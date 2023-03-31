Thursday's local scoreboard for March 30

Nick Nelson has been a photographer and sports desk clerk with the Grand Forks Herald since 2017, and had previously worked at Forum Communication Company's Agweek Magazine from 2015-2018 as well as Prairie Business Magazine.

NCAA Frozen Four tournament At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida Thursday, April 6 National semifinals, on ESPN2 Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

