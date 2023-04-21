Thursday's local scoreboard for April 20
Featuring area prep sports postponements and cancellations, local girls tennis results, college softball and baseball scores, and much more!
Girls tennis
Thursday’s results
Red River at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/11
West Fargo Sheyenne at Wahpeton, postponed
Valley City at West Fargo, postponed to 4/24
Fargo South at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 4/24
GF Central 7, Fargo North 2
Singles
1. Madi Stauss, GFC, over Julia Puhl 6-1, 6-3; 2. Lizzie Hardie, FN, over Magdalene Spicer 7-6 (0), 6-1; 3. Kellan Taragos, FN, over Gianna Blue 6-3, 6-2; 4. Sydnee Lemieux, GFC, over Emma Burris 6-3, 6-4; 5. Stella Blue, GFC, over Gianna Espinoza 7-5, 6-0; 6. Alli Wilhelmi, GFC, over Izzy Miller 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Doubles
1. Stauss/G. Blue, GFC, over Puhl/Hardie 6-1, 6-0; 2. Spicer/Lemieux, GFC, over Taragos/Burris 6-1, 6-1; 3. S. Blue/Wilhelmi, GFC, over Espinoza/Miller 6-0, 6-1
Boys tennis
Thursday’s result
EGF Senior High at Moorhead, postponed to 4/27
Wednesday’s result
EGF Senior High 4, Detroit Lakes 3
Singles
1. Reed Henderson, DL, over Carson Knutson 6-1, 6-2; 2. Thomas McMahon, EGF, over Connor Zamzo 7-6 (9-7), 7-5; 3. Cole Deraney, DL, over Austin Kovar 6-2, 6-3; 4. Aaden Wavra, EGF, over Mason Frank 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
Doubles
1. Nick Buboltz/Cooper Moore, DL, over Tate Steenerson/Trey D’Heilly 6-1, 2-6, 10-3; 2. Ryan McMahon/Jeb Haaven-Farstad, EGF, over Max Mercil/Max Spionkonski 6-1, 6-2; 3. Bauer Walter/Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, over Devon Berg / Reece Borgmann 6-4, 6,0
EGF Senior High head coach Kyle Hanson: “After finally getting to practice outside twice this week, it was back indoors for our match against Detroit Lakes. Thankfully we had it as an option as the weather was miserable and there was enough court space that all our JV players got to play too.
The boys got the 4-3 win today over Detroit Lakes and it is always a great feeling getting that first one out of the way. Both teams are coming into this season with similar makeups of five returners and a bunch of unknown athletic new players. So this was a very back-and-forth close match.
Early on the top of the lineup guys were trying to paint the lines with shots too much. They all had better second sets once they corrected that and quit giving so many points away. The team played very well and kept DL on their heels and having to run around the court. I was impressed with the hands on some of the new guys when they were at the net in doubles.
Volleying and where to put it hasn’t been worked on much yet, but these boys are naturals and they move very well.
Congratulations for winning their first match goes to junior Ryan McMahon, freshman Nolan Meulebroeck, 8th grader Aaden Wavra and 7th grader Bauer Walter! Hopefully this is the first of many.”
Prep softball
Thursday’s results
EGF Senior High at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, postponed to 5/2
Devils Lake at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 4/27
Devils Lake vs. Fargo South (at Fargo Shanley), postponed
Valley City at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/1
Fargo South at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 5/13 at Fargo Davies
West Marshall at Red Lake Falls, postponed
Norman County East/UH at Thief River Falls-Goodridge, canceled
Mahnomen-Waubun at East Polk, postponed
Indus at Lake of the Woods, postponed
Detroit Lakes at Little Falls, postponed
Menahga at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, postponed
Prep baseball
Thursday’s results
Sacred Heart at Kittson County Central, postponed to 5/18
Thief River Falls-Goodridge at Roseau, canceled
Norman County East/UH at Mahnomen-Waubun, postponed
Northern Freeze at Red Lake County, postponed
Ada-Borup at West Marshall, postponed
College softball
Thursday’s results
Augustana 12-16, Upper Iowa 3-0
Wednesday’s results
North Dakota DH vs. Valley City State, canceled
MSU Moorhead DH at Minnesota Duluth, canceled
Minot State 3-4, Minnesota Crookston 1-7
MSU Mankato 4-4, Sioux Falls 1-3
Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Clara Edwards, South Dakota
Player -- Madison Pederson, North Dakota
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth
Player -- Abby Lien, Augustana
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue
Player -- Morgan James, Viterbo
College baseball
Thursday’s results
Sioux Falls 7-7, Augustana 2-8
Wednesday’s results
UMary 8-4, Minnesota Crookston 0-13
St. Cloud State DH at Minot State, canceled
Minnesota vs. St. Thomas, canceled
MSU Mankato 12, Southwest Minnesota State 3 (game two suspended)
Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Evan Esch, St. Thomas
Player -- Ryan McDonald, S.D. State
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Keaton Parker, Upper Iowa
Player -- Trey Wells, Wayne State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Sam Tyrpa, Dakota State
Player -- Kanta Kobayashi, Bellevue
Women’s tennis
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana
Summit League tournament
In Tulsa, Okla.
Friday’s semifinals
No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Omaha, 3 p.m.; No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 2 Kansas City, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Semifinals winners, 2 p.m.
Men’s tennis
Summit League tournament
In Tulsa, Okla.
Friday’s semifinals
No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Omaha, 9 a.m.; No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 2 Drake, noon
Saturday’s championship
Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.
Women’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato, and Lindsay Cunningham, Winona State
Field -- Makayla Jackson, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Kaitlyn McColly, Dickinson State
Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State
Men’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Track -- Jared Gregoire, MSU Moorhead
Field -- Carter Aguilera, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Track -- Curtis Johnson, Dakota State
Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State
Women’s golf
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Anna Cihak, MSU Mankato
Men’s golf
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Rylin Petry, Bemidji State
