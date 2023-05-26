Thursday's local scoreboard for May 25

Prep track and field

N.D. Class B boys

Thursday’s results

In Bismarck

Team scores (top 5): 3 events scored

1. Kindred 29; 2. Bowman County 21; 3. North Star 14; T4. Central Cass and Hillsboro/Central Valley 8

Boys individual top 8

High jump: 1. Dane Hagler, North Star, 6-6; 2. Cooper Johnson, Central Cass, 6-6; T3. Will Mickelson, Glen Ullin/Hebron, and Zeke Barnick, Edgeley/Kulm, 6-4; 5. Hunter Hagler, North Star, 6-2; 6. Gabe Allmaras, Harvey/Wells County, 6-2; 7. Cordel Sjokvist, Mohall/Lansf., 6-2; 8. Ethan Duval, Kindred, 6-0

Discus: 1. Riley Sunram, Kindred, 171-7; 2. Jack Parker, Kindred, 156-8; 3. Wyatt Ottmar, Grant County, 154-0; 4. Oscar Leal, Hillsboro/CV, 149-9; 5. Davian Welch, Hazen, 143-11; 6. Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro/CV, 141-9; 7. Simon Buchfinck, Beulah, 138-11; 8. Helexio Eagle, Standing Rock, 138-11

3,200: 1. Austin Wanner, Bowman County, 9:38.19; 2. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County, 9:39.94; 3. Keaton Olson, Kindred, 9:54.40; 4. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass, 10:02.56; 5. Cole Campbell, Kindred, 10:02.98; 6. Jonah Njos, Bowman County, 10:05.90; 7. Lander Lahtinen, New Town, 10:10.23; 8. Lance Bradley, Standing Rock, 10:21.57

N.D. Class B girls

Thursday’s results

In Bismarck

Team scores (top 5): 3 events scored

1. Hatton-Northwood 16; 2. Hazen 14; T3. Des Lacs-Burlington, Ellendale and Shiloh Christian 10

Girls individual top 8

Discus: 1. Elizabeth Pinke, Hatton-Northwood, 127-4; 2. Makenna Brunmaier, Hazen, 120-3; 3. Ana VanDyke, Hazen, 118-5; 4. Anna Schatz, Grant County, 113-3; 5. Harli Dickman, Surrey, 109-8; 6. Rogue Stephens, North Star, 109-2; 7. Klaire Gunderson, Powers Lake, 107-7; 8. Makenna Vosberg, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, 105

High jump: 1. Kaylin Slivoskey, Ellendale, 5-2; T2. Elizabeth Fedje, Drayton/Valley, and Anne Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells, 5-0; 4. Kyra Beckman, Bottineau, 5-0; 5. Megan Misson, Pembina County, 5-0; T6. Halle Handegard, Rolette/Wolford, Kennedy Harter, Kidder County, and Layla Thompson, Shiloh Christian, 5-0

3,200: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:51.74; 2. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian, 11:55.57; 3. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood, 12:04.11; 4. Kenadie Pazdernik, Carrington, 12:04.67; 5. Ruby Nasset, Hettinger County, 12:04.98; 6. Mara Kempel, Lisbon, 12:05.15; 7. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells, 12:08.09; 8. Maddy Kyle, Bottineau, 12:24.21

N.D. Class A boys

Thursday’s results

In Bismarck

Team scores (top 5): 3 events scored

1. Bismarck Century 30; 2. Bismarck 20; 3. Williston 16; 4. Grand Forks Central 15; 5. Fargo Davies 13

Boys individual top 8

Long jump: 1. JD Williams, Williston, 23-0.25; 2. Ryan Brynjolfson, Bismarck Century, 22-11.5; 3. Hudson Schroeder, Bismarck, 22-9; 4. Thomas Schreiner, Fargo Davies, 22-8.75; 5. Kasen Baer, WF Sheyenne, 22-3.25; 6. Brooks Turner, Bismarck Century, 22-1; 7. Lucas McNichols, Bismarck, 22-1; 8. Ty Schlichting, WF Sheyenne, 22-0

Shot put: 1. Jacob Burckhard, Century, 57-6.5; 2. Eli Hayes, Davies, 54-2; 3. Evan Schmit, Century, 53-4.50; 4. Zac Kuznia, Grand Forks Central, 52-8.25; 5. Jack Shaffer, Bismarck, 52-5; 6. Jake Hettinger, Bismarck, 51-5.5; 7. Jaxon Walz, Century, 51-5.25; 8. Joel Edland, Century, 51-1.5

3,200: 1. Quinn Roehl, GF Central, 9:15.23; 2. Owen Sondag, Fargo North, 9:21.18; 3. Ivan Askim, Williston, 9:22.76; 4. Brady Goss, Devils Lake, 9:25.33; 5. Tyler Goss, Devils Lake, 9:35.57; 6. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 9:36.92; 7. Tyler Wahl, Bismarck, 9:37.09; 8. Eric Hasby, Legacy, 9:40.21

N.D. Class A girls

Thursday’s results

In Bismarck

Team scores (top 5): 4 events scored

1. Bismarck 27; T2. West Fargo, Bismarck Century and West Fargo Sheyenne 16; 5. Dickinson 15

Girls individual top 8

Pole vault: 1. Alyson Krug, Bismarck, 12-0; 2. Emily Ash, Dickinson, 11-3; 3. Rachel Dunlop, Century, 11-3; 4. Emma Briggs, WF Sheyenne, 11-0; 5. Onya Kretchman, Davies, 11-0; 6. Jolee Dahl, West Fargo, 10-9; 7. Kaitlyn Barbarick, Willison, 10-6; 8. Addison Tandeski, Davies, 10-6

Girls long jump: 1. Eden Fridley, Century, 18-7.25; 2. Kia Ray, WF Sheyenne, 18-0.5; 3. Sara Kraft, Devils Lake, 18-0; 4. Jazmin Barry, Dickinson, 17-11.75; 5. Sophie Brakke, GF Red River, 17-9.75; 6. Kenzie Wuo, WF Sheyenne, 17-7.5; 7. Makayla Whitfield, Minot, 17-3.5; 8. Micah Fleck, Williston, 16-9.75

Girls shot put: 1. Scout Woods, Wahpeton, 42-0.5; 2. Katelyn Rath, Bismarck 40-11.5; 3. Aliya Selensky, Legacy, 39-11; 4. Emma Osier, Fargo North, 39-10.5; 5. Cailey Moton, West Fargo, 39-8; 6. Tayla Andersen, Bismarck, 39-1; 7. Jecelyn Arends, Dickinson, 28-1; 8. Riley Guscette, West Fargo, 37-8.5

3,200: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 11:11.14; 2. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo, 11:39.02; 3. Eva Selensky, St. Mary’s, 11:40.03; 4. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck, 11:46.41; 5. Brooklyn Herrick, WF Horace, 11:47.59; 6. Marenn Larsen, Williston, 11:49.18; 7. Kinley Steckler, Davies, 11:50.95; 8. Zoe Reichenberger, Bismarck, 11:53.39

Girls soccer

Thursday’s results

Fargo Davies 1, West Fargo 0

ADVERTISEMENT

GF Central 3, Fargo South 1

First half -- 1. GFC, Annika Presteng (Morgan Hallgren) 10:00; 2. GFC, Clara Flores 22:00

Second half -- 3. GFC, Flores (Presteng) 43:00; 4. FS, Amelia Hawley 55:00

Goalie saves -- GFC: Hannah Biby 5; FS: Amela Sabanovic 7

NOTE: GF Central qualifies for the state Class A tournament for the first time since 2004.

Red River 5, Fargo North 2

First half -- 1. RR, Kulack penalty kick 18:00; 2. RR, Halverson penalty kick 23:00; 3. RR, Kulack (Halverson) 30:00

Second half -- 4. RR, O'Halloran (P. Bergeron) 43:00; 5. RR, Halverson (Lee) 66:00; 6. FN, Berg 68:00; 7. FN, Berg 79:00

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “The Riders knew they had to start fast to get some momentum. Charli Kulack and Lucy Halverson both earned penalty kicks by moving their feet to get in good positions. Both players buried their shots. Halverson worked hard to win a ball back in the corner and her shot deflected right to Kulack who tapped it into the open net. The scoring continued in the second half as Cassidy O'Halloran volleyed a corner from Payton Bergeron to make it 4-0. Halverson scored her second by placing a shot just inside the post on a great through ball from Kiran Lee. North answered back as Solei Berg scored less than two minutes later and then again with less than a minute left.”

N.D. state tournament

In Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

Fargo Davies (No .1 East) vs. Jamestown (No. 4 West), noon

Bismarck High (No. 2 West) vs. West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 3 East), 2:15 p.m.

Minot (No. 1 West) vs. GF Central (No. 4 East), 2:15 p.m.

Shanley (No. 2 East) vs. Mandan (No. 3 West) 6:45 p.m.

Prep softball

N.D. East Region tournament

At West Fargo High School

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; GF Central vs. Valley City, 30 minutes after previous game

Championship semifinals

West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Red River, 30 minutes after previous game

Saturday’s games

At West Fargo High School

State qualifiers, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

EDC championship, 3 p.m.

N.D. Class B tournament

In Minot

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

11 a.m. – Renville County (No. 2 seed) vs. Thompson (second random draw); Kindred-Richland (No. 3) vs. Central McLean (third random draw), 35 minutes after first game; Beulah (No. 1) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark (first random draw), 4 p.m.; Hillsboro-CV (No. 4) vs. May-Port-CG (No. 5), 35 minutes after third game

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Seventh place, 10 a.m.

Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends

Championship, 4 p.m.

N.D. Class B Region 1 tournament

Senior athlete of the year -- Tori Richter, Central Cass

Coach of the year -- Cory Erickson, Hillsboro-Central Valley

All-Region 1 team

Casselton -- Tori Richter, Catie Sinner, Grace Fletschock, Taylor Siverson and Miki Prochnow; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose, Peyton Quam, Kailee Kittelson and Sanna Kirtzberger; Kindred -- Leah Rolland, Avery Maerman and Danica Rath; Hankinson -- Kirstan Loewen and Kylee Falk; Enderlin -- Genevieve Gruba; Northern Cass -- Eleise Sand

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Thursday’s results

Championship semifinals

Red Lake Falls 10, Norman County East/UH 0

Badger-Greenbush-MR 1, East Polk 0

E-P 000 000 0 --0 1 0

BAD 000 010 X --1 2 3

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Brynlea Mahlen

Highlights -- EP: Mahlen 1x3, 7 SO; BGMR: Teagan Landsrud 1x2, R, RBI

ADVERTISEMENT

Elimination bracket

Mahnomen-Waubun 18, Fertile-Beltrami 0

East Polk 9, Kelliher-Northome 1

Mahnomen-Waubun 11, Norman County East/UH 2

Tuesday, May 30

In Greenbush

Elimination bracket, Mahnomen-Waubun vs. East Polk, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

At highest seed

Championship, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Thursday’s results

Second round

North subsection

Thief River Falls 2, Roseau 1

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16, Park Rapids 1

South subsection

Hawley 4, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2

Barnesville 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Championship quarterfinals

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Thief River Falls 1

Hawley 7, Barnesville 3

Consolation bracket

Park Rapids 9, Roseau 8

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Tuesday, May 30

In Frazee

Consolation semifinals

Barnesville vs. Park Rapids; Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Thief River Falls, 2 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Hawley, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

In Frazee

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Scheels All-Star Series

East All-Stars

Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen

Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley

West All-Stars

Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen

Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton

Prep baseball

Thursday’s results

Moorhead 11, EGF Senior 2

MOR 101 205 2 --11 11 2

EGF 000 010 1 --2 2 1

WP: G. Quade; LP: N. Frize

Highlights -- MOR: Quade 6 SO, C. Heinsch 4x5, 2R, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B, HR, T. Bergeson 2x3, 2R, RBI, C. Wilson R, 2 RBI, A. Reierson 1x4, R, 4 RBI, B. Saari 2x3, R, L. Hilber 1x4, R, R. Bohney 1x2, 3R; EGF: J. Van Eps 1x3, R, C. Kofstad R, J. Nowacki RBI

Roseau 11, Warroad 5

ROS 002 051 3 --11 14 0

WAR 000 041 0 --5 9 1

WP: C. Otto; LP: L. Grover

Highlights -- R: Otto 5 SO, G. Jensen 2x4, 2R, RBI, C. Flaig 2x3, 2R, RBI, A. Wensloff 3x4, R, RBI, T. George 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, E. Wensloff 1x4, RBI, A. Klint 1x3, R, 2 RBI, C. Bachleitner 1x1, R, RBI, J. Haugen 1x4, R, J Halvorson 1x4, R: WAR: M. Marvin-Cortes 1x4, 2 RBI, B. Thompson 2x3, 2R, RBI, J. McFarlane 2x3, R, R. Chamernick 1x2, R, D. Anthony 2x3, R, 2 RBI

N.D. East Region tournament

At John Randall Field in Wahpeton

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo Horace vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; GF Central vs. Valley City, 30 min. after previous game

Championship semifinals

West Fargo vs. Fargo North, 4 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Red River, 30 min. after previous game

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers and EDC championship at John Randall Field in Wahpeton

N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament

Wednesday’s results

First championship

May-Port-CG 7, Thompson 6

MAY 320 002 0 --7 11 5

THO 033 000 0 --6 7 2

WP: Marshall Judisch; LP: Reece Berberich

Highlights -- MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 3x4, R, Marshall Judisch 1x3, 2R, RBI, Lucas Fugleberg 2x4, 3B, 2 RBI, Landon Koeinig R, Walker McGillis RBI, Marshall Kloster 1x4, 2B, Bryce Juliuson 2R, Cole Kritzberger 2x3, R, RBI; T: Will Welke 2x4, 2R, Brody Gibson 1x3, 2R, Jonathan Muhs 1x4, 2R, 2B, Shawn O'Hearn 1x3, RBI, Braden Tyce RBI

Second championship

Thompson 11, May-Port-CG 5

MAY 220 010 0 --5 8 1

THO 120 143 X --11 9 0

WP: Drew Odenbach; LP: Ethan Bergstrom

Highlights -- MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 1x3, 2R, RBI, 3B, Marshall Judisch 2x4, R, Lucas Fugleberg 2x3, R RBI, Landon Koenig RBI, Marshall Kloster RBI, Cole Kritzberger 1x4, R, 2B; T: Reece Berberich 1x3, 3R, RBI, Brayden Wolfgram 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, Tommy Schumacher 1x2, 2R, RBI, 2B, Will Welke 1x3, 6 RBI, 2B, Brody Gibson RBI, Jonathan Muhs 2x4, 2 2B, Shawn O'Hearn 1x4, R, Braden Tyce 1x3, 2R

NOTE: Thompson wins seventh consecutive Region 2 title following 11-5 win over May-Port-CG on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

All-Region 2 team

Brayden Wolfgram, Thomas Schumacher, Reece Berberich, Shawn O’Hearn, Thompson; Cole Hebl, Andrew Dullum, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Landon Koenig, Lucas Fugleberg, Marshall Judisch, May-Port-C-G; Jacob Warnke, Larimore; Derek Carpenter, Michael Ethan Steinbrink, Hatton-Northwood; Liam Satrom, Maple River

Senior player of the year – Cole Hebl, Hillsboro-Central Valley

Coach of the year – Nathan Soulis, Thompson

N.D. Class B Region 4 tournament

In Grafton

Wednesday’s championship

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 0

N.D. Class B Region 5 tournament

In Cando

Wednesday’s championship

North Star 6, Rugby 3

RUG 200 000 1 --3 9 2

N-S 001 014 X --6 11 3

WP: Karsen Simon; LP: Jacob Ripplinger

Highlights -- NS: Dane Hagler 13 SO, Zack Jorde 1x3, RBI, Garrett Westlind 3x4, 2R, 3 RBI, HR, Simon 1x3, 2B, Jack Ahlberg 2x3, R, Brody Svir 2x3, 2R, RBI; R: Jacob Ripplinger 4x4, 2R, Erik Foster 2x3, 3 RBI

Girls tennis

N.D. East Region Dual tournament

At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Valley City 5, Fargo South 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 5, Fargo North 0

Fargo Davies 4, Fargo Shanley 1

GF Central 3, Red River 2

Singles

1. Madi Stauss, GFC, over Naomi Rahman 6-0, 6-1; 2. Magdalene Spicer, GFC, over Kate Hinschberger 6-4, 6-4; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, over Dana Chahal 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Doubles

1. Farrah Spicer-Addison Lommen, RR, over Sydnee Lemieux-Jennifer Wang 6-3, 6-2; 2. Grace Paranica-Maddie Nelson, RR, over Stella Blue-Alli Wilhelmi 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

Championship semifinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Davies 2

GF Central 3, Valley City 2

Singles

1. Madi Spicer, GFC, over Abby Martineck 6-1, 6-2; 2. Kailee Nielson, VC, over Magdalene Spicer 7-6 (7-3), 6-0; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, over Georgia Zaun 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1. Sydnee Lemieux-Jennifer Wang, GFC, over Skye Nielson-Alyssa Thomsen 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

Consolation semifinals

Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo North 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Red River 5, Fargo South 0

Singles

1. Addison Lommen over Ruby Hawley 4-6, 6-3, 10-5; 2. Naoimi Rahman over Reese Aarestad 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; 3. Kate Hinschberger over Gracie Geris-Schroeder 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Farrah Spicer-Grace Paranica over Cassie Youngquist-Abby Heggen 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maddie Nelson-Lauren Enders over Katie Hopp-Della Phillips 6-1, 6-0

Championship

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, GF Central 2

Singles

1. Sarea Gu, WFS, over Madi Stauss 6-2, 6-2; 2. Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, over Magdalene Spicer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, over Sofia Layfield 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Sydnee-Lemieux-Jennifer Wang, GFC, over Jayne Thompson-Anna Mauch 6-1, 7-6 (9-6); 2. Shireen Durrani-Erika Hoy, WFS, over Stella Blue-Allie Wilhelmi 6-4, 6-3

State qualifiers

Valley City 4, Fargo Shanley 1

Fargo Davies 3, Red River 2

Singles

1. Paige McCormick, FD, over Addison Lommen 6-3, 6-1; 2. Tanis Lee, FD, over Naomi Rahman 6-0, 6-0; 3. Grace Wanzek, FD, over Kate Hinschberger 4-6, 6-3, 10-8

Doubles

1. Farrah Spicer-Grace Pananica, RR, over Lily Wicklow-Melody Jiang 6-4, 6-0; 2. Reganne Silbernagel-Kate Leingang, FD, over Dana Chahal-Maddie Nelson 6-3, 6-2

N.D. Class A Dual tournament

At Choice Health and Fitness and Grand Forks area courts

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies

East No. 2 GF Central vs. West No. 3 Bismarck

East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Century

West No. 2 Bismarck Legacy vs. East No. 3 Valley City

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, at Wynne Tennis Courts

At championship semifinals, at Choice Health and Fitness

Team places

Fifth place, 4:30 p.m. at Wynne Tennis Courts

Third place, 4:30 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness

Championship, 6 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness

Boys tennis

Minn. Section 8A tournament

At Choice Health and Fitness, Thursday

Singles championship

Isaac Maddock, Osakis, def. Jett. Cornelius, Thief River Falls, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles championship

Rhett Janisch/Reece Janisch, Thief River Falls, def. JJ Cornelius/Geran Gonsorowski, Thief River Falls, 6-3, 6-4

Girls golf

Minn. Section 8AA North Preview

At Valley Golf Course, Wednesday

Team totals

1. Park Rapids 364, 2. Crookston 394, 3. Roseau 406, 4. EGF Senior High 462, 5. Thief River Falls 512

Top individual placers

1. Anna Eckmann, PR, 79; 2. Madysen Maninga, PR, 87; 3. (tie) Kayla Thompson, EGF, and 3. Grace Fischer, CRO, 91; 5. Hannah Brouse, CRO, 92

Boys golf

Fargo South/Davies Invite

Thursday’s results

Team totals

West Fargo Sheyenne 303, Fargo North 314, Red River 319, West Fargo 322, Fargo Davies 323, Fargo South 328, Fargo Shanley 336, GF Central 343, West Fargo Horace 357, Wahpeton 378, Valley City 379

Top 5 individuals

1. Nate Peyerl, WFS, 71; 2. Andrew Wilhelm, WFS, 72; 3. Cole Kinsella, Fargo North 74; 4. Charlie Solberg, Fargo Davies, 74; 5. Silas Dusenbury, RR, 75

Other Red River scorers – Kolby Koerner 79, Carson Skarperud 82, Jack Miller 83

GF Central scorers – Evan Panzer 83, Cole Wilber 83, Trevor Anderson 84, Mack Blue 93

ADVERTISEMENT

College baseball

Summit League tournament

In Fargo

Wednesday’s first round

S.D. State 17, N.D. State 4

Oral Roberts 9, Omaha 2

Thursday’s results

Consolation first round

N.D. State 7, Omaha 6 (in 12 innings)

Championship second round

Oral Roberts 15, S.D. State 2

Friday’s consolation semifinals

N.D. State vs. S.D. State, 4:05 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Championship, 1:05 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at 4:35 p.m.)