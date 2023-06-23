Tom Corcoran still competitive in 54th year of dirt track racing

GRAND FORKS — Tom Corcoran started last week's late model feature on the outside of the front row.

He immediately pulled into the lead.

Lap by lap, the driver from East Grand Forks began to separate from the other 21 drivers.

A buzz started to simmer across River Cities Speedway. Could he do it? Could the driver, who will turn 69 years old next month, win yet another late model feature? Could a guy who has no help in the pits beat out one of the most competitive classes at the speedway?

But then a caution flag came out.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were groans in the crowd. The pack was moved back together and Corcoran was passed on the restart.

"I believe if there's no yellow flag, he wins the race," said Brad Seng, who is second in points in late models at RCS. "In racing, it's all about rhythm. It's not just him, it's all racing. He had a great rhythm going. Once that's broken, all bets are off."

Corcoran didn't win, but he added another top-10 finish to his resume and proved that in his 54th year of racing, he's still competitive.

"It used to be a lot easier than it is now," Corcoran said. "When you're pushing 70, nothing's as easy as it was.

"I still really enjoy it. I've always felt as long as I'm competitive, I'll continue. When there comes a day that I'm just out there, then it's time to quit."

NLRA driver Tom Corcoran waves the checkered flag as he celebrates a late model feature win in June 2020 at River Cities Speedway. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

History of success

Corcoran grew up in a racing family.

His father, Ray, raced Class A Modifieds, the precursor to super modifieds and sprint cars, in the 1950s and 1960s. He also worked as a flagman. His uncle, Jim, ran the Grand Forks track for many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corcoran started in a street stock and won his first feature in Grand Forks in 1972.

He soon transitioned into that era's version of a late model, which he's been driving ever since.

In the early part of his career, he raced all over the region: North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Canada. He racked up the wins, too.

"A lot of kids racing today don't know who Tom Corcoran was," Seng said. "To them, he's just an old guy racing. Well, they don't really know the back story on this guy. This old guy was thee guy."

Corcoran holds the distinction of having won a feature in six different decades: the 1970s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s.

He's nearing 240 feature wins now.

"As the years have gone by, the wins have become fewer and further between," Corcoran said. "I'm not in the prime of the game anymore."

Corcoran's competitors marvel at what he's able to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have help," Seng said. "Tom has no help. He does this all on his own."

Corcoran has been racing against some of the same drivers for decades. Seng, Joey Pederson and Mike Balcaen are among them.

"The good part about all those guys is I consider them to be awfully good friends," Corcorcan said. "I have a lot of respect for those guys. I think it works both ways."

Late model drivers Joey Pederson (7P), Tyler Peterson (1TPO), Tom Corcoran (T1), Greg Moore (14M), and Ryan Corbett (C4) motor past the main grandstand at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, June 9, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Better results in 2023

Corcoran bought a new car last summer and struggled to make immediate adjustments.

"We fought with it last season," he said. "Once you're in the middle of the season, it's harder to straighten it out."

But things have changed this summer.

Corcoran has posted six top-10 finishes in 14 features at River Cities Speedway, the latest coming Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm far ahead of where I was all last season," he said. "Even when things go bad, I still feel I can be competitive. When you have a good night like Friday, it reinforces that fact."

Late model driver Tom Corcoran cruises past the main grandstand under a caution flag during a heat race at River Cities Speedway on Friday, May 7, 2021. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

GGF Fair Racing

Friday, June 23

7 p.m. — Midwest Modifieds, lightning sprints, streets (Midco)

Saturday, June 24

2 p.m. — School bus races, demolition derby, derby compact/full size, Forks Go-Karting

Sunday, June 25

6 p.m. — Late models, lighting sprints, streets (Midco)

Note: The races are included with fair admission.

