Sunday's local scoreboard for March 20

Men’s hockey

NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Saturday’s championship

St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 0

Big Ten tournament

In Minneapolis

Saturday’s championship

Michigan 4, Minnesota 3

First period -- 1. MIN, Brody Lamb (Logan Cooley) 6:52

Second period -- 2. UM, Rutger McGroarty (Ethan Edwards, Gavin Brindley) 3:12; 3. UM, McGroarty (Keaton Pehrson, Adam Fantilli) 3:46; 4. MIN, Cooley (Jimmy Snuggerud, Matthew Knies) 10:48

Third period -- 5. MIN, Rhett Pitlick (Bryce Brodzinski, Jackson LaCombe) 1:57; 6. UM, Seamus Casey (Brindley, McGroarty) 5:29; 7. UM, Dylan Duke (T.J. Hughes, Brindley) 11:46

Goalie saves -- UM: Erik Portillo 22; MIN: Justen Close 28

CCHA Mason Cup tournament

In Mankato

Saturday’s championship

MSU Mankato 3, Northern Michigan 2

Atlantic Hockey tournament

In Buffalo

Saturday’s championship

Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0

ECAC tournament

In Lake Placid, N.Y.

Saturday’s championship

Colgate 3, Harvard 2

Hockey East tournament

In Boston

Saturday’s championship

Boston 3, Merrimack 2

Women’s hockey

NCAA championship tournament

At Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Sunday’s championship

Wisconsin 1, Ohio State 0

Boys basketball

Minn. Section 8A tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Saturday’s championship

Sacred Heart 58, Fosston 47

Halftime: Sacred Heart 25, Fosston 12

Fosston – A. Norland 13, C, Norland 12, Boushee 7, Theis 10, Boushee 3, Carlin 2

Sacred Heart – Mike Gapp 3, Isaac Sundby 2, Josiah Sundby 6, Parker Erickson 15, Breck Bloom 3, Ethan Arntson 17, Landen Denney 10, Greg Downs 2

Minn. Class A tournament

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

At Williams Arena

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (No. 1 seed) vs. Nevis (random draw), 11 a.m.

Border West (No. 5) vs. Cherry (No. 4), 1 p.m.

New Life Academy (No. 2) vs Sacred Heart (random draw), 3 p.m.

Mankato Loyola vs. (No. 3) Spring Grove

Thursday’s games

At Concordia University in St. Paul

Consolation semifinals, 10 a.m. and noon

Friday’s games

At Target Center

Semifinals at noon and 2 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At Concordia University in St. Paul

Consolation championship, 8 a.m.

Third place, 10 a.m.

At Target Center

Championship, 11 a.m.

N.D. Class B state tournament

At Bismarck Event Center

Saturday’s games

Seventh place

Medina-P/B 68, Warwick 51

Halftime: Medina-P/B 34, Warwick 20

Warwick – Dorvan McKay 4, Dalton Joramo 10, Marcus Joramo 4, Elijah Feather Jr. 10, Evan Black 10, Mark Faset Jr. 17, Jason Lenoir 4, Kelsin Cavanaugh 2

Medina-Pingree/Buchanan – Gage Magstadt 10, Sawyer Wanzek 2, Josh Moser 29, Rylan Wick 21, Jared Moser 2, Adam McClellan 4

Fifth place

Thompson 72, Powers Lake/Burke Central 61

Halftime: Thompson 38, Powers Lake/Burke Central 30

Thompson – Drew Overby 22, Brayden Wolfgram 6, Karter Peterson 3, Thomas Schumacher 9, Gavin Krogstad 4, Jakob Starcevic 26, Drew Odenbach 2

Powers Lake-Burke Central – Luke Fraunfelter 10, Gracin Schroeder 18, Tyson Enget 21, Beau Korsley 4, Jaden Bullinger 3, Connor Lindberg 6

Third place

Beulah 66, Des Lacs-Burlington 57

Halftime: Beulah 29, Des Lac-Burlington 22

Des Lacs-Burlington -- Carson Yale 34, Ryan Olson 5, Braylon Fisher 0, Paxton Ystaas 8, Ty Hughes 1

Beulah -- Trace Beauchamp 10, Aidan O’Brien 18, Braylen Schirao 10, Champ Hetetich 11, Bennet Larson 2, Tarren Larson 15

Championship

Central Cass 61, Shiloh Christian 44

All-tournament team

Jakob Starcevic, Thompson; Mark Fasset Jr., Warwick; Kyler Klein, Shiloh Christian; Joshua Moser, Medina-Pingree/Buchanan; Cole Holzer, Central Cass; Trace Beauchamp, Beulah; Drew Overby, Thompson; Tyson Enget, Powers Lake/Burke Central; Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington; Jay Wanzek , Shiloh Christian; Sam Kobbervig, Central Cass (MVP)

Senior athlete of the year – Ayden Stainbrook, North Border

Coach of the year – Jeremy Brandt, Beulah

Girls basketball

Minn. Class A tournament

Saturday’s results

Fifth place

Underwood 47, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 32

Third place

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 65, Hayfield 54

Championship

Mountain Iron-Buhl 52, BOLD 21

Women’s basketball

WBI tournament

In Lexington, Ky.

Saturday’s results

Semifinals

New Mexico State 57, Eastern Tennessee State 53

Cal Baptist 82, Georgia Southern 80, OT

Consolation

Florida International 68, Illinois Chicago 65

UND 102, Northern Illinois 99, OT

Halftime: UND 38, NIU 37

Regulation: UND 85, NIU 85

UND – Jolene Daninger 3-5 3-3 11, Claire Orth 7-14, 4-4 19, Kacie Borowicz 12-19 9-11 35, Sammiyah Hoskin 4-10 0-0 8, Juliet Gordon 6-13 3-4 16, Deja Davis 2-5 2-2 8, Maggie Manson 0-3 0-0 0, Rakiyah Beal 1-2 0-0 2, Nakiyah Hurst 1-2 0-0 3, Miranda Vanderwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-73, 21-24 102

Northern Illinois – Sidney McCrea 1-4 0-0 2, Jayden Marable 3-5-0-0 8, Chelby Koker 7-16 2-2 18, Grace Hunter 6-8 4-5 18, Tara Stauffacher 3-10 4-4 11, Laura Nickel 5-6 0-0 11, Kortney Drake 0-1 0-0 0, Janae Poisson 1-8 0-0 3, A’Jah Davis 6-9 4-5 16, Emily Meinert 1-3 0-0 2, Moriah Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Stonebraker 4-4 2-2 10. Totals 37-74 14-15 99

Three-pointers – UND 9-19 (Daninger 2-2, Orth 1-2, Borowicz 2-2, Gordon 1-4, Davis 2-3, Manson 0-3, Beal 0-1, Hurst 1-2), NIU 11-30 (McCrea 0-2, Koker 2-8, Hunter 4-5, Stauffacher 1-4, Nickel 1-1, Marable 2-3, Drake 0-1, Poisson 1-6); Rebounds –

Sunday’s results

Seventh place

Illinois Chicago 71, Northern Illinois 56

Fifth place

Florida International 76, North Dakota 73

Halftime: FIU 37, UND 33

North Dakota -- Kacie Borowicz 5-14 8-10 19, Claire Orth 8-12 0-2 17, Juliet Gordon 5-9 4-6 15, Sammiyah Hoskin 4-7 0-0 9, Joli Daninger 0-4 2-4 2, DJ Davis 2-4 0-0 5, Nakiyah Hurst 2-5 0-0 4, Rakiyah Beal 1-3 0-0 2, Maggie Manson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 14-22 73

Florida International -- Olivia Trice 6-13 0-0 16, Tanajah Hayes 3-9 5-5 11, Mihaela Lazic 3-3 0-0 8, Maria Torres 3-4 0-0 6, Hope Butera 0-1 0-0 0, Kaliah Henderson 5-13 8-9 18, Ajae Yoakum 5-7 3-3 13, Sifa Joyeuse 1-11 1-2 4, Zaida Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Sariana Rodriguez Camacho 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-19 76

Three-pointers -- UND 5-14 (Borowicz 1-1, Orth 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Hoskin 1-3, Daninger 0-1, Davis 1-2, Hurst 0-2, Beal 0-1, Manson 0-2), FIU 7-24 (Trice 4-10, Hayes 0-2, Lazic 2-2, Torres 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Joyeuse 1-8); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 9, Orth 4, Gordon 8, Hoskin 2, Daninger 1, Davis 1, Hurst 3, Beal 3, Manson 1, TEAM 4), FIU 35 (Trice 2, Hayes 5, Lazic 2, Torres 3, Henderson 8, Yoakum 12, Joyeuse 1, Gonzalez 2); Assists -- UND 17 (Borowicz 6, Orth 1, Hoskin 2, Daninger 3, Davis 3, Beal 2), FIU 10 (Trice 1, Hayes 4, Lazic 2, Henderson 1, Yoakum 1, Joyeuse 1); Turnovers -- UND 15 (Borowicz 5, Orth 3, Gordon 1, Hoskin 2, Hurst 1, Beal 1, Manson 1, TEAM 1), FIU 20 (Trice 5, Hayes 2, Torres 1, Butera 1, Henderson 2, Yoakum 4, Joyeuse 2, Gonzalez 1, TEAM 2)

Third place

Eastern Tennessee State 96, Georgia Southern 49

Championship

Cal Baptist 63, New Mexico State 61

College softball

Sunday’s results

North Dakota vs. Bucknell (in Maryland), canceled

Minot State 8-9, Regina (Can.) 0-0

Bemidji State 4, Wisconsin-Parkside 3

Concordia-St. Paul 12, Bemidji State 4

St. Cloud State 12, Wisconsin-Parkside 2

Saturday’s results

Rider 9, North Dakota 1

Texas Tech 12, North Dakota 1

College baseball

Sunday’s results

Houston Christian 6, N.D. State 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

Minnesota Crookston 6-21, Wayne State 3-5

Minot State 12-10, Sioux Falls 4-3

UMary 12, Upper Iowa 8

Concordia-St. Paul 6, Bemidji State 4

Minnesota Duluth 6, Wayne State 2

Mayville State 15-8, Presentation 5-0

Valley City State 15, Carleton College 5

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 10, Houston Christian 7

N.D. State 6, Houston Christian 5

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s result

Ohio State 4, Minnesota 0

St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota Crookston 1

Augustana 7, MSU Moorhead 0

UMary 4, Sioux Falls 3

Saturday’s result

Minnesota Duluth 5, Minnesota Crookston 2

Women’s outdoor track and field

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. South Dakota (7 first-place votes) 63 total points

2. N.D. State (2) 58

3. S.D. State 50

4. North Dakota 43

5. Kansas City 32

6. St. Thomas 27

7. Omaha 22

8. Western Illinois 15

9. Oral Roberts 14

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC preseason coaches’ poll

1. MSU Mankato (14 first-place votes) 196 total points

2. Augustana 181

3. Winona State (1) 160

4. Sioux Falls 147

5. UMary 144

6. Minnesota Duluth 127

7. Wayne State 110

8. Concordia-St. Paul 108

9. Northern State 107

10. St. Cloud State 73

11. MSU Moorhead 68

12. Bemidji State 64

13. (tie) Minot State and Southwest Minnesota State 38

15. Upper Iowa 14

Men’s outdoor track and field

Summit League

2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll

1. South Dakota (4 first-place votes) 46 total points

2. N.D. State (3) 42

3. S.D. State (1) 41

4. (tie) North Dakota and St. Thomas 26

6. Kansas City 17

7. Western Illinois 16

8. Oral Roberts 10

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC preseason coaches’ poll

1. MSU Mankato (10 first-place votes) 120 total points

2. Augustana (2) 112

3. MSU Moorhead 91

4. UMary 88

5. Wayne State 76

6. Minnesota Duluth 70

7. Concordia-St. Paul 66

8. Northern State 53

9. Sioux Falls 48

10. Minot State 34

11. Southwest Minnesota State 22

12. Upper Iowa 12