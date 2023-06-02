Thursday's local scoreboard for June 1

Girls tennis

N.D. Class A duals tournament

In Choice Health and Fitness, Thursday

Quarterfinals

Minot 3, Fargo Davies 2

Bismarck Century 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2

Bismarck Legacy 4, Valley City 1

GF Central 3, Bismarck High 2

Singles

1. Madi Stauss, GFC, over Peyton Kovash 6-2, 6-2; 2. Magdalene Spicer, GFC, over Jessia Schuh 6-4, 6-3; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, over Grace Gross 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Doubles

1. Grace Haider-Sydney Hall, BHS, over Sydney Lemieux-Jennifer Wang 6-1, 7-5; 2. Megan Richter-Jami Bachmeier, BHS, over Stella Blue-Alli Wilhelmi 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5)

Consolation semifinals

Fargo Davies 3, Bismarck 2

Semifinals

Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck Century 1

Minot 5, GF Central 0

Singles

1. Halle Mattson over Madi Stauss 3-6, 7-6(5), 10-6; 2. Kylie Fettig over Magdalene Spicer 6-3, 7-5; 3. Sidney Ressler over Gianna Blue 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

1. Sienna Ronning-Grace Olson over Sydney Lemieux-Jennifer Wang 6-2, 6-1; 2. Lila Olson-Sabryn Ronning over Stella Blue-Alli Wilhelmi 6-4, 6-4

Fifth place

Valley City 3, Fargo Davies 2

Third place

Bismarck Century 4, GF Central 1

Singles

1. Madi Stauss, GFC, def. Maya Kubsad 3-6, 7-6(2), 14-12; 2. Erika Lee, BCEN, def. Magdalene Spicer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kyla Jorgenson, BCEN, def. Gianna Blue 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1. Ashley Kindem/Ava Dunlop, BCEN, def. Sydney Lemieux/Jennifer Wang 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kate Miller/Mykaela Jorgenson, BCEN, def. Stella Blue/Alli Wilhelmi 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 10-5

Championship

Minot 4, Bismarck Legacy 1

ADVERTISEMENT

N.D. Class A singles tournament

In Grand Forks

Friday’s first round schedule, 10 a.m.

Sophia Felderman, Mandan, vs. Kellan Taragos, Fargo North; Liz Comings, Wahpeton, vs. Kyllie Fettig, Minot; Cambrya Kraft, Bismarck Legacy, vs. Alyssa Sommerfeld, West Fargo Sheyenne; Maria Barrett, Bismarck Legacy, vs. Sarea Gu, West Fargo Sheyenne; Sidney Ressler, Minot, vs. Kate Hinschberger, Red River; Jessica Schuh, Bismarck, vs. Madeline Abbott, Fargo Shanley; Halle Mattson, Minot, vs. Lizzie Hardie, Fargo North; Paige McCormick, Fargo Davies, vs. Peyton Kovash, Bismarck

N.D. Class A doubles tournament

In Grand Forks

Friday’s first round schedule, 10 a.m.

M. Stauss/M. Spicer, GF Central, vs. R. Rude/A. Ator, Williston; Si. Ronning/G. Olson, Minot, vs. K. Nielson/G. Zaun, Valley City; M. Richter/J. Bachmeier, Bismarck, vs B. Sufficool/A. Martineck, Valley City; M. Kubsad/E. Lee, Bismarck Century, vs. L. Wicklow/M. Jiang, Fargo Davies; A. McPherson/C. Krom, Bismarck Legacy, vs. J. Thompson/S. Durrani, West Fargo Sheyenne; S. Hall/G. Haider, Bismarck, vs. F. Spicer/A. Lommen, Red River; V. Bradley/S. Klitzke, Dickinson, vs G. Blue/J. Wang, GF Central; T. Lee/G. Wanzek, Fargo Davies, vs. A. Dunlop/A. Kindem, Bismarck Century

Prep softball

N.D. Class A state tournament

In Fargo

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Dickinson 8, West Fargo Sheyenne 6

West Fargo vs. Bismarck Century, postponed to Friday at 10 a.m.

Red River 5, Jamestown 2

JAM 000 020 0 – 2 2 0

GFR 300 011 x – 5 9 2

WP: Speidel; LP: K. Falk

Highlights – JHS: K. Falk 1x2, run, Mack 1x3, RBI; GFRR: Speidel 3x4, RBI, 2B, Nuelle 2x2, Berg 1x3, 2B, McQuillan 1x4, 2B, RBI

Minot 10, GF Central 0

GFC 000 000 – 0 1 2

MIN 303 301 – 10 15 0

WP: Terrel; LP: Hensrud

Highlights – GFC: Tebelius 1x3; M: Falcon 4x4, 2 2Bs, 4 runs, I. Anderson 2x3, 3 RBIs, Baker 2x3, 2 2Bs, E. Anderson 2x3, 2 runs

Friday’s games

Quarterfinals, West Fargo vs. Bismarck Century, 10 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

GF Central vs. Jamestown, 35 minutes after first game ends

West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West Fargo/Bismarck Century loser, 35 minutes after second game ends

Championship semifinals

Red River vs. Minot, 35 minutes after third game ends; Dickinson vs. West Fargo/Bismarck Century winner, 35 minutes after fourth game ends

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 10 a.m.

Third place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship, 3 p.m.

N.D. Class B state tournament

In Minot

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Kindred-Richland 11, Central McLean 1

Beulah 6, Des-Lacs Burlington 5

May-Port-CG 8, Hillsboro-CV 2

MAY 100 002 5 – 8 7 3

HIL 101 000 0 – 2 3 2

WP – Satrom; LP – Klose

Highlights – MPCG: Larson 2x3, 3 runs, Satrom 1x1, 3 RBIs, 2B, Strand 2x4, 3B, 2 RBIs; HCV: Vice 2x3

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson 8, Renville County 1

THO 300 500 0 – 8 5 0

REN 000 100 0 – 1 4 1

WP: Schwabe; LP: Savelkoul

Highlights – T: Schwabe 1x4, 2 RBIs, 2B, Hurst 2x3, 2B, 3 RBIs, Lopez 1x3, 2B; RC: Aufforth 2x3

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

Renville County vs. Central McLean, 11 a.m.; Des-Lacs Burlington vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley, 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals

Thompson vs. Kindred-Richland, 4 p.m.; Beulah vs. May-Port-CG, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Seventh place, 10 a.m.

Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends

Championship, 4 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Wednesday’s result

Elimination bracket

Red Lake Falls 2, East Polk 0

Thursday’s championship

Badger-G-MR 3, Red Lake Falls 1

RLF 100 000 0 – 1 3 2

BAD 000 030 x – 3 7 4

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Gabby Casavan

Highlights – RLF: Casavan 1x3, Alexis Swendra 1x3, Shandi Nelson 2B; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 1x3, 2B, run, RBI; Kinsley Hanson 1x3, 2B; Tessany Blazek 1x2, 3B, run, RBI

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

In Frazee

Thursday’s results

Loser-out

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4, Hawley 2

Championship

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 3

Scheels All-Star Series

East All-Stars

Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen

Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley

West All-Stars

Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen

Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton

Prep baseball

N.D. Class A state tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Wahpeton 6, Bismarck Legacy 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 11, Bismarck Century 3

Fargo North 4, Mandan 1

West Fargo vs. Jamestown

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

Bismarck Legacy vs. Bismarck Century, 11:30 a.m.; Mandan vs. West Fargo/Jamestown loser, 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals

Wahpeton vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 4:30 p.m.; Fargo North vs. West Fargo/Jamestown winner, 35 minutes after third game ends

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.

Third place, 35 minutes after fifth place game ends

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

N.D. Class B state tournament

In Minot

Thursday’s quarterfinals

LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 2, Shiloh Christian 0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Central Cass 1, North Star 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson 11, Minot Ryan 1

MRY 000 001 – 1 4 3

THO 120 404 – 11 13 1

WP: Berberich; LP: Lundeen

Highlights – MR: Merck 2x2; T: Berberich 4x4, 3 runs, RBI, 2B, 3B, Wolfgram 1x4, 2 RBIs, Welke 1x3, 2 RBIs, Gibson 1x2, run, RBI, Overby 2x4, Tyce 2x4, 2 runs

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals

Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Shiloh Christian, 11:30 a.m.; Bishop Ryan vs. North Star, 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals

Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 4:30 p.m.; Thompson vs. Central Cass, 35 minutes after third game ends

Saturday’s games

Seventh place, 11:30 a.m.

Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Wednesday’s first round result

Blackduck 7, Mahnomen-Waubun 2

Thursday’s second round games

At Bemidji State

Fosston 11, Blackduck 1

Lake of the Woods 8, Norman County East/UH 2

In Ada

Sacred Heart 2, Red Lake County 0

West Marshall Fusion 6, Ada-Borup/West 1

Quarterfinals

At Bemidji State

Fosston 15, Lake of the Woods 0

In Ada

Sacred Heart 7, Ada-Borup/West 6

Consolation round

Norman County East/UH 8, Blackduck 5

West Marshall 12, Red Lake County 5

Saturday’s games

At Bemidji State

Semifinals

Fosston vs. Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Consolation semifinals

Ada-Borup/West vs. Norman County East/UH, 11 a.m.; West Marshall vs. Lake of the Woods, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

At Bemidji State

Consolation final round, 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

At Bemidji State

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Thursday’s second round

In East Grand Forks

Roseau 13, Menahga 1

EGF Senior High 6, Thief River Falls 1

TRF 000 001 0 – 1 6 1

EGF 001 032 x – 6 7 1

WP: Hams; LP: Zutz

Highlights – TRF: Gonzalez 2x3; EGF: Frize 1x2, 2 runs, 3B, Varnson 3x3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs

Loser-out

Thief River Falls 9, Menahga 3

Quarterfinals

EGF Senior High 11, Roseau 4

ROS 000 301 0 – 5 9 2

EGF 171 002 x – 11 8 2

WP: D. Carpenter; LP: G. Jensen

Highlights -- R: A. Wensloff 2x3, T. George 2x3, RBI, E. Wensloff 2x4; EGF: N. Frize 1x4, 2 RBI, T. Nowacki 1x3, 2 RBI, C. Schmiedeberg 1x3, 2 RBI

In Perham

Perham 6, Barnesville 4

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5, Ottertail Central 3

Monday, June 5

In Perham

Semifinals -- EGF Senior High vs. Perham, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

In Perham

Championship, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Girls soccer

N.D. state tournament

In Fargo, Thursday

Quarterfinals

Fargo Davies 1, Jamestown 0

Bismarck 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Fargo Shanley 1, Mandan 0, OT (4-3 SO)

Minot 3, GF Central 0

First half – 1. MIN, Emerson Perrin 5:00; 2. MIN, Morgan Forthun XX:XX

Second half -- 3. MIN, Maicee Burke (Forthun) 66:00

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 11 a.m.

Third place, 1:15 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf

N.D. East Region tournament

At Oxbow Country Club, Wednesday

Team totals

Red River 296, West Fargo Sheyenne 305, Fargo Davies 319, West Fargo 322, Fargo North 324, Fargo South 327, GF Central 327, Shanley 331, Horace 348, Valley City 374, Wahpeton 387

Top individual placers

1. Carson Skarperud, RR, 72, 2. Nate Peyerl, WF Sheyenne, 73; 3. Evan Panzer, GF Central, 74; 4. Kolby Koerner. RR, 74; 5. Tommy Baumgartner, Shanley, 74

Other Red River scorers – Saylor Kuenzel 75, Silas Dusenbury 75

Other GF Central scorers – Cole Wilber 78, Mack Blue 86, Dylin Harildstad 87

All-EDC team

Andrew Wilhelm, Nate Peyerl, WF Sheyenne; Carson Skarperud, GF Red River; Evan Booth, Fargo South; Charlie Solberg, Porter Seidel, Fargo Davies; Zach Skarperud, Shanley; Quinn Breidenbach, Aiden Knodel, WF Sheyenne; Jack Josephsen, West Fargo

Coach of the year – Dan Wolf, WF Sheyenne

Outstanding senior athlete – Andrew Wilhelm, WF Sheyenne

Minn. Section 8AA North Subsection tournament

At Valley Golf Course, Wednesday

Team totals

1. Roseau 298, 2. Warroad 327, 3. Thief River Falls 334

Top individual placers

1. Nolan Eckman, Park Rapids, 78; 2. (tie) Garrett Fischer, Crookston, and Gavin Rude, EGF, 81; 4. Micah Ellis, EGF, 82; 5. Keegan Stromme, EGF, 86; 6. Nick Corbett, EGF, 87