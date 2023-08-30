Tuesday's local scoreboard for Aug. 29
Prep volleyball in both North Dakota and Minnesota getting underway.
Prep volleyball
Tuesday’s results
GF Red River def. Fargo Shanley 19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20
Fargo Davies def. GF Central 25-18, 25-20, 25-23
West Fargo Horace def. Wahpeton 25-11, 25-13, 25-20
Fargo North def. Fargo South 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
West Fargo def. West Fargo Sheyenne 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13
Valley City def. Devils Lake 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18
Baker def. Bowman County 25-4, 25-13, 25-10
Oak Grove def. Hillsboro-Central Valley 25-15, 25-10, 25-13
May-Port-CG def. Northern Cass 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13, 3-2
Park River-FL def. Larimore 25-10, 25-16, 25-8
Carrington def. Harvey-Wells County 25-15, 25-12, 25-20
Kittson County Central 25-25-25,
EGF Sacred Heart 14-20-21
Kittson County Central (kills-blocks-aces) – Kaydence White 12-4-1, Morgan Turn 5-1-3 (18 assists), Afton Lindgren 2-0-1 (15 assists)
EGF Sacred Heart – Lydia Riskey 8-3-0, Lexi Lawrence 7-2-0, Finley Horken 1-2-1 (21 assists), Ava Knudson 4-3-0, Reese Chwialkowski 4-3-0
Thompson 25-25-25,
New Rockford-Sheyenne 18-22-18
Thompson (kills-blocks-aces) – Dru Schwab 6-0-2 (8 digs), Brenna Martin 11-2-2 (7 digs), Sydney Schwabe 0-1-0 (21 assists)
New Rockford-Sheyenne – Kelsie Belquist 12-1-0 (8 digs)
Westhope-Newburg 25-25-25,
St. John 12-17-22
Westhope-Newburg (kills-blocks-aces) – Unavailable
St. John – Morgan Disrud 7-0-2, Abby Delorme 4-0-0 (11 digs), Alani Morin 4-5-1
Climax-Fisher 25-25-26,
Lake Park-Audubon 16-21-24
Climax-Fisher (kills-blocks-aces) – Peyton Hoffman 12-5-1, Halle Reitmeier 6-1-1 (3 digs), Sophia Nesvig 0-0-5 (16 assists), Ava Larson (11 assists)
LPA – Unavailable
Valley City 25-25-17-25,
Devils Lake 20-18-25-18
Devils Lake (kills-blocks-aces) – Jolie Martinson 10-0-2 (8 digs), Lainey Hall 9-0-2 (10 assists) Torri Fee 25 digs, Callie Schneider 12 assists
Valley City – Unavailable
Stephen Argyle Central 25-17-25-26,
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 21-25-21-24
Stephen Argyle Central (kills-blocks-aces) – Emily Marquis 10-0-1, Britni Kroll 7-0-0, Regan Swanson 29 assists
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River – Kenzie Dahl 15-0-5, Sierra Westberg 7-0-0, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 15 assists
Goodridge-Grygla 25-14-25-18-15,
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 21-25-21-25-9
Goodridge-Grygla (kills-blocks-aces) – Molly Cullen 9-1-1, Morgan Underdahl 9-1-2 (10 digs), Kisley Oslund 8-1-1 (14 digs)
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo – Reegan Mortimer 14-0-0, Ava Oberg 24 assists and 30 digs
Crookston 25-25-15-25,
Mahnomen-Waubun 23-11-25-20
Crookston (kills-blocks-aces) – Kristine Bernd 8-1-3, Mackenzie Funk 5-0-0, Joey Nesseth 10 assists, Makenna Kopecky 10 assists, Emma LaPlante 24 digs
Mahnomen-Waubun – Unavailable
Women’s golf
Tuesday League
At Valley Golf Course
First flight
First: Becky Gellner; Second: Joyce Murray; Low putts: Becky Gellner
Second flight
First: Denise Horpedahl; Second: Bev Johnson; Low putts: Denise Horpedahl
Third flight
First: Sue Petterson; Second: Genny Olson; Low putts – tie, Sue Petterson and Genny Olson
Fourth flight
First: Carol Schneweis; Second: Laurie Charette; Low putts – tie, Mary Koponen, Carol Schneweis and Ellie Schnell
Chip-ins
Becky Gellner and Joyce Nefs
