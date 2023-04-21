Thursday's local scoreboard for April 20

Girls tennis

Thursday’s results

Red River at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/11

West Fargo Sheyenne at Wahpeton, postponed

Valley City at West Fargo, postponed to 4/24

Fargo South at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 4/24

GF Central 7, Fargo North 2

Singles

1. Madi Stauss, GFC, over Julia Puhl 6-1, 6-3; 2. Lizzie Hardie, FN, over Magdalene Spicer 7-6 (0), 6-1; 3. Kellan Taragos, FN, over Gianna Blue 6-3, 6-2; 4. Sydnee Lemieux, GFC, over Emma Burris 6-3, 6-4; 5. Stella Blue, GFC, over Gianna Espinoza 7-5, 6-0; 6. Alli Wilhelmi, GFC, over Izzy Miller 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Doubles

1. Stauss/G. Blue, GFC, over Puhl/Hardie 6-1, 6-0; 2. Spicer/Lemieux, GFC, over Taragos/Burris 6-1, 6-1; 3. S. Blue/Wilhelmi, GFC, over Espinoza/Miller 6-0, 6-1

Boys tennis

Thursday’s result

EGF Senior High at Moorhead, postponed to 4/27

Wednesday’s result

EGF Senior High 4, Detroit Lakes 3

Singles

1. Reed Henderson, DL, over Carson Knutson 6-1, 6-2; 2. Thomas McMahon, EGF, over Connor Zamzo 7-6 (9-7), 7-5; 3. Cole Deraney, DL, over Austin Kovar 6-2, 6-3; 4. Aaden Wavra, EGF, over Mason Frank 6-2, 3-6, 10-8

Doubles

1. Nick Buboltz/Cooper Moore, DL, over Tate Steenerson/Trey D’Heilly 6-1, 2-6, 10-3; 2. Ryan McMahon/Jeb Haaven-Farstad, EGF, over Max Mercil/Max Spionkonski 6-1, 6-2; 3. Bauer Walter/Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, over Devon Berg / Reece Borgmann 6-4, 6,0

EGF Senior High head coach Kyle Hanson: “After finally getting to practice outside twice this week, it was back indoors for our match against Detroit Lakes. Thankfully we had it as an option as the weather was miserable and there was enough court space that all our JV players got to play too.

The boys got the 4-3 win today over Detroit Lakes and it is always a great feeling getting that first one out of the way. Both teams are coming into this season with similar makeups of five returners and a bunch of unknown athletic new players. So this was a very back-and-forth close match.

Early on the top of the lineup guys were trying to paint the lines with shots too much. They all had better second sets once they corrected that and quit giving so many points away. The team played very well and kept DL on their heels and having to run around the court. I was impressed with the hands on some of the new guys when they were at the net in doubles.

Volleying and where to put it hasn’t been worked on much yet, but these boys are naturals and they move very well.

Congratulations for winning their first match goes to junior Ryan McMahon, freshman Nolan Meulebroeck, 8th grader Aaden Wavra and 7th grader Bauer Walter! Hopefully this is the first of many.”

Prep softball

Thursday’s results

EGF Senior High at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, postponed to 5/2

Devils Lake at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 4/27

Devils Lake vs. Fargo South (at Fargo Shanley), postponed

Valley City at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/1

Fargo South at Fargo Shanley, postponed to 5/13 at Fargo Davies

West Marshall at Red Lake Falls, postponed

Norman County East/UH at Thief River Falls-Goodridge, canceled

Mahnomen-Waubun at East Polk, postponed

Indus at Lake of the Woods, postponed

Detroit Lakes at Little Falls, postponed

Menahga at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, postponed

Prep baseball

Thursday’s results

Sacred Heart at Kittson County Central, postponed to 5/18

Thief River Falls-Goodridge at Roseau, canceled

Norman County East/UH at Mahnomen-Waubun, postponed

Northern Freeze at Red Lake County, postponed

Ada-Borup at West Marshall, postponed

College softball

Thursday’s results

Augustana 12-16, Upper Iowa 3-0

Wednesday’s results

North Dakota DH vs. Valley City State, canceled

MSU Moorhead DH at Minnesota Duluth, canceled

Minot State 3-4, Minnesota Crookston 1-7

MSU Mankato 4-4, Sioux Falls 1-3

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Clara Edwards, South Dakota

Player -- Madison Pederson, North Dakota

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth

Player -- Abby Lien, Augustana

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue

Player -- Morgan James, Viterbo

College baseball

Thursday’s results

Sioux Falls 7-7, Augustana 2-8

Wednesday’s results

UMary 8-4, Minnesota Crookston 0-13

St. Cloud State DH at Minot State, canceled

Minnesota vs. St. Thomas, canceled

MSU Mankato 12, Southwest Minnesota State 3 (game two suspended)

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Evan Esch, St. Thomas

Player -- Ryan McDonald, S.D. State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Keaton Parker, Upper Iowa

Player -- Trey Wells, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Sam Tyrpa, Dakota State

Player -- Kanta Kobayashi, Bellevue

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou, Augustana

Summit League tournament

In Tulsa, Okla.

Friday’s semifinals

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Omaha, 3 p.m.; No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 2 Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinals winners, 2 p.m.

Men’s tennis

Summit League tournament

In Tulsa, Okla.

Friday’s semifinals

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 Omaha, 9 a.m.; No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 2 Drake, noon

Saturday’s championship

Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato, and Lindsay Cunningham, Winona State

Field -- Makayla Jackson, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Kaitlyn McColly, Dickinson State

Field -- Kendra Odegard, Valley City State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Track -- Jared Gregoire, MSU Moorhead

Field -- Carter Aguilera, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Track -- Curtis Johnson, Dakota State

Field -- Conner Tordsen, Dakota State

Women’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Anna Cihak, MSU Mankato

Men’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Rylin Petry, Bemidji State