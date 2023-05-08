Sunday's local scoreboard for May 7

Prep softball

Saturday’s results

Sacred Heart 2, Red Lake Falls 1

Fargo South 12, Devils Lake 8

Fargo North 18, Fargo South 5

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Bismarck Century 0

Kindred 12, Blackduck 2

Kindred 10, Norman County East/UH 0

Crookston 13, Bagley 8

Norman County East/UH 9, Crookston 2

Norman County East/UH 9, Blackduck 6

Thief River Falls-Goodridge 9, Maple Lake 5

Sauk Rapids-Rice 14, Thief River Falls-Goodridge 4

Roseau 14, Sebeka 0

Roseau 13, Frazee 7

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 17, Indus 2

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 15, Pine River-Backus 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5, Pequot Lakes 0

Badger-Greenbush-MR 19, Crookston 0

BAD 6(10)0 30 --19 13 0

CRO 000 0X --0 2 5

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Dani Kresl

Highlights -- BGMR: McKenzie Dahl R, Jordan Lee 1x4, 2R, Kinsley Hanson 2x3, 2R, 5 RBI, HR, Jaci Hanson 2x3, 3R, Cassie Dahl 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, Teagan Landsrud 3x4, 3R, 7 RBI, HR, Quinn Vacura 1x3, 2R, Kailey Hanson 2x3, 2 RBI, Tessany Blazek R, RBI, Elizabeth Gust 2R; CRO: Dani Kresl 2x2

Badger-Greenbush-MR 16, Bagley 1

BAG 000 1 --1 0 4

BAD (10)40 2 --16 9 0

WP: Tessany Blazek, LP: Brooke

Highlights -- B: M. Hoie R, Katelyn Umpula RBI; BGMR: Blazek 1x2, 2R, 5 SO, McKenzie Dahl 1x1, 3R, Jordan Lee R, 2 RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 1x1, R, Kinsley Hanson 2x4, 2R, 6 RBI, Cassie Dahl R, Teagan Landsrud 1x1, 2R, RBI, HR, Quinn Vacura 2x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Kailey Hanson 2R

Badger-Greenbush-MR 16, Kindred 0

KIN 000 0 --0 1 6

BAD 961 X --16 11 0

WP: Hanson; LP: D. Ratin

Highlights -- KIN: Ratin 4 SO, M. Fuxa 1x2; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 2x3, 3R, 2 RBI, Jordan Lee 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, Kinsley Hanson 1x2, R, 2 RBI, Jaci Hanson 1x2, 2 RBI, Cassie Dahl R, Quinn Vacura 2x3, 2R, RBI, Kailey Hanson 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x3, 2R, Zairyn Wimpfheimer R, Sarah Pulk R

Prep baseball

Saturday’s results

Fargo North 8, Red River 4

Wahpeton 12-5, Valley City 7-13

Hillsboro-Central Valley 11, Thief River Falls-Goodridge 5

Mandan at Fargo Davies, canceled

EGF Senior High 6, Red Lake County 5

EGF 010 300 11 --6 9 1

RLC 300 200 00 --5 13 1

WP: C. McDonald; LP: #20

Highlights -- EGF: N. Frize 1x4, RBI, D. Carpenter 1x4, R, T. Nowacki 2R, C. Schmiedeberg 2x4, R, C. Kofstad 1x4, R, RBI, J. Van Eps 1x4, R, 2 RBI, 7 SO, L. Anderson 1x2, RBI, H. Varnson 1x2, R, RBI; RLC: #24 1x5, R, #20 3x5, 2R, #9 4x5, 2R, 2 RBI, #6 2x4, 2 RBI, #2 1x4, RBI

Thompson 11, Hatton-Northwood 4

H-N 102 001 0 --4 4 2

THO 200 126 X --11 8 3

WP: B. Tyce; LP: D. Carpenter

Highlights -- HN: Carpenter 2R, 4 SO, M. Steinbrink R, H. Frederick 2x3, 2 RBI, H. Twete RBI; T: Tyce RBI, 4 SO, B. Gibson 1x4, R, B. Wolfgram 2x4, 2R, RBI, T. Schumacher 1x2, 3R, RBI, R. Berberich R, D. Overby 2x2, R, 2 RBI, S. O'Hearn R, RBI, J. Muhs 2x4, R, J. Gustafson R

Thompson 6, Central Cass 5

C-C 002 001 20 --5 3 2

THO 000 410 01 --6 7 3

WP: D. Odenbach; LP: J. Parker

Highlights -- CC: L. Braaten 1x2, 2R, S. Kobbervig 2x4, R, 2 RBI, M. Bosse R, E. Buhr R; T: Odenbach 10 SO, B. Gibson 1x4, 2 RBI, T. Schumacher 1x3, 2R, R. Berberich 2x4, R, W. Welke 1x3, R, RBI, D. Overby 1x4, R, RBI, Tyce R, S. O'Hearn 1x4, RBI, J. Muhs RBI

Langdon-E-M 10, Thompson 0

LEM 432 10 --10 11 0

THO 000 00 --0 2 3

WP: J. Romfo; LP: B. Gibson

Highlights -- LEM: J. Romfo 1x4, 2R, 4 SO, C. Tetrault 1x3, R, M. Romfo 2x2, 3R, RBI, T. Romfo 2x3, 2R, RBI, D. Hein 3x4, R, 5 RBI, G. Goodman R, P. Rime 1x2, RBI; T: T. Schumacher 1x2, S. O'Hearn 1x1

May-Port-CG 7, Northern Cass 6

N-C 100 122 0 --6 7 1

MAY O31 300 X --7 6 1

WP: Lucas Fugleberg; LP: Parker Anderson

Highlights -- NC: Matthew Metzger RBI, Jacob Oase 1x3, R, Keegan Neva 2x3, 3R, Trey Husar 3x4, R, 4 RBI, Gage Hanson R, Carter Wadeson 1x4, RBI; MPCG: Marshall Judisch 2x2, R, 2B, Jake Hutter 1x4, 2 RBI, Lucas Fugleberg 1x4, 2 RBI, 2B, Landon Koenig 1x4, 2 RBI, 6 SO, Walker McGillis R, Andrew Aarsvold R, Marshall Kloster 1x2, R, Bryce Juliuson R, Alex Aarsvold R

Girls soccer

Saturday’s result

Fargo North 0, WF Sheyenne 0, tie

Girls tennis

Saturday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Mandan 2

Minot 8, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

College softball

Sunday’s results

Minnesota 2, Michigan 0

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 3, Omaha

Minnesota 13, Michigan 10

Dakota State 10, Mayville State 6

Valley City State 12, Dickinson State 10

North Dakota 9, Western Illinois 4

WIU 000 004 0 --4 12 2

UND 202 005 X --9 13 0

WP: Makaela Carr; LP: Rodriguez

Highlights -- WIU: Alvarez 1x4, 2 RBI, Drager 3x4, R, Ketcherside 1x4, R, RBI, Foote 2x2, R, RBI, Boone 1x2, R; UND: Madi Moore 1x3, R, Katie Joten 3x4, 3R, 2 RBI, Cassie Castaneda 3x4, 3R, 3 RBI, Mariah Peters 1x3, 2 RBI, Isabella Haslett 1x4, RBI, Taya Hopfauf 1x3, R, Angie Dumlao 1x3, RBI, Brooklyn Morris R

Summit League

Summit League championship tournament

In Brookings

Wednesday’s first round

No. 5 North Dakota vs. No. 4 South Dakota, 2 p.m.; No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

No. 1 S.D. State vs. North Dakota/South Dakota winner, 11 a.m.; No. 2 Omaha vs. N.D. State/Kansas City winner, 1:30 p.m.

Loser-out, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

Championship semifinals, 1 p.m.

Loser-out, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at 3:30 p.m.)

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC championship tournament

In Rochester, Minn.

Saturday’s results

Loser-out

Augustana 4, St. Cloud State 3

Championship

Minnesota Duluth 9, Augustana 0

NSIC All-Conference

First team

Augustana -- Kennedy Buckman, Andrea Cain, Torri Chute, Liz Dierks, Abby Lien, Lexi Lander and Delaney Young; Minnesota Duluth -- Lauren Dixon, Nicole Schmitt and Sidney Zavoral;

MSU Mankato -- McKayla Armbruster; MSU Moorhead -- Mackenzie Gallagher and Avery Steffen; Sioux Falls -- Kylie Madrid, Lexie Swift and Kait Van Der Zwaag; Winona State -- Abbie Hlas, Marissa Mullen and Libby Neveau

Second team

Augustana -- Hailey Houston; Concordia-St. Paul -- Annalise Scamehorn; Minnesota Duluth -- Kiana Bender and Kat Burkhardt; MSU Mankato -- Madi Newman, Sydney Nielsen, Kylie Sullivan and Ellie Tallman; Sioux Falls -- Kennedy Thomas; Southwest Minnesota State -- Abby Russell; St. Cloud State -- Jasmin Estrada, Trinity Junker, Raven Vanden Langenberg and Holly Weinberger; Upper Iowa -- Laila Pelds; Wayne State -- Kim Vidlak; Winona State -- Teaghen Amwoza, Carly Engelhardt, Savannah Serdynski and Abby Smith

Gold Glove team

Winona State -- Abby Smith, Logan Anderson, Teaghen Amwoza, Libby Neveau and Abbie Hlas; Sioux Falls -- Kait Van Der Zwaag; MSU Mankato -- Madi Newman; Augustana -- Liz Dierks; Concordia-St. Paul -- Alexus Houston

Individual awards

Player of the year -- Torri Chut, Augustana

Pitcher of the year -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth

Freshman of the year -- Andrea Cain, Augustana

Newcomer of the year -- Lexi Lander, Augustana

Coach of the year -- Mike Armitage, MSU Moorhead

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA All-Conference

First team

Mayville State -- Sami Reding; Valley City State -- Maddy Zander, Riley Perryman, Ashlynne Copinga and Sierra Crocker; Dickinson State -- Ari Martinez, Dallis Mitchell and Rhea Paiva; Bellevue -- Lauren Jurek, Savannah Gunn, Reese Floro, Liana McMurtry, Katie Cunningham and Ashley Young; Dakota State -- Michelle Evdos, Mackenzie Sims and Carrington Entringer; Viterbo -- Morgan James and Marissa Carter-Olson; Presentation -- Cassy Loa

Second team

Mayville State -- Sam Shumway; Valley City State -- Ashlyn Diemert, Joelle Lamontagne, Alyssa DePoorter, Marissa Hawkins and Andrea Rodriguez; Dickinson State -- Hailey Enriquez and Hannah McFarland; Dakota State -- Rosie Philop; Waldorf -- Brooke Hickey; Presentation -- Sarah Shevenell

Individual awards

Pitcher of the year -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue

Player of the year -- Reese Floro, Bellevue

Newcomer of the year -- Maddy Zander, Valley City State

Coach of the year -- Erin Skinner, Presentation

College baseball

Sunday’s results

N.D. State 10, Northern Colorado 0

Michigan 4, Minnesota 1

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 18, Northern Colorado 3

Minnesota 4, Michigan 2

Minnesota Crookston 11, Southwest Minnesota State 6

Minot State 9, Bemidji State 8

UMary 13, Minnesota Duluth 7

Wayne State at St. Cloud State, canceled

Mayville State 17, Presentation 4

Valley City State 11, Viterbo 1

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA championship tournament

Saturday’s results

Loser-out first round

Mayville State 17, Presentation 4

Valley City State 11, Viterbo 1

Championship quarterfinals

Bellevue 7, Dickinson State 3

Dakota State 13, Waldorf 7

Sunday’s results

Loser-out

Dickinson State 5, Valley City State 2

Waldorf 10, Mayville State 5

Mayville State 10, Dickinson State 5

Championship semifinals

Bellevue 7, Dakota State 1

Monday’s games

Loser-out

Mayville State vs. Dakota State, 11 a.m.

Championship

Bellevue vs. Dakota State/Mayville State winner, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)