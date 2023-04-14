Thursday's local scoreboard for April 13
Local track and field indoor meet results, boys tennis scores, area college baseball results, and much more!
Girls track and field
Bison Stampede Indoor Meet
In Fargo, Thursday
Team totals
1. West Fargo 90; 2. Red River 71; 3. Detroit Lakes 67; 4. Barnesville 48.25; 5. Valley City 40; 6. Central Cass 38.25; 7. Park Christian 33; 8. Kindred 32.25; 9. Wadena-Deer Creek 25; 10. Fargo South 24; T11. Fergus Falls and Fargo Shanley 17; 13. Staples-Motley 16; 14. Pelican Rapids 14; 15. Northern Cass 10; T16. West Fargo Horace, Harvey-Wells County and Fargo North 9; T19. LaMoure/Litch-Marion and Devils Lake 4; T21. Oak Grove Lutheran and Sargent County 3; 23. Fargo Davies 1.25
Winners and GF top 5 placers
60 dash -- 1. Elise Wisnewski, CC, 8.01
200 dash -- 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 25.72
400 run -- 1. Amber Collins, WDC, 1:01.55
800 run -- 1. Lauren Dosch, RR, 2:18.03; 2. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 2:20.85; 4. Morgan Hartze, RR, 2:28.33; 5. Emily Nelson, RR, 2:29.47
1,600 run -- 1. Lindsey Rotz, BAR, 5:28.15; 5. Emily Nelson, RR, 5:40.04
3,200 run -- 1. Jordan Knudsvig, WF, 12:12.07
60 hurdles -- 1. Samantha Gustafson, WF, 9.44; 4. Sophie Brakke, RR, 9.99
4x200 relay -- 1. Central Cass (Mayzee Jacobson, Grace Lemar, Olivia Siverson, Wisnewski) 1:48.37; 3. Red River (Sophie Brakke, Bryn Larson, Danielle Buroko, Ellery White) 1:54.33
4x400 relay -- 1. Red River (Dosch, Hartze, Jocelynne Hoefs, Schiller) 4:12.47
4x800 relay -- 1. Staples-Motley (Aften Robinson, Kyanna Burton, Audrey Brownell, Ashley Robben) 10:09.94
Shot put -- 1. Cailey Moton, WF, 37-00.00
High jump -- 1. Grace Gunderson, DETL, 5-02.00; 4. Hoefs, RR, 4-10.00
Pole vault -- 1. Jerzie Horner, DETL, 10-03.00PR
Long jump -- 1. Ava Follingstad, BAR, 17-04.00
Triple jump -- 1. Brakke, RR, 35-10.00
Boys track and field
Bison Stampede Indoor Meet
In Fargo, Thursday
Team totals
1. Red River 130.5; 2. Kindred 72.5; 3. Fargo North 71.5; 4. Staples-Motley 38.5; 5. Hillsboro-Central Valley 32; 6. West Fargo 31.5; 7. Devils Lake 31; 8. Pelican Rapids 27; 9. Fergus Falls 25.5; 10. Park Christian 23; 11. Detroit Lakes 21.5; T12. Fargo Shanley and Barnesville 18; 14. Harvey-Wells County 17; 15. Northern Cass 13; 16. Oak Grove Lutheran 5; T17. Sargent County and Valley City 4; 19. Central Cass 1.5
Winners and GF top 5 placers
60 dash -- 1. Remington Converse, SM, 7.08; 2. Caleb Severson, RR, 7.15
200 dash -- 1. Braeden Bredman, BAR, 22.90; 2. Severson, RR, 22.93
400 run -- 1. Henry Nelson, HCV, 52.81; 3. Kyle Schafer, RR, 55.28
800 run -- 1. Charlie Larson, PR, 2:04.94
1,600 run -- 1. Jaden Miller, FF, 4:36.02
3,200 run -- 1. Brady Goss, DL, 9:59.39; 2. Elijah Dafoe, RR, 10:10.44; 3. Tyler Goss, DL, 10:17.98; 4. Joe Quinn, RR, 10:28.97
60 hurdles -- 1. Tallen Thorson, HWC, 8.58; 4. Lukas Heydt, RR, 8.75; 5. Carter Byron, RR, 8.88
4x200 relay -- 1. Red River (Severson, Heydt, Brody Andrade, Amir Dorudian) 1:34.89
4x400 relay -- 1. Red River A (Jonah Dafoe, Heydt, Severson, Grant Hoffarth) 3:34.10; 2. Red River B (Josh Neil, Schafer, Jack Helgeson, Brody Andrade) 3:41.97
4x800 relay -- 1. Red River (E. Dafoe, Micah Larsen-Schmidt, Hoffarth, J. Dafoe) 8:28.12
Shot put -- 1. Jack Packer, KIN, 54-06.00; 5. Quinn Nelson, RR, 44-06.00
High jump -- 1. Hunter Miller, SM, 6-02.00
Pole vault -- 1. Jack Kouba, RR, 12-00.00; 2. Hudson Flom, RR, 11-06.00
Long jump -- 1. Brenner Spaeth, PC, 20-08.75; 4. Isaiah Gaye, RR, 20-02.00; 5. Byron, RR, 20-01.00
Triple jump -- 1. Isaiah Tofibam, PC, 41-06.00; 3. Ben Strand, RR, 40-10.50
Boys tennis
Thursday’s result
Fergus Falls 7, EGF Senior High 0
Singles
1. Grand Ackerson over Thomas McMahon 4-6, 6-4, 10-5; 2. Reno Schierer over Aaden Wavra 6-3, 6-2; 3. Nick Flugstad over Oliver Kalenze 6-0, 7-5; 4. Jackson Lysne over Bauer Walter 6-4, 6-1
Doubles
1. Ethan Leopold/Joey Johnson over Tate Steenerson/Ryan McMahon 7-5, 6-1; 2. Aiden Shern/Christian Reed over Austin Kovar/Luke Hanson 5-7, 7-5, 10-7; 3. Jose Rodriguez/Peyton Marquette over Luke Massmann/Jeb Haaven-Farstad 1-6, 6-2, 10-8
EGF Senior High head coach Kyle Hanson: “As the snow finally melts we can be thankful for some indoor facilities. We’ve practiced off and on at Choice Health and today got to play Fergus Falls at Courts Plus in Fargo. It’s been a challenging spring, but optimism is in the air.
That holds true for our boys team and season. Only five guys were coming back that had truly played varsity and a few others that were JV. So having enough guys to field a team was a worry. The good news is that nine new players are out and they join a good amount of 9th graders. And wow have the 9th graders improved. Some have spent a lot of time at Choice in the offseason.
Today didn’t go our way in losing 0-7 to Fergus, but they have a lot of seniors and that showed with court positioning. We were in every match and lost three of them in the third set super-tiebreaker after winning the first set. The swings looked good, but maybe our biggest downfall was swinging too hard.
Today we had 3 players essentially play only their second varsity match. And 4 more played their very first! Congrats to junior Ryan McMahon (who is a first year player), freshman Oliver Kalenze, 8th grader Aaden Wavra, and 7th grader Bauer Walter.
This team has so much potential and is young. We are going to take some lumps like we did today. That’s OK. These players are going to get better and be a team people don’t want to face in the postseason. These players have a lot to learn, but that also means they have a high ceiling. They are athletic and really want to play.”
Prep softball
Thursday’s results
Northern Freeze 19, Norman County East/UH 8
Lake Park-Audubon 11, Bagley 1
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 7, Roseau 3
Moorhead 7, St. Cloud 1
Red River at West Fargo Horace, postponed
GF Central vs. Devils Lake, postponed
EGF Senior High DH vs. Crookston, postponed
Frazee DH at Perham, postponed
Red Lake County at Ada-Borup/West, postponed
Pillager at Wadena-Deer Creek, canceled
N.D. Class A
Preseason coaches’ poll
1. Dickinson (4 first-place votes)
2. West Fargo Sheyenne
3. Bismarck (5)
4. West Fargo
5. Jamestown (1)
6. Minot
7. Bismarck Legacy
8. Red River
9. Valley City
10. Bismarck Century
ADVERTISEMENT
N.D. Class B
Preseason coaches’ poll
1. Central Cass (13 first-place votes)
2. Kindred-Richland (1)
3. Renville County (2)
4. Beulah
5. Thompson
6. May-Port-CG
7. Velva-Drake/Anamoose
8. Northern Cass
9. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark
10. Hankinson Co-op
Prep baseball
Thursday’s results
Perham 12, St. Charles 5
Red River vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, postponed
EGF Senior High at Bemidji, postponed
Crookston at West Marshall, postponed
Frazee at Ada-Borup/West, postponed
Red Lake County at Fosston, postponed
Fertile-Beltrami at Win-E-Mac, postponed
St. Cloud at Fergus Falls, postponed
Girls soccer
Thursday’s results
Red River vs. Fargo Shanley (at Fargo Davies), postponed
GF Central vs. Fargo Davies, postponed
Prep football
N.D. Shrine Football rosters
9-Man East
Jacob Steele, Cavalier; Landon Carter, Cavalier; Levi Hinkle, Cavalier; Cruz Hernandez, Hankinson; Ruston Kath, Hankinson; Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Garrett Hebl, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Colter Thorsell, Larimore; Jebb Gerszewski, Larimore; Clay Hovelson, Maple River; Andrew Aarsvold, May-Port-C-G; Ethan Bergstrom, May-Port-C-G; Xyler Carlson, May-Port-C-G; Lucas Fugleberg, May-Port-C-G; Holden Lenz, Nelson County; TJ Cosley, North Border; Carson Brown, North Border; Nicholas Mears, North Prairie; Isaac Herbel, North Prairie; Mitchell Leas, North Prairie; Bryce Prouty, North Star; Andrew Arth, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Jake Kuchera, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Jason Barton, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Chisum Schmiedeberg, Kittson County Central
Coaches -- Mitch Greenwood, Cavalier; Josh Keller, North Prairie; Adam Sola, May-Port-C-G; Jason Monilaws, Hankinson
9-Man West
Trey Swanson, Beach; Keaton Rust, Central McClean; Easton Eriksmoen, Divide County; Max Dhuyvetter, Divide County; Wyatt Carballo, Divide County; Layton Woodbury, Grant County-Flasher; Kayedenn Rivinius, Grant County-Flasher; Wyatt Ottmar, Grant County-Flasher; Brandon Brunelle, Grant County-Flasher; Cole Manolovits, Hettinger County; Keaton Luhmann, Kidder County; Trenton Erbele, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter; AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont; Ty Wolding, New Salem-Almont; Levi Becker, New Salem-Almont; Alex Pitman, New Salem-Almont; Dylan Kessel, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron; Brayton Baker St. John; Jaydynce McCloud, St. John; Caden Belgarde, St. John; Isaac Charbonneau, St. John; Johnny Luger, Standing Rock; Ethan Hanson, Surrey; Tyler Blowers, Towner-Granville-Upham; Easton Andel, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn; Kyler Card, Park Christian
Coaches -- Steve Kleinjan, New Salem-Almont; Jamie Krenz, Grant County-Flasher; Cory Davis, St. John; Connor Hill, Surrey
11-Man East
Dylan LaMont, GF Central; Logan Arason, Red River; Hudson Flom, Red River; Caleb Zejdlik, EGF Senior High; Max Roller, Thompson; Colton Schneider, Devils Lake; Jacob Shriver, Bottineau; Ryan Stafford, Central Cass; Owen Wiersma, Central Cass; Cooper Johnson, Central Cass; Christian McCarthy, Fargo Davies; John O'Neill, Fargo Davies; Michael Rostberg, Fargo Shanley; Will Mehus, Fargo Shanley; Vuciri Hakim, Fargo Shanley; Damon Hospidales, Fargo Shanley; Tyler Christianson, Fargo South; Emanuel Spiyee, Fargo South; Zack Thomasson, Fargo South; Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Riley Olsen, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Easton Baesler, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Trey Heinrich, Kindred; Jack Packer, Kindred; Mason Nipstad, Kindred; Jack Romfo, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Boeden Greenley, Lisbon; Grant Lyons, Lisbon; Noah Sundby, Oakes; Broden Muske, Valley City; Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City; Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton; Payton McGregor, West Fargo; Josh Balstad, West Fargo; Ty Schlichting, West Fargo Sheyenne; Bryce Cain, West Fargo Sheyenne; Charlie Kalina, Detroit Lakes; Brock O'Keson, Detroit Lakes
Coaches -- Scott Olson, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Tommy Butler, Casselton; Vyrn Muir, Red River; Tyler Kosel, Fargo South
11-Man West
Ethan Boll, Crookston; Armani Smith, Beulah; Tarren Larson, Beulah; Ryan Brynjolfson, Bismarck Century; Joel Edland, Bismarck Century; Jacob Burckhard, Bismarck Century; Jayden Sherwin, Bismarck; Jaxon Kellogg, Bismarck Legacy; Vegas George, Bismarck Legacy; Carl Henry, Bismarck Legacy; Jaxyn Richter, Bismarck St. Mary's; Jonathan Plante, Bismarck St. Mary's; Grant Kees, Bowman County; Brenden Hedges, Des Lacs-Burlington; Chase Selle, Dickinson; Max Wilkinson, Dickinson; Ben Carlson, Dickinson; Kaison Kaylor, Hazen; Payton Hochhalter, Jamestown; Jackson Walters, Jamestown; Ethan Gall, Jamestown; Devon Church, Mandan; Karsyn Jablonski, Mandan; Lincon Wiseman, Mandan; Kaydn Turnbow, Minot; Jayden Speraw, Minot; Tyson Enget, Ray-Powers Lake; Gracin Schroeder, Ray-Powers Lake; Joey Desir, Shiloh Christian; Kyler Klein, Shiloh Christian; Darrick Even, Shiloh Christian; Payton Bodine, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Kyle Sandy, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Gabe Lakoduk, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Preston Kraft, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose; Jason Hogue, Watford City; Landon Gilespie, Lake Park-Audubon; Zeke Noel, Lake Park-Audubon
Coaches -- Jim Dooley, Beulah; Matt Weidler, Velva-Drake-Anamoose; Chauncey Hendershot, Minot; Cory Volk, Bismarck Century
College softball
Wednesday’s results
North Dakota DH vs. Bemidji State, canceled
St. Cloud State 10-10, Minnesota Crookston 0-3
MSU Moorhead 8-10, UMary 6-1
Valley City State DH at Mayville State, postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Tori Kniesche, S.D. State
Player -- Jocelyn Carrillo, S.D. State
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth
Player -- Cheyenne Behrends, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue
Player -- Myla Beckstrom, Bellevue
College baseball
Thursday’s results
Minnesota Crookston 4-3, St. Cloud State 3-3
Concordia-St. Paul 11-18, Minnesota Duluth 7-6
Waldorf 25-17, Valley City State 20-4
Mayville State 7-15, Viterbo 4-10
VIT 021 000 1 --4 6 2
MAY 040 012 X --7 12 3
WP: Connor Cory; LP: B. Koenig
Highlights -- V: K. Hofer 2 RBI, H. Hess 1x3, R, RBI, G. Daniel 1x2, RBI, R. Brooks R, C. Smith 1x3, 2R; MAY: Marcus Hughes R, RBI, Carson Lundmark 3x4, R, RBI, Alan LaRocque 2x4, RBI, Josh Majors R, Jared McCorrister 2x4, 2 RBI, Ricky Marquez 1x4, R, Tyler Ferrera 1x3, 2R, Anthony Villanueva 1x2, R, Adam Senden 2x2, 2 RBI
VIT 103 021 030 --10 14 1
MAY 032 003 16X --15 16 3
WP: Alexander DeCaro; LP: A. Danen
Highlights -- V: K. Hofer R, M. Hornacek 2x5, 2R, S. Hans 4x5, 2R, 2 RBI, R. Mortensen R, H. Hess 1x4, 2R, C. Trumpold 1x4, 1x4, R, 2 RBI, G. Daniel 1x4, R, 2 RBI, R. Brooks 1x5, 2 RBI, C. Herrera 1x5, 2 RBI, C. Beckman 6 SO; MAY: Derek Palmiere 5 SO, Hughes 2R, Lundmark 1x4, 2R, LaRocque 2x4, 3 RBI, Majors 2R, McCorrister 1x3, 3 RBI, Caleb Jamieson R, Kole Jessamine 4x4, 3R, RBI, Marquez 3x5, 2R, 3 RBI, Ferrera 1x4, 2R, Villanueva 2x3, 4 RBI, Senden 2x5, R, RBI
Wednesday’s results
Minot State 11-12, Wayne State 7-13
UMary 7-8, Augustana 1-11
MSU Mankato 5-2, Upper Iowa 2-1
Northern State DH at Bemidji State, canceled
Summit League
Summit League athletes of the week
Co-pitcher -- Cade Feeney, N.D. State and Dylan Smith, Northern Colorado
Player -- Mac McCroskey, Oral Roberts
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Pitcher -- Seth Miller, Augustana
Player -- Colin Lynam, Wayne State
ADVERTISEMENT
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Pitcher -- J.D. Kirchner, Dakota State
Player -- Shane Nixon, Valley City State
Women’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Field -- Arika Harbo, Concordia-St. Paul
Track -- Denisha Cartwright, MSU Mankato
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Field -- Kori Nagel, Dickinson State
Track -- Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Dickinson State
Men’s track and field
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athletes of the week
Field -- James Gilbert, MSU Mankato
Track -- Jared Gregoire, MSU Moorhead
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athletes of the week
Field -- Treshawn Roberts, Dakota State
Track -- Khalmarly Holmes, Waldorf
Women’s hockey
IIHF Women’s World Championship
In Brampton, Canada
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Czech Republic 2, Finland 1
USA 3, Germany 0
Canada 3, Sweden 2, OT
Switzerland 5, Japan 1
Men’s hockey
USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine
Final season poll
1. Quinnipiac (34 first-place votes) 680 total points, 34-4-3 overall record
2. Minnesota 646, 29-10-1
3. Michigan 609, 26-12-3
4. Boston 581, 29-11-0
5. St. Cloud State 504, 25-13-3
6. Denver 490, 30-10-0
7. Ohio State 464, 21-16-3
8. Penn State 438, 22-16-1
9. Cornell 412, 21-11-2
10. Harvard 373, 24-8-2
11. MSU Mankato 335, 25-13-1
12. Western Michigan 324, 23-15-1
13. Michigan Tech 266, 24-11-4
14. Merrimack 252, 23-14-1
15. Alaska Fairbanks 150, 22-10-2
16. Northeastern 142, 17-13-5
17. Michigan State 127, 18-18-2
18. North Dakota 110, 18-15-6
19. Notre Dame 81, 16-16-5
20. Colgate 42 , 19-16-5
Others receiving votes: Omaha 41, UMass-Lowell 18, Canisius 14, UConn 11
Women’s tennis
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Lois Page, MSU Mankato
ADVERTISEMENT
Women’s golf
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Amanda Karvala, Waldorf
Men’s golf
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC athlete of the week
Ben Corbid, Bemidji State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA athlete of the week
Rodrigo Navarrete, Bellevue
ADVERTISEMENT