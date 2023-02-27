Sunday's local scoreboard for Feb. 26

Boys hockey

N.D. state tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena

Saturday’s results

Fifth place

Bismarck Century 2, Jamestown 1

Second period – 1. BC, Charlie Vig 3:08

Third period – 2. BC, Ben LaDuke (Maxon Vig, Andrew Brubakken) 2:45; 3. J, Brooks Roaldson (Jarrett Zalumskis, Easton Romsdal) 10:19

Goalie saves – BC: Hoyt Ubl 7-11-10 – 28, J: Andrew Walz 12-9-13 – 34

Third place

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Davies 1

First period – 1. WFS, Mason Christensen (Charlie Leshovsky, Jackson Glienke) 14:26; 2. WFS, Hudson Routh (Zachary Moser) 15:07

Second period – 3. FD, Owen Dubois (Drew Albrecht) :36

Third period – 4. WFS, Routh (Cooper Clouse) 5:05

Goalie saves – WFS: Riley Swanson 4-12-4 – 20; FD: Gavin Erickson 8-10-4 – 22

Championship

Fargo South-Shanley 3, Red River 2, 3 OT

First period – 1. RR, Michael Coleman (Grant Gardner, Luc Bydal) 16:30

Second period – 2. FSS, Trevor Moe (Zach Boren) 15:57

Third period – 3. RR, Bydal (Coleman, Espen Schneider) 2:12; 4. FSS, John Lang (Boren) 4:27

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- No scoring.

Triple overtime – 5. FSS, Lang 0:18

Goalie saves – RR: Jake Jenkins 6-11-4-6--27; FSS: Noel Olsonawski 11-6-13-13--43

N.D. state all-tournament team

Forwards -- Michael Coleman, Red River; Luc Bydal, Red River; Colten Nestler, Fargo South-Shanley

Defensemen -- Trevor Moe, Fargo South-Shanley and Zachary Moser, West Fargo Sheyenne

Goaltender -- Noel Olsonawksi, Fargo South-Shanley

Tournament most valuable player -- Noel Olsonawksi, Fargo South-Shanley

Senior athlete of the year -- Michael Coleman, Red River

Coach of the year -- Tim Skarperud, Red River

ADVERTISEMENT

Minn. Section 8A tournament

In Thief River Falls

Saturday’s semifinals

EGF Senior High 6, Detroit Lakes 2

First period – 1. EGF, Chase Moe (Grady Magner, Cole Bies) 8:29; 2. EGF, Magner 9:34; 3. EGF, Hunter Varnish (Judd Pesch) 9:42

Second period – 4. DL, Chase Kukoski (Carter Bellefeulle) 5:01; 5. DL, Easton Kennedy (Jacob Thomas) 6:37; 6. EGF, Bies 15:22

Third period – 7. EGF, Brock Schultz (Landon Jamieson, Magner) 3:06; 8. EGF, Moe (Chas. Bies) 4:22

Goalie saves – DL: Kale Witt 32; EGF: Chase Mero 14

Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 1

First period – 1. W, Murray Marvin-Cordes (Carson Pilgrim, Will Hardwick) 0:49; 2. W, Griffin Marvin (Landon Thompson, Gaabi Boucha) 1:55; 3. W, Marvin-Cordes (Jayson Shaugabay, Pilgrim) 2:36

Second period – 4. W, Thompson (Ryan Lund, Griffin Marvin) 12:41; 5. W, Marvin-Cordes (Shaugabay, Pilgrim) 16:08

Third period – 6. W, Pilgrim 0:17; 7. TRF, Reece Janish (Jace Erickson, Braydin Lund) 14:06

Goalie saves – TRF: Connor Roff 43; W: Hampton Slukynsky 11

Thursday’s championship

Warroad vs. EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Saturday’s semifinals

Roseau 6, Elk River-Zimmerman 1

First period -- 1. R, Noah Urness SH (Preston Lundbohm) 14:04

Second period -- 2. ERZ, Kole Mears (Preston Holmes) 8:33; 3. R, Gavin Jensen (Lundbohm, Alex Ballard) 15:41

Third period -- 4. R, Lundbohm (Aaron Wenlsoff, Urness) 0:16; 5. R, Urness SH (Brennen Johnson, Gavin Jensen) 12:45; 6. R, Austin Klint (Jensen, Tanner George) 13:27; 7. R, James Jacques empty net (Eli Wensloff) 16:51

Goalie saves -- ERZ: Gavin Greniuk 60; R: Atreyu Jones 21

Moorhead 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

First period -- 1. MOR, Caleb Alderson (Mason Kraft, Garrett Lindberg) 4:31; 2. MOR, Alderson PP (Aaron Reierson, Mason Kraft) 14:56

Second period -- 3. SSS, Kyan Rieder PP (Aanden VanDenBerg) 13:33; 4. MOR, Kraft (Brooks Cullen, Lindberg) 13:49

Third period -- 5. MOR, Parker Gast 2:20

Goalie saves -- SSS: Noah Hacker 22; MOR: Kai Weigel 22

Wednesday, March 1

In Thief River Falls

Championship, Roseau vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

Minn. Class A state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Saturday’s games

Third place

South St. Paul 3, Proctor/Hermantown 2, OT

Championship

Warroad 3, Orono 0

First period – 1. WAR, Rylee Bartz (Talya Hendrickson, Katy Comstock) 7:05; 1. ORO, Zoe Lopez (Grace Bickett, Alexa Niccum) 12:38

Second period — 2. WAR, Hendrickson (Kate Johnson) 5:54; 3. WAR, Kaiya Sandy (Lila Lanctot) 12:21

Goalie saves — WAR, Kate Stephens 2-4-8—14; ORO, Celia Dahl 6-8-8—22 (3GA)

Minn. Class AA state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Saturday’s games

Third place

Edina 3, Minnetonka 2

Championship

Gentry 4, Andover 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls basketball

Saturday’s results

Providence Academy 96, Perham 65

Bemidji 70, Fergus Falls 69

Nevis 62, Lake of the Woods 30

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 55, Park Rapids 46

Hawley 64, Menahga 58

Sauk Centre 64, Wadena-Deer Creek 46

N.D. East Region tournament

Saturday’s play-in games

Wahpeton 74, GF Central 67

West Fargo Horace 63, Valley City 51

Fargo North 68, Devils Lake 58

Fargo Shanley 54, Fargo South 26

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 West Fargo Horace at No.1 Fargo Davies, 5:30 pm

No. 5 Shanley at No. 4 West Fargo Sheyenne, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Fargo North at No. 2 Red River, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Wahpeton at No. 3 West Fargo, 6 p.m.

N.D. state Class B tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

In Minot

No. 2 seed Central Cass vs. Bowman County (second random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Area (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.

No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s first round

East

No. 9 Blackduck at No. 8 Win-E-Mac

No. 10 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 7 Bagley

West

No. 9 Climax-Fisher at No. 8 Northern Freeze

No. 10 Lake of the Woods at No. 7 Red Lake Falls

Thursday, March 2

Second round

East

Blackduck/Win-E-Mac winner at No. 1 Kelliher-Northome

No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Cass Lake-Bena

Clearbrook-Gonvick/Bagley winner at No. 2 Fosston

No. 6 Red Lake County at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami

West

At Northland Community Technical College

Climax-Fisher/Northern Freeze winner at No. 1 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No 4. Kittson County Central

At Minnesota Crookston

Lake of the Woods/Red Lake Falls winner vs. No. 2 Goodridge-Grygla

No. 6 Stephen-Argyle vs. No. 3 Sacred Heart, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Quarterfinals games at noon, 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Semifinals at 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 10

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

First round, at high seed

No. 16 Warroad at No. 1 Perham

No. 9 Roseau at No. 8 Fergus Falls

No. 13 Park Rapids at No. 4 Barnesville

No. 12 East Grand Forks at No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

No. 15 Red Lake at No. 2 Thief River Falls

No. 10 Menahga at No. 7 Crookston, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Frazee at No. 3 Pelican Rapids

No. 11 Wadena-Deer Creek at No. 6 Hawley

Quarterfinals

March 4, at high seed

Semifinals

March 7, at Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

March 10, at Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Saturday’s results

Grafton 70, Oak Grove 42

Halftime: Oak Grove 30, Grafton 29

Oak Grove -- Trey Hatfield 26, Spencer Schumacher 4, Luke Swenson 2, Luke Johnson 4, Jon Asche 2, John Dejong 2, Andrew Green 2

Grafton -- Tony Villarreal 20, Ryan Hanson 11, Brody Lillemoen 10, Reggie Rice 11, Maxwell Dumas 4, Abram Sevigny 2, Kyler Droog 12

ADVERTISEMENT

N.D. East Region

Saturday’s play-in results

West Fargo 76, Fargo South 68

West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Wahpeton 61

Fargo Shanley 78, Valley City 60

GF Central 77, West Fargo Horace 55

Halftime: GF Central 31, West Fargo Horace 23

GF Central -- Jack Simmers 14, Ross Wilber 16, Cole Wilber 6, Erick Paye 14, Kendall Kjonaas 20, Noah Lund 1, Ethan Thomas 2

West Fargo Horace -- C. Evanson 9, B. Westphal 9, M. Siffoi 8, N. Sherva 1, C. Fish 21, M. Diomande 3, I. Williams 4

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West Fargo at No. 1 Fargo Davies, 7:15 p.m.

Fargo Shanley at No. 4 Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 2 Fargo North, 7 p.m.

GF Central at No. 3 Red River, 7:15 pm

Boys swimming and diving

N.D. East Region Tournament

At Hulbert Aquatic Center, Saturday

Team totals

1. Fargo Davies 481, 2. Fargo North 344, 3. Fargo South 328, 4. West Fargo 295, 5. Grand Forks KnightRiders 287, 6. West Fargo Sheyenne 208

Winners and Grand Forks top 5 placers

200 medley relay -- 1. Fargo North (Will Roehl, Haydn Vein, Ty Boutwell, Ben Jorgensen) 1:39.55; 2. Grand Forks (Aiden Johnson, Logan Bjerke, Avery Berg, Ryaan Alshami) 1:40.61

200 freestyle -- 1. Tristan Quibell, FS, 1:46.58; 4. Berg, GF, 1:49.28; 5. Jackson Rerick, GF, 1:49.82

200 intermedley -- 1. Vein, FN, 1:58.37; 5. Bjerke, GF, 2:10.65

50 freestyle -- 1. Brody Engelstad, WF, 21.33; 2. Alshami, GF, 21.61

1 meter diving -- 1. Oscar Francis, FS, 430.15

100 butterfly -- 1. Quibell, FS, 52.66; 3. Alshami, GF, 55.08

100 freestyle -- 1. Engelstad, WF, 48.03

500 freestyle -- 1. Berg, GF, 4:54.17; 2. Rerick, GF, 5:00.56; 3. Johnson, GF, 5:09.74

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Joe Carlson, Grant Ivesdal, Patrick Shen, Ryder Myers) 1:28.63; 2. Grand Forks A (Rerick, A. Johnson, Berg, Alshami) 1:30.00

100 backstroke -- 1. Joe Carlson, FD, 55.28

100 breaststroke -- 1. Drew Heckaman, FS, 1:01.58; 2. Bjerke, GF, 1:01.87

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Myers, Ivesdal, Hunter Swanson, Carlson) 3:18.26; 5. Grand Forks A (Elias Eberhardt, Michael Schill, Bjerke, Rerick) 3:45.52

Prep gymnastics

N.D. state team meet

At Jamestown High School, Friday

Team totals

1. Dickinson 148.983, Bismarck Century 145.483, 3. Jamestown 144.667, 4. Minot 141.050, 5. Bismarck Legacy 139.500, 6. Wahpeton-Breckenridge 134.067, 7. Mandan 133.417, 8. Grand Forks 129.783

Grand Forks individual results

Vault -- Emma Howard 8.067, Gabbi Nelson 8.917, Emma Haskamp 8.333, Brynn Moen 8.333,

Liliya Baumwald 8.517, Taryn Swanson 8.750

Beam -- Nelson 6.350, Haskamp 6.650, Keely Riendeau 6.483, Moen 7.417, Baumwald 6.933, T. Swanson 8.933

Floor -- Nelson 8.100, Haskamp 8.500, Ellery White 8.117, Moen 8.000, Baumwalk 8.217, T. Swanson 9.567

Bars -- Nelson 7.933, Haskamp 7.833, Riendeau 6.500, White 6.217, Moen 6.317, T. Swanson 8.667

All-around -- Howard 8.067, Nelson 31.300, Haskamp 31.317, Riendeau 12.983, White 14.333, Moen 30.067, Baumwald 23.667, T. Swanson 35.917

N.D. state individual meet

At Jamestown High School, Saturday

Grand Forks individual results

Vault -- T. Swanson 8.650

Beam -- T. Swanson 9.350, Moen 8.283, Nelson 8.783

Floor -- T. Swanson 9.617

Bars -- T. Swanson 8.717, Nelson 8.233

All-around -- T. Swanson 36.333, Moen 8.283, Nelson 17.017

Senior athlete of the year -- Emma Hillerud, Jamestown

Coach of the year -- Rachel Johnson Krug, Bismarck

Women’s basketball

ADVERTISEMENT

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 18-0 25-5

N.D. State 12-6 18-10

North Dakota 11-7 18-10

South Dakota 10-8 14-15

Oral Roberts 8-10 11-18

Denver 8-10 12-17

Omaha 8-10 13-16

St. Thomas 7-11 11-16

Western Ill. 5-13 10-19

Kansas City 3-15 7-28

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 82, Western Illinois 74

South Dakota 74, Kansas City 73

S.D. State 92, Oral Roberts 67

Omaha 83, Devner 73

St. Thomas 74, North Dakota 68

Halftime: St. Thomas 29, North Dakota 27

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Kacie Borowicz 8-17 3-3 22, Juliet Gordon 4-14 9-10 18, Nakiyah Hurst 6-10 4-4 18, Claire Orth 1-6 2-2 4, Jolene Daninger 0-1 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 2-2 0-0 4, Mikayla Aumer 1-1 0-0 2, Maggie Manson 0-5 0-0 0, DJ Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Rakiyah Beal 0-1 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 18-19

St. Thomas -- Maggie Negaard 3-8 12-12 21, Jo Langbehn 6-7 3-4 15, Jde Hill 3-9 3-4 9, Autumn Mendez 1-9 2-2 5, Jordyn Glynn 1-1 0-0 3, Amber Scalia 4-6 4-5 16, Jordyn Lamker 2-5 1-4 5, Faith Feuerbach 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Dague 0-0 0-0 0, Phoebe Frentzel 0-0 0-0 0.

Three-pointers -- UND 6-18 (Borowicz 3-5, Gordon 1-4, Hurst 2-4, Manson 0-4, Davis 0-1), UST 9-21 (Negaard 3-6, Hill 0-1, Mendez 1-6, Glynn 1-1, Scalia 4-5, Lamker 0-2); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 1, Gordon 8, Hurst 3, Orth 6, Daninger 4, Vanderwal 3, Manson 1, Davis 2, TEAM 8), UST 31 (Negaard 3, Langbehn 3, Hill 5, Mendez 5, Glynn 4, Lamker 4, Dague 1, TEAM 6); Assists -- UND 13 (Borowicz 1, Orth 3, Daninger 5, Manson 2, Davis 2), UST 13 (Negaard 5, Langbehn 1, Hill 2, Mendez 2, Glynn 1, Scalia 2); Turnovers -- UND 19 (Borowicz 7, Gordon 2, Hurst 3, Daninger 4, Davis 1, TEAM 2), UST 20 (Negaard 2, Langbehn 6, Hill 5, Mendez 2, Glynn 2, Scalia 1, Lamker 1, TEAM 1)

Summit League tournament

Friday’s first-round games

No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois, 12:30 p.m.

No. 7 Denver vs. No. 10 Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

St. Thomas-WIU winner vs. No. 1 S.D. State, 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 N.D. State vs. Denver-KC winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 ORU, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 6 Omaha, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Sunday’s result

Minnesota 77, Purdue 69

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

In Sioux Falls

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Minnesota Duluth 82, Concordia-St. Paul 55

MSU-Mankato 81, UMary 66

Sunday’s quarterfinals

Augustana 78, Northern State 67

Southwest Minnesota State 76, St. Cloud State 68

Monday’s semifinals

Augustana vs. Minnesota Duluth, 11 a.m.

Southwest Minnesota State vs. MSU Mankato, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s game

Championship, 4 p.m.

All-NSIC first team

Minnesota Crookston -- Emma Miller; MSU Moorhead -- Peyton Boom; Minot State -- Kate Head; Augustana -- Aislinn Duffy and Lauren Sees; Bemidji State -- Trinity Yoder; UMary -- Megan Zander; Minnesota Duluth -- Brooke Olson; MSU Mankato -- Joey Batt; Northern State -- Kailee Oliverson; St. Cloud State -- Katrina Theis; Upper Iowa -- Lydia Haack

All-NSIC second team

Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox; MSU Moorhead -- Mariah McKeever; Augustana -- Michaela Jewett; Concordia-St. Paul -- Ally Gietzel; Minnesota Duluth -- Maesyn Thiesen; MSU Mankato -- Destinee Bursch and Natalie Bremer; Northern State -- Laurie Rogers; Southwest Minnesota State -- Bri Stoltzman and Sam Wall; St. Cloud State -- Jada Eggebrecht; Wayne State -- Lauren Zacharias

NSIC individual awards

North division player of the year -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth

South division player of the year -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana

Defensive player of the year -- Joey Batt, MSU Mankato

Freshman of the year -- Emma Miller, Minnesota Crookston

Coach of the year -- Mandy Pearson, Minnesota Duluth

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA tournament

In Watertown, S.D.

Saturday’s semifinals

Dakota State 82, Dickinson State 37

Mayville State 76, Bellevue 59

Sunday’s championship

Mayville State 66, Dakota State 52

Halftime: Mayville State 42, DSU 25

Mayville State – Jordan Zrust 22, Erin Walcker 16, Jes Mertens 10, Mackenzie Hughes 9, C.J. Decker 6, Greta Hillukka 3

Dakota State – Elsie Aslesen 11, Savannah Walsdorf 10, Lilli Mackley 9, Morgan Huber 6, Courtney Menning 2, Sidney Fick 8, Caitlin Dyer 6

ADVERTISEMENT

All-NSAA first team

Jordan Zrust and Erin Walcker, Mayville State; Elsie Aslesen and Savannah Walsdorf, Dakota State; Asha Scott, Bellevue

All-NSAA second team

Mackenzie Hughes, Mayville State; Ashlyn Diemert, Valley City State; Lindsay Peterson and Samantha Oase, Dickinson State; Faith Ross, Bellevue

NSAA individual awards

Player of the year -- Jordan Zrust, Mayville State

Defensive player of the year -- Elsie Aslesen, Dakota State

Newcomer of the year -- Samantha Oase, Dickinson State

Freshman of the year -- Caitlin Dyer, Dakota State

Coach of the year -- David Moe, Dakota State

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 18-0 27-4

S.D. State 13-5 18-12

N.D. State 11-7 14-16

St. Thomas 9-9 18-13

Western Ill. 9-9 16-13

South Dakota 7-11 12-18

Kansas City 7-11 11-20

Denver 6-12 15-16

North Dakota 6-12 12-19

Omaha 4-14 8-22

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 71, Western Illinois 69

Oral Roberts 69, S.D. State 65

Denver 72, Omaha 61

South Dakota 82, Kansas City 48

North Dakota 82, St. Thomas 74

Halftime: North Dakota 40, St. Thomas 38

St. Thomas (FG-FT-TP) -- Andrew Rohde 11-21 2-5 27, Parker Bjorklund 7-20 2-4 17, Brooks Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Kendall Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Riley Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Ryan Dufault 4-7 1-1 11, Ahjany Lee 3-5 0-0 6, Ben Nau 2-3 0-0 5, Will Engels 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-68 7-12 74

North Dakota -- Tsotne Tsartsidze 8-12 1-2 20, BJ Omot 4-9 8-10 17, Jalun Trent 3-5 2-4 9, Brady Danielson 3-10 2-4 9, Matt Norman 3-8 0-0 7, Treysen Eaglestaff 5-7 0-2 13, Elijah Brooks 2-3 1-2 5, Mitchell Sueker 1-2 0-0 2, Brian Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 14-24 82

Three-pointers -- UST 7-22 (Rohde 3-8, Bjorklund 1-6, Allen 0-1, Miller 0-4, Dufault 2-2, Nau 1-1), UND 10-24 (Tsartsidze 3-5, Omot 1-6, Trent 1-2, Danielson 1-4, Norman 1-3, Eaglestaff 3-4); Rebounds -- UST 34 (Rohde 7, Bjorklund 9, Allen 3, Blue 3, Miller 2, Dufault 3, Lee 4, Nau 1, Engels), UND 40 (Tsartsidze 7, Omot 6, Trent 4, Danielson 7, Norman 2, Eaglestaff 4, Brooks 3, Sueker 1, Mathews 1, TEAM 5); Assists -- UST 15 (Rohde 3, Allen 3, Miller 3, Dufault 4, Lee 1, Nau 1), UND 12 (Tsartsidze 1, Omot 3, Trent 3, Danielson 1, Norman 1, Eaglestaff 3); Turnovers -- UST 7 (Rohde 3, Blue 3, Nau 1), UND 11 (Tsartsidze 2, Omot 1, Trent 1, Danielson 1, Norman 1, Eaglestaff 2, Brooks 1, Mathews 1, TEAM 1)

Summit League tournament

In Sioux Falls, S.D.

Friday’s first-round games

No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 North Dakota, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Kansas City vs. No. 10 Omaha, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

North Dakota/Denver winner vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.

Kansas City/Omaha winner vs. S.D. State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 Western Illinois vs. No. 5 St. Thomas

No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 South Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Saturday’s result

Nebraska 78, Minnesota 67

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

In Sioux Falls

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Northern State 65, Minot State 60

Bemidji State 77, Wayne State 71

Sunday’s quarterfinals

Minnesota Duluth 72, Upper Iowa 61

MSU Moorhead 76, Sioux Falls 56

Monday’s semifinals

Minnesota Duluth vs. Northern State, 4:30 p.m.

Bemidji State vs. MSU Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s game

Championship, 7 p.m.

All-NSIC first team

MSU Moorhead -- Gavin Baumgartner and Jacob Beeninga; Augustana -- Isaac Fink; Bemidji State -- John Sutherland; Concordia-St. Paul -- Antwan Kimmons; Minnesota Duluth -- Drew Blair; MSU Mankato -- Malik Willingham; Northern State -- Sam Masten and Jacksen Moni; Sioux Falls -- Matt Cartwright; Upper Iowa -- Jake Hilmer; Wayne State -- Jordan Janssen

All-NSIC second team

MSU Moorhead -- Lorenzo McGhee; Minot State -- Khari Broadway; Bemidji State -- Mohamed Kone; Minnesota Duluth -- Charlie Katona; MSU Mankato -- Trevor Moore; Northern State -- Jordan Belka; Southwest Minnesota State -- Dunwa Omot and Jake Phipps; Upper Iowa -- Lucas Duax and Nick Reid; Wayne State -- Nate Mohr; Winona State -- Connor Dillon

NSIC individual awards

North division player of the year -- Sam Masten, Northern State

South division player of the year -- Jake Hilmer, Upper Iowa

Defensive player of the year -- Lucas Duax, Upper Iowa

Newcomer of the year -- Antwan Kimmons, Concordia-St. Paul

Coach of the year -- Saul Phillips, Northern State

ADVERTISEMENT

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA tournament

In Watertown, S.D.

Saturday’s semifinals

Mayville State 102, Valley City State 82

Dickinson State 79, Waldorf 74

Sunday’s championship

Mayville State 80, Dickinson State 63

Halftime: Mayville State 45, Dickinson State 30

Dickinson State – Gus Wright 16, John Evans 14, Christian Murphy 8, Kose Egbule 6, Tyce Dahlberg 5, Jake Daniel 8, Jaiden Wright 3, Trey Hladky 2, Bradyn Palmer 1

Mayville State – Thomas Gieske 18, Sebastian Griffin 12, Jamison Kramer 10, Taine Mitchell 6, Juan Carlos Canahuate 6, Trent Blackshire 9, Joseph Winder 7, Colby Dillenbeck 4, Sam Grayson 4, Steele Senske 3, Danilo Da Silva 1

All-NSAA first team

Thomas Gieske, Mayville State; Daevonte Munson, Valley City State; John Evans, Dickinson State; Jack Monis, Viterbo; Paulo Araujo, Bellevue

All-NSAA second team

Trent Blackshire, Mayville State; Sam Muller, Dakota State; Tyree'on Johnson and Khyle Washington, Waldorf; Ben Olson, Viterbo

NSAA individual awards

Player of the year -- Thomas Gieske, Mayville State

Defensive player of the year -- Justin Motley, Bellevue

Newcomer of the year -- Sam Muller, Dakota State

Freshman of the year -- Ben Olson, Viterbo

Coach of the year -- Brandon McGruder, Mayville State

Men’s hockey

Sunday’s result

Long Island 6, Alaska-Anchorage 2

Saturday’s results

Denver 3, Western Michigan 1

Omaha 6, St. Cloud State 2

Bentley 5, Army 4, OT

RIT 5, Air Force 2

Canisius 6, Holy Cross 3

Niagara 5, Mercyhurst 3

American International 5, Sacred Heart 0

Wisconsin 2, Penn State 1

Notre Dame 2, Michigan 1, OT

Lake Superior State 4, Ferris State 2

MSU Mankato 3, Michigan Tech 2

Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2

St. Lawrence 2, Dartmouth 0

Quinnipiac 4, RPI 0

Harvard 3, Clarkson 2

Union 3, Princeton 1

Colgate 2, Brown 2, tie (CU wins SO 1-0 in 3)

Cornell 5, Yale 1

UConn 6, New Hampshire 1

Maine 2, Boston College 1

Merrimack 2, UMass-Lowell 0

Boston 3, Vermont 0

Northeastern 4, UMass 0

Alaska-Anchorage 4, Long Island 0

Alaska 4, Arizona State 2

Miami 4, Minnesota Duluth 1

North Dakota 0, Colorado College 0, tie

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Shootout -- Riese Gaber, UND, miss; Ryan Beck, CC, miss; Jackson Blake, UND, miss; Hunter McKown, CC, miss; Tyler Kleven, UND, made; Noah Serdachny, CC, miss. UND wins SO 1-0 in 3.

Penalties -- Louis Jamernik V, UND, faceoff violation 5:47 first; Noah Prokop, CC, slashing 15:42 first; Riese Gaber, UND, interference 15:53 first; Chris Jandric, UND, boarding 1:41 second; Noah Laba, CC, cross-checking 7:16 second; BENCH, CC, too many players 9:54 second; Jackson Kunz, UND, interference 17:19 second; Ray Christy, CC, tripping 10:56 third; Kunz, UND, holding 12:06 third

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 26; CC: Matt Vernon 26

Minnesota 5, Ohio State 2

First period -- 1. OSU, Cole McWard 5x3 (Jake Wise, Mason Lohrei) 19:57

Second period -- 2. OSU, Mason Lohrei 5x3 (Stephen Halliday, Travis Treloar) 1:06; 3. MIN, Aaron Huglen (Rhett Pitlick) 8:13; 4. MIN, Matthew Knies (Jimmy Snuggerud, Logan Cooley) 8:26; 5. MIN, Cooley (Knies, Snuggerud) 19:29

Third period -- 6. MIN, Bryce Brodzinski 14:43; 7. MIN, Ryan Johnson empty net 17:31

Goalie saves -- OSU: Jakub Dobes 28; MIN: Justen Close 28

Bemidji State 7, St. Thomas 2

First period -- 1. UST, Mack Byers PP (Lucas Wahlin, Ryan O'Neill) 12:17; 2. BEM, Will Zmolek SH (Jere Vaisanen, Lleyton Roed) 17:45

Second period -- 3. BEM, Lleyton Roed (Elias Rosén, Will Zmolek) 0:54; 4. BEM, Roed PP (Rosén) 2:40; 5. UST, Ethan Gauer (Luke Manning, Luc Laylin) 10:34; 6. BEM, Rosén (Jakub Lewandowski, Ross Armour) 17:23; 7. BEM, Zmolek PP (Rosén, Carter Jones) 19:06

Third period -- 8. BEM, Vaisanen (Patrik Satosaari, Lewandowski) 5:20; 9. BEM, Kaden Pickering (Kyle Looft) 13:24

Goalie saves -- BEM: Mattias Sholl 15; UST: Henry Baribeau 1, Aaron Trotter 20, Ethan Roberts 8

Women’s hockey

Sunday’s results

Clarkson 4, Cornell 1

Colgate 2, Princeton 1

Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1, OT

Franklin Pierce 4, Sacred Heart 0

Saturday’s results

Minnesota 6, St. Thomas 2

Ohio State 2, Bemidji State 1

Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 1

Wisconsin 4, MSU Mankato 1

Penn State 7, Lindenwood 1

St. Anselm 8, Saint Michael’s 0

Vermont 2, New Hampshire 1, OT

Stonehill 4, Post 3, OT

Cornell 2, Clarkson 1, OT

Mercyhurst 6, Syracuse 0

Northeastern 5, Merrimack 1

Boston College 4, UConn 3, OT

Colgate 4, Princeton 3

Providence 5, Maine 2

St. Lawrence 3, Quinnipiac 2

Yale 4, Harvard 0

Franklin Pierce 2, Sacred Heart 1, OT

College softball

Sunday’s results

Wisconsin Green Bay 6-6, UND 5-5

N.D. State 2, Brown 0

Auburn 4, N.D. State 0

Baylor 15, Minnesota 2

Pittsburg State 8, Minnesota Crookston 6

Minnesota Crookston 10, Nebraska Kearney 4

Saturday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 7, Newman 3

Washburn 4, Minnesota Crookston 2

College baseball

Sunday’s results

Hawaii 13, N.D. State 1

San Diego State 9, N.D. State 2

Saint Louis 16, Minnesota 9

Minnesota Crookston 8, Missouri-St. Louis 2

Saturday’s results

Minnesota-Crookston 7-6, Missouri-St. Louis 1-7

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s results

Chicago State 4, North Dakota 3

Memphis 4, Minnesota 1

Saturday’s result

Valparaiso 6, North Dakota 1

Men’s tennis

Sunday’s result

North Dakota 6, Marist 1

Saturday’s result

North Dakota 7, Quinnipiac 0