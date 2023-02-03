Thursday's local scoreboard Feb. 2

Girls basketball

Thursday’s results

Hillsboro-Central Valley 46, Drayton-V-E 39

Central Cass 64, Edgeley-K-M 40

Sargent County 61, Ellendale 33

Oakes 63, Enderlin 43

Bismarck Century 73, Mandan 37

Mahnomen-Waubun 59, Climax-Fisher 49

Lake Park-Audubon 57, Bagley 47

Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 42

Detroit Lakes 77, Crosby-Ironton 53

Norman County East/UH 68, Win-E-Mac 32

Perham 67, Pelican Rapids 48

Dilworth-G-F 46, Frazee 37

Henning 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 53

Kelliher-Northome 97, Littlefork-Big Falls 32

Barnesville 69, Hawley 50

Walker-H-A 66, Pine River-Backus 50

Goodridge-Grygla 52, Sacred Heart 48

Halftime: Sacred Heart 21, Goodridge-Grygla 18

Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 1, Lydia Riskey 8, Leah Sundby 13, Isabel Vonesh 9, Audrey Zavoral 7, Lexi Lawrence 10

Goodridge-Grygla -- Caitlin Jacobson 22, Brooklyn Kriel 2, Morgan Underdahl 4, Chesney Salo 3, Sadie Anderson 6, Kylie Delage 15

Carrington 50, New Rockford-Shey. 20

Halftime: Carrington 29, New Rockford-Shey. 7

Carrington -- Kacie Rexin 8, Madison Johnson 13, Kenadie Pazdernik 3, Edyn Hoornaert 10, Brynn Smith 3, Olivia Threadgold 6, Isabel Wendel 5, Emma Hone 2

New Rockford-Sheyenne -- Kelsie Belquist 4, Kaiya O’Connor 6, Ava Peterson 4, Katie Allmaras 4, Addy Fandrich 2

Nelson County 45, Midway-Minto 43

Halftime: Midway-Minto 28, Nelson County 23

Nelson County -- Krista Lippert 10, Sydnee Johnson 8, Rylan Parsley 12, Bailey Flaagan 3, Emily Larson 2, Jessie Monsebroten 2, Nevaeh Huso 3

Midway-Minto -- Danielle Flanders 2, Elyse McMillan 11, Maddy Korynta 13, Addyson Hefta 8, Emma McMillan 5, Elle Brueckner 4

Stephen-Argyle Central 51, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 50

Halftime: Warren-A-O 28, Stephen-Argyle 22

Stephen-Argyle -- Liv Efta 15, Tessa Durand 9, Regan Swanson 20, Isabelle Westman 7

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Markelle Pederson 6, Annie Peterson 6, Hannah Pederson 3, Reegan Mortimer 19, Ava Oberg 1, Annika Magnusson 15

Badger-Greenbush-MR 78, Roseau 38

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 43, Roseau 21

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Jade Reese 10, Kenzie Dahl 6, Hannah Bergsnev 12, Tessany Blazek 9, Ada Lee 2, Kinsley Hanson 14, Cassie Dahl 8, Sierra Westberg 11

Roseau -- Bachleitner 9, Severson 4, Preteau 12, Kvien 9, Ulvin 2, Kendrick 2

Red Lake County Central 61, Blackduck 54

Halftime: Red Lake County Central 28, Blackduck 19

Red Lake County Central -- E. Klamm 1, A. Rude 2, C. Vettleson 11, Q. Graves 3, J. Flatgard 2, S. Majeres 14, C. Whalen 13, M. Thomas 15

Blackduck -- A. Sundvall 8, E. Larson 8, K. Sparby 3, K. Anderson 12, M. Mills 13, C. Cook 10

N.D. Class B Region 11 tournament

In Rugby

Thursday, February 9

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Rugby, bye; No. 7 Velva vs. No. 2 Bottineau, 4 p.m.; No. 6 Nedrose vs. No. 3 TGU, 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Drake-Anamoose vs. No. 4 Westhope-Newburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 10

Consolation semifinals, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

State qualifiers, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Week 9 poll

1. Bismarck Century (16 first-place votes) 87 total points, 11-2 87 overall record

2. Fargo Davies (2) 70, 13-1

3. Red River 57, 14-1

4. Minot High 37, 13-3

5. Bismarck Legacy 12, 11-2

Others receiving votes: West Fargo 12-3 and Bismarck 11-4

N.D. Class B

Week 10 poll

1. Thompson (16 first-place votes) 160 total points, 14-1 overall record

2. Rugby 117, 14-1

3. Central McLean 109, 16-1

4. Kenmare-Bowbells 108, 15-2

5. Central Cass 99, 11-3

6. Shiloh Christian 94, 13-2

7. Garrison 73, 15-1

8. Oakes 41, 13-2

9. Bowman County 33, 15-1

10. May-Port CG 28, 13-3

Others receiving votes: Carrington 13-3, Northern Cass 12-4, Beulah 11-5, Kidder County 13-3, Kindred 10-4

Boys basketball

Thursday’s results

Thompson 50, Rugby 45

Park River/F-L 68, Hatton-Northwood 40

Warwick 67, St. John 59

North Star 69, Dakota Prairie 30

Lakota 64, New Rockford-Sheyenne 58

North Prairie 59, Benson County 22

Oak Grove 86, Enderlin 44

Minot JV 61, Drake-Anamoose 50

Cass Lake-Bena 94, Red Lake 86

Fosston 68, Ada-Borup/West 57

Lake Park-Audubon 80, Bagley 54

Fertile-Beltrami 80, Park Christian 42

Red Lake County 70, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53

Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Bertha-Hewitt 59

Pine River-Backus 74, Kelliher-Northome 40

Park Rapids 78, EGF Senior High 73

Halftime: EGF Senior High 37, Park Rapids 32

Park Rapids -- Caleb Arola 2, Noah Morris 29, Blake Morris 14, Cory Johnson 10, Mason Yliniemi 3, Noah Larson 12, Ryan Carroll 6, Luke Hartang 2

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 10, Clyde Anderson 18, Chase Lindgren 6, Drew Carpenter 11, Cooper Smith 5, Brady Loer 5, Kayden Vanyo 8, Carson McDonald 3, Damien Bushaw 7

Sacred Heart 75, Kittson County Central 42

Halftime: Sacred Heart 38, Kittson County Central 13

Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 4, Josiah Sundby 11, Parker Erickson 11, Breck Bloom 5, Ethan Arntson 16, Isaac Ortiz 3, Mantana Jorgerson 1, Landen Denney 12, Greg Downs 12

Kittson County Central -- Warnke 4, Faken 5, Knutson 3, Ristad 7, Vig 12, Johnson 5, TerWee 3, Knutson 3

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Great team effort tonight. KCC was a little short handed and we came out and took care of business. We need to rest up and be ready for WAO on Saturday afternoon.”

Four Winds-Minn. 71, Langdon-E-M 38

Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 31, Langdon-E-M 23

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 8, Nickolas Kingzett 2, Jack Romfo 6, Cody Amble 4, Rayce Worley 13, Levi Swanson 2, Tanner McDonald 3

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- Deng Deng 25, Keilan Longie 5, Dalen Leftbear 14, Keyshawn St. Pierre 2, Jonte Delorme 1, Wade Nestell 9, Kelson Keja 11, Ky Keja 4

Kindred 56, Lisbon 42

Halftime: Kindred 28, Lisbon 17

Kindred -- Brooks Bakko 4, Cole Campbell 2, Karson Ouse 21, Presely Peraza 16, Owen Hoyme 2, Jorgen Swenson 3, Jack Davis 8

Lisbon -- Lincoln Adair 9, Wyatt Olson 14, Cameron Cordero 4, Ethan Gilbert 8, Jordyn Bittner 7

North Border 91, Cavalier 60

Halftime: North Border 58, Cavalier 27

Cavalier -- Zack Anderson 10, Talen DeVine 37, Ryan Pelletier 2, Breckon Thorpe 5, Kaden Yanish 5, Ethan Longtine 1

North Border -- Trenton Cosley 22, Grant Cosley 13, Brody Berg 3, Grayson Ohmann 7, Ayden Stainbrook 30, Kyle Thomas 10, Cody Eisenbeis 6

Northern Freeze 90, Badger-Greenbush-MR 39

Halftime: Northern Freeze 54, Badger-Greenbush-MR 19

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Gabe Warne 10, Masen Swenson 7, Ty Christian 6, Cole Blazek 6, Mason Scharf 4, Ivan Olafson 4, Brennan Collins 2

Northern Freeze -- Cade Knutsen 20, Ryder Blazejewski 18, Noah Underdahl 13, Jaxon Klegstad 11, Nick Lund 8, Caleb Bray 7, Everett Nelson 6, Gavin Hockstedler 5, Joey Capp 2

Mahnomen-Waubun 82, Climax-Fisher 50

Halftime: Mahnomen-Waubun 47, Climax-Fisher 28

Mahnomen-Waubun -- M. Weaver 4, Ashley 19, McArthur 28, Sudar 7, Clark 14, Qual 3, Lhotka 2, Smith 3, Bellefeuille 2

Climax-Fisher -- Steinmetz 1, T. Evitts 3, Torrence 2, Morris 16, E. Evitts 17, Korynta 8, Gonzelez 2

Thief River Falls 76, Pelican Rapids 52

Halftime: Thief River Falls 36, Pelican Rapids 30

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 20, C. Rosendahl 12, J. Rosendahl 18, G. Zutz 4, J. Freidrich 4, J. Manning 18

Pelican Rapids -- N/A

N.D. Class A

Week 9 poll

1. Bismarck Century (18 first-place votes) 90 total points, 15-0 overall record

2. Minot 71, 14-2

3. Mandan 47, 13-2

4. Fargo Davies 43, 13-2

5. Fargo North 18, 10-4

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy 9-5

N.D. Class B

Week 9 poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16 first-place votes) 160 total points, 11-0 overall record

2. Central Cass 143, 14-0

3. Bishop Ryan 117, 11-1

4. Sargent County 111, 13-0

5. Ellendale 96, 14-0

6. Thompson 77, 9-3

7. Beulah 68, 10-1

8. Shiloh Christian 36, 8-3

9. Grafton 33, 8-3

10. Bowman County 15, 11-2

Others receiving votes: North Border 10-2, North Prairie 12-2, Standing Rock 10-2

Girls hockey

Thursday’s results

Fargo Davies 4, Devils Lake 1

Minot 3, Mandan 2, OT

Bismarck Century 3, Williston 1

Fergus Falls 5, River Lakes 1

Grand Forks 3, Jamestown 0

First period -- 1. Taylor Kilgore (Marit Seeger, Emma Gray) 11:04

Second period -- 2. Seeger (Averi Greenwood, Annika Presteng) 10:46

Third period -- 3. Presteng PP (Bre Harildstad, Emily Common) 1:49

Goalie saves -- JAM: Olivia Sorlie 8-12-4--24; GF: Kaylee Baker 6-2-5--13

Grand Forks head coach Alex Hedlund: “Big bounce back win for the group. Lots of players made the stat sheet, shutout for Baker, and all in all we played a hard 51 minutes. Quick turn around and then a big battle against Bismarck Legacy tomorrow!”

EGF Senior High 5, Detroit Lakes 0

First period -- 1. Erin Wolff (Sophia Lukach, Laurel Kolstoe) 10:30; 2. Kara Ellis PP (Maggey Plante, Blake Schultz) 11:48

Second period -- 3. Jaelyn Brenden PP (Jillian Frost, Megan Bergh) 1:32

Third period -- 4. Blake Schultz (Ellis, Plante) 0:31; 5. Ellis (Schultz) 9:37

Goalie saves -- DL: Talyn Anderson 63; EGF: Britlyn Rasmussen 9

Warroad 7, Moorhead 2

First period -- 1. WAR, Kate Johnson (Rylee Bartz, Talya Hendrickson) 10:17; 2. WAR, Hendrickson PP (Johnson, Rylee Bartz) 16:22

Second period -- 3. WAR, Katy Comstock (Emmie Hardwick, Katierie Sandy) 3:17; 4. WAR, Hendrickson (Bartz, Johnson) 10:57; 5. WAR, Lexi Kirkeby (Lila Lanctot, Cahlilah Lindquist) 12:33

Third period -- 6. WAR, Johnson (Hendrickson, Bartz) 0:10; 7. WAR, Bartz (Johnson) 4:11; 8. MOR, Ella Holm (Julia Gramer) 9:38; 9. MOR, Olivia Dronen 12:06

Goalie saves -- MOR: Taylor Kressin 30; WAR: Kate Stephens 24

Roseau 4, Crookston 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. R, Lily Erickson (Payton Remick, Greta Hedlund) 0:15; 2. R, Erickson (Remick) 3:15; 3. R, Jasmine Hovda 4:05

Third period -- 4. R, Hovda (Addyson Johnson) 1:15; 5. CRO, Brynley Coleman (Emma LaPlante) 2:52

Goalie saves -- R: Jada Pelowski 30; CRO: Kambelle Freije 5, Kailee Magsam 12

Boys hockey

Thursday’s results

Jamestown 4, Bismarck Century 4, tie

Bagley-Fosston 4, May-Port 0

Park Rapids 10, Lake of the Woods 4

Northern Lakes 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

GF Central 2, EGF Senior High 1

First period -- 1. GFC, Rylan Hoffman (Cole Barta) 12:34

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2. GFC, Colton Bjorge 0:27; 3. EGF, Jace Van Eps (Cooper Hills, Hunter Varnson) 7:14

Goalie saves -- GFC: Preston Diederich 4-9-10--23; EGF: Chase Mero 6-3-7--16

Roseau 6, Bemidji 2

First period -- 1. R, Jake Halvorson (Noah Urness, Preston Lundbohm) 1:25; 2. BEM, Wyatt Mattfield 10:52; 3. R, Gavin Jensen PP (Tanner George) 13:49

Second period -- 4. R, Lundbohm (Alex Ballard, Urness) 2:54; 5. BEM, Mattfield 10:35; 6. R, Urness (Tanner George) 12:24; 7. R, George SH (Gavin Jensen) 14:29

Third period -- 8. R, George (Lundbohm, Urness) 15:15

Goalie saves -- R: Atreyu Jones 43; BEM: Tate Metcalf 20, Alex Schaefer 16

Kittson County Central 7, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2

First period -- 1. KCC, Tyler Hennen (Gavin Johnson) 0:23; 2. KCC, Hennen 2:56; 3. KCC, Morgan Muir (Elijah Swanson, Gus Gunnarson) 7:55

Second period -- 4. KCC, Hayden Olsonawski (Dana Brown, Ethan Hanson) 0:31; 5. KCC, Olsonawski (Eli Muir, Hennen) 2:34; 6. BW, Jace Johanson (Josh Hofman) 9:55

Third period -- 7. KCC, Hennen (Hanson) 5:45; 8. BW, Jack Rittenour (Kai McDonald) 11:36; 9. BW, Josiah Breuer (Johanson, Hofman) 12:14; 10. KCC, Hennen 15:18

Goalie saves -- KCC: Isaac Lindegard 13; BW: Andrew Withuski 36

Grafton-PR 7, Red Lake Falls 0

First period -- 1. Aiden McLain (Wren Jelinek, Landon Carter) 15:26

Second period -- 2. Carter PP (Jelinek) 7:42; 3. Ryan Falk (McLain) 12:36

Third period -- 4. Carter SH (Anders Thompson) 3:08; 5. Thompson (McLain) 8:43; 6. Carter 14:00; 7. McLain (Thompson) 15:55

Goalie saves -- RLF: Ashtin Fredrickson 35; GPR: John Schumacher 21

Girls wrestling

N.D. East Region Duals Tournament

In Carrington, Friday

Quarterfinals, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Pembina County North vs. No. 1 Central Cass

No. 5 Lisbon vs. No. 4 Grand Forks

No. 6 West Fargo United vs. No. 3 South Border

No. 7 vs. No. 2 Carrington

Place, state qualifier and championship matches to follow

Boys wrestling

Thursday’s results

Valley City 66 Devils Lake 12

Fargo Davies 73, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4

Crookston 63, Roseau 12

Crookston 58, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 22

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 47, Roseau 30

West Fargo 64, GF Central 18

106: Cesar Cruz (GFC) over Thomas Johnson 0:44; 113: Landon Geiger (WF) over Gabe Flores 3:43; 120: Tanner Thoreson (WF) over Zack Nelson MD 15-4; 126: Noah Davidson (WF) over Caden Everson 3:01; 132: Owen Magnell (WF) over Bryce Kelley 1:55; 138: Nolan Maus (WF) win by forfeit; 145: Sean Christopherson (WF) over Logan Vorhies 0:54; 152: Tyler Porter (WF) over Mason Williams 0:48; 160: Lance Iverson (WF) over Landon Petron 1:44; 170: Waylon Cressell (WF) over Gavin Pihlgren 2:37; 182: Kaleb Porter (WF) over Malachi Beaulieu 0:28; 195: Connor Lamb (WF) over Roberto Garza 1:47; 220: Michael Torgerson (GFC) over Jacob Bild 1:02; 285: Daniel Suda (GFC) over Amaree Williams 3:44.

GF Central head coach Jeff Welsh: “We started off well as Cesar Cruz got us a pin after being out for a couple of weeks with an injury. We then lost the momentum in the lower weights and West Fargo got on a roll though 195 pounds. Michael Torgerson got a big pin at 220 pounds, avenging an earlier loss in the season. Daniel Suda closed out the dual with a dominating win and pin at 285 pounds.”

NOTE: GFC is now 10-9 overall and 4-2 in the EDC.

Fargo North 54, Red River 23

106: Brody Ray (RR) over Josiah Schoepp TF 15-0 4:08; 113: Carlos Salinas (FN) over Grant Sorum 3:14; 120: Cormac Doty (RR) over Jace Varriano 4:27; 126: Nathan Morken (FN) over Seifer Trottier 1:21; 132: Ethan Grasser (RR) win by forfeit; 138: Augustus Maughan (FN) over Tanner Swanson 4:00; 145: Henry Maughan (FN) over Mason Bartels 3:09; 152: Max McCarthy (RR) over Emmanuel Forjolo 1:15; 160: Cal Bratton (FN) over Max Martens 1:38; 170: Harper Schultz (FN) over Aiden Pelayo 3:32; 182: William Ward (FN) over Brody Behm 0:45; 195: Jack Miller (FN) win by forfeit; 220: Double forfeit; 285: Gunner Cadreau (FN) win by forfeit.

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 12-0 19-5

N.D. State 8-3 14-7

Oral Roberts 7-4 10-12

South Dakota 7-5 11-12

North Dakota 5-6 12-9

Omaha 5-7 10-13

Denver 5-7 9-14

Kansas City 3-8 7-15

Western Ill. 3-9 8-15

St. Thomas 3-9 8-14

Thursday’s results

N.D. State 86, South Dakota 82, OT

Denver 72, Western Illinois 62

Omaha 58, St. Thomas 54

S.D. State 75, North Dakota 57

Halftime: S.D. State 35, North Dakota 31

S.D. State (FG-FT-TP) -- Haleigh Timmer 6-13 2-3 16, Paiton Burckhard 5-16 4-4 14, Myah Selland 3-8 2-2 9, Dry Gylten 1-4 2-2 5, Tori Nelson 0-3 2-2 2, Kallie Theisen 2-6 7-8 11, Brooklyn Meyer 3-5 2-4 8, Paige Meyer 1-5 3-6 6, Madysen Vlastuin 1-3 0-0 3, Mesa Byom 0-0 1-2 1, Madison Mathiowetz 0-0 0-0 0, Ellie Colbeck 0-1 0-0 0, Regan Nesheim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 25-33 75

North Dakota -- Kacie Borowicz 3-12 4-5 10, Sammiyah Hoskin 4-9 2-2 10, Claire Orth 3-6 0-0 6, Jolene Daninger 2-3 0-0 4, Juliet Gordon 1-4 1-2 3, Nakiyah Hurst 5-17 6-7 16, Maggine Manson 1-6 0-0 3, Rakiyah Beal 0-0 3-4 4, Allie McCarthy 1-3 0-0 2, DJ Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 0-1 0-0 0, Mikayla Aumer 0-0 0-0 0, Tara Bieniewicz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 16-20 57

Three-pointers -- SDSU 6-27 (Timmer 2-6, Burckhard 0-4, Selland 1-3, Gylten 1-4, Nelson 0-2, Theisen 0-1, P. Meyer 1-4, Vlastuin 1-2, Colbeck 0-1), UND 1-16 (Borowicz 0-1, Hoskin 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Hurst 0-6, Manson 1-5, Davis 0-1); Rebounds -- SDSU 47 (Timmer 5, Burckhard 5, Selland 7, Gylten 1, Nelson 2, Theisen 12, B. Meyer 4, P. Meyer 3, Vlastuin 1, Byom 2, Mathiowetz 1, TEAM 4), UND 40 (Borowicz 6, Hoskin 5, Orth 4, Daninger 4, Gordon 4, Hurst 3, Beal 3, McCarthy 2, Davis 1, VanderWal 3, TEAM 5); Assists -- SDSU 9 (Gylten 2, Nelson 1, B. Meyer 1, P. Meyer 5), UND 6 (Borowicz 4, Orth 1, Hurst 1); Turnovers -- SDSU 7 (Timmer 1, Burckhard 1, Selland 1, Nelson 1, Theisen 1, B. Meyer 1, P. Meyer 1), UND 10 (Borowicz 3, Orth 3, Daninger 1, Gordon 1, Manson 1, TEAM 1)

Big Ten

Wednesday’s result

Indiana 77, Minnesota 54

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 15-1 18-3

Augustana 13-3 19-3

MSU Mankato 13-3 17-3

St. Cloud St. 12-4 15-5

SW Minn. St. 10-6 13-8

UMary 10-6 11-8

UM Crookston 9-7 10-12

Northern St. 7-9 12-10

Con.-St. Paul 7-9 10-10

MSU Moor. 7-9 10-10

Wayne State 6-10 10-10

Minot State 5-11 9-13

Winona State 4-12 10-12

Upper Iowa 4-12 8-13

Bemidji State 3-13 6-14

Sioux Falls 3-13 6-16

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 8-1 16-4

Dakota State 8-1 18-5

Bellevue 8-1 14-8

Valley City St. 5-4 12-10

Dickinson St. 3-6 8-15

Viterbo 2-7 5-16

Waldorf 2-7 4-15

Presentation 0-9 1-19

Great Plains

Wednesday’s result

Jamestown 66, Dakota Wesleyan 58

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 11-0 20-4

S.D. State 8-4 13-11

Western Ill. 7-5 14-9

St. Thomas 7-6 16-10

N.D. State 6-5 9-14

Kansas City 6-5 10-14

South Dakota 6-6 11-13

Denver 4-8 13-12

Omaha 3-9 7-17

North Dakota 1-10 7-17

Thursday’s results

South Dakota 71, N.D. State 62

St. Thomas 89, Omaha 83

Denver 74, Western Illinois 44

S.D. State 96, North Dakota 73

Halftime: S.D. State 44, North Dakota 35

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Tsotne Tsartsidze 8-13 0-0 18, BJ Omot 6-12 3-5 17, Brady Danielson 4-10 0-0 11, Treysen Eaglestaff 1-7 0-1 3, Jalun Trent 1-3 0-0 2, Matt Norman 6-10 3-3 17, Elijah Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Brian Mathews 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell Sueker 0-1 1-2 1, A’Jahni Levias 0-3 0-0 0, Reid Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 7-11 73

S.D. State -- Matthew Mors 8-9 3-4 23, Zeke Mayo 4-10 5-5 14, Matt Dentlinger 6-8 0-0 13, William Kyle III 6-9 0-0 12, Matt Mims 4-8 0-0 11, Charlie Easley 4-5 0-0 11, Alex Arians 2-6 0-0 6, Broden Lien 2-3 0-0 4, Aaron Fiegan 1-1 0-0 2, Tanner Te Slaa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-60 8-9 96

Three-pointers -- UND 10-32 (Tsartsidze 2-4, Omot 2-6, Danielson 3-8, Eaglestaff 1-6, Norman 2-5, Brooks 0-1, Levias 0-2), SDSU 14-24 (Mors 4-5, Mayo 1-5, Dentlinger 1-1, Mims 3-6, Easley 3-3, Arians 2-2, Lien 0-1, Te Slaa 0-1); Rebounds -- UND 25 (Tsartsidze 10, Omot 5, Danielson 1, Eaglestaff 3, Trent 1, Mathews 1, Sueker 1, Levias 2, Grant 1), SDSU 37 (Mors 5, Mayo 10, Dentlinger 5, Kyle III 7, Mims 2, Easley 1, Arians 3, Lien 3, TEAM 1); Assists -- UND 12 (Tsartsidze 2, Omot 3, Danielson 1, Eaglestaff 2, Trent 2, Brooks 1, Levias 1), SDSU 16 (Mors 3, Mayo 6, Dentlinger 1, Kyle III 1, Easley 1, Arians 4); Turnovers -- UND 6 (Danielson 1, Eaglestaff 3, Trent 1, Norman 1), SDSU 10 (Mayo 4, Dentlinger 1, Mims 1, Easley 1, Lien 2, Te Slaa 1)

Big Ten

Wednesday’s result

Rutgers 90, Minnesota 55

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

MSU Moor. 13-3 18-4

Northern St. 13-3 17-5

Sioux Falls 11-5 16-6

Minn. Duluth 11-5 15-7

Wayne State 10-6 15-7

Upper Iowa 10-6 13-9

Bemidji State 9-7 14-8

SW Minn. St. 9-7 13-8

MSU Mankato 8-8 14-8

Augustana 7-9 11-11

Winona St. 6-10 11-10

UMary 6-10 10-10

Minot State 6-10 9-11

St. Cloud St. 4-12 7-14

Con.-STPl 4-12 6-16

UM Crook 1-15 2-20

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 7-1 17-4

Viterbo 6-2 12-9

Bellevue 5-3 13-9

Dickinson St. 5-3 9-12

Valley City St. 4-4 11-11

Dakota State 3-5 9-13

Waldorf 2-6 6-14

Presentation 0-8 5-15

Great Plains

Wednesday’s result

Jamestown 84, Dakota Wesleyan 71

Men’s hockey

Thursday’s result

Sacred Heart 4, American International 2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 19 poll

1. Minnesota (27 first-place votes) 677 total points, 20-7-1 overall record

2. Quinnipiac (2) 622, 20-3-3

3. Boston (3) 603, 19-6-0

4. Denver (2) 576, 20-7-0

5. St. Cloud State 543, 18-8-0

6. Michigan 542, 16-9-1

7. Ohio State 446, 16-9-1

8. Harvard 423, 15-5-1

9. Penn State 421, 18-9-1

10. Western Michigan 389, 17-10-0

11. Cornell 316, 13-7-1

12. Michigan Tech 289, 18-7-4

13. MSU Mankato 285, 18-9-1

14. UConn 241, 16-8-3

15. UMass-Lowell 108, 15-9-1

16. Omaha 99, 14-10-0

17. Notre Dame 97, 13-12-3

18. Merrimack 95, 16-10-1

19. Michigan State 93, 13-13-2

20. Northeastern 89, 12-9-3

Others receiving votes: RIT 82, Providence 27, North Dakota 20, Alaska-Fairbanks 18, Minnesota Duluth 12, UMass 10, Boston College 6, Bemidji State 4, Colgate 1

Women’s hockey

Thursday’s result

Northeastern 4, New Hampshire 1

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 20 poll

1. Ohio State (13 first-place votes) 277 total points, 24-2-2 overall record

2. Yale (5) 268, 21-1-1

3. Minnesota (1) 250, 22-3-2

4. Colgate 219 , 22-4-1

5. Northeastern 201, 24-2-1

6. Quinnipiac 197, 24-5-0

7. Minnesota Duluth 175, 19-8-1

8. Wisconsin 166, 20-7-1

9. Clarkson 128, 21-7-2

10. Penn State 119, 20-8-2

11. Providence 75, 18-8-4

12. Cornell 74, 12-9-2

13. Vermont 70, 18-10-1

14. St. Cloud State 28, 15-14-0

15. UConn 20, 16-10-3

Others receiving votes: Boston College 8, MSU Mankato 8, Princeton 4, Maine 3

Women’s tennis

Thursday’s result

Minnesota Crookston 4, Bemidji State 3

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC preseason coaches’ poll

1. Augustana (11 first-place votes) 121 total points

2. MSU Mankato (1) 103

3. Winona State 91

4. UMary 90

5. Southwest Minnesota State 88

6. Sioux Falls 71

7. Bemidji State 57

8. St. Cloud State and MSU Moorhead 43

10. Upper Iowa and Minnesota Duluth 35

12. Minnesota Crookston 15