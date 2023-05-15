Sunday's local scoreboard for May 14
Featuring area boys golf results, Summit League softball championship tournament scores, college baseball results and much more!
Prep wrestling
Northern Plains Freestyle Regional Championships
In Wisconsin Dells, Saturday
Grand Forks Gladiators individual results
12U 74 -- Kamdyn Goulet (second place): Quarterfinal - Kamdyn Goulet (ND) won by tech fall over Maximus Aye (IL) (TF 14-0); Semifinal - Kamdyn Goulet (ND) won by decision over Rett Huerta (MN) (Dec 6-2); 1st Place Match - Elijah Nadig (IL) won by tech fall over Kamdyn Goulet (ND) (TF 10-0)
14U 97 -- Rhys Safratowich: Champ. Round 1 - Rhys Safratowich (ND) bye; Champ. Round 2 - Rex Ayshford (MN) won by tech fall over Rhys Safratowich (ND) (TF 10-0); Cons. Round 2 - Rhys Safratowich (ND) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Rhys Safratowich (ND) won by decision over Bryer Caves (WI) (Dec 13-8); Cons. Round 4 - Daniel Myint (IL) won by decision over Rhys Safratowich (ND) (Dec 10-2)
16U 120 -- Cesar Cruz: Champ. Round 1 - Cesar Cruz (ND) bye; Champ. Round 2 - Chase Smith (MN) won by tech fall over Cesar Cruz (ND) (TF 10-0); Cons. Round 2 - Cesar Cruz (ND) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Richard Carrier (CO) won by tech fall over Cesar Cruz (ND) (TF 14-4)
16U 285 -- Eric Stouder (sixth place): Champ. Round 1 - Eric Stouder (ND) won by tech fall over Angelo Arellano (IL) (TF 12-2); Quarterfinal - Hayden Skillings (MN) won by tech fall over Eric Stouder (ND) (TF 12-1); Cons. Round 2 - Eric Stouder (ND) won by fall over Ian Asplund (MN) (Fall 1:11); Cons. Round 3 - Eric Stouder (ND) won by decision over Samuel Inman (ND) (Dec 10-4); Cons. Semi - Micah Hach (SD) won by fall over Eric Stouder (ND) (Fall 0:22); 5th Place Match - Jack Bauer (MN) won by decision over Eric Stouder (ND) (Dec 6-0)
Junior 138 -- Caden Everson: Champ. Round 1 - Blakelee Bastien (WI) won by fall over Caden Everson (ND) (Fall 3:24); Cons. Round 1 - Johnathan Rokey (IL) won by tech fall over Caden Everson (ND) (TF 11-0)
Junior 145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley: Champ. Round 1 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) bye; Champ. Round 2 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) won by tech fall over Pedro Jimenez (IL) (TF 18-8); Champ. Round 3 - Corbin Ramos (WI) won by tech fall over Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) (TF 15-4); Cons. Round 4 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) won by decision over Joseph Lohmar (WI) (Dec 7-5); Cons. Round 5 - Lincoln Vick (MN) won by decision over Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) (Dec 10-9)
12U Girls 145 -- Sophia Hilliard (third place): Round 1 - Sophia Hilliard (ND) bye; Round 2 - Piper Sandell (IL) won by decision over Sophia Hilliard (ND) (Dec 9-4); Round 3 - Kylie Williams (WI) won by decision over Sophia Hilliard (ND) (Dec 4-0)
16U Girls 94 -- Cheyenne Moore' (second place): Round 1 - Gracie Pattison (IL) won by tech fall over Cheyenne Moore (ND) (TF 14-3); Round 2 - Gracie Pattison (IL) won by tech fall over Cheyenne Moore (ND) (TF 13-2)
Jr Girl 138 -- Allyssa Johnson (first place): Round 1 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by fall over Brianna Bynum (IL) (Fall 3:26); Round 2 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by fall over Cassandra Gonzales (MN) (Fall 3:27); Round 3 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by injury default over Tori Bahr (MN) (Inj. 0:00); Round 4 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by fall over Emma Gruenhagen (WI) (Fall 1:44)
Prep softball
Saturday’s results
GF Central 14, Hankinson 11
Minot 23, GF Central 8
Red River 15, Williston 5
Roseau 12, Sacred Heart 8
West Fargo Sheyenne 10, Williston 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Bismarck 4
West Fargo Horace 14, Harvey-Wells County 4
Fargo Davies 15, Fargo Shanley 5
Fargo Shanley 17, Fargo South 15
Park Rapids 6, Fertile-Beltrami 0
Mahnomen-Waubun 8-8, Ada-Borup 2-5
Fergus Falls 8, Perham 5
Fergus Falls 11, Fertile-Beltrami 6
Red Lake Falls 7-1, Roseau 1-15
Rogers 10, Moorhead 5
Fergus Falls 13, Park Rapids 7
Badger-Greenbush-MR 9, Red Lake Falls 2
RLF 001 000 1 --2 5 2
BAD 302 301 X --9 9 2
WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Gabby Casavan
Highlights -- RLF: Casavan 5 SO, Jayden Breiland 1x2, R, Casavan 1x3, R, RBI, Quinnlyn Kenfield 1x4, RBI; BGMR: Hanson 8 SO, McKenzie Dahl 2x4, 3R, RBI, K. Hanson 2x4, 2R, RBI, HR, Jaci Hanson 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Cassie Dahl 2x3, 3 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x3, R, Tessany Blazek R
Badger-Greenbush-MR 24, Lake of the Woods 2
LOW 200 0 --2 2 7
BAD (12)84 X --24 15 2
WP: Blazek; LP: C. Olson
Highlights -- LOW: K. Bowman R, B. Husbands 1x2, R, Olson RBI, A. Jacobsen 1x2, RBI; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 2x3, 3R, 3 RBI, Jordan Lee 2R, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 3R, Kin. Hanson 2X2, 3R, 5 RBI, HR, Sarah Pulk 1x1, R, J. Hanson 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, Savannah Anderson R, Cassie Dahl 1x1, 2R, 2 RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x2, 2 RBI, Sierra Westberg 1x4, 3R, 3 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x2, 2R, Quinn Vacura 1x1, RBI, Kailey Hanson 1x1, R
Badger-Greenbush-MR 19, West Marshal 1
BAD 822 70 --19 14 1
W-M 001 0X --1 1 3
WP: Blazek; LP: Annika Magnusson
Highlights -- BGMR: Dahl 3R, RBI, Lee 2R, Kin. Hanson 3x4, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, J. Hanson 1x4, R, Dahl 1x3, 2R, RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Quinn Vacura 2x3, 3R, 4 RBI, HR, Elizabeth Gust 2x2, 2R, Blazek 3x4, 2R, 5 RBI, HR; WM: Jeanetta Payeler R
Prep baseball
Saturday’s results
Sacred Heart 12, Hancock 1
Fargo Davies 8-6, West Fargo Horace 1-1
Fargo North 3, Moorhead 0
Red Lake County 6, Blackduck 5
Red Lake County 4, Ely 1
Fargo Shanley 9, GF Central 3
SHA 130 020 3 – 9 13 2
GFC 100 101 0 – 3 10 2
WP: M. Rostberg; LP: J Simmers
Highlights -- GFC: J. Simmers 2x4, 2 RBI, C. Barta 2x3, RBI, W. Wockenfuss 2x4, Z Erickson 1x3
North Star 5, Hatton-Northwood 1
HNW 000 000 1 --1 5 0
NOR 103 100 X --1 5 0
WP: Parker Simon; LP: Derek Carpenter
Highlights -- NS: NS Dane Hagler 4x4, 2b, 2 runs, Jack Ahlberg 2x3, 2 2b, 2 rbi, Hunter Hagler 2x4, 3 rbi, run, Zack Jorde 2x3, run; HN: Carpenter 2x3, 2b, rbi
North Star 9, Park River 1
NOR 110 032 2 --9 16 0
PAR 110 103 0 --6 8 1
WP: Karsen Simon; LP: Reeves Jorgenson
Highlights -- NS: S. Hunter Hagler 4x5, 2 3b, 4 rbi, 2 runs, Dane Hagler 3x5, 3 2b, 2 rbi, 2 runs, Garrett Westlind 3x4, 3 runs, Jack Ahlberg 2x5, Zack Jorde 2x5, run; PR: Everett Fedje 2x3, 2 runs, Tucker Omdahl 1x2, 2 rbi, Calvin Otto 1x2, rbi, run
Park River 7, Hatton-Northwood 1
H-N 000 001 0 --1 5 1
P-R 212 011 X --7 11 2
WP: I Porter; LP: A. Thorsgard
Highlights -- HN: D. Carpenter 2x3 R, C. Beaudin 1x3 RBI, M. Steinbrink 1x3, R. Zuniga 1x2; PRA: L. Wieler 1x3 R, T. Omdahl 2x4, A. Zikmund 1x3 RBI, J. Solseng 2x4 2R, E. Fedji 2B, 2R, Otto 2B 2RBI, C. Hurtt 2x3 3B RBI, A. Rost 1x3
Thompson 10, Carrington 2
CAR 000 200 0 --2 2 4
THO 520 300 X --10 12 1
WP: B. Wolfgram; LP: H. Schmitz
Highlights -- CAR: J. Erickson R, G. Shipman 1x3, R, K. Kovar 1x3, RBI; T: B. Wolfgram 2x4, R, T. Schumacher 2x3, 3R, W. Welke 1x4, 2R, B. Gibson 1x2, R, RBI, D. Overby 1x2, R, J. Muhs 1x2, R, 4 RBI, S. O'Hearn 3x4, 3 RBI, J. Stumpf R
Thompson 7, Shiloh Christian 1
S-C 000 000 1 --1 6 1
THO 030 013 X --7 7 0
WP: R. Berberich; LP: C. Martin
Highlights -- SC: Martin 4 SO, E. Thompson 1x3, R, E. Fuchs 1x3, RBI; T: Berberich 5 SO, T. Schumacher 1x3, R, W. Welke 1x3, 2R, B. Gibson 2R, D. Overby 1x3, R, RBI, J. Muhs R, S. O'Hearn 2x3, RBI, B. Tyce 2x2, 3 RBI
Girls soccer
Saturday’s results
Fargo Davies 5, Red River 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Shanley 1
Fargo South 1, West Fargo 1
Boys golf
Roseau Invite
At Oak Crest Golf Course, Saturday
Team totals
1. Roseau A 298, 2. EGF Senior High 325, 3. Thief River Falls 330, 4. Roseau B 340, 5. Roseau C 340, 6. Warroad 346, 7. Crookston 349, 8. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 363
Top placers
1. Teagan LaPlante, Roseau, 70; 2. Max Wilson, Roseau, 71; 3. Brodie Johnson, Roseau, 76
Prep track and field
Fargo South True Team
In Fargo, Thursday
Boys team totals
Red River 821.5, Fargo North 617.5, Fargo South 577, West Fargo 505, Devils Lake 428.5, GF Central 241, Moorhead 216.5
Winners and Grand Forks top 3
100 – 1. Caleb Severson, RR, 10.90
200 – 1. Austin Zulu, South, 21.83; 2. Caleb Severson, RR, 22.38
400 – 1. Zulu, South, 50.00; 2. Grant Hoffarth, RR, 51.54; 3. Jonah Dafoe, RR, 52.11
800 – 1. Braxton Middaugh, North, 2:00.34; 2. Elijah Dafoe, RR, 2:01.47
1,600 – 1. Brady Goss, DL, 4:23.21; 3. Joe Quinn, RR, 4:52.01
3,200 – 1. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 9:37.65; 2. Joe Quinn, RR, 10:39.55
110 hurdles – 1. Trey Knoke, North 14.90; 2. Lukas Heydt RR, 15.26; 3. Carter Byron, RR, 15.82
300 hurdles – 1. Lukas Heydt, RR, 40.39; 2. Aiden Bryce Volk, DL, 42.06
400 relay – 1. Red River (Mikey Mallory, Caleb Severson, Isaiah Gaye, Amir Dorudian, 43.26)
800 relay – 1. Fargo South 1:30.18; 2. Red River (Amir Dorudian, Jaden Chine, Brody Andrade, Mikey Mallory) 1:33.55
3,200 relay – 1. Red River (Grant Hoffarth, Micah Larsen-Schmidt, Elijah Dafoe, Jonah Dafoe) 8:09.52
Shot put – 1. Zac Kuznia, GFC, 51-5.5; 2. Logan Arason, RR, 51-2; 3. Quinn Nelson, RR, 49-1
Discus – 1. Logan Arason, RR, 152-11; 2. Ethan Thomas, GFC, 151-2; 3. Quinn Nelson, RR, 130-8
Javelin – 1. Logan Arason, RR, 180-3; 2. Quinn Nelson, RR, 169-6; 3. Ethan Thomas, GFC, 167-1
High jump – 1. Trey Knoke, North, 6-2; 3. Lukas Heydt, RR, 6-0
Pole vault – 1. Hudson Flom, RR, 12-6; 3. Jack Kouba, RR, 12-0
Long jump – 1. George Hanesgard, South, 21-3.5; 2. Isaiah Gay, RR, 20-9.5
Triple jump – 1. Isaiah Gaye, RR, 44-7; 3. Ben Strand, RR, 41-11.5
Girls team totals
West Fargo 733.5, GF Red River, 588, Moorhead 460.5, Fargo North 432, Devils Lake 408.5, GF Central 343.5
Winners and Grand Forks top 3
100 – Michelle Gee, WF, 12.44
200 – 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 26.29; 3. Ellery White, RR, 28.32
400 – 1. Grace Thiel, North, 1:01.59
800 – 1. Emily Nelson, RR, 2:29.09; 2. Ava Parks, RR, 2:39.05
1,600 – 1. Morgan Hartze, RR, 5:35.53; 3. Ava Parks, RR, 5:46.11
3,200 – 1. Loren Dosch, RR, 11:36.35; 2. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 11:54.94
100 hurdles – 1. Samantha Gustafson, WF, 16:13; 3. Sophie Brakke, RR, 16.41
300 hurdles – 1. Sophie Brakke, RR, 48.03
400 relay – 1. WF 50.93
800 relay – 1. WF 1:49.89
1600 relay – 1. WF 4:11.16
3200 relay – 1. WF 10:23.94
Shot put – 1. Emma Osier, North, 38-2
Discus – 1. Cailey Moton, WF, 107-5; 3. Kaylee Baker, GFC, 102-0
Javelin – 1. Ellie Feeney, Mhd, 103-4; 3. Abby Baker, RR, 93-2
High jump – 1. Auxmite Wren James, South, 4-11; 3. Jocelynne Hoefs, RR, 4-11
Pole vault – 1. Jolee Dahl, WF, 11-6; 3. Camille Finney, GFC, 9-9
Long jump – 1. Sophie Brakke, RR, 17-5; 2. Sara Kraft, DL, 16-11.5
Triple jump – 1. Auxmite Wren James, South, 37-0.25; 2. Sophie Brakke, RR, 37-0
College softball
Summit League
Summit League championship tournament
In Brookings
Saturday’s championship doubleheader
Omaha vs. S.D. State, postponed due to rain to Sunday at noon
Sunday’s championship
Omaha 1, S.D. State 0
All-Summit League team
North Dakota -- Jackie Albrecht; N.D. State -- Paige Vargas and Carley Goetschius;
South Dakota -- Clara Edwards, Gabby Moser and Courtney Wilson; S.D. State -- Brooke Dumont, Rozelyn Carrillo, Tori Knieche and Shannon Lasey; Omaha -- Olivia Aden, Lynsey Tucker, Maggie O'Brien, Rachel Weber and Kamryn Meyer (tournament MVP); Kansas City -- Lexy Smith
College baseball
Sunday’s results
N.D. State 5-3, Omaha 0-5
Maryland 15, Minnesota 9
Saturday’s result
N.D. State vs. Omaha, canceled
Maryland 14, Minnesota 5
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC tournament
At BNC Field in Mandan
Saturday’s results
St. Cloud State 7, MSU Mankato 3
Augustana 6, Minnesota Crookston 5
Sunday’s championship
MSU Mankato 6-7, St. Cloud State 5-13 (SCSU wins championship)
NSIC All-Conference
First team
Minnesota Crookston -- Jake Dykhoff, Mike Hallquist, Jake Hjelle and Alex Koep; Minot State -- Derek Kay, Gunnar Kozlowitz and Matt Malone; UMary -- Calvin James; Augustana -- Nick Banowetz, Adam Diedrich, Drey Dirksen, Seth Miller and Caleb Saari; Sioux Falls -- Brady Klehr; Southwest Minnesota State -- Chase McDaniel; St. Cloud State -- John Nett and Sam Riola; Winona State -- Derek Baumgartner
Second team
Minnesota Crookston -- Josh Dykhoff and Brody Sorenson; MSU Moorhead -- Nathan Culley, Dylan Gotto, Mikey Gottschalk and Jackson Hauge; Minot State -- Javier Gutierrez and Brent Riddle; UMary -- Noah Hull, Jonathan Draheim and Derek Shoen; Augustana -- Jack Hines; Minnesota Duluth -- Tim Pokornowski; St. Cloud State -- Drew Bulson; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ansen Dulas, Kolby Kiser and Keenan Wenzel; Wayne State -- Colin Lynam
All-defensive team
Minot State -- Gunnar Kozlowitz; Minnesota Duluth -- Ethan Cole and Alex Wattermann; St. Cloud State -- Tate Wallat and John Nett; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ryan Chmielewski; Augustana -- Drey Dirksen; Upper Iowa -- Ryan Hull; Concordia-St. Paul -- Mason Wolf
NSIC regular season individual awards
Player of the year -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston
Pitcher of the year -- Alex Koep, Minnesota Crookston
Newcomer of the year -- Mike Hallquist, Minnesota Crookston
Freshman of the year -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston
Coach of the year -- Paul Blanchard, Southwest Minnesota State
Auto racing
Devils Lake Speedway
Saturday’s results
Pure Stocks
First heat -- 1. Joe Armstrong, 2. Hudson Hooker, 3. Tate Bullis, 4. Jadyn Mack
Feature -- 1. Armstrong, 2. Hooker, 3. Bullis, 4. Mack
WISSOTA Street Stocks
First heat -- 1. Braden Brauer, 2. Kyle Anderson, 3. Greg Jose, 4. Stoney Kruk, 5. Cody Armstrong, 6. Bryan Grenz
Second heat -- 1. Tucker Pederson, 2. Seth Klostreich, 3. Trey Hess, 4. Kasey Ussatis, 5. Cole Greseth
Feature -- 1. Klostreich, 2. Pederson, 3. Anderson, 4. Brauer, 5. Hess, 6. Ussatis, 7. Grenz, 8. Greseth, 9. Armstrong, 10. Rodney Hulst
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
First heat -- 1. Lucas Rodin, 2. Jaden Varnson, 3. Jory Berg, 4. Jamie Dietzler, 5. Jason Schuh
Second heat -- 1. Austin Hunter, 2. Eric Haugland, 3. Chris Edmonds, 4. Cylen Vargason, 5. Ryne Uhrich
Feature -- 1. Hunter, 2. Berg, 3. Rodin, 4. Varnson, 5. Haugland, 6. Dietzler, 7. Uhrich, 8. Edmonds, 9. Vargason, 10. Schuh
WISSOTA Late Models
First heat -- 1. Dustin Strand, 2. Mike Greseth, 3. Shane Edginton, 4. Ryan Dahl, 5. Brandon Corbett, 6. John Seng
Second heat -- 1. Steve Anderson, 2. Jason Strand, 3. Bryce Sward, 4. Jesse Teunis, 5. Casey Stremick
Third heat -- 1. Cole Schill, 2. Brody Troftgruben, 3. Ryan Corbett, 4. Brandon Fuller, 5. Tyler Peterson, 6. Greg Moore
Feature -- 1. Troftgruben, 2. D. Strand, 3. Greseth, 4. Peterson, 5. Sward, 6. Schill, 7. Edginton, 8. R. Corbett, 9. Fuller, 10. Teunis, 11. Anderson, 12. Seng, 13. Greg Moore, 14. Corbett
Wingless Sprints
First heat -- 1. Myles Tomlinson, 2. Brenton Wiesz, 3. Cory Palm, 4. Steve Nordrum, 5. Tee Young
Second heat -- 1. Adam Sobolik, 2. Colton Young, 3. Nick Shirek, 4. Parker Vilandre, 5. Doug Mccambridge
Feature -- 1. Sobolik, 2. Tomlinson, 3. Vilandre, 4. Mccambridge, 5. Palm, 6. Shirek, 7. Wiesz, 8. Young
