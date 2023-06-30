Thursday's local scoreboard for June 29

Legion baseball

Thursday’s results

Grand Forks Royals 10, East Grand Forks 7

EGF 001 111 030 --7 6 0

GFR 004 001 05X --10 11 4

WP: Max Grafenauer; LP: Jake Satterlund

Highlights -- EGF: Noah Frize 3x3, R, RBI, Rylee Hams RBI, Levi Anderson R, Hunter Varnson 1x4, 2R, Breck Bloom R, Carson McDonald R, Jordan Nowacki R, RBI; GFR: Braden Brevik 6 SO, Braden Brevik 1x3, R, RBI, Jacob Chine 2x4, 2 RBI, Grafenauer 1x1, R, Cole Barta 1x3, R, Chance Colgrove 1x4, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, Gabe Tande 1x4, R, Rilen Korynta R, Zander Waind 1x1, R, 2 RBI, HR, Blaise Wocken 1x3, 2R

Fosston 3-15, Crookston 0-0

FOS 000 100 2 --3 2 0

CRO 000 000 0 --0 6 3

WP: Zach Theis; LP: Alex Longoria

Highlights -- F: Theis 7 SO, Carson Boushee 2x3, R; CRO: N/A

FOS 026 7 --15 7 1

CRO 000 0 --0 0 7

WP: Thatcher Palubicki; LP: Parker Kelly

Highlights -- F: Aaron Norland 2x3, 3R, Brecken Levin 2x4, 3R, 4 RBI; CRO: N/A

Wednesday’s results

Williston Keybirds 5-12, Grand Forks Royals 0-0

W-K 101 210 0 --5 6 1

GFR 000 000 0 --0 0 4

WP: Kadin Finders; LP: Chance Colgrove

Highlights -- WK: Finders 9 SO, Max Heen 1x2, R, Ashton Collings R, Alex Blume 1x2, RBI, Garrett Solberg 1x4, 2R, Micah Larson R, Connor Ekblad 2x3, RBI; GFR: Colgrove 6 SO

W-K 104 610 --12 10 0

GFR 000 00X --0 3 1

WP: Chase Collings; LP: Cole Barta

Highlights -- WK: Collings 4 SO, Heen 2x4, 2R, Collings 1x1, 2R, Alex Blume 1x4, 2R, RBI, Kadin Finders R, Landen Miller 1x2, R, Derek Lee R, Micah Larson 3x3, R, 5 RBI, Connor Ekblad 2x3, R, 3 RBIAlex Ewert R; GFR: Barta 6 SO, Braden Brevik 1x1, Jacob Chine 1x2, Josh Scribner 1x2

Amateur golf

Hole-in-one

Leigh Sanders tallied an 85 yard hole-in-one with a 9 iron on hole #4 at King’s Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Women’s golf

Tuesday Women’s Golf League

At Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks

First Flight

Low gross: Kelly Anderson

Second place: Gail Ingwalson

Event: Joyce Murray

Low putts: Kelly Anderson

Second Flight

Low gross: Martha Klevay

Second place: Barb Brend

Event: Denise Horpedahl

Low putts: Martha Klevay

Third Flight

Low gross: Kaye Vanderpas

Second place: Genny Olson

Event: Terri Staples

Low putts: Sue Petterson

Fourth Flight

Low gross: Mary Koponen

Second place: Kathy Ashe

Event: Renae Huseby

Low putts: Renae Huseby

Birdie: Martha Klevay and Renae Huseby

Chip-in: Carla Haaven, Becky Gellner, Martha Klevay and Renae Huseby

Prep basketball

Greater Grand Forks All-City

Girls

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller, Rylie McQuillan, Cassidy O'Halloran and Hannah Litzinger; Grand Forks Central -- Lauren Reardon and Jacie Reardon; Sacred Heart -- Isabel Vonesh; East Grand Forks Senior High -- Alison Kovar and Tatem Votava

Boys

Red River -- Zach Kraft, Reis Rowenkamp and Pearce Parks; Grand Forks Central -- Erick Paye and Ross Wilber; East Grand Forks Senior High -- Drew Carpenter and Clyde Anderson; Sacred Heart -- Josiah Sundby and Ethan Arntson