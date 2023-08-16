Tuesday's local scoreboard for Aug. 15
Red River wins early-season girls golf meet
Girls golf
Orriginal’s East-West Classic
In Jamestown
Day 2 of 2
Team totals
GF Red River 621, Fargo Davies 631, Mandan 647, West Fargo Sheyenne 683, Wahpeton 701, Bismarck Legacy 716, West Fargo 719, Bismarck Century 720, Bismarck St. Mary’s 736, Minot 747, Fargo North 747, Minot North 751, Fargo Shanley 760, Jamestown 762, Fargo South 778, Dickinson 799, Williston 827, GF Central 844, Watford City 943, West Fargo Horace 955
Top 10 individuals
1. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 143; 2. (tie) Ella Speidel, GFRR, 147, Rose Solberg, Davies, 147; 4. Zoe Keene, Sheyenne, 150; 5. Lexi Bartley, Davies, 152; 6. Jaya Grube, GFRR, 153; 7. Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 158; 8. Kate McComb, North, 160; 9. Taylor Piepkorn, GFRR, 163; 10. Abby Voeller, Davies, 164
GF Central scorers
Madelyn Trapnell 187; Ella Peters 194; Katelyn Stern 219; Claire Hynek 244
Women’s golf
Tuesday’s Women’s League
First flight: 1. Jane Solseng; 2. Debbie Sevigny; 3. Kelly Anderson
Second flight: 1. Erin Erickson; 2. Martha Klevay; 3. Joyce Nefs
Third flight: 1. Sue Petterson; 2. Barb Brend; 3. Kaye Vanderpas
Fourth flight: 1. Meridee Danks; 2. Terri Staples; 3. Ellie Schnell
2023 medalist: Jane Solseng
Birdies: Sue Petterson; Jane Solseng
