Thursday's local scoreboard for April 27

Girls soccer

Thursday’s results

Fargo North 3, West Fargo 0

Fargo Davies 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Red River 1, Fargo South 0

First half -- No scoring.

Second half -- 1. RR, Reese Remz 61:00

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “The Riders controlled play the first half but just missed finishing numerous times and that the second half was more of the same until a goal mouth scramble led to Remz firing a few shots that were saved until she finally put one past the South goalie. South had some very good chances on through balls but Rider goalie Eden Parkinson and the defense came up big to stifle the Bruin attack.”

Red River forward Annick Lawson-Body (14) tries to steal the ball from Fargo South defender Sela Guggisberg (13) in the first half of a N.D. East Region girls soccer match at Cushman Field in Grand Forks on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Fargo Shanley 5, GF Central 0

First half -- 1. Mia Metzger 5:00

Second half -- 2. Ella Frisk 48:00; 3. Molly Flaherty (Frisk) 53:00; 4. Flaherty (Rylee Seavert) 62:00; 5. Aubrey Dew 78:00

Goalie saves -- GFC: Hannah Biby 10; FSH: Ashland Roach 2

Girls tennis

Thursday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Fargo South 0

West Fargo 5, Wahpeton 4

Red River 8, Fargo North 1

Singles

1. Farrah Spicer, RR, def. Julia Puhl 6-0, 6-2; 2. Lizzie Hardie, FN, def. Naomi Rahman 6-1, 6-1; 3. Kate Hinschberger, RR, def. Kellan Taragas 6-1, 7-5; 4. Grace Paranica, RR, def. Lulu Espinoza 6-3, 6-4; 5. Dana Chahal, RR, def. Izzy Miller 6-1, 6-1; 6. Lauren Endres, RR, def. Abhijna K. 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Spicer/Hinschberger, RR, def. Puhl/Hardie 6-0, 6-1; 2. Rahman/Chahal, RR, def. Taragos/Espinoza 6-2, 6-4; 3. Paranica/Endres, RR, def. Mari Lockwood/Maria K. 6-0, 6-2

Wednesday’s result

GF Central 6, Fargo Shanley 3

Singles

1. Madeline Abbott, FSH, def. Madi Stauss 6-4, 6-0; 2. Mary Wolf, FSH, def. Magdalene Spicer 6-4, 6-3; 3. Gianna Blue, GFC, def. Lucy Tharaldson 6-4, 6-4; 4. Sydnee Lemieux, GFC, def. Kayla Mathison 6-2, 2-6, 10-6; 5. Lauren Tran, GFC, def. Ryan Careaga 6-2, 6-0; 6. Paige Friederichs, FSH, def. Alli Wilhelmi 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

1. Stauss/Spicer, GFC, def. Abbott/Wolf 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; 2. G. Blue/Jennifer Wong, GFC, def. Tharaldson/Mathison 6-1, 6-1; 3. Lemieux/Stella Blue, GFC, def. Friederichs/Taylor Sandin 6-4, 6-4

Boys tennis

Thursday’s result

EGF Senior High 4, Moorhead 3

Singles

1. Oscar Bergeson, M, over Carson Knutson 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; 2. Thomas McMahon, EGF, over Brody Hansen 6-1, 2-6, 10-8; 3. Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, over Ben Voxland 6-1, 6-0; 4. Luke Hanson, EGF, over Will Hazledine 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1. Fi Kjos/Elliot Lien, M, over Tate Steenerson/Trey D’Heilly 6-3, 6-2; 2. Drew Hancock/Noah Meyer, M, over Jeb Haaven-Farstad/Ryan McMahon 6-4, 6-1; 3. Austin Kovar/Oliver Kalenze, EGF, over Ben Hazledine/Zach Dohn 7-5, 6-2

EGF Senior High head coach Kyle Hanson: “A wild day today. In the morning we moved our start time up to avoid any rain. The match started in quite nice conditions and then the front moved through halfway into the first set.

It got very windy and cold. Since we have mostly been practicing indoors the guys haven’t experienced that yet. It definitely was a challenge for the players on both sides.

It was a competitive match and took some work to get a 4-3 win. One of those where next time matches could certainly flip. Our singles guys were very dialed in and swinging. They were making sure to hit and spin the ball, but kept it low and out of the wind. For guys like Nolan Meulebroeck and Luke Hanson to hit like that and handle it as a freshman is impressive.

Carson Knutson was doing the same and bringing the element of coming to the net into his match. With the wind being what it was his opponent really couldn’t lob. But their guy could place shots and did come out ahead in a close match. Both guys were great at using backspin to gain an advantage in the wind. Thomas McMahon had some ups and downs in his match, but in the end he got the job done. Heck, he even came back from down 5-8 in the third set super tiebreaker. Thomas is never out of a match and has a knack for doing this. And giving me heart issues.

Congratulations to Oliver Kalenze on getting his first varsity victory! He has improved his strokes immensely and is unrecognizable compared to last year. Today he partnered with Austin Kovar at third doubles and they got the match clinching win. I think it took these two a little bit to adjust to their opponents and the wind, but they kept working for the win.”

Boys golf

West Fargo Sheyenne Invite

In Harrisonburg, S.D., Wednesday

Team totals

Red River 296, WF Sheyenne 299, Fargo Davies 314, Fargo North 321, Fargo South 321, GF Central 321, West Fargo 323, Shanley 327, Horace 353, Wahpeton 367, Valley City 376,

Top 5 individuals

1. Carson Skarperud,, RR, 70; 2. (tie) Evan Booth, South, 73; Charlie Solberg, FD, 73; Nate Peyerl, WFS, 73; Cole Wilber, GFC, 73

Red River scorers – Jack Miller 75, Zach Laframboise 75, Saylor Kuenzel 76, Ross Koerner 77,

GF Central scorers – Evan Panzer 80, Mack Blue 83, Trevor Anderson 85, Ryder Rivard 87

Pequot Lakes Invite

At Grand View Lodge in Nisswa, Wednesday

Team totals

1. Cloquet 303, 2. Brainerd 312, 3. Staples-Motley 315, 4. Bemidji 319, 5. Pequot Lakes 321, 6. (tie) Roseau and Hermantown 327, 8. Hill-Murray 329, 9. Grand Rapids 347, 10. EGF Senior High 352, 11. Community Christian 354, 12. Crosby-Ironton 362, 13. Hibbing 374, 14. Crookston 385, 15. St. Cloud Crush 387, 16. Pine River-Backus 395

Crookston scorers

Garrett Fischer 92, Ashton Shockman 94, Gavin Winger 97, Connor Maruska 102, Brannon Tangquist 104, Hunter Nicholas 108

Girls track and field

EGF Invitational

At Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, Thursday

Team totals

1. Thief River Falls 222, 2. West Marshall 204.5, 3. EGF Senior High 144.5, 4. Crookston 33

Winners and EGF Senior High top 5

100 dash -- 1. Kendra Mehrkens, TRF, 12.59; 4. Grace Jordheim, EGF, 13.85

200 dash -- 1. Mehrkens, TRF, 27.44; 3. Geena Jordheim, EGF, 28.98

400 run -- 1. Mehrkens, TRF, 1:02.11

800 run -- 1. Livia Harbott, TRF, 2:44.97; 2. Lydia Floden, EGF, 2:46.47; 3. Katherine Allard, EGF, 2:54.73; 4. Meredith Allard, EGF, 2:55.16; 5. Ainsley Swanson, EGF, 2:55.72

1,600 run -- 1. Harbott, TRF, 5:54.46; 4. Emma Johnson, EGF, 6:40.68; 5. Alexis Hitchcock, EGF, 6:44.94

3,200 run -- 1. Elory Mossestad, TRF, 12:59.51; 4. Audrey Floden, EGF, 15:09.84

100 hurdles -- 1. Shali Anderson, EGF, 16.75; 5. Allyson Batko, EGF, 19.28

300 hurdles -- 1. Hannah Pederson, WM, 50.23; 3. Jerzey Perkerewicz, EGF, 52.84; 5. Anderson, EGF, 56.22

4x100 relay -- 1. West Marshall (A. Adolphson, H. Pederson, K. Marquis, M. Pederson) 54.31; 2. EGF Senior High (S. Anderson, A. Batko, G. Jordheim, G. Jordheim) 54.69

4x200 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (G. Jordheim, E. Bowman, C. Adams, E. Wolff) 1:54.05

4x400 relay -- 1. Thief River Falls (K. Rantanen, B. Bakke, M. Espe, G. Wojciechowski) 4:34.16; 2. EGF Senior High (J. Perkerewicz, K. Allard, C. Adams, E. Wolff) 4:40.76; 3. EGF Senior High (L. Floden, A. Hitchcock, T. Thornberg, A. Bair) 5:04.08

4x800 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (A. Gregoire, L. Floden, M. Allard, K. Allard) 10:53.36; 3. EGF Senior High (A. Hitchcock, K. Bustamante, E. Johnson, J. Robles) 11:54.68

Discus -- 1. Erin Michalski, WM, 92-01

High jump -- 1. Nora Osowski, WM, 4-08.00

Long jump -- 1. Eva Langen, WM, 14-06.00; 4. Camryn Adams, EGF, 13-09.00

Pole vault -- 1. Paige Michalski, WM, 8-06.00; 4. Liliya Baumwald, EGF, 6-00.00

Shot put -- 1. Aaliyah Johnson, WM, 32-08.00

Triple jump -- 1. Hannah Pederson, WM, 32-00.50; 2. Camryn Adams, EGF, 28-10.00

Boys track and field

EGF Invitational

At Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, Thursday

Team totals

1. EGF Senior High 284, 2. Thief River Falls 180, 3. West Marshall 121, 4. Crookston 21

Winners and EGF Senior High top 5

100 dash -- 1. Carter Engebretson, TRF, 12.05; 3. Jezrael Jones, EGF, 12.18; 5. Landon Vigen, EGF, 12.48

200 dash -- 1. Cooper Smith, EGF, 23.48

400 run -- 1. William MacLean, TRF, 53.50; 2. Brayden Carlson, EGF, 53.91; 4. Brady Loer, EGF, 57.71

800 run -- 1. Nolan Kluck, EGF, 2:19.89; 2. Weston Mahar, EGF, 2:22.59; 4. Charles Nelson, EGF, 2:37.87

1,600 run -- 1. Hunter Jordheim, EGF, 4:59.10; 2. W. Mahar, EGF, 5:08.56; 3. Jace Fore, EGF, 5:16.87

3,200 run -- 1. Jordheim, EGF, 10:31.27; 2. Jaxon Mahar, EGF, 11:43.99

110 hurdles -- 1. Smith, EGF, 16.31; 2. Kaden Vanyo, EGF, 16.46

300 hurdles -- 1. Smith, EGF, 42.07; 2. Vanyo, EGF, 45.20; 4. Jones, EGF, 46.74

4x100 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High A (J. Briones, J. Chavez, I. Hartman, T. Moore) 49.97; 2. EGF Senior High B (M. Kalenda, R. Gravos, C. Zejdlik, M. Martine) 49.98

4x200 relay -- 1. Thief River Falls (T. Petrescue, M. Peterson, K. Hoverson, C. Engebretson) 1:38.73; 2. EGF Senior High A (K. Vanyo, C. Olson, L. Vigen, I. Hartman) 1:41.23; 4. EGF Senior High B (R. Slack, T. Moore, E. Afshari, C. Chavez) 1:47.64

4x400 relay -- 1. Thief River Falls (I. Mauch, K. Hoverson, G. Lundeen, W. MacLean) 3:44.02; 2. EGF Senior High A (B. Loer, J. Fore, C. Boushee, B. Carlson) 3:44.41; 3. EGF Senior High B (C. Chavez, N. Kluck, E. Afshari, R. Slack) 4:17.39

4x800 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (B. Carlson, J. Fore, B. Loer, N. Kluck) 9:16.52

Discus -- 1. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 115-04; 2. Mavrik Martine, EGF, 107-03; 3. Messi Kalenda, EGF, 107-01; 5. Rylan Gravos, EGF, 82-03

High jump -- 1. Kainen Koponen, WM, 5-04.00; 4. Eliot Afshari, EGF, 5-00.00

Long jump -- 1. Koponen, WM, 19-03.50; 2. Smith, EGF, 19-02.50; 5. Jason Briones, EGF, 17-06.00

Pole vault -- 1. Tyson Mortimer, WM, 11-00.00; 2. Cole Olson, EGF, 10-06.00; 3. Afshari, EGF, 9-06.00

Shot put -- 1. Kalenda, EGF, 42-04.00; 2. Mavrik Martine, EGF, 41-10.50; 3. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 38-03.00

Triple jump -- 1. Vanyo, EGF, 39-08.50; 5. Briones, EGF, 35-00.00

Prep softball

Thursday’s results

West Fargo 11-12, Red River 6-8

Fargo Shanley 12, Devils Lake 8

West Fargo Horace 7, Fargo Davies 6

West Fargo Sheyenne 14, Fargo North 3

Valley City 18, Fargo South 8

Norman County East/UH 14, Red Lake County Central 4

Prep baseball

Thursday’s results

Fargo Shanley 17-14, Fargo South 2-2

West Fargo 4, GF Central 2

GFC 200 000 0 --2 6 1

W-F 030 100 X --4 6 1

WP: B. Medina; LP: A. Lee

Highlights -- GFC: C. Barta 1x4, R, C. Colgrove 2x4, R, RBI, W. Wockenfuss 2x2, RBI; WF: Medina 4 SO, D. Petersen R, A. Wolf R, C. Anderson 2x3, 2R, RBI, E. Heisler RBI, W. Genderson 2x2, 2 RBI

EGF Senior High 10, Goodridge-Thief River Falls 0

G-T 000 000 --0 3 0

EGF 000 901 --10 11 0

WP: R. Hams; LP: J. Hurst

Highlights -- GTRF: K. Kezar 1x1, Hurst 1x1; EGF: Hams 6 SO, N. Frize R, Hams 3x4, 2R, 3 RBI, D. Carpenter 2x4, 2R, 3 RBI, T. Nowacki 1x2, R, C. Schmiedeberg 1x3, R, RBI, C. Kofstad 2 RBI, J. Van Eps 2x3, R, J. Nowacki 1x3, R, RBI

Blackduck 7, Win-E-Mac 3

WEM 010 020 0 --3 10 2

BLA 001 600 X --7 4 0

WP: R. Weisert; LP: B. Howard

Highlights -- WEM: B. Hamre 1x4, R, B. Howard 2x4, R, RBI, W. Davis 2x4, R, RBI; BLA: Weisert R, 9 SO, W. Lien 1x3, 2R, 2 RBI, B. Kortuem R, M. Bahr 2x3, RBI, C. Pater R, R. Vigilant R, R. Mistic 1x2, R

College softball

Thursday’s results

Bemidji State 6-3, Minnesota Crookston 2-2

Dordt 5-1, Jamestown 2-6

Wednesday’s results

Minnesota Duluth 6-6, Minnesota Crookston 4-0

Midland 4-5, Jamestown 0-9

College baseball

Thursday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 2-3, Minot State 1-13

St. Cloud State 10-10, Bemidji State 5-4

UMC center fielder Caden Headlee runs down a ball at the fence during their game against Minot State University Thursday, April 27, 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Wednesday’s results

Minnesota 9, St. Thomas 4

UMary 16-5, Northern State 3-4

Minnesota Duluth 18-13, Southwest Minnesota State 6-18

MSU Mankato 4, Winona State 3