Sports

Tuesday's local scoreboard for Aug. 29

Prep volleyball in both North Dakota and Minnesota getting underway.

Local Scoreboard
By Herald Staff Report
Today at 11:06 PM

Prep volleyball
Tuesday’s results

GF Red River def. Fargo Shanley 19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20

Fargo Davies def. GF Central 25-18, 25-20, 25-23

West Fargo Horace def. Wahpeton 25-11, 25-13, 25-20

Fargo North def. Fargo South 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

West Fargo def. West Fargo Sheyenne 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13

Valley City def. Devils Lake 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18

Baker def. Bowman County 25-4, 25-13, 25-10

Oak Grove def. Hillsboro-Central Valley 25-15, 25-10, 25-13

May-Port-CG def. Northern Cass 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13, 3-2

Park River-FL def. Larimore 25-10, 25-16, 25-8

Carrington def. Harvey-Wells County 25-15, 25-12, 25-20

Kittson County Central 25-25-25,

EGF Sacred Heart 14-20-21

Kittson County Central (kills-blocks-aces) – Kaydence White 12-4-1, Morgan Turn 5-1-3 (18 assists), Afton Lindgren 2-0-1 (15 assists)

EGF Sacred Heart – Lydia Riskey 8-3-0, Lexi Lawrence 7-2-0, Finley Horken 1-2-1 (21 assists), Ava Knudson 4-3-0, Reese Chwialkowski 4-3-0

Thompson 25-25-25,

New Rockford-Sheyenne 18-22-18

Thompson (kills-blocks-aces) – Dru Schwab 6-0-2 (8 digs), Brenna Martin 11-2-2 (7 digs), Sydney Schwabe 0-1-0 (21 assists)

New Rockford-Sheyenne – Kelsie Belquist 12-1-0 (8 digs)

Westhope-Newburg 25-25-25,

St. John 12-17-22

Westhope-Newburg (kills-blocks-aces) – Unavailable

St. John – Morgan Disrud 7-0-2, Abby Delorme 4-0-0 (11 digs), Alani Morin 4-5-1

Climax-Fisher 25-25-26,

Lake Park-Audubon 16-21-24

Climax-Fisher (kills-blocks-aces) – Peyton Hoffman 12-5-1, Halle Reitmeier 6-1-1 (3 digs), Sophia Nesvig 0-0-5 (16 assists), Ava Larson (11 assists)

LPA – Unavailable

Valley City 25-25-17-25,

Devils Lake 20-18-25-18

Devils Lake (kills-blocks-aces) – Jolie Martinson 10-0-2 (8 digs), Lainey Hall 9-0-2 (10 assists) Torri Fee 25 digs, Callie Schneider 12 assists

Valley City – Unavailable

Stephen Argyle Central 25-17-25-26,

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 21-25-21-24

Stephen Argyle Central (kills-blocks-aces) – Emily Marquis 10-0-1, Britni Kroll 7-0-0, Regan Swanson 29 assists

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River – Kenzie Dahl 15-0-5, Sierra Westberg 7-0-0, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 15 assists

Goodridge-Grygla 25-14-25-18-15,

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 21-25-21-25-9

Goodridge-Grygla (kills-blocks-aces) – Molly Cullen 9-1-1, Morgan Underdahl 9-1-2 (10 digs), Kisley Oslund 8-1-1 (14 digs)

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo – Reegan Mortimer 14-0-0, Ava Oberg 24 assists and 30 digs

Crookston 25-25-15-25,
Mahnomen-Waubun 23-11-25-20

Crookston (kills-blocks-aces) – Kristine Bernd 8-1-3, Mackenzie Funk 5-0-0, Joey Nesseth 10 assists, Makenna Kopecky 10 assists, Emma LaPlante 24 digs

Mahnomen-Waubun – Unavailable

Women’s golf

Tuesday League

At Valley Golf Course

First flight

First: Becky Gellner; Second: Joyce Murray; Low putts: Becky Gellner

Second flight

First: Denise Horpedahl; Second: Bev Johnson; Low putts: Denise Horpedahl

Third flight

First: Sue Petterson; Second: Genny Olson; Low putts – tie, Sue Petterson and Genny Olson

Fourth flight

First: Carol Schneweis; Second: Laurie Charette; Low putts – tie, Mary Koponen, Carol Schneweis and Ellie Schnell

Chip-ins

Becky Gellner and Joyce Nefs

