Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Thursday's local scoreboard for June 29

Featuring local American Legion baseball results, amateur golf news and much more!

Local Scoreboard
Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
June 29, 2023 at 11:08 PM

Legion baseball

Thursday’s results
Grand Forks Royals 10, East Grand Forks 7
EGF 001 111 030 --7 6 0
GFR 004 001 05X --10 11 4
WP: Max Grafenauer; LP: Jake Satterlund
Highlights -- EGF: Noah Frize 3x3, R, RBI, Rylee Hams RBI, Levi Anderson R, Hunter Varnson 1x4, 2R, Breck Bloom R, Carson McDonald R, Jordan Nowacki R, RBI; GFR: Braden Brevik 6 SO, Braden Brevik 1x3, R, RBI, Jacob Chine 2x4, 2 RBI, Grafenauer 1x1, R, Cole Barta 1x3, R, Chance Colgrove 1x4, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, Gabe Tande 1x4, R, Rilen Korynta R, Zander Waind 1x1, R, 2 RBI, HR, Blaise Wocken 1x3, 2R

Fosston 3-15, Crookston 0-0
FOS 000 100 2 --3 2 0
CRO 000 000 0 --0 6 3
WP: Zach Theis; LP: Alex Longoria
Highlights -- F: Theis 7 SO, Carson Boushee 2x3, R; CRO: N/A
FOS 026 7 --15 7 1
CRO 000 0 --0 0 7
WP: Thatcher Palubicki; LP: Parker Kelly
Highlights -- F: Aaron Norland 2x3, 3R, Brecken Levin 2x4, 3R, 4 RBI; CRO: N/A

Wednesday’s results
Williston Keybirds 5-12, Grand Forks Royals 0-0
W-K 101 210 0 --5 6 1
GFR 000 000 0 --0 0 4
WP: Kadin Finders; LP: Chance Colgrove
Highlights -- WK: Finders 9 SO, Max Heen 1x2, R, Ashton Collings R, Alex Blume 1x2, RBI, Garrett Solberg 1x4, 2R, Micah Larson R, Connor Ekblad 2x3, RBI; GFR: Colgrove 6 SO
W-K 104 610 --12 10 0
GFR 000 00X --0 3 1
WP: Chase Collings; LP: Cole Barta
Highlights -- WK: Collings 4 SO, Heen 2x4, 2R, Collings 1x1, 2R, Alex Blume 1x4, 2R, RBI, Kadin Finders R, Landen Miller 1x2, R, Derek Lee R, Micah Larson 3x3, R, 5 RBI, Connor Ekblad 2x3, R, 3 RBIAlex Ewert R; GFR: Barta 6 SO, Braden Brevik 1x1, Jacob Chine 1x2, Josh Scribner 1x2

Amateur golf

Hole-in-one
Leigh Sanders tallied an 85 yard hole-in-one with a 9 iron on hole #4 at King’s Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Women’s golf

Tuesday Women’s Golf League

ADVERTISEMENT

At Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks

First Flight

Low gross: Kelly Anderson

Second place: Gail Ingwalson

Event: Joyce Murray

Low putts: Kelly Anderson

Second Flight

ADVERTISEMENT

Low gross: Martha Klevay

Second place: Barb Brend

Event: Denise Horpedahl

Low putts: Martha Klevay

Third Flight

Low gross: Kaye Vanderpas

Second place: Genny Olson

ADVERTISEMENT

Event: Terri Staples

Low putts: Sue Petterson

Fourth Flight

Low gross: Mary Koponen

Second place: Kathy Ashe

Event: Renae Huseby

Low putts: Renae Huseby

ADVERTISEMENT

Birdie: Martha Klevay and Renae Huseby

Chip-in: Carla Haaven, Becky Gellner, Martha Klevay and Renae Huseby

Prep basketball

Greater Grand Forks All-City

Girls

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller, Rylie McQuillan, Cassidy O'Halloran and Hannah Litzinger; Grand Forks Central -- Lauren Reardon and Jacie Reardon; Sacred Heart -- Isabel Vonesh; East Grand Forks Senior High -- Alison Kovar and Tatem Votava

Boys

Red River -- Zach Kraft, Reis Rowenkamp and Pearce Parks; Grand Forks Central -- Erick Paye and Ross Wilber; East Grand Forks Senior High -- Drew Carpenter and Clyde Anderson; Sacred Heart -- Josiah Sundby and Ethan Arntson

Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
Nick Nelson has been a photographer and sports desk clerk with the Grand Forks Herald since 2017, and had previously worked at Forum Communication Company's Agweek Magazine from 2015-2018 as well as Prairie Business Magazine.
What To Read Next
CodyAldingerGolf.jpg
Sports
Billion-to-1 shots: NW Minnesota man does the unthinkable with ace, double eagle in same round
June 29, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
IMG-4237.jpg
College
Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay and Hampton Slukynsky become NHL Draft picks within minutes of each other
June 29, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Local Scoreboard
Sports
Wednesday's local scoreboard for June 28
June 28, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Nick Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A courtroom gavel
Local
Grand Forks man accused of stabbing has initial appearance in court
June 29, 2023 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Polk County Sheriff's Office.png
Minnesota
Law enforcement identifies man found dead in Polk County plane crash
June 29, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
20230627_180430.jpg
Business
Grand Forks AMC movie theater to close for good on Thursday
June 27, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
Local
UND, NDSU students report mixed feelings on NDUS TikTok ban
June 29, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish