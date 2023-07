Thursday's local scoreboard for July 20

Legion baseball

N.D. Class A

East Division

In Casselton

Wednesday’s play-in results

Fargo Astros 5, Valley City 0

Devils Lake 2, Fargo Comets 1

West Fargo Aces 5, Fargo Jets 0

Thursday’s results

Wahpeton 6, Fargo Astros 5

West Fargo Vets 6, Fargo Bombers 5

Devils Lake 12, Kindred 2

Casselton 10, West Fargo Aces 1

Friday’s games

Loser out -- Fargo Bombers vs. Fargo Astros; Kindred vs. West Fargo Aces

Championship bracket -- Wahpeton vs. West Fargo Vets; Casselton vs. Devils Lake

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers, third place and championship

West Division

In Mandan

Wednesday’s play-in results

Williston 14, Minot 8

Beulah 2, Jamestown 1

Thursday’s results

Bismarck Senators 5, Williston 3

Mandan A’s 8, Bismarck Capitals 7

Dickinson 12, Beulah 9

Bismarck Reps 10, Watford City 0

Friday’s games

Loser out -- Bismarck Capitals vs. Williston; Watford City vs. Beulah

Championship bracket -- Bismarck Senators vs. Mandan A’s; Dickinson vs. Bismarck Reps

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers and championship

N.D. Class B District 2 tournament

In Burlington

Wednesday’s results

Loser out

Surrey 7, Kenmare 1

Championship bracket

Burlington 9, Renville County 5

Loser out

Renville County 6, Surrey 4

Thursday’s results

First championship

Renville County 23, Burlington 4

Second championship

Burlington 8, Renville County 4

N.D. Class B District 3 tournament

In Rugby

Wednesday’s results

Championship bracket

Cando 6, Rolla 5 (8 inns)

Loser out

Rugby 5, Bottineau 0

Rugby 7, Rolla 2

Thursday’s championship

Cando 7, Rugby 3

N.D. Class B District 4 tournament

In Steele

Wednesday’s championship

Carrington 14, New Rockford 0

N.D. Class B District 5 tournament

In Langdon

Wednesday’s championship

Langdon 13, Grafton 5

N.D. Class B District 6 tournament

In Thompson

Wednesday’s results

Loser out

May-Port 5, Gardner 2

Championship bracket

Thompson 8, Hillsboro-Central Valley 4

Loser out

May-Port 14, Hillsboro-Central Valley 12

Thursday’s results

First championship

May-Port 11-0, Thompson 10-11

THO 200 025 1 --10 10 1

M-P 414 020 X --11 8 4

WP: Lucas Fugleberg; LP: Drew Odenbach

Highlights -- T: Reece Berberich 1x4, 2R, Brayden Wolfgram 3x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 2B, Tom Schumacher 1x4, 2R, Will Welke 2x4, R, 3 RBI, 2B, Brody Gibson 2 RBI, Drew Overby RBI, Jonathan Muhs 2x4, 2R, 2B, Shawn O'Hearn 1x4, RBI, Brayden Tyce R; MP: Ethan Bergstrom R, Jake Hutter 2R, Marshall Judisch 3x3, 4R, RBI, Landon Koenig 1x2, 2R, RBI, Walker McGillis 2x3, R, 3 RBI, Marshall Kloster 1x3, 4 RBI, 2B, Sawyer McGillis R

THO 300 314 --11 10 1

M-P 000 000 --0 5 3

WP: Reece Berberich; LP: Walker McGillis

Highlights -- T: Reece Berberich 2x3, 2R, RBI, Brayden Wolfgram 2x3, R, RBI, Tom Schumacher 2x4, 2R, Will Welke 2 RBI, Brody Gibson R, RBI, Drew Overby 1x3, R, Jonathan Muhs 1x3, R, RBI, Shawn O'Hearn 1x3, R, Brayden Tyce 1x1, R, RBI, Isaac Beland RBI

N.D. Class B District 7 tournament

In Lisbon

Wednesday’s results

Loser out

Edgeley 13, Wahpeton B 3

Lidgerwood-Hankinson 7, Oakes 6

Edgeley 9, Lidgerwood-Hankinson 1

Championship bracket

LaMoure 5, Lisbon 2

Thursday’s results

Loser out

Lisbon 3, Edgeley 2

Championship

LaMoure 5, Lisbon 2

Minn. Subsection 14

In Perham

Wednesday’s results

Detroit Lakes 5, East Grand Forks 4

Bemidji 12, Fergus Falls 0

Moorhead 14, Brainerd 4

Perham 4, Alexandria 3

Thursday’s results

Loser out

East Grand Forks 6, Fergus Falls 3

Alexandria 10, Brainerd 0

Championship bracket

Bemidji 6, Detroit Lakes 0

Perham 11, Moorhead 1

Friday’s games

Loser out, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Championship bracket, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Third place, noon

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Second championship (if necessary), noon

Women’s golf

Tuesday Women’s Golf League

At Valley Golf Course

First Flight

First: Kelly Anderson

Second: Carla Haaven

Event: Vicki Thompson

Low putts: Kelly Anderson

Second Flight

First: Denise Horpedahl

Second: Joyce Nefs

Event: Martha Klevay

Low putts: Anne Putbrese

Third Flight

First: Kaye Vanderpas

Second: Terry Funk and Melanie Hedlund

Event: Genny Olson

Low putts: Sue Petterson

Fourth Flight

First: Sandy Walen

Second: Ellie Schnell

Event: Carol Schneweis

Low putts: Sandy Walen

Birdie: Faye Dunigan

Chip-ins: Margaret Tweten, Kaye Vanderpas and Ellie Schnell