Thursday's local scoreboard for Aug. 24
Local box scores in boys soccer, prep volleyball and women's soccer.
Prep volleyball
Thursday’s results
Bagley 25-27-21-25,Crookston 11-25-25-15
Crookston (kills-blocks-aces) – Naomi Johnson 7-0-0, Mackenzie Funk 3-0-3, Danielle Kresl 25 digs, Joey Nesseth 5 assists, Makenna Kopecky 5 assists
Bagley – stats unavailable
Boys soccer
Thursday’s results
West Fargo 2, GF Red River 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 1, GF Central 0
Fargo Davies 4, Fargo North 1
Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo South 3
Women’s soccer
Thursday’s results
UND 2,MSU-Moorhead 0
Second half – 1. UND, Allison Rapaduski (Mary Gasaway) 69:48; 2. UND, Gasaway (Julia Briggs) 80:41
Goalie saves – UND: Madi Livingston 0; MSUM: Quinn Carter 2, Morgan Valvo 2, Simone Lewald 2
College football
Thursday’s results
Valley City State 23, University of Jamestown 15
Prep football
N.D. polls
Class 11A
1. Velva (14) 78
2. Kindred (2) 63
3. Dickinson Trinity 37
4. Langdon-E-M 23
5. Central Cass 15
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian, Bowman County, Beulah, Bottineau, Oakes, Harvey-Wells County.
Class 9A
1. New Salem-Almont (11) 72
2. North Prairie (4) 61
3. Sargent County 42
4. Westope-Newburg-Glenburn 17
5. South Border 14
Others receiving votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock, LaMoure-L/M, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood, Grant County-Flasher, Nelson County
Cross country
N.D. coaches poll
Class A boys
Teams
1. Bismarck High; 2. GF Red River; 3. Williston; 4. Bismarck Century; 5. Fargo Davies
Others receiving votes: Minot
Individuals
1. Owen Sondag, North; 2. Parker Hintz, Bismarck; 3. Thomas Haskins, Williston; 4. Owen Hintz, Bismarck; 5. Tyler Wall, Bismarck; 6. Gavyn Graham, Century; 7. Elijah Dafoe, GF Red River; 8. Gabe Hason, Bismarck; 9. Dawson Balzer, Bismarck; 10. Ben Fryhling, Century
Class A girls
Teams
1. Bismarck High; 2. Bismarck Legacy; 3. Williston; 4. GF Red River; 5. Minot
Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies
Individuals
1. Jocelyn Schiller, GF Red River; 2. Cambree Moss, Williston; 3. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck; 4. Lily Elbert, Shanley; 5. Lexie Waldner, Legacy; 6. Katie Olson, Watford City; 7. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck; 8. Eva Selensky, Legacy; 9. Reagan Berg, Valley City; 10. Angela Wold, Williston
Class B boys
1. Bowman County; 2. New Town; 3. Kindred; 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 5. Standing Rock
Individuals
1. Taylor Wanner, BC; 2. Jonah Njos, BC; 3. Christian Brist, HCV; 4. Keaton Olson, Kindred; 5. Gavin Lambourn, BC; 6. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass; 7. Jekori Dahlen, Killdeer; 8. Xavier Bell, NT; 9. Lander Lahtinen, NT; 10. Lance Bradley, SR
Class B girls
Teams
1. Rugby; 2. Bowman County; 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 4. Kindred; 5. Grafton
Individuals
1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington; 2. Addie Miller, Killdeer; 3. Amelia Shepard, Rugby; 4. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke; 5. Hannah Senechal, Rugby; 6. Mara Kempel, Lisbon; 7. Kenadie Pazdernik, Carrington; 8. Madison Kyle, Bottineau; 9. Allyson Goodmanson, Kindred; 10. Emerson Helgoe, Pembina County North
College volleyball
Summit League
Preseason poll
1. South Dakota (6 first-place votes) 61
2. North Dakota State (2) 54
3. Omaha (1) 53
4. South Dakota State 39
5. UND 34
6. Denver 30
7. Kansas City 25
8. St. Thomas 16
9. Oral Roberts 12
