Sunday's local scoreboard for May 28

Prep track and field

N.D. Class B boys

Saturday’s final results

Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored

1. Kindred 124; 2. Bowman County 101; 3. Hillsboro/Central Valley 86; 4. Carrington 36; 5. Shiloh Christian 35; 6. Dickinson Trinity 32; 7. Lisbon 29; 8. Hazen 23; 9. North Star 22; 10. May-Port-CG 17

Boys individual top 8

300 hurdles: 1. Trey Heinrich, Kindred, 39.97; 2. Logan Weninger, Carrington, 40.39; 3. Tyler Syverstson, Garrison, 40.45; 4. Jack Koppelsloen, Beulah, 40.75; 5. Kason Buchholz, Hillsboro/CV, 41.21; 6. Tallen Thorson, Harvey/Wells County, 41.53; 7. Boeden Greenley, Lisbon, 43.08; 8. Isaac Johnson, Northern Cass, 44.37

100: 1. Avery Harms, Shiloh Christian, 11.20; 2. Xander Rath, Kindred, 11.28; 3. John Kaldor, Hillsboro/CV, 11.29; 4. Tyson Enget, Powers Lake, 11.32; 5. Izaak Kudrna, Dickinson Trinity, 11.35; 6. Connor Knatterud, New Rockford, 11.37; 7. Eric Martin, Velva-Drake/Anamoose, 11.37; 8. Masen Allmaras, Kindred, 11.63

4x200 relay: 1. Hillsboro/Central Valley (Micah Longthorne, Henry Nelson, Kason Buchholz, John Kaldor) 1:30.32; 2. Fargo Oak Grove (Cole Ohnstad, Rylee Bakkegard, Spencer Schumacher, Kai Zabel) 1:30.73; 3. Hazen (Bradyn Braithwaite, Mark Lora, Wyatt Grueneich, Jaran Reinhardt) 1:31.43; 4. Dickinson Trinity (Gage Glaser, Izaak Kudrna, Luke Shobe, Jake Shobe)1:31.85; 5. Rugby (Kristian Fritz, Cole Fahnestock, Logan Gronvold, William Lundberg) 1:31.90; 6. Kindred (Jorgen Swenson, Masen Allmaras, Charlie Biewer, Xander Rath) 1:32.28; 7. New Rockford-Sheyenne (Porter Granger, Trevor Waldo, Easton Benz, Connor Knatterud) 1:33.10; 8. Northern Cass (Reed Volden, Isaac Johnson, Andrew Schenck, Matthew Hoppe) 1:33.20

400: 1. Logan Weninger, Carrington, 49.71; 2. Henry Nelson, Hillsboro/CV, 49.74; 3. Jaran Reinhardt, Hazen, 50.83; 4. Luke Shobe, Dickinson Trinity, 51.37; 5. Andrew Eichhorst, Central McLean, 51.38; 6. Jack Koppelsloen, Beulah, 51.98; 7. Cole Fahnestock, Rugby, 52.35; 8. Isaac Johnson, Northern Cass, 52.42

110 hurdles: 1. Trey Heinrich, Kindred, 14.55; 2. Tallen Thorson, Harvey/Wells County, 15.22; 3. Colton Tapson, Lisbon, 15.65; 4. Kason Buchholz, Hillsboro/CV, 15.68; 5. Tyler Syverstson, Garrison, 15.81; 6. Logan Gronvold, Rugby, 15.87; 7. John Marshall, Southern McLean, 16.08; 8. Gunner Thielges, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 16.18

200: 1. Avery Harms, Shiloh Christian, 22.72; 2. Tyson Enget, Powers Lake, 22.80; 3. Logan Weninger, Carrington, 22.89; 4. Xander Rath, Kindred, 22.94; 5. Henry Nelson, Hillsboro/CV, 22.96; 6. Kai Zabel, Fargo Oak Grove, 23.07; 7. Izaak Kudrna, Dickinson Trinity, 23.16

800: 1. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County, 1:57.84; 2. Christian Brist, Hillsboro/CV, 2:00.13; 3. Keaton Olson, Kindred, 2:00.20; 4. Jonah Njos, Bowman County, 2:00.39; 5. Austin Wanner, Bowman County, 2:00.72; 6. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County, 2:00.91; 7. Gavin Lambourn, Bowman County, 2:02.21; 8. Jack Koppelsloen, Beulah, 2:02.22

4x100 relay: 1 Kindred ( Charlie Biewer, Xander Rath, Cam Schwartzwalter, Masen Allmaras) 43.65; 2. Shiloh Christian (Kyler Klein, Avery Harms, Gabe Schager, Darrick Even) 44.41; 3. Hazen (Kaison Kaylor, Jaran Reinhardt, Mark Lora, Bradyn Braithwaite) 44.57; 4. New Rockford-Sheyenne (Porter Granger, Trevor Waldo, Easton Benz, Connor Knatterud) 44.62; 5. Bowman County (Nathan Dix, Bishop Duffield, Bohden Duffield, Roman Fossum) 44.73; 6. Fargo Oak Grove (Jack Bier, Cole Ohnstad, Spencer Schumacher, Rylee Bakkegard) 44.86; 7. Hillsboro/Central Valley (Kason Buchholz, Peter Dryburgh, Riley Olsen, John Kaldor) 44.96; 8. Powers Lake-Burke Central (Tyson Enget, Jaden Bullinger, Michael Crowder, Joston Grubb) 45.09

4x400 relay: 1. Hillsboro/Central Valley (Micah Longthorne, Rylan Buchholz, Christian Brist, Henry Nelson) 3:28.51; 2. Bowman County (Nathan Dix, Bishop Duffield, Bohden Duffield, Taylor Wanner) 3:30.51; 3. Lisbon (Boeden Greeley, Mike Nelson, Levi Sveum, Lincoln Adair) 3:31.17; 4. Carrington (Jaxon Schaefer, McKade Zink, Ryder Bickett, Logan Weninger) 3:32.32; 5. Central McLean (Cade Kjelstrup, Gavin Haraseth, Morgan Maxwell, Andrew Eichhorst) 3:32.48; 6. Stanley (DJ Johnson, Cal Sorenson, Ethyn Jessen, Gabriel Cartwright) 3:36.49; 7. Shiloh Christian (Joey Desir, Kaden Fuller, Carter Seifert, Kyler Klein) 3:36.78; 8. Fargo Oak Grove (Cole Ohnstad, Will Ness, Kai Zabel, Rylee Bakkegard) 3:37.41

Triple jump: 1. Jaylin Fulin-Ross, Des Lacs-Burlington, 43-7; 2. Nick Hansen, Sargent County, 43-2.75; 3. Trey Husar, Northern Cass, 43-2.25; 4. Connor Kerzmann, Garrison, 43-1.5; 5. Xyler Carlson, May-Port-CG, 42-7; 6. Presley Peraza, Kindred, 42-6; 7. Will Mickelson, Glen-Ullin/Hebron, 42-2.75; 8. Kaison Kaylor, Hazen, 41-9

Javelin: 1. Levi Reis, Ellendale, 182-7; 2. Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro/CV, 173-2; 3. Brody Schneibel, Rugby, 171-4; 4. Gus Bohmbach, Killdeer, 164-6; 5. Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 160-0; 6. Kayl Sieg, Harvey/Wells County, 158-6; 7. Jack Hynek, Stanley, 158-5; 8. Jayden Bailey, Heart River, 156-11

Senior athletes of the year -- Austin Wanner, Bowman County, and Jack Packer, Kindred

Coach of the year -- Jon Jahner, Bowman County

N.D. Class B girls

Saturday’s final results

Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored

T1. Central McLean and Central Cass 46; 3. New Rockford-Sheyenne 44; T4. Bowman County and Carrington 38; 6. Des Lacs-Burlington 36; 7. Fargo Oak Grove 35; 8. Hatton-Northwood 32; 9. Lisbon 31; 10. Rugby 30

Girls individual top 8

300 hurdles: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 41.48; 2. Elsa Ingebrigtson, Kindred, 45.37; 3. Elizabeth Fedje, Drayton, 45.45; 4. Adyson Gerbig, Bowman County, 46.25; 5.Karli Klein, Garrison, 46.51; 6. Brynley Differding, Lisbon, 46.70; 7. Jenna Koppelsloen, Beulah, 47.22; 8. Emma Muggli, Oakes, 47.27

100: 1. Elise Wisnewski, Central Cass, 12.05; 2. Anya Olson, Velva-Drake/Anamoose, 12.34; 3. Ella Olson, Fargo Oak Grove, 12.35; 4. Alexis Tompkins, Grafton, 12.62; 5. Jocelyn Aasen, Northern Cass, 12.69; 6. Decontee Smith, Central Cass, 12.71; 7. Camryn Adams, Hatton-Northwood, 12.72; 8. Grace Lemar, Central Cass, 12.72

4x200 relay: 1. Bowman County (Adyson Gerbig, Sophia Headley, Landyn Gerbig, Quin Andrews) 1:45.02; 2. Central Cass (Mayzee Jacobson, Grace Lemar, Olivia Siverson, Decontee Smith) 1:45.83; 3. Beulah (Jenna Koppelsloen, Aisha Zaffino, Taryn Askim, Paige Hetzler) 1:46.05; 4. Lisbon (Brynley Differding, Brea Sweet, Kendra Differding, Kodi Lautt) 1:46.19; 5. Shiloh Christian (Dedra Wood, Brooklyn Fuller, Emma Duffy, Aliya Schock) 1:46.58; 6. Dickinson Trinity (Serenity Pavlicek, Kate Glaser, Anna Clifton, Helena Pavek) 1:48.20; 7. Fargo Oak Grove (Aspyn Kjos, Taylor Christenson, Ellie Machayya, Aubrey Lindteigen) 1:48.70; 8. Kindred (Ali Henke, Lexi Ogren, Peyton Gette, Elsa Ingebrigtson) 1:48.85

400: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 56.56; 2. Brea Sweet, Lisbon, 58.29; 3. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington, 1:00.08; 4. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby, 1:00.44; 5. Kinsey Pedersen, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 1:00.45; 6. Morgan Snyder, Central McLean, 1:00.60; 7. Aliya Schock, Shiloh Christian, 1:00.72; 8. Elizabeth Fedje, Drayton, 1:00.84

100 hurdles: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 14.36; 2. Elsa Ingebrigtson, Kindred, 15.65; 3. Emma Muggli, Oakes, 15.70; 4. Jenna Koppelsloen, Beulah, 15.92; 5. Karli Klein, Garrison, 16.08; 6. Maggie Hauk, Trenton, 16.20; 7. Zoey Heid, Grant County, 16.24; 8. Kate Bradner, May-Port-CG, 16.30

200: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 23.94; 2. Elise Wisnewski, Central Cass, 24.26; 3. Ella Olson, Fargo Oak Grove, 25.30; 4. Adyson Gerbig, Bowman County, 25.56; 5. Anya Olson, Velva-Drake/Anamoose, 25.61; 6. Alexis Tompkins, Grafton, 25.81; 7. Aliya Schock, Shiloh Christian, 26.21; 8. Paige Hetzler, Beulah, 26.47

800: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington, 2:17.67; 2. Jordyn Thorson, Southern McLean, 2:19.11; 3. Madison Johnson, Carrington, 2:21.24; 4. Addie Miller, Killdeer, 2:22.14; 5. Jaci Fischer, Bowman County, 2:23.56; 6. Morgan Snyder, Central McLean, 2:24.00; 7. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian, 2:24.24; 8. Brooklyn Hanson, Fargo Oak Grove, 2:24.26

4x100 relay: 1. Central Cass (Mayzee Jacobson, Decontee Smith, Grace Lemar, Elise Wisnewski) 48.86; 2. Beulah (Taryn Askim, Jenna Koppelsloen, Aisha Zaffino, Paige Hetzler) 49.92; 3. Fargo Oak Grove (Aspyn Kjos, Aubrey Lindteigen, Ellie Machayya, Taylor Christenson) 50.11; 4. May-Port-CG (Brooklyn Groth, Kate Bradner, Carissa Mueller, Nora Braaten) 51.01; 5. Northern Cass (MaKayla Allmaras, Kayla Tretter, Cady Evenson, Jocelyn Aasen) 51.22; 6. Bottineau (Logyn Simpson, Sophia Abdurrahman, Kylie Simpson, Morgan Schweitzer) 51.29; 7. Lisbon (Mona Kuylee, Kodi Lautt, Kendra Differding, Brynley Differding) 51.51; 8. Kindred (Ivy Trenbeath, Ali Henke, Lexi Ogren, Peyton Gette) 52.06

4x400 relay: 1. Central McLean (Anna Skachenko, Leah Jacobson, Natalie Whitcomb, Morgan Snyder) 4:02.84; 2. Lisbon (Kendra Differding, Brea Sweet, Brynley Differding, Kodi Lautt) 4:03.07; 3. Bowman County (Adyson Gerbig, Landyn Gerbig, Sophia Headley, Jaci Fischer) 4:08.61; 4. Carrington (Mercedes Lura, Isabel Wendel, Edyn Hoornaert, Madison Johnson) 4:10.00; 5. Kindred (Ali Henke, Lexi Ogren, Elsa Ingebrigtson, Peyton Gette) 4:12.36; 6. Edgeley/Kulm (Jaelyn Bertsch, Norah Entzi, Mataeya Mathern, Betsy Huber) 4:14.23; 7. Bottineau (Hallie Nero, Kylie Simpson, Erin Guariglia, Morgan Schweitzer) 4:14.63; 8. May-Port-CG (Brooklyn Groth, Kaiza Carlson, Kayla Knudsvig, Kate Bradner) 4:15.21

Triple jump: 1. Kennedy Harter, Kidder County, 37-2; 2. Kylie Simpson, Bottineau, 35-10.5; 3. Adlyn Eng, Central McLean, 35-0.25; 4. Anna Nasset, Hettinger County, 34-6.5; 5. Emma Muggli, Oakes, 34-6.5; 6. Cora Badding, Langdon, 34-4.75; 7. Ashley Martodam, Rugby, 34-3.25; 8. Ella Fossen, Benson County, 34-0.5

Javelin: 1. Daisy Sparrow, Central McLean, 124-0; 2. Genevieve Gruba, Enderlin, 123-5; 3. Ainsley McLain, Grafton, 118-6; 4. Meredith, Romfo, Langdon, 115-10; 5. Ava Peterson, New Rockford, 110-6; 6. Hannah Thiel, New Salem-Almont 110-6; 7. Anna Schatz, Grant County, 110-2; 8. Alana Anderson, Sargent County, 109-11

Senior athlete of the year -- Kennedy Harter, Kidder County

Coach of the year -- Elliot Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne

N.D. Class A boys

Saturday’s final results

Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored

1. Bismarck Century 121.5; 2. Bismarck Legacy 109; 3. Bismarck 95; 4. Fargo South 58; 5. Fargo Davies 51; 6. Williston 50; 7. Minot 47.5; 8. Grand Forks Red River 47; 9. Grand Forks Central 32; 10. West Fargo Sheyenne 24

Boys individual top 8

300 hurdles: 1. Jeran McNichols, Bismarck, 38.87; 2. Rivers Martin, Century, 38.90; 3. Soren Kaster, WF Sheyenne, 39.26; 4. Ethan Dennis, Watford City, 39.88; 5. Dominick Giggee, Mandan, 39.94; 6. Lukas Heydt, Red River, 40.18; 7. Drew Henriksen, Bismarck 40.32; 8. Aiden Sagaser, Legacy, 40.73

100: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Legacy, 10.66; 2. Talen Farland, Legacy, 10.72; 3. Reece Snow, Legacy, 10.75; 4. Jeran McNichols, Bismarck, 10.76; 5. Nathan Mathern, Legacy, 10.84; 6. Hudson Schroeder, Bismarck, 10.92; 7. Caleb Severson, Red River, 10.93; 8. Tyson Ruzicka, Minot, 11.01

4x200 relay: 1. Fargo South (Aiden Bourke, Justin Zulu, A’Johntez Moore, Austin Zulu) 1:26.75; 2. Legacy (Reece Snow, Zayden Horne, Evan Hoffer, Nathan Mathern) 1:27.43; 3. St. Mary’s (Cameron Nasland, Colby Fleck, Isaac Duppong, Ethan Brintnell) 1:29.55; 4. Century (Peyton Arndt, Jaxon Birst, Michael Twardowski, Rivers Martin) 1:29.67; 5. Dickinson (Christian Bowden, Kaiden Richter, Blake Weller, Braden Meschke) 1:30.03; 6. Fargo Davies (Joshua Beil, Grant Tschosik, Golden Deebom, Eric Benson) 1:30.21; 7. Minot (Tyson Ruzicka, Michael George, Grayson Schaeffer, Zach Brown) 1:30.59; 8. GF Red River (Mikey Mallory, Jaden Chine, Brody Andrade, Amir Dorudian) 1:30.87

400: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Legacy, 48.55; 2. Justin Zulu, Fargo South, 49.08; 3. Austin Zulu, Fargo South, 49.45; 4. Talen Farland, Legacy, 49.82; 5. Josh Berger, Century, 49.97; 6. Tristan Quibell, Fargo South, 50.54; 7. Cayden Kraft, Legacy, 50.59; 8. Ethan Brintnell, St. Mary’s, 50.84

110 hurdles: 1. Brooks Turner, Century, 13.69; 2. Ryan Brynjolfson, Century, 14.44; 3. Trey Knoke, Fargo North, 14.76; 4. Dominick Giggee, Mandan, 14.99; 5. Lukas Heydt, Red River, 15.00; 6. Noah Bares, Century, 15.10; 7. Anthony Brown, Minot, 15.33; 8. Nicholas Pegors, Legacy, 15.39

200: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Legacy, 21.26; 2. Talen Farland, Legacy, 21.41; 3. Justin Zulu, Fargo South, 21.63; 4. Austin Zulu, Fargo South, 21.73; 5. Reece Snow, Legacy, 21.80; 6. Nathan Mathern, Legacy, 21.83; 7. Brooks Turner, Century, 21.84; 8. Colby Fleck, St. Mary’s, 22.03

800: 1. Ethan Moe, Williston, 1:51.98; 2. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central, 1:52.08; 3. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 1:55.26; 4. Drew Rempher, Davies, 1:56.39; 5. Chase Knoll, Legacy, 1:56.65; 6. Dawson Balzer, Bismarck, 1:56.77; 7. Josh Berger, Century, 1:57.05; 8. Ivan Askim, Williston, 1:57.20

4x100 relay: 1. Legacy (Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Evan Hoffer, Nathan Mathern) 41.79; 2. Bismarck (Deegan Staudinger, Jeran McNichols, Chaz Ohlsen, Hudson Schroeder) 42.29; 3. WF Sheyenne (Abel Gartei, Kye Schlichting, Ethan Raan, Ty Schlichting) 42.43; 4. Davies (Isaac Schumacher, Nick Hasbargen, Thomas Schreiner, Jackson Greff) 42.70; 5. Century (Jordan Kellogg, Ryan Brynjolfson, Peyton Arndt, Rivers Martin) 43.23; 6. Fargo South (Aiden Bourke, A’Johntez Moore, George Hanesbard, James Gaden) 43.35; 7. Minot (Anthony Brown, Michael George, Camden Backman, Tyson Ruzicka) 43-36; 8. Fargo North (Sam Adams-Vandal, Peder Haugo, Clay Koenig, Aden Nojang) 43.61

4x400 relay: 1. Fargo South (Justin Zulu, Tristan Quibell, Aiden Bourke, Austin Zulu) 3:21.53; 2. Century (Jaxon Birst, Michael Twardoski, Cyan Sorenson, Josh Berger) 3:25.86; 3. Bismarck (Jeran McNichols, Dawson Balzer, Preston Lemar, Drew Henriksen) 3:26.32; 4. Red River (Grant Hoffarth, Caleb Severson, Brody Andrade, Lukas Heydt) 3:26.64; 5. Mandan (Trinity Anderson, Karsten Hegney, Nolan Johnson, Timol Walters) 3:26.77; 6. Davies (Jaray Touray, Golden Deebom, Drew Rempher, Joshua Beil) 3:26.82; 7. WF Sheyenne (Paul Plueddeman, Soren Kaster, Dylan Beyl, Deandrey Ansah) 3:28.29; 8. Williston (JD Williams, Ethan Moe, Malaki Sik, Fynn Krenz) 3:28.56

Pole vault: 1. Bennett Carlson, Dickinson, 14-0; 2. Adam Nychyporuk, Legacy, 13-9; 3. Drew Mitzel, Bismarck, 13-6; T4. Keaton Reinke, Minot, and Lucas Meyer, Century, 13-6; 6. Holden Will, Legacy, 13-3; 7. Jack Kouba, Red River, 13-0; 8. Andrew Withuski, Wahpeton, 13-0

Triple jump: 1. John Williams III, Minot, 46-5; 2. Anthony Brown, Minot, 46-1.5; 3. Grayson Schaeffer, Minot, 45-11.5; 4. A’Johntez Moore, Fargo South, 45-6; 5. Isaiah Gaye, Red River, 44-7; 6. Golden Deebom, Davies, 44-2.5; 7. Jaden Middleton, Fargo South, 43-10.5; 8. Aaron Cutshall, Watford City, 43-10.25

Senior athlete of the year -- Dylan McGlothlin, Bismarck Legacy

Coach of the year -- Jeff Bakke, Red River

N.D. Class A girls

Saturday’s final results

Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored

1. Fargo Davies 120.50; 2. Grand Forks Red River 64.25; 3. Bismarck 63; 4. West Fargo 63; 5. Century 55; 6. Minot 48; 7. Legacy 39.50; 8. Watford City 39; 9. West Fargo Sheyenne 36; 10. St. Mary’s 34

Girls individual top 8

300 hurdles: 1. Kate Laqua, Davies, 44.18; 2. Bernadette Belzer, Jamestown, 45.93; 3. Julia Skari, Jamestown, 46.01; 4. Jane Donat, Davies, 46.26; 5. Aspen Eslinger, Legacy, 46.32; 6. Sophie Brakke, Red River, 46.38; 7. Brenna Curl, St. Mary’s, 46.58; 8. Yolanda Nabwe, Jamestown, 46.78

100: 1. Cece Deebom, Davies, 12.07; 2. Michelle Gee, West Fargo, 12.16; 3. Paige Renschler, Fargo Shanley, 12.33; 4. Faith Brown, Minot, 12.34; 5. Kia Ray, WF Sheyenne, 12.45; 6. Karina Olson, Valley City, 12.47; 7. Jazmin Barry, Dickinson, 12.58; 8. Rachel Nwankwo, Minot, 12.66

4x200 relay: 1. Century (Ashlyn Buchholz, Hannah Herbel, Elydia Symens, Eden Fridley) 1:42.92; 2. Minot (Faith Brown, Eve Knutson, Maicee Burke, Emily Mattern) 1:43.13; 3. Davies (Sanie Gayflor, Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Alimath Salou) 1:43.43; 4. Legacy (Cambree Volk, Adison Sagaser, Jemimah Guenther, Alyssa Eckroth) 1:44.83; 5. Shanley (Odura Isaac, Clara Robin, Mesiku Hakim, Paige Renschler) 1:46.36; 6. West Fargo Horace (Olivia Schock, Evangeline Sappington, Sydney Bailey, Isabella Nygaard) 1:47.37; 7. WF Sheyenne (Kia Ray, Naomi Nhial, Mika Wadeson, Avary Fitzpatrick) 1:47.58; 8. Bismarck (Cambrie Fischer, Jilian Quale, Ajaye Gill, Aubrey Kleser) 1:47.96

400: 1. Jocelyn Schiller, Red River, 57.99; 2. Michelle Gee, West Fargo, 58.40; 3. Kate Laqua, Davies, 58.76; 4. Fallon Sampsel, Watford City, 59.32; 5. Emily Mattern, Minot, 59.41; 6. Jaida Fobb, Wahpeton, 1:00.13; 7. Mesiku Hakim, Shanley, 1:00.48; 8. Evangeline Sappington, West Fargo Horace, 1:00.86

100 hurdles: 1. Cece Deebom, Davies, 14.55; 2. Yolanda Nabwe, Jamestown, 14.66; 3. Samantha Gustafson, West Fargo, 15.00; 4. Elyse Gulsvig, Davies, 15.28; 5. Anna Lyles, Mandan, 15.51; 6. Sophie Brakke, Red River, 15.55; 7. Julia Skari, Jamestown, 15.65; 8. Axumite Wren James, Fargo South, 15.76

200: 1. Cece Deebom, Davies, 24.54; 2. Michelle Gee, West Fargo, 25.06; 3. Faith Brown, Minot, 25.19; 4. Paige Renschler, Shanley, 25.48; 5. Kate Laqua, Davies, 25.53; 6. Eden Fridley, Century, 25.72; 7. Jazmin Barry, Dickinson, 25.79; 8. Cambree Volk, Legacy, 25.99

800: 1. Lauren Dosch, Red River, 2:13.33; 2. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 2:15.21; 3. Eva Selensky, St. Mary’s, 2:17.00; 4. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo, 2:18.23; 5. Morgan Hartze, Red River, 2:18.33; 6. Reagan Berg, Valley City, 2:18.92; 7. Greta Goven, Valley City, 2:19.83; 8. Taya Fettig, Bismarck, 2:20.53

4x100 relay: 1. Fargo Davies (Alimath Salou, Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Cece Deebom) 47.97; 2. Minot (Faith Brown, Makayla Whitfield, Rachel Nwankwo, Maicee Burke) 48.31; 3. Century (Ashlyn Buchholz, Reese Turner, Hannah Herbel, Elydia Symens) 49.53; 4. Jamestown (Allysah Larson, Bernadette Belzer, Julia Skari, Yolanda Nabwe) 49.65; 5. WF Sheyenne (Mika Wadeson, Avary Fitzpatrick, Rebecca Witherspoon, Kia Ray) 49.99; 6. Dickinson (Jayden Atkins, Emily Ash, Xeia Schneider, Kamora Phillips) 50.18; 7. Bismarck (Cambrie Fischer, Jilian Quale, Emmery Schmitz, Ajaye Gill) 50.76; 8. Legacy (Stephe Adams, Adison Sagaser, Whitney Welk, Machaela Pochant) 51.03

4x400 relay: 1. Grand Forks Red River (Morgan Hartze, Lauren Dosch, Emily Nelson, Jocelyn Schiller) 3:58.82; 2. Fargo Davies (Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Ava Graf, Kate Laqua) 3:59.91; 3. Watford City (Fallon Sampsel, Lauren Melland, Darbie Moberg, Jaelyn Ogle) 4:06.19; 4. Century (Leah Herbel, Emerson House, Hannah Herbel, Eden Fridley) 4:07.42; 5. WF Sheyenne (Jersey Lang, Naomi Nhial, Olivia Beschorner, Avary Fitzpatrick) 4:08.51; 6. Legacy (Whitney Welk, Alyssa Eckroth, Jemimah Guenther, Aspen Eslinger) 4:09.04; 7. St. Mary’s (Katee Hollenbeck, Abigail Eberle, Hattie Roemmich, Alexis Gerving) 4:10.50; 8. Minot (Nevaeh Perez-Coleman, Eve Knutson, Maicee Burke, Emily Mattern) 4:10.93

Javelin: 1. Ella Weippert, Red River, 136-4; 2. Alexis Gerving, St. Mary’s, 128-6; 3. Mya Sheldon, Mandan, 127-7; 4. Camille Deringer, Davies, 123-4; 5. Morgan Johnson-Colbert, Bismarck, 121-0; 6. Cambrie Fischer, Bismarck, 118-9; 7. Cayla Sailer, Davies, 113-7; 8. Emma Bontjes, Wahpeton, 110-2

High jump: 1. Adison Sagaser, Legacy, 5-5; 2. Jordyn Rood, Bismarck, 5-4; 3. Sannie Yeanay, Sheyenne, 5-1; 4. Camryn Ulmer, Mandan, 5-1; 5. Alexis Heinle, Century, 5-1; T6. Macie Crane, Legacy, and Jaida Fobb, Wahpeton, 5-1; T8. Jocelynne Hoefs, Red River, Kendra Hall, Williston, Camille Deringer, Davies, and Fallon Passanante, Davies, 4-11

Senior athlete of the year -- Cece Deebom, Fargo Davies

Coach of the year -- Tim Kolsrud and Dale Colby, Bismarck

Girls soccer

N.D. state tournament

At Fargo Davies High School

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, noon

No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.

No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 2:15 p.m.

Fargo Shanley (No. 2 East) vs. Mandan (No. 3 West) 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Fifth place, 11 a.m.

Third place, 1:15 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

N.D. East Region

All-EDC team

Madison Barnick, Sophie Bjerke, Kaia Davidson, Jordyn Lane, Leigton Roberson, Ashlyn Sands, Fargo Davies; Solei Berg, Earth Wild, Fargo North; Gracie Sauvageau, Fargo South; Madisyn McLaughlin, GF Central; Addison Fargo, GF Red River; Aubrey Dew, Moly Flaherty, Ella Frisk, Mia Metzger, Shanley; Halle Crockett, Hannah Shern, Taylor VanWinkle, West Fargo; Lindsey Erickson, Elise Foell, Tenley McMenamy, Morgan Valvo, West Fargo Sheyenne

Senior athlete of the year – Ella Frisk, Shanley

Coach of the year – Nick Christianson, Fargo Davies

Prep softball

N.D. East Region tournament

At West Fargo High School

Saturday’s results

State qualifiers

GF Central 11, Fargo North 7

West Fargo Sheyenne 16, Fargo Davies 0

EDC championship

West Fargo 5, Red River 1

N.D. East Region All-Conference team

Red River -- Jocelyn Berg Rylie McQuillan and Ella Speidel; GF Central -- Sadie Hillman; West Fargo Sheyenne -- MaKenna Alexander, Kate Geiszler and Kyra Narum; West Fargo -- Courtney Docktor, Sydney Dye, Emma Johnson, Katelyn Kackman and Mara Lick; Fargo North -- Olivia Kalbus and Kenleigh Fischer and Jada Purdy; Valley City -- Bailey Leroux; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo Horace -- Tristyn Struck

Senior athlete of the year -- Emma Johnson, West Fargo

Coach of the year -- Hannah-Rose Rodriquez, Red River

N.D. Class A tournament

At Tharaldson Park in Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 11 a.m.

No. 3 West Jamestown vs. No. 2 East Red River, 35 minutes after first game ends

No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 4 p.m.

No. 1 East West Fargo vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Century, 35 minutes after third game ends

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends

Saturday, June 3

Fifth place, 10 a.m.

Third place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship, 3 p.m.

N.D. Class B tournament

In Minot

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson (second random draw), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean (third random draw), 35 minutes after first game ends

No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark (first random draw), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-CG, 35 minutes after third game ends

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Seventh place, 10 a.m.

Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends

Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends

Championship, 4 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday, May 30

In Greenbush

Elimination bracket, Mahnomen-Waubun vs. East Polk, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

At highest seed

Championship, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday, May 30

In Frazee

Consolation semifinals

Barnesville vs. Park Rapids; Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Thief River Falls, 2 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Hawley, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

In Frazee

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Scheels All-Star Series

East All-Stars

Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen

Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley

West All-Stars

Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen

Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton

Prep baseball

N.D. East Region tournament

At John Randall Field in Wahpeton

Saturday’s results

State qualifiers

West Fargo Sheyenne 10, Fargo Davies 0

Fargo North 4, Fargo Shanley 1

Championship

Wahpeton 7, West Fargo 4

N.D. East Region All-Conference team

GF Central -- Cole Barta; Red River -- Brett Feller; Devils Lake -- Benjamin Larson; Wahpeton -- Caden Kappes and Jackson Fliflet; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Caleb Duerr, Trey Stocker and Jackson Glienke; Fargo Shanley -- Jordan Leininger, Landon Meier, Adam Leininger and Tommy Simon; West Fargo -- Caleb Anderson, Brady Medina and Wrigley Gunderson; Fargo North -- Connor Holm and Charlie Kalbrener; Fargo Davies -- Carsen Barta

Senior athlete of the year -- Cole Barta, GF Central

Coach of the year -- Ryan Bodell, West Fargo Sheyenne

N.D. Class B tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals, in Minot

Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.; LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Shiloh Christian, 35 minutes after Game 1

Thompson vs. Minot Ryan, 4:30 p.m. North Star vs. Central Cass, 35 minutes after Game 3

N.D. Class A state tournament

At Young Field, West Fargo

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals

East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Legacy, 11:30 a.m.

West No. 2 Bismarck Century vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 35 minutes after previous game ends

West No. 1 Mandan vs. East No. 4 Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.

East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Jamestown, 35 minutes after previous game ends

Friday, June 2

Consolation semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends

Championship semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends

Saturday, June 3

Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.

Third place, 35 minutes after fifth place game ends

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday, May 30

Play-in round

No. 9 Kelliher-Northome vs. No. 8 Bagley (in Fosston)

First round

No. 9 Kelliher-Northome/No. 8 Bagley winner at No. 1 Fosston

No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Blackduck

No. 6 Win-E-Mac at No. 3 Lake of the Woods

No. 7 Lake Park-Audubon at No. 2 Norman County East/UH

No. 8 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at No. 1 Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Fertile-Beltrami at No. 4 Red Lake County (in Red Lake Falls)

No. 6 Northern Freeze at No. 3 Ada-Borup/West

No. 7 Kittson County Central at No. 2 West Marshall (in Argyle)

Thursday, June 1

Second round

At Bemidji State and in Ada, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Bemidji State and in Ada, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

At Bemidji State

Semifinals, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

At Bemidji State

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Girls tennis

EDC individual tournament

At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts

Saturday’s final results

Singles

1. Sarea Gu, West Fargo Sheyenne; 2. Madeline Abbott, Fargo Shanley; 3. Paige McCormick, Fargo Davies; 4. Liz Comings, Wahpeton; 5. Alyssa Sommerfeld, West Fargo Sheyenne; 6. Kate Hinschberger, Red River; 7. Lizzie Hardies, Fargo North; 8. Kellen Taragos, Fargo North

Doubles

1. Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck, Valley City; 2. Farrah Spicer and Addison Lommen, Red River; 3. Tanis Lee and Grace Wanzek, Fargo Davies; 4. Madi Stauss and Magdalene Spicer, GF Central; 5. Kailee Nielson and Georgia Zaun, Valley City; 6. Jayne Thompson and Shireen Durrani, West Fargo Sheyenne; 7. Gianna Blue and Jennifer Wang, GF Central; 8. Lily Wicklow and Melody Jiang, Fargo Davies

N.D. East Region All-Conference team

GF Central -- Madi Stauss and Magdalene Spicer; Red River -- Farrah Spicer and Addison Lommen; Wahpeton -- Elizabeth Comings; Valley City -- Breck Sufficool, Abby Martineck and Kailee Nielson; Fargo Shanley -- Madeline Abbott and Mary Wolf; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Sarea Gu and Alyssa Sommerfeld; Fargo Davies -- Paige McCormick and Tanis Lee; Fargo North -- Kellen Taragos

Outstanding senior athlete -- Elizabeth Comings, Wahpeton; Farrah Spicer, Red River; Magdalene Spicer, GF Central

Coach of the year -- Matt Fuka, GF Central

N.D. Class A Dual tournament

At Choice Health and Fitness and Grand Forks area courts

Thursday, June 1

Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies

East No. 2 GF Central vs. West No. 3 Bismarck

East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Century

West No. 2 Bismarck Legacy vs. East No. 3 Valley City

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, at Wynne Tennis Courts

At championship semifinals, at Choice Health and Fitness

Team places

Fifth place, 4:30 p.m. at Wynne Tennis Courts

Third place, 4:30 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness

Championship, 6 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness

Auto racing

Greenbush Race Park

Saturday’s results

NLRA Late Models

Feature -- 1. Shane Edginton, 2. Cole Schill, 3. Mike Greseth, 4. Tyler Peterson, 5. Bryce Sward

Modifieds

Feature -- 1. Aaron Blacklance, 2. Tyler Peterson, 3. Joseph Thomas, 4. Ward Imrie, 5. Dustin Wahl

Streets

Feature -- 1. John Halvorson, 2. John Current, 3. Greg Jose, 4. Terry Blacklance, 5. Jeremy Gust

Midwest Modifieds

Feature -- 1. Justin Olson, 2. Dylan McCaughan, 3. Chris Edmonds, 4. Aaron Blacklance, 5. Hunter Hougard

Pure Stocks

Feature -- 1. Billy Binkley, 2. Macey Anderson, 3. Caylyn Binkley, 4. Dusty Caspers, 5. Austin Brekkestran

4 Cylinders

Feature -- 1. Shannon George, 2. Kalin Honer, 3. Waylon Current, 4. Jason Hunter, 5. Gordon Hunter

Devils Lake Speedway

Saturday’s results

Pure Stocks

First heat -- 1. Tate Bullis, 2. Cory Vetsch, 3. Austin Harris, 4. Jadyn Mack

Feature -- 1. Vetsch, 2. Harris

WISSOTA Street Stocks

First heat -- 1. Trey Hess, 2. Tucker Pederson, 3. Stoney Kruk, 4. Seth Klostreich, 5. Kasey Ussatis

Feature -- 1. Pederson, 2. Hess, 3. Ussatis, 4. Klostreich

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

First heat -- 1. Austin Hunter, 2. Jory Berg, 3. Randy Thompson, 4. Jason Schuh, 5. Brody Kraft

Feature -- 1. Berg, 2. Thompson, 3. Schuh, 4. Kraft

Lightning Sprints

First heat -- 1. Matthew Taves, 2. Kate Taves, 3. Alan Truscinski, 4. Mark Williams, 5. Evan Yanish

Second heat -- 1. Jason Berg, 2. Kelsi Pederson, 3. Alex Truscinski, 4. Travis Surerus

Feature -- 1. Pederson, 2. M. Taves, 3. Berg, 4. Ala. Truscinski, 5. Ale. Truscinski, 6. Williams, 7. Surerus

College baseball

Summit League tournament

In Fargo

Saturday’s championship

Oral Roberts 12, S.D. State 4