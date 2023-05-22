Sunday's local scoreboard for May 21
Featuring Minn. Section 8A and 8AA softball tournament pairings, Minn. Section 8A boys tennis team tournament pairings, and much more!
Auto racing
Devils Lake Speedway
Saturday’s results
WISSOTA Street Stocks
First heat -- 1. Stoney Kruk, 2. Kasey Ussatis, 3. Trey Hess, 4. Tucker Pederson, 5. Tate Bullis
Feature -- 1. Kasey Ussatis, 2. Tucker Pederson, 3. Trey Hess, 4. Brian Johanson, 5. Tate Bullis, 6. Stoney Kruk
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
First heat -- 1. Jory Berg, 2. Jamie Dietzler, 3. Jaden Varnson, 4. Austin Hunter, 5. Jason Schuh, 6. Cylen Vargason, 7. Tanner Theis
Feature -- 1. Jory Berg, 2. Tanner Theis, 3. Jaden Varnson, 4. Jamie Dietzler, 5. Jason Schuh, 6. Cylen Vargason
Wingless Sprints
First heat -- 1. Jeremy Lizakowski, 2. Lucas Logue, 3. Brandon Palm, 4. Nick Shirek, 5. Cory Palm
Second heat -- 1. Adam Sobolik, 2. Doug Mccambridge, 3. Steve Nordrum, 4. Myles Tomlinson, 5. Parker Vilandre
Feature -- 1. Adam Sobolik, 2. Jeremy Lizakowski, 3. Brandon Palm, 4. Steve Nordrum, 5. Lucas Logue, 6. Myles Tomlinson, 7. Nick Shirek, 8. Cory Palm, 9. Parker Vilandre
Prep softball
Saturday’s result
Badger-Greenbush-MR 10, Thief River Falls 1
TRF 001 000 0 --1 14 6
BAD 113 500 x --10 4 1
WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Carlie Rogalla
Highlights -- TRF: Rogalla 1x3, R, Olivia Tougas 1x2, RBI; BGMR: K. Hanson 4 SO, McKenzie Dahl 2x5, R, RBI, Jordan Lee RBI, Jaci Hanson R, RBI, Cassie Dahl 1x3, RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x4, 2R, Sierra Westberg 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 2x4, R, RBI, Tessany Blazek 2x4, 2 RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 2R, Kailey Hanson R
N.D. East Region Tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals, 5 p.m.
No. 8 West Fargo Horace at No. 1 West Fargo
No. 5 Fargo Davies at No. 4 Fargo North
No. 7 GF Central at No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Valley City at No. 3 Red River
Friday, May 26
At West Fargo High School
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 30 minutes after
Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser-11 am
Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser-30 min. after Game 5
Championship semifinals, 4 p.m. and 30 minutes after
Saturday, May 27
At West Fargo High School
State qualifiers, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
EDC championship, 3 p.m.
N.D. Region 2 tournament
In Thompson
Saturday’s first round
Thompson 16, Midway-Minto 0
MM 000 00 --0 2 7
THO 800 8X --16 6 0
WP: Dru Schwab; LP: Delilah Falcon
Highlights -- MM: Adyson Dauksavage 1x2, Delilah Falcon 1x2; T: Sydney Schwabe 1x3, 2R, RBI, 2B, Dru Schwab 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Olivia Dick 1x3, R, 2 RBI, 2B, Mya Warcken 1x2, 2R, Summer Hegg 2R, RBI, Kya Hurst 2x4, 2R, 4 RBI, 2B, Kjersten Lopez R, RBI, Marleigh Kurtz 2R, Claire Kolling 2R
Pembina County North 25, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 14
PCN 544 106 5 --25 19 2
LEM 204 204 2 --14 10 6
WP: Kali Demars; LP: Tallia Johnston
Highlights -- PCN: Kali Demars 2x6, R, RBI, 2B, Graesen Helgoe 1x6, 2R, RBI, 2B, Nora Crosby 2x3, 3R, RBI, Kaylee Kemp 2x4, 4R, RBI, Remmi Larson 1x2, 4R, Colbie Furstenau 3x4, 5R, 5 RBI, 2B, Sara Jensen 3x6, R, 4 RBI, Maddi Steele 4x6, 5 RBI, 3B, Jocelyn Anderson 1x5, R, 3B, Hannah Russel 2R, Caitlin Johnson 2R; LEM: McKenna Schneider 2x3, 2R, 2B, 3B, Raeleigh Ratzlaff 2R, Jalynn Swanson 2R, Jada Moen 3x4, 3R, 2 RBI, 3B, Meredith Romfo 1x3, R, RBI, Jaya Henderson 1x4, 2R, 2B, Tallia Johnston 2x4, 2R, 4 RBI, 2 2B, Mikaela Olson RBI, Breana Wagner 1x4
Carrington 15, Grafton 14
CAR 031 340 4 --15 13 5
GRA 215 122 1 --14 9 5
WP: Kaydence VanRay; LP: Nicole Johnson
Highlights -- CAR: Maara Kutz 3x4, 3R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, Isabel Wendel 1x4, R, RBI, Kaydence VanRay 4x5, 3R, 5 RBI, 2B, HR, Kennedy Wendel 1x5, R, RBI, 3B, Brynn Smith 3R, Lauren Hendrickson R, Calleigh Hewitt 3x5, RBI, Bailey Ness 1x5, R, Reese Schaefer R, RBI, Kambry Linderman R; GRA: Siri Olson 1x5, 2R, 2 RBI, Addi Fredericksen 1x2, 2R, Emma Hagen 2x5, 2R, 2 RBI, 2B, Hailey Berg 2x5, 3R, 2 RBI, Emma Johner R, RBI, KJ Aasand 2R, Nicole Johnson 1x3, 2 RBI, Claire Olson 1x2, R, RBI, Miranda Garcia R
May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood 16, Larimore 0
LAR 000 00 --0 1 0
MAY 10(10) 5X --16 11 0
WP: Danica Hanson; LP: Addison Dietzler
Highlights -- L: Addie Larson 1x2; MPCG-HN: Maysa Larson 2x2, 4R, Danica Hanson 1x3, R, RBI, Raina Satrom 2x2, 2R, 3 RBI, HR, Brooklyn Galde R, Parker Strand 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Madi Sand 1x3, R, RBI, Kora Gensrich 1x2, R, 2 RBI, HR, Alicia Foss 1x2, 2R, RBI, 2B, Hudson Zerface 1x2, 2R, RBI, 2B
Monday’s games
Championship semifinals
Thompson vs. Pembina County North, 1 p.m.
May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood vs. Carrington
Loser out
Championship semifinals losers, to follow second semifinals game
Tuesday’s games
Championship, 3 p.m.
State qualifier, to follow championship
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s play-in games
In Greenbush
No. 16 Indus vs. No. 1 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River; No. 9 Sacred Heart vs. No. 8 Mahnomen-Waubun, 4 p.m.
Indus/Badger-Greenbush-Middle River winner vs. Sacred Heart/Mahnomen-Waubun winner, 6 p.m.
In Fosston
No. 12 Marshall County Central vs. No. 5 Fertile-Beltrami; No. 13 Red Lake County Central vs. No. 4 East Polk, 4 p.m.
Marshall County Central/Fertile-Beltrami winner vs. Red Lake County Central/East Polk winner, 6 p.m.
In Twin Valley
No. 14 Bagley vs. No. 3 Norman County East/UH; No. 11 Ada-Borup/West vs. No. 6 Kelliher-Northome, 4 p.m.
Bagley/Norman County East/UH winner vs. Ada-Borup/West/Kelliher-Northome winner, 6 p.m.
In Red Lake Falls
No. 10 Lake of the Woods vs. No. 7 Blackduck; No. 15 West Marshall vs. No. 2 Red Lake Falls, 4 p.m.
Lake of the Woods/Blackduck winner vs. West Marshall/Red Lake Falls winner, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s semifinals
At highest seeds, 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
At highest seed, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Tuesday’s play-in games, 5 p.m.
North subsection
No. 8 Red Lake at No. 1 Thief River Falls
No. 5 Warroad at No. 4 Roseau
No. 7 Crookston at No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
No. 6 EGF Senior High at No. 3 Park Rapids
South subsection
Pigtail round, at Breckenridge
No. 9 Perham vs. No 8 Ottertail Central, 3 p.m.
Play-in games
Perham/Ottertail Central winner at No. 1 Breckenridge
No. 5 Fergus Falls at No. 4 Hawley
No. 7 Frazee at No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek
No. 6 Pelican Rapids at No. 3 Barnesville
Thursday’s second round
At Thief River Falls and Frazee, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30
In Frazee
Championship and consolation semifinals, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
In Frazee
Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)
Scheels All-Star Series
East All-Stars
Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen
Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley
West All-Stars
Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen
Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton
Prep baseball
Saturday’s results
Valley City 8, Fargo Davies 2
Wahpeton 5-8, Fargo North 4-3
Proctor 14, Roseau 4
Andover 8-10, Moorhead 0-4
Roseau 4, Hibbing 0
ROS 300 010 0 --4 4 1
HIB 000 000 0 --0 2 1
WP: C. Otto; LP: R. Petrie
Highlights -- R. Otto 8 SO, C. Flaig 2R, A. Wensloff 2x2, R, 2 RBI, HR, T. George 1x2, R, RBI; HIB: Petrie 7 SO
N.D. East Region Tournament
Tuesday’s quarterfinals, 5 p.m.
No. 8 Devils Lake at No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne
No. 5 Fargo North at No. 4 Wahpeton
No. 7 Fargo Davies at No. 2 Fargo Shanley
No. 6 Red River at No. 3 West Fargo
Friday, May 26
Championship semifinals and consolation semifinals at John Randall Field in Wahpeton
Saturday, May 27
State qualifiers and EDC championship at John Randall Field in Wahpeton
N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament
Saturday’s first round
In Mayville
Hillsboro-Central Valley 10, Maple River 0
M-R 000 00 --0 3 2
HCV 204 22 --10 8 1
WP: Riley Richter; LP: Liam Satrom
Highlights -- MR: Kaleb Dows 1x3, Liam Satrom 1x2, Bobby Bergfield 1x2; HCV: Kyle Hadfely 1x3, R, Cole Hebl 1x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 3B, Andrew Dullum 2x3, 2R, RBI, 2 2B, Caleb Hattlestad RBI, Carter Limke 1x3, R, RBI, Gavin Beliles 1x3, R, RBI, Tyson Leshuk 1x3, R, 2 RBI, James Fortman 1x2, R, RBI, Chase Haffely R, Ryan Richter 7 SO
Hatton-Northwood 3, Larimore 2
LAR 200 000 0 --2 2 3
H-N 000 101 1 --3 4 2
WP: Teddy Peterick; LP: Jacob Warnke
Highlights -- LAR: Jacob Warnke 9 SO, Bo Solseng R, Avery Gratton R, Jace Collison 1x3, 2 RBI, Dyllan Rethmeier 1x3; HN: Derek Carpenter 1x2, 2B, R, Teddy Peterick 15 SO, Hunter Frederick 2x2, 2R, Rolando Zuniga 1x3, RBI
May-Port-C-G 8, Hillsboro-Central Valley 3
HCV 001 200 0 --3 6 2
MAY 400 022 X --8 12 4
WP: Jake Hutter; LP: Andrew Dullum
Highlights -- HCV: Kyle Haffely R, Cole Hebl 1x2, Andrew Dullum 1x3, RBI, Carter Limke R, Gavin Beliles 2x4, R, James Fortman 1x2, Tyson Leshuk 1x3; MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 1x4, Marshall Judisch 2x4, 2R, Lucas Fugleberg 1x2, 2B, Walker McGillis 3x4, 2R, Jake Hutter 2x4, RBI, 6 SO, Marshall 1x2, R, RBI, Andrew Aarsvold 1x3, RBI, Cole Kritzberger 1x3, RBI
Thompson 12, Hatton-Northwood 2
H-N 000 200 --2 4 1
THO 063 111 --12 6 3
WP: Drew Odenbach; LP: Rolando Zuniga
Highlights -- HNW: Carson Beaudin 1x3, Mike Steinbrink 1x2, R, Teddy Peterick R, Hunter Frederick 1x1, Ryan Verke 1x1; T: Reece Berberich R, Brayden Wolfgram 1x2, 2R, RBI, William Welke 1x2, R, 2 RBI, Brody Gibson 1x3, RBI, Drew Overby R, 5 SO, Jonathan Muhs 1x3, R, Shawn O'Hearn 1x2, 2R, RBI, Braden Tyce 1x1, 3R
Monday’s games
Loser-out
Maple River vs. Hatton-Northwood, 10:30 a.m.; Larimore vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley, 25 minutes after
Maple River/Hatton-Northwood winner vs. Larimore/Hillsboro-Central Valley winner, 25 minutes after loser-out
May-Port CG vs. Thompson, 25 minutes after prior game
N.D. Class B Region 5
Monday’s quarterfinals
In Cando
No. 2 Rugby vs. Bottineau, 11 a.m.
No. 1 North Star vs. Northern Lights, 1 p.m.
Loser-out games, 3 and 5 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Championship semifinals, 1 p.m.
Loser-out games, 3 and 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Championship, 3 p.m. (second championship to follow at 5 p.m., if necessary)
Girls soccer
Saturday’s results
Fargo Shanley 5, Red River 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 5, Fargo South 1
Girls tennis
N.D. East Region Dual tournament
Monday’s play-in matches, 4 p.m.
No. 9 Fargo South at No. 8 Wahpeton
No. 10 West Fargo at No. 7 Fargo North
Thursday, May 25
At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts
Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
No. 1 Valley City vs. Fargo South/Wahpeton winner
No. 4 GF Central vs. No. 5 Red River
No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West Fargo/North winner
No. 3 Fargo Davies vs. No. 6 Fargo Shanley
Boys tennis
Minn. Section 8A tournament
In Crookston, Monday
Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
Thief River Falls vs. Osakis, at Crookston High School
Fergus Falls vs. Minnewaska, at Highland
Perham vs. Crookston, at Crookston High School
New London-Spicer vs. EGF Senior High, at EGF Senior High School
Semifinals
At Crookston High School
Thief River Falls/Osakis winner vs. Fergus Falls/Minnewaska winner, 2 p.m.
Perham/Crookston winner vs. New London-Spicer/EGF Senior High winner, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s championship
At Crookston High School, 9 a.m.
College softball
Saturday’s result
Minnesota 4, Northern Colorado 0
College baseball
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 12, S.D. State 9
Rutgers 14, Minnesota 6
