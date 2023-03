Sunday's local scoreboard for Feb. 19

Boys hockey

Saturday’s results

Warroad 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 1, tie

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. WAR, Landon Thompson 8:39

Third period -- 2. SSS, Elliot Testa (Cullen Grahek, Nolan Smith) 5:06

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalie saves -- WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 16; SSS: Noah Hacker 42

Hutchinson 2, Fergus Falls 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. HUT, Karsen Niska (Elliott Ladwig) 15:41; 2. FF, Kellen Stenstrom (Shane Zierden) 16:15

Third period -- 3. HUT, Emmett Reiter (Toren Miller, Nolan Reiter) 11:23

Goalie saves -- FF: Ben Swanson 27; HUT: Hunter Lien 30

N.D. East Region tournament

At Purpur Arena

Saturday’s results

State qualifiers

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, GF Central 1

Second period – 1. WFS, Jayden Rogen (Colton Rogen, Zachary Moser) 14:33; 2. GFC, Rylan Hoffman (Markus Lunski) 16:41; 3. WFS, Charlie Leshovsky (Madden Weber) 16:56

Third period – 4. WFS, Ian Iverson 14:26

Goalie saves – GFC: Preston Diederich 6-7-5 – 18; WFS: Riley Swanson 16-12-8 – 36

Fargo Davies 2, Fargo North 1, 4 OT

First period – 1. FN, Gavin Connor 2:14

Second period – 2. FD, Drew Albrecht (Luke Lorenz, Grant Matter) 5:02

Fourth overtime – 3. FD, Lorenz (Jack Bullinger) 7:55

Goalie saves – FN: Nolan Astrup 6-15-8-20 – 49; FD: Gavin Erickson 9-5-10-14 – 38

ADVERTISEMENT

Championship

Red River 8, Fargo South-Shanley 3

First period – 1. RR, Mason Reynolds (Mason Stroh, Garrett Eickman) 7:05; 2. RR, Luc Bydal (Grant Gardner, Michael Coleman) 16:23

Second period – 3. RR, Carson Skarperud (Carter Sproule, Dillon Jackson) :10; 4. FSS, Zach Boren (Will Hofer, Camden Myers) 3:41; 5. RR, Jackson (Eickman, Skarperud) 4:21; 6. FSS, Boren (John Lang, Sam Ovsak) 11:56; 7. FSS, Trevor Moe (Boren, Ovsak) 14:17; 8. RR, Sproule (Mason Ray, Skarperud) 16:39

Third period – 9. RR, Skarperud (Jackson, Sproule) :37; 10. RR, Grant Gardner (Coleman, Bydal) 14:03; 11. RR, Kyedehl Hultberg (Ryan Wasvick) 16:24

Goalie saves – RR: Jake Jenkins 8-8-7 – 23; FSS: Max Kirkeby 6-11-12 – 26

All-EDC team

Forwards – Zach Boren, Fargo South/Shanley; Colton Bjorge, GF Central; Landon Carter, Grafton-Park River; Mikey Coleman, Red River; Carter Sproule, Red River; Ray Walen, Fargo North; Luc Bydal, Red River; Colten Bossert, West Fargo

Defense – Jack Bullinger, Davies; Peter Dorsher, North; Mason Ray, Red River; Zach Moser, Sheyenne; Wyatt Wockenfuss, GF Central

Goalies – Noel Olsonawski, South/Shanley; Riley Swanson, West Fargo Sheyenne

Outstanding senior athlete – Michael Coleman, Red River

Coach of the year – Tim Skarperud, Red River

N.D. West Region tournament

In Minot

Saturday’s results

State qualifiers

Jamestown 3, Dickinson 1

Bismarck Century 3, Mandan 1

Championship

Bismarck Legacy 4, Minot 2

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s play-in games

No. 9 Crookston at No. 8 Park Rapids, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Lake of the Woods at No. 7 Bagley-Fosston, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 6 Kittson County Central at No. 3 Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m.

Lake of the Woods/Bagley-Fosston winner at No. 2 EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.

Crookston/Park Rapids winner at No. 1 Warroad, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Red Lake Falls at No. 4 Thief River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At Thief River Falls

Semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

At Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. state tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

East No. 1 Red River vs. West No. 4 Jamestown, noon

East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 2 Minot, 2:30 p.m.

East No. 4 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 1 Bismarck Legacy, 5:30 p.m.

East No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley vs. West No. 3 Bismarck Century, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Fifth place, 1:15 p.m.

Third place, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Girls hockey

Saturday’s results

Bismarck Century 6, Devils Lake 2

Fargo Davies 2, Bismarck-Legacy 0

Minn. Class A state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown vs. Mankato East (random draw), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Orono vs. Luverne (random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Warroad vs. Albert Lea (random draw), 6 p.m.

No. 4 South St. Paul vs. No. 5 Fergus Falls, 8 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Third place, 9 a.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minn. Class AA state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 2 Andover vs. Rosemount (random draw), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Edina vs. Lakeville North (random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Minnetonka vs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (random draw), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Gentry vs. No. 5 Moorhead, 8 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Third place, 11 a.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Saturday’s result

Perham 67, Fergus Falls 44

N.D. Region 2 tournament

In Grand Forks

Monday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Thompson vs. HCV/DVE winner, 3 p.m.; No. 5 Hatton-Northwood vs. No. 4 Cavalier, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 Grafton vs. PRFL/Larimore winner, 6 p.m.; No. 3 May-Port-C-G vs. North Border/Midway-Minto winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals

6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s championship

7:30 p.m.

N.D. Region 4 tournament

In Devils Lake

Monday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. North Star, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. No. 5 St. John, 20 minutes after previous game; No. 2 North Prairie vs. Harvey-Wells County, 20 minutes after previous game; No. 3 New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Benson County, 20 minutes after previous game

Tuesday’s semifinals

6 p.m. and 20 minutes after first game

Thursday’s games

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 20 minutes after third-place game

Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference

At Win-E-Mac High School in Erskine

Saturday’s championship

Park Christian 62, Fertile-Beltrami 56

N.D. Class B

Week 13 poll

1. Thompson (4 first-place votes) 124 total points, 19-2 overall record

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (5) 116, 19-2

3. Central Cass (1) 100, 17-3

4. Rugby (2) 99, 18-2

5. Shiloh Christian (2) 94, 17-2

6. May-Port CG 77, 18-3

7. Central McLean 67, 19-2

8. Garrison 42, 19-2

9. Bowman County 25, 19-2

10. Oakes 20, 18-3

Others receiving votes: Kindred 13-7, Northern Cass 16-4, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 16-5

Boys basketball

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s results

Harvey-Wells County 77, Langdon-E-M 55

Fargo North 69, GF Central 63

Halftime: Fargo North 35, GF Central 30

Fargo North -- J. Sem 26, W. Muhoza 6, M. Sem 13, E. DeBoer 10, P. Haugo 2, C. Zeller 12

GF Central -- Jack SImmers 22, Ross Wilber 15, Cole WIlber 6, Erick Paye 20

Grafton 55, North Star 41

Halftime: Grafton 34, North Star 20

North Star -- Carsen Simon 2, Brett Dilley 15, Garrett Westlind 5, Parker Simon 10, Chas Bisbee 2, Hunter Hagler 6, Owen Kurtti 1

Grafton -- Braylon Baldwin 14, Tony Villarreal 13, Ryan Hanson 12, Brody Lillemoen 2, Reggie Rice 2, Maxwell Dumas 4, Abram Sevigny 2, Kyler Droog 6

Minn. Pine To Prairie Conference

At Win-E-Mac High School in Erskine

Saturday’s championship

Fosston 66, Ada-Borup/West 49

Halftime: Fosston 30, Ada-Borup/West 24

Ada-Borup/West -- Kritzberger 4, Engel 3, Spaeth 14, McCraven 14, Dahl 5, Larson 2, Scholl 4, Markusen 1

Fosston -- Aaron Norland 15, Cullen Norland 12, Carsen Boushee 10, Zach Theis 16, Hudson Boushee 5, Darren Skala 8, Tony Carlin 2

N.D. Class B

Week 12 poll

1. Central Cass (12 first-place votes) 138 total points, 19-0 overall record

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) 124, 18-1

3. Bishop Ryan 107, 17-2

4. Shiloh Christian 85, 16-4

5. Sargent County 79, 18-1

6. Bowman County 70, 16-2

7. North Border 50, 17-2

8. (tie) Beulah 33, 16-3 and Ellendale 33, 16-3

10. North Prairie 30, 18-2

Others receiving votes: Thompson 13-6, Des Lacs-Burlington 14-5, Garrison 16-3, North Star 14-6, Standing Rock 16-3

Boys wrestling

N.D. Class A Duals tournament

In Fargo

Saturday’s quarterfinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 36, Minot 27

Bismarck 48, West Fargo 13

Bismarck Century 62, Fargo Davies 15

Williston 59, GF Central 12

182 – Ty Wiedrich, W, over Jayden Haake 1:56; 195 – Korbyn Draper, W, over Roberto Garza :18; 220 – Landon Riely, W, over Michael Torgerson 1:08; 185 – Daniel Suda, GFC, over Dante Novembre 3-0; 106 – Aaron Morris, W, over Cesar Cruz 3:52; 113 – Kellan Larson, W, over Gabe Flores 1:29; 120 – Landon Decoteau, GFC, win by forfeit; 126 – Jack Coles, W, over Bryce Kelley 15-0; 132 – Drew Scott, W, over Caden Everson 1:42; 138 – Wade Isom, W, over Michael Norman 13-4; 145 – Kaleb Minton, W, over Brendan Winn-Kelley 16-7; 152 – Tyson Rice, W, over Noah Morkve 14-4; 160 – Mason Williams, GFC, over Colton Adams 7-4; Micah Larson, W, over Gavin Pihlgren 2:46

ADVERTISEMENT

Championship semifinals

Bismarck 51, West Fargo Sheyenne 15

Bismarck Century 36, Williston 22

Consolation semifinals

Minot 46, West Fargo 30

Fargo Davies 44, GF Central 32

195 – Chayton Senn, FD, over Roberto Garza 2:00; 220 – Zach Lilly, FD, over Michael Torgerson 3:02; 285 – Daniel Suda, GFC, over Cam Ahlers 1:40; 106 – Cesar Cruz, GFC, over Talen Tuchscherer 3-1; 113 – Nolan Mack, FD, over Gabe Flores 1:55; 120 – Landon Decoteau, GFC, over Cole Sauvageau 3:54; 126 – Kane Mathiason, FD, over Bryce Kelley 2:34; 132 – Kolten Tesch, FD, over Caden Everson 3:16; 138 – Michael Norman, GFC, over Hunter Sweep :31; 145 – Wyatt Kosidowski, FD, over Brendan Winn-Kelley 13-0; 152 – Noah Morkve, GFC, over Lucas Selzler 2:39; 160 – Malachi Werremeyer, FD, over Mason Williams 15-6; 170 – Eli Christopherson, FD, over Gavin Pihlgren 3:01; 182 – Malachi Beaulieu, gFC, over Lawson Wagner 1:26

Fifth place

Minot 48, Fargo Davies 18

Third place

West Fargo Sheyenne 42, Williston 26

Championship

Bismarck 43, Bismarck Century 27

GF Central head coach Jeff Welsh: “Our team really battled through two very intense, physical duals with Williston and Fargo Davies. Although we didn’t win either dual, the team came away with a sense of satisfaction knowing they left it all on the mat. We finished the season strong and gave our seniors some good memories from their last two duals.”

NOTE: GF Central finished the season 6-3 in the EDC and 12-12 overall.

Girls wrestling

N.D. state dual tournament

Saturday’s results

Quarterfinals

Central Cass 54, Bismarck Century 24

Bismarck Legacy 48, Fargo 30

Bismarck 57, Carrington 16

Minot 63, Grand Forks 18

155 – Ariana Aguilar, M, over Julia Lee :14; 170 – Sadie Richmond, M, over Olivia Ochoa 3:59; 190 – Jade Fletcher, M, over Amariona Rout 6-5; 250 – Danijah Moore, M, over Kathryn Sullivan 1:53; 100 – Ella Brown, M, win by forfeit; 105 – Monica Boakye, M, win by forfeit; 110 – Elizabeth Mortensen, M, over Kasia Schonert 3:25; 115 – Hallie Nash, M, over Coral Heyd :38; 120 – Jade LaFontaine, GF, over Anya Hudson 1:06; 125 – Katelyn Vetter, M, win by forfeit; 130 – Bryn Larson, GF, over Victoria Llamas 3:38; 135 – Katelyn Vetter, M, over Alexis Ray 4:28; 140 – Allyssa Johnson, GF, over Haleigh Carr 1:16; 145 – Kiera Aguilar, M, win by forfeit

Semifinals

Central Cass 51, Bismarck Legacy 30

Bismarck 48, Minot 21

Consolation semifinals

Fargo 46, Bismarck Century 33

Carrington 42, Grand Forks 36

170 – Karlee Lesmann, C, over Olivia Ochoa 3-2; 190 – Kadyn Schuman, GF, over Chloe Hovdenes 1:26; 250 – Ashley Lindberg, C, over Kathryn Sullivan 2:43; 100 – Kenzie Jost, C, win by forfeit; 105 – Taya Lura, C, win by forfeit; 110 – Kasia Schonert, GF, win by forfeit; 115 – Kylie Skadberg, C, win by forfeit; 120 – Mercedes Lura, C, over Coral Heyd 1:19; 125 – Bryn Larson, GF, over Kendall Kovar 1:39; 130 – Alexis Ray, GF, over Madalina Ciubotareanu 2:50; 135 – Kennedy Wendel, C, over Kaylee Kurz 7-4; 140 – Allyssa Johnson, GF, over Khendra Garcia 1:28; 145 – Trisa Schroeder, C, over Julia Lee :26; 155 – Emily Novak, GF, over Jyllian Parker :50

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventh place

Grand Forks 40, Bismarck Century 36

190 – Mekayla Stordalen, BC, over Kadyn Schuman 2:36; 250 – Belinda Perry, BC, over Kathryn Sullivan 6-1; 100 – Sydney Narloch, BC, win by forfeit; 105 – Vivian Backer, BC, win by forfeit; 110 – Bailey Leintz, BC, over Kasia Schonert 12-5; 115 – Bailey Ferderer, BC, over Coral Heyd 2:57; 120 – Rei Ogden, BC, over Jade LaFontaine :23; 125 – Bryn Larson, GF, win by forfeit; 130 – Alexis Ray, GF, win by forfeit; 135 – Kaylee Kurz, GF, over Cadence Cook 11-2; 140 – Allyssa Johnson, GF, win by forfeit; 145 – Julia Lee, GF, win by forfeit; 155 – Emily Novak, GF, over Paige Spomer 1:29; 170 – Olivia Ochoa, GF, over Jaylee Jetty 2:20

Fifth place

Fargo 45, Carrington 28

Third place

Minot 40, Bismarck Legacy 39 (forfeit criteria)

Championship

Bismarck High 60, Central Cass 21

Grand Forks head coach Matt Berglund: “We were actually down 36-0 and came back to win 40-36 (in the seventh-place match). We rattled off 40 points in a row and had pins in the last two matches to win by four. Emily Novak beat Paige Spomer, who had beat Emily earlier this year. Olivia Ochoa also beat a state placer and Olivia wasn’t a state placer. Allyssa Johnson finished the season 47-0 and wasn’t scored on all season. That’s pretty amazing. That’s going to be hard to duplicate. I don’t know if we’ll get someone on that level for a long time.”

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 16-0 23-5

North Dakota 10-6 17-9

N.D. State 10-6 16-10

South Dakota 8-8 12-15

Oral Roberts 8-8 11-16

Denver 8-9 12-16

Omaha 7-10 12-16

St. Thomas 6-10 11-15

Western Ill. 5-11 10-17

Kansas City 3-13 7-20

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 103, Oral Roberts 86

Denver 79, South Dakota 74

S.D. State 87, Omaha 54

St. Thomas 71, Western Illinois 57

North Dakota 61, Kansas City 39

Halftime: North Dakota 30, Kansas City 27

Kansas City (FG-FT-TP) -- Tamia Ugass 5-17 0-0 10, Manna Mensah 4-19 1-5 10, Rain Green 2-8 5-7 9, Jocelyn Ewell 1-3 0-0 2, Machia Mullens 0-5 0-4 0, Sanaa' St. Andre 2-7 2-2 7, Zaire Harrell 0-8 1-2 1, Trinity Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Ava Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-68 9-20 39

North Dakota -- Claire Orth 7-13 2-3 16, Jolene Daninger 3-8 4-5 10, Juliet Gordon 1-4 6-6 8, Tara Bieniewicz 2-5 0-0 6, Maggie Manson 1-6 0-0 2, Kacie Borowicz 2-9 2-2 6, Nakiyah Hurst 2-9 0-0 5, Rakiyah Beal 2-4 0-0 4, Sammiyah Hoskin 2-6 0-0 4, DJ Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 0-1 0-0 0, Mikayla Aumer 0-0 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 14-16 61

Three-pointers -- KC 2-13 (Mensah 1-8, St. Andre 1-4, Murphy 0-1), UND 3-17 (Orth 0-1 Daninger 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Bieniewicz 2-4, Manson 0-3 Borowicz 0-1, Hurst 1-3, Beal 0-1); Rebounds -- KC 61 (Ugass 22, Mensah 3, Green 7, Ewell 4, Mullins 10, Harrell 7, Moreland 1, TEAM 7), UND 43 (Orth 6, Daninger 5, Gordon 14, Bieniewicz 2, Manson 2, Borowicz 4, Hurst 4, Beal 1, Davis 1, TEAM 4); Assists -- KC 3 (Ugass 1, Harrell 2), UND 10 (Orth 1, Gordon 3, Borowicz 5, Hurst 1); Turnovers -- KC 22 (Ugass 1, Mensah 3, Green 4, Ewell 3, Mullens 2, St. Andre 3, Harrell 3, Moreland 1, Murphy 1, TEAM 1), UND 10 (Orth 2, Daninger 1, Gordon 4, Borowicz 2, VanderWal 1)

Big Ten

Saturday’s result

Northwestern 76, Minnesota 62

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 21-1 24-3

MSU Mankato 19-3 23-3

Augustana 18-4 24-4

St. Cloud St. 14-8 17-9

SW Minn. St. 14-8 17-10

Northern St. 12-10 17-11

UMary 12-10 13-12

MSU Moor. 11-11 14-12

Con.-St. Paul 10-12 13-13

UM Crookston 9-13 10-18

Minot State 8-14 12-16

Wayne State 7-15 11-15

Upper Iowa 6-16 10-17

Winona State 5-17 11-17

Bemidji State 5-17 8-18

Sioux Falls 5-17 8-20

Saturday’s results

MSU Moorhead 76, UMary 72

Northern State 90, Minot State 54

Minnesota Duluth 84, Bemidji State 62

MSU Mankato 99, Upper Iowa 82

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud State 68, Minnesota Crookston 58

Halftime: Minnesota Crookston 33, St. Cloud State 23

Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox 18, Emma Miller 15, Alex Page 9, Janie Tormanen 7, Nicole Hernandez 6, Abigail Leach 3

St. Cloud State -- Jada Eggebrecht 20, Ashley Sawicki 15, Kelsey Peschel 9, Tori Peschel 2, Makenna Vanzant 1, Jasmine Litt 12, Elizabeth Wortz 6, Morgan Draheim 3

NSIC tournament

Tuesday’s first round

North No. 6 Minnesota Crookston at South No. 3 Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s first round

South No. 4 Concordia-St. Paul at North No. 5 MSU Moorhead, 6 p.m.

South No. 6 Upper Iowa at North No. 3 Northern State

South No. 5 Wayne State at North No. 4 UMary, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

Concordia-St. Paul/MSU Moorhead winner vs. North No. 1 Minnesota Duluth, 11 a.m.

Wayne State/UMary winner vs. South No. 1 MSU Mankato, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

Upper Iowa/Northern State winner vs. South No. 2 Augustana, 11 a.m.

Minnesota Crookston/Southwest Minnesota State winner vs. North No. 2 St. Cloud State, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

In Sioux Falls

Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

In Sioux Falls

Championship, 4 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 13-1 23-5

Mayville State 12-2 20-5

Bellevue 10-4 16-11

Valley City St. 7-7 14-13

Dickinson St. 7-7 12-16

Viterbo 4-10 7-19

Waldorf 2-12 4-20

Presentation 1-13 2-23

NSAA tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 7 Waldorf at No. 2 Mayville State, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Valley City State at No. 4 Dickinson State, 5:30 p.m.

No. 8 Presentation at No. 1 Dakota State

No. 6 Viterbo at No. 3 Bellevue

Saturday’s semifinals

In Watertown, S.D.

1 and 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

In Watertown, S.D.

Championship, 1 p.m.

Great Plains

Saturday’s result

Dordt 82, Jamestown 78

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 15-0 24-4

S.D. State 11-4 16-11

N.D. State 9-6 12-15

St. Thomas 8-7 17-11

Western Ill. 8-7 15-11

Kansas City 7-8 11-17

South Dakota 6-9 11-16

North Dakota 4-11 10-18

Denver 4-12 13-16

Omaha 4-12 8-20

Saturday’s results

Oral Roberts 74, N.D. State 66

Denver 86, South Dakota 68

S.D. State 91, Omaha 70

St. Thomas 82, Western Illinois 69

North Dakota 81, Kansas City 73

Halftime: North Dakota 35, Kansas City 27

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Brady Danielson 4-6 11-13 20, BJ Omot 2-8 13-14 19, Tsotne Tsartsidze 6-10 1-2 14, Jalun Trent 1-4 1-2 3, Matt Norman 0-3 2-2 2, Treysen Eaglestaff 7-17 0-1 15, Elijah Brooks 2-3 4-5 8, Brian Mathews 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 32-39 81

Kansas City -- RayQuawndis Mitchell 4-16 12-16 20, Sam Martin 6-7 1-1 15, Jeff Ngandu 4-5 3-4 11, Shemarri Allen 1-2 1-1 3, Babacar Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Jevin Sullivan 3-11 5-6 11, Tyler Andrews 3-6 1-1 8, Promise Idiaru 1-4 1-2 3, Emmanouil Dimou 0-3 2-2 2, Precious Idiaru 0-0 0-0 0, Sidy Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 26-33 73

Three-pointers -- UND 5-22 (Danielson 1-2, Omot 2-5, Tsartsidze 1-2, Norman 0-3, Eaglestaff 1-9, Brooks 0-1), KC 3-15 (Mitchell 0-5, Martin 2-2, Sullivan 0-2, Andrews 1-2, Pro. Idiaru 0-2, Dimou 0-2); Rebounds -- UND 26 (Danielson 5, Omot 2, Tsartsidze 2, Trent 7, Eaglestaff 2, Brooks 1, Mathews 4, TEAM 3), KC 43 (Mitchell 3, Martin 1, Ngandu 7, B. Diallo 3, Sullivan 10, Andrews 2, Pro. Idiaru 11, Dimou 2, TEAM 4); Assists -- UND 6 (Omot 3, Trent 1, Norman 1, Eaglestaff 1), KC 5 (Martin 1, B. Diallo 2, Sullivan 1, Dimou 1); Turnovers -- UND 6 (Omot 1, Tsartsidze 1, Trent 2, Eaglestaff 1, Mathews 1), KC 16 (Mitchell 6, Ngandu 1, B. Diallo 1, Andrews 2, Dimou 3, Pre. Idiaru 1, TEAM 2)

Big Ten

Saturday’s result

Penn State 76, Minnesota 69

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 19-3 23-5

MSU Moor. 17-5 22-6

Minn. Duluth 16-6 20-8

Bemidji State 13-9 18-10

Sioux Falls 13-9 18-10

Wayne State 13-9 18-10

Upper Iowa 13-9 16-12

SW Minn. St. 12-10 16-11

MSU Mankato 11-11 17-11

Augustana 11-11 15-13

Winona St. 10-12 15-12

UMary 7-15 11-15

Minot State 7-15 10-16

St. Cloud St. 7-15 10-17

Con.-STPl 6-16 8-20

UM Crook 1-21 2-26

Saturday’s results

MSU Moorhead 86, UMary 84

Northern State 74, Minot State 71

Minnesota Duluth 87, Bemidji State 53

Upper Iowa 86, MSU Mankato 84

St. Cloud State 90, Minnesota Crookston 64

Halftime: St. Cloud State 49, Minnesota Crookston 24

Minnesota Crookston -- Matthew Allman 17, Xzavier Jones 13, Ron Kirk 12, Rambo Badyal 11, Pedro Rossi 6, Isaiah Bundy-Smith 3, Jordan Mitchell 2

St. Cloud State -- Luke Taylor 18, Andre Renta 10, Tony Dahl 10, Ryan Bagley 6, Matthew Willert 6, Dom Aguilar 15, Joe Mutimer 15, Kevin Cook 10

NSIC tournament

Tuesday’s first round

North No. 5 Minot State at South No. 4 Southwest Minnesota State, 3 p.m.

North No. 6 St. Cloud State at South No. 3 Sioux Falls, 5:30 p.m.

South No. 6 MSU Mankato at North No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s first round

South No. 5 Augustana at North No. 4 Bemidji State, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

Minot State/Southwest Minnesota State winner vs. North No. 1 Northern State, 4:30 p.m.

Augustana/Bemidji State winner vs. South No. 1 Wayne State, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

In Sioux Falls

MSU Mankato/Minnesota Duluth winner vs. South No. 2 Upper Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

St. Cloud State/Sioux Falls winner vs. North No. 2 MSU Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

In Sioux Falls

Semifinals, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

In Sioux Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 12-2 22-5

Viterbo 9-5 15-12

Dickinson St. 9-5 13-14

Valley City St. 8-6 15-13

Bellevue 7-7 15-13

Dakota State 6-8 12-16

Waldorf 4-10 8-18

Presentation 1-13 6-20

NSAA tournament

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Presentation at No. 1 Mayville State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Bellevue at No. 4 Valley City State, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Dakota State at No. 3 Dickinson State, 8:30 p.m.

No. 7 Waldorf at No. 2 Viterbo

Saturday’s semifinals

In Watertown, S.D.

6 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

In Watertown, S.D.

Championship, 4 p.m.

Great Plains

Saturday’s result

Dordt 88, Jamestown 78

Men’s hockey

Sunday’s result

Sacred Heart 3, Canisius 2, OT

Saturday’s results

Minnesota Duluth 6, Denver 5

Western Michigan 2, Colorado College 1

St. Thomas 2, Lake Superior State 1

Omaha 3, Miami 2, OT

Wisconsin 6, Michigan State 2

Northern Michigan 8, Ferris State 3

Canisius 6, Sacred Heart 4

American International 4, Air Force 3

Bentley 2, RIT 1

Mercyhurst 7, Army 3

Ohio State 4, Michigan 2

Quinnipiac 5, Brown 2

Clarkson 3, Colgate 3, tie (Colgate wins SO 2-0 in 3)

Yale 4, Princeton 0

St. Lawrence 1, Cornell 0

Harvard 4, RPI 0

Dartmouth 1, Union 0

Merrimack 4, Boston 3, OT

UMass-Lowell 2, Providence 1

Boston College 3, UMass 1

Maine 0, New Hampshire 0, tie (UNH wins SO 1-0 in 3)

Northeastern 3, Vermont 0

Arizona State 5, Lindenwood 3

Alaska 6, Long Island 3

North Dakota 2, St. Cloud State 2, tie

First period -- 1. UND, Jackson Kunz (Tyler Kleven, Ty Farmer) 9:27; 2. SCSU, Spencer Meier PP (Zach Okabe, Jack Peart) 19:08

Second period -- 3. SCSU, Jami Krannila (Veeti Miettinen, Micah Miller) 0:18

Third period -- 4. UND, Riese Gaber PP (Chris Jandric, Jackson Blake) 3:28

Overtime -- No scoring.

Shootout -- Micah Miller, SCSU, miss; Jackson Blake, UND, miss; Jami Krannila, SCSU, miss; Riese Gaber, UND, miss; Grant Cruikshank, SCSU, made; Owen McLaughlin, UND, miss. SCSU wins SO 1-0 in 3 rounds.

Penalties -- Josh Luedtke, SCSU, grabbing facemask 4:23 first; Luedtke, SCSU, game misconduct 4:23 first; Riese Gaber, UND tripping 18:22 first; Cooper Wylie, SCSU, holding 1:54 third; Jack Rogers, SCSU, tripping 3:49 third.

Goalie saves -- SCSU: Jaxon Castor 29; UND: Drew DeRidder 11

Penalties-minutes -- SCSU 4-19, UND 1-2

Power plays -- SCSU 1-1, UND 1-3

Referees -- Dan Dreger and Nick Krebsach

Linesmen -- Tyler Liffrig and Justin Hills

Attendance -- 11,751

Minnesota 3, Penn State 2, OT

First period -- 1. PS, Ture Linden (Christian Sarlo) 0:29

Second period -- 2. MIN, Rhett Pitlick (Connor Kurth, Luke Mittelstadt) 1:58

Third period -- 3. PS, Danny Dzhaniyev (Ashton Calder, Ture Linden) 17:57; 4. MIN, Matthew Knies extra attacker (Jimmy Snuggerud, Jackson LaCombe) 19:19

Overtime -- 5. MIN, Knies 3x3 (Logan Cooley) 2:49

Goalie saves -- MIN: Justen Close 26; PS: Liam Souliere 29

Bemidji State 2, MSU Mankato 1, OT

First period -- 1. BEM, Adam Flammang 11:16; 2. MSUM, Steven Bellini PP (Andy Carroll, Brendan Furry) 17:51

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 3. BEM, Kyle Looft PP (Patrik Satosaari, Jere Vaisanen) 4:45

Goalie saves -- MSUM: Keenan Rancier 24; BEM: Mattias Sholl 17

Women’s hockey

Sunday’s result

Ohio State 3, Wisconsin 1

Saturday’s results

Minnesota 4, St. Thomas 2

Minnesota Duluth 5, Bemidji State 1

St. Cloud State 5, MSU Mankato 2

Wisconsin 6, Ohio State 5, OT

Penn State 3, RIT 1

Providence 3, Boston College 0

Merrimack 3, Maine 1

Mercyhurst 2, Lindenwood 0

Vermont 3, New Hampshire 1

Saint Michael’s 0, Sacred Heart 0, tie

Syracuse 4, Stonehill 2

Dartmouth 2, Brown 1

Clarkson 2, Quinnipiac 1

Colgate 6, RPI 1

St. Anselm 10, Post 0

St. Lawrence 3, Princeton 1

Cornell 3, Union 1

Yale 10, Harvard 1

UConn 3, Holy Cross 0

Northeastern 4, Boston 0

Franklin Pierce 2, Long Island 0

College softball

Sunday’s results

Minnesota 2, Virginia 1

Minnesota Crookston 12, Western Oregon 3

Georgian Court 12, Minnesota Crookston 1

Minot State 14, Carroll College (Mont.) 2

Montana State-Billings 4, Bemidji State 1

Minnesota Duluth 3, Missouri-St. Louis 2

Minnesota Duluth 5, Quincy University 1

MSU Mankato 8, Newman 1

MSU Mankato 5, Emporia State 0

UMass 2, North Dakota 0

UMA 010 010 0 --2 5 1

UND 000 000 0 --0 5 1

WP: N. Horton; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- UMA: B. Pantoja 1x4, R, C. Whittier 3x4, RBI, J. Shields 1x2, R, Horton 5 SO; UND: Carr 6 SO, Katie Joten 2x3

Saturday’s results

Sacramento State 8, N.D. State 6

N.D. State 2, Cal State Fullerton 1

Virginia 3, Minnesota 0

North Carolina 10, Minnesota 5

Simon Fraser 23, Minnesota Crookston 13

Minnesota Crookston 12, Mercyhurst 3

MSU Moorhead 9, Dickinson State 4

MSU Moorhead 11, Jamestown 8

Montana State Billings 6, Minot State 2

Minot State 8, University of Providence (Mont.) 0

Mayville State 9, Northwestern 1

Valley City State 13, College of Saint Mary 1

Doane 4, Valley City State 3

Jamestown 5, Dickinson State 2

UMass 5, North Dakota 3

UND 100 002 0 --3 5 1

UMA 002 030 X --5 10 3

WP: J. Bolton; LP: Camryn Lasota

Highlights -- UND: Katie Joten R, Madi Moore 1x1, R, Cassie Castaneda 2x3, R, RBI, Baylee Howley 1x3, RBI, Lasota 5 SO; UMA: E. Whelan 2x4, R, S. Keagy 2x2, R, 2 RBI, G. Kadden 1x3, R, RBI, A. Packard 2x3, R, RBI, O. Packard 1x3, RBI, P. Suggs 1x2, R, Bolton 11 SO

Providence 6, North Dakota 2

PRO 030 200 1 --6 9 1

UND 200 000 0 --2 4 0

WP: Grifone; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- P: Harrington 1x3, R, Douma 2x4, 3 RBI, Wren 1x3, 2R, Haynes R, Magrino 1x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Grifone 7 SO; UND: Joten R, Moore 1x3, R, Castaneda 2x3, 2 RBI

College baseball

Sunday’s results

Sacramento State 3-4, N.D. State 2-13

UC Santa Barbara 13, Minnesota 2

Minot State 6, Newman 5

Saturday’s results

Oregon State 8, Minnesota 7

Minot State 18, Newman 10

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 6, Upper Iowa 1

UMary 5, MSU Moorhead 2

Saturday’s results

Washington State 4, Minnesota 3

Winona State 6, Minnesota Crookston 1

North Dakota 7, Southwest Minnesota State 0

Singles

1. Kauders (UND) def. Leonard 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sela (UND) def. Madikwe 6-0, 6-3; 3. Heinitz (UND) def. Indio 6-0, 6-0; 4. Jansson (UND) def. Paccieri 6-0, 6-0; 5. Schulte (UND) def. Anderson 6-0, 6-1; 6. Georgieva (UND) def. Almeida 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Jansson/Sela (UND) def. Leonard/Anderson 6-2; 2. Heinitz/Kauders (UND) def. Indio/Almeida 6-1; 3. Schulte/Bowles (UND) def. Oye/Madikwe 6-1

Men’s tennis

Sunday’s result

Northern Illinois 4, North Dakota 1