Thursday's local scoreboard for Feb. 9

Girls basketball

Thursday’s results

May-Port-CG 54, Thompson 50

Central Cass 58, Sargent County 45

Midway-Minto 46, Hillsboro-Central Valley 35

Kindred 65, Enderlin 32

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Lake Park-Audubon 41

Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 34

Fosston 74, Norman County East/UH 40

Kelliher-Northome 88, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Thief River Falls 32

Ada-Borup/West 71, Frazee 60

Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Parkers Prairie 53

Menahga 52, Sebeka 43

Cass Lake-Bena 68, Pine River-Backus 61

Sacred Heart 71, Stephen Argyle 52

Halftime: Sacred Heart 31, Stephen-Argyle 27

Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 8, Leah Sundby 12, Lydia Riskey 12, Ella Adolphson 1, Ava Knudson 5, Anna Kaiser 2, Lexi Lawrence 11, Isabel Vonesh 20

Stephen-Argyle -- Liv Efta 7, Tessa Durand 8, Charlotte Rogus 4, Britni Kroll 4, Regan Swanson 8, Emma Evans 6, Isabelle Westman 13, Ayla Woinarowicz 2

EGF Senior High 55, Red Lake Falls 40

Halftime: Red Lake Falls 28, EGF Senior High 23

EGF Senior High -- Alison Kovar 7, Kylee Mattison 10, Mya Langerud 5, Taylor Bergh 11, Camryn Adams 3, Ellie Marcott 9, Tatem Votava 8, McKaylee Fitzpatrick 2

Red Lake Falls -- Brea Derosier 2, Shandi Nelson 8, Alexis Swendra 11, Emma Knott 6, Gabby Casavan 13

Park River/F-L 37, Larimore 32

Halftime: Larimore 18, Park RIver/F-L 16

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Lili Skibicki 2, Sophia Markusen 7, Abby Beneda 2, Greta Wharam 2, Madi Bernhoft 3, Dani Thompson 3, Hannah Halvorson 18

Larimore -- Micayla Sharp 6, Sadie Aamodt 6, Peyton Benson 10, Carly Pietron 4, Allison Larson 2, Brooke Bruske 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Langdon-E-M 64, Four Winds-Minn. 57

Halftime: Langdon-E-M 30, Four Winds-Minn. 25

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jalynn Swanson 4, Meredith Romfo 21, Cora Badding 6, Jaya Henderson 28, Halle Jabs 4

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- Hannah Fasset 13, Kendra Spottedwolf 3, Alionna Lawrence 25, Cailee Hanson 1, Ava Gourd 2, Sophie Robertson 2, Siru Gourd 11

Nelson County 52, North Star 43

Halftime: Nelson County 29, North Star 21

Nelson County -- Rylan Parsley 14, Sydnee Johnston 12, Brandi Lippert 11, Krista Lippert 9, Emily Larson 3, Mya Luehring 3

North Star -- Payton Harpestad 16, Katie Erickstad 5, Mattea Wanzek 4, Claire Weber 2, Jorie Ahlberg 8, Rogue Stephens 8

St. John 86, Warwick 46

Halftime: St. John 59, Warwick 20

St. John – Morgen Disrud 3, Jaydee McCloud 7, Eliza Slater 2, Aubree Jeanotte 17, Natalie Decoteau 30, Laney Albertson 1, Alani Morin 8, Kennley Davis 7, Kaycee Dejorlais 11

Warwick – Jada Clark 4, Cadence Feather 13, Bethany Brown 11, Julianne Hill 6, Madison Cavanaugh 8, Braylee Langie 2, Chayenne Touche 2

Badger-Greenbush-MR 77, Warroad 12

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 49, Warroad 12

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Jade Reese 16, Kenzie Dahl 15, Hannah Bergsnev 8, Keyasha Housker 2, Jordan Lee 3, Tessany Blazek 11, Ada Lee 1, Kinsley Hanson 14, Jaci Hanson 1, Reagan Kuznia 1, Cassie Dahl 2, Sierra Westberg 2, Quinn Vacura 1

Warroad -- Katherine Schreiner 2, Danika Gustafson 10, Rachel Musgrove 7, Rilynn Anderson 2, Siarah Heddan 2, Leah Loeffler 2

N.D. Class B District 11 tournament

In Rugby

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Rugby, bye

Bottineau 62, Velva 27

Nedrose 70, TGU 66, OT

Westhope-Newburg 64, Drake-Anamoose 47

Friday’s games

Loser-out

Velva vs. TGU, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Rugby vs. Westhope-Newburg, 5:30 p.m.; Bottineau vs. Nedrose, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

State qualifiers, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Week 10 poll

1. Bismarck Century (15 first-place votes) 82 total points, 14-2 overall record

2. Fargo Davies (2) 67, 15-1

3. Red River 53, 16-1

4. Minot 36, 14-3

5. Bismarck Legacy 8, 13-3

5. West Fargo 8, 14-3

Others receiving votes: Bismarck 12-4

N.D. Class B

Week 11 poll

1. Thompson (16 first-place votes) 169 total points, 16-1 overall record

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) 138, 17-2

3. Rugby 120, 16-2

4. Central Cass 104, 14-3

5. Central McLean 97, 17-2

6. Shiloh Christian 91, 15-2

7. Garrison 84, 18-1

8. Bowman County 48, 18-1

9. Oakes 46, 16-2

10. May-Port CG 32, 15-3

Others receiving votes: Northern Cass 14-4, Carrington 14-4, Kidder County 15-3

Boys basketball

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday’s results

North Border 84, Larimore 26

Langdon-E-M 67, Dakota Prairie 51

Lakota 57, Griggs-Midkota 54

Fosston 85, Red Lake County 51

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 77, Kittson County Central 37

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59, Pelican Rapids 46

Cold Spring-Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 55

Red Lake 91, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70

Cass Lake-Bena 67, Pine River-Backus 53

Red River 105, West Fargo Horace 66

Halftime: Red River 47, West Fargo Horace 32

West Fargo Horace -- Brady Westphal 24, Moose Diomande 17, Carvin Fish 10, Brycen Goffer 4, Zay Williams 3, Aiden Green 3, Gavin Olson 2

Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 35, Zac Kraft 26, Pearce Parks 17, Carter Byron 13, Cam Klefstad 6, Zach Oehlke 4, Logan Arason 2, Hudson Flom 2

Win-E-Mac 59, EGF Senior High 57

Halftime: EGF Senior High 35, Win-E-Mac 33

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 12, Clyde Anderson 12, Chance Lindgren 9, Drew Carpenter 6, Cooper Smith 6, Kayden Vanyo 2, Caleb Zejdlik 9, Carson McDonald 2

Win-E-Mac -- Justin Courneya 33, Ryan Kangas 16, Jonas Spry 1, Braylon Hamre 3, Tommy Revier 2

May-Port-C-G 57, Cavalier 37

Cavalier -- Adam Ratchenski 2, Zack Anderson 15, Talan Devine 6, Breckon Thorpe 3, Kaden Yanish 9, Ethan Longine 2

May-Port-CG -- Landon Koenig 13, Marshall Judisch 20, Ryder Fugleberg 5, Xyler Carlson 16, Noah Djibonon 3

Warroad 68, Badger-Greenbush-MR 46

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 30, Warroad 29

Warroad -- Kason Pietruszewski 7, Tedd Eastvold 5, Dylon Gibson 2, Liam Grover 13, Ayden Gustafson 11, Gage Thompson 22, Jack Booth 2, Logan Kvarnlov 6

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Gabe Warne 9, Ivan Olafson 9, Ty Christian 10, Masen Swenson 10, Brennan Collins 4, Cole Blazek 4

Northern Freeze 80, Clearbrook Gonvick 49

Halftime: Northern Freeze 44, Clearbrook-Gonvick 25

Clearbrook-Gonvick -- Logan Westrum 5, Alex Churness 3, Hassani Brutton 13, Ben Goudge 4, Jake Stoskopf 2, Michael Roy 13, Broden Benson 3, Colin Crotteau 4, Cooper Wishard 2

Northern Freeze -- Everett Nelson 6, Nick Lund 2, Gavin Hockstedler 5, Straet Spilde 6, Noah Underdahl 4, Isaak Anderson 2, Caleb Bray 10, Cade Knutsen 9, Ryder Blazejewski 18, Jaxon Klegstad 16, Joey Capp 2

N.D. Class A

Week 10 poll

1. Bismarck Century (17 first-place votes) 85 total points, 17-0 overall record

2. Minot 64, 15-2

3. Mandan 48, 15-2

4. Fargo Davies 41, 15-2

5. (tie) Fargo North 6, 11-5 and Bismarck Legacy 6, 11-6

Others receiving votes: Devils Lake 11-6

N.D. Class B

Week 10 poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (17 first-place votes) 170 total points, 13-0 overall record

2. Central Cass 152, 15-0

3. Sargent County 133, 15-0

4. Ellendale 115, 15-0,

5. Bishop Ryan 87, 13-2

6. Thompson 85, 11-3

7. Beulah 82, 12-1

8. Shiloh Christian 55, 12-3

9. Bowman County 26, 13-2

10. Grafton 14, 9-4

Others receiving votes: North Border 13-2, North Prairie 14-2, Dickinson Trinity 11-5

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls hockey

Minn. Section 8A

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Warroad, bye

No. 2 Crookston, bye

EGF Senior High 8, Detroit Lakes 0

First period – 1. Blake Schultz (Megan Bergh, Ava Kleinvachter) 9:37; 2. Schultz (Claire Beck, Maggey Plante) 13:04

Second period – 3. Laurel Kolstoe (Jacelyn Brenden) 1:43; 4. Kara Ellis 4:08; 5. Ellis (Josie Nelson) 7:50; 6. Brenden (Jillian Frost) 13:33

Third period – 7. Ellis (Schultz, Plante) :21; 8. Sophie Lukach 11:32

Goalie saves – EGF: Britlyn Rasmussen 2-3-2--7; DL: Talyn Anderson 12-11-15--38

RELATED: Ellis scores 4th hat trick in 5 games as Green Wave take down Detroit Lakes 8-0 in Section 8A quarterfinal

Thief River Falls 7, International Falls 0

First period – 1. Jayden Breiland (Gretchen Cota) 3:12

Second period – 2. Lila Dalager (Breiland) 14:52; 3. Kali Knutson (Carli Prickett, Kora Sorter) 9:56; 4. Cota (Miley Cota) 8:48; 5. Julia Rude (Dalager, Breiland) 8:17; 6. Knutson (Elory Mossestad) 4:18

Third period – 7. Knutson 5:22

Goalie saves – TRF: Bell Hamre 3-4-2 – 9; IF: Mara Pelland 16-17-14 – 47

Saturday’s semifinals

In Warroad

EGF Senior High vs. No.1 Warroad, 4:30 p.m.

Thief River Falls vs. No. 2 Crookston, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 16

In Warroad

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Saturday’s semifinals

No. 5 Brainerd at No. 1 Moorhead; No. 3 Alexandria at No. 2 Roseau

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Championship at neutral site, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Fergus Falls, bye

Willmar 8, Prairie Centre 0

River Lakes 12, Morris-Benson 0

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 6, Northern Lakes 3

First period -- 1. BW, Holly Ovsak 4:50; 2. NL, Ava Merta (Rose Aldridge, Isabella Lee) 11:17; 3. BW, Reagan Wohlers (Alison Hoerer) 16:06

Second period -- 4. BW, Ovsak 2:20; 5. BW, Hoerer (Ashlyn Wohlers) 3:40; 6. BW, Kennedy Schuler (R. Wohlers) 7:49; 7. NL, Jenna Stoerzinger PP (Corah Meschke) 13:35

Third period -- 8. NL, Natalie Stueven (Stoerzinger) 10:41; 9. BW, R. Wohlers empty net (Ken. Schuler) 16:02

Goalie saves -- BW: Kolle Schuler 23; NL: Sarah Marhoney 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, February 14

Semifinals, 7 p.m.

Breckenridge-Wahpeton at Fergus Falls; River Lakes at Willmar

Thursday, February 16

In Alexandria

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

Thursday’s results

Red River 7, Roseau 4

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, tie

Red Lake Falls 4, Thief River Falls 1

First period -- 1. RLF, Gavin Girdler (Blake Breiland, Brock Knott) 6:25

Second period -- 2. TRF, Braydin Lund (Gabe Winters) 7:32; 3. RLF, G. Girdler (Knott) 8:33; 4. RLF, G. Girdler 16:07; 5. RLF, Evan Girdler (Brock Seeger) 16:24

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalie saves -- TRF: Connor Roff 10; RLF: Ashtin Fredrickson 22

Warroad 8, Bemidji 0

First period -- 1. Murray Marvin-Cordes (Jayson Shaugabay) 1:03; 2. Marvin-Cordes (Carson Pilgrim, Shaugabay) 13:24

Second period -- 3. Shaugabay (Marvin-Cordes) 3:15; 4. Marvin-Cordes (Pilgrim, Shaugabay) 6:17; 5. Ryan Lund 12:40

Third period -- 6. Pilgrim SH (Shaugabay, Lund) 10:59; 7. Gaabi Boucha (Griffin Marvin, Taven James) 13:14; 8. Boucha (Landon Thompson) 14:20

Goalie saves -- WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 27; BEM: Tate Metcalf 20, Alex Schaefer 14

Bagley-Fosston 5, Becker-Big Lake 1

First period -- 1. BF, Markus Olson 4:10

Second period -- 2. BF, Breckin Levin SH (Casey Hansen) 10:38; 3. BF, Gage Gunderson 15:43; 4. BBL, Gunnar Hanson (Rylan Tobako, Samuel Rusin) 16:32

Third period -- 5. BF, Olson SH (Levin) 5:51; 6. BF, Olson SH (Levin) 6:41

Goalie saves -- BBL: Andrew Holm 34; BF: Kassandra Fontaine 22

Little Falls 3, Detroit Lakes 2

First period -- 1. LF, Carter Oothoudt (Joey Welinski) 9:53

Second period -- 2. DL, Ben Hines (Jacob Thomas, Chase Kukowski) 8:47; 3. DL, Aiden Kennedy (Easton Wahl, Cole Deraney) 14:50

Third period -- 4. LF, Oothoudt (Matt Filippi, Luke Avery) 3:33; 5. LF, Oothoudt (Coltin Johnson, Welinski) 14:24

Goalie saves -- DL: Josh Mack 26; LF: Izaak Kalis 12

Alexandria 4, Fergus Falls 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. ALE, Leo Kompelien PP (Gage Castle, Henry Ramstorf) 5:06; 2. ALE, Joe Lamski (Kompelien) 10:49; 3. ALE, Kompelien (Gavin Olson) 15:51; 4. FF, Kellen Stenstrom 16:27

Third period -- 5. ALE, Caleb Lind (Keegan Lucy) 5:30

Goalie saves -- ALE: Elijah Rasmusen 20; FF: Ben Swanson 41

ADVERTISEMENT

N.D. East Region tournament

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Quarterfinals

Devils Lake/Grafton-Park River winner at No. 1 Red River, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Fargo Davies at No. 3 GF Central, 7 p.m.

No. 5 West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 4 Fargo North, 7:30 p.m.

West Fargo/May-Port winner at No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

At Purpur Arena

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Semifinals, 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

State qualifiers, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

Thursday’s result

Fargo South 96.5, Grand Forks 88.5

Winners and Grand Forks top 5 placers

200 medley relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Aiden Johnson, Logan Bjerke, Avery Berg, Elias Eberhardt) 1:46.74; 4. Grand Forks B (Devin Navarro, Zac Johnson, Marcos Llapa, Micah Schindler) 2:14.96

200 freestyle -- 1. Drew Heckaman, FS, 1:49.77; 2. Ryaan Alshami, GF, 1:52.01; 4. Logan Bjerke, GF, 2:00.83; 5. Michael Schill, GF, 2:04.08

200 intermedley -- 1. Joseph Hollingsworth, FS, 2:21.21; 3. Eberhardt, GF, 2:29.17; 5. Christian Bordon, GF, 2:55.46

50 freestyle -- 1. Berg, GF, 23.10; 2. A. Johnson, GF, 23.15

1 meter diving -- 1. Oscar Francis, FS, 250.05; 2. Jonah Dafoe, GF, 169.75; 3. Joe Nowatzki, GF, 124.00; 4. Robert Bonn, GF, 121.85

100 butterfly -- 1. Tristan Quibell, FS, 53.67; 2. Alshami, GF, 55.24; 3. Bjerke, GF, 58.48

100 freestyle -- 1. Jackson Rerick, GF, 50.32; 4. Schill, GF, 56.79

500 freestyle -- 1. Heckaman, FS, 5:01.03; 2. A. Johnson, GF, Johnson, 5:05.12; 5. Llapa, GF, 6:14.59

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Schill, Bjerke, Rerick, Alshami) 1:32.91; 4. Grand Forks B (Dafoe, Aidan Fiala, Z. Johnson, Nowatzki) 1:51.43

100 backstroke -- 1. Quibell, FS, 58.88; 3. 3 Rerick, GF, 1:04.22; 4. Berg, GF, 1:04.24

100 breaststroke -- 1. Llapa, GF, 1:13.79; 4. Bordon, GF, 1:25.15; 5. Z. Johnson, GF, 1:30.07

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Rerick, A. Johnson, Berg, Alshami) 3:21.76; 4. Grand Forks B (Schill, Llapa, Navarro, Eberhardt) 4:05.66

Grand Forks head coach Brent Newman: “Tonight was a great evening for everyone on the team. Being our final home meet of the season, we took some time to recognize our parents that do so much for the athletes behind the scenes. Their support of our program and their sons and daughters is integral to building our culture and success through the season and years. We are all thankful for what they bring to our program. These guys continue to work hard in the training pool and continue to work through the mental and physical exhaustion that are an important part of swimming training at this point in the season. Even with those expectations placed on them, they continue to believe in themselves and what they are capable of and they just keep improving their swim times and their dive scores. We couldn’t be prouder of the competitive growth they’ve had throughout the season and how they’ve faced their challenges head on. It really bodes well as we continue to move forward these last few weeks.

Sam Dvorak is brand new to our sport and transitioning his experiences from the cross country running world to the pool. That learning curve is difficult for everyone, but he has been very methodical in his approach and continues to chip away at his best times and takes on the challenge of swimming new and different events as he gets stronger and more confident in the water. Tonight he had a career PR in the 50 freestyle, improving by almost 8 seconds and then followed by successfully completing his first attempt at the 100 backstroke. His determination to give his best is what we love to see in all our athletes.

Christian Bordon appears to have found his groove for this, his second season with the team. We are excited for Christian to work through and find that significant improvement in his events which connects the training pool effort to the competition side of things. Those developments are what continue to carry each athlete through their season as they work towards those hard to reach personal goals. Tonight Christian showed up ready to swim and compete. He had PR efforts in the 200 IM (over 6 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (over 4 seconds) and looked technically improved and smoother while doing it.”

Boys wrestling

N.D. Class A dual tournament

In Fargo

Saturday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne (No.1 East) vs. Mandan (No. 4 West)

Bismarck (No. 2 West) vs. West Fargo (No. 3 East)

Williston (No. 1 West) vs. GF Central (No. 4 East)

Fargo Davies (No. 2 East) vs. Bismarck Century (No. 3 West)

N.D. Class A

Fourth coaches’ poll

106 -- 1. Nic Enzminger, Bismarck Legacy; 2. Aaron Morris, Williston; 3. Cade Nieuwsma, Bismarck; 4. Jake Glaser, Dickinson; 5. Grady Iverson, Bismarck Century; 6. Jack Schauer, Jamestown

113 -- 1. Koltyn Grebel, Valley City; 2. Joey Enzminger, Bismarck Legacy; 3. Hudson Egeberg, Bismarck; 4. David Llamas, Minot; 5. Kellan Larson, Williston; 6. Seamus Kuklok, Bismarck Century

120 -- 1. Ben DeForest, Bismarck; 2. Landon Zink, West Fargo Sheyenne; 3. Gage Glaser, Dickinson; 4. Aiden Keilman, Minot; 5. Blaine Hoff, Mandan; 6. Vern Copenhaver, Williston

126 -- 1. Jesse Thompson, Bismarck Legacy; 2. Owen Lindstrom, Devils Lake; 3. Pete Rasmussen, Jamestown; 4. Stetson Gisselbeck, West Fargo Sheyenne; 5. Marquis Richter, Mandan; 6. Jack Coles, Williston

132 -- 1. Gabe Mortensen, Minot; 2. Colin Steidler, Bismarck St Mary's; 3. Brendan Winn-Kelley, GF Central; 4. Brody Ferderer, Bismarck Century; 5. Sam Schlepuetz, Jamestown; 6. Tucker Johnson, Valley City

138 -- 1. Koye Grebel, Valley City; 2. Aden Braun, Jamestown; 3. Kaden DeCoteau, Bismarck Century; 4. Danny Fernandez, Minot; 5. Gus Maughan, Fargo North; 6. Landon McMahen, Bismarck

145 -- 1. Wyatt Kosidowski, Fargo Davies; 2. Ethan Dennis, Watford City; 3. Marcus Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne; 4. Brayden Morris, Bismarck Century; 5. Clark Thompson, Bismarck Legacy; 6. Dylan Kostelecky, Bismarck

152 -- 1. Tyler Porter, West Fargo; 2. Tate Olson, Bismarck; 3. Carter Zink, West Fargo Sheyenne; 4. Tyson Rice, Williston; 5. John Richter, Bismarck St. Mary's; 6. Mason Williams, GF Central

160 -- 1. LJ Araujo, Bismarck; 2. Sawyer Carr, West Fargo Sheyenne; 3. Harrison Grad, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 4. Jax Gums, Bismarck Century; 5. Lance Iverson, West Fargo; 6. Colton Adams, Williston

170 -- 1. Connor Manske, West Fargo Sheyenne; 2. Colton Mewes, Jamestown; 3. Waylon Cressell, West Fargo; 4. Jaxyn Richter, Bismarck St. Mary’s; 5. Cole Radenz, Bismarck Century; 6. DeJarius Jones, Minot

182 -- 1. Jackson Walters, Jamestown; 2. Kaleb Porter, West Fargo; 3. Billy Ward, Fargo North; 4. Max Cunningham, Minot; 5. Ty Wiedrich, Williston; 6. Tate Estenson, Devils Lake

195 -- 1. Ole Taylor, Bismarck Century; 2. Korbyn Draper, Williston; 3. Bridger Owens, Bismarck; 4. Jackson Melvin, Dickinson; 5. Connor Lamb, West Fargo; 6. Zach Lily, Fargo Davies

220 -- 1. Broden Muske, Valley City; 2. Kaydn Turnbow, Minot; 3. Landon Riely, Williston; 4. Ryder Weigel, West Fargo Sheyenne; 5. Michael Torgerson, GF Central; 6. Isaiah Kwandt, Bismarck Century

285 -- 1. Nivon Hayes, Watford City; 2. Dylan Carlquist, Fargo Davies; 3. Dalton Darby, Jamestown; 4. Treyson Renken, Bismarck Legacy; 5. Daniel Suda, GF Central; 6. Gunner Cadreau, Fargo North

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 13-0 20-5

N.D. State 8-5 14-9

Oral Roberts 8-5 11-13

South Dakota 7-6 11-13

North Dakota 7-6 14-9

Omaha 6-8 11-14

Denver 6-8 10-15

Western Ill. 4-10 9-16

St. Thomas 4-10 9-15

Kansas City 3-10 7-17

Thursday’s results

Omaha 63, N.D. State 58

Western Illinois 72, Kansas City 52

St. Thomas 75, Oral Roberts 70

ADVERTISEMENT

North Dakota 82, Denver 67

Halftime: North Dakota 47, Denver 31

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Juliet Gordon 8-11 0-0 19, Claire Orth 6-8 3-4 15, Kacie Borowicz 3-11 6-6 12, Jolene Daninger 1-4 4-4 6, Sammiyah Hoskin 3-7 0-0 6, Maggie Manson 3-6 0-0 9, Nakiyah Hurst 2-3 0-0 4, Mikayla Aumer 0-1 4-4 4, DJ Davis 1-1 0-0 3, Tara Wieniewicz 0-1 2-2 2, Allie McCarthy 0-0 2-2 2, Rakiyah Beal 0-2 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 21-22 82

Denver -- Emma Smith 3-15, 5-5 13, Ally Haar 3-15 3-4 10, Mikyla Brandon 3-6 0-0 7, Makayla Minett 3-6 1-3 7, Madelyn Atkins 1-9 0-0 3, Emily Counsel 6-10 0-0 15, Angelina Robles 3-7 3-3 9, Mikenzie Jones 1-5 1-2 3, Mary Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Cheyenne Forney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-74 13-17 67

Three-pointers -- UND 7-19 (Gordon 3-4, Orth 0-1, Borowicz 0-1, Daninger 0-1, Hoskin 0-1, Manson 3-6, Hurst 0-1, Aumer 0-1, Davis 1-1, Bieniewicz 0-1, Beal 0-1), DU 8-38 (Smith 2-8, Haar 1-9, Brandon 1-4, Atkins 1-8, Counsel 3-7, Robles 0-1, Wilson 0-1); Rebounds -- UND 43 (Gordon 10, Orth 4, Borowicz 2, Daninger 10, Manson 1, Hurst 3, Aumer 1, McCarthy 1, Beal 2, VanderWal 1, TEAM 8), DU 37 (Smith 6, Haar 3, Brandon 3, Minett 11, Atkins 1, Counsel 3, Jones 5, Forney 2, TEAM 3); Assists -- UND 18 (Gordon 3, Orth 1, Borowicz 5, Daninger 4, Manson 4, Beal 1), DU 12 (Smith 2, Haar 4, Brandon 3, Atkins 1, Robles 1, Forney 1); Turnovers -- UND 16 (Gordon 1, Orth 1, Borowicz 3, Daninger 2, Hurst 2, Aumer 1, Davis 4, Beal 1, TEAM 1), DU 11 (Haar 2, Brandon 2, Minett 1, Atkins 2, Counsel 1, Robles 1, Jones 1, TEAM 1)

RELATED: UND turns Hamilton Gymnasium into Betty West, routs Denver 82-67

Saturday’s games

North Dakota at Omaha noon

N.D. State at Denver

S.D. State at South Dakota

St. Thomas at Kansas City

Western Illinois at Oral Roberts

Big Ten

Wednesday’s result

Ohio State 93, Minnesota 63

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 17-1 20-3

Augustana 15-3 21-3

MSU Mankato 15-3 19-3

St. Cloud St. 12-6 15-7

UMary 12-6 13-8

SW Minn. St. 11-7 14-9

UM Crookston 9-9 10-14

Northern St. 8-10 13-11

Con.-St. Paul 8-10 11-11

MSU Moor. 8-10 11-11

Wayne State 7-11 11-11

Minot State 6-12 10-14

Upper Iowa 5-13 9-14

Winona State 4-14 10-14

Bemidji State 4-14 7-15

Sioux Falls 3-15 6-18

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 10-1 20-5

Mayville State 9-2 17-5

Bellevue 9-2 15-9

Valley City St. 7-4 14-10

Dickinson St. 5-6 10-15

Viterbo 2-9 5-18

Waldorf 2-9 4-17

Presentation 0-11 1-21

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 13-0 22-4

S.D. State 9-4 14-11

Western Ill. 8-6 15-10

St. Thomas 7-7 16-11

Kansas City 7-6 11-15

N.D. State 7-6 10-15

South Dakota 6-7 11-14

Denver 4-10 13-14

North Dakota 3-10 9-17

Omaha 3-11 7-19

Thursday’s results

N.D. State 84, Omaha 58

Oral Roberts 95, St. Thomas 88

Kansas City 76, Western Illinois 64

North Dakota 86, Denver 63

Halftime: North Dakota 43, Denver 29

Denver (FG-FT-TP) -- Tevin Smith 8-15 1-1 17, Lukas Kisunas 3-4 5-6 11, Justin Mullins 4-9 2-2 10, Touko Tainamo 2-6 3-5 7, Tommy Bruner 2-11 2-2 7, Pedro Lopez Sanvicente 2-2 0-0 4, Javonni Bickham 1-1 1-1 3, Marko Lukic 1-4 0-0 2, James Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Ben Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Korey Hess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 14-17 63

North Dakota -- BJ Omot 7-13 0-0 16, Matt Norman 4-11 4-4 15, Tsotne Tsartsidze 6-9 2-2 15, Jalun Trent 6-8 2-2 14, Brady Danielson 2-3 0-0 5, Elijah Brooks 3-4 2-4 8, Mitchell Sueker 3-3 2-3 8, Caleb Nero 1-2 0-0 3, Treysen Eaglestaff 1-6 0-0 2, Brian Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Reid Grant 0-0 0-0 0, A’Jahni Levias 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 12-15 86

Three-pointers -- DU 1-15 (Smith 0-2, Mullins 0-3, Tainamo 0-1, Bruner 1-6, Lukic 0-2, Bowen 0-1), UND 8-22 (Omot 2-7, Norman 3-7, Tsartsidze 1-2, Danielson 1-1, Brooks 0-1, Nero 1-2, Eaglestaff 0-2); Rebounds -- DU 24 (Smith 3, Kisunas 2, Tainamo 7, Bruner 3, Lopez Sanvicente 1, Bickham 1, Lukic 5, Hess 1, TEAM 1), UND 37 (Omot 9, Norman 5, Tsartsidze 3, Trent 5, Danielson 4, Brooks 4, Sueker 2, Eaglestaff 1, Mathews 1, TEAM 3); Assists -- DU 8 (Smith 1, Tainamo 2, Bruner 3, Lopez Sanvicente 1, Lukic 1), UND 14 (Omot 1, Norman 2, Tsartsidze 1, Trent 2, Danielson 1, Eaglestaff 6, Mathews 1); Turnovers -- DU 13 (Smith 3, Kisunas 2, Tainamo 1, Bruner 3, Lukic 4), UND 13 (Omot 2, Norman 2, Tsartsidze 4, Danielson 1, Brooks 1, Sueker 1, Eaglestaff 2)

RELATED: Hawks trending in the right direction

Friday’s game

South Dakota at Oral Roberts

Saturday’s games

Omaha at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Denver at N.D. State, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Western Illinois

South Dakota at S.D. State

Kansas City at St. Thomas

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 15-3 19-5

MSU Moor. 14-4 19-5

Minn. Duluth 12-6 16-8

Bemidji State 11-7 16-8

Sioux Falls 11-7 16-8

Wayne State 11-7 16-8

SW Minn. St. 10-8 14-9

Upper Iowa 10-8 13-11

MSU Mankato 9-9 15-9

Winona St. 8-10 13-10

Augustana 8-10 12-12

UMary 7-11 11-11

Minot State 7-11 10-12

Con.-STPl 6-12 8-16

St. Cloud St. 4-14 7-16

UM Crook 1-17 2-22

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 9-2 19-5

Viterbo 8-3 14-10

Bellevue 7-4 15-10

Valley City St. 6-5 13-12

Dickinson St. 6-5 10-14

Dakota State 5-6 11-14

Waldorf 3-8 7-16

Presentation 0-11 5-18

Men’s hockey

Thursday’s result

Niagara 4, RIT 3

Wednesday’s result

Bentley 4, American International 3

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 20 poll

1. Minnesota (31 first-place votes) 677 total points, 20-7-1 overall record

2. Quinnipiac 630, 22-3-3

3. Boston (3) 613, 20-6-0

4. Denver 578, 21-7-0

5. Michigan 548, 18-9-1

6. St. Cloud State 479, 18-8-2

7. Ohio State 455, 17-10-1

8. Penn State 445, 19-10-1

9. Western Michigan 418, 19-10-1

10. Harvard 386, 15-6-1

11. Cornell 334, 15-7-1

12. Michigan Tech 332, 20-7-4

13. MSU Mankato 241, 19-10-1

14. UConn 240, 17-8-3

15. Michigan State 212, 15-13-2

16. Omaha 130, 14-10-2

17. Northeastern 89, 13-10-3

18. RIT 69, 19-8-1

19. Merrimack 68, 16-12-1

20. UMass-Lowell 61, 15-10-2

Others receiving votes: Alaska-Fairbanks 52, Notre Dame 30, North Dakota 24, UMass 10, Boston College 7, Providence 7, Bemidji State 4, Colgate 1

Women’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 21 poll

1. Yale (11 first-place votes) 272 total points, 23-1-1 overall record

2. Ohio State (7) 270, 25-3-2

3. Minnesota 251, 23-4-2

4. Colgate 222, 24-4-2

5. Northeastern (1) 212, 25-2-1

6. Quinnipiac 189, 25-5-0

7. Minnesota Duluth 171, 20-8-2

8. Wisconsin 149, 21-8-1

9. Penn State 131, 22-8-2

10. Clarkson 127, 22-8-2

11. Vermont 88, 19-10-1

12. St. Cloud State 58, 16-15-0

13. Providence 52, 18-9-4

14. Cornell 35, 12-11-2

15. UConn 17, 16-10-4

Others receiving votes: MSU Mankato 16, Boston College 12, Princeton 7

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Shay Callaway, Minnesota Duluth

College softball

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. S.D. State (6 first-place votes) 48 total points, 41-13 overall record (18-2 Summit League record)

2. Omaha (1) 41, 32-14 (17-4)

3. N.D. State (1) 40, 30-23 (10-8)

4. South Dakota 28, 28-25 (11-10)

5. Kansas City 25, 13-34 (9-11)

6. St. Thomas 19, 14-36 (8-13)

7. North Dakota 16, 14-39 (4-17)

8. Western Illinois 7, 8-37 (4-17)

Summit League players to watch

North Dakota -- Madi Moore, OF, Sr., Great Falls, Mont. and Cassie Castaneda, C, Sr., Tuscon, Ariz.; N.D. State -- Lainey Lyle, P, Sr., Middleton, Idaho and Emilee Buringa, OF, Jr., St. Charles, Minn.; St. Thomas -- Brooke Ellestad, SS, So., Kimberly, Wis. and Isabelle True, P, Sr., Fruitland, Iowa; S.D. State -- Tori Kniesche, P, Jr., Wayne, Neb. and Rozelyn Carrillo, IF, Jr., Palmdale, Calif.; South Dakota -- Aleesia Sainz, IF, Sr., Casa Grande, Ariz. and Clara Edwards, P, So., Clay Center, Kan.; Omaha -- Kamryn Meyer, P, Sr., Wilton, Iowa and Lynsey Tucker, UTL, Sr., Lincoln, Neb.; Kansas City -- Ally Vonfeldt, IF, Sr., Wichita, Kan. and Camryn Stickel, P, Jr., Raymore, Mo.; Western Illinois -- Georgia Rea, C/UTL, So., Lawrence, Kan. and Savannah Rodriguez, P, Gr., Woodridge, Ill.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- Ellie Tallman, MSU Mankato

Pitcher -- Allyssa Williams, Minnesota Duluth

College baseball

Wednesday’s result

Minot State vs. MSU Mankato in Claremore, OK, postponed

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Player -- John Nett, St. Cloud State

Pitcher -- Riley Ahern, St. Cloud State

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Cami Streff, Augustana

Field -- Ashley Hokanson, MSU Moorhead

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Breanna Ihde, Viterbo

Field -- Fane Sauvakacolo, Dakota State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Braxton Bruer, MSU Moorhead

Field -- James Gilbert, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Saba Khvichava, Bellevue

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State