Thursday's local scoreboard for June 1
Featuring N.D. state girls tennis duals tournament results, N.D. and Minn. prep softball and baseball tournament scores, N.D. state girls soccer tournament results, and much more!
Girls tennis
N.D. Class A duals tournament
In Choice Health and Fitness, Thursday
Quarterfinals
Minot 3, Fargo Davies 2
Bismarck Century 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2
Bismarck Legacy 4, Valley City 1
GF Central 3, Bismarck High 2
Singles
1. Madi Stauss, GFC, over Peyton Kovash 6-2, 6-2; 2. Magdalene Spicer, GFC, over Jessia Schuh 6-4, 6-3; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, over Grace Gross 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
Doubles
1. Grace Haider-Sydney Hall, BHS, over Sydney Lemieux-Jennifer Wang 6-1, 7-5; 2. Megan Richter-Jami Bachmeier, BHS, over Stella Blue-Alli Wilhelmi 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5)
Consolation semifinals
Fargo Davies 3, Bismarck 2
Semifinals
Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck Century 1
Minot 5, GF Central 0
Singles
1. Halle Mattson over Madi Stauss 3-6, 7-6(5), 10-6; 2. Kylie Fettig over Magdalene Spicer 6-3, 7-5; 3. Sidney Ressler over Gianna Blue 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
1. Sienna Ronning-Grace Olson over Sydney Lemieux-Jennifer Wang 6-2, 6-1; 2. Lila Olson-Sabryn Ronning over Stella Blue-Alli Wilhelmi 6-4, 6-4
Fifth place
Valley City 3, Fargo Davies 2
Third place
Bismarck Century 4, GF Central 1
Singles
1. Madi Stauss, GFC, def. Maya Kubsad 3-6, 7-6(2), 14-12; 2. Erika Lee, BCEN, def. Magdalene Spicer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kyla Jorgenson, BCEN, def. Gianna Blue 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Ashley Kindem/Ava Dunlop, BCEN, def. Sydney Lemieux/Jennifer Wang 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kate Miller/Mykaela Jorgenson, BCEN, def. Stella Blue/Alli Wilhelmi 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 10-5
Championship
Minot 4, Bismarck Legacy 1
N.D. Class A singles tournament
In Grand Forks
Friday’s first round schedule, 10 a.m.
Sophia Felderman, Mandan, vs. Kellan Taragos, Fargo North; Liz Comings, Wahpeton, vs. Kyllie Fettig, Minot; Cambrya Kraft, Bismarck Legacy, vs. Alyssa Sommerfeld, West Fargo Sheyenne; Maria Barrett, Bismarck Legacy, vs. Sarea Gu, West Fargo Sheyenne; Sidney Ressler, Minot, vs. Kate Hinschberger, Red River; Jessica Schuh, Bismarck, vs. Madeline Abbott, Fargo Shanley; Halle Mattson, Minot, vs. Lizzie Hardie, Fargo North; Paige McCormick, Fargo Davies, vs. Peyton Kovash, Bismarck
N.D. Class A doubles tournament
In Grand Forks
Friday’s first round schedule, 10 a.m.
M. Stauss/M. Spicer, GF Central, vs. R. Rude/A. Ator, Williston; Si. Ronning/G. Olson, Minot, vs. K. Nielson/G. Zaun, Valley City; M. Richter/J. Bachmeier, Bismarck, vs B. Sufficool/A. Martineck, Valley City; M. Kubsad/E. Lee, Bismarck Century, vs. L. Wicklow/M. Jiang, Fargo Davies; A. McPherson/C. Krom, Bismarck Legacy, vs. J. Thompson/S. Durrani, West Fargo Sheyenne; S. Hall/G. Haider, Bismarck, vs. F. Spicer/A. Lommen, Red River; V. Bradley/S. Klitzke, Dickinson, vs G. Blue/J. Wang, GF Central; T. Lee/G. Wanzek, Fargo Davies, vs. A. Dunlop/A. Kindem, Bismarck Century
Prep softball
N.D. Class A state tournament
In Fargo
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Dickinson 8, West Fargo Sheyenne 6
West Fargo vs. Bismarck Century, postponed to Friday at 10 a.m.
Red River 5, Jamestown 2
JAM 000 020 0 – 2 2 0
GFR 300 011 x – 5 9 2
WP: Speidel; LP: K. Falk
Highlights – JHS: K. Falk 1x2, run, Mack 1x3, RBI; GFRR: Speidel 3x4, RBI, 2B, Nuelle 2x2, Berg 1x3, 2B, McQuillan 1x4, 2B, RBI
Minot 10, GF Central 0
GFC 000 000 – 0 1 2
MIN 303 301 – 10 15 0
WP: Terrel; LP: Hensrud
Highlights – GFC: Tebelius 1x3; M: Falcon 4x4, 2 2Bs, 4 runs, I. Anderson 2x3, 3 RBIs, Baker 2x3, 2 2Bs, E. Anderson 2x3, 2 runs
Friday’s games
Quarterfinals, West Fargo vs. Bismarck Century, 10 a.m.
Consolation semifinals
GF Central vs. Jamestown, 35 minutes after first game ends
West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West Fargo/Bismarck Century loser, 35 minutes after second game ends
Championship semifinals
Red River vs. Minot, 35 minutes after third game ends; Dickinson vs. West Fargo/Bismarck Century winner, 35 minutes after fourth game ends
Saturday’s games
Fifth place, 10 a.m.
Third place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship, 3 p.m.
N.D. Class B state tournament
In Minot
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Kindred-Richland 11, Central McLean 1
Beulah 6, Des-Lacs Burlington 5
May-Port-CG 8, Hillsboro-CV 2
MAY 100 002 5 – 8 7 3
HIL 101 000 0 – 2 3 2
WP – Satrom; LP – Klose
Highlights – MPCG: Larson 2x3, 3 runs, Satrom 1x1, 3 RBIs, 2B, Strand 2x4, 3B, 2 RBIs; HCV: Vice 2x3
Thompson 8, Renville County 1
THO 300 500 0 – 8 5 0
REN 000 100 0 – 1 4 1
WP: Schwabe; LP: Savelkoul
Highlights – T: Schwabe 1x4, 2 RBIs, 2B, Hurst 2x3, 2B, 3 RBIs, Lopez 1x3, 2B; RC: Aufforth 2x3
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals
Renville County vs. Central McLean, 11 a.m.; Des-Lacs Burlington vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley, 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals
Thompson vs. Kindred-Richland, 4 p.m.; Beulah vs. May-Port-CG, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Seventh place, 10 a.m.
Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends
Championship, 4 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Wednesday’s result
Elimination bracket
Red Lake Falls 2, East Polk 0
Thursday’s championship
Badger-G-MR 3, Red Lake Falls 1
RLF 100 000 0 – 1 3 2
BAD 000 030 x – 3 7 4
WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Gabby Casavan
Highlights – RLF: Casavan 1x3, Alexis Swendra 1x3, Shandi Nelson 2B; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 1x3, 2B, run, RBI; Kinsley Hanson 1x3, 2B; Tessany Blazek 1x2, 3B, run, RBI
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
In Frazee
Thursday’s results
Loser-out
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4, Hawley 2
Championship
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 3
Scheels All-Star Series
East All-Stars
Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen
Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley
West All-Stars
Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen
Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton
Prep baseball
N.D. Class A state tournament
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Wahpeton 6, Bismarck Legacy 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 11, Bismarck Century 3
Fargo North 4, Mandan 1
West Fargo vs. Jamestown
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals
Bismarck Legacy vs. Bismarck Century, 11:30 a.m.; Mandan vs. West Fargo/Jamestown loser, 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals
Wahpeton vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 4:30 p.m.; Fargo North vs. West Fargo/Jamestown winner, 35 minutes after third game ends
Saturday’s games
Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.
Third place, 35 minutes after fifth place game ends
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
N.D. Class B state tournament
In Minot
Thursday’s quarterfinals
LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 2, Shiloh Christian 0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6, Des Lacs-Burlington 0
Central Cass 1, North Star 0
Thompson 11, Minot Ryan 1
MRY 000 001 – 1 4 3
THO 120 404 – 11 13 1
WP: Berberich; LP: Lundeen
Highlights – MR: Merck 2x2; T: Berberich 4x4, 3 runs, RBI, 2B, 3B, Wolfgram 1x4, 2 RBIs, Welke 1x3, 2 RBIs, Gibson 1x2, run, RBI, Overby 2x4, Tyce 2x4, 2 runs
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals
Des Lacs-Burlington vs. Shiloh Christian, 11:30 a.m.; Bishop Ryan vs. North Star, 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals
Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 4:30 p.m.; Thompson vs. Central Cass, 35 minutes after third game ends
Saturday’s games
Seventh place, 11:30 a.m.
Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Wednesday’s first round result
Blackduck 7, Mahnomen-Waubun 2
Thursday’s second round games
At Bemidji State
Fosston 11, Blackduck 1
Lake of the Woods 8, Norman County East/UH 2
In Ada
Sacred Heart 2, Red Lake County 0
West Marshall Fusion 6, Ada-Borup/West 1
Quarterfinals
At Bemidji State
Fosston 15, Lake of the Woods 0
In Ada
Sacred Heart 7, Ada-Borup/West 6
Consolation round
Norman County East/UH 8, Blackduck 5
West Marshall 12, Red Lake County 5
Saturday’s games
At Bemidji State
Semifinals
Fosston vs. Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Consolation semifinals
Ada-Borup/West vs. Norman County East/UH, 11 a.m.; West Marshall vs. Lake of the Woods, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
At Bemidji State
Consolation final round, 2 and 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
At Bemidji State
Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Thursday’s second round
In East Grand Forks
Roseau 13, Menahga 1
EGF Senior High 6, Thief River Falls 1
TRF 000 001 0 – 1 6 1
EGF 001 032 x – 6 7 1
WP: Hams; LP: Zutz
Highlights – TRF: Gonzalez 2x3; EGF: Frize 1x2, 2 runs, 3B, Varnson 3x3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs
Loser-out
Thief River Falls 9, Menahga 3
Quarterfinals
EGF Senior High 11, Roseau 4
ROS 000 301 0 – 5 9 2
EGF 171 002 x – 11 8 2
WP: D. Carpenter; LP: G. Jensen
Highlights -- R: A. Wensloff 2x3, T. George 2x3, RBI, E. Wensloff 2x4; EGF: N. Frize 1x4, 2 RBI, T. Nowacki 1x3, 2 RBI, C. Schmiedeberg 1x3, 2 RBI
In Perham
Perham 6, Barnesville 4
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5, Ottertail Central 3
Monday, June 5
In Perham
Semifinals -- EGF Senior High vs. Perham, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
In Perham
Championship, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Girls soccer
N.D. state tournament
In Fargo, Thursday
Quarterfinals
Fargo Davies 1, Jamestown 0
Bismarck 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Fargo Shanley 1, Mandan 0, OT (4-3 SO)
Minot 3, GF Central 0
First half – 1. MIN, Emerson Perrin 5:00; 2. MIN, Morgan Forthun XX:XX
Second half -- 3. MIN, Maicee Burke (Forthun) 66:00
Friday’s games
Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.
Championship semifinals, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Fifth place, 11 a.m.
Third place, 1:15 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf
N.D. East Region tournament
At Oxbow Country Club, Wednesday
Team totals
Red River 296, West Fargo Sheyenne 305, Fargo Davies 319, West Fargo 322, Fargo North 324, Fargo South 327, GF Central 327, Shanley 331, Horace 348, Valley City 374, Wahpeton 387
Top individual placers
1. Carson Skarperud, RR, 72, 2. Nate Peyerl, WF Sheyenne, 73; 3. Evan Panzer, GF Central, 74; 4. Kolby Koerner. RR, 74; 5. Tommy Baumgartner, Shanley, 74
Other Red River scorers – Saylor Kuenzel 75, Silas Dusenbury 75
Other GF Central scorers – Cole Wilber 78, Mack Blue 86, Dylin Harildstad 87
All-EDC team
Andrew Wilhelm, Nate Peyerl, WF Sheyenne; Carson Skarperud, GF Red River; Evan Booth, Fargo South; Charlie Solberg, Porter Seidel, Fargo Davies; Zach Skarperud, Shanley; Quinn Breidenbach, Aiden Knodel, WF Sheyenne; Jack Josephsen, West Fargo
Coach of the year – Dan Wolf, WF Sheyenne
Outstanding senior athlete – Andrew Wilhelm, WF Sheyenne
Minn. Section 8AA North Subsection tournament
At Valley Golf Course, Wednesday
Team totals
1. Roseau 298, 2. Warroad 327, 3. Thief River Falls 334
Top individual placers
1. Nolan Eckman, Park Rapids, 78; 2. (tie) Garrett Fischer, Crookston, and Gavin Rude, EGF, 81; 4. Micah Ellis, EGF, 82; 5. Keegan Stromme, EGF, 86; 6. Nick Corbett, EGF, 87
