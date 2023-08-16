Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Tuesday's local scoreboard for Aug. 15

Red River wins early-season girls golf meet

Local Scoreboard
By Herald Staff Report
Today at 9:44 PM

Girls golf

Orriginal’s East-West Classic

In Jamestown

Day 2 of 2

Team totals

GF Red River 621, Fargo Davies 631, Mandan 647, West Fargo Sheyenne 683, Wahpeton 701, Bismarck Legacy 716, West Fargo 719, Bismarck Century 720, Bismarck St. Mary’s 736, Minot 747, Fargo North 747, Minot North 751, Fargo Shanley 760, Jamestown 762, Fargo South 778, Dickinson 799, Williston 827, GF Central 844, Watford City 943, West Fargo Horace 955

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 10 individuals

1. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 143; 2. (tie) Ella Speidel, GFRR, 147, Rose Solberg, Davies, 147; 4. Zoe Keene, Sheyenne, 150; 5. Lexi Bartley, Davies, 152; 6. Jaya Grube, GFRR, 153; 7. Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 158; 8. Kate McComb, North, 160; 9. Taylor Piepkorn, GFRR, 163; 10. Abby Voeller, Davies, 164

GF Central scorers

Madelyn Trapnell 187; Ella Peters 194; Katelyn Stern 219; Claire Hynek 244

Women’s golf

Tuesday’s Women’s League

First flight: 1. Jane Solseng; 2. Debbie Sevigny; 3. Kelly Anderson

Second flight: 1. Erin Erickson; 2. Martha Klevay; 3. Joyce Nefs

Third flight: 1. Sue Petterson; 2. Barb Brend; 3. Kaye Vanderpas

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth flight: 1. Meridee Danks; 2. Terri Staples; 3. Ellie Schnell

2023 medalist: Jane Solseng

Birdies: Sue Petterson; Jane Solseng

What To Read Next
harterpost2.jpg
Sports
Legendary Fargo Post 2 baseball coach Jerry Harter dies in Arizona
11h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
Local Scoreboard
Sports
Saturday's local scoreboard for Aug. 12
3d ago
 · 
By  Herald Staff Report
IMG_7673.jpg
Sports
Rain produces a fast track at RCS and some late-night racing
3d ago
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
Grand Forks County Commission keeps wind farm moratorium in place
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
State patrol releases ID of teen killed in Benton County crash
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_0579.JPG
Members Only
Minnesota
SE Minn. town soon to be without a police force after resignations
5h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd