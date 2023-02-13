Sunday's local scoreboard for Feb. 12
Featuring local prep hockey tournament pairings, college softball results, area men's and women's basketball conference standings and much more!
Men’s hockey
Sunday’s result
UMass-Lowell 1, Maine 1, tie (UML wins SO 2-0 in 2)
Saturday’s results
St. Thomas 4, Northern Michigan 2
Omaha 2, Colorado College 2, tie (CC wins SO 2-0 in 3)
Michigan 4, Michigan State 3, OT
Ohio State 2, Notre Dame 2, tie (UND wins SO 3-2 in 9)
Michigan Tech 4, Bowling Green 2
Holy Cross 7, Army 0
Canisius 2, Mercyhurst 0
Sacred Heart 5, Air Force 3
Niagara 4, RIT 1
Union 3, Brown 1
RPI 4, Yale 2
Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 0
Clarkson 4, Princeton 1
Cornell 4, Colgate 4, tie (Colgate wins SO 2-1 in 7)
New Hampshire 3, UConn 2, OT
Vermont 4, UMass 4, tie (UMA wins SO 2-0 in 2)
Long Island 3, Alaska 1
Denver 5, North Dakota 2
First period -- 1. DU, Carter King PP (Sean Behrens, Casey Dornbach) 14:36
Second period -- 2. DU, Aidan Thompson PP (Carter Mazur, Mike Benning) 16:12; 3. DU, Shai Buium PP (McKade Webster, Behrens) 17:01
Third period -- 4. UND, Mark Senden (Ty Farmer) 1:43; 5. DU, Tristan Broz 4x4 (Massimo Rizzo) 11:10; 6. UND, Jackson Blake (Louis Jamernik V) 13:10; 7. DU, Rizzo 4x4 16:04
Penalties -- Mike Benning, DU, interference 9:43 first; Ryan Sidorski, UND, cross-checking 14:20 first; Louis Jamernik V, UND, cross-checking 14:20 first; Connor Caponi, DU, roughing 14:20 first; Caponi, DU, contact to the head 14:20 first; Gavin Hain, UND, slewfooting 14:20 first; Hain, UND, game misconduct 14:20 first; Jack Devine, DU, slashing 14:59 first; Ethan Frisch, UND, interference 19:45 first; Shai Buium, DU, holding 5:47 second; Brett Edwards, DU, goaltender interference 11:37 second; Tyler Kleven, UND, contact to the head 13:33 second; Kleven, UND, game misconduct 13:33 second; Massimo Rizzo, DU, tripping 1:59 third; Rieger Lorenz, DU, tripping 7:28 third; Buium, DU, cross-checking 10:37 third; Jackson Blake, UND, hooking 11:00 third; Ryan Sidorski, UND, roughing 14:16 third; McKade Webster, DU, roughing 14:16 third; Blake, UND, unsportsmanlike conduct 19:27 third; Justin Lee, DU, tripping 19:27 third; Tristan Broz, DU, unsportsmanlike conduct 19:27 third.
Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 32; DU: Magnus Chrona 21
Penalties-minutes -- UND 10-50, DU 12-32
Power plays -- UND 0-6, DU 3-8
Referees -- Ryan Hersey and Tom Sterns
Linesmen -- Dylan Peper and John Grandt
Attendance -- 6,193
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 1
First period -- 1. MIN Mike Koster (Jimmy Snuggerud, Logan Cooley) 18:28; 2. UW, Cruz Lucius (Mathieu De St. Phalle) 19:39
Second period -- 3. UW, Daniel Laatsch (Jack Horbach, Carson Bantle) 10:17; 4. UW, Bantle (Horbach, Corson Ceulemans) 14:09
Third period -- No scoring.
Goalie saves -- MIN: Justen Close 26; UW: Kyle McClellan 32
ADVERTISEMENT
Bemidji State 6, Ferris State 2
First period -- 1. BEM, Lleyton Roed PP (Carter Jones, Ross Armour) 4:55; 2. BEM, Elias Rosén 4x4 (Lleyton Roed, Will Magnuson) 18:19
Second period -- 3. FSU, Travis Shoudy 2:44; 4. BEM, Jackson Jutting PP (Adam Flammang, Patrik Satosaari) 14:58; 5. BEM, Alexander Lundman (Kirklan Irey) 16:02; 6. BEM, Kaden Pickering (Mitchell Martan) 16:34
Third period -- 7. FSU, Brenden MacLaren PP (Stepan Pokorny, Antonio Venuto) 5:18; 8. BEM, Aaron Myers (Logan Acheson, Irey) 19:11
Goalie saves -- BEM: Mattias Sholl 19; FSU: Logan Stein 5, Noah Giesbrecht 18
Women’s hockey
Saturday’s results
Wisconsin 7, Minnesota 5
MSU Mankato 4, Bemidji State 0
Minnesota Duluth 2, St. Cloud State 0
Ohio State 5, St. Thomas 0
Girls basketball
Saturday’s results
LaMoure-L-M 48, Carrington 44
Edgeley-K-M 55, Oakes 51
Sacred Heart 60, Red Lake Falls 52
Halftime: Sacred Heart 33, Red Lake Falls 22
Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 9, Leah Sundby 4, Lydia Riskey 21, Ella Adolphson 3, Ava Knudson 2, Izzy Cwikla 3, Lexi Lawrence 8, Isabel Vonesh 10
Red Lake Falls -- Brooklyn Cardinal 4, Brea Derosier 3, Shandi Nelson 13, Alexis Swendra 10, Savanna Nelson 4, Emma Knott 6, Gabby Casavan 12
Thompson 84, Roseau 35
Halftime: Thompson 42, Roseau 19
Roseau -- Kayla Bachleitner 10, Sophia Olson 8, Anya Severson 2, Janna Preteau 8, Reagan Kvien 5, Chesney Lee 2
Thompson -- Olivia Dick 17, Sydney Schwabe 6, Jordyn Tozer 2, Addison Sage 20, Clara Stevens 12, Kya Hurst 19, Brenna Martin 8
North Star 32, Park River/F-L 29
Halftime: North Star 17, Park River/F-L 16
North Star -- Payton Harpestad 4, Katie Erickstad 9, Mattea Wanzek 4, Claire Weber 4, Jorie Ahlberg 4, Rogue Stephens 2, Macie Nikolaisen 5
Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Hannah Halvorson 15, Megan Larson 8, Addi Skibicki 3, Greta Wharam 2, Dani Thompson 2, Ella Johnson 2
ADVERTISEMENT
N.D. Class B District 11 tournament
In Rugby
Saturday’s results
State qualifiers
TGU 76, Westhope Newburg 68
Nedrose 53, Drake-Anamoose 31
Championship
Rugby 63, Bottineau 37
Boys basketball
Saturday’s results
Bemidji 66, Fergus Falls 41
Pelican Rapids 67, Mahnomen-Waubun 63
Four Winds-Minn. 61, Thompson 56
Halftime: Thompson 31, Four Winds-Minn. 27
Four Winds-Minnewaukan – Deng Deng 19, Keilan Longie 3, Dalen Leftbear 19, Keyshawn St. Pierre 2, Wade Nestell 8, Kelson Keja 10
Thompson – Drew Overby 16, Brayden Wolfgram 8, Karter Peterson 9, Gavin Krogstad 5, Jake Starcevic 18
New Rockford-Shey. 74, Hatton-Northwood 52
Halftime: New Rockford-Shey. 44, Hatton-Northwood 24
New Rockford-Sheyenne -- Trevor Waldo 2, Luke Yri 18, Bennett Meier 16, Alex Weisenberger 4, Kailor Jacobson 8, Easton Benz 9, Easton Simon 12, Porter Granger 3, DJ Mudgett 1
Hatton-Northwood -- Westin Enger 11, Aiden Feickert 4, Aiden Johnson 13, Leonel Boyon 10, Drew Iverson 12, Chase McDonald 2
North Star Super Saturday
At Sacred Heart School, Saturday
Clearbrook-Gonvick 65, Kittson Central 63
Goodridge-Grygla 77, Stephen-Argyle 69
Northern Freeze 71, Red Lake County 58
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 88, Red Lake County 61 (completion of an earlier game stopped at halftime)
Sacred Heart 86, Roseau 54
Halftime: Sacred Heart 51, Roseau 26
Roseau -- Habiger 8, Dunham 3, Wilson 2, Borowicz 19, Lund 15, Braaten 4, Butler 2, Larsen 1
Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 4, Josiah Sundby 6, Parker Erickson 25, Breck Bloom 17, Ethan Arntson 25, Mantana Jorgerson 1, Landen Denney 6, Greg Downs 2
Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Great team win. We shot the ball well and took care of business on the defensive end. We were able to get some of our bench minutes tonight and that will provide us a spark for next week as we have four games.”
Warren-A-O 75, Badger-Greenbush-MR 35
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Tyson Mortimer 11, Kaden Pierce 11, Jackson Woinarowicz 10, Kyden Kotrba 8, Adam McIntyre 7, Nate Sedlacek 7, Braylee Schroeder 6, Dustin Moehrle 6, Austin Witan 2
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Gabe Warne 13, Ty Christian 12, Brennan Collins 4, Masen Swenson 3, Cole Blazek 2, Eli Olafson 1
ADVERTISEMENT
Girls hockey
Saturday’s results
Fargo North-South 4, Williston 2
West Fargo 3, Minot 0
Fargo Davies 2, Dickinson 0
Minn. Section 8A
Saturday’s semifinals
In Warroad
Warroad 9, EGF Senior High 2
First period -- 1. EGF, Maggey Plante PP (Kara Ellis) 2:58; 2. WAR, Rylee Bartz PP (Kate Johnson, Talya Hendrickson) 9:55; 3. WAR, Hendrickson (Bartz, Johnson) 14:23; 4. WAR, Bartz PP (Katy Comstock) 15:31; 5. WAR, Bartz (Cahlilah Lindquist) 16:26
Second period -- 6. WAR, Hendrickson (Abbey Reule) 9:54
Third period -- 7. WAR, Lexi Kirkeby (Comstock, Reule) 1:30; 8. WAR, Johnson (Bartz, Katierie Sandy) 6:07; 9. EGF, Blake Schultz 8:50; 10. WAR, Bartz (Johnson, Lexi Kirkeby) 9:08; 11. WAR, Bartz PP (Johnson, Comstock) 13:19
Goalie saves -- EGF: Britlyn Rasmussen 47; WAR: Kate Stephens 4
Crookston 5, Thief River Falls 0
First period -- 1. CRO, Addison Fee (Taylor Field) 2:35; 2. CRO, Brekken Tull PP (Morgan Nelson, Reese Swanson) 14:52
Second period -- 3. CRO, Fee (Kaylie Clauson, Field) 0:58; 4. CRO, Fee (Field) 13:40
Third period -- 5. CRO, Fee (Field) 9:36
Goalie saves -- TRF: Bell Hamre 40; CRO: Kambelle Freije 16
Thursday, February 16
In Warroad
Championship -- Warroad vs. Crookston, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Saturday’s semifinals
Moorhead 2, Brainerd-Little Falls 1
Roseau 3, Alexandria 1
First period -- 1. R, Jasmine Hovda (Kylie Bjerk, Summer Byfuglien) 16:55
Second period -- 2. R, Payton Remick (Lily Erickson, Byfuglien) 7:34; 3. R, Samantha Peterson PP (Karina Christianson, Amelia Kvien) 10:15
Third period -- 4. ALE, Morgan Aure PP (Kennedy Ellingson) 7:48
Goalie saves -- ALE: Hunter Sellnow 20; R: Jada Pelowski 29
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Championship, Roseau vs. Moorhead, at neutral site, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 6A tournament
Tuesday, February 14
Semifinals, 7 p.m.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton at Fergus Falls; River Lakes at Willmar
Thursday, February 16
In Alexandria
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey
ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday’s results
EGF Senior High 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Jamestown 6, Bismarck 1
Minot 4, Mandan 1
Dickinson 2, Williston 0
International Falls 4, Crookston 2
Lake of the Woods 4, Wahpeton-Breckenridge 3
Moorhead 3, Sartell 0
Kittson County Central 7, Park Rapids 2
First period -- 1. KCC, Tyler Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski, Ethan Hanson) 3:42; 2. KCC, Eli Muir (Hennen, Olsonawski) 10:01
Second period -- 3. KCC, Olsonawski (Gavin Johnson, Ethan Hanson) 5:09; 4. PR, Kale Ravnaas (Talen May, Finn Henry) 10:30; 5. PR, Ravnaas 16:44
Third period -- 6. KCC, Elijah Swanson (Morgan Muir, Hennen) 4:46; 7. KCC, Olsonawski SH (Hennen) 7:17; 8. KCC, Olsonawski SH (Hennen) 7:36; 9. KCC, Hennen (Gus Gunnarson, Johnson) 10:21
Goalie saves -- PR: Sawyer Torkelson 34; KCC: Jameson Turner 16
N.D. East Region tournament
Saturday’s play-in games
Devils Lake 7, Grafton-Park River 3
West Fargo 6, Mayville-Portland 3
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Devils Lake at No. 1 Red River, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Fargo Davies at No. 3 GF Central, 7 p.m.
No. 5 West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 4 Fargo North, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 West Fargo at No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
At Purpur Arena
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
Semifinals, 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
State qualifiers, noon and 2:15 p.m.
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
N.D. East Region tournament
At Red River High School, Saturday
Team totals
1. Fargo Davies 243.0, 2. West Fargo 222.5, 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 221.5, 4. Valley City 182.0, 5. GF Central 164.5, 6. Fargo North 145.5, 7. Devils Lake 105.5, 8. Breckenridge-Wahpeton 44.0, 9. Red River 40.0, 10. Fargo South 35.0
Third-place matches
106 -- Cesar Cruz (GFC) 24-12, Fr. over Rylan Samuelson (DL) 20-10, 8th. Dec 5-0; 113 -- Nolan Mack (FD) 21-22, 7th. over Jake Mattern (WFS) 18-18, 8th. 4:30; 120 -- Tucker Bennett (DL) 19-13, 8th. over Luke Conroy (FD) 17-22, 7th. 0:29; 126 -- Kane Mathiason (FD) 17-10, Fr. over Noah Davidson (WF) 7-9, Fr. 2:55; 132 -- Jackson Alexander (WFS) 27-12, So. over Kolten Tesch (FD) 13-18, Fr. 2:14; 138 -- Michael Norman (GFC) 14-13, So. over Konnor Johnson (FN) 15-16, Fr. (Dec 4-3; 145 -- Espen Kunze (VC) 20-11, Sr. over Weston Jensen (BW) 23-18, Jr. win by injury 0:00; 152 -- Mason Williams (GFC) 26-12, Sr. over Alex Rogelstad (VC) 27-18, Sr. Dec 9-2; 160 -- Tyson Hovland (VC) 17-6, Sr. over David Erlandson (BW) 26-16, Fr. Dec 4-3; 170 -- Eli Christopherson (FD) 15-11, Sr. over Gavin Pihlgren (GFC) 14-19, Sr. 2:18; 182 -- Tate Estenson (DL) 17-4, Jr. over Chayton Senn (FD) 20-14, Sr. Dec 9-7; 195 -- Connor Lamb (WF) 24-10, Sr. over Kaden Manske (WFS) 20-13, So. Dec 6-0; 220 -- Michael Torgerson (GFC) 30-13, Sr. over Cam Ahlers (FD) 18-19, Jr. 0:58; 285 -- Gunner Cadreau (FN) 17-4, Sr. over Amaree Williams (WF) 28-13, So. 2:51
Championship matches
106 -- Cole Sauvageau (FD) 35-7, 7th. over Chase Clemenson (WFS) 22-9, 7th. MD 10-2; 113 -- Koltyn Grebel (VC) 40-1, So. over Carlos Salinas (FN) 17-11, 8th. 0:31; 120 -- Landon Zink (WFS) 29-8, 8th. over Tanner Thoreson (WF) 16-13, Fr. 1:43; 126 -- Owen Lindstrom (DL) 28-4, So. over Stetson Gisselbeck (WFS) 16-10, So. 3:18; 132 -- Tucker Johnson (VC) 35-7, Sr. over Owen Magnell (WF) 20-15, Fr. Dec 1-0; 138 -- Koye Grebel (VC) 40-2, Sr. over Augustus Maughan (FN) 32-11, Jr. MD 14-1; 145 -- Wyatt Kosidowski (FD) 39-5, Fr. over Brendan Winn-Kelley (GFC) 22-12, Jr. MD 13-2; 152 -- Tyler Porter (WF) 34-2, Sr. over Carter Zink (WFS) 21-10, Jr. MD 17-5; 160 -- Sawyer Carr (WFS) 27-6, Jr. over Malachi Werremeyer (FD) 28-11, So. Dec 8-5; 170 -- Waylon Cressell (WF) 35-3, Fr. over Connor Manske (WFS) 29-7, Jr. Dec 10-4; 182 -- Kaleb Porter (WF) 27-3, Sr. over William Ward (FN) 20-3, Fr. Dec 6-4; 195 -- Zach Lilly (FD) 33-10, Jr. over Jack Miller (FN) 21-11, So. Dec 7-2; 220 -- Broden Muske (VC) 41-3, Sr. over Logan Moore (WF) 14-8, Jr. 2:29; 285 -- Dylan Carlquist (FD) 24-2, Sr. over Daniel Suda (GFC) 32-6, Sr. 1:14
GF Central individual results
106 -- Cesar Cruz (third place): Champ. Round 1 - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 won by fall over Brody Ray (Grand Forks Red River) 9-11 (Fall 0:26); Quarterfinal - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 won by decision over Rylan Samuelson (Devils Lake) 20-10 (Dec 7-4); Semifinal - Chase Clemenson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 22-9 won by decision over Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 (Dec 4-3); Cons. Semi - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 won by fall over Griffin Magee (West Fargo Sheyenne) 19-11 (Fall 3:59); 3rd Place Match - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 won by decision over Rylan Samuelson (Devils Lake) 20-10 (Dec 5-0)
106 -- Rhys Safratowich (eighth place): Champ. Round 1 - Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-15 won by fall over Thomas Johnson (West Fargo) 0-11 (Fall 2:58); Quarterfinal - Chase Clemenson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 22-9 won by major decision over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-15 (MD 10-0); Cons. Round 2 - Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-15 won by fall over Chase Coghlan (Valley City) 15-18 (Fall 4:09); Cons. Round 3 - Rylan Samuelson (Devils Lake) 20-10 won by decision over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-15 (Dec 5-0); 7th Place Match - Mitchell Gerhardt (Devils Lake) 8-17 won by major decision over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-15 (MD 11-1)
113 -- Gabe Flores (fifth place): Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 won by fall over Grant Sorum (Grand Forks Red River) 4-14 (Fall 2:21); Quarterfinal - Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 won by decision over Wesley Fisk (Devils Lake) 19-11 (Dec 10-8); Semifinal - Carlos Salinas (Fargo North) 17-11 won by fall over Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 (Fall 1:11); Cons. Semi - Jake Mattern (West Fargo Sheyenne) 18-18 won by fall over Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 (Fall 2:06); 5th Place Match - Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 won by decision over Wesley Fisk (Devils Lake) 19-11 (Dec 5-4)
126 -- Bryce Kelley (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) 28-4 won by fall over Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-17 (Fall 1:52); Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-17 won by fall over Khruz Kappenman (Valley City) 4-10 (Fall 1:27); Cons. Round 3 - Colman Barth (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 16-21 won by fall over Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-17 (Fall 1:34); 7th Place Match - Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-17 won by fall over Jacob Syster (Fargo South) 13-18 (Fall 0:55)
132 -- Caden Everson (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Owen Magnell (West Fargo) 20-15 won by fall over Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-22 (Fall 4:59); Cons. Round 1 - Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-22 won by tech fall over Kaden Lende (Fargo South) 4-16 (TF-1.5 3:10 (18-2); Cons. Round 3 - Timothy Lentz (Fargo South) 14-15 won by fall over Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-22 (Fall 2:04); 7th Place Match - Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-22 won by major decision over Easton Encinas (Devils Lake) 8-25 (MD 14-0)
138 -- Michael Norman (third place): Champ. Round 1 - Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 14-13 won by fall over Hunter Undem (Valley City) 17-11 (Fall 1:06); Semifinal - Koye Grebel (Valley City) 40-2 won by fall over Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 14-13 (Fall 3:12); Cons. Semi - Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 14-13 won by fall over Jetton Wadeson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 11-7 (Fall 3:27); 3rd Place Match - Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 14-13 won by decision over Konnor Johnson (Fargo North) 15-16 (Dec 4-3)
145 -- Logan Vorhies: Champ. Round 1 - Espen Kunze (Valley City) 20-11 won by fall over Logan Vorhies (Grand Forks Central) 2-15 (Fall 3:28); Cons. Round 1 - Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 won by fall over Logan Vorhies (Grand Forks Central) 2-15 (Fall 0:53)
145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley (second place): Champ. Round 1 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 22-12 won by fall over Jayden Mascarenas-Malan (Valley City) 11-7 (Fall 1:30); Semifinal - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 22-12 won by decision over Marcus Johnson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 26-10 (Dec 8-3); 1st Place Match - Wyatt Kosidowski (Fargo Davies) 39-5 won by major decision over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 22-12 (MD 13-2)
152 -- Mason Williams (third place): Champ. Round 1 - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 26-12 won by decision over Alex Rogelstad (Valley City) 27-18 (Dec 7-1); Semifinal - Tyler Porter (West Fargo) 34-2 won by fall over Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 26-12 (Fall 0:44); Cons. Semi - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 26-12 won by fall over Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 (Fall 0:42); 3rd Place Match - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 26-12 won by decision over Alex Rogelstad (Valley City) 27-18 (Dec 9-2)
160 -- Noah Morkve (eighth place): Champ. Round 1 - Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Tyson Hovland (Valley City) 17-6 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 5-9 (Fall 0:52); Cons. Round 2 - Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Kenneth Johnson (West Fargo) 7-9 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 5-9 (Fall 2:37); 7th Place Match - Ryer Muske (Valley City) 3-5 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 5-9 (Fall 4:42)
170 -- Gavin Pihlgren (fourth place): Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 won by fall over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-20 (Fall 0:57); Quarterfinal - Eli Christopherson (Fargo Davies) 15-11 won by major decision over Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 (MD 9-1); Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 won by fall over Isaiah Schoepp (Fargo North) 12-12 (Fall 0:13); Cons. Round 3 - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 won by decision over Harper Schultz (Fargo North) 17-18 (Dec 9-5); Cons. Semi - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 won by fall over Braxton Rance (Devils Lake) 13-15 (Fall 3:19); 3rd Place Match - Eli Christopherson (Fargo Davies) 15-11 won by fall over Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 (Fall 2:18)
170 -- Malachi Beaulieu: Champ. Round 1 - Connor Manske (West Fargo Sheyenne) 29-7 won by fall over Malachi Beaulieu (Grand Forks Central) 4-12 (Fall 0:50); Cons. Round 1 - Malachi Beaulieu (Grand Forks Central) 4-12 won by major decision over Lawson Wagner (Fargo Davies) 7-19 (MD 18-9); Cons. Round 2 - Harper Schultz (Fargo North) 17-18 won by fall over Malachi Beaulieu (Grand Forks Central) 4-12 (Fall 3:13)
182 -- Jayden Haake (sixth place): Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 14-6 won by decision over Maddox Weigel (West Fargo Sheyenne) 26-15 (Dec 8-2); Semifinal - Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) 27-3 won by medical forfeit over Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) by medical forfeit; Cons. Semi - Chayton Senn (Fargo Davies) 20-14 won by medical forfeit over Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 14-6 by medical forfeit; 5th Place Match - Maddox Weigel (West Fargo Sheyenne) 26-15 won by medical forfeit over Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 14-6 by medical forfeit
195 -- Roberto Garza (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Zach Lilly (Fargo Davies) 33-10 won by tech fall over Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 12-13 (TF-1.5 4:27 (16-1); Cons. Round 2 - Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Bild (West Fargo) 8-12 won by fall over Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 12-13 (Fall 2:59); 7th Place Match - Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 12-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 (SV-1 12-10)
220 -- Michael Torgerson (third place): Champ. Round 1 - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 30-13 won by fall over Jacob Kingzett (Fargo Davies) 23-11 (Fall 2:34); Semifinal - Logan Moore (West Fargo) 14-8 won by decision over Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 30-13 (Dec 10-6); Cons. Semi - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 30-13 won by fall over Nic Renner (West Fargo Sheyenne) 8-13 (Fall 2:41); 3rd Place Match - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 30-13 won by fall over Cam Ahlers (Fargo Davies) 18-19 (Fall 0:58)
285 -- Daniel Suda (second place): Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 32-6 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-12 (Fall 0:42); Semifinal - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 32-6 won by decision over Gunner Cadreau (Fargo North) 17-4 (Dec 6-2); 1st Place Match - Dylan Carlquist (Fargo Davies) 24-2 won by fall over Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 32-6 (Fall 1:14)
285 -- Eric Stouder (sixth place): Champ. Round 1 - Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 32-6 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-12 (Fall 0:42); Cons. Round 2 - Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-12 won by medical forfeit over Scot Rohde (Valley City) 10-15 by medical forfeit; Cons. Semi - Amaree Williams (West Fargo) 28-13 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-12 (Fall 4:08); 5th Place Match - Austin Burrell (Fargo Davies) 5-6 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-12 (Fall 1:31)
GF Central head coach Jeff Welsh: “We wrestled really well at the East Region Tournament. We had another year of exceeding our expectations with the number of qualifiers. Our lightweights really came through adding to our total of sixteen qualifiers. Finishing fifth behind four really good schools was also a positive for our team. Brendan Winn-Kelley (145 pounds) and Daniel Suda (285 pounds) had runners-up finishes to lead our placers. Another highlight was having eight wrestlers win their final placing match after a long day. It’s not always easy to win that final match. We’re excited for the upcoming week as our sixteen individual qualifiers and our dual team prepare for the state tournament in the Fargodome.”
Red River individual results
106 -- Brody Ray: Champ. Round 1 - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 won by fall over Brody Ray (Grand Forks Red River) 9-11 (Fall 0:26); Cons. Round 1 - Brody Ray (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Griffin Magee (West Fargo Sheyenne) 19-11 won by fall over Brody Ray (Grand Forks Red River) 9-11 (Fall 3:23)
106 -- Liam Wadlow: Champ. Round 1 - Cole Sauvageau (Fargo Davies) 35-7 won by fall over Liam Wadlow (Grand Forks Red River) 1-5 (Fall 0:37); Cons. Round 1 - Chase Coghlan (Valley City) 15-18 won by decision over Liam Wadlow (Grand Forks Red River) 1-5 (Dec 10-5)
113 -- Henry Bonn (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Henry Bonn (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Quarterfinal - Koltyn Grebel (Valley City) 40-1 won by fall over Henry Bonn (Grand Forks Red River) 1-4 (Fall 0:39); Cons. Round 2 - Henry Bonn (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Jake Mattern (West Fargo Sheyenne) 18-18 won by fall over Henry Bonn (Grand Forks Red River) 1-4 (Fall 2:42); 7th Place Match - Henry Bonn (Grand Forks Red River) 1-4 won by decision over Landon Geiger (West Fargo) 11-23 (Dec 10-4)
113 -- Grant Sorum: Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 won by fall over Grant Sorum (Grand Forks Red River) 4-14 (Fall 2:21); Cons. Round 1 - Grant Sorum (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Jake Mattern (West Fargo Sheyenne) 18-18 won by fall over Grant Sorum (Grand Forks Red River) 4-14 (Fall 3:34)
120 -- Cormac Doty (fifth place): Champ. Round 1 - Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Quarterfinal - Luke Conroy (Fargo Davies) 17-22 won by major decision over Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-14 (MD 14-5); Cons. Round 2 - Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-14 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jace Varriano (Fargo North) 7-23 (SV-1 6-4); Cons. Semi - Tucker Bennett (Devils Lake) 19-13 won by tech fall over Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-14 (TF-1.5 2:49 (15-0)); 5th Place Match - Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-14 won by decision over Tyson Klabo (Valley City) 20-18 (Dec 8-3)
126 -- Miles Larson: Champ. Round 1 - Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) 28-4 won by fall over Miles Larson (Grand Forks Red River) 1-17 (Fall 0:23); Cons. Round 1 - Miles Larson (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Syster (Fargo South) 13-18 won by major decision over Miles Larson (Grand Forks Red River) 1-17 (MD 10-0)
132 -- Seifer Trottier: Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Charboneau (Devils Lake) 5-10 won by fall over Seifer Trottier (Grand Forks Red River) 0-6 (Fall 2:38); Cons. Round 1 - Seifer Trottier (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Timothy Lentz (Fargo South) 14-15 won by fall over Seifer Trottier (Grand Forks Red River) 0-6 (Fall 2:49)
145 -- Max McCarthy (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Weston Jensen (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 23-18 won by fall over Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 (Fall 2:49); Cons. Round 1 - Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 won by fall over Logan Vorhies (Grand Forks Central) 2-15 (Fall 0:53); Cons. Round 2 - Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 won by fall over Jayden Mascarenas-Malan (Valley City) 11-7 (Fall 1:35); Cons. Round 3 - Sean Christopherson (West Fargo) 16-21 won by fall over Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 (Fall 3:51); 7th Place Match - Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 won by decision over Henry Maughan (Fargo North) 12-22 (Dec 7-2)
152 -- Noah Brandvold (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Quarterfinal - Carter Zink (West Fargo Sheyenne) 21-10 won by fall over Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-12 (Fall 0:59); Cons. Round 2 - Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 won by fall over Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-12 (Fall 4:17); 7th Place Match - Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-12 won by medical forfeit over Briar Alberts (Devils Lake) 4-13 (M. For.)
152 -- Max Martens (fifth place): Champ. Round 1 - Alex Rogelstad (Valley City) 27-18 won by fall over Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 (Fall 0:52); Cons. Round 1 - Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 won by fall over Lucas Selzler (Fargo Davies) 15-13 (Fall 1:31); Cons. Round 3 - Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 won by fall over Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-12 (Fall 4:17); Cons. Semi - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 26-12 won by fall over Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 (Fall 0:42); 5th Place Match - Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 won by medical forfeit over Mason Johnson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 16-9 (M. For.)
170 -- Aiden Pelayo (eighth place): Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 won by fall over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-20 (Fall 0:57); Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-20 won by injury default over Myles Hinkley (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 15-18 (Inj. 0:00); Cons. Round 3 - Conner Moraghan (Fargo South) 7-6 won by major decision over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-20 (MD 18-5); 7th Place Match - Harper Schultz (Fargo North) 17-18 won by fall over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-20 (Fall 2:14)
195 -- John Bjerke (eighth place): Champ. Round 1 - John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 won by fall over Andon Bulow (Valley City) 4-16 (Fall 0:16); Quarterfinal - Connor Lamb (West Fargo) 24-10 won by fall over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 (Fall 5:46); Cons. Round 2 - John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 won by decision over Chase Marsh (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 16-12 (Dec 11-9); Cons. Round 3 - Kaden Manske (West Fargo Sheyenne) 20-13 won by fall over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 (Fall 0:39); 7th Place Match - Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 12-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 (SV-1 12-10)
N.D. Class A Duals tournament
In Fargo
Saturday, Feb. 18
Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne (No.1 East) vs. Mandan (No. 4 West)
Bismarck (No. 2 West) vs. West Fargo (No. 3 East)
Williston (No. 1 West) vs. GF Central (No. 4 East)
Fargo Davies (No. 2 East) vs. Bismarck Century (No. 3 West)
Minn. Section 8A team tournament
Tuesday, February 14
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami at No. 1 Frazee
No. 5 Crookston at No. 4 Barnesville
No. 6 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at No. 3 Fosston-Bagley
No. 7 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 2 United North Central
Friday, February 17
At Fertile
Semifinals, 6 p.m.
Fertile-Beltrami/Frazee winner vs. Crookston/Barnesville winner; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River/Fosston-Bagley winner vs. Mahnomen-Waubun/United North Central winner
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA team tournament
Thursday, Feb. 16
First round, 6 p.m.
East No. 1 Perham, bye
East No. 5 Park Rapids at East No. 4 Sauk Centre
East No. 2 Pequot Lakes, bye
East No. 6 Albany at East No. 3 Alexandria
West No. 5 United Clay-Becker at No. 4 West No 4 Fergus Falls
West No. 1 Thief River Falls, bye
West No. 6 Roseau at West No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
West No. 2 Detroit Lakes, bye
Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.
Park Rapids/Sauk Centre winner vs. No. 1 Perham
Albany/Alexandria winner vs. No. 2 Pequot Lakes
United Clay-Becker/Fergus Falls winner vs. West No. 1 Thief River Falls
Roseau/Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton winner vs. West No. 2 Detroit Lakes
Friday, Feb. 17
In Thief River Falls
Semifinals, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Boys swimming and diving
Blue Jay Invitational
In Jamestown, Saturday
Team totals
1. Moorhead 600, 2. Fargo South 476.5. 3. Jamestown 437. 4. Grand Forks 423, 5. Dickinson 313.5
Winners and Grand Forks top-5
200 medley relay -- 1. Moorhead (Sahan Nagodavithana, Aiden Carlson, Joseph Casey, Owen Eisinger) 1:41.95
200 freestyle -- 1. Jackson Rerick, GF, 1:50.59; 2. Avery Berg, GF, 1:51.15; 3. Aiden Johnson, GF, 1:53.22
200 intermedley -- 1. Logan Bjerke, GF, 2:10.43
50 freestyle -- 1. Ryaan Alshami, GF, 21.90
100 butterfly -- 1. Tristan Quibell, FS, 54.25
100 freestyle -- 1. Alshami, GF, 49.83; 3. A. Johnson, GF, 50.53
500 freestyle -- 1. Rerick, GF, 4:56.64; 2. Berg, GF, 5:01.32
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Berg, Bjerke, Alshami, Rerick) 1:31.42
100 backstroke -- 1. Nagodavithana, MOR, 56.83
100 breaststroke -- 1. Carlson, MOR, 1:01.83; 2. Bjerke, GF, 1:01.98
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Rerick, A. Johnson, Berg, Alshami) 3:21.05
Grand Forks head coach Brent Newman: “Today was another good day of competition for this group of guys. They continue to put their best effort into their races and work hard to try and achieve those elusive improvements. Some of the guys are really working on improving little things which may not lead to big gains today but definitely have a huge effect later on as they get more comfortable with swimming better. We had several guys start to realize they need to compete more relaxed and not force the faster times. It’s always exciting to see how they react when they have these little physical and mental breakthroughs that lead to better swimming and diving and ultimately faster times and higher scores. We have a very short time table left for these guys to get comfortable with changes, test out strategies and top of their endurance and strength. We are confident they will continue to put their focus and effort in the right places as we push towards our final 3 competitions of this season.
Aidan Fiala continues to be one of the silent, hardest workers on the team in the training pool, and when we get to the competition pool he has slowly been chipping away at his times with better and faster swims. His focused attention on getting better is a testament to his drive for excellence and a great example of how athletes can take themselves outside their box (he’s from a running background) and find success elsewhere. Today he improved his times in two of the toughest individual swimming events with a 3+ second improvement in the 200 individual medley and 15+ seconds on the 500 freestyle. He has certainly earned the accolades that come from swimming better and faster.
Jackson Rerick continues to surprise himself with his consistently stronger swims at this late point in the season. He has re-found the breath control he picked up last season and it has rolled over into him feeling more relaxed and effortless in the water. His improvement in this area has really led to him keeping up a strong pace in two really tough sprint races with the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Today he chipped away at his personal bests improving both by just over a second each. At this late date, and with the exhaustion everyone is feeling from the training pool, this is no small achievement. He finished off the day posting another PR by .10 in his 100 Freestyle leadoff leg for the 1st place finishing 400 freestyle relay (with Aiden Johnson, Avery Berg, and Ryaan Alshami).”
Women’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
S.D. State 14-0 21-5
North Dakota 8-6 15-9
N.D. State 8-6 14-10
Oral Roberts 8-6 12-13
South Dakota 7-7 12-13
Omaha 6-9 11-15
Denver 6-9 10-16
Western Ill. 5-10 10-16
St. Thomas 5-10 10-15
Kansas City 3-11 7-18
Saturday’s results
Denver 83, N.D. State 71
St. Thomas 80, Kansas City 57
Western illinois 91, Oral Roberts 85
S.D. State 79, South Dakota 48
North Dakota 79, Omaha 61
Halftime: North Dakota 51, Omaha 20
North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Kacie Borowicz 9-154-5 24, Juliet Gordon 3-6 2-2 9, Claire Orth 3-7 0-0 6, Sammiyah Hoskin 2-8 0-0 4, Jolene Daninger 1-2 0-2 2, Maggie Manson 4-5 0-0 12, Rakiyah Beal 3-4 2-2 8, DJ Davis 1-3 1-2 4, Nakiyah Hurst 2-4 0-0 4, Mikayla Aumer 2-2 0-0 4, Miranda VanderWal 1-1 0-0 2, Tara Bieniewicz 0-0 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 9-13 79
Omaha -- Elena Pilakouta 3-4 4-4 10, Sam Mitchell 3-7 1-2 9, Kennedi Grant 2-8 1-2 6, Aaliyah Stanley 2-9 0-1 5, Grace Cave 1-5 0-0 2, Morgann Gardner 4-4 0-0 8, Ana Nikulochkina 2-4 2-2 7, Jaylen Townsend 0-2 6-6 6, Polina Nikulochkina 1-3 1-2 3, Akili Felici 1-2 1-2 3, Katie Keitges 1-3 0-0 2, Brooklyn Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 16-21 61
Three-pointers -- UND 8-20 (Borowicz 2-5, Gordon 1-2, Orth 0-1, Hoskin 0-1, Daninger 0-1, Manson 4-5, Beal 0-1, Davis 1-2, Hurst 0-2), UNO 5-18 (Mitchell 2-5, Grant 1-2, Stanley 1-4, Cave 0-2, A. Nikulochkina 1-2, Townsend 0-1, Felici 0-1, Keitges 0-1); Rebounds -- UND 31 (Borowicz 4, Gordon 7, Orth 3, Hoskin 5, Daninger 3, Manson 1, Beal 2, Davis 2, Hurst 2, VanderWal 1, McCarthy 1), UNO 27 (Pilakouta 7, Mitchell 3, Grant 4, Stanley 2, Gardner 3, A. Nikulochkina 1, Townsend 2, Keitges 2, Smith 1, TEAM 2); Assists -- UND 18 (Borowicz 4, Gordon 2, Orth 3, Hoskin 3, Daninger 2, Beal 1, Davis 2, Hurst 1), UNO 8 (Pilakouta 3, Mitchell 2, Cave 2, Townsend 1); Turnovers -- UND 16 (Borowicz 5, Gordon 3, Orth 2, Hoskin 1, Manson 1, Davis 3, Hurst 1), UNO 18 (Pilakouta 3, Grant 5, Stanley 1, Cave 4, Gardner 1, A. Nikulochkina 1, Townsend 1, P. Nikulochkina 1, Smith 1)
Big Ten
Saturday’s result
Wisconsin 76, Minnesota 70
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Standings
Conference / Overall
Minn. Duluth 19-1 22-3
MSU Mankato 17-3 21-3
Augustana 16-4 22-4
St. Cloud St. 13-7 16-8
SW Minn. St. 13-7 16-9
UMary 12-8 13-10
Northern St. 10-10 15-11
MSU Moor. 10-10 13-11
Con.-St. Paul 9-11 12-12
UM Crookston 9-11 10-16
Wayne State 7-13 11-13
Minot State 7-13 11-15
Upper Iowa 6-14 10-15
Winona State 4-16 10-16
Bemidji State 4-16 7-17
Sioux Falls 4-16 7-19
Saturday’s results
MSU Moorhead 68, Bemidji State 60, OT
Minnesota Duluth 63, Minot State 41
St. Cloud State 57, UMary 45
MSU Mankato 83, Augustana 61
Northern State 75, Minnesota Crookston 60
Halftime: Northern State 38, Minnesota Crookston 24
Northern State -- Laurie Rogers 23, Rianna Fillipi 19, Kailee Oliverson 12, Alayna Benike 11, Jordyn Hilgemann 6, Morgan Fielder 2, Brynn Alfson 2
Minnesota Crookston -- Emma miller 21, Alex Page 11, Bren Fox 9, Taryn Frazer 9, Janie Tormanen 8, Lily Orazem 2
ADVERTISEMENT
North Star Athletic Association
Standings
Conference / Overall
Dakota State 12-1 22-5
Mayville State 11-2 19-5
Bellevue 10-3 16-10
Valley City St. 7-6 14-12
Dickinson St. 6-7 11-16
Viterbo 3-10 6-19
Waldorf 2-11 4-19
Presentation 1-12 2-22
Saturday’s results
Dakota State 82, Valley City State 52
Dickinson State 78, Bellevue 70
Mayville State 97, Waldorf 65
Halftime: Mayville State 51, Waldorf 25
Waldorf -- Taylor Moen 11, Hailey Maas 7, Kinsey Tweedy 4, Eliza McKown 2, Cloey Dmytruk 2, Edosa Ogbemudia 13, Bethany Rehse 12, Alyah Abrahamson 4, Jordan Lukes 4, Lindsay Field 3, Sandra Christian 3
Mayville State -- Erin Walcker 25, Jordan Zrust 22, Jes Mertens 12, Mackenzie Hughes 7, CJ Decker 5, Kayla Rocholl 7, Laurie Cren 7, Greta Hillukka 6, Annika Reierson 3, Madison Rafferty 3
Great Plains
Saturday’s result
Briar Cliff 59, Jamestown 56
Men’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
Oral Roberts 14-0 23-4
S.D. State 10-4 15-11
N.D. State 8-6 11-15
Western Ill. 8-7 15-11
St. Thomas 8-7 17-11
Kansas City 7-7 11-16
South Dakota 6-8 11-15
North Dakota 4-10 10-17
Denver 4-11 13-15
Omaha 3-12 7-20
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 78, Denver 70
Oral Roberts 82, Western Illinois 73
S.D. State 72, South Dakota 67
St. Thomas 73, Kansas City 43
North Dakota 76, Omaha 73, OT
Halftime: North Dakota 33, Omaha 32
End of regulation: North Dakota 66, Omaha 66
Omaha (FG-FT-TP) -- Frankie Fidler 8-14 8-8 25, Dylan Brougham 2-4 4-5 8, Marquel Sutton 3-7 2-3 8, JJ White 2-7 2-2 7, Ja'Sean Glover 3-5 0-0 6, Tony Osburn 4-4 0-0 11, Jaeden Marshall 2-9 4-5 8, Luke Jungers 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 20-23 73
North Dakota -- Matt Norman 7-19 3-4 21, Tsotne Tsartsidze 6-11 3-4 17, Brady Danielson 5-10 3-5 15, Jalun Trent 4-9 4-7 12, BJ Omot 1-6 1-2 4, Treysen Eaglestaff 2-5 1-1 5, Mitchell Sueker 0-2 2-2 2, Elijah Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 17-25 76
Three-pointers -- UNO 5-14 (Fidler 1-1, White 1-4, Glover 0-2, Osburn 3-3, Marshall 0-3, Jungers 0-1), UND 9-28 (Norman 4-10, Tsartsidze 2-4, Danielson 2-7, Omot 1-4, Danielson 0-3); Rebounds -- UNO 38 (Fidler 5, Brougham 8, Sutton 3, White 3, Glover 5, Osburn 3, Marshall 7, Jungers 2, TEAM 2), UND 32 (Norman 2, Tsartsidze 9, Danielson 3, Trent 13, Omot 4, TEAM 1); Assists -- UNO 9 (Fidler 2, White 5, Glover 1, Marshall 1), UND 10 (Tsartsidze 3, Danielson 3, Trent 2, Omot 1, Eaglestaff 1); Turnovers -- UNO 16 (Fidler 1, Brougham 1, Sutton 2, White 2, Glover 4, Osburn 1, Jungers 2, Brown 3), UND 9 (Norman 1, Tsartsidze 5, Trent 1, Omot 2)
Big Ten
Sunday’s result
Iowa 68, Minnesota 56
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Standings
Conference / Overall
Northern St. 17-3 21-5
MSU Moor. 15-5 20-6
Minn. Duluth 14-6 18-8
Bemidji State 12-8 17-9
Sioux Falls 12-8 17-9
Wayne State 12-8 17-9
SW Minn. St. 11-9 15-10
Upper Iowa 11-9 14-12
MSU Mankato 10-10 16-10
Augustana 10-10 14-12
Winona St. 9-11 14-11
UMary 7-13 11-13
Minot State 7-13 10-14
St. Cloud St. 6-14 9-16
Con.-STPl 6-14 8-18
UM Crook 1-19 2-24
Saturday’s results
Bemidji State 88, MSU Moorhead 87
Minnesota Duluth 71, Minot State 63
St. Cloud State 80, UMary 70
Augustana 87, MSU Mankato 59
Northern State 93, Minnesota Crookston 68
Halftime: Northern State 47, Minnesota Crookston 35
Northern State -- Sam Masten 25, Jacksen Moni 15, Jordan Belka 14, Josh Dilling 10, Augustin Reede 8, Michael Nhial 12, Andrew Bergan 4, Kobe Busche 3, Connor Libis 2
Minnesota Crookston -- De’Antray Hughes 22, Xzavier Jones 21, Rambo Badyal 18, Matthew Allman 3, Pedro Rossi 1, Ron Kirk 2, Jordan Mitchell 1
North Star Athletic Association
Standings
Conference / Overall
Mayville State 11-2 21-5
Viterbo 9-4 15-11
Valley City St. 8-5 15-12
Dickinson St. 8-5 12-14
Bellevue 7-6 15-12
Dakota State 5-8 11-16
Waldorf 3-10 7-18
Presentation 1-12 6-19
Saturday’s results
Valley City State 93, Dakota State 74
Dickinson State 71, Bellevue 68
Mayville State 79, Waldorf 55
Halftime: Waldorf 33, Mayville State 31
Waldorf -- Khyle Washington 19, Tyree'on Johnson 11, Khalil Grayson 6, Justin Wiggins 2, Noah Miller 2, Fredery Cuello 8, Noah Gwinn 7
Mayville State -- Thomas Gieske 27, Winder Joseph 9, Taine Mitchell 5, Sam Grayson 4, Sebastian Griffin 2, Juan Carlos Canahuate 6, Jamison Kramer 4, Colby Dillenbeck 4, Jacques Safra 2, Steele Senske 2
Great Plains
Saturday’s result
Jamestown 76, Briar Cliff 69
Women’s tennis
Sunday’s results
Minnesota 4, Drake 2
Minnesota 4, St. Thomas 2
Saturday’s results
UIC 4, North Dakota 3
Minnesota Crookston 6, Bemidji State 1
Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 2
Men’s tennis
Saturday’s result
North Dakota 5, IUPUI 2
Sunday’s results
Oregon 4, N.D. State 3
Maryland 4, N.D. State 2
Minnesota 7, Western Kentucky 4
Lubbock Christian University 5, Minot State 0
St. Cloud State 10, UMary 2
UMary 10, Bemidji State 8
Bemidji State 13, Minnesota Duluth 2
Minnesota Duluth 11, St. Cloud State 1
UC Santa Barbara 11, North Dakota 2
UCS 710 30 --11 12 0
UND 020 00 --2 3 3
WP: Snyder; LP: Jackie Albrecht
Highlights -- UCSB: Stewart R, Denehy R, Fuentes 4x4, 2R, Damore 1x4, RBI, Quick R, Thomas 1x3, R, RBI, Santos 1x2, R, RBI, Donaldson 1x1, 2R, RBI, Lewis 1x2, R, RBI, Newsom 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Snyder 5 SO; UND: Lauren Brown R, Isabella Haslett 1x2, R, Baylee Howley 1x2, RBI, Angie Dumlao RBI
Saturday’s results
Brigham Young 10, N.D. State 1
Minnesota 8, Portland State 1
Colgate 4, Minnesota 3
MSU Moorhead 6, Doane 0
MSU Moorhead 12, Presentation 6
Adams State 5, Minot State 3
Texas Permian Basin 8, Minot State 5
St. Cloud State 12, UMary 0
Minnesota Duluth 13, UMary 2
Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1
Minnesota Duluth 16, Bemidji State 0
Morningside 9, Valley City State 0
Northern State 12, Jamestown 11
Jamestown 8, Presentation 2
UC Santa Barbara 11, North Dakota 3
UND 000 12 --3 12 2
UCS 324 02 --11 9 1
WP: Bradford; LP: Lauren Feld
Highlights -- UND: Kaycee Hayes 3x4, RBI, Isabella Haslett 2x3, 2R, RBI, Taya Hopfauf 1x3, RBI; UCSB: McNally 3x3, 4R, 2 RBI, Stewart 1x2, 2R, RBI, Fuentes 2x3, R, 3 RBI, Mogan 1x4, RBI, Damore 1x2, RBI, Santos R, Acosta R, Sams 1x3, 2R
Cal Poly 8, North Dakota 0
UND 000 000 --0 3 2
C-P 031 112 --8 11 2
WP: Sophia Ramuno; LP: Camryn Lasot
Highlights -- CP: Clements 1x2, R, RBI, Sargent 1x3, 2 RBI, Blanchard 1x3, R, Early R, Garza 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Allman 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Barnett 3x3, R, Contapay R, Barrett 1x1, R, RBI, Ramuno 6 SO; UND: Baylee Howle 1x1, Isabella Has 1x2, Angie Dumlao 1x2
College baseball
Sunday’s results
Emporia State 7, Minot State 6
Central Oklahoma 16, UMary 6
Saturday’s results
Minot State 3-11, Emporia State 1-1
Central Oklahoma 12-7, UMary 3-5