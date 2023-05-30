Sunday's local scoreboard for May 29
Featuring N.D. Class A state girls tennis tournament pairings, N.D. state prep track and field tournament results, Minn. Section 8A and 8AA prep softball tournament schedules, and much more!
Prep track and field
N.D. Class B boys
Saturday’s final results
Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored
1. Kindred 124; 2. Bowman County 101; 3. Hillsboro/Central Valley 86; 4. Carrington 36; 5. Shiloh Christian 35; 6. Dickinson Trinity 32; 7. Lisbon 29; 8. Hazen 23; 9. North Star 22; 10. May-Port-CG 17
Boys individual top 8
300 hurdles: 1. Trey Heinrich, Kindred, 39.97; 2. Logan Weninger, Carrington, 40.39; 3. Tyler Syverstson, Garrison, 40.45; 4. Jack Koppelsloen, Beulah, 40.75; 5. Kason Buchholz, Hillsboro/CV, 41.21; 6. Tallen Thorson, Harvey/Wells County, 41.53; 7. Boeden Greenley, Lisbon, 43.08; 8. Isaac Johnson, Northern Cass, 44.37
100: 1. Avery Harms, Shiloh Christian, 11.20; 2. Xander Rath, Kindred, 11.28; 3. John Kaldor, Hillsboro/CV, 11.29; 4. Tyson Enget, Powers Lake, 11.32; 5. Izaak Kudrna, Dickinson Trinity, 11.35; 6. Connor Knatterud, New Rockford, 11.37; 7. Eric Martin, Velva-Drake/Anamoose, 11.37; 8. Masen Allmaras, Kindred, 11.63
4x200 relay: 1. Hillsboro/Central Valley (Micah Longthorne, Henry Nelson, Kason Buchholz, John Kaldor) 1:30.32; 2. Fargo Oak Grove (Cole Ohnstad, Rylee Bakkegard, Spencer Schumacher, Kai Zabel) 1:30.73; 3. Hazen (Bradyn Braithwaite, Mark Lora, Wyatt Grueneich, Jaran Reinhardt) 1:31.43; 4. Dickinson Trinity (Gage Glaser, Izaak Kudrna, Luke Shobe, Jake Shobe)1:31.85; 5. Rugby (Kristian Fritz, Cole Fahnestock, Logan Gronvold, William Lundberg) 1:31.90; 6. Kindred (Jorgen Swenson, Masen Allmaras, Charlie Biewer, Xander Rath) 1:32.28; 7. New Rockford-Sheyenne (Porter Granger, Trevor Waldo, Easton Benz, Connor Knatterud) 1:33.10; 8. Northern Cass (Reed Volden, Isaac Johnson, Andrew Schenck, Matthew Hoppe) 1:33.20
400: 1. Logan Weninger, Carrington, 49.71; 2. Henry Nelson, Hillsboro/CV, 49.74; 3. Jaran Reinhardt, Hazen, 50.83; 4. Luke Shobe, Dickinson Trinity, 51.37; 5. Andrew Eichhorst, Central McLean, 51.38; 6. Jack Koppelsloen, Beulah, 51.98; 7. Cole Fahnestock, Rugby, 52.35; 8. Isaac Johnson, Northern Cass, 52.42
110 hurdles: 1. Trey Heinrich, Kindred, 14.55; 2. Tallen Thorson, Harvey/Wells County, 15.22; 3. Colton Tapson, Lisbon, 15.65; 4. Kason Buchholz, Hillsboro/CV, 15.68; 5. Tyler Syverstson, Garrison, 15.81; 6. Logan Gronvold, Rugby, 15.87; 7. John Marshall, Southern McLean, 16.08; 8. Gunner Thielges, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 16.18
200: 1. Avery Harms, Shiloh Christian, 22.72; 2. Tyson Enget, Powers Lake, 22.80; 3. Logan Weninger, Carrington, 22.89; 4. Xander Rath, Kindred, 22.94; 5. Henry Nelson, Hillsboro/CV, 22.96; 6. Kai Zabel, Fargo Oak Grove, 23.07; 7. Izaak Kudrna, Dickinson Trinity, 23.16
800: 1. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County, 1:57.84; 2. Christian Brist, Hillsboro/CV, 2:00.13; 3. Keaton Olson, Kindred, 2:00.20; 4. Jonah Njos, Bowman County, 2:00.39; 5. Austin Wanner, Bowman County, 2:00.72; 6. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County, 2:00.91; 7. Gavin Lambourn, Bowman County, 2:02.21; 8. Jack Koppelsloen, Beulah, 2:02.22
4x100 relay: 1 Kindred ( Charlie Biewer, Xander Rath, Cam Schwartzwalter, Masen Allmaras) 43.65; 2. Shiloh Christian (Kyler Klein, Avery Harms, Gabe Schager, Darrick Even) 44.41; 3. Hazen (Kaison Kaylor, Jaran Reinhardt, Mark Lora, Bradyn Braithwaite) 44.57; 4. New Rockford-Sheyenne (Porter Granger, Trevor Waldo, Easton Benz, Connor Knatterud) 44.62; 5. Bowman County (Nathan Dix, Bishop Duffield, Bohden Duffield, Roman Fossum) 44.73; 6. Fargo Oak Grove (Jack Bier, Cole Ohnstad, Spencer Schumacher, Rylee Bakkegard) 44.86; 7. Hillsboro/Central Valley (Kason Buchholz, Peter Dryburgh, Riley Olsen, John Kaldor) 44.96; 8. Powers Lake-Burke Central (Tyson Enget, Jaden Bullinger, Michael Crowder, Joston Grubb) 45.09
4x400 relay: 1. Hillsboro/Central Valley (Micah Longthorne, Rylan Buchholz, Christian Brist, Henry Nelson) 3:28.51; 2. Bowman County (Nathan Dix, Bishop Duffield, Bohden Duffield, Taylor Wanner) 3:30.51; 3. Lisbon (Boeden Greeley, Mike Nelson, Levi Sveum, Lincoln Adair) 3:31.17; 4. Carrington (Jaxon Schaefer, McKade Zink, Ryder Bickett, Logan Weninger) 3:32.32; 5. Central McLean (Cade Kjelstrup, Gavin Haraseth, Morgan Maxwell, Andrew Eichhorst) 3:32.48; 6. Stanley (DJ Johnson, Cal Sorenson, Ethyn Jessen, Gabriel Cartwright) 3:36.49; 7. Shiloh Christian (Joey Desir, Kaden Fuller, Carter Seifert, Kyler Klein) 3:36.78; 8. Fargo Oak Grove (Cole Ohnstad, Will Ness, Kai Zabel, Rylee Bakkegard) 3:37.41
Triple jump: 1. Jaylin Fulin-Ross, Des Lacs-Burlington, 43-7; 2. Nick Hansen, Sargent County, 43-2.75; 3. Trey Husar, Northern Cass, 43-2.25; 4. Connor Kerzmann, Garrison, 43-1.5; 5. Xyler Carlson, May-Port-CG, 42-7; 6. Presley Peraza, Kindred, 42-6; 7. Will Mickelson, Glen-Ullin/Hebron, 42-2.75; 8. Kaison Kaylor, Hazen, 41-9
Javelin: 1. Levi Reis, Ellendale, 182-7; 2. Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro/CV, 173-2; 3. Brody Schneibel, Rugby, 171-4; 4. Gus Bohmbach, Killdeer, 164-6; 5. Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 160-0; 6. Kayl Sieg, Harvey/Wells County, 158-6; 7. Jack Hynek, Stanley, 158-5; 8. Jayden Bailey, Heart River, 156-11
Senior athletes of the year -- Austin Wanner, Bowman County, and Jack Packer, Kindred
Coach of the year -- Jon Jahner, Bowman County
N.D. Class B girls
Saturday’s final results
Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored
T1. Central McLean and Central Cass 46; 3. New Rockford-Sheyenne 44; T4. Bowman County and Carrington 38; 6. Des Lacs-Burlington 36; 7. Fargo Oak Grove 35; 8. Hatton-Northwood 32; 9. Lisbon 31; 10. Rugby 30
Girls individual top 8
300 hurdles: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 41.48; 2. Elsa Ingebrigtson, Kindred, 45.37; 3. Elizabeth Fedje, Drayton, 45.45; 4. Adyson Gerbig, Bowman County, 46.25; 5.Karli Klein, Garrison, 46.51; 6. Brynley Differding, Lisbon, 46.70; 7. Jenna Koppelsloen, Beulah, 47.22; 8. Emma Muggli, Oakes, 47.27
100: 1. Elise Wisnewski, Central Cass, 12.05; 2. Anya Olson, Velva-Drake/Anamoose, 12.34; 3. Ella Olson, Fargo Oak Grove, 12.35; 4. Alexis Tompkins, Grafton, 12.62; 5. Jocelyn Aasen, Northern Cass, 12.69; 6. Decontee Smith, Central Cass, 12.71; 7. Camryn Adams, Hatton-Northwood, 12.72; 8. Grace Lemar, Central Cass, 12.72
4x200 relay: 1. Bowman County (Adyson Gerbig, Sophia Headley, Landyn Gerbig, Quin Andrews) 1:45.02; 2. Central Cass (Mayzee Jacobson, Grace Lemar, Olivia Siverson, Decontee Smith) 1:45.83; 3. Beulah (Jenna Koppelsloen, Aisha Zaffino, Taryn Askim, Paige Hetzler) 1:46.05; 4. Lisbon (Brynley Differding, Brea Sweet, Kendra Differding, Kodi Lautt) 1:46.19; 5. Shiloh Christian (Dedra Wood, Brooklyn Fuller, Emma Duffy, Aliya Schock) 1:46.58; 6. Dickinson Trinity (Serenity Pavlicek, Kate Glaser, Anna Clifton, Helena Pavek) 1:48.20; 7. Fargo Oak Grove (Aspyn Kjos, Taylor Christenson, Ellie Machayya, Aubrey Lindteigen) 1:48.70; 8. Kindred (Ali Henke, Lexi Ogren, Peyton Gette, Elsa Ingebrigtson) 1:48.85
400: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 56.56; 2. Brea Sweet, Lisbon, 58.29; 3. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington, 1:00.08; 4. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby, 1:00.44; 5. Kinsey Pedersen, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 1:00.45; 6. Morgan Snyder, Central McLean, 1:00.60; 7. Aliya Schock, Shiloh Christian, 1:00.72; 8. Elizabeth Fedje, Drayton, 1:00.84
100 hurdles: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 14.36; 2. Elsa Ingebrigtson, Kindred, 15.65; 3. Emma Muggli, Oakes, 15.70; 4. Jenna Koppelsloen, Beulah, 15.92; 5. Karli Klein, Garrison, 16.08; 6. Maggie Hauk, Trenton, 16.20; 7. Zoey Heid, Grant County, 16.24; 8. Kate Bradner, May-Port-CG, 16.30
200: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 23.94; 2. Elise Wisnewski, Central Cass, 24.26; 3. Ella Olson, Fargo Oak Grove, 25.30; 4. Adyson Gerbig, Bowman County, 25.56; 5. Anya Olson, Velva-Drake/Anamoose, 25.61; 6. Alexis Tompkins, Grafton, 25.81; 7. Aliya Schock, Shiloh Christian, 26.21; 8. Paige Hetzler, Beulah, 26.47
800: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington, 2:17.67; 2. Jordyn Thorson, Southern McLean, 2:19.11; 3. Madison Johnson, Carrington, 2:21.24; 4. Addie Miller, Killdeer, 2:22.14; 5. Jaci Fischer, Bowman County, 2:23.56; 6. Morgan Snyder, Central McLean, 2:24.00; 7. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian, 2:24.24; 8. Brooklyn Hanson, Fargo Oak Grove, 2:24.26
4x100 relay: 1. Central Cass (Mayzee Jacobson, Decontee Smith, Grace Lemar, Elise Wisnewski) 48.86; 2. Beulah (Taryn Askim, Jenna Koppelsloen, Aisha Zaffino, Paige Hetzler) 49.92; 3. Fargo Oak Grove (Aspyn Kjos, Aubrey Lindteigen, Ellie Machayya, Taylor Christenson) 50.11; 4. May-Port-CG (Brooklyn Groth, Kate Bradner, Carissa Mueller, Nora Braaten) 51.01; 5. Northern Cass (MaKayla Allmaras, Kayla Tretter, Cady Evenson, Jocelyn Aasen) 51.22; 6. Bottineau (Logyn Simpson, Sophia Abdurrahman, Kylie Simpson, Morgan Schweitzer) 51.29; 7. Lisbon (Mona Kuylee, Kodi Lautt, Kendra Differding, Brynley Differding) 51.51; 8. Kindred (Ivy Trenbeath, Ali Henke, Lexi Ogren, Peyton Gette) 52.06
4x400 relay: 1. Central McLean (Anna Skachenko, Leah Jacobson, Natalie Whitcomb, Morgan Snyder) 4:02.84; 2. Lisbon (Kendra Differding, Brea Sweet, Brynley Differding, Kodi Lautt) 4:03.07; 3. Bowman County (Adyson Gerbig, Landyn Gerbig, Sophia Headley, Jaci Fischer) 4:08.61; 4. Carrington (Mercedes Lura, Isabel Wendel, Edyn Hoornaert, Madison Johnson) 4:10.00; 5. Kindred (Ali Henke, Lexi Ogren, Elsa Ingebrigtson, Peyton Gette) 4:12.36; 6. Edgeley/Kulm (Jaelyn Bertsch, Norah Entzi, Mataeya Mathern, Betsy Huber) 4:14.23; 7. Bottineau (Hallie Nero, Kylie Simpson, Erin Guariglia, Morgan Schweitzer) 4:14.63; 8. May-Port-CG (Brooklyn Groth, Kaiza Carlson, Kayla Knudsvig, Kate Bradner) 4:15.21
Triple jump: 1. Kennedy Harter, Kidder County, 37-2; 2. Kylie Simpson, Bottineau, 35-10.5; 3. Adlyn Eng, Central McLean, 35-0.25; 4. Anna Nasset, Hettinger County, 34-6.5; 5. Emma Muggli, Oakes, 34-6.5; 6. Cora Badding, Langdon, 34-4.75; 7. Ashley Martodam, Rugby, 34-3.25; 8. Ella Fossen, Benson County, 34-0.5
Javelin: 1. Daisy Sparrow, Central McLean, 124-0; 2. Genevieve Gruba, Enderlin, 123-5; 3. Ainsley McLain, Grafton, 118-6; 4. Meredith, Romfo, Langdon, 115-10; 5. Ava Peterson, New Rockford, 110-6; 6. Hannah Thiel, New Salem-Almont 110-6; 7. Anna Schatz, Grant County, 110-2; 8. Alana Anderson, Sargent County, 109-11
Senior athlete of the year -- Kennedy Harter, Kidder County
Coach of the year -- Elliot Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne
N.D. Class A boys
Saturday’s final results
Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored
1. Bismarck Century 121.5; 2. Bismarck Legacy 109; 3. Bismarck 95; 4. Fargo South 58; 5. Fargo Davies 51; 6. Williston 50; 7. Minot 47.5; 8. Grand Forks Red River 47; 9. Grand Forks Central 32; 10. West Fargo Sheyenne 24
Boys individual top 8
300 hurdles: 1. Jeran McNichols, Bismarck, 38.87; 2. Rivers Martin, Century, 38.90; 3. Soren Kaster, WF Sheyenne, 39.26; 4. Ethan Dennis, Watford City, 39.88; 5. Dominick Giggee, Mandan, 39.94; 6. Lukas Heydt, Red River, 40.18; 7. Drew Henriksen, Bismarck 40.32; 8. Aiden Sagaser, Legacy, 40.73
100: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Legacy, 10.66; 2. Talen Farland, Legacy, 10.72; 3. Reece Snow, Legacy, 10.75; 4. Jeran McNichols, Bismarck, 10.76; 5. Nathan Mathern, Legacy, 10.84; 6. Hudson Schroeder, Bismarck, 10.92; 7. Caleb Severson, Red River, 10.93; 8. Tyson Ruzicka, Minot, 11.01
4x200 relay: 1. Fargo South (Aiden Bourke, Justin Zulu, A’Johntez Moore, Austin Zulu) 1:26.75; 2. Legacy (Reece Snow, Zayden Horne, Evan Hoffer, Nathan Mathern) 1:27.43; 3. St. Mary’s (Cameron Nasland, Colby Fleck, Isaac Duppong, Ethan Brintnell) 1:29.55; 4. Century (Peyton Arndt, Jaxon Birst, Michael Twardowski, Rivers Martin) 1:29.67; 5. Dickinson (Christian Bowden, Kaiden Richter, Blake Weller, Braden Meschke) 1:30.03; 6. Fargo Davies (Joshua Beil, Grant Tschosik, Golden Deebom, Eric Benson) 1:30.21; 7. Minot (Tyson Ruzicka, Michael George, Grayson Schaeffer, Zach Brown) 1:30.59; 8. GF Red River (Mikey Mallory, Jaden Chine, Brody Andrade, Amir Dorudian) 1:30.87
400: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Legacy, 48.55; 2. Justin Zulu, Fargo South, 49.08; 3. Austin Zulu, Fargo South, 49.45; 4. Talen Farland, Legacy, 49.82; 5. Josh Berger, Century, 49.97; 6. Tristan Quibell, Fargo South, 50.54; 7. Cayden Kraft, Legacy, 50.59; 8. Ethan Brintnell, St. Mary’s, 50.84
110 hurdles: 1. Brooks Turner, Century, 13.69; 2. Ryan Brynjolfson, Century, 14.44; 3. Trey Knoke, Fargo North, 14.76; 4. Dominick Giggee, Mandan, 14.99; 5. Lukas Heydt, Red River, 15.00; 6. Noah Bares, Century, 15.10; 7. Anthony Brown, Minot, 15.33; 8. Nicholas Pegors, Legacy, 15.39
200: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Legacy, 21.26; 2. Talen Farland, Legacy, 21.41; 3. Justin Zulu, Fargo South, 21.63; 4. Austin Zulu, Fargo South, 21.73; 5. Reece Snow, Legacy, 21.80; 6. Nathan Mathern, Legacy, 21.83; 7. Brooks Turner, Century, 21.84; 8. Colby Fleck, St. Mary’s, 22.03
800: 1. Ethan Moe, Williston, 1:51.98; 2. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central, 1:52.08; 3. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 1:55.26; 4. Drew Rempher, Davies, 1:56.39; 5. Chase Knoll, Legacy, 1:56.65; 6. Dawson Balzer, Bismarck, 1:56.77; 7. Josh Berger, Century, 1:57.05; 8. Ivan Askim, Williston, 1:57.20
4x100 relay: 1. Legacy (Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Evan Hoffer, Nathan Mathern) 41.79; 2. Bismarck (Deegan Staudinger, Jeran McNichols, Chaz Ohlsen, Hudson Schroeder) 42.29; 3. WF Sheyenne (Abel Gartei, Kye Schlichting, Ethan Raan, Ty Schlichting) 42.43; 4. Davies (Isaac Schumacher, Nick Hasbargen, Thomas Schreiner, Jackson Greff) 42.70; 5. Century (Jordan Kellogg, Ryan Brynjolfson, Peyton Arndt, Rivers Martin) 43.23; 6. Fargo South (Aiden Bourke, A’Johntez Moore, George Hanesbard, James Gaden) 43.35; 7. Minot (Anthony Brown, Michael George, Camden Backman, Tyson Ruzicka) 43-36; 8. Fargo North (Sam Adams-Vandal, Peder Haugo, Clay Koenig, Aden Nojang) 43.61
4x400 relay: 1. Fargo South (Justin Zulu, Tristan Quibell, Aiden Bourke, Austin Zulu) 3:21.53; 2. Century (Jaxon Birst, Michael Twardoski, Cyan Sorenson, Josh Berger) 3:25.86; 3. Bismarck (Jeran McNichols, Dawson Balzer, Preston Lemar, Drew Henriksen) 3:26.32; 4. Red River (Grant Hoffarth, Caleb Severson, Brody Andrade, Lukas Heydt) 3:26.64; 5. Mandan (Trinity Anderson, Karsten Hegney, Nolan Johnson, Timol Walters) 3:26.77; 6. Davies (Jaray Touray, Golden Deebom, Drew Rempher, Joshua Beil) 3:26.82; 7. WF Sheyenne (Paul Plueddeman, Soren Kaster, Dylan Beyl, Deandrey Ansah) 3:28.29; 8. Williston (JD Williams, Ethan Moe, Malaki Sik, Fynn Krenz) 3:28.56
Pole vault: 1. Bennett Carlson, Dickinson, 14-0; 2. Adam Nychyporuk, Legacy, 13-9; 3. Drew Mitzel, Bismarck, 13-6; T4. Keaton Reinke, Minot, and Lucas Meyer, Century, 13-6; 6. Holden Will, Legacy, 13-3; 7. Jack Kouba, Red River, 13-0; 8. Andrew Withuski, Wahpeton, 13-0
Triple jump: 1. John Williams III, Minot, 46-5; 2. Anthony Brown, Minot, 46-1.5; 3. Grayson Schaeffer, Minot, 45-11.5; 4. A’Johntez Moore, Fargo South, 45-6; 5. Isaiah Gaye, Red River, 44-7; 6. Golden Deebom, Davies, 44-2.5; 7. Jaden Middleton, Fargo South, 43-10.5; 8. Aaron Cutshall, Watford City, 43-10.25
Senior athlete of the year -- Dylan McGlothlin, Bismarck Legacy
Coach of the year -- Jeff Bakke, Red River
N.D. Class A girls
Saturday’s final results
Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored
1. Fargo Davies 120.50; 2. Grand Forks Red River 64.25; 3. Bismarck 63; 4. West Fargo 63; 5. Century 55; 6. Minot 48; 7. Legacy 39.50; 8. Watford City 39; 9. West Fargo Sheyenne 36; 10. St. Mary’s 34
Girls individual top 8
300 hurdles: 1. Kate Laqua, Davies, 44.18; 2. Bernadette Belzer, Jamestown, 45.93; 3. Julia Skari, Jamestown, 46.01; 4. Jane Donat, Davies, 46.26; 5. Aspen Eslinger, Legacy, 46.32; 6. Sophie Brakke, Red River, 46.38; 7. Brenna Curl, St. Mary’s, 46.58; 8. Yolanda Nabwe, Jamestown, 46.78
100: 1. Cece Deebom, Davies, 12.07; 2. Michelle Gee, West Fargo, 12.16; 3. Paige Renschler, Fargo Shanley, 12.33; 4. Faith Brown, Minot, 12.34; 5. Kia Ray, WF Sheyenne, 12.45; 6. Karina Olson, Valley City, 12.47; 7. Jazmin Barry, Dickinson, 12.58; 8. Rachel Nwankwo, Minot, 12.66
4x200 relay: 1. Century (Ashlyn Buchholz, Hannah Herbel, Elydia Symens, Eden Fridley) 1:42.92; 2. Minot (Faith Brown, Eve Knutson, Maicee Burke, Emily Mattern) 1:43.13; 3. Davies (Sanie Gayflor, Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Alimath Salou) 1:43.43; 4. Legacy (Cambree Volk, Adison Sagaser, Jemimah Guenther, Alyssa Eckroth) 1:44.83; 5. Shanley (Odura Isaac, Clara Robin, Mesiku Hakim, Paige Renschler) 1:46.36; 6. West Fargo Horace (Olivia Schock, Evangeline Sappington, Sydney Bailey, Isabella Nygaard) 1:47.37; 7. WF Sheyenne (Kia Ray, Naomi Nhial, Mika Wadeson, Avary Fitzpatrick) 1:47.58; 8. Bismarck (Cambrie Fischer, Jilian Quale, Ajaye Gill, Aubrey Kleser) 1:47.96
400: 1. Jocelyn Schiller, Red River, 57.99; 2. Michelle Gee, West Fargo, 58.40; 3. Kate Laqua, Davies, 58.76; 4. Fallon Sampsel, Watford City, 59.32; 5. Emily Mattern, Minot, 59.41; 6. Jaida Fobb, Wahpeton, 1:00.13; 7. Mesiku Hakim, Shanley, 1:00.48; 8. Evangeline Sappington, West Fargo Horace, 1:00.86
100 hurdles: 1. Cece Deebom, Davies, 14.55; 2. Yolanda Nabwe, Jamestown, 14.66; 3. Samantha Gustafson, West Fargo, 15.00; 4. Elyse Gulsvig, Davies, 15.28; 5. Anna Lyles, Mandan, 15.51; 6. Sophie Brakke, Red River, 15.55; 7. Julia Skari, Jamestown, 15.65; 8. Axumite Wren James, Fargo South, 15.76
200: 1. Cece Deebom, Davies, 24.54; 2. Michelle Gee, West Fargo, 25.06; 3. Faith Brown, Minot, 25.19; 4. Paige Renschler, Shanley, 25.48; 5. Kate Laqua, Davies, 25.53; 6. Eden Fridley, Century, 25.72; 7. Jazmin Barry, Dickinson, 25.79; 8. Cambree Volk, Legacy, 25.99
800: 1. Lauren Dosch, Red River, 2:13.33; 2. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 2:15.21; 3. Eva Selensky, St. Mary’s, 2:17.00; 4. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo, 2:18.23; 5. Morgan Hartze, Red River, 2:18.33; 6. Reagan Berg, Valley City, 2:18.92; 7. Greta Goven, Valley City, 2:19.83; 8. Taya Fettig, Bismarck, 2:20.53
4x100 relay: 1. Fargo Davies (Alimath Salou, Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Cece Deebom) 47.97; 2. Minot (Faith Brown, Makayla Whitfield, Rachel Nwankwo, Maicee Burke) 48.31; 3. Century (Ashlyn Buchholz, Reese Turner, Hannah Herbel, Elydia Symens) 49.53; 4. Jamestown (Allysah Larson, Bernadette Belzer, Julia Skari, Yolanda Nabwe) 49.65; 5. WF Sheyenne (Mika Wadeson, Avary Fitzpatrick, Rebecca Witherspoon, Kia Ray) 49.99; 6. Dickinson (Jayden Atkins, Emily Ash, Xeia Schneider, Kamora Phillips) 50.18; 7. Bismarck (Cambrie Fischer, Jilian Quale, Emmery Schmitz, Ajaye Gill) 50.76; 8. Legacy (Stephe Adams, Adison Sagaser, Whitney Welk, Machaela Pochant) 51.03
4x400 relay: 1. Grand Forks Red River (Morgan Hartze, Lauren Dosch, Emily Nelson, Jocelyn Schiller) 3:58.82; 2. Fargo Davies (Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Ava Graf, Kate Laqua) 3:59.91; 3. Watford City (Fallon Sampsel, Lauren Melland, Darbie Moberg, Jaelyn Ogle) 4:06.19; 4. Century (Leah Herbel, Emerson House, Hannah Herbel, Eden Fridley) 4:07.42; 5. WF Sheyenne (Jersey Lang, Naomi Nhial, Olivia Beschorner, Avary Fitzpatrick) 4:08.51; 6. Legacy (Whitney Welk, Alyssa Eckroth, Jemimah Guenther, Aspen Eslinger) 4:09.04; 7. St. Mary’s (Katee Hollenbeck, Abigail Eberle, Hattie Roemmich, Alexis Gerving) 4:10.50; 8. Minot (Nevaeh Perez-Coleman, Eve Knutson, Maicee Burke, Emily Mattern) 4:10.93
Javelin: 1. Ella Weippert, Red River, 136-4; 2. Alexis Gerving, St. Mary’s, 128-6; 3. Mya Sheldon, Mandan, 127-7; 4. Camille Deringer, Davies, 123-4; 5. Morgan Johnson-Colbert, Bismarck, 121-0; 6. Cambrie Fischer, Bismarck, 118-9; 7. Cayla Sailer, Davies, 113-7; 8. Emma Bontjes, Wahpeton, 110-2
High jump: 1. Adison Sagaser, Legacy, 5-5; 2. Jordyn Rood, Bismarck, 5-4; 3. Sannie Yeanay, Sheyenne, 5-1; 4. Camryn Ulmer, Mandan, 5-1; 5. Alexis Heinle, Century, 5-1; T6. Macie Crane, Legacy, and Jaida Fobb, Wahpeton, 5-1; T8. Jocelynne Hoefs, Red River, Kendra Hall, Williston, Camille Deringer, Davies, and Fallon Passanante, Davies, 4-11
Senior athlete of the year -- Cece Deebom, Fargo Davies
Coach of the year -- Tim Kolsrud and Dale Colby, Bismarck
Girls soccer
N.D. state tournament
At Fargo Davies High School
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, noon
No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.
No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 2:15 p.m.
Fargo Shanley (No. 2 East) vs. Mandan (No. 3 West) 6:45 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.
Championship semifinals, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Fifth place, 11 a.m.
Third place, 1:15 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
N.D. East Region
All-EDC team
Madison Barnick, Sophie Bjerke, Kaia Davidson, Jordyn Lane, Leigton Roberson, Ashlyn Sands, Fargo Davies; Solei Berg, Earth Wild, Fargo North; Gracie Sauvageau, Fargo South; Madisyn McLaughlin, GF Central; Addison Fargo, GF Red River; Aubrey Dew, Moly Flaherty, Ella Frisk, Mia Metzger, Shanley; Halle Crockett, Hannah Shern, Taylor VanWinkle, West Fargo; Lindsey Erickson, Elise Foell, Tenley McMenamy, Morgan Valvo, West Fargo Sheyenne
Senior athlete of the year – Ella Frisk, Shanley
Coach of the year – Nick Christianson, Fargo Davies
Prep softball
N.D. East Region tournament
At West Fargo High School
Saturday’s results
State qualifiers
GF Central 11, Fargo North 7
West Fargo Sheyenne 16, Fargo Davies 0
EDC championship
West Fargo 5, Red River 1
N.D. East Region All-Conference team
Red River -- Jocelyn Berg Rylie McQuillan and Ella Speidel; GF Central -- Sadie Hillman; West Fargo Sheyenne -- MaKenna Alexander, Kate Geiszler and Kyra Narum; West Fargo -- Courtney Docktor, Sydney Dye, Emma Johnson, Katelyn Kackman and Mara Lick; Fargo North -- Olivia Kalbus and Kenleigh Fischer and Jada Purdy; Valley City -- Bailey Leroux; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo Horace -- Tristyn Struck
Senior athlete of the year -- Emma Johnson, West Fargo
Coach of the year -- Hannah-Rose Rodriquez, Red River
N.D. Class A tournament
At Tharaldson Park in Fargo
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 11 a.m.
No. 3 West Jamestown vs. No. 2 East Red River, 35 minutes after first game ends
No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 4 p.m.
No. 1 East West Fargo vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Century, 35 minutes after third game ends
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends
Saturday, June 3
Fifth place, 10 a.m.
Third place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship, 3 p.m.
N.D. Class B tournament
In Minot
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson (second random draw), 11 a.m.
No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean (third random draw), 35 minutes after first game ends
No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark (first random draw), 4 p.m.
No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-CG, 35 minutes after third game ends
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Seventh place, 10 a.m.
Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends
Championship, 4 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s games
In Greenbush
Elimination bracket, Mahnomen-Waubun vs. East Polk, 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
At highest seed
Championship, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Tuesday’s games
In Frazee
Consolation semifinals
Barnesville vs. Park Rapids; Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Thief River Falls, 2 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Hawley, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
In Frazee
Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Scheels All-Star Series
East All-Stars
Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen
Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley
West All-Stars
Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen
Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton
Prep baseball
N.D. East Region tournament
At John Randall Field in Wahpeton
Saturday’s results
State qualifiers
West Fargo Sheyenne 10, Fargo Davies 0
Fargo North 4, Fargo Shanley 1
Championship
Wahpeton 7, West Fargo 4
N.D. East Region All-Conference team
GF Central -- Cole Barta; Red River -- Brett Feller; Devils Lake -- Benjamin Larson; Wahpeton -- Caden Kappes and Jackson Fliflet; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Caleb Duerr, Trey Stocker and Jackson Glienke; Fargo Shanley -- Jordan Leininger, Landon Meier, Adam Leininger and Tommy Simon; West Fargo -- Caleb Anderson, Brady Medina and Wrigley Gunderson; Fargo North -- Connor Holm and Charlie Kalbrener; Fargo Davies -- Carsen Barta
Senior athlete of the year -- Cole Barta, GF Central
Coach of the year -- Ryan Bodell, West Fargo Sheyenne
N.D. Class B tournament
Thursday’s quarterfinals, in Minot
Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.; LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Shiloh Christian, 35 minutes after Game 1
Thompson vs. Minot Ryan, 4:30 p.m. North Star vs. Central Cass, 35 minutes after Game 3
N.D. Class A state tournament
At Young Field, West Fargo
Thursday’s quarterfinals
East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Legacy, 11:30 a.m.
West No. 2 Bismarck Century vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 35 minutes after previous game ends
West No. 1 Mandan vs. East No. 4 Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.
East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Jamestown, 35 minutes after previous game ends
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends
Saturday, June 3
Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.
Third place, 35 minutes after fifth place game ends
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s games
Play-in round
No. 9 Kelliher-Northome vs. No. 8 Bagley (in Fosston)
First round
No. 9 Kelliher-Northome/No. 8 Bagley winner at No. 1 Fosston
No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Blackduck
No. 6 Win-E-Mac at No. 3 Lake of the Woods
No. 7 Lake Park-Audubon at No. 2 Norman County East/UH
No. 8 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at No. 1 Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
No. 5 Fertile-Beltrami at No. 4 Red Lake County (in Red Lake Falls)
No. 6 Northern Freeze at No. 3 Ada-Borup/West
No. 7 Kittson County Central at No. 2 West Marshall (in Argyle)
Thursday’s games
Second round
At Bemidji State and in Ada, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Bemidji State and in Ada, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
At Bemidji State
Semifinals, 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
At Bemidji State
Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Girls tennis
EDC individual tournament
At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts
Saturday’s final results
Singles
1. Sarea Gu, West Fargo Sheyenne; 2. Madeline Abbott, Fargo Shanley; 3. Paige McCormick, Fargo Davies; 4. Liz Comings, Wahpeton; 5. Alyssa Sommerfeld, West Fargo Sheyenne; 6. Kate Hinschberger, Red River; 7. Lizzie Hardies, Fargo North; 8. Kellen Taragos, Fargo North
Doubles
1. Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck, Valley City; 2. Farrah Spicer and Addison Lommen, Red River; 3. Tanis Lee and Grace Wanzek, Fargo Davies; 4. Madi Stauss and Magdalene Spicer, GF Central; 5. Kailee Nielson and Georgia Zaun, Valley City; 6. Jayne Thompson and Shireen Durrani, West Fargo Sheyenne; 7. Gianna Blue and Jennifer Wang, GF Central; 8. Lily Wicklow and Melody Jiang, Fargo Davies
N.D. East Region All-Conference team
GF Central -- Madi Stauss and Magdalene Spicer; Red River -- Farrah Spicer and Addison Lommen; Wahpeton -- Elizabeth Comings; Valley City -- Breck Sufficool, Abby Martineck and Kailee Nielson; Fargo Shanley -- Madeline Abbott and Mary Wolf; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Sarea Gu and Alyssa Sommerfeld; Fargo Davies -- Paige McCormick and Tanis Lee; Fargo North -- Kellen Taragos
Outstanding senior athlete -- Elizabeth Comings, Wahpeton; Farrah Spicer, Red River; Magdalene Spicer, GF Central
Coach of the year -- Matt Fuka, GF Central
N.D. Class A Dual tournament
At Choice Health and Fitness and Grand Forks area courts
Thursday’s quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies
East No. 2 GF Central vs. West No. 3 Bismarck
East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Century
West No. 2 Bismarck Legacy vs. East No. 3 Valley City
Semifinals, 1 p.m.
Consolation semifinals, at Wynne Tennis Courts
At championship semifinals, at Choice Health and Fitness
Team places
Fifth place, 4:30 p.m. at Wynne Tennis Courts
Third place, 4:30 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness
Championship, 6 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness
Auto racing
Greenbush Race Park
Saturday’s results
NLRA Late Models
Feature -- 1. Shane Edginton, 2. Cole Schill, 3. Mike Greseth, 4. Tyler Peterson, 5. Bryce Sward
Modifieds
Feature -- 1. Aaron Blacklance, 2. Tyler Peterson, 3. Joseph Thomas, 4. Ward Imrie, 5. Dustin Wahl
Streets
Feature -- 1. John Halvorson, 2. John Current, 3. Greg Jose, 4. Terry Blacklance, 5. Jeremy Gust
Midwest Modifieds
Feature -- 1. Justin Olson, 2. Dylan McCaughan, 3. Chris Edmonds, 4. Aaron Blacklance, 5. Hunter Hougard
Pure Stocks
Feature -- 1. Billy Binkley, 2. Macey Anderson, 3. Caylyn Binkley, 4. Dusty Caspers, 5. Austin Brekkestran
4 Cylinders
Feature -- 1. Shannon George, 2. Kalin Honer, 3. Waylon Current, 4. Jason Hunter, 5. Gordon Hunter
Devils Lake Speedway
Saturday’s results
Pure Stocks
First heat -- 1. Tate Bullis, 2. Cory Vetsch, 3. Austin Harris, 4. Jadyn Mack
Feature -- 1. Vetsch, 2. Harris
WISSOTA Street Stocks
First heat -- 1. Trey Hess, 2. Tucker Pederson, 3. Stoney Kruk, 4. Seth Klostreich, 5. Kasey Ussatis
Feature -- 1. Pederson, 2. Hess, 3. Ussatis, 4. Klostreich
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
First heat -- 1. Austin Hunter, 2. Jory Berg, 3. Randy Thompson, 4. Jason Schuh, 5. Brody Kraft
Feature -- 1. Berg, 2. Thompson, 3. Schuh, 4. Kraft
Lightning Sprints
First heat -- 1. Matthew Taves, 2. Kate Taves, 3. Alan Truscinski, 4. Mark Williams, 5. Evan Yanish
Second heat -- 1. Jason Berg, 2. Kelsi Pederson, 3. Alex Truscinski, 4. Travis Surerus
Feature -- 1. Pederson, 2. M. Taves, 3. Berg, 4. Ala. Truscinski, 5. Ale. Truscinski, 6. Williams, 7. Surerus
College baseball
Summit League tournament
In Fargo
Saturday’s championship
Oral Roberts 12, S.D. State 4
