Sunday's local scoreboard for Feb. 5

Girls basketball

Saturday’s results

Rugby 55, North Star 23

Halftime: Rugby 33, North Star 8

North Star -- Katie Erickstad 2, Annabelle Staus 3, Mattea Wanzek 2, Claire Weber 4, Jorie Ahlberg 7, Rogue Stephens 5

Rugby -- Mykell Heidlbaugh 17, Joey Wolf 5, Kendyl Hager 9, Payton Hauck 2, Joran Jundt 3, Elise Fahnstock 7, Savannah McCall 2, Madison Corum 2

Hawley 63, Crookston 58

Halftime: Hawley 31, Crookston 23

Crookston – Halle Winjum 30, Emma Gunderson 8, Libby Salentine 6, Chloe Boll 6, Abby Borowicz 4, Isabelle Smith 4

Hawley – Isabel Steer 23, Anna Steer 15, Marissa Ahles 10, Katrina Vetter 6, Emma Brookshire 6, Destiny Salinas 3

N.D. Class B District 11 tournament

In Rugby

Thursday, February 9

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Rugby, bye; No. 7 Velva vs. No. 2 Bottineau, 4 p.m.; No. 6 Nedrose vs. No. 3 TGU, 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Drake-Anamoose vs. No. 4 Westhope-Newburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 10

Consolation semifinals, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

State qualifiers, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Saturday’s results

Harvey-Wells County 65, Carrington 51

Albany 61, Perham 48

Osakis 73, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64

Pine River-Backus 72, Upsala 55

Sacred Heart 66, Warren-A-O 59

Halftime: Sacred Heart 35, Warren-A-O 29

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Mortimer 14, Sedlacek 15, McIntyre 7, Woinarowicz 11, Pierce 12

Sacred Heart -- Josiah Sundby 14, Parker Erickson 18, Breck Bloom 6, Ethan Arntson 18, Landen Denney 10

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “The guys fought hard today against a tough team. We got off to a hot start and credit to the Ponies for fighting back, we knew they'd fight all game. Proud of how Ethan and Josiah kept us in our offense. Breck and Parker stepped up and hit some outside shots. Landen and Greg had great games in the post against a tough player, Jackson Woinarowicz.”

Drayton/V-E 55, Hatton-Northwood 35

Halftime: Drayton/V-E 21, Hatton-Northwood 8

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg -- Logan Wilber 4, Calvin Otto 7, Killian Burrell 2, Quinn Passa 2, Connor Hurtt 2, Jayse Gullickson 4, Cayden Quilill 2, Isaac Feltman 5, Everett Fedje 25, Jack Langerud 2

Hatton-Northwood -- Westin Enger 2, Aiden Johnson 21, Leonel Boyon 4, Drew Iverson 6, Chase McDonald 2

North Border 90, Lakota 58

Halftime: North Border 44, Lakota 33

Lakota -- Zach Gibson 20, Jaxon Baumgarn 12, Anthony Bullis 2, Rider Schmidt 4, Rob Thompson 20

North Border -- Trenton Cosley 32, Grant Cosley 8, Grayson Ohmann 16, Kade Shafer 3, Ayden Stainbrook 27, Kyle Thomas 4

Girls hockey

Saturday’s results

Fargo North-South 3, Bismarck-Legacy 2

Mandan 3, Williston 1

Duluth Marshall 9, Thief River Falls 2

Moorhead 3, Brainerd-Little Falls 1

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday's quarterfinals

No. 8 Sartell at No. 1 Moorhead, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Brainerd at No. 4 Bemidji, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Buffalo at No. 2 Roseau, 6 p.m.

No. 6 St. Cloud at No. 3 Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday

Championship

Feb. 15

Boys hockey

Saturday’s results

May-Port 3, Bottineau-Rugby 2, OT

Grafton-Park River 7, Lake of the Woods 0

Red Lake Falls 4, Greenway 3

West Fargo 7, Jamestown 5

Minot 3, Dickinson 0

Mandan 7, Williston 3

Brainerd 4, Detroit Lakes 3

Worthington 7, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2

Warroad 4, GF Central 0

First period -- 1. Murray Marvin-Cordes (Ryan Lund, Carson Pilgrim) 6:02; 2. Jayson Shaugabay (Pilgrim, Marvin-Cordes) 9:05; 3. Pilgrim SH (Shaugabay, Will Hardwick) 11:11

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 4. Pilgrim (Shaugabay) 12:25

Goalie saves -- GFC: Jaxon Washburn 22; WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 21

Kittson County Central 8, International Falls 3

First period -- 1. IF, Max Dremmel (Colin Kostiuk) 3:00; 2. KCC, Tyler Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski) 5:44; 3. KCC, Olsonawski (Hennen) 11:10; 4. KCC, Hennen PP 16:55

Second period -- 5. IF, Julius Maish PP (Royce Allan) 3:48; 6. KCC, Hennen SH 8:16; 7. KCC, Olsonawski (Hennen) 14:06

Third period -- 8. IF, Kostiuk SH (Dremmel) 2:22; 9. KCC, Hennen SH 10:21; 10. KCC, Hennen SH 13:45; 11. KCC, Olsonawski (Ethan Hanson) 14:55

Goalie saves -- IF: Landen Story 21; KCC: Jameson Turner 29

Fergus Falls 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

First period -- 1. WDC, Connor Davis (Cole Woods) 0:23; 2. WDC, Woods (Davis) 16:11

Second period -- 3. FF, Kellen Stenstrom 3:34; 4. WDC, Davis (Aron Sutherland) 7:25; 5. FF, Brayden Nelson (Stenstrom, Shane Zierden) 15:31; 6. FF, Colin Becker PP (Jack Welde) 16:12

Third period -- 7. FF, Welde (Griffin Babolian, Ethan McGuiness) 6:20; 8. FF, Jax Katzenmeyer (Gavin Goepferd, Becker) 12:45; 9. FF, Joey Johnson 14:30; 10. FF, Stenstrom (Zierden) 16:04

Goalie saves -- WDC: Lance Kaufman 30; FF: Ben Swanson 11

Red Lake Falls 4, Greenway-Coleraine 3

First period -- 1. RLF, Blake Breiland (Gavin Girdler, Evan Girdler) 5:08; 2. GC, Jace Kammeier (Beau Carlson) 6:26

Second period -- 3. RLF, G. Girdler (Breiland) 13:24

Third period -- 4. GC, Cole Donahue (Carlson, Gino Troumbly) 1:03; 5. RLF, E. Girdler (Brock Seeger) 4:22; 6. RLF, G. Girdler 10:21; 7. GC, Aden Springer PP 16:41

Goalie saves -- GC: Ethan Ambuehl 25; RLF: Pacey Struthers 28

Moorhead 3, Elk River/Zimmerman 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 1. Caleb Alderson PP (Garrett Lindberg, Mason Kraft) 1:25; 2. Ian Ness (Parker Gast, Colby Krier) 8:37; 3. Aaron Reierson (Kraft, Aiden Dufault) 13:28

Goalie saves -- ERZ: Gavin Greniuk 51; MOR: Kai Weigel 20

Boys wrestling

Saturday’s results

GF Central 71, Fargo South 7

145 — Logan Vorhies, GFC, over Oscar Barbot :58; 152 — Mason Williams, GFC, win by forfeit; 160 — Noah Morkve, GFC, win by forfeit; 170 — Gavin Pihlgren, GFC, over Jamari Humphrey 17-0; 182 — Jayden Haake, GFC, over Xander Moody :29; 195 — Roberto Garza, GFC, win by forfeit; 220 — Michael Torgerson, GFC, win by forfeit; 285 — Daniel Suda, GFC, win by forfeit; 106 — Rhys Safratowich, GFC, win by forfeit; 113 — Cesar Cruz, GFC, win by forfeit; 120 — Zack Nelson, GFC, win by forfeit; 126 — Jacob Syster, South, over Landon Decoteau 5-2; 132 — Timothy Lentz, South, over Bryce Kelley 15-4; 138 — Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, over Braiden Brockman 1:29

GF Central 66, Red River 12

152 — Mason Williams, GFC, over Noah Brandvold 2:43; 160 — Noah Morkve, GFC, over Max Martens 5:02; 170 — Gavin Pihlgren, GFC, over Aiden Pelayo 2:46; 182 — Jayden Haake, GFC, win by forfeit; 195 — Roberto Garza, GFC, over Brody Behm 1:03; 220 — Michael Torgerson, GFC, win by forfeit; 285 — Daniel Suda, GFC, win by forfeit; 106 — Rhys Safratowich, GFC, over Brody Ray 13-0; 113 — Cesar Cruz, GFC, over Grant Sorum 12-1; 120 — Cormac Doty, RR, over Zack Nelson 1:50; 126 — Caden Everson, GFC, over Miles Larson 2:58; 132 — Landon Decoteau, GFC, over Seifer Trottier 3:05; 138 — Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, over Tanner Swanson 16-5; 145 — Max McCarthy, RR, over Logan Vorhies 0:56

Northwest Invitational

In Fertile, Saturday

Team totals

1. Crookston 169.5, 2. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 137, 3. Thief River Falls 129, 4. Bemidji 123, 5. Barnesville 97, 6. Fertile-Beltrami 80.5, 7. United Clay Becker 73

Boys swimming and diving

Century Invitational

In Bismarck, Saturday

Team totals

1. Minot 378.5, 2. Bismarck Century 258.5, 3. Moorhead 256.5, 4. Bismarck 251, 5. Williston 210.5, 6. Grand Forks KnightRiders 206, 7. Fargo Davies 192, 8. Fargo South 170.5, 9. Bismarck Legacy 149, 10. Mandan 90, 11. Dickinson 72.5

Winners and Grand Forks top 5 placers

200 medley relay -- 1. Moorhead A (Sahan Nagodavithana, Aiden Carlson, Joseph Casey, Owen Eisinger) 1:39.99; 4. Grand Forks A (Jackson Rerick, Logan Bjerke, Ryaan Alshami, Avery Berg) 1:43.14

200 freestyle -- 1. Alex King, MIN, 1:47.03

200 intermedley -- 1. Kolden Kringen, WIL, 2:01.87

50 freestyle -- 1. Alshami, GF, 21.70

1 meter diving -- 1. Ty Ross, MIN, 423.50

100 butterfly -- 1. Carlson, MOR, 53.01

100 freestyle -- 1. Tristan Quibell, FS, 48.45

500 freestyle -- 1. Kringen, WIL, 4:54.46; 3. Rerick, GF, 4:58.83; 5. Berg, GF, 5:06.27

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Minot A (Logan Hill, Paradorn Roongin, Ryan Hubbard, King) 1:31.14

100 backstroke -- 1. Blake Nelson, BIS, 53.75

100 breaststroke -- 1. Carlson, MOR, 59.99; 3. Bjerke, GF, 1:02.32

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Bismarck A (Alex Steichen, Noah Zaidi, Garrett Wick, Nelson) 3:16.13; 3. Grand Forks A (Berg, Aiden Johnson, Rerick, Alshami) 3:20.21

Grand Forks head coach Brent Newman: “Today finished off another intentional back-to-back set of swim meets meant to simulate the experience these guys will have when we go to the state preliminary and finals events in just four weeks. We were really satisfied with the effort and intensity each guy on the team brought to the deck today. These conditions make for a long set of days and many times the mental and physical drain can be overwhelming for these young men. Fortunately, we train for these situations and they followed through by relying on that training and trusting that all would be well. We identified more athletes that are on those EDC and State qualifying bubbles, with state being the most important of course. The guys benefited from a good night’s rest after yesterday and we look forward to getting them back in the practice pool on Monday so we can continue to work on those things that will make them faster and better in the water. Time is becoming so much more important right now in many different ways as we only have a few short weeks left to finish out the season.

Jonah Dafoe is in his second year with the team and this year, his senior year, decided to take on the challenge of trying diving. He has surprised himself, his teammates, and his coaches with how quickly he has taken up the skills necessary to be good at this very technical event. His body awareness and understanding of the focus and attention required for diving well is a testament to his desire to excel at whatever he puts his mind to. The positive change and improvement in his effort and attitude over the past several weeks has been a major influence in his own success as well as the teammates around him. Today was forced to balance the focus and attention required for quality diving (improving 50 points on his 11 dive list) and the swimming events the team needed him to participate in. He took it all on with a smile and his best effort across the board. Real leadership by example from this senior athlete.

Ryaan Alshami is a talented athlete that finds himself at the tip of that metaphorical spear that takes more and more time and effort to get the slightest bit of sharpness added to it. Case in point, it took Ryaan over a year and two weeks to realize a .05 second improvement on his team record setting 50 freestyle. That’s a long time to go without posting a faster time. The mental and physical toll that places on an athlete is incredible. The stress of that self- and team- imposed expectation for excellence can cause many athletes to fold. With some efforts coming to a head this week as we work towards getting Ryaan to realize change and increased speed, he swam with a new and different competitive aggression today that helped him push through that wall. Standing up and facing that challenge is a testament to his desire to be the best he can be. We have more work to do together and we have no doubt he is up to facing that continued challenge -- he’s still young.”

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 13-0 20-5

N.D. State 8-4 14-8

Oral Roberts 8-4 11-12

South Dakota 7-6 11-13

North Dakota 6-6 13-9

Omaha 6-7 11-13

Denver 6-7 10-14

Kansas City 3-9 7-16

Western Ill. 3-10 8-16

St. Thomas 3-10 8-15

Saturday’s results

S.D. State 82, N.D. State 54

Denver 62, St. Thomas 51

Omaha 57, Western Illinois 55

Oral Roberts 86, Kansas City 68

North Dakota 83, South Dakota 66

Halftime: North Dakota 41, South Dakota 36

South Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Carley Duffney 4-13 7-8 15, Grace Larkins 5-11 2-4 13, Macy Guebert 3-6 0-0 9, Walker Demers 2-6 3-4 7, Morgan Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Alexi Hempe 3-9 1-2 10, Cassidy Carson 2-8 2-4 7, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 21-57 15-22 66

North Dakota -- Juliet Gordon 5-10 4-4 15, Kacie Borowicz 4-16 4-6 12, Claire Orth 4-9 3-4 11, Jolene Daninger 3-3 3-3 11, Sammiyah Hoskin 3-7 0-1 7, Maggie Manson 2-6 4-4 10, Nakiyah Hurst 5-6 0-0 10, Rakiyah Beal 1-2 2-2 4, Tara Bieniewicz 1-1 0-0 3, DJ Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 20-24 83

Three-pointers -- USD 9-30 (Duffney 0-4, Larkins 1-4, Guebert 3-6, Demers 0-1, Hempe 3-8, Carson 1-6, Avila-Ambrosi 1-1), UND 7-14 (Gordon 1-3, Borowicz 0-2, Daninger 2-2, Hoskin 1-1, Manson 2-5, Bieniewicz 1-1); Rebounds -- USD 36 (Duffney 6, Larkins 8, Guebert 3, Demers 7, Hempe 5, Carson 3, Avila-Ambrosi 2, TEAM 2), UND 39 (Gordon 11, Borowicz 8, Orth 5, Daninger 4, Hoskin 1, Manson 3, Hurst 2, Beal 1, TEAM 4); Assists -- USD 12 (Larkins 5, Guebert 1, Demers 2, Hempe 2, Carson 2), UND 12 (Gordon 2, Borowicz 6, Orth 2, Hurst 1, Davis 1); Turnovers -- USD 15 (Duffney 2, Larkins 2, Guebert 3, Demers 3, Hansen 3, Hempe 1, TEAM 1), UND 11 (Borowicz 3, Orth 2, Daninger 2, Hoskin 2, Manson 1, VanderWal 1)

Big Ten

Sunday’s result

Illinois 69, Minnesota 62

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 17-1 20-3

Augustana 15-3 21-3

MSU Mankato 15-3 19-3

St. Cloud St. 12-6 15-7

UMary 12-6 13-8

SW Minn. St. 11-7 14-9

UM Crookston 9-9 10-14

Northern St. 8-10 13-11

Con.-St. Paul 8-10 11-11

MSU Moor. 8-10 11-11

Wayne State 7-11 11-11

Minot State 6-12 10-14

Upper Iowa 5-13 9-14

Winona State 4-14 10-14

Bemidji State 4-14 7-15

Sioux Falls 3-15 6-18

Saturday’s results

MSU Moorhead 55, St. Cloud State 50

UMary 48, Bemidji State 39

Minnesota Duluth 75, Northern State 62

MSU Mankato 71, Sioux Falls 61

Minot State 86, Minnesota Crookston 68

Halftime: Minot State 51, Minnesota Crookston 33

Minnesota Crookston -- Emma Miller 30, Bren Fox 13, Taryn Frazer 7, Alex Page 4, Emma Dudycha 5, Natalie Mikrot 3, Janie Tormanen 2, Abigail Leach 2, Nicole Hernandez 2

Minot State -- Kennedy Harris 28, Kate Head 20, Natasha Elliott 14, Emma Mogen 4, Breianna Smestad 2, Emily Srejma 7, Lorelei McIver 5, Jaime Skeggs 4, Alexandra Baker 2

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 10-1 20-5

Mayville State 9-2 17-5

Bellevue 9-2 15-9

Valley City St. 7-4 14-10

Dickinson St. 5-6 10-15

Viterbo 2-9 5-18

Waldorf 2-9 4-17

Presentation 0-11 1-21

Saturday’s results

Valley City State 79, Viterbo 78

Dickinson State 87, Waldorf 44

Dakota State 67, Mayville State 49

Halftime: Dakota State 34, Mayville State 21

Mayville State -- Jordan Zrust 27, Erin Walcker 7, CJ Decker 7, Mackenzie Hughes 5, Sydney Brekken 3

Dakota State -- Lilli Mackley 18, Elsie Aslesen 16, Morgan Huber 6, Savannah Walsdorf 5, Angela Slattery 13, Sidney Fick 6, Olivia Ritter 3

Great Plains

Saturday’s result

Jamestown 76, Midland 50

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 12-0 21-4

S.D. State 9-4 14-11

Western Ill. 8-5 15-9

St. Thomas 7-6 16-10

Kansas City 6-6 10-15

N.D. State 6-6 9-15

South Dakota 6-7 11-14

Denver 4-9 13-13

Omaha 3-10 7-18

North Dakota 2-10 8-17

Saturday’s results

S.D. State 90, N.D. State 85

Western Illinois 75, Omaha 72

St. Thomas 68, Denver 57

Oral Roberts 85, Kansas City 57

North Dakota 86, South Dakota 72

Halftime: North Dakota 47, South Dakota 40

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Matt Norman 6-12 3-4 21, BJ Omot 4-10 8-8 17, Tsotne Tsartsidze 6-13 2-2 16, Jalun Trent 5-7 2-3 14, Brady Danielson 2-5 0-0 5, Elijah Brooks 3-4 2-3 8, Treysen Eaglestaff 2-6 0-0 5, Brian Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 17-20 86

South Dakota -- Kruz Perrott-Hunt 5-14 7-7 18, Tasos Kamateros 6-12 2-2 16, Damani Hayes 4-5 0-0 8, Mason Archambault 2-6 2-2 6, AJ Plitzuweit 2-9 2-2 6, Max Burchill 3-5 0-0 6, Paul Bruns 2-9 0-0 5, Jeremiah Coleman 1-1 2-2 4, Keaton Kutcher 0-1 3-5 3. Totals 25-62 18-20 86

Three-pointers -- UND 13-32 (Norman 6-9, Omot 1-6, Tsartsidze 2-6, Trent 2-3, Danielson 1-4, Eaglestaff 1-4), USD 4-17 (Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Kamateros 2-4, Archambault 0-1, Plitzuweit 0-4, Burchill 0-1, Bruns 1-3, Kutcher 0-1); Rebounds -- UND 35 (Norman 6, Omot 9, Tsartsidze 3, Trent 8, Danielson 2, Brooks 3, TEAM 4), USD 34 (Perrott-Hunt 4, Kamateros 9, Hayes 7, Archambault 5, Burchill 2, Bruns 2, Coleman 2, TEAM 3); Assists -- UND 13 (Norman 3, Omot 3, Tsartsidze 2, Trent 1, Danielson 3, Eaglestaff 1), USD 11 (Perrott-Hunt 4, Hayes 1, Archambault 1, Plitzuweit 2, Burchill 2, Bruns 1); Turnovers -- UND 10 (Norman 3, Omot 2, Tsartsidze 3, Trent 1, Eaglestaff 1), USD 9 (Perrott-Hunt 1, Kamateros 1, Hayes 1, Plitzuweit 2, Burchill 1, Bruns 1, Coleman 1, TEAM 1)

Big Ten

Saturday’s result

Maryland 81, Minnesota 46

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 15-3 19-5

MSU Moor. 14-4 19-5

Minn. Duluth 12-6 16-8

Bemidji State 11-7 16-8

Sioux Falls 11-7 16-8

Wayne State 11-7 16-8

SW Minn. St. 10-8 14-9

Upper Iowa 10-8 13-11

MSU Mankato 9-9 15-9

Winona St. 8-10 13-10

Augustana 8-10 12-12

UMary 7-11 11-11

Minot State 7-11 10-12

Con.-STPl 6-12 8-16

St. Cloud St. 4-14 7-16

UM Crook 1-17 2-22

Saturday’s results

MSU Moorhead 83, St. Cloud State 68

Bemidji State 90, UMary 71

Northern State 89, Minnesota Duluth 75

MSU Mankato 73, Sioux Falls 42

Minot State 87, Minnesota Crookston 53

Halftime: Minot State 46, Minnesota Crookston 18

Minnesota Crookston -- Blaize Sagna 16, De’Antray Hughes 7, Chandler Meeks 6, Matthew Allman 5, Pedro Rossi 2, Ron Kirk 8, Rambo Badyal 6, Isaiah Bundy-Smith 3

Minot State -- Khari Broadway 11, Connor Hollenbeck 9, Ben Bohl 8, Camron Dunfee 8, Michael Jok 6, Jalen Cook 12, Caleb Van De Griend 11, Jaxon Gunville 8, Mason Hedberg 5, Drew Pearson 4, Javeon Tolliver 2, Calvin Sisk 2, Eduardo Fiorotto 1

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 9-2 19-5

Viterbo 8-3 14-10

Bellevue 7-4 15-10

Valley City St. 6-5 13-12

Dickinson St. 6-5 10-14

Dakota State 5-6 11-14

Waldorf 3-8 7-16

Presentation 0-11 5-18

Saturday’s results

Mayville State 82, Dakota State 63

Viterbo 94, Valley City State 62

Waldorf 92, Dickinson State 89, OT

Great Plains

Saturday’s result

Jamestown 104, Midland 87

Men’s hockey

Sunday’s results

Maine 3, Merrimack 2, OT

Providence 3, Vermont 1

Saturday’s results

Miami 1, St. Cloud State 1, tie (SCSU wins SO 2-0 in 2)

Western Michigan 4, Minnesota Duluth 1

Denver 4, Colorado College 1

MSU Mankato 5, St. Thomas 2

Air Force 4, Mercyhurst 2

Holy Cross 3, Bentley 2, OT

Army 3, Niagara 3, tie (Army wins SO 1-0 in 3)

Canisius 3, RIT 2, OT

American International 4, Sacred Heart 1

Michigan State 3, Notre Dame 2

Ohio State 4, Penn State 2

Michigan 7, Wisconsin 4

Northern Michigan 3, Lake Superior State 1

Ferris State 4, Bowling Green 4, tie (FSU wins SO 2-1 in 4)

Clarkson 6, Brown 2

RPI 2, Colgate 1

Cornell 10, Union 1

Yale 4, St. Lawrence 0

Quinnipiac 4, Dartmouth 2

New Hampshire 5, UMass-Lowell 4

Alaska 5, Arizona State 2

Michigan Tech 3, Bemidji State 2

First period -- 1. MTU, Logan Pietila 5x3 (Parker Saretsky, Nick Nardella) 9:53

Second period -- 2. MTU, Saretsky (Tristan Ashbrook, Jack Works) 16:05

Third period -- 3. MTU, Marcus Pedersen (Arvid Caderoth, Jed Pietila) 7:35; 4. BEM, Jere Vaisanen (Lleyton Roed, Will Zmolek) 8:18; 5. BEM, Roed EA (Kaden Pickering, Zmolek) 16:21

Goalie saves -- MTU: Blake Pietila 37; BEM: Mattias Sholl 18

Women’s hockey

Sunday’s result

New Hampshire 7, Holy Cross 4

Saturday’s results

Ohio State 5, Minnesota 1

Bemidji State 4, St, Thomas 1

Minnesota Duluth 0, MSU Mankato 0, tie

Wisconsin 3, St. Cloud State 2

St. Anselm 5, Saint Michael’s 4

Long Island 2, Stonehill 2, tie

Mercyhurst 3, RIT 0

Colgate 2, Clarkson 0

Princeton 2, Dartmouth 1

Yale 4, RPI 2

St. Lawrence 3, Cornell 2, OT

Penn State 4, Syracuse 1

Brown 2, Union 0

Franklin Pierce 7, Sacred Heart 1

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s result

Gonzaga 7, North Dakota 0

Saturday’s results

Nebraska 4, North Dakota 0

Minnesota 4, Marquette 2

Minnesota 4, South Dakota 3

Minnesota Duluth 6, Bemidji State 1

St. Scholastica 4, Bemidji State 3

Men’s tennis

Saturday’s result

North Dakota 7, St. Olaf 0

College softball

Sunday’s results

Minot State 10, Valley City State 7

Minot State 8, Dakota Wesleyan 7

UMary 6, Carroll College (Mont.) 1

Saturday’s results

Minot State 17, UMary 6

Minot State 8, Carroll College (Mont.) 7

Valley City State 17, UMary 12

Minnesota Duluth 5, Lewis 4

Missouri Western State 9, Minnesota Duluth 2