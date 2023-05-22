Sunday's local scoreboard for May 21

Auto racing

Devils Lake Speedway

Saturday’s results

WISSOTA Street Stocks

First heat -- 1. Stoney Kruk, 2. Kasey Ussatis, 3. Trey Hess, 4. Tucker Pederson, 5. Tate Bullis

Feature -- 1. Kasey Ussatis, 2. Tucker Pederson, 3. Trey Hess, 4. Brian Johanson, 5. Tate Bullis, 6. Stoney Kruk

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

First heat -- 1. Jory Berg, 2. Jamie Dietzler, 3. Jaden Varnson, 4. Austin Hunter, 5. Jason Schuh, 6. Cylen Vargason, 7. Tanner Theis

Feature -- 1. Jory Berg, 2. Tanner Theis, 3. Jaden Varnson, 4. Jamie Dietzler, 5. Jason Schuh, 6. Cylen Vargason

Wingless Sprints

First heat -- 1. Jeremy Lizakowski, 2. Lucas Logue, 3. Brandon Palm, 4. Nick Shirek, 5. Cory Palm

Second heat -- 1. Adam Sobolik, 2. Doug Mccambridge, 3. Steve Nordrum, 4. Myles Tomlinson, 5. Parker Vilandre

Feature -- 1. Adam Sobolik, 2. Jeremy Lizakowski, 3. Brandon Palm, 4. Steve Nordrum, 5. Lucas Logue, 6. Myles Tomlinson, 7. Nick Shirek, 8. Cory Palm, 9. Parker Vilandre

Prep softball

Saturday’s result

Badger-Greenbush-MR 10, Thief River Falls 1

TRF 001 000 0 --1 14 6

BAD 113 500 x --10 4 1

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Carlie Rogalla

Highlights -- TRF: Rogalla 1x3, R, Olivia Tougas 1x2, RBI; BGMR: K. Hanson 4 SO, McKenzie Dahl 2x5, R, RBI, Jordan Lee RBI, Jaci Hanson R, RBI, Cassie Dahl 1x3, RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x4, 2R, Sierra Westberg 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 2x4, R, RBI, Tessany Blazek 2x4, 2 RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 2R, Kailey Hanson R

N.D. East Region Tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

No. 8 West Fargo Horace at No. 1 West Fargo

No. 5 Fargo Davies at No. 4 Fargo North

No. 7 GF Central at No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Valley City at No. 3 Red River

Friday, May 26

At West Fargo High School

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 30 minutes after

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser-11 am

Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser-30 min. after Game 5

Championship semifinals, 4 p.m. and 30 minutes after

Saturday, May 27

At West Fargo High School

State qualifiers, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

EDC championship, 3 p.m.

N.D. Region 2 tournament

In Thompson

Saturday’s first round

Thompson 16, Midway-Minto 0

MM 000 00 --0 2 7

THO 800 8X --16 6 0

WP: Dru Schwab; LP: Delilah Falcon

Highlights -- MM: Adyson Dauksavage 1x2, Delilah Falcon 1x2; T: Sydney Schwabe 1x3, 2R, RBI, 2B, Dru Schwab 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Olivia Dick 1x3, R, 2 RBI, 2B, Mya Warcken 1x2, 2R, Summer Hegg 2R, RBI, Kya Hurst 2x4, 2R, 4 RBI, 2B, Kjersten Lopez R, RBI, Marleigh Kurtz 2R, Claire Kolling 2R

Pembina County North 25, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 14

PCN 544 106 5 --25 19 2

LEM 204 204 2 --14 10 6

WP: Kali Demars; LP: Tallia Johnston

Highlights -- PCN: Kali Demars 2x6, R, RBI, 2B, Graesen Helgoe 1x6, 2R, RBI, 2B, Nora Crosby 2x3, 3R, RBI, Kaylee Kemp 2x4, 4R, RBI, Remmi Larson 1x2, 4R, Colbie Furstenau 3x4, 5R, 5 RBI, 2B, Sara Jensen 3x6, R, 4 RBI, Maddi Steele 4x6, 5 RBI, 3B, Jocelyn Anderson 1x5, R, 3B, Hannah Russel 2R, Caitlin Johnson 2R; LEM: McKenna Schneider 2x3, 2R, 2B, 3B, Raeleigh Ratzlaff 2R, Jalynn Swanson 2R, Jada Moen 3x4, 3R, 2 RBI, 3B, Meredith Romfo 1x3, R, RBI, Jaya Henderson 1x4, 2R, 2B, Tallia Johnston 2x4, 2R, 4 RBI, 2 2B, Mikaela Olson RBI, Breana Wagner 1x4

Carrington 15, Grafton 14

CAR 031 340 4 --15 13 5

GRA 215 122 1 --14 9 5

WP: Kaydence VanRay; LP: Nicole Johnson

Highlights -- CAR: Maara Kutz 3x4, 3R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, Isabel Wendel 1x4, R, RBI, Kaydence VanRay 4x5, 3R, 5 RBI, 2B, HR, Kennedy Wendel 1x5, R, RBI, 3B, Brynn Smith 3R, Lauren Hendrickson R, Calleigh Hewitt 3x5, RBI, Bailey Ness 1x5, R, Reese Schaefer R, RBI, Kambry Linderman R; GRA: Siri Olson 1x5, 2R, 2 RBI, Addi Fredericksen 1x2, 2R, Emma Hagen 2x5, 2R, 2 RBI, 2B, Hailey Berg 2x5, 3R, 2 RBI, Emma Johner R, RBI, KJ Aasand 2R, Nicole Johnson 1x3, 2 RBI, Claire Olson 1x2, R, RBI, Miranda Garcia R

May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood 16, Larimore 0

LAR 000 00 --0 1 0

MAY 10(10) 5X --16 11 0

WP: Danica Hanson; LP: Addison Dietzler

Highlights -- L: Addie Larson 1x2; MPCG-HN: Maysa Larson 2x2, 4R, Danica Hanson 1x3, R, RBI, Raina Satrom 2x2, 2R, 3 RBI, HR, Brooklyn Galde R, Parker Strand 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Madi Sand 1x3, R, RBI, Kora Gensrich 1x2, R, 2 RBI, HR, Alicia Foss 1x2, 2R, RBI, 2B, Hudson Zerface 1x2, 2R, RBI, 2B

Monday’s games

Championship semifinals

Thompson vs. Pembina County North, 1 p.m.

May-Port-CG/Hatton-Northwood vs. Carrington

Loser out

Championship semifinals losers, to follow second semifinals game

Tuesday’s games

Championship, 3 p.m.

State qualifier, to follow championship

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s play-in games

In Greenbush

No. 16 Indus vs. No. 1 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River; No. 9 Sacred Heart vs. No. 8 Mahnomen-Waubun, 4 p.m.

Indus/Badger-Greenbush-Middle River winner vs. Sacred Heart/Mahnomen-Waubun winner, 6 p.m.

In Fosston

No. 12 Marshall County Central vs. No. 5 Fertile-Beltrami; No. 13 Red Lake County Central vs. No. 4 East Polk, 4 p.m.

Marshall County Central/Fertile-Beltrami winner vs. Red Lake County Central/East Polk winner, 6 p.m.

In Twin Valley

No. 14 Bagley vs. No. 3 Norman County East/UH; No. 11 Ada-Borup/West vs. No. 6 Kelliher-Northome, 4 p.m.

Bagley/Norman County East/UH winner vs. Ada-Borup/West/Kelliher-Northome winner, 6 p.m.

In Red Lake Falls

No. 10 Lake of the Woods vs. No. 7 Blackduck; No. 15 West Marshall vs. No. 2 Red Lake Falls, 4 p.m.

Lake of the Woods/Blackduck winner vs. West Marshall/Red Lake Falls winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinals

At highest seeds, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

At highest seed, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday’s play-in games, 5 p.m.

North subsection

No. 8 Red Lake at No. 1 Thief River Falls

No. 5 Warroad at No. 4 Roseau

No. 7 Crookston at No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

No. 6 EGF Senior High at No. 3 Park Rapids

South subsection

Pigtail round, at Breckenridge

No. 9 Perham vs. No 8 Ottertail Central, 3 p.m.

Play-in games

Perham/Ottertail Central winner at No. 1 Breckenridge

No. 5 Fergus Falls at No. 4 Hawley

No. 7 Frazee at No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek

No. 6 Pelican Rapids at No. 3 Barnesville

Thursday’s second round

At Thief River Falls and Frazee, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30

In Frazee

Championship and consolation semifinals, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

In Frazee

Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Scheels All-Star Series

East All-Stars

Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen

Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley

West All-Stars

Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten; Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen

Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton

Prep baseball

Saturday’s results

Valley City 8, Fargo Davies 2

Wahpeton 5-8, Fargo North 4-3

Proctor 14, Roseau 4

Andover 8-10, Moorhead 0-4

Roseau 4, Hibbing 0

ROS 300 010 0 --4 4 1

HIB 000 000 0 --0 2 1

WP: C. Otto; LP: R. Petrie

Highlights -- R. Otto 8 SO, C. Flaig 2R, A. Wensloff 2x2, R, 2 RBI, HR, T. George 1x2, R, RBI; HIB: Petrie 7 SO

N.D. East Region Tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Devils Lake at No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne

No. 5 Fargo North at No. 4 Wahpeton

No. 7 Fargo Davies at No. 2 Fargo Shanley

No. 6 Red River at No. 3 West Fargo

Friday, May 26

Championship semifinals and consolation semifinals at John Randall Field in Wahpeton

Saturday, May 27

State qualifiers and EDC championship at John Randall Field in Wahpeton

N.D. Class B Region 2 tournament

Saturday’s first round

In Mayville

Hillsboro-Central Valley 10, Maple River 0

M-R 000 00 --0 3 2

HCV 204 22 --10 8 1

WP: Riley Richter; LP: Liam Satrom

Highlights -- MR: Kaleb Dows 1x3, Liam Satrom 1x2, Bobby Bergfield 1x2; HCV: Kyle Hadfely 1x3, R, Cole Hebl 1x3, 2R, 2 RBI, 3B, Andrew Dullum 2x3, 2R, RBI, 2 2B, Caleb Hattlestad RBI, Carter Limke 1x3, R, RBI, Gavin Beliles 1x3, R, RBI, Tyson Leshuk 1x3, R, 2 RBI, James Fortman 1x2, R, RBI, Chase Haffely R, Ryan Richter 7 SO

Hatton-Northwood 3, Larimore 2

LAR 200 000 0 --2 2 3

H-N 000 101 1 --3 4 2

WP: Teddy Peterick; LP: Jacob Warnke

Highlights -- LAR: Jacob Warnke 9 SO, Bo Solseng R, Avery Gratton R, Jace Collison 1x3, 2 RBI, Dyllan Rethmeier 1x3; HN: Derek Carpenter 1x2, 2B, R, Teddy Peterick 15 SO, Hunter Frederick 2x2, 2R, Rolando Zuniga 1x3, RBI

May-Port-C-G 8, Hillsboro-Central Valley 3

HCV 001 200 0 --3 6 2

MAY 400 022 X --8 12 4

WP: Jake Hutter; LP: Andrew Dullum

Highlights -- HCV: Kyle Haffely R, Cole Hebl 1x2, Andrew Dullum 1x3, RBI, Carter Limke R, Gavin Beliles 2x4, R, James Fortman 1x2, Tyson Leshuk 1x3; MPCG: Ethan Bergstrom 1x4, Marshall Judisch 2x4, 2R, Lucas Fugleberg 1x2, 2B, Walker McGillis 3x4, 2R, Jake Hutter 2x4, RBI, 6 SO, Marshall 1x2, R, RBI, Andrew Aarsvold 1x3, RBI, Cole Kritzberger 1x3, RBI

Thompson 12, Hatton-Northwood 2

H-N 000 200 --2 4 1

THO 063 111 --12 6 3

WP: Drew Odenbach; LP: Rolando Zuniga

Highlights -- HNW: Carson Beaudin 1x3, Mike Steinbrink 1x2, R, Teddy Peterick R, Hunter Frederick 1x1, Ryan Verke 1x1; T: Reece Berberich R, Brayden Wolfgram 1x2, 2R, RBI, William Welke 1x2, R, 2 RBI, Brody Gibson 1x3, RBI, Drew Overby R, 5 SO, Jonathan Muhs 1x3, R, Shawn O'Hearn 1x2, 2R, RBI, Braden Tyce 1x1, 3R

Monday’s games

Loser-out

Maple River vs. Hatton-Northwood, 10:30 a.m.; Larimore vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley, 25 minutes after

Maple River/Hatton-Northwood winner vs. Larimore/Hillsboro-Central Valley winner, 25 minutes after loser-out

May-Port CG vs. Thompson, 25 minutes after prior game

N.D. Class B Region 5

Monday’s quarterfinals

In Cando

No. 2 Rugby vs. Bottineau, 11 a.m.

No. 1 North Star vs. Northern Lights, 1 p.m.

Loser-out games, 3 and 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Championship semifinals, 1 p.m.

Loser-out games, 3 and 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Championship, 3 p.m. (second championship to follow at 5 p.m., if necessary)

Girls soccer

Saturday’s results

Fargo Shanley 5, Red River 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 5, Fargo South 1

Girls tennis

N.D. East Region Dual tournament

Monday’s play-in matches, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Fargo South at No. 8 Wahpeton

No. 10 West Fargo at No. 7 Fargo North

Thursday, May 25

At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts

Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Valley City vs. Fargo South/Wahpeton winner

No. 4 GF Central vs. No. 5 Red River

No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West Fargo/North winner

No. 3 Fargo Davies vs. No. 6 Fargo Shanley

Boys tennis

Minn. Section 8A tournament

In Crookston, Monday

Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

Thief River Falls vs. Osakis, at Crookston High School

Fergus Falls vs. Minnewaska, at Highland

Perham vs. Crookston, at Crookston High School

New London-Spicer vs. EGF Senior High, at EGF Senior High School

Semifinals

At Crookston High School

Thief River Falls/Osakis winner vs. Fergus Falls/Minnewaska winner, 2 p.m.

Perham/Crookston winner vs. New London-Spicer/EGF Senior High winner, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s championship

At Crookston High School, 9 a.m.

College softball

Saturday’s result

Minnesota 4, Northern Colorado 0

College baseball

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 12, S.D. State 9

Rutgers 14, Minnesota 6