round matches, 6 p.m.

East No. 1 Perham, bye

East No. 5 Park Rapids at East No. 4 Sauk Centre

East No. 2 Pequot Lakes, bye

East No. 6 Albany at East No. 3 Alexandria

West No. 5 United Clay-Becker at No. 4 West No 4 Fergus Falls

West No. 1 Thief River Falls, bye

West No. 6 Roseau at West No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

West No. 2 Detroit Lakes, bye

Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

Park Rapids/Sauk Centre winner vs. No. 1 Perham

Albany/Alexandria winner vs. No. 2 Pequot Lakes

United Clay-Becker/Fergus Falls winner vs. West No. 1 Thief River Falls

Roseau/Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton winner vs. West No. 2 Detroit Lakes

Friday, Feb. 17

In Thief River Falls

Semifinals, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 14-0 21-5

North Dakota 8-6 15-9

N.D. State 8-6 14-10

Oral Roberts 8-6 12-13

South Dakota 7-7 12-13

Omaha 6-9 11-15

Denver 6-9 10-16

Western Ill. 5-10 10-16

St. Thomas 5-10 10-15

Kansas City 3-11 7-18

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 19-1 22-3

MSU Mankato 17-3 21-3

Augustana 16-4 22-4

St. Cloud St. 13-7 16-8

SW Minn. St. 13-7 16-9

UMary 12-8 13-10

Northern St. 10-10 15-11

MSU Moor. 10-10 13-11

Con.-St. Paul 9-11 12-12

UM Crookston 9-11 10-16

Wayne State 7-13 11-13

Minot State 7-13 11-15

Upper Iowa 6-14 10-15

Winona State 4-16 10-16

Bemidji State 4-16 7-17

Sioux Falls 4-16 7-19

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Kailee Oliverson, Northern State

South division -- Natalie Bremer, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 12-1 22-5

Mayville State 11-2 19-5

Bellevue 10-3 16-10

Valley City St. 7-6 14-12

Dickinson St. 6-7 11-16

Viterbo 3-10 6-19

Waldorf 2-11 4-19

Presentation 1-12 2-22

NSAA athlete of the week

Jordan Zrust, Mayville State

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 14-0 23-4

S.D. State 10-4 15-11

N.D. State 8-6 11-15

Western Ill. 8-7 15-11

St. Thomas 8-7 17-11

Kansas City 7-7 11-16

South Dakota 6-8 11-15

North Dakota 4-10 10-17

Denver 4-11 13-15

Omaha 3-12 7-20

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 17-3 21-5

MSU Moor. 15-5 20-6

Minn. Duluth 14-6 18-8

Bemidji State 12-8 17-9

Sioux Falls 12-8 17-9

Wayne State 12-8 17-9

SW Minn. St. 11-9 15-10

Upper Iowa 11-9 14-12

MSU Mankato 10-10 16-10

Augustana 10-10 14-12

Winona St. 9-11 14-11

UMary 7-13 11-13

Minot State 7-13 10-14

St. Cloud St. 6-14 9-16

Con.-STPl 6-14 8-18

UM Crook 1-19 2-24

NSIC athletes of the week

North division -- Sam Masten, Northern State

South division -- Jordan Janssen, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 11-2 21-5

Viterbo 9-4 15-11

Valley City St. 8-5 15-12

Dickinson St. 8-5 12-14

Bellevue 7-6 15-12

Dakota State 5-8 11-16

Waldorf 3-10 7-18

Presentation 1-12 6-19

NSAA athlete of the week

Daevonte Munson, Valley City State

Men’s hockey

Tuesday’s result

Canisius 4, Air Force 1

Monday’s results

Boston College 4, Boston 2

Northeastern 2, Harvard 2, tie (NU wins SO 1-0)

Air Force 2, Canisius 1

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 21 poll

1. Quinnipiac (21 first-place votes) 663 total points, 24-3-3 overall record

2. Minnesota (12) 642, 21-8-1

3. Denver (1) 607, 23-7-0

4. Michigan 583, 20-9-1

5. Boston 558, 20-7-0

6. St. Cloud State 500, 18-8-2

7. Penn State 467, 19-10-1

8. Western Michigan 429, 19-10-1

9. Ohio State 398, 17-11-2

10. Harvard 396, 17-6-1

11. Cornell 354, 16-7-2

12. MSU Mankato 293, 19-10-1

13. Michigan Tech 288, 21-8-4

14. Michigan State 178, 15-15-2

15. Omaha 166, 15-10-3

16. Northeastern 162, 14-10-4

17. UConn 141, 17-10-3

18. Notre Dame 97, 14-14-4

19. UMass-Lowell 73, 15-10-3

20. Merrimack 51, 16-12-1

Others receiving votes: RIT 40, Alaska-Fairbanks 27, Providence 12, Colgate 6, North Dakota 6, Bemidji State 4

Women’s hockey

Tuesday’s results

Boston 7, Harvard 4

Northeastern 2, Boston College 1

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 22 poll

1. Ohio State (16 first-place votes) 282 total points, 27-3-2 overall record

2. Yale (2) 263, 24-2-1

3. Colgate 241, 26-4-2

4. Minnesota 232, 23-5-3

5. Northeastern (1) 201, 27-2-1

6. Quinnipiac 183, 27-5-0

7. Wisconsin 182, 22-8-2

8. Minnesota Duluth 155, 21-8-3

9. Penn State 132, 22-8-2

10. Clarkson 123, 24-8-2

11. Vermont 85, 20-10-2

12. St. Cloud State 59, 16-16-1

13. Providence 47, 19-9-4

14. Cornell 42, 13-12-2

15. MSU Mankato 22, 15-16-1

Others receiving votes: Boston College 14, UConn 9, Princeton 7

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Madeleine Schneider, Minnesota Crookston

College softball

Monday’s results

Ole Miss 8-5, N.D. State 0-3

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Sidney Zavoral, Minnesota Duluth

Pitcher -- Trinity Junker, St. Cloud State

College baseball

Tuesday’s results

UMary 26-10, Southern Nazarene 14-26

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- John Nett, St. Cloud State

Pitcher -- Bryant Bagshaw, Minot State

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato

Field -- Makayla Jackson, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Kaitlyn McColly, Dickinson State

Field -- Kori Nagel, Dickinson State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Jared Gregoire, MSU Moorhead

Field -- Shyrone Kemp, MSU Moorhead

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Marcus Brown, Waldorf

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State

Prep honor roll

Girls basketball

Double-doubles

Jacie Reardon, GF Central, 17 points, 13 rebounds vs. Devils Lake

Eden Carrier, Cavalier, 12 points, 10 rebounds vs. Midway-Minto

Jaiden Haile, West Fargo Horace, 21 points, 15 rebounds vs. Red River

Boys basketball

Double-doubles

Erick Paye, GF Central, 28 points, 17 rebounds vs. Devils Lake and 23 points, 17 rebounds vs. Wahpeton

Reis Rowekamp, Red River, 32 points, 11 rebounds vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

Parker Brodina, Devils Lake, 19 points, 14 rebounds vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

Ethan Manock, Wahpeton, 35 points, 13 rebounds vs. GF Central and 12 points, 19 rebounds vs. Fargo North

Girls hockey

Hat tricks

Kara Ellis, EGF Senior High, hat trick vs. Detroit Lakes

Ashlyn Abrahamson, Devils Lake, hat trick vs. Grand Forks

Addison Fee, Crookston, hat trick +1 vs. Thief River Falls

Jasmine Hovda, Roseau, hat trick vs. Buffalo

Kali Knutson, Thief River Falls, hat trick vs. International Falls

Rylee Bartz, Warroad, hat trick +2 vs. EGF Senior High

Olivia Dronen, Moorhead, hat trick vs. Sartell-Sauk Rapids

Boys hockey

Hat tricks

Colton Bjorge, GF Central, hat trick vs. Fargo North

Jack Doda, Crookston, hat trick vs. Wahpeton-Breckenridge

Markus Olson, Bagley-Fosston, hat trick vs. Prairie Centre and hat trick vs. Becker-Big Lake

Breckin Levin, Bagley-Fosston, hat trick vs. Prairie Centre

Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls, hat trick vs. Thief River Falls and hat trick vs. St. Paul Johnson

Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad, hat trick vs. Bemidji

Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central, hat trick +1 vs. Wadena-Deer Creek

Hayden Olsonawski, Kittson County Central, hat trick vs. Park Rapids

Aaron Reierson, Moorhead, hat trick vs. Rogers

Milestones

Boys basketball

Grand Forks Red River head coach Kirby Krefting registered his 100th career win during a home game against West Fargo Horace on February 9, 2023.