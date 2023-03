Sunday's local scoreboard for March 12

Girls basketball

N.D. Class A state tournament

In Fargo

Saturday’s results

Fifth place

Minot 77, Bismarck Legacy 76

Third place

West Fargo Sheyenne 66, West Fargo 62

Championship

Red River 61, Bismarck Century 48

Halftime: Red River 36, Bismarck Century 22

Red River -- Jocelyn Schiller 34, Cassidy O’Halloran 10, Rylie McQuillan 7, Ella Speidel 4, Morgan Hartze 4, Hannah Litzinger 2

Bismarck Century -- Logan Nissley 16, Bergan Kinnebrew 12, Eden Fridley 7, Ashlyn Buchholz 6, Zoie Austin 4, Abby Fosland 2, Erika Lee 1

N.D. Class A all-tournament team

Red River -- Cassidy O'Holloran and Jocelyn Schiller; Bismarck Century -- Eden Fridley, Bergan Kinnebrew and Logan Nissley; Bismarck Legacy -- Alyssa Eckroth; Minot -- Leelee Bell; West Fargo -- Chloe Pfau and Miriley Simon; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Brenna Dick

Tournament MVP -- Jocelyn Schiller, Red River

Senior athlete of the year -- Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century

Gatorade player of the year -- Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century

2023 N.D. Miss Basketball -- Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century

Coach of the year -- Jason Schwarz, Minot

Minn. Northern Galaxy Conference

All-conference team

Sacred Heart -- Lydia Riskey and Isabel Vonesh; Red Lake Falls -- Shandi Nelson and Gabby Casavan; Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Hannah Pederson; Grygla-Goodridge -- Sadie Anderson and Caitlyn Jacobson; Stephen-Argyle -- Regan Swanson; Kittson County Central -- Ella Olson and Morgan Turn; Northern Freeze -- Rylie Klopp

Honorable mention

Sacred Heart -- Leah Sundby and Alexis Lawrence; Stephen-Argyle -- Liv Efta and Tessa Durand; Red Lake County Central -- Marissa Thomas; Red Lake Falls -- Alexis Swendra; Goodridge-Grygla -- Kylie Delage; Kittson County Central -- Aidra Johnson; Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Annika Magnusson and Kylie Nelson; Northern Freeze -- Addison Bakke and Kaydence Augustine

Offensive player of the year -- Caitlyn Jacobson, Goodridge-Grygla

Defensive player of the year -- Morgan Turn, Kittson County Central, and Caitlyn Jacobson, Goodridge-Grygla

Coach of the year -- Michael Mathison, Sacred Heart

Boys basketball

N.D. Class A state tournament

In Fargo

Saturday’s results

Fifth place

Minot 64, Bismarck Legacy 38

Third place

Fargo Davies 72, Bismarck Century 68

Championship

Fargo North 92, Red River 83

Halftime: Fargo North 50, Red River 36

Fargo North -- Jeremiah Sem 28, Matthew Sem 23, Carter Zeller 15, Welcome Muhoza 14, Keech Bior 4, Eric DeBoer 3, Peder Haugo 3, John Williams 2

Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 23, Zac Kraft 20, Pearce Parks 19, Carter Byron 12, Cam Klefstad 6, Hudson Flom 3

N.D. Class A all-tournament team

Red River -- Zach Kraft and Reis Rowekamp; Bismarck Century -- Ryan Erikson; Bismarck Legacy -- Jaxon Kellogg; Fargo Davies -- Daniel Yorke; Fargo North -- Jeremiah Sem, Matthew Sem and Carter Zeller; Minot -- Darik Dissette

Tournament MVP -- Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North

Senior athlete of the year -- Darik Dissette, Minot

Coach of the year -- Darin Mattern, Bismarck Century

N.D. Class B state tournament

At Bismarck Event Center

Thursday, March 16

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Shiloh Christian vs. Powers Lake/Burke Central (second random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Beulah vs. Medina-Pingree/Buchanan (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.

No. 1 Central Cass vs. Warwick (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Thompson vs. No. 5 Des Lacs-Burlington, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Consolation semifinals, 1 and 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Seventh place, 1 p.m.

Fifth place, 2:45 p.m.

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

East subsection

Fosston vs. Ada-Borup/West, 2 p.m.

Fertile-Beltrami vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 3:45 p.m.

West subsection

Sacred Heart vs. Goodridge-Grygla, 5:30 p.m.

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. Northern Freeze, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Semifinals

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls at 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

EGF Senior High at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 1 p.m.

Pelican Rapids at Thief River Falls, 1 p.m.

Wadena-Deer Creek at Hawley, 1 p.m.

Barnesville at Perham, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

At Detroit Lakes

Semifinals, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 17

At Detroit Lakes

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

North subsection

At Perham

Henning vs. Hillcrest Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Battle Lake vs. Norman County East/UH, 12:45 p.m.

South subsection

At Minnewaska

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Hancock, 1 p.m.; Border West vs. KMS, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Semifinals

At Perham and Minnewaska, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17

In Fergus Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. North Star Conference

All-conference team

Sacred Heart -- Josiah Sundby and Ethan Arntson; Clearbrook-Gonvick -- Logan Westrum; Goodridge-Grygla -- Lewis Jones and Blake Rychlock; Northern Freeze -- Ryder Blazejewski; Red Lake County -- Gerald Melin and Owen Chervestad; Stephen-Argyle -- Will McGlynn; Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Tyson Mortimer and Jackson Woinarowicz

Honorable mention

Sacred Heart -- Landen Denney and Parker Erickson; Northern Freeze -- Everett Nelson

Conference MVP -- Josiah Sundby, Sacred Heart

Jay Sorenson Award -- Will McGlynn, Stephen-Argyle

Conference coach of the year -- Sean Spilde, Northern Freeze

Girls hockey

N.D. All-state team

Devils Lake -- Siri Olson and Ashlyn Abrahamson; West Fargo United -- Maggie Seeley, Courtney Docktor and Zoey Gervais; Fargo North-South -- Kenleigh Fischer and Anna Nelson; Fargo Davies -- Allie Emineth and Mathilde Vetter; Jamestown -- Bernadette Belzer; Minot -- Taylyn Cope and Jillian Ackerman; Bismarck Century -- Brenna Curl; Legacy-Bismarck -- Ava Krikorian and Ella Gabel

Outstanding senior athlete -- Kaylee Baker, Grand Forks

Coach of the year -- Ben Hertz, Mandan

Boys hockey

N.D. All-state team

Red River — Mikey Coleman, Carter Sproule; GF Central — Colton Bjorge, Wyatt Wockenfuss; Bismarck Legacy — Tyler Miller, Jameson Johnson, Marcus Butts; Fargo South-Shanley — Noel Olsonawski, Zach Boren; West Fargo Sheyenne — Riley Swanson, Zachary Moser; Minot — Jaxon Bradley, Mackley Morelli; Fargo Davies — Jack Bullinger; Fargo North — Peter Dorsher; Bismarck Century — Maxon Vig; West Fargo — Colten Bossert; Grafton-Park River — Landon Carter; Bottineau-Rugby — Colton Getzlfaff; Mandan — Matthew Haider; Jamestown — Brooks Roaldson

Outstanding senior athlete -- Mikey Coleman, Red River

Coach of the year -- Tim Skarperud, Red River

Minn. All-Section 8A

First team

Forwards – Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad; Carson Pilgrim, Warroad; Tyler Hennen, Kittson County Central

Defensemen – Erick Comstock, Warroad; Ryan Lund, Warroad

Goalie – Hampton Slukynsky, Warroad

Second team

Forwards – Brock Schultz, EGF Senior High; Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad; Evan Girdler, Red Lake Falls

Defensemen – Grady Magner, EGF Senior High; Cole Bies, EGF Senior High

Goalie – Sawyer Torkelson, Park Rapids

Third team

Forwards – Max Arlt, Thief River Falls; Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls; Landon Jamieson, EGF Senior High; Markus Olson, Bagley-Fosston

Defensemen – Jace Fields, Detroit Lakes; Jace Erickson, Thief River Falls

Goalies – Josh Mack, Detroit Lakes; Chase Mero, EGF Senior High

Coach of the year – Jay Hardwick, Warroad

Assistant coach of the year – Michael Tveit, Warroad

Minn. state Class A tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Saturday’s championship

Mahtomedi 6, Warroad 5, 2 OT

First period -- 1. WAR, Carson Pilgrim (Murray Marvin-Cordes, Ryan Lund) 14:13; 2. MAH, Carter Haycraft (Seth Nelson, Cav Bruner) 16:08

Second period -- 3. WAR, Pilgrim (Marvin-Cordes, Ryan Lund) 5:08; 4. WAR, Marvin-Cordes (Carson Pilgrim) 7:25; 5. MAH, Patrick Egan (Jake Hodd-Chlebeck) 15:39

Third period -- 6. WAR, Pilgrim (Jayson Shaugabay, Broden Hontvet) 3:58; 7. MAH, Charlie Drage (Bruner, David Wolsfeld) 4:36; 8. WAR, Peyton Sunderland (Erick Comstock, Garrett Hennum) 7:08; 9. MAH, Charlie Drage (William Brummel) 11:00; 10. MAH, Drage (Seth Nelson, Bruner) 15:40

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- 11. MAH, Jonny Grove (Seth Nelson) 4:56

Goalie saves -- MAH: Charlie Brandt 46; WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 40

Minn. state Class AA tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Saturday’s championship

Minnetonka 2, Edina 1

Boys swimming and diving

N.D. All-state

First team

Grand Forks -- Ryaan Alshami, Avery Berg, Jackson Rerick and Logan Bjerke; Bismarck -- Blake Nelson, Alex Steichen and Sam Eggl; West Fargo -- Brody Engelstad and Odin McAlister; Minot -- Alex King, Jaxon Reinke, Paradorn Roongin, Ryan Hubbard, Ty Ross, Carter Larson and Logan Hill; Williston -- Kolden Kringen and Camden Ekblad-Lundby; Fargo South -- Tristan Quibell, Oscar Francis and Drew Heckaman; Fargo Davies -- Aiden Hoff, Ryder Myers and Joe Carlson; Bismarck Legacy -- Jayden Ahmann, Braxton Steele and Noah Mayer; Fargo North -- Haydn Vein and Ty Boutwell; Bismarck Century -- Luke Domres, Beau Zander and Benjamin Schaff; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Tanner Haag

Second team

Grand Forks -- Aiden Johnson; Bismarck Century -- Isaac Vallie and Daniel Walker; Bismarck -- Noah Zaidi and Garrett Wick; Jamestown -- Teddy Solensky; Williston -- Caleb Osborn; Fargo North -- Ben Jorgensen; West Fargo -- Isaiah Ayers; Bismarck -- Bryce Vatnsdal

Outstanding senior athlete -- Alex King, Minot

Coach of the year -- Cale Schafer, Bismarck

Men’s hockey

Saturday’s results

Arizona State 2, Long Island 1, OT

Alaska Anchorage 4, Lindenwood 3, OT

NCHC

Sunday’s quarterfinals

St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 1

North Dakota 5, Omaha 2

First period -- 1. UNO, Jimmy Glynn (Davis Pennington, Cameron Berg) 14:14

Second period -- 2. UND, Jake Schmaltz PP (Gavin Hain) 2:36; 3. UNO, Berg (Kirby Proctor, Nolan Krenzen) 12:04; 4. UND, Dylan James SH (Judd Caulfield) 19:31

Third period -- 5. UND, Griffin Ness (Ryan Sidorski, Carson Albrecht) 14:46; 6. UND, Tyler Kleven 16:11; 7. UND, Hain (Caulfield) 16:28

Penalties -- Tyler Weiss, UNO, tripping 11:59 first; Jacob Slipec, UNO, hooking 11:59 first; Ethan Frisch, UND, interference 14:14 first; Jonny Tychonick, UNO, tripping 1:22 second; Dylan James, UND, holding 5:36 second; Jimmy Glynn, UNO, tripping 7:50 second; Riese Gaber, UND, kneeing 8:32 second; Mark Senden, UND, tripping 15:03 second; Jake Pivonka, UNO, interference 16:31 second; Gavin Hain, UND, hooking 18:37 second; Weiss, UNO, tripping 19:55 second; Tychonick, UNO, tripping 7:26 third; Cooper Moore, UND, roughing 8:34 third; Kaden Bohlsen, UNO, roughing 17:25 third.

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 12; UNO: Simon Latkoczy 31

Penalties-minutes -- UND 6-12, UNO 8-16

Power plays -- UND 1-8, UNO 0-6

Referees -- Dan Dreger and Ryan Hersey

Linesmen -- Sam Rankin and Jeff Schultz

Attendance -- 5,571

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 1

Colorado College 3, Western Michigan 2, OT

Denver 7, Miami 2

North Dakota 3, Omaha 1

First period -- 1. UND, Jackson Blake (Louis Jamernik V, Riese Gaber) 10:01; 2. UNO, Joaquim Lemay PP (Jacob Guevin, Brock Bremer) 12:24

Second period -- 3. UND, Tyler Kleven PP (Jamernik V, Gaber) 16:37

Third period -- 4. UND, Dylan James empty net 18:59

Penalties -- Luke Bast, UND, hooking 10:53 first; Joaquim Lemay, UNO, interference 18:17 first; Ty Farmer, UND, hooking 2:10 second; Farmer, UND, interference 5:32 second; Kirby Proctor, UNO, hooking 15:13 second; Chris Jandric, UND, hooking 19:26 second; Jake Schmaltz, UND, roughing 19:56 second; Ty Mueller, UNO, roughing 19:56 second; Brock Bremer, UNO, slashing 19:56 second; Mark Senden, UND, cross-checking 19:56 second; Mueller, UNO, holding 7:49 third; Owen McLaughlin, UND, holding 10:36 third.

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 24; UNO: Simon Latkoczy 19

Penalties-minutes -- UND 7-14, UNO 5-10

Power plays -- UND 1-3, UNO 1-5

Referees -- Dan Dreger and Ryan Hersey

Linesmen -- Sam Rankin and Jeff Schultz

Attendance -- 7,348

Big Ten

Saturday’s semifinals

Michigan 7, Ohio State 3

Minnesota 5, Michigan State 1

First period -- 1. MSU, Jeremy Davidson PP (Miroslav Mucha, Nash Nienhuis) 4:47; 2. MIN, Jaxon Nelson PP (Matthew Knies, Mike Koster) 13:39; 3. MIN, John Mittelstadt (Ryan Chesley, Ryan Johnson) 17:51

Second period -- 4. MIN, Aaron Huglen (Cal Thomas, Rhett Pitlick) 2:00

Third period -- 5. MIN, Logan Cooley (Brock Faber, Koster) 8:24; 6. MIN, Cooley empty net (Jimmy Snuggerud, Chesley) 15:59

Goalie saves -- MSU: Dylan St. Cyr 19; MIN: Justen Close 29

Hockey East

Saturday’s quarterfinals

UMass-Lowell 2, UConn 1

Boston 7, Vermont 3

Providence 2, Northeastern 1, OT

Merrimack 1, Boston College 0, OT

ECAC

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Quinnipiac 6, Yale 2

Colgate 3, St. Lawrence 2

Cornell 3, Clarkson 1

Harvard 6, Princeton 1

CCHA

Saturday’s semifinals

Northern Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 0

MSU Mankato 7, Ferris State 2

Atlantic Hockey

Sunday’s semifinals

Holy Cross 5, RIT 1

Canisius 4, Niagara 2

Saturday’s semifinals

RIT 4, Holy Cross 3, OT

Canisius 5, Niagara 1

Women’s hockey

NCAA championship tournament

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Minnesota 3, Minnesota Duluth 0

Wisconsin 4, Colgate 2

Ohio State 5, Quinnipiac 2

Northeastern 4, Yale 1

Friday, March 17

At Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Semifinals

Ohio State vs. Northeastern, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

At Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Championship, 3 p.m.

College softball

Sunday’s results

Central Florida 9, North Dakota 1

N.D. State 4, Idaho State 1

N.D. State 4, Drake 2

Minnesota 7, Drake 2

Minnesota 8, St. Thomas 0

Minnesota Crookston 12, D'Youville University 6

California State University Monterey Bay 3-7, MSU Moorhead 1-1

Embry Riddle 11, Valley City State 3

Friends University 5, Valley City State 4

Saturday’s results

Toledo 8, North Dakota 0

Kennesaw State 7, North Dakota 3

N.D. State 7, Drake 2

Minnesota 2, Central Michigan 1

Minnesota 9, Idaho State 0

Shepherd University 5, Minnesota Crookston 4

University of Indianapolis 12, Minnesota Crookston 1

Mayville State 13, Tabor College (Kan.) 9

Morningside 7, Mayville State 2

St. Francis 11, Valley City State 0

Northwestern College 4, Valley City State 3

College baseball

Sunday’s results

Texas State 5, N.D. State 1

West Virginia 7, Minnesota 4

Mount Marty 2, Mayville State 1

Saturday’s results

Texas State 19, N.D. State 18

West Virginia 7, Minnesota 2

Minnesota Crookston 2, Lewis University 1

Dickinson State 18, Bemidji State 16

Nova Southeastern 6, St. Cloud State 5

Mount Marty 16-4, Mayville State 7-2

Valley City State at Midland, canceled

Women’s tennis

Saturday’s results

North Dakota 6, Oral Roberts 1

Minnesota Crookston 6, Bentley University 1