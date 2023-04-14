Thursday's local scoreboard for April 13

Girls track and field

Bison Stampede Indoor Meet

In Fargo, Thursday

Team totals

1. West Fargo 90; 2. Red River 71; 3. Detroit Lakes 67; 4. Barnesville 48.25; 5. Valley City 40; 6. Central Cass 38.25; 7. Park Christian 33; 8. Kindred 32.25; 9. Wadena-Deer Creek 25; 10. Fargo South 24; T11. Fergus Falls and Fargo Shanley 17; 13. Staples-Motley 16; 14. Pelican Rapids 14; 15. Northern Cass 10; T16. West Fargo Horace, Harvey-Wells County and Fargo North 9; T19. LaMoure/Litch-Marion and Devils Lake 4; T21. Oak Grove Lutheran and Sargent County 3; 23. Fargo Davies 1.25

Winners and GF top 5 placers

60 dash -- 1. Elise Wisnewski, CC, 8.01

200 dash -- 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 25.72

400 run -- 1. Amber Collins, WDC, 1:01.55

800 run -- 1. Lauren Dosch, RR, 2:18.03; 2. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 2:20.85; 4. Morgan Hartze, RR, 2:28.33; 5. Emily Nelson, RR, 2:29.47

1,600 run -- 1. Lindsey Rotz, BAR, 5:28.15; 5. Emily Nelson, RR, 5:40.04

3,200 run -- 1. Jordan Knudsvig, WF, 12:12.07

60 hurdles -- 1. Samantha Gustafson, WF, 9.44; 4. Sophie Brakke, RR, 9.99

4x200 relay -- 1. Central Cass (Mayzee Jacobson, Grace Lemar, Olivia Siverson, Wisnewski) 1:48.37; 3. Red River (Sophie Brakke, Bryn Larson, Danielle Buroko, Ellery White) 1:54.33

4x400 relay -- 1. Red River (Dosch, Hartze, Jocelynne Hoefs, Schiller) 4:12.47

4x800 relay -- 1. Staples-Motley (Aften Robinson, Kyanna Burton, Audrey Brownell, Ashley Robben) 10:09.94

Shot put -- 1. Cailey Moton, WF, 37-00.00

High jump -- 1. Grace Gunderson, DETL, 5-02.00; 4. Hoefs, RR, 4-10.00

Pole vault -- 1. Jerzie Horner, DETL, 10-03.00PR

Long jump -- 1. Ava Follingstad, BAR, 17-04.00

Triple jump -- 1. Brakke, RR, 35-10.00

Boys track and field

Bison Stampede Indoor Meet

In Fargo, Thursday

Team totals

1. Red River 130.5; 2. Kindred 72.5; 3. Fargo North 71.5; 4. Staples-Motley 38.5; 5. Hillsboro-Central Valley 32; 6. West Fargo 31.5; 7. Devils Lake 31; 8. Pelican Rapids 27; 9. Fergus Falls 25.5; 10. Park Christian 23; 11. Detroit Lakes 21.5; T12. Fargo Shanley and Barnesville 18; 14. Harvey-Wells County 17; 15. Northern Cass 13; 16. Oak Grove Lutheran 5; T17. Sargent County and Valley City 4; 19. Central Cass 1.5

Winners and GF top 5 placers

60 dash -- 1. Remington Converse, SM, 7.08; 2. Caleb Severson, RR, 7.15

200 dash -- 1. Braeden Bredman, BAR, 22.90; 2. Severson, RR, 22.93

400 run -- 1. Henry Nelson, HCV, 52.81; 3. Kyle Schafer, RR, 55.28

800 run -- 1. Charlie Larson, PR, 2:04.94

1,600 run -- 1. Jaden Miller, FF, 4:36.02

3,200 run -- 1. Brady Goss, DL, 9:59.39; 2. Elijah Dafoe, RR, 10:10.44; 3. Tyler Goss, DL, 10:17.98; 4. Joe Quinn, RR, 10:28.97

60 hurdles -- 1. Tallen Thorson, HWC, 8.58; 4. Lukas Heydt, RR, 8.75; 5. Carter Byron, RR, 8.88

4x200 relay -- 1. Red River (Severson, Heydt, Brody Andrade, Amir Dorudian) 1:34.89

4x400 relay -- 1. Red River A (Jonah Dafoe, Heydt, Severson, Grant Hoffarth) 3:34.10; 2. Red River B (Josh Neil, Schafer, Jack Helgeson, Brody Andrade) 3:41.97

4x800 relay -- 1. Red River (E. Dafoe, Micah Larsen-Schmidt, Hoffarth, J. Dafoe) 8:28.12

Shot put -- 1. Jack Packer, KIN, 54-06.00; 5. Quinn Nelson, RR, 44-06.00

High jump -- 1. Hunter Miller, SM, 6-02.00

Pole vault -- 1. Jack Kouba, RR, 12-00.00; 2. Hudson Flom, RR, 11-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Brenner Spaeth, PC, 20-08.75; 4. Isaiah Gaye, RR, 20-02.00; 5. Byron, RR, 20-01.00

Triple jump -- 1. Isaiah Tofibam, PC, 41-06.00; 3. Ben Strand, RR, 40-10.50

Boys tennis

Thursday’s result

Fergus Falls 7, EGF Senior High 0

Singles

1. Grand Ackerson over Thomas McMahon 4-6, 6-4, 10-5; 2. Reno Schierer over Aaden Wavra 6-3, 6-2; 3. Nick Flugstad over Oliver Kalenze 6-0, 7-5; 4. Jackson Lysne over Bauer Walter 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

1. Ethan Leopold/Joey Johnson over Tate Steenerson/Ryan McMahon 7-5, 6-1; 2. Aiden Shern/Christian Reed over Austin Kovar/Luke Hanson 5-7, 7-5, 10-7; 3. Jose Rodriguez/Peyton Marquette over Luke Massmann/Jeb Haaven-Farstad 1-6, 6-2, 10-8

EGF Senior High head coach Kyle Hanson: “As the snow finally melts we can be thankful for some indoor facilities. We’ve practiced off and on at Choice Health and today got to play Fergus Falls at Courts Plus in Fargo. It’s been a challenging spring, but optimism is in the air.

That holds true for our boys team and season. Only five guys were coming back that had truly played varsity and a few others that were JV. So having enough guys to field a team was a worry. The good news is that nine new players are out and they join a good amount of 9th graders. And wow have the 9th graders improved. Some have spent a lot of time at Choice in the offseason.

Today didn’t go our way in losing 0-7 to Fergus, but they have a lot of seniors and that showed with court positioning. We were in every match and lost three of them in the third set super-tiebreaker after winning the first set. The swings looked good, but maybe our biggest downfall was swinging too hard.

Today we had 3 players essentially play only their second varsity match. And 4 more played their very first! Congrats to junior Ryan McMahon (who is a first year player), freshman Oliver Kalenze, 8th grader Aaden Wavra, and 7th grader Bauer Walter.

This team has so much potential and is young. We are going to take some lumps like we did today. That’s OK. These players are going to get better and be a team people don’t want to face in the postseason. These players have a lot to learn, but that also means they have a high ceiling. They are athletic and really want to play.”

Prep softball

Thursday’s results

Northern Freeze 19, Norman County East/UH 8

Lake Park-Audubon 11, Bagley 1

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 7, Roseau 3

Moorhead 7, St. Cloud 1

Red River at West Fargo Horace, postponed

GF Central vs. Devils Lake, postponed

EGF Senior High DH vs. Crookston, postponed

Frazee DH at Perham, postponed

Red Lake County at Ada-Borup/West, postponed

Pillager at Wadena-Deer Creek, canceled

N.D. Class A

Preseason coaches’ poll

1. Dickinson (4 first-place votes)

2. West Fargo Sheyenne

3. Bismarck (5)

4. West Fargo

5. Jamestown (1)

6. Minot

7. Bismarck Legacy

8. Red River

9. Valley City

10. Bismarck Century

N.D. Class B

Preseason coaches’ poll

1. Central Cass (13 first-place votes)

2. Kindred-Richland (1)

3. Renville County (2)

4. Beulah

5. Thompson

6. May-Port-CG

7. Velva-Drake/Anamoose

8. Northern Cass

9. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark

10. Hankinson Co-op

Prep baseball

Thursday’s results

Perham 12, St. Charles 5

Red River vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, postponed

EGF Senior High at Bemidji, postponed

Crookston at West Marshall, postponed

Frazee at Ada-Borup/West, postponed

Red Lake County at Fosston, postponed

Fertile-Beltrami at Win-E-Mac, postponed

St. Cloud at Fergus Falls, postponed

Girls soccer

Thursday’s results

Red River vs. Fargo Shanley (at Fargo Davies), postponed

GF Central vs. Fargo Davies, postponed

Prep football

N.D. Shrine Football rosters

9-Man East

Jacob Steele, Cavalier; Landon Carter, Cavalier; Levi Hinkle, Cavalier; Cruz Hernandez, Hankinson; Ruston Kath, Hankinson; Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Garrett Hebl, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Colter Thorsell, Larimore; Jebb Gerszewski, Larimore; Clay Hovelson, Maple River; Andrew Aarsvold, May-Port-C-G; Ethan Bergstrom, May-Port-C-G; Xyler Carlson, May-Port-C-G; Lucas Fugleberg, May-Port-C-G; Holden Lenz, Nelson County; TJ Cosley, North Border; Carson Brown, North Border; Nicholas Mears, North Prairie; Isaac Herbel, North Prairie; Mitchell Leas, North Prairie; Bryce Prouty, North Star; Andrew Arth, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Jake Kuchera, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Jason Barton, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Chisum Schmiedeberg, Kittson County Central

Coaches -- Mitch Greenwood, Cavalier; Josh Keller, North Prairie; Adam Sola, May-Port-C-G; Jason Monilaws, Hankinson

9-Man West

Trey Swanson, Beach; Keaton Rust, Central McClean; Easton Eriksmoen, Divide County; Max Dhuyvetter, Divide County; Wyatt Carballo, Divide County; Layton Woodbury, Grant County-Flasher; Kayedenn Rivinius, Grant County-Flasher; Wyatt Ottmar, Grant County-Flasher; Brandon Brunelle, Grant County-Flasher; Cole Manolovits, Hettinger County; Keaton Luhmann, Kidder County; Trenton Erbele, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter; AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont; Ty Wolding, New Salem-Almont; Levi Becker, New Salem-Almont; Alex Pitman, New Salem-Almont; Dylan Kessel, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron; Brayton Baker St. John; Jaydynce McCloud, St. John; Caden Belgarde, St. John; Isaac Charbonneau, St. John; Johnny Luger, Standing Rock; Ethan Hanson, Surrey; Tyler Blowers, Towner-Granville-Upham; Easton Andel, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn; Kyler Card, Park Christian

Coaches -- Steve Kleinjan, New Salem-Almont; Jamie Krenz, Grant County-Flasher; Cory Davis, St. John; Connor Hill, Surrey

11-Man East

Dylan LaMont, GF Central; Logan Arason, Red River; Hudson Flom, Red River; Caleb Zejdlik, EGF Senior High; Max Roller, Thompson; Colton Schneider, Devils Lake; Jacob Shriver, Bottineau; Ryan Stafford, Central Cass; Owen Wiersma, Central Cass; Cooper Johnson, Central Cass; Christian McCarthy, Fargo Davies; John O'Neill, Fargo Davies; Michael Rostberg, Fargo Shanley; Will Mehus, Fargo Shanley; Vuciri Hakim, Fargo Shanley; Damon Hospidales, Fargo Shanley; Tyler Christianson, Fargo South; Emanuel Spiyee, Fargo South; Zack Thomasson, Fargo South; Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Riley Olsen, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Easton Baesler, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Trey Heinrich, Kindred; Jack Packer, Kindred; Mason Nipstad, Kindred; Jack Romfo, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Boeden Greenley, Lisbon; Grant Lyons, Lisbon; Noah Sundby, Oakes; Broden Muske, Valley City; Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City; Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton; Payton McGregor, West Fargo; Josh Balstad, West Fargo; Ty Schlichting, West Fargo Sheyenne; Bryce Cain, West Fargo Sheyenne; Charlie Kalina, Detroit Lakes; Brock O'Keson, Detroit Lakes

Coaches -- Scott Olson, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Tommy Butler, Casselton; Vyrn Muir, Red River; Tyler Kosel, Fargo South

11-Man West

Ethan Boll, Crookston; Armani Smith, Beulah; Tarren Larson, Beulah; Ryan Brynjolfson, Bismarck Century; Joel Edland, Bismarck Century; Jacob Burckhard, Bismarck Century; Jayden Sherwin, Bismarck; Jaxon Kellogg, Bismarck Legacy; Vegas George, Bismarck Legacy; Carl Henry, Bismarck Legacy; Jaxyn Richter, Bismarck St. Mary's; Jonathan Plante, Bismarck St. Mary's; Grant Kees, Bowman County; Brenden Hedges, Des Lacs-Burlington; Chase Selle, Dickinson; Max Wilkinson, Dickinson; Ben Carlson, Dickinson; Kaison Kaylor, Hazen; Payton Hochhalter, Jamestown; Jackson Walters, Jamestown; Ethan Gall, Jamestown; Devon Church, Mandan; Karsyn Jablonski, Mandan; Lincon Wiseman, Mandan; Kaydn Turnbow, Minot; Jayden Speraw, Minot; Tyson Enget, Ray-Powers Lake; Gracin Schroeder, Ray-Powers Lake; Joey Desir, Shiloh Christian; Kyler Klein, Shiloh Christian; Darrick Even, Shiloh Christian; Payton Bodine, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Kyle Sandy, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Gabe Lakoduk, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Preston Kraft, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Jason Hogue, Watford City; Landon Gilespie, Lake Park-Audubon; Zeke Noel, Lake Park-Audubon

Coaches -- Jim Dooley, Beulah; Matt Weidler, Velva-Drake-Anamoose; Chauncey Hendershot, Minot; Cory Volk, Bismarck Century

College softball

Wednesday’s results

North Dakota DH vs. Bemidji State, canceled

St. Cloud State 10-10, Minnesota Crookston 0-3

MSU Moorhead 8-10, UMary 6-1

Valley City State DH at Mayville State, postponed

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Tori Kniesche, S.D. State

Player -- Jocelyn Carrillo, S.D. State

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth

Player -- Cheyenne Behrends, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue

Player -- Myla Beckstrom, Bellevue

College baseball

Thursday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 4-3, St. Cloud State 3-3

Concordia-St. Paul 11-18, Minnesota Duluth 7-6

Waldorf 25-17, Valley City State 20-4

Mayville State 7-15, Viterbo 4-10

VIT 021 000 1 --4 6 2

MAY 040 012 X --7 12 3

WP: Connor Cory; LP: B. Koenig

Highlights -- V: K. Hofer 2 RBI, H. Hess 1x3, R, RBI, G. Daniel 1x2, RBI, R. Brooks R, C. Smith 1x3, 2R; MAY: Marcus Hughes R, RBI, Carson Lundmark 3x4, R, RBI, Alan LaRocque 2x4, RBI, Josh Majors R, Jared McCorrister 2x4, 2 RBI, Ricky Marquez 1x4, R, Tyler Ferrera 1x3, 2R, Anthony Villanueva 1x2, R, Adam Senden 2x2, 2 RBI

VIT 103 021 030 --10 14 1

MAY 032 003 16X --15 16 3

WP: Alexander DeCaro; LP: A. Danen

Highlights -- V: K. Hofer R, M. Hornacek 2x5, 2R, S. Hans 4x5, 2R, 2 RBI, R. Mortensen R, H. Hess 1x4, 2R, C. Trumpold 1x4, 1x4, R, 2 RBI, G. Daniel 1x4, R, 2 RBI, R. Brooks 1x5, 2 RBI, C. Herrera 1x5, 2 RBI, C. Beckman 6 SO; MAY: Derek Palmiere 5 SO, Hughes 2R, Lundmark 1x4, 2R, LaRocque 2x4, 3 RBI, Majors 2R, McCorrister 1x3, 3 RBI, Caleb Jamieson R, Kole Jessamine 4x4, 3R, RBI, Marquez 3x5, 2R, 3 RBI, Ferrera 1x4, 2R, Villanueva 2x3, 4 RBI, Senden 2x5, R, RBI

Wednesday’s results

Minot State 11-12, Wayne State 7-13

UMary 7-8, Augustana 1-11

MSU Mankato 5-2, Upper Iowa 2-1

Northern State DH at Bemidji State, canceled

Summit League

Summit League athletes of the week

Co-pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State and Dylan Smith, Northern Colorado

Player -- Mac McCroskey, Oral Roberts

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Pitcher -- Seth Miller, Augustana

Player -- Colin Lynam, Wayne State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Pitcher -- J.D. Kirchner, Dakota State

Player -- Shane Nixon, Valley City State

Women’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Field -- Arika Harbo, Concordia-St. Paul

Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Field -- Kori Nagel, Dickinson State

Track -- Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Dickinson State

Men’s track and field

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athletes of the week

Field -- James Gilbert, MSU Mankato

Track -- Jared Gregoire, MSU Moorhead

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athletes of the week

Field -- Treshawn Roberts, Dakota State

Track -- Khalmarly Holmes, Waldorf

Women’s hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

In Brampton, Canada

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Czech Republic 2, Finland 1

USA 3, Germany 0

Canada 3, Sweden 2, OT

Switzerland 5, Japan 1

Men’s hockey

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Final season poll

1. Quinnipiac (34 first-place votes) 680 total points, 34-4-3 overall record

2. Minnesota 646, 29-10-1

3. Michigan 609, 26-12-3

4. Boston 581, 29-11-0

5. St. Cloud State 504, 25-13-3

6. Denver 490, 30-10-0

7. Ohio State 464, 21-16-3

8. Penn State 438, 22-16-1

9. Cornell 412, 21-11-2

10. Harvard 373, 24-8-2

11. MSU Mankato 335, 25-13-1

12. Western Michigan 324, 23-15-1

13. Michigan Tech 266, 24-11-4

14. Merrimack 252, 23-14-1

15. Alaska Fairbanks 150, 22-10-2

16. Northeastern 142, 17-13-5

17. Michigan State 127, 18-18-2

18. North Dakota 110, 18-15-6

19. Notre Dame 81, 16-16-5

20. Colgate 42 , 19-16-5

Others receiving votes: Omaha 41, UMass-Lowell 18, Canisius 14, UConn 11

Women’s tennis

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Lois Page, MSU Mankato

Women’s golf

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athlete of the week

Amanda Karvala, Waldorf

Men’s golf

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC athlete of the week

Ben Corbid, Bemidji State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA athlete of the week

Rodrigo Navarrete, Bellevue