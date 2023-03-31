99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, March 31

Sports

Thursday's local scoreboard for March 30

Featuring area college baseball results, local softball scores, NCAA Frozen Four tournament pairings, and much more!

Local Scoreboard
Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
March 30, 2023 at 11:10 PM

College softball

Wednesday’s results
Presentation 8-3, Jamestown 2-10

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Andrea Cain, Augustana
Pitcher -- Hailey Houston, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Reese Floro, Bellevue
Pitcher -- Sarah Shevenell, Presentation

College baseball

Thursday’s results
UMary 5-9, Wayne State 2-12
Augustana 11-12, Minnesota Duluth 2-1

Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Player -- Caden Wagner, Northern Colorado
Pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Player -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston
Pitcher -- Jake Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Player -- Jake Lacey, Bellevue
Pitcher -- Easton Brinton, Bellevue

Men’s hockey

NCAA Frozen Four tournament
At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
Thursday, April 6
National semifinals, on ESPN2
Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 27 poll
1. Minnesota (30 first-place votes) 693 total points, 28-9-1 overall record
2. Michigan (4) 643, 26-11-3
3. Quinnipiac 636, 32-4-3
4. Boston 598, 29-10-0
5. St. Cloud State 505, 25-13-3
6. Ohio State 501, 33-6-2
7. Denver 482, 30-10-0
8. Penn State 476, 22-16-1
9. Cornell 402, 21-11-2
10. Harvard 357, 24-8-2
11. Western Michigan 348, 23-15-1
12. MSU Mankato 338, 25-13-1
13. Michigan Tech 279, 24-11-4
14. Merrimack 274, 23-14-1
15. Alaska-Fairbanks 153, 22-10-2
16. North Dakota 106, 18-15-6
17. Michigan State 91, 18-18-2
18. Northeastern 90, 17-13-5
19. Notre Dame 50, 16-16-5
20. Colgate 48, 19-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 37, Canisius 10, UMass-Lowell 10, UConn 12, RIT 1

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Patty Jo English, Augustana
Field -- Lexie Hurst, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Faith Younce, Iowa Wesleyan
Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Colten Brand, Augustana
Field -- Logan Moeller, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Riley Greenhoff, Dakota State
Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State

Women’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Molly Stevens, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Taylor Saifoloi, Bellevue

Men’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Gavin Metz, Sioux Falls

North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Baptiste Bonnet, Bellevue

