Thursday's local scoreboard for May 11

Prep softball

Thursday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, GF Central 0

Valley City 8, West Fargo Horace 5

Fargo North 16, Fargo Davies 9

Crookston 17, Red Lake County Central 1

New York Mills 9, Norman County East/UH 8

Thief River Falls 15, EGF Senior High 2

EGF 000 20 --2 3 4

TRF 371 4X --15 13 0

WP: Carlie Rogalla; LP: Ellie Marcott

Highlights -- EGF: Emma Marcott 1x2, RBI, 3B; TRF: Liza Bjerklie 4x4, 4 RBI, 2 2B, Rogalla 2x2, 3 RBI

Wednesday’s results

Red River 12, GF Central 0

Warroad 13-11, EGF Senior High 3-1

Prep baseball

Thursday’s results

Red River 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 4

Fargo Davies 6, Moorhead 4

West Fargo 7, Valley City 0

Fargo North 4-11, West Fargo Horace 2-3

Thief River Falls 14-4, Crookston 4-1

Thompson 8, Hillsboro-CV 4

HCV 200 020 0 --4 4 4

THO 010 205 X --8 7 3

WP: B. Wolfgram; LP: C. Hebl

Highlights -- HCV: Hebl 1x3, R, 5 SO, G. Beliles 1x3, R, C. Haffely R, T. Leshuk 1x3, RBI, J. Fortman 1x2, RBI, B. Chenault R; T: R. Berberich R, B. Wolfgram 1x4, R, 2 RBI, T. Schumacher 3x4, R, RBI, B. Gibson 2R, D. Overby 1x2, 2R, J. Muhs 1x3, RBI, S. O'Hearn 1x2, R, RBI, B. Tyce RBI

Hatton-Northwood 19, Larimore 3

H-N 402 010 (12) --19 20 1

LAR 012 000 0 --3 5 2

WP: R. Zuniga; LP: A. Gratton

Highlights -- HN: A. Thorsgard 2x4 R, RBI, 2B, D. Carpenter 2R, 3 RBI, HR, 5 SO, C. Beaudin 2x4, 2 RBI, M. Steinbrink 2x5, 3R, RBI, 2B, H. Frederick 2x5, 2R, 3 RBI, T. Peterick 4x5, 2R, 3 RBI, 3B, H. Twete 2x5, 2R, RBI, R. Zuniga 2x4, R, 11 SO, R. Verke 3x3, 2R, 3 RBI; Larimore: J. Warnke 1x3, 3B, A. Gratton 1x3, J. Collison 1x3, R, Burns 1x2, 2R, D. Howard 1x3, RBI

North Star 13, Northern Lights 2

N-L 000 20 --2 1 1

N-S 531 4X --13 11 2

WP: Karsen Simon; LP: Brody Heinz

Highlights -- NS: Dane Hagler 3x3, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, Hunter Hagler 3x4, 2R, RBI, Garret Westlind 2x4, R, RBI, Brett Dilley 1x2, R, 2 RBI; NL: Mitchell Leas 1x3, R

Wednesday’s results

Wahpeton 10, Fargo South 0

May-Port-CG 11, Hillsboro-CV 0

HCV 000 00 --0 1 3

MAY 251 3X --11 8 0

WP: Jake Hutter; LP: Caleb Hattlestad

Highlights -- HCV: Andrew Dullum 1x2; MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 2x4, 2R, Marshall Judisch 1x2, 3R, 2B, Lucas Fugleberg 1x1, 2R, Landon Koenig 2x2, R, 3 RBI, Walker McGillis R, RBI, Jake Hutter R, 2 RBI, 10 SO, Andrew Aarsvold 1x2, 2 RBI, HR, Marshall Kloster 1x3, 2 RBI, 2B

Girls soccer

Thursday’s results

Fargo Shanley 4, Fargo South 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 4, GF Central 1

First half -- 1. WFS, Tenley McMenamy 8:00; 2. WFS, McMenamy 13:00; 3. WFS, Lindsey Erickson 30:00; 4. GFC, Clara Flores 36:00

Second half -- 5. WFS, McMenamy 48:00

Goalie saves -- WFS: Morgan Valvo 3; GFC: Hannah Biby 7, Hailey Anderson-Tibiatowski 4

Girls golf

Roseau Invitational

At Oakcrest Golf Course, Thursday

Team totals

1. (tie) Crookston and EGF Senior High A 378, 3. Warroad 386, 4. Roseau 404, 5. Thief River Falls 455, 6. EGF Senior High B 505

Top individual placers

1. (tie) Samantha Peterson, R, Kayla Thompson, EGF, and Erin Brandt, EGF, 89

East Grand Forks 9-Hole tournament

At Valley Golf Course, Wednesday

Top 10 individual placers

1. Kayla Thompson, EGF, 49; 2. Emelia Hoerner, CRO, 51; 3. (tie) Grace Fischer and Hannah Brouse, CRO, 52; 5. Addie Fee, CRO, 53; 6. Taylor Schulz, CRO, 54; 7. (tie) Georgia Sanders, CRO, and Jordan Larson, TRF, 55; 9. (tie) Jillian Frost, EGF, and Lucy Smith, CRO, 56

Girls tennis

Thursday’s results

Valley City 9, Wahpeton 0

Fargo North 9, Fargo South 0

Fargo Davies 5, Red River 4

Singles

1. Paige McCormick, FD, def. Farrah Spicer 6-0, 6-2; 2. Tanis Lee, FD, def. Addison Lommen 7-5, 6-2; 3. Grace Wanzek, FD, def. Naomi Rahman 6-3, 6-4; 4. Kate Hinschberger, RR, def. Lily Wicklow 6-0, 6-3; 5. Grace Paranica, RR, def. Melody Jiang 6-0, 6-3; 6. Ariel Bahn, FD, def. Dana Chahal 4-6, 7-5, 10-7

Doubles

1. McCormick/Lee, FD, def. Spicer/Lommen 6-3, 6-1; 2. Hinschberger/Chahal, RR, def. Wanzek/Wicklow 5-7, 7-6, 10-8; 3. Paranica/Maddie Nelson, RR, def. Kate Leingang/Ava Eslinger 6-0, 6-2

Boys tennis

Thursday’s result

Crookston 5, EGF Senior High 2

Singles

1. Isaac Thomforde, CRO, over Carson Knutson 6-0, 6-1; 2. Reggie Winjum, CRO, over Thomas McMahon 6-3, 6-1; 3. Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, over Seth Widseth 6-2, 6-3; 4. Ryan McMahon, EGF, over Colton Osborn 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Nathan Kelly/Tatum Lubinski, CRO, over Trey D’Heilly/Jeb Haaven-Farstad 6-3, 6-4; 2. Gunnar Groven/Grant Funk, CRO, over Austin Kovar/Luke Hanson 7-5, 6-4; 3. Elliot Bartrum/Jack Everett, CRO, over Oliver Kalenze/Tucker Lovejoy 6-4, 6-1

EGF Senior High head coach Kyle Hanson: “After two other dates got postponed we finally faced Crookston in a duel. This was supposed to be our first match of the year and it became one of the last. They were as advertised. Excellent at the top of the singles lineup and feisty at doubles. Each of their doubles teams had that one kid who would read the play early and jump all over balls across the middle.

Our doubles played well in stretches and then had some struggles. Being dominant for long stretches has been elusive, but that’s partly because we need to be more consistent. Today our major issue was hitting too many ground strokes right to the net player who was in the middle. We didn’t attack the alleys enough to keep them honest. Our net play is getting better, but also has that inconsistency issue. Volleys have been put away at a much higher percentage and overheads were way better today. There is still some hesitancy and waiting on their heels for a ball, but that’s improving. Today the guys were attacking the net ball more often than what had happened before.

Consistency wasn’t an issue for Nolan Muelebroeck and Ryan McMahon. Wow, did these two bring their ‘A’ games today. Probably the best match for both. Nolan was absolutely dominant and played a fantastic match. He moved the ball all over the court and with pace. Rarely did his opponent get to stand in the middle except if he came to the net and then Nolan would put a passing shot right down the line. Ryan played a very aggressive style which was what was needed against a player that doesn’t make mistakes. He kept the ball deep and then sometimes would come in close to finish points. This was only his second singles match so sometimes he gets out of position, but he covers so much ground by absolutely working his tail off. What a battler and a great match for him. Well, with this goofy spring the rematch is in Crookston tomorrow…if it doesn’t rain.”

Boys golf

West Fargo Invitational

At Thumper Pond in Ottertail, Minn., Thursday

Boys team totals

West Fargo Sheyenne 311, Red River 314, Fargo North 326, Fargo Shanley 332, West Fargo 333, Fargo South 339, Fargo Davies 344, GF Central 348, Valley City 378, Horace 393, Wahpeton 395

Top 5 individuals

1. Kolby Koener, Red River,74; 2. Carson Skarperud, GFRR,74; 3. Nate Peyerl, WFS, 75; 4. (tie) Carson Hannesta, Fargo North 77; Aiden Knodel, WFS, 77

GF Central scorers

Evan Panzer 82, Cole Wilber 88, Ryder Rivard 88, Mack Blue 90

Red River scorers

Saylor Kuenzel 80, Ross Koerner 81

College softball

Thursday’s result

Minnesota 3, Ohio State 2

Summit League

Summit League championship tournament

In Brookings

Wednesday’s first round

N.D. State 3, Kansas City 0

South Dakota 2, North Dakota 0

UND 000 000 0 --0 5 0

USD 002 000 X --2 3 0

WP: Clara Edwards; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- UND: Katie Joten 1x3, Madison Pederson 1x3, Mariah Peters 1x3, Isabella Haslett 1x2, Baylee Howley 1x3; USD: Edwards 4 SO, Tatum Villotta RBI, Courtney Wilson 1x2, RBI, Gabby Moser R, Alecea Mendoza 2x2, R

Thursday’s results

South Dakota 2, S.D. State 9

Omaha 5, N.D. State 1

S.D. State 10, N.D. State 2 (N.D. State eliminated)

Friday’s games

Championship semifinals

South Dakota vs. Omaha, 1 p.m.

Loser-out

S.D. State vs. South Dakota/Omaha loser, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at 3:30 p.m.)

College baseball

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

Wednesday’s first round results

At BNC Field in Mandan

Augustana 6, Wayne State 5

MSU Mankato 10, Winona State 1

At Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck

St. Cloud State 10, Southwest Minnesota State 3

Minnesota Crookston 7, Minot State 3

MST 100 110 000 --3 6 0

UMC 300 004 00X --7 7 1

WP: Jake Dykhoff; LP: Bryant Bagshaw

Highlights -- MS: Bagshaw 4 SO, Gunnar Kozlowitz 1x4, R, RBI, Matt Malone 2x4, R, Javier Gutierrez 1x4, RBI, Dalin Ludlow 1x3, R, Shane Kary RBI; UMC: Danny Wensloff 1x5, R, RBI, HR, Ja. Dykhoff 14 SO, Mike Hallquist 1x4, 2R, RBI, HR, Josh Dykhoff 1x3, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, Sawyer Satrom 3x4, R, RBI, Matt Nunn R

Thursday’s results

In Mandan

Wayne State 7, Southwest Minnesota State 6

MSU Mankato 5, Minnesota Crookston 3

In Bismarck

Winona State 8, Minot State 7

St. Cloud State 10, Augustana 1

Loser-out

Augustana 7, Winona State 2

Minnesota Crookston 7, Wayne State 5

Friday’s game

At BNC Field in Mandan

St. Cloud State vs. MSU Mankato, noon

NSIC All-Conference

First team

Minnesota Crookston -- Jake Dykhoff, Mike Hallquist, Jake Hjelle and Alex Koep; Minot State -- Derek Kay, Gunnar Kozlowitz and Matt Malone; UMary -- Calvin James; Augustana -- Nick Banowetz, Adam Diedrich, Drey Dirksen, Seth Miller and Caleb Saari; Sioux Falls -- Brady Klehr; Southwest Minnesota State -- Chase McDaniel; St. Cloud State -- John Nett and Sam Riola; Winona State -- Derek Baumgartner

Second team

Minnesota Crookston -- Josh Dykhoff and Brody Sorenson; MSU Moorhead -- Nathan Culley, Dylan Gotto, Mikey Gottschalk and Jackson Hauge; Minot State -- Javier Gutierrez and Brent Riddle; UMary -- Noah Hull, Jonathan Draheim and Derek Shoen; Augustana -- Jack Hines; Minnesota Duluth -- Tim Pokornowski; St. Cloud State -- Drew Bulson; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ansen Dulas, Kolby Kiser and Keenan Wenzel; Wayne State -- Colin Lynam

All-defensive team

Minot State -- Gunnar Kozlowitz; Minnesota Duluth -- Ethan Cole and Alex Wattermann; St. Cloud State -- Tate Wallat and John Nett; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ryan Chmielewski; Augustana -- Drey Dirksen; Upper Iowa -- Ryan Hull; Concordia-St. Paul -- Mason Wolf

NSIC regular season individual awards

Player of the year -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher of the year -- Alex Koep, Minnesota Crookston

Newcomer of the year -- Mike Hallquist, Minnesota Crookston

Freshman of the year -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Coach of the year -- Paul Blanchard, Southwest Minnesota State