Thursday's local scoreboard for March 16
Featuring N.D. Class B boys basketball state tournament results, Minn. Class A girls basketball state tournament scores, WBI women's basketball tournament pairings and much more!
Boys basketball
N.D. Mr. Basketball finalists
- Darik Dissette, Minot, 27.7 ppg, 8 rpg
- Alex Dvorak, Dickinson, 25.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg
- Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central,18 ppg, 8.5 rpg
- Ryan Erikson, Bismarck Century, 17.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg
- Zach Kraft, Red River, 22.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg
- Ayden Stainbrook, North Border, 21.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg
Minn. Section 8A tournament
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Wednesday’s semifinals
Sacred Heart 50, Warren-A-O 48
Halftime: Warren-A-O 23, Sacred Heart 18
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Tyson Mortimer 11, Nathan Sedlacek 7, Braylee Schroeder 10, Jackson Woinarowicz 9, Kaden Pierce 6, Dustin Moehrle 5
Sacred Heart -- Josiah Sundby 12, Parker Erickson 9, Ethan Arntson 17, Landen Denney 8, Greg Downs 4
Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Classic 8A-West battle tonight against a really good Pony squad. We were down all night and scraping together possessions. Somehow the group found a way. Extremely proud of the boys. We've found a way all year. Landen Denney got a rebound and put back at the buzzer to win the game.”
Fosston 76, Fertile-Beltrami 54
Halftime: Fosston 43, Fertile-Beltrami 17
Fosston -- Caiden Swenby 27, Preston Hanson 7, Ryan Van Den Einde 6, Derek Sorenson 6, Isaiah Wright 5, Masen Nowacki 3
Fertile-Beltrami -- Darren Skala 24, Zach Theis 22, Aaron Norland 6, Cullen Norland 6, Hudson Boushee 6, Anthony Carlin 6, Carsen Boushee 5, Thatcher Palubicki 1
Friday’s championship
Sacred Heart vs. Fosston, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
At Detroit Lakes
Wednesday’s semifinals
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63, Barnesville 45
Thief River Falls 66, Hawley 65
Halftime: Thief River Falls 32, Hawley 27
Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 4, C. Rosendahl 11, J. Rosendahl 20, G. Zutz 3, J. Freidrich 2, J. Manning 26
Hawley -- N/A
Friday’s championship
Thief River Falls vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 6A tournament
Wednesday’s semifinals
At Fergus Falls Kennedy
Henning 59, Battle Lake 45
At Minnewaska
Border West 51, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 47
Friday’s championship
At Fergus Falls Roosevelt
Henning vs. Border West, 7 p.m.
N.D. Class B state tournament
At Bismarck Event Center
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Shiloh Christian 69, Powers Lake/BC 38
Halftime: Shiloh Christian 44, Powers Lake/BC 24
Powers Lake/Burke Central -- Luke Fraunfelter 2, Gracin Schroeder 5, Tyson Enget 9, Beau Kearsley 5, Lucas Parslow 3, Jaden Bullinger 3, Kyle Huseby 11
Shiloh Christian -- Kyler Klein 14, Wyatt Westin 8, James Melberg 2, Caden Englund 12, Isaac Emmel 14, Atticus Wilkinson 8, Joseph Wanzek 11
Beulah 48, Medina-P/B 31
Halftime: Medina-P/B 21, Beulah 19
Medina-Pingree/Buchanan -- Gage Magstadt 8, Sawyer Wanzek 4, Joshua Moser 5, Rylen Wick 8, Roper Foerderer 2, Adam McClellan 4
Beulah -- Trace Beauchamp 10, Aidan O'Brien 3, Braylen Schirado 12, Champ Hettich 8, Bennett Larson 4, Tarren Larson 11
Central Cass 58, Warwick 46
Halftime: Warwick 29, Central Cass 27
Warwick -- Dorvan McKay Jr. 4, Dwight Hunt 3, Dalton Joramo 6, Marcus Joramo 2, Elijah Feather Jr. 19, Mark Fasset Jr. 10, Jason Lenoir 2
Central Cass -- Chase Bachmeier 4, Carter Vrchota 12, Sam Kobbervig 9, Mason Bosse 10, Cole Holzer 16, Eli Buhr 7
Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Thompson 48
Halftime: Des Lacs-Burlington 33, Thompson 18
Des Lacs-Burlington -- Ryan Olson 7, Braylon Fisher 13, Paxton Ystaas 12, Carson Yale 14, Ty Hughes 9
Thompson -- Drew Overby 13, Brayden Wolfgram 5, Karter Peterson 4, Thomas Schumacher 3, Gavin Krogstad 2, Braden Tyce 6, Jakob Starcevic 15
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals
Powers Lake/Burke Central vs. Medina-Pingree/Buchanan, 1 p.m.; Warwick vs. Thompson, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Shiloh Christian vs. Beulah, 6:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Seventh place, 1 p.m.
Fifth place, 2:45 p.m.
Third place, 6 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Minn. Class A tournament
At Maturi Pavillion in Minneapolis
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Mountain Iron-Buhl 65, Minneota 50
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 60, Underwood 44
Hayfield 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, OT
BOLD 67, United Christian Academy 29
Friday’s games
Semifinals
At Williams Arena in Minneapolis
Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, noon; Hayfield vs. BOLD, 2 p.m.
Consolation semifinals
At Gangelhoff Centre in St. Paul
Minnesota vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. United Christian Academy, noon
Saturday’s games
At Gangelhoff Centre in St. Paul
Consolation winner, 8 a.m.
Third place, 10 a.m.
At Williams Arena in Minneapolis
Championship, noon
Women’s basketball
WBI tournament
In Lexington, Ky.
Friday’s quarterfinals
Eastern Tennessee State vs. Florida International, 11 a.m.
New Mexico State vs. Illinois-Chicago, 1:30 p.m.
North Dakota vs. Cal Baptist, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals
1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s consolation semifinals
11 a.m., 4 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Seventh place, 11 a.m.
Fifth place, 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s hockey
NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Friday’s semifinals
No. 4 Colorado College vs. No. 1 Denver, 4 p.m.; No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 2 St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Semifinals winners, 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten tournament
In Minneapolis
Saturday’s championship
Minnesota vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.
CCHA Mason Cup tournament
In Mankato
Saturday’s championship
Northern Michigan vs. MSU Mankato, 6:07 p.m.
Atlantic Hockey tournament
In Buffalo
Saturday’s championship
Holy Cross vs. Canisius, 5:05 p.m.
ECAC tournament
In Lake Placid, N.Y.
Friday’s semifinals
No. 1 Quinnipiac vs. No. 5 Colgate, 3:02 p.m.; No. 2 Harvard vs. No. 3 Cornell, 6:32 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Semifinals winners, 6:32 p.m.
Hockey East tournament
In Boston
Friday’s semifinals
Providence vs. Boston, 3 p.m.; UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 25 poll
1. Minnesota (28 first-place votes) 676 total points, 26-8-1 overall record
2. Quinnipiac (6) 644, 30-3-3
3. Denver 619, 30-8-0
4. Michigan 569, 23-11-3
5. Boston 526, 25-10-0
6. Harvard 524, 23-6-2
7. St. Cloud State 480, 22-12-3
8. Ohio State 417, 20-14-
9. Western Michigan 370, 23-14-1
10. Penn State 367, 21-15-1
11. Cornell 344, 20-9-2
12. MSU Mankato 332, 24-12-1
13. Michigan Tech 294, 24-10-4
14. Merrimack 239, 22-12-1
15. Alaska Fairbanks 183, 22-10-2
16. North Dakota 116, 18-14-6
17. Michigan State 105, 18-18-2
18. Northeastern 102, 17-13-5
19. Omaha 91, 19-15-3
20. Notre Dame 52, 16-16-5
Others receiving votes: UMass-Lowell 36, UConn 29, Providence 15, Northern Michigan 10, RIT 10
Women’s hockey
NCAA championship tournament
At Amsoil Arena in Duluth
Friday’s semifinals
Ohio State vs. Northeastern, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Championship, 3 p.m.
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Week 26 poll
1. Ohio State (17 first-place votes) 282 total points, 32-5-2 overall record
2. Minnesota (1) 266, 30-5-3
3. Northeastern (1) 247, 34-2-1
4. Wisconsin 225, 27-10-2
5. Colgate 205, 32-6-2
6. Yale 197, 28-4-1
7. Minnesota Duluth 176, 26-10-3
8. Quinnipiac 152, 30-10-0
9. Clarkson 129, 29-11-2
10. Penn State 119, 27-9-2
11. Providence 79, 22-11-4
12. Vermont 72, 22-11-3
13. St. Cloud State 59, 18-18-1
14. Cornell 41, 16-14-2
15. Boston College 22, 20-15-1
Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 5, UConn 4, Mercyhurst 2, Princeton 1
College softball
Thursday’s results
N.D. State 4, Purdue 0
Wayne State 7, UMary 1
UMary 8, Salem 0
Wednesday’s results
Purdue 2, N.D. State 1
Minnesota Crookston 2, Southern Connecticut State 1
MSU Moorhead 5, Holy Names 2
Cottey College 18, Valley City State 12
Mount St. Mary’s 4-5, North Dakota 3-0
UND 010 020 000 0 --3 8 2
MSM 001 000 200 1 --4 6 0
WP: Avery Neuhart; LP: Camryn Lasota
Highlights -- UND: Isabella Haslett 1x5, R, Cassie Castenada 3x5, 2 RBI, Taya Hopfauf 1x4, R, Angie Dumlao 1x3, RBI, Brooklyn Morris R, Jackie Albrecht 8 SO; MSM: Abigayle Perry 1x3, R, RBI, Maggie Kane R, Kaia Bonshock 2x4, RBI, Brianna Manni R, RBI, Vanessa Martin R, Neuhart 6 SO
UND 000 000 0 --0 2 1
MSM 100 400 X --5 8 0
WP: Olivia Murphy; LP: Makaela Carr
Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 1x3, Dumlao 1x3; MSM: Perry 1x4, R, RBI, Bonshock 1x3, R, Kassidy Johnson 1x2, R, 2 RBI, Mariah Godde 1x3, R, RBI, Elizabeth King 1x2, R, RBI
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Kristi Pilz, Concordia-St. Paul
Player -- Ashton Dorman, Augustana
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Cory Carrillo, Bellevue
Player -- Hailey Enriquez, Dickinson State
College baseball
Thursday’s results
MSU Mankato 12-5, Northern State 2-2
Valley City State 5-4, Dickinson State 3-5
Wednesday’s results
Texas 7, N.D. State 4
Minnesota 10, Gonzaga 8
Concordia-St. Paul 8, Minnesota Duluth 4
St. Cloud State 11, Pace 1
Doane 7, Valley City State 1
Valley City State 15, Park University-Gilbert (Ariz.) 5
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Ansen Dulas, Southwest Minnesota State
Player -- Keenan Wenzel, Southwest Minnesota State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Blake Crippen, Bellevue
Player -- Anthony Lind, Bellevue
Women’s tennis
Wednesday’s result
Portland State 4, North Dakota 3
Singles
1. Nyah Kauders, UND, over Capu Sanoner 7-5, 5-7 6-4; 2. Elizabeth Strongina, PSU, over Sapir Sela 6-4, 6-2; 3. Nika Beukers, PSU, over Nore Heinitz 6-2, 6-2; 4. Andrea Jansson, UND, over Makoto O’Hara 6-3, 6-2; 5. Jule Schulte, UND, over Emily Rees 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; 6. Maddie Egan, PSU, over Angela Georgieva 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4
Doubles
1. Sanoner/Egan, PSU, over Schulte/Georgieva 6-1; 2. Strongina/Beukers, PSU, over Kauders/Heinitz 6-1; 3. Sela/Jansson, UND, vs. O’Hara/Rees 3-4, unfinished.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Madeleine Schneider, Minnesota Crookston
Men’s tennis
Wednesday’s result
Portland State 4, North Dakota 3
Singles
1. Gerhard Sullwald, UND, over Andrea Brignacca 6-3, 6-1; 2. Jan Semerak, PSU, over Cian McDonnell 6-3, 6-2; 3. Edmond Aynedjian, UND, over Jonas Mathiasen 6-1, 7-5; 4. Luka Jovanovic, PSU, over Nikita Snezhko 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; 5. Riley Odell, UND, over Simon Kuszynski 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); 6. Gregory Gruenig, PSU, over Jayho Hong 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
1. Gruenig/Semerak, PSU, over Sullwald/Snezhko 7-6; 2. McDonell/Aynedjian, UND, over Kuszynski/Mathiasen 6-4; 3. Jovanovic/Brignacca, PSU, over Drew Van Fossen/Odell 7-6
Summit League
Summit League athlete of the week
Gerhard Sullwald, North Dakota
College football
UND future schedules
The UND Fighting Hawks football program released the team’s future schedules on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and are as follows:
2023
Sept. 2 vs. Drake
Sept. 9 vs. Northern Arizona
Sept. 16 at Boise State
Sept. 30 at S.D. State
Oct. 7 vs. Western Illinois
Oct. 14 vs. N.D. State
Oct. 21 at Northern Iowa
Oct. 28 vs. Indiana State
Nov. 4 at Murray State
Nov. 11 at South Dakota
Nov. 18 vs. Illinois State
2024
Aug. 31 at Iowa State
Sept. 7 vs. Montana
Sept. 14 vs. Idaho State
Sept. 21 vs. San Diego
Oct. 5 vs. Northern Iowa
Oct. 12 at Illinois State
Oct. 19 vs. S.D. State
Oct. 26 at N.D. State
Nov. 2 at Indiana State
Nov. 9 vs. Murray State
Nov. 16 vs. South Dakota
Nov. 23 at Western Illinois
2025
Aug. 30 at Kansas State
Sept. 6 vs. Portland State
Sept. 13 at Montana
Sept. 20 vs. Valparaiso
Oct. 4 vs. Missouri State
Oct. 11 at S.D. State
Oct. 18 at Southern Illinois
Oct. 25 vs. Western Illinois
Nov. 1 at South Dakota
Nov. 8 vs. N.D. State
Nov. 15 at Youngstown State
Nov. 22 vs. Illinois State
2026
Sept. 5 vs. St. Thomas
Sept. 12 at Portland State
Sept. 19 at Nebraska
Oct. 3 at Illinois State
Oct. 10 vs. South Dakota
Oct. 17 vs. S.D. State
Oct. 24 at Western Illinois
Oct. 31 at Missouri State
Nov. 7 vs. Youngstown State
Nov. 14 at N.D. State
Nov. 21 vs. Southern Illinois
Women’s outdoor track and field
Summit League
2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll
1. South Dakota (7 first-place votes) 63 total points
2. N.D. State (2) 58
3. S.D. State 50
4. North Dakota 43
5. Kansas City 32
6. St. Thomas 27
7. Omaha 22
8. Western Illinois 15
9. Oral Roberts 14
Men’s outdoor track and field
Summit League
2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll
1. South Dakota (4 first-place votes) 46 total points
2. N.D. State (3) 42
3. S.D. State (1) 41
4. (tie) North Dakota and St. Thomas 26
6. Kansas City 17
7. Western Illinois 16
8. Oral Roberts 10
