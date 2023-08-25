Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Thursday's local scoreboard for Aug. 24

Local box scores in boys soccer, prep volleyball and women's soccer.

Local Scoreboard
By Herald Staff Report
August 24, 2023 at 11:41 PM

Prep volleyball

Thursday’s results

Bagley 25-27-21-25,Crookston 11-25-25-15

Crookston (kills-blocks-aces) – Naomi Johnson 7-0-0, Mackenzie Funk 3-0-3, Danielle Kresl 25 digs, Joey Nesseth 5 assists, Makenna Kopecky 5 assists

Bagley – stats unavailable

Boys soccer
Thursday’s results

West Fargo 2, GF Red River 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 1, GF Central 0

Fargo Davies 4, Fargo North 1

Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo South 3

Women’s soccer
Thursday’s results

UND 2,MSU-Moorhead 0

Second half – 1. UND, Allison Rapaduski (Mary Gasaway) 69:48; 2. UND, Gasaway (Julia Briggs) 80:41

Goalie saves – UND: Madi Livingston 0; MSUM: Quinn Carter 2, Morgan Valvo 2, Simone Lewald 2

College football
Thursday’s results

Valley City State 23, University of Jamestown 15

Prep football

N.D. polls

Class 11A

1. Velva (14) 78

2. Kindred (2) 63

3. Dickinson Trinity 37

4. Langdon-E-M 23

5. Central Cass 15

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian, Bowman County, Beulah, Bottineau, Oakes, Harvey-Wells County.

Class 9A

1. New Salem-Almont (11) 72

2. North Prairie (4) 61

3. Sargent County 42

4. Westope-Newburg-Glenburn 17

5. South Border 14

Others receiving votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock, LaMoure-L/M, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood, Grant County-Flasher, Nelson County

Cross country

N.D. coaches poll

Class A boys

Teams

1. Bismarck High; 2. GF Red River; 3. Williston; 4. Bismarck Century; 5. Fargo Davies

Others receiving votes: Minot

Individuals

1. Owen Sondag, North; 2. Parker Hintz, Bismarck; 3. Thomas Haskins, Williston; 4. Owen Hintz, Bismarck; 5. Tyler Wall, Bismarck; 6. Gavyn Graham, Century; 7. Elijah Dafoe, GF Red River; 8. Gabe Hason, Bismarck; 9. Dawson Balzer, Bismarck; 10. Ben Fryhling, Century

Class A girls

Teams

1. Bismarck High; 2. Bismarck Legacy; 3. Williston; 4. GF Red River; 5. Minot

Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies

Individuals

1. Jocelyn Schiller, GF Red River; 2. Cambree Moss, Williston; 3. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck; 4. Lily Elbert, Shanley; 5. Lexie Waldner, Legacy; 6. Katie Olson, Watford City; 7. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck; 8. Eva Selensky, Legacy; 9. Reagan Berg, Valley City; 10. Angela Wold, Williston

Class B boys

1. Bowman County; 2. New Town; 3. Kindred; 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 5. Standing Rock

Individuals

1. Taylor Wanner, BC; 2. Jonah Njos, BC; 3. Christian Brist, HCV; 4. Keaton Olson, Kindred; 5. Gavin Lambourn, BC; 6. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass; 7. Jekori Dahlen, Killdeer; 8. Xavier Bell, NT; 9. Lander Lahtinen, NT; 10. Lance Bradley, SR

Class B girls

Teams

1. Rugby; 2. Bowman County; 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley; 4. Kindred; 5. Grafton

Individuals

1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington; 2. Addie Miller, Killdeer; 3. Amelia Shepard, Rugby; 4. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke; 5. Hannah Senechal, Rugby; 6. Mara Kempel, Lisbon; 7. Kenadie Pazdernik, Carrington; 8. Madison Kyle, Bottineau; 9. Allyson Goodmanson, Kindred; 10. Emerson Helgoe, Pembina County North

College volleyball

Summit League

Preseason poll

1. South Dakota (6 first-place votes) 61

2. North Dakota State (2) 54

3. Omaha (1) 53

4. South Dakota State 39

5. UND 34

6. Denver 30

7. Kansas City 25

8. St. Thomas 16

9. Oral Roberts 12

