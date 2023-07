Thursday's local scoreboard for July 6

Legion baseball

Thursday’s results

Dickinson Roughriders 6-7, Grand Forks Royals 4-2

DIC 002 310 0 – 6 8 2

GRA 000 000 4 – 4 13 2

WP: Jace Kovash, LP: Griffen Haagenson

Highlights -- DR: Kovash 5 SO, Jadon Bast 1x3, R, Kovash 2R, Isaac Daley 1x4, RBI, Kaden Krieg 3x4, R, RVB; Griffen Haagenson 7 SO

DIC 201 200 2 – 7 7 1

GRA 010 100 0 – 2 4 1

WP – Carson Weiler; LP – Braden Brevik

Highlights – D: Jace Kovash 1x4, HR, 3 RBIs, Landon Olson 2x3; GF: Zander Waind 1x2, David Larson 1x2, 2B, run

May-Port 10, Hillsboro-Central Valley Blue Sox 5

HCV 000 010 4 --5 6 0

M-P 720 010 X --10 14 1

WP: Landon Koenig; LP: Caleb Hattlestad

Highlights -- HCV: Kyle Haffely 1x2, R, 2 RBI, Cole Hebl 1x4, 3 RBI, 2B, Andrew Dullum 1x2, R, Alec Magnuson 1x2, R, 2B Chase Haffely 1x3, R, Gavin Beliles 1x2, R; MP: Ethan Bergstrom 4x4, 2R, RBI, 2 2B, Jake Hutter 2x3, R, RBI, 3B, Lucas Fugleberg R, Landon Koenig 3x3, 2R, RBI, 11 SO, Marshall Judisch 3x3, R, 3 RBI, 3B, Walker McGillis 2x3, R, RBI, Andrew Aarsvold R, RBI, Cole Kritzberger R

Wednesday’s results

Pelican Rapids 2-3, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Post 397 1-8

May-Port 10, Hatton-Northwood 9

H-N 204 210 0 --9 11 1

MAY 420 000 4 --10 7 2

WP: Landon Koenig; LP: Ryan Carter

Highlights -- HN: Ryan Verke 2x4, 2R, Derek Carpenter 1x4, RBI, 2B, Carson Beaudin 2x4, R, Avery Gratton 2x3, 3R, 2B, Teddy Peterick R, Hunter Twete 1x4, R, Ryan Carter 2x4, 3 RBI, Keegan Schroeder R; MAY: Ethan Bergstrom R, Jake Hutter R, Lucas Fugleberg 3x3, 3R, 2B, Landon Koenig 2x4, 2R, RBI, Marshall Judisch 3R, RBI, Walker McGillis 2x4, 2 RBI, Marshall Kloster RBI, Cole Kritzberger RBI

Women’s soccer

UND announces 2023 schedule

The UND Fighting Hawks women’s soccer program announced its full 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday, July 6 and is as follows:

August

Thursday, August 17 vs. Montana, 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 20 vs. Boise State, noon

Thursday, August 24 vs. MSU Moorhead, 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 27 vs. Austin Peay, 1 p.m.

Thursday, August 31 at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

September

Sunday, September 3 at Southern Indiana, 1 p.m.

Thursday, September 7 vs. Northern Colorado, 3 p.m.

Sunday, September 10 vs. Grand Canyon, 1 p.m.

Friday, September 15 vs. Wyoming, 3 p.m.

Sunday, September 17 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Thursday, September 21 vs. Omaha, 3 p.m.

Sunday, September 24 vs. Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Thursday, September 28 at South Dakota, TBA

October

Sunday, October 1 at S.D. State, 1 p.m.

Sunday, October 8 at N.D. State, 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 15 vs. Oral Roberts, 1 p.m.

Thursday, October 19 at St. Thomas, 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 vs. Denver, 1 p.m.