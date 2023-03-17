Thursday's local scoreboard for March 16

Boys basketball

N.D. Mr. Basketball finalists



Darik Dissette, Minot, 27.7 ppg, 8 rpg

Alex Dvorak, Dickinson, 25.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central,18 ppg, 8.5 rpg

Ryan Erikson, Bismarck Century, 17.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg

Zach Kraft, Red River, 22.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Ayden Stainbrook, North Border, 21.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg

Minn. Section 8A tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Wednesday’s semifinals

Sacred Heart 50, Warren-A-O 48

Halftime: Warren-A-O 23, Sacred Heart 18

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Tyson Mortimer 11, Nathan Sedlacek 7, Braylee Schroeder 10, Jackson Woinarowicz 9, Kaden Pierce 6, Dustin Moehrle 5

Sacred Heart -- Josiah Sundby 12, Parker Erickson 9, Ethan Arntson 17, Landen Denney 8, Greg Downs 4

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Classic 8A-West battle tonight against a really good Pony squad. We were down all night and scraping together possessions. Somehow the group found a way. Extremely proud of the boys. We've found a way all year. Landen Denney got a rebound and put back at the buzzer to win the game.”

Fosston 76, Fertile-Beltrami 54

Halftime: Fosston 43, Fertile-Beltrami 17

Fosston -- Caiden Swenby 27, Preston Hanson 7, Ryan Van Den Einde 6, Derek Sorenson 6, Isaiah Wright 5, Masen Nowacki 3

Fertile-Beltrami -- Darren Skala 24, Zach Theis 22, Aaron Norland 6, Cullen Norland 6, Hudson Boushee 6, Anthony Carlin 6, Carsen Boushee 5, Thatcher Palubicki 1

Friday’s championship

Sacred Heart vs. Fosston, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

At Detroit Lakes

Wednesday’s semifinals

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63, Barnesville 45

Thief River Falls 66, Hawley 65

Halftime: Thief River Falls 32, Hawley 27

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 4, C. Rosendahl 11, J. Rosendahl 20, G. Zutz 3, J. Freidrich 2, J. Manning 26

Hawley -- N/A

Friday’s championship

Thief River Falls vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Wednesday’s semifinals

At Fergus Falls Kennedy

Henning 59, Battle Lake 45

At Minnewaska

Border West 51, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 47

Friday’s championship

At Fergus Falls Roosevelt

Henning vs. Border West, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class B state tournament

At Bismarck Event Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Shiloh Christian 69, Powers Lake/BC 38

Halftime: Shiloh Christian 44, Powers Lake/BC 24

Powers Lake/Burke Central -- Luke Fraunfelter 2, Gracin Schroeder 5, Tyson Enget 9, Beau Kearsley 5, Lucas Parslow 3, Jaden Bullinger 3, Kyle Huseby 11

Shiloh Christian -- Kyler Klein 14, Wyatt Westin 8, James Melberg 2, Caden Englund 12, Isaac Emmel 14, Atticus Wilkinson 8, Joseph Wanzek 11

Beulah 48, Medina-P/B 31

Halftime: Medina-P/B 21, Beulah 19

Medina-Pingree/Buchanan -- Gage Magstadt 8, Sawyer Wanzek 4, Joshua Moser 5, Rylen Wick 8, Roper Foerderer 2, Adam McClellan 4

Beulah -- Trace Beauchamp 10, Aidan O'Brien 3, Braylen Schirado 12, Champ Hettich 8, Bennett Larson 4, Tarren Larson 11

Central Cass 58, Warwick 46

Halftime: Warwick 29, Central Cass 27

Warwick -- Dorvan McKay Jr. 4, Dwight Hunt 3, Dalton Joramo 6, Marcus Joramo 2, Elijah Feather Jr. 19, Mark Fasset Jr. 10, Jason Lenoir 2

Central Cass -- Chase Bachmeier 4, Carter Vrchota 12, Sam Kobbervig 9, Mason Bosse 10, Cole Holzer 16, Eli Buhr 7

Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Thompson 48

Halftime: Des Lacs-Burlington 33, Thompson 18

Des Lacs-Burlington -- Ryan Olson 7, Braylon Fisher 13, Paxton Ystaas 12, Carson Yale 14, Ty Hughes 9

Thompson -- Drew Overby 13, Brayden Wolfgram 5, Karter Peterson 4, Thomas Schumacher 3, Gavin Krogstad 2, Braden Tyce 6, Jakob Starcevic 15

RELATED: Des Lacs-Burlington picks up first state win in 25 years by knocking off Thompson

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

Powers Lake/Burke Central vs. Medina-Pingree/Buchanan, 1 p.m.; Warwick vs. Thompson, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Shiloh Christian vs. Beulah, 6:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Seventh place, 1 p.m.

Fifth place, 2:45 p.m.

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

Minn. Class A tournament

At Maturi Pavillion in Minneapolis

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Mountain Iron-Buhl 65, Minneota 50

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 60, Underwood 44

Hayfield 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, OT

BOLD 67, United Christian Academy 29

Friday’s games

Semifinals

At Williams Arena in Minneapolis

Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, noon; Hayfield vs. BOLD, 2 p.m.

Consolation semifinals

At Gangelhoff Centre in St. Paul

Minnesota vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. United Christian Academy, noon

Saturday’s games

At Gangelhoff Centre in St. Paul

Consolation winner, 8 a.m.

Third place, 10 a.m.

At Williams Arena in Minneapolis

Championship, noon

Women’s basketball

WBI tournament

In Lexington, Ky.

Friday’s quarterfinals

Eastern Tennessee State vs. Florida International, 11 a.m.

New Mexico State vs. Illinois-Chicago, 1:30 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Cal Baptist, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinals

1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s consolation semifinals

11 a.m., 4 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Seventh place, 11 a.m.

Fifth place, 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s hockey

NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Friday’s semifinals

No. 4 Colorado College vs. No. 1 Denver, 4 p.m.; No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 2 St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinals winners, 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: NCHC Frozen Faceoff notebook: Fighting Hawks players have a history at the 'X'

Big Ten tournament

In Minneapolis

Saturday’s championship

Minnesota vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.

CCHA Mason Cup tournament

In Mankato

Saturday’s championship

Northern Michigan vs. MSU Mankato, 6:07 p.m.

Atlantic Hockey tournament

In Buffalo

Saturday’s championship

Holy Cross vs. Canisius, 5:05 p.m.

ECAC tournament

In Lake Placid, N.Y.

Friday’s semifinals

No. 1 Quinnipiac vs. No. 5 Colgate, 3:02 p.m.; No. 2 Harvard vs. No. 3 Cornell, 6:32 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinals winners, 6:32 p.m.

Hockey East tournament

In Boston

Friday’s semifinals

Providence vs. Boston, 3 p.m.; UMass-Lowell vs. Merrimack, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 25 poll

1. Minnesota (28 first-place votes) 676 total points, 26-8-1 overall record

2. Quinnipiac (6) 644, 30-3-3

3. Denver 619, 30-8-0

4. Michigan 569, 23-11-3

5. Boston 526, 25-10-0

6. Harvard 524, 23-6-2

7. St. Cloud State 480, 22-12-3

8. Ohio State 417, 20-14-

9. Western Michigan 370, 23-14-1

10. Penn State 367, 21-15-1

11. Cornell 344, 20-9-2

12. MSU Mankato 332, 24-12-1

13. Michigan Tech 294, 24-10-4

14. Merrimack 239, 22-12-1

15. Alaska Fairbanks 183, 22-10-2

16. North Dakota 116, 18-14-6

17. Michigan State 105, 18-18-2

18. Northeastern 102, 17-13-5

19. Omaha 91, 19-15-3

20. Notre Dame 52, 16-16-5

Others receiving votes: UMass-Lowell 36, UConn 29, Providence 15, Northern Michigan 10, RIT 10

Women’s hockey

NCAA championship tournament

At Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Friday’s semifinals

Ohio State vs. Northeastern, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Championship, 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 26 poll

1. Ohio State (17 first-place votes) 282 total points, 32-5-2 overall record

2. Minnesota (1) 266, 30-5-3

3. Northeastern (1) 247, 34-2-1

4. Wisconsin 225, 27-10-2

5. Colgate 205, 32-6-2

6. Yale 197, 28-4-1

7. Minnesota Duluth 176, 26-10-3

8. Quinnipiac 152, 30-10-0

9. Clarkson 129, 29-11-2

10. Penn State 119, 27-9-2

11. Providence 79, 22-11-4

12. Vermont 72, 22-11-3

13. St. Cloud State 59, 18-18-1

14. Cornell 41, 16-14-2

15. Boston College 22, 20-15-1

Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 5, UConn 4, Mercyhurst 2, Princeton 1

College softball

Thursday’s results

N.D. State 4, Purdue 0

Wayne State 7, UMary 1

UMary 8, Salem 0

Wednesday’s results

Purdue 2, N.D. State 1

Minnesota Crookston 2, Southern Connecticut State 1

MSU Moorhead 5, Holy Names 2

Cottey College 18, Valley City State 12

Mount St. Mary’s 4-5, North Dakota 3-0

UND 010 020 000 0 --3 8 2

MSM 001 000 200 1 --4 6 0

WP: Avery Neuhart; LP: Camryn Lasota

Highlights -- UND: Isabella Haslett 1x5, R, Cassie Castenada 3x5, 2 RBI, Taya Hopfauf 1x4, R, Angie Dumlao 1x3, RBI, Brooklyn Morris R, Jackie Albrecht 8 SO; MSM: Abigayle Perry 1x3, R, RBI, Maggie Kane R, Kaia Bonshock 2x4, RBI, Brianna Manni R, RBI, Vanessa Martin R, Neuhart 6 SO

UND 000 000 0 --0 2 1

MSM 100 400 X --5 8 0

WP: Olivia Murphy; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 1x3, Dumlao 1x3; MSM: Perry 1x4, R, RBI, Bonshock 1x3, R, Kassidy Johnson 1x2, R, 2 RBI, Mariah Godde 1x3, R, RBI, Elizabeth King 1x2, R, RBI

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Kristi Pilz, Concordia-St. Paul

Player -- Ashton Dorman, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Cory Carrillo, Bellevue

Player -- Hailey Enriquez, Dickinson State

College baseball

Thursday’s results

MSU Mankato 12-5, Northern State 2-2

Valley City State 5-4, Dickinson State 3-5

Wednesday’s results

Texas 7, N.D. State 4

Minnesota 10, Gonzaga 8

Concordia-St. Paul 8, Minnesota Duluth 4

St. Cloud State 11, Pace 1

Doane 7, Valley City State 1

Valley City State 15, Park University-Gilbert (Ariz.) 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Ansen Dulas, Southwest Minnesota State

Player -- Keenan Wenzel, Southwest Minnesota State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Blake Crippen, Bellevue

Player -- Anthony Lind, Bellevue

Women’s tennis

Wednesday’s result

Portland State 4, North Dakota 3

Singles

1. Nyah Kauders, UND, over Capu Sanoner 7-5, 5-7 6-4; 2. Elizabeth Strongina, PSU, over Sapir Sela 6-4, 6-2; 3. Nika Beukers, PSU, over Nore Heinitz 6-2, 6-2; 4. Andrea Jansson, UND, over Makoto O’Hara 6-3, 6-2; 5. Jule Schulte, UND, over Emily Rees 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; 6. Maddie Egan, PSU, over Angela Georgieva 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

Doubles

1. Sanoner/Egan, PSU, over Schulte/Georgieva 6-1; 2. Strongina/Beukers, PSU, over Kauders/Heinitz 6-1; 3. Sela/Jansson, UND, vs. O’Hara/Rees 3-4, unfinished.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Madeleine Schneider, Minnesota Crookston

Men’s tennis

Wednesday’s result

Portland State 4, North Dakota 3

Singles

1. Gerhard Sullwald, UND, over Andrea Brignacca 6-3, 6-1; 2. Jan Semerak, PSU, over Cian McDonnell 6-3, 6-2; 3. Edmond Aynedjian, UND, over Jonas Mathiasen 6-1, 7-5; 4. Luka Jovanovic, PSU, over Nikita Snezhko 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; 5. Riley Odell, UND, over Simon Kuszynski 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); 6. Gregory Gruenig, PSU, over Jayho Hong 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

1. Gruenig/Semerak, PSU, over Sullwald/Snezhko 7-6; 2. McDonell/Aynedjian, UND, over Kuszynski/Mathiasen 6-4; 3. Jovanovic/Brignacca, PSU, over Drew Van Fossen/Odell 7-6

Summit League

Summit League athlete of the week

Gerhard Sullwald, North Dakota

College football

UND future schedules

The UND Fighting Hawks football program released the team’s future schedules on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and are as follows:

2023

Sept. 2 vs. Drake

Sept. 9 vs. Northern Arizona

Sept. 16 at Boise State

Sept. 30 at S.D. State

Oct. 7 vs. Western Illinois

Oct. 14 vs. N.D. State

Oct. 21 at Northern Iowa

Oct. 28 vs. Indiana State

Nov. 4 at Murray State

Nov. 11 at South Dakota

Nov. 18 vs. Illinois State

ADVERTISEMENT

2024

Aug. 31 at Iowa State

Sept. 7 vs. Montana

Sept. 14 vs. Idaho State

Sept. 21 vs. San Diego

Oct. 5 vs. Northern Iowa

Oct. 12 at Illinois State

Oct. 19 vs. S.D. State

Oct. 26 at N.D. State

Nov. 2 at Indiana State

Nov. 9 vs. Murray State

Nov. 16 vs. South Dakota

Nov. 23 at Western Illinois

2025

Aug. 30 at Kansas State

Sept. 6 vs. Portland State

Sept. 13 at Montana

Sept. 20 vs. Valparaiso

Oct. 4 vs. Missouri State

Oct. 11 at S.D. State

Oct. 18 at Southern Illinois

Oct. 25 vs. Western Illinois

Nov. 1 at South Dakota

Nov. 8 vs. N.D. State

Nov. 15 at Youngstown State

Nov. 22 vs. Illinois State

2026

Sept. 5 vs. St. Thomas

Sept. 12 at Portland State

Sept. 19 at Nebraska

Oct. 3 at Illinois State

Oct. 10 vs. South Dakota

Oct. 17 vs. S.D. State

Oct. 24 at Western Illinois

Oct. 31 at Missouri State

Nov. 7 vs. Youngstown State

Nov. 14 at N.D. State

Nov. 21 vs. Southern Illinois

Women’s outdoor track and field

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. South Dakota (7 first-place votes) 63 total points

2. N.D. State (2) 58

3. S.D. State 50

4. North Dakota 43

5. Kansas City 32

6. St. Thomas 27

7. Omaha 22

8. Western Illinois 15

9. Oral Roberts 14

Men’s outdoor track and field

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. South Dakota (4 first-place votes) 46 total points

2. N.D. State (3) 42

3. S.D. State (1) 41

4. (tie) North Dakota and St. Thomas 26

6. Kansas City 17

7. Western Illinois 16

8. Oral Roberts 10