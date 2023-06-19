Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Sunday's local scoreboard for June 18

Featuring Minn. all-conference prep sports awards, area auto racing results and much more!

Local Scoreboard
Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
Today at 12:10 AM

Prep softball

Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference
All-conference
East Polk -- Ava Howard, Brynlea Mahlen, Lexi Mahlen and Kianna Tadman; Ada-Borup/West -- Matti Stene; Fertile-Beltrami -- Josie Iverson and Riley Moland; Lake Park-Audubon -- Kenna Mattson and Thea Mattson; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Alaina Bevins and Kendra Syverson; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Annabelle Begg, Isabel Klemetson, Jerran Madson and Raegan Oberg; Red Lake County Central -- Marissa Thomas
Honorable mention
East Polk -- Kinsley Duppong and Alyssa Morberg; Fertile-Beltrami -- Julia Netland and Brooklyn Strem; Lake Park-Audubon -- Lydia How; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Malynn Haverkamp; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Maddie Bass; Red Lake County Central -- Paige Olson and Carlee Whalen
Most valuable player -- Alaina Bevins, Mahnomen-Waubun
Coach of the year -- Steve Radniecki, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal

Prep baseball

Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference
All-conference
Ada-Borup/West -- Austin McCraven and Cameron Spaeth; Fertile-Beltrami -- Easton Petry and Bryer Strem; Fosston -- Carsen Boushee Brecken Levin, Cullen Norland and Tommy Simonson; Lake Park-Audubon -- Sean Felker and Tyson Nerdahl; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Dennis Ashley and Easton Bevins; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Drew Jacobson, Ian Jacobson and Reed Klemetson; Win-E-Mac -- Braylon Hamre
Honorable mention
Ada-Borup/West -- Baron Odden; Fertile-Beltrami -- Caleb Sather; Fosston -- Hudson Boushee and Zach Theis; Lake Park-Audubon -- Matt Rabideaux; Mahnomen-Waubun -- Jameson Donner and Braxton Qual; Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal -- Aidan Flaten
Most valuable player -- Carsen Boushee, Fosston
Coach of the year -- Ryan Hanlon, Fosston

Auto racing

Devils Lake Speedway
Saturday’s results
Pure Stocks
First heat -- 1. Joe Armstrong, 2. Brian Bellew, 3. Tate Bullis, 4. Erik Wenstad, 5. Thayne Marcellais, 6. Ryan Bata
Feature -- 1. Bellew, 2. Bullis, 3. Ryan Bata, 4. Marcellais, 5. Wenstad
WISSOTA Stocks
First heat -- 1. Seth Klostreich, 2. Tucker Pederson, 3. Trey Hess, 4. Kasey Ussatis, 5. Ashley Wampler, 6. Brian Johanson, 7. Greg Jose
Feature -- 1. Hess, 2. Pederson, 3. Klostreich, 4. Drew Peterson
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
First heat -- 1. Jory Berg, 2. Jaden Varnson, 3. Ryne Uhrich, 4. Bailey Cousins, 5. Logan Salazar, 6. Jason Schuh, 7. Chris Edmonds
Feature -- 1. Berg, 2. Salazar, 3. Cousins, 4. Varnson, 5. Schuh, 6. Uhrich, 7. Edmonds
Late Models
First heat -- 1. Dustin Strand, 2. Jason Strand, 3. Brody Troftgruben, 4. Jesse Teunis, 5. John Seng, 6. Brandon Corbett, 7. Blake Anderson
Feature -- 1. Seng, 2. D. Strand, 3. J, Strand, 4. Pederson, 5. Troftgruben, 6. Teunis

Nick Nelson has been a photographer and sports desk clerk with the Grand Forks Herald since 2017, and had previously worked at Forum Communication Company's Agweek Magazine from 2015-2018 as well as Prairie Business Magazine.
