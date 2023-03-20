Sunday's local scoreboard for March 20
Men’s hockey
NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Saturday’s championship
St. Cloud State 3, Colorado College 0
Big Ten tournament
In Minneapolis
Saturday’s championship
Michigan 4, Minnesota 3
First period -- 1. MIN, Brody Lamb (Logan Cooley) 6:52
Second period -- 2. UM, Rutger McGroarty (Ethan Edwards, Gavin Brindley) 3:12; 3. UM, McGroarty (Keaton Pehrson, Adam Fantilli) 3:46; 4. MIN, Cooley (Jimmy Snuggerud, Matthew Knies) 10:48
Third period -- 5. MIN, Rhett Pitlick (Bryce Brodzinski, Jackson LaCombe) 1:57; 6. UM, Seamus Casey (Brindley, McGroarty) 5:29; 7. UM, Dylan Duke (T.J. Hughes, Brindley) 11:46
Goalie saves -- UM: Erik Portillo 22; MIN: Justen Close 28
CCHA Mason Cup tournament
In Mankato
Saturday’s championship
MSU Mankato 3, Northern Michigan 2
Atlantic Hockey tournament
In Buffalo
Saturday’s championship
Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0
ECAC tournament
In Lake Placid, N.Y.
Saturday’s championship
Colgate 3, Harvard 2
Hockey East tournament
In Boston
Saturday’s championship
Boston 3, Merrimack 2
Women’s hockey
NCAA championship tournament
At Amsoil Arena in Duluth
Sunday’s championship
Wisconsin 1, Ohio State 0
Boys basketball
Minn. Section 8A tournament
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Saturday’s championship
Sacred Heart 58, Fosston 47
Halftime: Sacred Heart 25, Fosston 12
Fosston – A. Norland 13, C, Norland 12, Boushee 7, Theis 10, Boushee 3, Carlin 2
Sacred Heart – Mike Gapp 3, Isaac Sundby 2, Josiah Sundby 6, Parker Erickson 15, Breck Bloom 3, Ethan Arntson 17, Landen Denney 10, Greg Downs 2
Minn. Class A tournament
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
At Williams Arena
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (No. 1 seed) vs. Nevis (random draw), 11 a.m.
Border West (No. 5) vs. Cherry (No. 4), 1 p.m.
New Life Academy (No. 2) vs Sacred Heart (random draw), 3 p.m.
Mankato Loyola vs. (No. 3) Spring Grove
Thursday’s games
At Concordia University in St. Paul
Consolation semifinals, 10 a.m. and noon
Friday’s games
At Target Center
Semifinals at noon and 2 p.m.
Saturday’s games
At Concordia University in St. Paul
Consolation championship, 8 a.m.
Third place, 10 a.m.
At Target Center
Championship, 11 a.m.
N.D. Class B state tournament
At Bismarck Event Center
Saturday’s games
Seventh place
Medina-P/B 68, Warwick 51
Halftime: Medina-P/B 34, Warwick 20
Warwick – Dorvan McKay 4, Dalton Joramo 10, Marcus Joramo 4, Elijah Feather Jr. 10, Evan Black 10, Mark Faset Jr. 17, Jason Lenoir 4, Kelsin Cavanaugh 2
Medina-Pingree/Buchanan – Gage Magstadt 10, Sawyer Wanzek 2, Josh Moser 29, Rylan Wick 21, Jared Moser 2, Adam McClellan 4
Fifth place
Thompson 72, Powers Lake/Burke Central 61
Halftime: Thompson 38, Powers Lake/Burke Central 30
Thompson – Drew Overby 22, Brayden Wolfgram 6, Karter Peterson 3, Thomas Schumacher 9, Gavin Krogstad 4, Jakob Starcevic 26, Drew Odenbach 2
Powers Lake-Burke Central – Luke Fraunfelter 10, Gracin Schroeder 18, Tyson Enget 21, Beau Korsley 4, Jaden Bullinger 3, Connor Lindberg 6
Third place
Beulah 66, Des Lacs-Burlington 57
Halftime: Beulah 29, Des Lac-Burlington 22
Des Lacs-Burlington -- Carson Yale 34, Ryan Olson 5, Braylon Fisher 0, Paxton Ystaas 8, Ty Hughes 1
Beulah -- Trace Beauchamp 10, Aidan O’Brien 18, Braylen Schirao 10, Champ Hetetich 11, Bennet Larson 2, Tarren Larson 15
Championship
Central Cass 61, Shiloh Christian 44
All-tournament team
Jakob Starcevic, Thompson; Mark Fasset Jr., Warwick; Kyler Klein, Shiloh Christian; Joshua Moser, Medina-Pingree/Buchanan; Cole Holzer, Central Cass; Trace Beauchamp, Beulah; Drew Overby, Thompson; Tyson Enget, Powers Lake/Burke Central; Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington; Jay Wanzek , Shiloh Christian; Sam Kobbervig, Central Cass (MVP)
Senior athlete of the year – Ayden Stainbrook, North Border
Coach of the year – Jeremy Brandt, Beulah
Girls basketball
Minn. Class A tournament
Saturday’s results
Fifth place
Underwood 47, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 32
Third place
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 65, Hayfield 54
Championship
Mountain Iron-Buhl 52, BOLD 21
Women’s basketball
WBI tournament
In Lexington, Ky.
Saturday’s results
Semifinals
New Mexico State 57, Eastern Tennessee State 53
Cal Baptist 82, Georgia Southern 80, OT
Consolation
Florida International 68, Illinois Chicago 65
UND 102, Northern Illinois 99, OT
Halftime: UND 38, NIU 37
Regulation: UND 85, NIU 85
UND – Jolene Daninger 3-5 3-3 11, Claire Orth 7-14, 4-4 19, Kacie Borowicz 12-19 9-11 35, Sammiyah Hoskin 4-10 0-0 8, Juliet Gordon 6-13 3-4 16, Deja Davis 2-5 2-2 8, Maggie Manson 0-3 0-0 0, Rakiyah Beal 1-2 0-0 2, Nakiyah Hurst 1-2 0-0 3, Miranda Vanderwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-73, 21-24 102
Northern Illinois – Sidney McCrea 1-4 0-0 2, Jayden Marable 3-5-0-0 8, Chelby Koker 7-16 2-2 18, Grace Hunter 6-8 4-5 18, Tara Stauffacher 3-10 4-4 11, Laura Nickel 5-6 0-0 11, Kortney Drake 0-1 0-0 0, Janae Poisson 1-8 0-0 3, A’Jah Davis 6-9 4-5 16, Emily Meinert 1-3 0-0 2, Moriah Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Stonebraker 4-4 2-2 10. Totals 37-74 14-15 99
Three-pointers – UND 9-19 (Daninger 2-2, Orth 1-2, Borowicz 2-2, Gordon 1-4, Davis 2-3, Manson 0-3, Beal 0-1, Hurst 1-2), NIU 11-30 (McCrea 0-2, Koker 2-8, Hunter 4-5, Stauffacher 1-4, Nickel 1-1, Marable 2-3, Drake 0-1, Poisson 1-6); Rebounds –
Sunday’s results
Seventh place
Illinois Chicago 71, Northern Illinois 56
Fifth place
Florida International 76, North Dakota 73
Halftime: FIU 37, UND 33
North Dakota -- Kacie Borowicz 5-14 8-10 19, Claire Orth 8-12 0-2 17, Juliet Gordon 5-9 4-6 15, Sammiyah Hoskin 4-7 0-0 9, Joli Daninger 0-4 2-4 2, DJ Davis 2-4 0-0 5, Nakiyah Hurst 2-5 0-0 4, Rakiyah Beal 1-3 0-0 2, Maggie Manson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 14-22 73
Florida International -- Olivia Trice 6-13 0-0 16, Tanajah Hayes 3-9 5-5 11, Mihaela Lazic 3-3 0-0 8, Maria Torres 3-4 0-0 6, Hope Butera 0-1 0-0 0, Kaliah Henderson 5-13 8-9 18, Ajae Yoakum 5-7 3-3 13, Sifa Joyeuse 1-11 1-2 4, Zaida Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Sariana Rodriguez Camacho 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-19 76
Three-pointers -- UND 5-14 (Borowicz 1-1, Orth 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Hoskin 1-3, Daninger 0-1, Davis 1-2, Hurst 0-2, Beal 0-1, Manson 0-2), FIU 7-24 (Trice 4-10, Hayes 0-2, Lazic 2-2, Torres 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Joyeuse 1-8); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 9, Orth 4, Gordon 8, Hoskin 2, Daninger 1, Davis 1, Hurst 3, Beal 3, Manson 1, TEAM 4), FIU 35 (Trice 2, Hayes 5, Lazic 2, Torres 3, Henderson 8, Yoakum 12, Joyeuse 1, Gonzalez 2); Assists -- UND 17 (Borowicz 6, Orth 1, Hoskin 2, Daninger 3, Davis 3, Beal 2), FIU 10 (Trice 1, Hayes 4, Lazic 2, Henderson 1, Yoakum 1, Joyeuse 1); Turnovers -- UND 15 (Borowicz 5, Orth 3, Gordon 1, Hoskin 2, Hurst 1, Beal 1, Manson 1, TEAM 1), FIU 20 (Trice 5, Hayes 2, Torres 1, Butera 1, Henderson 2, Yoakum 4, Joyeuse 2, Gonzalez 1, TEAM 2)
Third place
Eastern Tennessee State 96, Georgia Southern 49
Championship
Cal Baptist 63, New Mexico State 61
College softball
Sunday’s results
North Dakota vs. Bucknell (in Maryland), canceled
Minot State 8-9, Regina (Can.) 0-0
Bemidji State 4, Wisconsin-Parkside 3
Concordia-St. Paul 12, Bemidji State 4
St. Cloud State 12, Wisconsin-Parkside 2
Saturday’s results
Rider 9, North Dakota 1
Texas Tech 12, North Dakota 1
College baseball
Sunday’s results
Houston Christian 6, N.D. State 5
Houston 5, Minnesota 2
Minnesota Crookston 6-21, Wayne State 3-5
Minot State 12-10, Sioux Falls 4-3
UMary 12, Upper Iowa 8
Concordia-St. Paul 6, Bemidji State 4
Minnesota Duluth 6, Wayne State 2
Mayville State 15-8, Presentation 5-0
Valley City State 15, Carleton College 5
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 10, Houston Christian 7
N.D. State 6, Houston Christian 5
Women’s tennis
Sunday’s result
Ohio State 4, Minnesota 0
St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota Crookston 1
Augustana 7, MSU Moorhead 0
UMary 4, Sioux Falls 3
Saturday’s result
Minnesota Duluth 5, Minnesota Crookston 2
Women’s outdoor track and field
Summit League
2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll
1. South Dakota (7 first-place votes) 63 total points
2. N.D. State (2) 58
3. S.D. State 50
4. North Dakota 43
5. Kansas City 32
6. St. Thomas 27
7. Omaha 22
8. Western Illinois 15
9. Oral Roberts 14
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC preseason coaches’ poll
1. MSU Mankato (14 first-place votes) 196 total points
2. Augustana 181
3. Winona State (1) 160
4. Sioux Falls 147
5. UMary 144
6. Minnesota Duluth 127
7. Wayne State 110
8. Concordia-St. Paul 108
9. Northern State 107
10. St. Cloud State 73
11. MSU Moorhead 68
12. Bemidji State 64
13. (tie) Minot State and Southwest Minnesota State 38
15. Upper Iowa 14
Men’s outdoor track and field
Summit League
2023 Summit League preseason coaches’ poll
1. South Dakota (4 first-place votes) 46 total points
2. N.D. State (3) 42
3. S.D. State (1) 41
4. (tie) North Dakota and St. Thomas 26
6. Kansas City 17
7. Western Illinois 16
8. Oral Roberts 10
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC preseason coaches’ poll
1. MSU Mankato (10 first-place votes) 120 total points
2. Augustana (2) 112
3. MSU Moorhead 91
4. UMary 88
5. Wayne State 76
6. Minnesota Duluth 70
7. Concordia-St. Paul 66
8. Northern State 53
9. Sioux Falls 48
10. Minot State 34
11. Southwest Minnesota State 22
12. Upper Iowa 12
