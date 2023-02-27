Sunday's local scoreboard for Feb. 26
Featuring N.D. East Region boys and girls basketball tournament pairings, area college basketball conference tournament results and much more!
Boys hockey
N.D. state tournament
At Ralph Engelstad Arena
Saturday’s results
Fifth place
Bismarck Century 2, Jamestown 1
Second period – 1. BC, Charlie Vig 3:08
Third period – 2. BC, Ben LaDuke (Maxon Vig, Andrew Brubakken) 2:45; 3. J, Brooks Roaldson (Jarrett Zalumskis, Easton Romsdal) 10:19
Goalie saves – BC: Hoyt Ubl 7-11-10 – 28, J: Andrew Walz 12-9-13 – 34
Third place
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Davies 1
First period – 1. WFS, Mason Christensen (Charlie Leshovsky, Jackson Glienke) 14:26; 2. WFS, Hudson Routh (Zachary Moser) 15:07
Second period – 3. FD, Owen Dubois (Drew Albrecht) :36
Third period – 4. WFS, Routh (Cooper Clouse) 5:05
Goalie saves – WFS: Riley Swanson 4-12-4 – 20; FD: Gavin Erickson 8-10-4 – 22
Championship
Fargo South-Shanley 3, Red River 2, 3 OT
First period – 1. RR, Michael Coleman (Grant Gardner, Luc Bydal) 16:30
Second period – 2. FSS, Trevor Moe (Zach Boren) 15:57
Third period – 3. RR, Bydal (Coleman, Espen Schneider) 2:12; 4. FSS, John Lang (Boren) 4:27
First overtime -- No scoring.
Second overtime -- No scoring.
Triple overtime – 5. FSS, Lang 0:18
Goalie saves – RR: Jake Jenkins 6-11-4-6--27; FSS: Noel Olsonawski 11-6-13-13--43
N.D. state all-tournament team
Forwards -- Michael Coleman, Red River; Luc Bydal, Red River; Colten Nestler, Fargo South-Shanley
Defensemen -- Trevor Moe, Fargo South-Shanley and Zachary Moser, West Fargo Sheyenne
Goaltender -- Noel Olsonawksi, Fargo South-Shanley
Tournament most valuable player -- Noel Olsonawksi, Fargo South-Shanley
Senior athlete of the year -- Michael Coleman, Red River
Coach of the year -- Tim Skarperud, Red River
ADVERTISEMENT
Minn. Section 8A tournament
In Thief River Falls
Saturday’s semifinals
EGF Senior High 6, Detroit Lakes 2
First period – 1. EGF, Chase Moe (Grady Magner, Cole Bies) 8:29; 2. EGF, Magner 9:34; 3. EGF, Hunter Varnish (Judd Pesch) 9:42
Second period – 4. DL, Chase Kukoski (Carter Bellefeulle) 5:01; 5. DL, Easton Kennedy (Jacob Thomas) 6:37; 6. EGF, Bies 15:22
Third period – 7. EGF, Brock Schultz (Landon Jamieson, Magner) 3:06; 8. EGF, Moe (Chas. Bies) 4:22
Goalie saves – DL: Kale Witt 32; EGF: Chase Mero 14
Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 1
First period – 1. W, Murray Marvin-Cordes (Carson Pilgrim, Will Hardwick) 0:49; 2. W, Griffin Marvin (Landon Thompson, Gaabi Boucha) 1:55; 3. W, Marvin-Cordes (Jayson Shaugabay, Pilgrim) 2:36
Second period – 4. W, Thompson (Ryan Lund, Griffin Marvin) 12:41; 5. W, Marvin-Cordes (Shaugabay, Pilgrim) 16:08
Third period – 6. W, Pilgrim 0:17; 7. TRF, Reece Janish (Jace Erickson, Braydin Lund) 14:06
Goalie saves – TRF: Connor Roff 43; W: Hampton Slukynsky 11
Thursday’s championship
Warroad vs. EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Saturday’s semifinals
Roseau 6, Elk River-Zimmerman 1
First period -- 1. R, Noah Urness SH (Preston Lundbohm) 14:04
Second period -- 2. ERZ, Kole Mears (Preston Holmes) 8:33; 3. R, Gavin Jensen (Lundbohm, Alex Ballard) 15:41
Third period -- 4. R, Lundbohm (Aaron Wenlsoff, Urness) 0:16; 5. R, Urness SH (Brennen Johnson, Gavin Jensen) 12:45; 6. R, Austin Klint (Jensen, Tanner George) 13:27; 7. R, James Jacques empty net (Eli Wensloff) 16:51
Goalie saves -- ERZ: Gavin Greniuk 60; R: Atreyu Jones 21
Moorhead 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
First period -- 1. MOR, Caleb Alderson (Mason Kraft, Garrett Lindberg) 4:31; 2. MOR, Alderson PP (Aaron Reierson, Mason Kraft) 14:56
Second period -- 3. SSS, Kyan Rieder PP (Aanden VanDenBerg) 13:33; 4. MOR, Kraft (Brooks Cullen, Lindberg) 13:49
Third period -- 5. MOR, Parker Gast 2:20
Goalie saves -- SSS: Noah Hacker 22; MOR: Kai Weigel 22
Wednesday, March 1
In Thief River Falls
Championship, Roseau vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey
Minn. Class A state tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Saturday’s games
Third place
South St. Paul 3, Proctor/Hermantown 2, OT
Championship
Warroad 3, Orono 0
First period – 1. WAR, Rylee Bartz (Talya Hendrickson, Katy Comstock) 7:05; 1. ORO, Zoe Lopez (Grace Bickett, Alexa Niccum) 12:38
Second period — 2. WAR, Hendrickson (Kate Johnson) 5:54; 3. WAR, Kaiya Sandy (Lila Lanctot) 12:21
Goalie saves — WAR, Kate Stephens 2-4-8—14; ORO, Celia Dahl 6-8-8—22 (3GA)
Minn. Class AA state tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Saturday’s games
Third place
Edina 3, Minnetonka 2
Championship
Gentry 4, Andover 1
ADVERTISEMENT
Girls basketball
Saturday’s results
Providence Academy 96, Perham 65
Bemidji 70, Fergus Falls 69
Nevis 62, Lake of the Woods 30
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 55, Park Rapids 46
Hawley 64, Menahga 58
Sauk Centre 64, Wadena-Deer Creek 46
N.D. East Region tournament
Saturday’s play-in games
Wahpeton 74, GF Central 67
West Fargo Horace 63, Valley City 51
Fargo North 68, Devils Lake 58
Fargo Shanley 54, Fargo South 26
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 West Fargo Horace at No.1 Fargo Davies, 5:30 pm
No. 5 Shanley at No. 4 West Fargo Sheyenne, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Fargo North at No. 2 Red River, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Wahpeton at No. 3 West Fargo, 6 p.m.
N.D. state Class B tournament
Thursday’s quarterfinals
In Minot
No. 2 seed Central Cass vs. Bowman County (second random draw), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Area (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.
No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s first round
East
No. 9 Blackduck at No. 8 Win-E-Mac
No. 10 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 7 Bagley
West
No. 9 Climax-Fisher at No. 8 Northern Freeze
No. 10 Lake of the Woods at No. 7 Red Lake Falls
Thursday, March 2
Second round
East
Blackduck/Win-E-Mac winner at No. 1 Kelliher-Northome
No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Cass Lake-Bena
Clearbrook-Gonvick/Bagley winner at No. 2 Fosston
No. 6 Red Lake County at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami
West
At Northland Community Technical College
Climax-Fisher/Northern Freeze winner at No. 1 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No 4. Kittson County Central
At Minnesota Crookston
Lake of the Woods/Red Lake Falls winner vs. No. 2 Goodridge-Grygla
No. 6 Stephen-Argyle vs. No. 3 Sacred Heart, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Quarterfinals games at noon, 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Semifinals at 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Friday, March 10
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Championship, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
First round, at high seed
No. 16 Warroad at No. 1 Perham
No. 9 Roseau at No. 8 Fergus Falls
No. 13 Park Rapids at No. 4 Barnesville
No. 12 East Grand Forks at No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
No. 15 Red Lake at No. 2 Thief River Falls
No. 10 Menahga at No. 7 Crookston, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Frazee at No. 3 Pelican Rapids
No. 11 Wadena-Deer Creek at No. 6 Hawley
Quarterfinals
March 4, at high seed
Semifinals
March 7, at Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
March 10, at Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Saturday’s results
Grafton 70, Oak Grove 42
Halftime: Oak Grove 30, Grafton 29
Oak Grove -- Trey Hatfield 26, Spencer Schumacher 4, Luke Swenson 2, Luke Johnson 4, Jon Asche 2, John Dejong 2, Andrew Green 2
Grafton -- Tony Villarreal 20, Ryan Hanson 11, Brody Lillemoen 10, Reggie Rice 11, Maxwell Dumas 4, Abram Sevigny 2, Kyler Droog 12
ADVERTISEMENT
N.D. East Region
Saturday’s play-in results
West Fargo 76, Fargo South 68
West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Wahpeton 61
Fargo Shanley 78, Valley City 60
GF Central 77, West Fargo Horace 55
Halftime: GF Central 31, West Fargo Horace 23
GF Central -- Jack Simmers 14, Ross Wilber 16, Cole Wilber 6, Erick Paye 14, Kendall Kjonaas 20, Noah Lund 1, Ethan Thomas 2
West Fargo Horace -- C. Evanson 9, B. Westphal 9, M. Siffoi 8, N. Sherva 1, C. Fish 21, M. Diomande 3, I. Williams 4
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
West Fargo at No. 1 Fargo Davies, 7:15 p.m.
Fargo Shanley at No. 4 Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 2 Fargo North, 7 p.m.
GF Central at No. 3 Red River, 7:15 pm
Boys swimming and diving
N.D. East Region Tournament
At Hulbert Aquatic Center, Saturday
Team totals
1. Fargo Davies 481, 2. Fargo North 344, 3. Fargo South 328, 4. West Fargo 295, 5. Grand Forks KnightRiders 287, 6. West Fargo Sheyenne 208
Winners and Grand Forks top 5 placers
200 medley relay -- 1. Fargo North (Will Roehl, Haydn Vein, Ty Boutwell, Ben Jorgensen) 1:39.55; 2. Grand Forks (Aiden Johnson, Logan Bjerke, Avery Berg, Ryaan Alshami) 1:40.61
200 freestyle -- 1. Tristan Quibell, FS, 1:46.58; 4. Berg, GF, 1:49.28; 5. Jackson Rerick, GF, 1:49.82
200 intermedley -- 1. Vein, FN, 1:58.37; 5. Bjerke, GF, 2:10.65
50 freestyle -- 1. Brody Engelstad, WF, 21.33; 2. Alshami, GF, 21.61
1 meter diving -- 1. Oscar Francis, FS, 430.15
100 butterfly -- 1. Quibell, FS, 52.66; 3. Alshami, GF, 55.08
100 freestyle -- 1. Engelstad, WF, 48.03
500 freestyle -- 1. Berg, GF, 4:54.17; 2. Rerick, GF, 5:00.56; 3. Johnson, GF, 5:09.74
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Joe Carlson, Grant Ivesdal, Patrick Shen, Ryder Myers) 1:28.63; 2. Grand Forks A (Rerick, A. Johnson, Berg, Alshami) 1:30.00
100 backstroke -- 1. Joe Carlson, FD, 55.28
100 breaststroke -- 1. Drew Heckaman, FS, 1:01.58; 2. Bjerke, GF, 1:01.87
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Myers, Ivesdal, Hunter Swanson, Carlson) 3:18.26; 5. Grand Forks A (Elias Eberhardt, Michael Schill, Bjerke, Rerick) 3:45.52
Prep gymnastics
N.D. state team meet
At Jamestown High School, Friday
Team totals
1. Dickinson 148.983, Bismarck Century 145.483, 3. Jamestown 144.667, 4. Minot 141.050, 5. Bismarck Legacy 139.500, 6. Wahpeton-Breckenridge 134.067, 7. Mandan 133.417, 8. Grand Forks 129.783
Grand Forks individual results
Vault -- Emma Howard 8.067, Gabbi Nelson 8.917, Emma Haskamp 8.333, Brynn Moen 8.333,
Liliya Baumwald 8.517, Taryn Swanson 8.750
Beam -- Nelson 6.350, Haskamp 6.650, Keely Riendeau 6.483, Moen 7.417, Baumwald 6.933, T. Swanson 8.933
Floor -- Nelson 8.100, Haskamp 8.500, Ellery White 8.117, Moen 8.000, Baumwalk 8.217, T. Swanson 9.567
Bars -- Nelson 7.933, Haskamp 7.833, Riendeau 6.500, White 6.217, Moen 6.317, T. Swanson 8.667
All-around -- Howard 8.067, Nelson 31.300, Haskamp 31.317, Riendeau 12.983, White 14.333, Moen 30.067, Baumwald 23.667, T. Swanson 35.917
N.D. state individual meet
At Jamestown High School, Saturday
Grand Forks individual results
Vault -- T. Swanson 8.650
Beam -- T. Swanson 9.350, Moen 8.283, Nelson 8.783
Floor -- T. Swanson 9.617
Bars -- T. Swanson 8.717, Nelson 8.233
All-around -- T. Swanson 36.333, Moen 8.283, Nelson 17.017
Senior athlete of the year -- Emma Hillerud, Jamestown
Coach of the year -- Rachel Johnson Krug, Bismarck
Women’s basketball
ADVERTISEMENT
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
S.D. State 18-0 25-5
N.D. State 12-6 18-10
North Dakota 11-7 18-10
South Dakota 10-8 14-15
Oral Roberts 8-10 11-18
Denver 8-10 12-17
Omaha 8-10 13-16
St. Thomas 7-11 11-16
Western Ill. 5-13 10-19
Kansas City 3-15 7-28
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 82, Western Illinois 74
South Dakota 74, Kansas City 73
S.D. State 92, Oral Roberts 67
Omaha 83, Devner 73
St. Thomas 74, North Dakota 68
Halftime: St. Thomas 29, North Dakota 27
North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Kacie Borowicz 8-17 3-3 22, Juliet Gordon 4-14 9-10 18, Nakiyah Hurst 6-10 4-4 18, Claire Orth 1-6 2-2 4, Jolene Daninger 0-1 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 2-2 0-0 4, Mikayla Aumer 1-1 0-0 2, Maggie Manson 0-5 0-0 0, DJ Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Rakiyah Beal 0-1 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 18-19
St. Thomas -- Maggie Negaard 3-8 12-12 21, Jo Langbehn 6-7 3-4 15, Jde Hill 3-9 3-4 9, Autumn Mendez 1-9 2-2 5, Jordyn Glynn 1-1 0-0 3, Amber Scalia 4-6 4-5 16, Jordyn Lamker 2-5 1-4 5, Faith Feuerbach 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Dague 0-0 0-0 0, Phoebe Frentzel 0-0 0-0 0.
Three-pointers -- UND 6-18 (Borowicz 3-5, Gordon 1-4, Hurst 2-4, Manson 0-4, Davis 0-1), UST 9-21 (Negaard 3-6, Hill 0-1, Mendez 1-6, Glynn 1-1, Scalia 4-5, Lamker 0-2); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 1, Gordon 8, Hurst 3, Orth 6, Daninger 4, Vanderwal 3, Manson 1, Davis 2, TEAM 8), UST 31 (Negaard 3, Langbehn 3, Hill 5, Mendez 5, Glynn 4, Lamker 4, Dague 1, TEAM 6); Assists -- UND 13 (Borowicz 1, Orth 3, Daninger 5, Manson 2, Davis 2), UST 13 (Negaard 5, Langbehn 1, Hill 2, Mendez 2, Glynn 1, Scalia 2); Turnovers -- UND 19 (Borowicz 7, Gordon 2, Hurst 3, Daninger 4, Davis 1, TEAM 2), UST 20 (Negaard 2, Langbehn 6, Hill 5, Mendez 2, Glynn 2, Scalia 1, Lamker 1, TEAM 1)
Summit League tournament
Friday’s first-round games
No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois, 12:30 p.m.
No. 7 Denver vs. No. 10 Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
St. Thomas-WIU winner vs. No. 1 S.D. State, 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 N.D. State vs. Denver-KC winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 ORU, 12:30 p.m.
No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 6 Omaha, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Sunday’s result
Minnesota 77, Purdue 69
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC tournament
In Sioux Falls
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Minnesota Duluth 82, Concordia-St. Paul 55
MSU-Mankato 81, UMary 66
Sunday’s quarterfinals
Augustana 78, Northern State 67
Southwest Minnesota State 76, St. Cloud State 68
Monday’s semifinals
Augustana vs. Minnesota Duluth, 11 a.m.
Southwest Minnesota State vs. MSU Mankato, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s game
Championship, 4 p.m.
All-NSIC first team
Minnesota Crookston -- Emma Miller; MSU Moorhead -- Peyton Boom; Minot State -- Kate Head; Augustana -- Aislinn Duffy and Lauren Sees; Bemidji State -- Trinity Yoder; UMary -- Megan Zander; Minnesota Duluth -- Brooke Olson; MSU Mankato -- Joey Batt; Northern State -- Kailee Oliverson; St. Cloud State -- Katrina Theis; Upper Iowa -- Lydia Haack
All-NSIC second team
Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox; MSU Moorhead -- Mariah McKeever; Augustana -- Michaela Jewett; Concordia-St. Paul -- Ally Gietzel; Minnesota Duluth -- Maesyn Thiesen; MSU Mankato -- Destinee Bursch and Natalie Bremer; Northern State -- Laurie Rogers; Southwest Minnesota State -- Bri Stoltzman and Sam Wall; St. Cloud State -- Jada Eggebrecht; Wayne State -- Lauren Zacharias
NSIC individual awards
North division player of the year -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth
South division player of the year -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana
Defensive player of the year -- Joey Batt, MSU Mankato
Freshman of the year -- Emma Miller, Minnesota Crookston
Coach of the year -- Mandy Pearson, Minnesota Duluth
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA tournament
In Watertown, S.D.
Saturday’s semifinals
Dakota State 82, Dickinson State 37
Mayville State 76, Bellevue 59
Sunday’s championship
Mayville State 66, Dakota State 52
Halftime: Mayville State 42, DSU 25
Mayville State – Jordan Zrust 22, Erin Walcker 16, Jes Mertens 10, Mackenzie Hughes 9, C.J. Decker 6, Greta Hillukka 3
Dakota State – Elsie Aslesen 11, Savannah Walsdorf 10, Lilli Mackley 9, Morgan Huber 6, Courtney Menning 2, Sidney Fick 8, Caitlin Dyer 6
ADVERTISEMENT
All-NSAA first team
Jordan Zrust and Erin Walcker, Mayville State; Elsie Aslesen and Savannah Walsdorf, Dakota State; Asha Scott, Bellevue
All-NSAA second team
Mackenzie Hughes, Mayville State; Ashlyn Diemert, Valley City State; Lindsay Peterson and Samantha Oase, Dickinson State; Faith Ross, Bellevue
NSAA individual awards
Player of the year -- Jordan Zrust, Mayville State
Defensive player of the year -- Elsie Aslesen, Dakota State
Newcomer of the year -- Samantha Oase, Dickinson State
Freshman of the year -- Caitlin Dyer, Dakota State
Coach of the year -- David Moe, Dakota State
Men’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
Oral Roberts 18-0 27-4
S.D. State 13-5 18-12
N.D. State 11-7 14-16
St. Thomas 9-9 18-13
Western Ill. 9-9 16-13
South Dakota 7-11 12-18
Kansas City 7-11 11-20
Denver 6-12 15-16
North Dakota 6-12 12-19
Omaha 4-14 8-22
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 71, Western Illinois 69
Oral Roberts 69, S.D. State 65
Denver 72, Omaha 61
South Dakota 82, Kansas City 48
North Dakota 82, St. Thomas 74
Halftime: North Dakota 40, St. Thomas 38
St. Thomas (FG-FT-TP) -- Andrew Rohde 11-21 2-5 27, Parker Bjorklund 7-20 2-4 17, Brooks Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Kendall Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Riley Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Ryan Dufault 4-7 1-1 11, Ahjany Lee 3-5 0-0 6, Ben Nau 2-3 0-0 5, Will Engels 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-68 7-12 74
North Dakota -- Tsotne Tsartsidze 8-12 1-2 20, BJ Omot 4-9 8-10 17, Jalun Trent 3-5 2-4 9, Brady Danielson 3-10 2-4 9, Matt Norman 3-8 0-0 7, Treysen Eaglestaff 5-7 0-2 13, Elijah Brooks 2-3 1-2 5, Mitchell Sueker 1-2 0-0 2, Brian Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 14-24 82
Three-pointers -- UST 7-22 (Rohde 3-8, Bjorklund 1-6, Allen 0-1, Miller 0-4, Dufault 2-2, Nau 1-1), UND 10-24 (Tsartsidze 3-5, Omot 1-6, Trent 1-2, Danielson 1-4, Norman 1-3, Eaglestaff 3-4); Rebounds -- UST 34 (Rohde 7, Bjorklund 9, Allen 3, Blue 3, Miller 2, Dufault 3, Lee 4, Nau 1, Engels), UND 40 (Tsartsidze 7, Omot 6, Trent 4, Danielson 7, Norman 2, Eaglestaff 4, Brooks 3, Sueker 1, Mathews 1, TEAM 5); Assists -- UST 15 (Rohde 3, Allen 3, Miller 3, Dufault 4, Lee 1, Nau 1), UND 12 (Tsartsidze 1, Omot 3, Trent 3, Danielson 1, Norman 1, Eaglestaff 3); Turnovers -- UST 7 (Rohde 3, Blue 3, Nau 1), UND 11 (Tsartsidze 2, Omot 1, Trent 1, Danielson 1, Norman 1, Eaglestaff 2, Brooks 1, Mathews 1, TEAM 1)
Summit League tournament
In Sioux Falls, S.D.
Friday’s first-round games
No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 North Dakota, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Kansas City vs. No. 10 Omaha, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
North Dakota/Denver winner vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.
Kansas City/Omaha winner vs. S.D. State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 Western Illinois vs. No. 5 St. Thomas
No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 South Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Saturday’s result
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 67
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC tournament
In Sioux Falls
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Northern State 65, Minot State 60
Bemidji State 77, Wayne State 71
Sunday’s quarterfinals
Minnesota Duluth 72, Upper Iowa 61
MSU Moorhead 76, Sioux Falls 56
Monday’s semifinals
Minnesota Duluth vs. Northern State, 4:30 p.m.
Bemidji State vs. MSU Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s game
Championship, 7 p.m.
All-NSIC first team
MSU Moorhead -- Gavin Baumgartner and Jacob Beeninga; Augustana -- Isaac Fink; Bemidji State -- John Sutherland; Concordia-St. Paul -- Antwan Kimmons; Minnesota Duluth -- Drew Blair; MSU Mankato -- Malik Willingham; Northern State -- Sam Masten and Jacksen Moni; Sioux Falls -- Matt Cartwright; Upper Iowa -- Jake Hilmer; Wayne State -- Jordan Janssen
All-NSIC second team
MSU Moorhead -- Lorenzo McGhee; Minot State -- Khari Broadway; Bemidji State -- Mohamed Kone; Minnesota Duluth -- Charlie Katona; MSU Mankato -- Trevor Moore; Northern State -- Jordan Belka; Southwest Minnesota State -- Dunwa Omot and Jake Phipps; Upper Iowa -- Lucas Duax and Nick Reid; Wayne State -- Nate Mohr; Winona State -- Connor Dillon
NSIC individual awards
North division player of the year -- Sam Masten, Northern State
South division player of the year -- Jake Hilmer, Upper Iowa
Defensive player of the year -- Lucas Duax, Upper Iowa
Newcomer of the year -- Antwan Kimmons, Concordia-St. Paul
Coach of the year -- Saul Phillips, Northern State
ADVERTISEMENT
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA tournament
In Watertown, S.D.
Saturday’s semifinals
Mayville State 102, Valley City State 82
Dickinson State 79, Waldorf 74
Sunday’s championship
Mayville State 80, Dickinson State 63
Halftime: Mayville State 45, Dickinson State 30
Dickinson State – Gus Wright 16, John Evans 14, Christian Murphy 8, Kose Egbule 6, Tyce Dahlberg 5, Jake Daniel 8, Jaiden Wright 3, Trey Hladky 2, Bradyn Palmer 1
Mayville State – Thomas Gieske 18, Sebastian Griffin 12, Jamison Kramer 10, Taine Mitchell 6, Juan Carlos Canahuate 6, Trent Blackshire 9, Joseph Winder 7, Colby Dillenbeck 4, Sam Grayson 4, Steele Senske 3, Danilo Da Silva 1
All-NSAA first team
Thomas Gieske, Mayville State; Daevonte Munson, Valley City State; John Evans, Dickinson State; Jack Monis, Viterbo; Paulo Araujo, Bellevue
All-NSAA second team
Trent Blackshire, Mayville State; Sam Muller, Dakota State; Tyree'on Johnson and Khyle Washington, Waldorf; Ben Olson, Viterbo
NSAA individual awards
Player of the year -- Thomas Gieske, Mayville State
Defensive player of the year -- Justin Motley, Bellevue
Newcomer of the year -- Sam Muller, Dakota State
Freshman of the year -- Ben Olson, Viterbo
Coach of the year -- Brandon McGruder, Mayville State
Men’s hockey
Sunday’s result
Long Island 6, Alaska-Anchorage 2
Saturday’s results
Denver 3, Western Michigan 1
Omaha 6, St. Cloud State 2
Bentley 5, Army 4, OT
RIT 5, Air Force 2
Canisius 6, Holy Cross 3
Niagara 5, Mercyhurst 3
American International 5, Sacred Heart 0
Wisconsin 2, Penn State 1
Notre Dame 2, Michigan 1, OT
Lake Superior State 4, Ferris State 2
MSU Mankato 3, Michigan Tech 2
Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2
St. Lawrence 2, Dartmouth 0
Quinnipiac 4, RPI 0
Harvard 3, Clarkson 2
Union 3, Princeton 1
Colgate 2, Brown 2, tie (CU wins SO 1-0 in 3)
Cornell 5, Yale 1
UConn 6, New Hampshire 1
Maine 2, Boston College 1
Merrimack 2, UMass-Lowell 0
Boston 3, Vermont 0
Northeastern 4, UMass 0
Alaska-Anchorage 4, Long Island 0
Alaska 4, Arizona State 2
Miami 4, Minnesota Duluth 1
North Dakota 0, Colorado College 0, tie
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- No scoring.
Third period -- No scoring.
Overtime -- No scoring.
Shootout -- Riese Gaber, UND, miss; Ryan Beck, CC, miss; Jackson Blake, UND, miss; Hunter McKown, CC, miss; Tyler Kleven, UND, made; Noah Serdachny, CC, miss. UND wins SO 1-0 in 3.
Penalties -- Louis Jamernik V, UND, faceoff violation 5:47 first; Noah Prokop, CC, slashing 15:42 first; Riese Gaber, UND, interference 15:53 first; Chris Jandric, UND, boarding 1:41 second; Noah Laba, CC, cross-checking 7:16 second; BENCH, CC, too many players 9:54 second; Jackson Kunz, UND, interference 17:19 second; Ray Christy, CC, tripping 10:56 third; Kunz, UND, holding 12:06 third
Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 26; CC: Matt Vernon 26
Minnesota 5, Ohio State 2
First period -- 1. OSU, Cole McWard 5x3 (Jake Wise, Mason Lohrei) 19:57
Second period -- 2. OSU, Mason Lohrei 5x3 (Stephen Halliday, Travis Treloar) 1:06; 3. MIN, Aaron Huglen (Rhett Pitlick) 8:13; 4. MIN, Matthew Knies (Jimmy Snuggerud, Logan Cooley) 8:26; 5. MIN, Cooley (Knies, Snuggerud) 19:29
Third period -- 6. MIN, Bryce Brodzinski 14:43; 7. MIN, Ryan Johnson empty net 17:31
Goalie saves -- OSU: Jakub Dobes 28; MIN: Justen Close 28
Bemidji State 7, St. Thomas 2
First period -- 1. UST, Mack Byers PP (Lucas Wahlin, Ryan O'Neill) 12:17; 2. BEM, Will Zmolek SH (Jere Vaisanen, Lleyton Roed) 17:45
Second period -- 3. BEM, Lleyton Roed (Elias Rosén, Will Zmolek) 0:54; 4. BEM, Roed PP (Rosén) 2:40; 5. UST, Ethan Gauer (Luke Manning, Luc Laylin) 10:34; 6. BEM, Rosén (Jakub Lewandowski, Ross Armour) 17:23; 7. BEM, Zmolek PP (Rosén, Carter Jones) 19:06
Third period -- 8. BEM, Vaisanen (Patrik Satosaari, Lewandowski) 5:20; 9. BEM, Kaden Pickering (Kyle Looft) 13:24
Goalie saves -- BEM: Mattias Sholl 15; UST: Henry Baribeau 1, Aaron Trotter 20, Ethan Roberts 8
Women’s hockey
Sunday’s results
Clarkson 4, Cornell 1
Colgate 2, Princeton 1
Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1, OT
Franklin Pierce 4, Sacred Heart 0
Saturday’s results
Minnesota 6, St. Thomas 2
Ohio State 2, Bemidji State 1
Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 1
Wisconsin 4, MSU Mankato 1
Penn State 7, Lindenwood 1
St. Anselm 8, Saint Michael’s 0
Vermont 2, New Hampshire 1, OT
Stonehill 4, Post 3, OT
Cornell 2, Clarkson 1, OT
Mercyhurst 6, Syracuse 0
Northeastern 5, Merrimack 1
Boston College 4, UConn 3, OT
Colgate 4, Princeton 3
Providence 5, Maine 2
St. Lawrence 3, Quinnipiac 2
Yale 4, Harvard 0
Franklin Pierce 2, Sacred Heart 1, OT
College softball
Sunday’s results
Wisconsin Green Bay 6-6, UND 5-5
N.D. State 2, Brown 0
Auburn 4, N.D. State 0
Baylor 15, Minnesota 2
Pittsburg State 8, Minnesota Crookston 6
Minnesota Crookston 10, Nebraska Kearney 4
Saturday’s results
Minnesota Crookston 7, Newman 3
Washburn 4, Minnesota Crookston 2
College baseball
Sunday’s results
Hawaii 13, N.D. State 1
San Diego State 9, N.D. State 2
Saint Louis 16, Minnesota 9
Minnesota Crookston 8, Missouri-St. Louis 2
Saturday’s results
Minnesota-Crookston 7-6, Missouri-St. Louis 1-7
Women’s tennis
Sunday’s results
Chicago State 4, North Dakota 3
Memphis 4, Minnesota 1
Saturday’s result
Valparaiso 6, North Dakota 1
Men’s tennis
Sunday’s result
North Dakota 6, Marist 1
Saturday’s result
North Dakota 7, Quinnipiac 0