Thursday's local scoreboard for March 2

Girls basketball

N.D. East Region tournament

At the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo

Thursday’s results

Consolation semifinals

Fargo Shanley 57, West Fargo Horace 49

Fargo North 79, Wahpeton 64

Semifinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 56, Fargo Davies 45

West Fargo 57, Red River 50

Halftime: West Fargo 24, Red River 23

West Fargo -- Miriley Simon 24, Chloe Pfau 14, Taylor Van Winkle 6, Solveig Seymour 6, Brylie Peterson 5, Joslyn Jackson 2

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 17, Cassidy O’Halloran 15, Rylie McQuillan 4, Ella Speidel 4, Morgan Hartze 3, Alex Stauss 3, Brooklyn Bergeron 2, Hannah Litzinger 2

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers

Fargo North vs. Fargo Davies, 11 a.m.; Red River vs. Fargo Shanley, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West Fargo, 6 p.m.

N.D. state Class B tournament

In Minot

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Central Cass 61, Bowman County 28

Halftime: Central Cass 37, BC 14

Bowman County – Reagan Honeyman 3, Landyn Gerbig 1, Jaci Fischer 12, Julie Sarsland 6, Ellie Powell 4, Kennedy Senn 2

Central Cass – Klaire Cotton 18, Victoria Richter 5, Delaney Cotton 6, Decontee Smith 22, Camry Nelson 2, Avah Cotton 3, Faith Bjerke 2, Addison Hushka 3

Rugby 67, Langdon-E-M 48

Halftime: Rugby 27, Langdon-E-M 26

Langdon-Edmore-Munich – Jalynn Swanson 11, Meredith Romfo 6, Cora Badding 18, Jaya Henderson 8, Halle Jabs 5

Rugby – Kendyl Hager 10, Joran Jundt 9, Peyton Hauck 2, Mykell Heidlebaugh 16, Josephine Wolf 16, Elise Fahnestock 5, Lacie Deplazes 2, Savannah McCall 7

Thompson 66, Edgeley-K-M 43

Halftime: Thompson 34, Edgeley-K-M 21

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier – Reagan Teske 8, Kiara Jangula 8, Mataeya Mathern 15, Norah Entzi 6, Libby Mathern 6

Thompson – Olivia Dick 12, Sydney Schwabe 4, Clara Stevens 13, Kya Hurst 10, Brenna Martin 7, Addison Sage 20

Garrison 45, Kenmare-Bowbells 33

Halftime: Garrison 20, Kenmare-Bowbells 20

Garrison – Cara Schlehr 10, Karli Klein 10, Mia Gehring 16, Emily Schlehr 3, Kaitlyn Zook 6

Kenmare-Bowbells – Kate Zimmer 11, Mashae Miller 3, Brenna Stroklund 7, Alexa Varty 2, Brea Chrest 3, Taya Aufforth 7

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

Bowman County vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 1 p.m.; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier vs. Kenmare-Bowbells, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Central Cass vs. Rugby, 6:30 p.m.; Thompson vs. Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 2:45 p.m.

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Thursday’s second round

East

Kelliher-Northome 64, Win-E-Mac 41

Cass Lake-Bena 46, Mahnomen-Waubun 29

Fosston 78, Bagley 26

Fertile-Beltrami 51, Red Lake County 30

West

At Northland Community Technical College

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 65, Northern Freeze 45

Kittson County Central 61, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 55

At Minnesota Crookston

Goodridge-Grygla 61, Red Lake Falls 52

Sacred Heart 54, Stephen-Argyle 45

Halftime: Sacred Heart 25, Stephen-Argyle 19

Sacred Heart -- Lydia Riskey 21, Isabel Vonesh 13, Leah Sundby 8, Ava Knudson 5, Alexis Lawrence 5, Finley Horken 2

Stephen-Argyle -- Regan Swanson 24, Isabelle Westman 7, Tessa Durand 6, Britni Kroll 4, Liv Efta 2, Charlotte Rogus 2

Saturday’s quarterfinals

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Kelliher-Northome vs. Cass Lake-Bena, noon

Fosston vs. Fertile-Beltrami, 1:45 p.m.

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Kittson County Central, 3:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Goodridge-Grygla, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Semifinals at 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 10

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Thursday’s first round

Perham 64, Warroad 26

Fergus Falls 79, Roseau 47

Park Rapids 71, Barnesville 54

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50, EGF Senior High 34

Thief River Falls 83, Red Lake 39

Pelican Rapids 62, Frazee 54

Wadena-Deer Creek 57, Hawley 43

Crookston 52, Menahga 38

Halftime: Crookston 21, Menahga 19

Crookston -- Halle Winjum 21, Abby Borowicz 20, Libby Salentine 4, Emma Gunderson 2, Isabelle Smith 2

Menahga -- MacKenzie Anderson 8, Anjalie Aho 8, Janelle Hendrickson 8, Erica Tormanen 7, Taija Pinoniemi 2, Anna Pietila 2, Joie Koll 2

Saturday’s quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

Fergus Falls at Perham

Park Rapids at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Crookston at Thief River Falls

Wadena-Deer Creek at Pelican Rapids

Tuesday, March 7

At Detroit Lakes

Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

At Detroit Lakes

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Thursday’s play-in games

North

Underwood 68, Norman County East/UH 34

New York Mills 37, Park Christian 31

Henning 68, Ada-Borup/West 44

Breckenridge 67, Hillcrest 62

South

Hancock 83, Ashby 20

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 63, Parkers Prairie 61

Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunberg 71, Ortonville 32

Wheaton/H-N 64, Brandon/Evansville 49

Saturday’s quarterfinals

At Perham

Underwood vs. New York Mills, 1 p.m.; Henning vs. Breckenridge, 2:45 p.m.

At Minnewaska

Hancock vs. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 1 p.m.; Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunberg vs. Wheaton/H-N, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Semifinals

At Perham and Minnewaska, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

At Fergus Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Week 12 poll

1. Bismarck Century (17 first-place votes) 89 total points, 18-2 overall record

2. Fargo Davies (1) 71, 19-1

3. Red River 56, 20-1

4. Minot 36, 17-4

5. West Fargo 11, 17-4

Others receiving votes: Bismarck 17-4 and Bismarck Legacy 15-6

Boys basketball

Thursday’s result

EGF Senior High 63, Ada-Borup 62

Halftime: EGF Senior High 40, Ada-Borup/West 36

Ada-Borup/West – Lane Kritzberger 4, Ryan Engel 2, Cameron Spaeth 16, Austin McCraven 20, Cadyn Dahl 6, Mason Larson 8, Charles Scholl 4, Aiden Marcussen 2

EGF Senior High – Austin Rusling 6, Clyde Anderson 18, Chase Lindgren 6, Drew Carpenter 6, Cooper Smith 9, Damian Bushaw 2, Brady Loer 6, Caleb Zedjlik 4, Carson McDonald 6

N.D. East Region tournament

At the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

West Fargo vs. Devils Lake, 2 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne vs. GF Central, 3:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Fargo Davies vs. Fargo Shanley, 5:30 p.m.; Fargo North vs. Red River, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers, 2:30 and 4:15 p.m.

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

N.D. Region 4 tournament

Monday, March 6

In Devils Lake

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Lakota, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Dunseith vs. North Star, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Prairie vs. St. John, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Harvey-Wells County vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 2 tournament

Thursday’s play-in games

Park River-Fordville-Lankin 52, Larimore 46

Midway-Minto 84, Hatton-Northwood 44

Halftime: Midway-Minto 52, Hatton-Northwood 18

Midway-Minto – Elijah Robinson 23, Anton Albrecht 2, Aiden Lunski 16, Riley Robinson 22, Andrew Riske 4, Ben Gudajtes 11, Josue Tapia 6

Hatton-Northwood – Westin Enger 6, Aiden Johnson 23, Leonel Boyron 2, Drew Iverson 11, Blake Adams 2

Friday’s play-in game

Cavalier vs. Drayton-Valley-Edinburg, 7 p.m.

Monday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Thompson vs. No. 8 Park River-F-L, 3 p.m.; No. 4 North Border vs. No. 5 May-Port-C-G, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. Cavalier/Drayton-V-E winner, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Grafton vs. No. 6 Midway-Minto, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Week 12 poll

1. Bismarck Century (18 first-place votes) 90 total points, 21-0 overall record

2. Minot 70, 18-3

3. Fargo Davies 56, 19-2

4. Mandan 26, 15-6

5. Red River 23, 15-6

Others receiving votes: Fargo North 14-7

N.D. Class B

Week 12 poll

1. Central Cass (16 first-place votes) 187 total points, 20-0 overall record

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3) 174, 20-1

3. Bishop Ryan 149, 19-2

4. Shiloh Christian 119, 17-4

5. Bowman County 100, 18-2

6. Sargent County 88, 18-2

7. North Border 81, 18-2

8. Ellendale 45, 11-8

9. Beulah 38, 17-4

10. Thompson 20, 14-6

Others receiving votes: Garrison 18-3, North Prairie 18-3, Des Lacs-Burlington 16-5, Standing Rock 18-3

Girls hockey

N.D. state tournament

In Minot

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Fargo Davies 5, Bismarck Century 2

Minot 4, West Fargo 3

Bismarck-Legacy 5, Mandan 1

Fargo North-South 3, Grand Forks 1

First period -- 1. FNS, Becca Mathison 11:32; 2. FNS, Kenleigh Fischer PP 12:42

Second period -- 3. GF, Annika Presteng PP (Emily Common, Marit Seeger) 16:28

Third period -- 4. FNS, Olivia Kalbus empty net 16:04

Goalie saves -- FNS: Savannah Wuitschick 6-5-3; GF: Kaylee Baker 8-11-14--33

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

Bismarck Century vs. West Fargo, noon; Grand Forks vs. Mandan, 30 minutes after prior game ends

Semifinals

Fargo Davies vs. Minot, 5:30 p.m.; Fargo North-South vs. Bismarck-Legacy, 30 minutes after prior game ends

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 10 a.m.

Third place, 30 minutes after first game ends

Championship, 3 p.m.

Boys hockey

Minn. Section 6A tournament

At Mac St. Cloud

Thursday’s championship

Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 4, OT

First period -- 1. FF, Jack Welde (Kellen Stenstrom) 3:10; 2. FF, Colin Becker PP (Leighton Buckmeier) 3:38; 3. A, Caleb Lind (Keegan Lucy) 13:50

Second period -- 4. FF, Brayden Nelson (Buckmeier) 8:42; 5. A, Jack Lamski (Leo Kompelien) 10:45; 6. A, Tyler Kludt (Ja. Lamski, Joe Lamski) 14:43

Third period -- 7. FF, Stenstrom (Welde) 4:48; 8. A, Kludt PP (Ja. Lamski, Jo. Lamski) 13:53

Overtime -- 9. A, Kompelien (Gavin Olson, Jo. Lamski) 0:50

Goalie saves -- FF: Ben Swanson 42; A: Elijah Rasmusen 28

Minn. Section 8A tournament

In Thief River Falls

Thursday’s championship

Warroad 5, EGF Senior High 1

First period — 1. W, Carson Pilgrim (Jayson Shaugabay) :44; 2. W, Murray Marvin-Cordes (Broden Hontvet, Shaugabay) 13:58

Second period — 3. W, Ryan Lund (Erick Comstock) 4:28 (pp)

Third period — 4. W, Lund (Peyton Sunderland) 2:20; 5. W, Pilgrim (Shaugabay) 6:03 (s); 6. EGF, Landon Jamieson (Brock Schultz) 13:43 (sh)

Goalie saves — W: Hampton Slukynsky 12-9-7 — 28; EGF: Chase Mero 17-9-13 — 39

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

In East Grand Forks

Thursday’s championship

Moorhead 8, Roseau 1

First period – 1. M, Abe Carlson (Joey Simonich, Brooks Cullen) 8:39; 2. M, Mason Kraft (Caleb Alderson) 13:06

Second period – 3. M, Carlson (Aaron Reierson, Simonich) 2:51; 4. R, Noah Urness (Gavin Jensen) 7:35; 5. M, Simonich (Carver Hasbargen, Garrett Lindberg) 9:40; 6. M, Reierson 15:12; 7. M, Reierson (Mason Kraft, Colby Krier) 15:38

Third period – 8. M, Reierson (Kraft) 4:36; 9. M, Reierson (Kraft) 15:31

Goalie saves – R: Atreyu Jones 30; M: Kai Weigel 32

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 18-0 25-5

N.D. State 12-6 18-10

North Dakota 11-7 18-10

South Dakota 10-8 14-15

Oral Roberts 8-10 11-18

Denver 8-10 12-17

Omaha 8-10 13-16

St. Thomas 7-11 11-16

Western Ill. 5-13 10-19

Kansas City 3-15 7-28

Summit League tournament

Friday’s first-round games

No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois, 12:30 p.m.

No. 7 Denver vs. No. 10 Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

St. Thomas-WIU winner vs. No. 1 S.D. State, 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 N.D. State vs. Denver-KC winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 ORU, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 6 Omaha, 3 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 18-0 27-4

S.D. State 13-5 18-12

N.D. State 11-7 14-16

St. Thomas 9-9 18-13

Western Ill. 9-9 16-13

South Dakota 7-11 12-18

Kansas City 7-11 11-20

Denver 6-12 15-16

North Dakota 6-12 12-19

Omaha 4-14 8-22

Summit League tournament

In Sioux Falls, S.D.

Friday’s first-round games

No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 North Dakota, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Kansas City vs. No. 10 Omaha, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

North Dakota/Denver winner vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.

Kansas City/Omaha winner vs. S.D. State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 Western Illinois vs. No. 5 St. Thomas

No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 South Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Thursday’s result

Minnesota 75, Rutgers 74

Men’s hockey

Thursday’s result

Vermont 3, New Hampshire 2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 23 poll

1. Minnesota (27 first-place votes) 673 total points, 25-8-1 overall record

2. Quinnipiac (7) 645, 28-3-3

3. Denver 621, 26-8-0

4. Michigan 535, 20-11-3

5. Harvard 524, 21-6-2

6. St. Cloud State 519, 19-10-3

7. Boston 489, 22-10-0

8. Western Michigan 535, 21-12-1

9. Ohio State 416, 18-12-3

10. Penn State 373, 20-13-1

11. Michigan Tech 334, 22-9-4

12. Minnesota State 292, 21-12-1

13. Cornell 287, 18-9-2

14. Omaha 201, 18-11-3

15. Merrimack 160, 20-12-1

16. Northeastern 140, 16-11-5

17. Notre Dame 137, 15-14-5

18. UConn 117, 19-10-3

19. Alaska-Fairbanks 114, 20-10-2

20. Michigan State 76, 16-16-2

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 18, RIT 18, UMass-Lowell 10, Bemidji State 5, Boston College 1

Women’s hockey

Wednesday’s results

Long Island 2, Franklin Pierce 1, OT

Northeastern 3, Boston College 0

St. Anselm 4, Stonehill 2

Providence 1, Vermont 0

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 24 poll

1. Ohio State (14 first-place votes) 280 total points, 30-4-2 overall record

2. Yale (4) 268, 28-2-1

3. Minnesota 238, 27-5-3

4. Colgate 228, 30-5-2

5. Northeastern (1) 212, 31-2-1

6. Wisconsin 196, 25-9-2

7. Minnesota Duluth 170, 25-8-3

8. Quinnipiac 146, 29-8-0

9. Clarkson 133, 28-9-2

10. Penn State 122, 26-8-2

11. Vermont 86, 22-10-3

12. St. Cloud State 59 , 18-18-1

13. Cornell 53, 16-14-2

14. Providence 49, 21-10-4

15. Boston 29, 20-14-1

Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 5, Mercyhurst 2, Princeton 2, UConn 1, St. Lawrence 1

College softball

Thursday’s result

Texas Tech 13, North Dakota 5

UND 000 05 --5 7 3

T-T 408 1X --13 15 1

WP: Sage Hoover; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 1x3, R, Isabella Haslett 1x3, R, Cassie Castaneda 1x2, R, Madison Pederson 1x3, R, 4 RBI, Mariah Peters 1x3, R, RBI, Jackie Albrecht 4 SO; TT: Hoover 6 SO, Makinzy Herzog 1x2, 2R, Kailey Wyckoff 2x4, 2R, 3 RBI, Dee McClarity 2x3, R, RBI, Demi Elder R, Ellie Bailey 3x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Arriana Villa 2x2, RBI, Maddie Saven R, Peyton Blythe 1x2, R, RBI, Carson Armijo 1x3, R, RBI, Alanna Barraza 2x3, R, 2 RBI, Abbie Orrick R, Morgan Hornback 1x1, RBI

College baseball

Wednesday’s results

Arizona State 10, N.D. State 9

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 0

Women’s tennis

Wednesday’s result

UMary 5, Adrian College 2

Prep honor roll

Girls basketball

Double-doubles

Halle Winjum, Crookston, 24 points, 13 rebounds vs. Stephen-Argyle

Emma Bontjes, Wahpeton, 19 points, 10 rebounds vs. GF Central

Karson Sanders, West Fargo Sheyenne, 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. GF Central

Boys basketball

Double-doubles

Erick Paye, GF Central, 20 points, 16 rebounds vs. Fargo North; 14 points, 14 rebounds vs. West Fargo Sheyenne; 14 points, 12 rebounds vs. West Fargo Horace

Carter Byron, Red River, 22 points, 11 rebounds vs. Devils Lake

Wylee Delorme, Devils Lake, 35 points, 10 rebounds vs. Red River

Hunter Nicholas, Crookston, 16 points, 15 rebounds vs. Win-E-Mac

Owen Chervestad, Red Lake County, 16 points, 10 assists vs. Stephen-Argyle and 12 points, 10 assists vs. Fertile-Beltrami

Tommy Ahneman, West Fargo Sheyenne, 18 points, 18 rebounds vs. GF Central

Karter Peterson, Thompson, 12 points, 12 rebounds vs. Grafton; 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. Midway-Minto; 12 points, 14 rebounds vs. EGF Sacred Heart

Girls hockey

Hat tricks

Rylee Bartz, Warroad, hat trick +1 vs. Albert Lea

Madilyn Skogman, Warroad, hat trick vs. Albert Lea

Kate Johnson, Warroad, hat trick vs. Albert Lea

Olivia Dronen, Moorhead, hat trick vs. Rosemount

Boys hockey

Hat tricks

Noah Urness, Roseau, hat trick +1 vs. Bemidji

Ryan Lund, Warroad, hat trick vs. Park Rapids

Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad, hat trick vs. Thief River Falls

Jordan Kvernen, Lake of the Woods, hat trick vs. Bagley-Fosston

Kellen Stenstrom, Fergus Falls, hat trick vs. Prairie Centre

Milestones

Boys basketball

Sacred Heart senior Ethan Arntson scored his 1,000th career point during a home boys basketball game against Goodridge-Grygla on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

In a Feb. 16 win over Park River-Fordville-Lankin, North Border’s T.J. Cosley became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,441 career points.

May-Port-C-G’s Landon Koenig passed 1,000 career points in a 71-38 win over Larimore.

North Star’s Dane Hagler has surpassed 1,500 career points.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan’s Deng Deng has surpassed 1,000 career points.

Commitments

Wrestling

Grand Forks Central senior Allyssa Johnson has signed a letter of intent to continue her wrestling career at Chadron State College (Neb.).

Football

Red River’s Jaden Rustad has committed to play college football at Concordia College in Moorhead.