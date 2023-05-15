Sunday's local scoreboard for May 14

Prep wrestling

Northern Plains Freestyle Regional Championships

In Wisconsin Dells, Saturday

Grand Forks Gladiators individual results

12U 74 -- Kamdyn Goulet (second place): Quarterfinal - Kamdyn Goulet (ND) won by tech fall over Maximus Aye (IL) (TF 14-0); Semifinal - Kamdyn Goulet (ND) won by decision over Rett Huerta (MN) (Dec 6-2); 1st Place Match - Elijah Nadig (IL) won by tech fall over Kamdyn Goulet (ND) (TF 10-0)

14U 97 -- Rhys Safratowich: Champ. Round 1 - Rhys Safratowich (ND) bye; Champ. Round 2 - Rex Ayshford (MN) won by tech fall over Rhys Safratowich (ND) (TF 10-0); Cons. Round 2 - Rhys Safratowich (ND) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Rhys Safratowich (ND) won by decision over Bryer Caves (WI) (Dec 13-8); Cons. Round 4 - Daniel Myint (IL) won by decision over Rhys Safratowich (ND) (Dec 10-2)

16U 120 -- Cesar Cruz: Champ. Round 1 - Cesar Cruz (ND) bye; Champ. Round 2 - Chase Smith (MN) won by tech fall over Cesar Cruz (ND) (TF 10-0); Cons. Round 2 - Cesar Cruz (ND) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Richard Carrier (CO) won by tech fall over Cesar Cruz (ND) (TF 14-4)

16U 285 -- Eric Stouder (sixth place): Champ. Round 1 - Eric Stouder (ND) won by tech fall over Angelo Arellano (IL) (TF 12-2); Quarterfinal - Hayden Skillings (MN) won by tech fall over Eric Stouder (ND) (TF 12-1); Cons. Round 2 - Eric Stouder (ND) won by fall over Ian Asplund (MN) (Fall 1:11); Cons. Round 3 - Eric Stouder (ND) won by decision over Samuel Inman (ND) (Dec 10-4); Cons. Semi - Micah Hach (SD) won by fall over Eric Stouder (ND) (Fall 0:22); 5th Place Match - Jack Bauer (MN) won by decision over Eric Stouder (ND) (Dec 6-0)

Junior 138 -- Caden Everson: Champ. Round 1 - Blakelee Bastien (WI) won by fall over Caden Everson (ND) (Fall 3:24); Cons. Round 1 - Johnathan Rokey (IL) won by tech fall over Caden Everson (ND) (TF 11-0)

Junior 145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley: Champ. Round 1 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) bye; Champ. Round 2 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) won by tech fall over Pedro Jimenez (IL) (TF 18-8); Champ. Round 3 - Corbin Ramos (WI) won by tech fall over Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) (TF 15-4); Cons. Round 4 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) won by decision over Joseph Lohmar (WI) (Dec 7-5); Cons. Round 5 - Lincoln Vick (MN) won by decision over Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) (Dec 10-9)

12U Girls 145 -- Sophia Hilliard (third place): Round 1 - Sophia Hilliard (ND) bye; Round 2 - Piper Sandell (IL) won by decision over Sophia Hilliard (ND) (Dec 9-4); Round 3 - Kylie Williams (WI) won by decision over Sophia Hilliard (ND) (Dec 4-0)

16U Girls 94 -- Cheyenne Moore' (second place): Round 1 - Gracie Pattison (IL) won by tech fall over Cheyenne Moore (ND) (TF 14-3); Round 2 - Gracie Pattison (IL) won by tech fall over Cheyenne Moore (ND) (TF 13-2)

Jr Girl 138 -- Allyssa Johnson (first place): Round 1 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by fall over Brianna Bynum (IL) (Fall 3:26); Round 2 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by fall over Cassandra Gonzales (MN) (Fall 3:27); Round 3 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by injury default over Tori Bahr (MN) (Inj. 0:00); Round 4 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by fall over Emma Gruenhagen (WI) (Fall 1:44)

Prep softball

Saturday’s results

GF Central 14, Hankinson 11

Minot 23, GF Central 8

Red River 15, Williston 5

Roseau 12, Sacred Heart 8

West Fargo Sheyenne 10, Williston 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Bismarck 4

West Fargo Horace 14, Harvey-Wells County 4

Fargo Davies 15, Fargo Shanley 5

Fargo Shanley 17, Fargo South 15

Park Rapids 6, Fertile-Beltrami 0

Mahnomen-Waubun 8-8, Ada-Borup 2-5

Fergus Falls 8, Perham 5

Fergus Falls 11, Fertile-Beltrami 6

Red Lake Falls 7-1, Roseau 1-15

Rogers 10, Moorhead 5

Fergus Falls 13, Park Rapids 7

Badger-Greenbush-MR 9, Red Lake Falls 2

RLF 001 000 1 --2 5 2

BAD 302 301 X --9 9 2

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Gabby Casavan

Highlights -- RLF: Casavan 5 SO, Jayden Breiland 1x2, R, Casavan 1x3, R, RBI, Quinnlyn Kenfield 1x4, RBI; BGMR: Hanson 8 SO, McKenzie Dahl 2x4, 3R, RBI, K. Hanson 2x4, 2R, RBI, HR, Jaci Hanson 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Cassie Dahl 2x3, 3 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x3, R, Tessany Blazek R

Badger-Greenbush-MR 24, Lake of the Woods 2

LOW 200 0 --2 2 7

BAD (12)84 X --24 15 2

WP: Blazek; LP: C. Olson

Highlights -- LOW: K. Bowman R, B. Husbands 1x2, R, Olson RBI, A. Jacobsen 1x2, RBI; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 2x3, 3R, 3 RBI, Jordan Lee 2R, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 3R, Kin. Hanson 2X2, 3R, 5 RBI, HR, Sarah Pulk 1x1, R, J. Hanson 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, Savannah Anderson R, Cassie Dahl 1x1, 2R, 2 RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x2, 2 RBI, Sierra Westberg 1x4, 3R, 3 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x2, 2R, Quinn Vacura 1x1, RBI, Kailey Hanson 1x1, R

Badger-Greenbush-MR 19, West Marshal 1

BAD 822 70 --19 14 1

W-M 001 0X --1 1 3

WP: Blazek; LP: Annika Magnusson

Highlights -- BGMR: Dahl 3R, RBI, Lee 2R, Kin. Hanson 3x4, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, J. Hanson 1x4, R, Dahl 1x3, 2R, RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Quinn Vacura 2x3, 3R, 4 RBI, HR, Elizabeth Gust 2x2, 2R, Blazek 3x4, 2R, 5 RBI, HR; WM: Jeanetta Payeler R

ADVERTISEMENT

Prep baseball

Saturday’s results

Sacred Heart 12, Hancock 1

Fargo Davies 8-6, West Fargo Horace 1-1

Fargo North 3, Moorhead 0

Red Lake County 6, Blackduck 5

Red Lake County 4, Ely 1

Fargo Shanley 9, GF Central 3

SHA 130 020 3 – 9 13 2

GFC 100 101 0 – 3 10 2

WP: M. Rostberg; LP: J Simmers

Highlights -- GFC: J. Simmers 2x4, 2 RBI, C. Barta 2x3, RBI, W. Wockenfuss 2x4, Z Erickson 1x3

North Star 5, Hatton-Northwood 1

HNW 000 000 1 --1 5 0

NOR 103 100 X --1 5 0

WP: Parker Simon; LP: Derek Carpenter

Highlights -- NS: NS Dane Hagler 4x4, 2b, 2 runs, Jack Ahlberg 2x3, 2 2b, 2 rbi, Hunter Hagler 2x4, 3 rbi, run, Zack Jorde 2x3, run; HN: Carpenter 2x3, 2b, rbi

North Star 9, Park River 1

NOR 110 032 2 --9 16 0

PAR 110 103 0 --6 8 1

WP: Karsen Simon; LP: Reeves Jorgenson

Highlights -- NS: S. Hunter Hagler 4x5, 2 3b, 4 rbi, 2 runs, Dane Hagler 3x5, 3 2b, 2 rbi, 2 runs, Garrett Westlind 3x4, 3 runs, Jack Ahlberg 2x5, Zack Jorde 2x5, run; PR: Everett Fedje 2x3, 2 runs, Tucker Omdahl 1x2, 2 rbi, Calvin Otto 1x2, rbi, run

Park River 7, Hatton-Northwood 1

H-N 000 001 0 --1 5 1

P-R 212 011 X --7 11 2

WP: I Porter; LP: A. Thorsgard

Highlights -- HN: D. Carpenter 2x3 R, C. Beaudin 1x3 RBI, M. Steinbrink 1x3, R. Zuniga 1x2; PRA: L. Wieler 1x3 R, T. Omdahl 2x4, A. Zikmund 1x3 RBI, J. Solseng 2x4 2R, E. Fedji 2B, 2R, Otto 2B 2RBI, C. Hurtt 2x3 3B RBI, A. Rost 1x3

Thompson 10, Carrington 2

CAR 000 200 0 --2 2 4

THO 520 300 X --10 12 1

WP: B. Wolfgram; LP: H. Schmitz

Highlights -- CAR: J. Erickson R, G. Shipman 1x3, R, K. Kovar 1x3, RBI; T: B. Wolfgram 2x4, R, T. Schumacher 2x3, 3R, W. Welke 1x4, 2R, B. Gibson 1x2, R, RBI, D. Overby 1x2, R, J. Muhs 1x2, R, 4 RBI, S. O'Hearn 3x4, 3 RBI, J. Stumpf R

Thompson 7, Shiloh Christian 1

S-C 000 000 1 --1 6 1

THO 030 013 X --7 7 0

WP: R. Berberich; LP: C. Martin

Highlights -- SC: Martin 4 SO, E. Thompson 1x3, R, E. Fuchs 1x3, RBI; T: Berberich 5 SO, T. Schumacher 1x3, R, W. Welke 1x3, 2R, B. Gibson 2R, D. Overby 1x3, R, RBI, J. Muhs R, S. O'Hearn 2x3, RBI, B. Tyce 2x2, 3 RBI

Girls soccer

Saturday’s results

Fargo Davies 5, Red River 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Shanley 1

Fargo South 1, West Fargo 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys golf

Roseau Invite

At Oak Crest Golf Course, Saturday

Team totals

1. Roseau A 298, 2. EGF Senior High 325, 3. Thief River Falls 330, 4. Roseau B 340, 5. Roseau C 340, 6. Warroad 346, 7. Crookston 349, 8. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 363

Top placers

1. Teagan LaPlante, Roseau, 70; 2. Max Wilson, Roseau, 71; 3. Brodie Johnson, Roseau, 76

Prep track and field

Fargo South True Team

In Fargo, Thursday

Boys team totals

Red River 821.5, Fargo North 617.5, Fargo South 577, West Fargo 505, Devils Lake 428.5, GF Central 241, Moorhead 216.5

Winners and Grand Forks top 3

100 – 1. Caleb Severson, RR, 10.90

200 – 1. Austin Zulu, South, 21.83; 2. Caleb Severson, RR, 22.38

400 – 1. Zulu, South, 50.00; 2. Grant Hoffarth, RR, 51.54; 3. Jonah Dafoe, RR, 52.11

800 – 1. Braxton Middaugh, North, 2:00.34; 2. Elijah Dafoe, RR, 2:01.47

1,600 – 1. Brady Goss, DL, 4:23.21; 3. Joe Quinn, RR, 4:52.01

3,200 – 1. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 9:37.65; 2. Joe Quinn, RR, 10:39.55

110 hurdles – 1. Trey Knoke, North 14.90; 2. Lukas Heydt RR, 15.26; 3. Carter Byron, RR, 15.82

300 hurdles – 1. Lukas Heydt, RR, 40.39; 2. Aiden Bryce Volk, DL, 42.06

400 relay – 1. Red River (Mikey Mallory, Caleb Severson, Isaiah Gaye, Amir Dorudian, 43.26)

800 relay – 1. Fargo South 1:30.18; 2. Red River (Amir Dorudian, Jaden Chine, Brody Andrade, Mikey Mallory) 1:33.55

3,200 relay – 1. Red River (Grant Hoffarth, Micah Larsen-Schmidt, Elijah Dafoe, Jonah Dafoe) 8:09.52

Shot put – 1. Zac Kuznia, GFC, 51-5.5; 2. Logan Arason, RR, 51-2; 3. Quinn Nelson, RR, 49-1

Discus – 1. Logan Arason, RR, 152-11; 2. Ethan Thomas, GFC, 151-2; 3. Quinn Nelson, RR, 130-8

Javelin – 1. Logan Arason, RR, 180-3; 2. Quinn Nelson, RR, 169-6; 3. Ethan Thomas, GFC, 167-1

High jump – 1. Trey Knoke, North, 6-2; 3. Lukas Heydt, RR, 6-0

Pole vault – 1. Hudson Flom, RR, 12-6; 3. Jack Kouba, RR, 12-0

Long jump – 1. George Hanesgard, South, 21-3.5; 2. Isaiah Gay, RR, 20-9.5

Triple jump – 1. Isaiah Gaye, RR, 44-7; 3. Ben Strand, RR, 41-11.5

Girls team totals

West Fargo 733.5, GF Red River, 588, Moorhead 460.5, Fargo North 432, Devils Lake 408.5, GF Central 343.5

Winners and Grand Forks top 3

100 – Michelle Gee, WF, 12.44

200 – 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 26.29; 3. Ellery White, RR, 28.32

400 – 1. Grace Thiel, North, 1:01.59

800 – 1. Emily Nelson, RR, 2:29.09; 2. Ava Parks, RR, 2:39.05

1,600 – 1. Morgan Hartze, RR, 5:35.53; 3. Ava Parks, RR, 5:46.11

3,200 – 1. Loren Dosch, RR, 11:36.35; 2. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 11:54.94

100 hurdles – 1. Samantha Gustafson, WF, 16:13; 3. Sophie Brakke, RR, 16.41

300 hurdles – 1. Sophie Brakke, RR, 48.03

400 relay – 1. WF 50.93

800 relay – 1. WF 1:49.89

1600 relay – 1. WF 4:11.16

3200 relay – 1. WF 10:23.94

Shot put – 1. Emma Osier, North, 38-2

Discus – 1. Cailey Moton, WF, 107-5; 3. Kaylee Baker, GFC, 102-0

Javelin – 1. Ellie Feeney, Mhd, 103-4; 3. Abby Baker, RR, 93-2

High jump – 1. Auxmite Wren James, South, 4-11; 3. Jocelynne Hoefs, RR, 4-11

Pole vault – 1. Jolee Dahl, WF, 11-6; 3. Camille Finney, GFC, 9-9

Long jump – 1. Sophie Brakke, RR, 17-5; 2. Sara Kraft, DL, 16-11.5

Triple jump – 1. Auxmite Wren James, South, 37-0.25; 2. Sophie Brakke, RR, 37-0

College softball

Summit League

Summit League championship tournament

In Brookings

Saturday’s championship doubleheader

Omaha vs. S.D. State, postponed due to rain to Sunday at noon

Sunday’s championship

Omaha 1, S.D. State 0

All-Summit League team

North Dakota -- Jackie Albrecht; N.D. State -- Paige Vargas and Carley Goetschius;

South Dakota -- Clara Edwards, Gabby Moser and Courtney Wilson; S.D. State -- Brooke Dumont, Rozelyn Carrillo, Tori Knieche and Shannon Lasey; Omaha -- Olivia Aden, Lynsey Tucker, Maggie O'Brien, Rachel Weber and Kamryn Meyer (tournament MVP); Kansas City -- Lexy Smith

College baseball

Sunday’s results

N.D. State 5-3, Omaha 0-5

Maryland 15, Minnesota 9

Saturday’s result

N.D. State vs. Omaha, canceled

Maryland 14, Minnesota 5

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

At BNC Field in Mandan

Saturday’s results

St. Cloud State 7, MSU Mankato 3

Augustana 6, Minnesota Crookston 5

Sunday’s championship

MSU Mankato 6-7, St. Cloud State 5-13 (SCSU wins championship)

ADVERTISEMENT

NSIC All-Conference

First team

Minnesota Crookston -- Jake Dykhoff, Mike Hallquist, Jake Hjelle and Alex Koep; Minot State -- Derek Kay, Gunnar Kozlowitz and Matt Malone; UMary -- Calvin James; Augustana -- Nick Banowetz, Adam Diedrich, Drey Dirksen, Seth Miller and Caleb Saari; Sioux Falls -- Brady Klehr; Southwest Minnesota State -- Chase McDaniel; St. Cloud State -- John Nett and Sam Riola; Winona State -- Derek Baumgartner

Second team

Minnesota Crookston -- Josh Dykhoff and Brody Sorenson; MSU Moorhead -- Nathan Culley, Dylan Gotto, Mikey Gottschalk and Jackson Hauge; Minot State -- Javier Gutierrez and Brent Riddle; UMary -- Noah Hull, Jonathan Draheim and Derek Shoen; Augustana -- Jack Hines; Minnesota Duluth -- Tim Pokornowski; St. Cloud State -- Drew Bulson; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ansen Dulas, Kolby Kiser and Keenan Wenzel; Wayne State -- Colin Lynam

All-defensive team

Minot State -- Gunnar Kozlowitz; Minnesota Duluth -- Ethan Cole and Alex Wattermann; St. Cloud State -- Tate Wallat and John Nett; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ryan Chmielewski; Augustana -- Drey Dirksen; Upper Iowa -- Ryan Hull; Concordia-St. Paul -- Mason Wolf

NSIC regular season individual awards

Player of the year -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher of the year -- Alex Koep, Minnesota Crookston

Newcomer of the year -- Mike Hallquist, Minnesota Crookston

Freshman of the year -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Coach of the year -- Paul Blanchard, Southwest Minnesota State

Auto racing

Devils Lake Speedway

Saturday’s results

Pure Stocks

First heat -- 1. Joe Armstrong, 2. Hudson Hooker, 3. Tate Bullis, 4. Jadyn Mack

Feature -- 1. Armstrong, 2. Hooker, 3. Bullis, 4. Mack

WISSOTA Street Stocks

First heat -- 1. Braden Brauer, 2. Kyle Anderson, 3. Greg Jose, 4. Stoney Kruk, 5. Cody Armstrong, 6. Bryan Grenz

Second heat -- 1. Tucker Pederson, 2. Seth Klostreich, 3. Trey Hess, 4. Kasey Ussatis, 5. Cole Greseth

Feature -- 1. Klostreich, 2. Pederson, 3. Anderson, 4. Brauer, 5. Hess, 6. Ussatis, 7. Grenz, 8. Greseth, 9. Armstrong, 10. Rodney Hulst

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

First heat -- 1. Lucas Rodin, 2. Jaden Varnson, 3. Jory Berg, 4. Jamie Dietzler, 5. Jason Schuh

Second heat -- 1. Austin Hunter, 2. Eric Haugland, 3. Chris Edmonds, 4. Cylen Vargason, 5. Ryne Uhrich

Feature -- 1. Hunter, 2. Berg, 3. Rodin, 4. Varnson, 5. Haugland, 6. Dietzler, 7. Uhrich, 8. Edmonds, 9. Vargason, 10. Schuh

WISSOTA Late Models

First heat -- 1. Dustin Strand, 2. Mike Greseth, 3. Shane Edginton, 4. Ryan Dahl, 5. Brandon Corbett, 6. John Seng

Second heat -- 1. Steve Anderson, 2. Jason Strand, 3. Bryce Sward, 4. Jesse Teunis, 5. Casey Stremick

Third heat -- 1. Cole Schill, 2. Brody Troftgruben, 3. Ryan Corbett, 4. Brandon Fuller, 5. Tyler Peterson, 6. Greg Moore

Feature -- 1. Troftgruben, 2. D. Strand, 3. Greseth, 4. Peterson, 5. Sward, 6. Schill, 7. Edginton, 8. R. Corbett, 9. Fuller, 10. Teunis, 11. Anderson, 12. Seng, 13. Greg Moore, 14. Corbett

Wingless Sprints

First heat -- 1. Myles Tomlinson, 2. Brenton Wiesz, 3. Cory Palm, 4. Steve Nordrum, 5. Tee Young

Second heat -- 1. Adam Sobolik, 2. Colton Young, 3. Nick Shirek, 4. Parker Vilandre, 5. Doug Mccambridge

Feature -- 1. Sobolik, 2. Tomlinson, 3. Vilandre, 4. Mccambridge, 5. Palm, 6. Shirek, 7. Wiesz, 8. Young