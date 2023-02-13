Sunday's local scoreboard for Feb. 12

Men’s hockey

Sunday’s result

UMass-Lowell 1, Maine 1, tie (UML wins SO 2-0 in 2)

Saturday’s results

St. Thomas 4, Northern Michigan 2

Omaha 2, Colorado College 2, tie (CC wins SO 2-0 in 3)

Michigan 4, Michigan State 3, OT

Ohio State 2, Notre Dame 2, tie (UND wins SO 3-2 in 9)

Michigan Tech 4, Bowling Green 2

Holy Cross 7, Army 0

Canisius 2, Mercyhurst 0

Sacred Heart 5, Air Force 3

Niagara 4, RIT 1

Union 3, Brown 1

RPI 4, Yale 2

Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 0

Clarkson 4, Princeton 1

Cornell 4, Colgate 4, tie (Colgate wins SO 2-1 in 7)

New Hampshire 3, UConn 2, OT

Vermont 4, UMass 4, tie (UMA wins SO 2-0 in 2)

Long Island 3, Alaska 1

Denver 5, North Dakota 2

First period -- 1. DU, Carter King PP (Sean Behrens, Casey Dornbach) 14:36

Second period -- 2. DU, Aidan Thompson PP (Carter Mazur, Mike Benning) 16:12; 3. DU, Shai Buium PP (McKade Webster, Behrens) 17:01

Third period -- 4. UND, Mark Senden (Ty Farmer) 1:43; 5. DU, Tristan Broz 4x4 (Massimo Rizzo) 11:10; 6. UND, Jackson Blake (Louis Jamernik V) 13:10; 7. DU, Rizzo 4x4 16:04

Penalties -- Mike Benning, DU, interference 9:43 first; Ryan Sidorski, UND, cross-checking 14:20 first; Louis Jamernik V, UND, cross-checking 14:20 first; Connor Caponi, DU, roughing 14:20 first; Caponi, DU, contact to the head 14:20 first; Gavin Hain, UND, slewfooting 14:20 first; Hain, UND, game misconduct 14:20 first; Jack Devine, DU, slashing 14:59 first; Ethan Frisch, UND, interference 19:45 first; Shai Buium, DU, holding 5:47 second; Brett Edwards, DU, goaltender interference 11:37 second; Tyler Kleven, UND, contact to the head 13:33 second; Kleven, UND, game misconduct 13:33 second; Massimo Rizzo, DU, tripping 1:59 third; Rieger Lorenz, DU, tripping 7:28 third; Buium, DU, cross-checking 10:37 third; Jackson Blake, UND, hooking 11:00 third; Ryan Sidorski, UND, roughing 14:16 third; McKade Webster, DU, roughing 14:16 third; Blake, UND, unsportsmanlike conduct 19:27 third; Justin Lee, DU, tripping 19:27 third; Tristan Broz, DU, unsportsmanlike conduct 19:27 third.

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 32; DU: Magnus Chrona 21

Penalties-minutes -- UND 10-50, DU 12-32

Power plays -- UND 0-6, DU 3-8

Referees -- Ryan Hersey and Tom Sterns

Linesmen -- Dylan Peper and John Grandt

Attendance -- 6,193

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 1

First period -- 1. MIN Mike Koster (Jimmy Snuggerud, Logan Cooley) 18:28; 2. UW, Cruz Lucius (Mathieu De St. Phalle) 19:39

Second period -- 3. UW, Daniel Laatsch (Jack Horbach, Carson Bantle) 10:17; 4. UW, Bantle (Horbach, Corson Ceulemans) 14:09

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalie saves -- MIN: Justen Close 26; UW: Kyle McClellan 32

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji State 6, Ferris State 2

First period -- 1. BEM, Lleyton Roed PP (Carter Jones, Ross Armour) 4:55; 2. BEM, Elias Rosén 4x4 (Lleyton Roed, Will Magnuson) 18:19

Second period -- 3. FSU, Travis Shoudy 2:44; 4. BEM, Jackson Jutting PP (Adam Flammang, Patrik Satosaari) 14:58; 5. BEM, Alexander Lundman (Kirklan Irey) 16:02; 6. BEM, Kaden Pickering (Mitchell Martan) 16:34

Third period -- 7. FSU, Brenden MacLaren PP (Stepan Pokorny, Antonio Venuto) 5:18; 8. BEM, Aaron Myers (Logan Acheson, Irey) 19:11

Goalie saves -- BEM: Mattias Sholl 19; FSU: Logan Stein 5, Noah Giesbrecht 18

Women’s hockey

Saturday’s results

Wisconsin 7, Minnesota 5

MSU Mankato 4, Bemidji State 0

Minnesota Duluth 2, St. Cloud State 0

Ohio State 5, St. Thomas 0

Girls basketball

Saturday’s results

LaMoure-L-M 48, Carrington 44

Edgeley-K-M 55, Oakes 51

Sacred Heart 60, Red Lake Falls 52

Halftime: Sacred Heart 33, Red Lake Falls 22

Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 9, Leah Sundby 4, Lydia Riskey 21, Ella Adolphson 3, Ava Knudson 2, Izzy Cwikla 3, Lexi Lawrence 8, Isabel Vonesh 10

Red Lake Falls -- Brooklyn Cardinal 4, Brea Derosier 3, Shandi Nelson 13, Alexis Swendra 10, Savanna Nelson 4, Emma Knott 6, Gabby Casavan 12

Thompson 84, Roseau 35

Halftime: Thompson 42, Roseau 19

Roseau -- Kayla Bachleitner 10, Sophia Olson 8, Anya Severson 2, Janna Preteau 8, Reagan Kvien 5, Chesney Lee 2

Thompson -- Olivia Dick 17, Sydney Schwabe 6, Jordyn Tozer 2, Addison Sage 20, Clara Stevens 12, Kya Hurst 19, Brenna Martin 8

North Star 32, Park River/F-L 29

Halftime: North Star 17, Park River/F-L 16

North Star -- Payton Harpestad 4, Katie Erickstad 9, Mattea Wanzek 4, Claire Weber 4, Jorie Ahlberg 4, Rogue Stephens 2, Macie Nikolaisen 5

Park River/Fordville-Lankin -- Hannah Halvorson 15, Megan Larson 8, Addi Skibicki 3, Greta Wharam 2, Dani Thompson 2, Ella Johnson 2

ADVERTISEMENT

N.D. Class B District 11 tournament

In Rugby

Saturday’s results

State qualifiers

TGU 76, Westhope Newburg 68

Nedrose 53, Drake-Anamoose 31

Championship

Rugby 63, Bottineau 37

Boys basketball

Saturday’s results

Bemidji 66, Fergus Falls 41

Pelican Rapids 67, Mahnomen-Waubun 63

Four Winds-Minn. 61, Thompson 56

Halftime: Thompson 31, Four Winds-Minn. 27

Four Winds-Minnewaukan – Deng Deng 19, Keilan Longie 3, Dalen Leftbear 19, Keyshawn St. Pierre 2, Wade Nestell 8, Kelson Keja 10

Thompson – Drew Overby 16, Brayden Wolfgram 8, Karter Peterson 9, Gavin Krogstad 5, Jake Starcevic 18

New Rockford-Shey. 74, Hatton-Northwood 52

Halftime: New Rockford-Shey. 44, Hatton-Northwood 24

New Rockford-Sheyenne -- Trevor Waldo 2, Luke Yri 18, Bennett Meier 16, Alex Weisenberger 4, Kailor Jacobson 8, Easton Benz 9, Easton Simon 12, Porter Granger 3, DJ Mudgett 1

Hatton-Northwood -- Westin Enger 11, Aiden Feickert 4, Aiden Johnson 13, Leonel Boyon 10, Drew Iverson 12, Chase McDonald 2

North Star Super Saturday

At Sacred Heart School, Saturday

Clearbrook-Gonvick 65, Kittson Central 63

Goodridge-Grygla 77, Stephen-Argyle 69

Northern Freeze 71, Red Lake County 58

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 88, Red Lake County 61 (completion of an earlier game stopped at halftime)

Sacred Heart 86, Roseau 54

Halftime: Sacred Heart 51, Roseau 26

Roseau -- Habiger 8, Dunham 3, Wilson 2, Borowicz 19, Lund 15, Braaten 4, Butler 2, Larsen 1

Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 4, Josiah Sundby 6, Parker Erickson 25, Breck Bloom 17, Ethan Arntson 25, Mantana Jorgerson 1, Landen Denney 6, Greg Downs 2

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Great team win. We shot the ball well and took care of business on the defensive end. We were able to get some of our bench minutes tonight and that will provide us a spark for next week as we have four games.”

Warren-A-O 75, Badger-Greenbush-MR 35

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Tyson Mortimer 11, Kaden Pierce 11, Jackson Woinarowicz 10, Kyden Kotrba 8, Adam McIntyre 7, Nate Sedlacek 7, Braylee Schroeder 6, Dustin Moehrle 6, Austin Witan 2

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Gabe Warne 13, Ty Christian 12, Brennan Collins 4, Masen Swenson 3, Cole Blazek 2, Eli Olafson 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls hockey

Saturday’s results

Fargo North-South 4, Williston 2

West Fargo 3, Minot 0

Fargo Davies 2, Dickinson 0

Minn. Section 8A

Saturday’s semifinals

In Warroad

Warroad 9, EGF Senior High 2

First period -- 1. EGF, Maggey Plante PP (Kara Ellis) 2:58; 2. WAR, Rylee Bartz PP (Kate Johnson, Talya Hendrickson) 9:55; 3. WAR, Hendrickson (Bartz, Johnson) 14:23; 4. WAR, Bartz PP (Katy Comstock) 15:31; 5. WAR, Bartz (Cahlilah Lindquist) 16:26

Second period -- 6. WAR, Hendrickson (Abbey Reule) 9:54

Third period -- 7. WAR, Lexi Kirkeby (Comstock, Reule) 1:30; 8. WAR, Johnson (Bartz, Katierie Sandy) 6:07; 9. EGF, Blake Schultz 8:50; 10. WAR, Bartz (Johnson, Lexi Kirkeby) 9:08; 11. WAR, Bartz PP (Johnson, Comstock) 13:19

Goalie saves -- EGF: Britlyn Rasmussen 47; WAR: Kate Stephens 4

Crookston 5, Thief River Falls 0

First period -- 1. CRO, Addison Fee (Taylor Field) 2:35; 2. CRO, Brekken Tull PP (Morgan Nelson, Reese Swanson) 14:52

Second period -- 3. CRO, Fee (Kaylie Clauson, Field) 0:58; 4. CRO, Fee (Field) 13:40

Third period -- 5. CRO, Fee (Field) 9:36

Goalie saves -- TRF: Bell Hamre 40; CRO: Kambelle Freije 16

Thursday, February 16

In Warroad

Championship -- Warroad vs. Crookston, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Saturday’s semifinals

Moorhead 2, Brainerd-Little Falls 1

Roseau 3, Alexandria 1

First period -- 1. R, Jasmine Hovda (Kylie Bjerk, Summer Byfuglien) 16:55

Second period -- 2. R, Payton Remick (Lily Erickson, Byfuglien) 7:34; 3. R, Samantha Peterson PP (Karina Christianson, Amelia Kvien) 10:15

Third period -- 4. ALE, Morgan Aure PP (Kennedy Ellingson) 7:48

Goalie saves -- ALE: Hunter Sellnow 20; R: Jada Pelowski 29

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Championship, Roseau vs. Moorhead, at neutral site, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Tuesday, February 14

Semifinals, 7 p.m.

Breckenridge-Wahpeton at Fergus Falls; River Lakes at Willmar

Thursday, February 16

In Alexandria

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s results

EGF Senior High 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Jamestown 6, Bismarck 1

Minot 4, Mandan 1

Dickinson 2, Williston 0

International Falls 4, Crookston 2

Lake of the Woods 4, Wahpeton-Breckenridge 3

Moorhead 3, Sartell 0

Kittson County Central 7, Park Rapids 2

First period -- 1. KCC, Tyler Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski, Ethan Hanson) 3:42; 2. KCC, Eli Muir (Hennen, Olsonawski) 10:01

Second period -- 3. KCC, Olsonawski (Gavin Johnson, Ethan Hanson) 5:09; 4. PR, Kale Ravnaas (Talen May, Finn Henry) 10:30; 5. PR, Ravnaas 16:44

Third period -- 6. KCC, Elijah Swanson (Morgan Muir, Hennen) 4:46; 7. KCC, Olsonawski SH (Hennen) 7:17; 8. KCC, Olsonawski SH (Hennen) 7:36; 9. KCC, Hennen (Gus Gunnarson, Johnson) 10:21

Goalie saves -- PR: Sawyer Torkelson 34; KCC: Jameson Turner 16

N.D. East Region tournament

Saturday’s play-in games

Devils Lake 7, Grafton-Park River 3

West Fargo 6, Mayville-Portland 3

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Devils Lake at No. 1 Red River, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Fargo Davies at No. 3 GF Central, 7 p.m.

No. 5 West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 4 Fargo North, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 West Fargo at No. 2 Fargo South-Shanley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

At Purpur Arena

Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Semifinals, 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

State qualifiers, noon and 2:15 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

N.D. East Region tournament

At Red River High School, Saturday

Team totals

1. Fargo Davies 243.0, 2. West Fargo 222.5, 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 221.5, 4. Valley City 182.0, 5. GF Central 164.5, 6. Fargo North 145.5, 7. Devils Lake 105.5, 8. Breckenridge-Wahpeton 44.0, 9. Red River 40.0, 10. Fargo South 35.0

Third-place matches

106 -- Cesar Cruz (GFC) 24-12, Fr. over Rylan Samuelson (DL) 20-10, 8th. Dec 5-0; 113 -- Nolan Mack (FD) 21-22, 7th. over Jake Mattern (WFS) 18-18, 8th. 4:30; 120 -- Tucker Bennett (DL) 19-13, 8th. over Luke Conroy (FD) 17-22, 7th. 0:29; 126 -- Kane Mathiason (FD) 17-10, Fr. over Noah Davidson (WF) 7-9, Fr. 2:55; 132 -- Jackson Alexander (WFS) 27-12, So. over Kolten Tesch (FD) 13-18, Fr. 2:14; 138 -- Michael Norman (GFC) 14-13, So. over Konnor Johnson (FN) 15-16, Fr. (Dec 4-3; 145 -- Espen Kunze (VC) 20-11, Sr. over Weston Jensen (BW) 23-18, Jr. win by injury 0:00; 152 -- Mason Williams (GFC) 26-12, Sr. over Alex Rogelstad (VC) 27-18, Sr. Dec 9-2; 160 -- Tyson Hovland (VC) 17-6, Sr. over David Erlandson (BW) 26-16, Fr. Dec 4-3; 170 -- Eli Christopherson (FD) 15-11, Sr. over Gavin Pihlgren (GFC) 14-19, Sr. 2:18; 182 -- Tate Estenson (DL) 17-4, Jr. over Chayton Senn (FD) 20-14, Sr. Dec 9-7; 195 -- Connor Lamb (WF) 24-10, Sr. over Kaden Manske (WFS) 20-13, So. Dec 6-0; 220 -- Michael Torgerson (GFC) 30-13, Sr. over Cam Ahlers (FD) 18-19, Jr. 0:58; 285 -- Gunner Cadreau (FN) 17-4, Sr. over Amaree Williams (WF) 28-13, So. 2:51

Championship matches

106 -- Cole Sauvageau (FD) 35-7, 7th. over Chase Clemenson (WFS) 22-9, 7th. MD 10-2; 113 -- Koltyn Grebel (VC) 40-1, So. over Carlos Salinas (FN) 17-11, 8th. 0:31; 120 -- Landon Zink (WFS) 29-8, 8th. over Tanner Thoreson (WF) 16-13, Fr. 1:43; 126 -- Owen Lindstrom (DL) 28-4, So. over Stetson Gisselbeck (WFS) 16-10, So. 3:18; 132 -- Tucker Johnson (VC) 35-7, Sr. over Owen Magnell (WF) 20-15, Fr. Dec 1-0; 138 -- Koye Grebel (VC) 40-2, Sr. over Augustus Maughan (FN) 32-11, Jr. MD 14-1; 145 -- Wyatt Kosidowski (FD) 39-5, Fr. over Brendan Winn-Kelley (GFC) 22-12, Jr. MD 13-2; 152 -- Tyler Porter (WF) 34-2, Sr. over Carter Zink (WFS) 21-10, Jr. MD 17-5; 160 -- Sawyer Carr (WFS) 27-6, Jr. over Malachi Werremeyer (FD) 28-11, So. Dec 8-5; 170 -- Waylon Cressell (WF) 35-3, Fr. over Connor Manske (WFS) 29-7, Jr. Dec 10-4; 182 -- Kaleb Porter (WF) 27-3, Sr. over William Ward (FN) 20-3, Fr. Dec 6-4; 195 -- Zach Lilly (FD) 33-10, Jr. over Jack Miller (FN) 21-11, So. Dec 7-2; 220 -- Broden Muske (VC) 41-3, Sr. over Logan Moore (WF) 14-8, Jr. 2:29; 285 -- Dylan Carlquist (FD) 24-2, Sr. over Daniel Suda (GFC) 32-6, Sr. 1:14

GF Central individual results

106 -- Cesar Cruz (third place): Champ. Round 1 - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 won by fall over Brody Ray (Grand Forks Red River) 9-11 (Fall 0:26); Quarterfinal - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 won by decision over Rylan Samuelson (Devils Lake) 20-10 (Dec 7-4); Semifinal - Chase Clemenson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 22-9 won by decision over Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 (Dec 4-3); Cons. Semi - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 won by fall over Griffin Magee (West Fargo Sheyenne) 19-11 (Fall 3:59); 3rd Place Match - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 won by decision over Rylan Samuelson (Devils Lake) 20-10 (Dec 5-0)

106 -- Rhys Safratowich (eighth place): Champ. Round 1 - Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-15 won by fall over Thomas Johnson (West Fargo) 0-11 (Fall 2:58); Quarterfinal - Chase Clemenson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 22-9 won by major decision over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-15 (MD 10-0); Cons. Round 2 - Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-15 won by fall over Chase Coghlan (Valley City) 15-18 (Fall 4:09); Cons. Round 3 - Rylan Samuelson (Devils Lake) 20-10 won by decision over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-15 (Dec 5-0); 7th Place Match - Mitchell Gerhardt (Devils Lake) 8-17 won by major decision over Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Central) 17-15 (MD 11-1)

113 -- Gabe Flores (fifth place): Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 won by fall over Grant Sorum (Grand Forks Red River) 4-14 (Fall 2:21); Quarterfinal - Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 won by decision over Wesley Fisk (Devils Lake) 19-11 (Dec 10-8); Semifinal - Carlos Salinas (Fargo North) 17-11 won by fall over Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 (Fall 1:11); Cons. Semi - Jake Mattern (West Fargo Sheyenne) 18-18 won by fall over Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 (Fall 2:06); 5th Place Match - Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 won by decision over Wesley Fisk (Devils Lake) 19-11 (Dec 5-4)

126 -- Bryce Kelley (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) 28-4 won by fall over Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-17 (Fall 1:52); Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-17 won by fall over Khruz Kappenman (Valley City) 4-10 (Fall 1:27); Cons. Round 3 - Colman Barth (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 16-21 won by fall over Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-17 (Fall 1:34); 7th Place Match - Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 5-17 won by fall over Jacob Syster (Fargo South) 13-18 (Fall 0:55)

132 -- Caden Everson (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Owen Magnell (West Fargo) 20-15 won by fall over Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-22 (Fall 4:59); Cons. Round 1 - Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-22 won by tech fall over Kaden Lende (Fargo South) 4-16 (TF-1.5 3:10 (18-2); Cons. Round 3 - Timothy Lentz (Fargo South) 14-15 won by fall over Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-22 (Fall 2:04); 7th Place Match - Caden Everson (Grand Forks Central) 7-22 won by major decision over Easton Encinas (Devils Lake) 8-25 (MD 14-0)

138 -- Michael Norman (third place): Champ. Round 1 - Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 14-13 won by fall over Hunter Undem (Valley City) 17-11 (Fall 1:06); Semifinal - Koye Grebel (Valley City) 40-2 won by fall over Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 14-13 (Fall 3:12); Cons. Semi - Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 14-13 won by fall over Jetton Wadeson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 11-7 (Fall 3:27); 3rd Place Match - Michael Norman (Grand Forks Central) 14-13 won by decision over Konnor Johnson (Fargo North) 15-16 (Dec 4-3)

145 -- Logan Vorhies: Champ. Round 1 - Espen Kunze (Valley City) 20-11 won by fall over Logan Vorhies (Grand Forks Central) 2-15 (Fall 3:28); Cons. Round 1 - Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 won by fall over Logan Vorhies (Grand Forks Central) 2-15 (Fall 0:53)

145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley (second place): Champ. Round 1 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 22-12 won by fall over Jayden Mascarenas-Malan (Valley City) 11-7 (Fall 1:30); Semifinal - Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 22-12 won by decision over Marcus Johnson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 26-10 (Dec 8-3); 1st Place Match - Wyatt Kosidowski (Fargo Davies) 39-5 won by major decision over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) 22-12 (MD 13-2)

152 -- Mason Williams (third place): Champ. Round 1 - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 26-12 won by decision over Alex Rogelstad (Valley City) 27-18 (Dec 7-1); Semifinal - Tyler Porter (West Fargo) 34-2 won by fall over Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 26-12 (Fall 0:44); Cons. Semi - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 26-12 won by fall over Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 (Fall 0:42); 3rd Place Match - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 26-12 won by decision over Alex Rogelstad (Valley City) 27-18 (Dec 9-2)

160 -- Noah Morkve (eighth place): Champ. Round 1 - Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Tyson Hovland (Valley City) 17-6 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 5-9 (Fall 0:52); Cons. Round 2 - Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Kenneth Johnson (West Fargo) 7-9 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 5-9 (Fall 2:37); 7th Place Match - Ryer Muske (Valley City) 3-5 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 5-9 (Fall 4:42)

170 -- Gavin Pihlgren (fourth place): Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 won by fall over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-20 (Fall 0:57); Quarterfinal - Eli Christopherson (Fargo Davies) 15-11 won by major decision over Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 (MD 9-1); Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 won by fall over Isaiah Schoepp (Fargo North) 12-12 (Fall 0:13); Cons. Round 3 - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 won by decision over Harper Schultz (Fargo North) 17-18 (Dec 9-5); Cons. Semi - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 won by fall over Braxton Rance (Devils Lake) 13-15 (Fall 3:19); 3rd Place Match - Eli Christopherson (Fargo Davies) 15-11 won by fall over Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 (Fall 2:18)

170 -- Malachi Beaulieu: Champ. Round 1 - Connor Manske (West Fargo Sheyenne) 29-7 won by fall over Malachi Beaulieu (Grand Forks Central) 4-12 (Fall 0:50); Cons. Round 1 - Malachi Beaulieu (Grand Forks Central) 4-12 won by major decision over Lawson Wagner (Fargo Davies) 7-19 (MD 18-9); Cons. Round 2 - Harper Schultz (Fargo North) 17-18 won by fall over Malachi Beaulieu (Grand Forks Central) 4-12 (Fall 3:13)

182 -- Jayden Haake (sixth place): Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 14-6 won by decision over Maddox Weigel (West Fargo Sheyenne) 26-15 (Dec 8-2); Semifinal - Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) 27-3 won by medical forfeit over Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) by medical forfeit; Cons. Semi - Chayton Senn (Fargo Davies) 20-14 won by medical forfeit over Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 14-6 by medical forfeit; 5th Place Match - Maddox Weigel (West Fargo Sheyenne) 26-15 won by medical forfeit over Jayden Haake (Grand Forks Central) 14-6 by medical forfeit

195 -- Roberto Garza (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Zach Lilly (Fargo Davies) 33-10 won by tech fall over Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 12-13 (TF-1.5 4:27 (16-1); Cons. Round 2 - Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Bild (West Fargo) 8-12 won by fall over Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 12-13 (Fall 2:59); 7th Place Match - Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 12-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 (SV-1 12-10)

220 -- Michael Torgerson (third place): Champ. Round 1 - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 30-13 won by fall over Jacob Kingzett (Fargo Davies) 23-11 (Fall 2:34); Semifinal - Logan Moore (West Fargo) 14-8 won by decision over Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 30-13 (Dec 10-6); Cons. Semi - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 30-13 won by fall over Nic Renner (West Fargo Sheyenne) 8-13 (Fall 2:41); 3rd Place Match - Michael Torgerson (Grand Forks Central) 30-13 won by fall over Cam Ahlers (Fargo Davies) 18-19 (Fall 0:58)

285 -- Daniel Suda (second place): Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 32-6 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-12 (Fall 0:42); Semifinal - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 32-6 won by decision over Gunner Cadreau (Fargo North) 17-4 (Dec 6-2); 1st Place Match - Dylan Carlquist (Fargo Davies) 24-2 won by fall over Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 32-6 (Fall 1:14)

285 -- Eric Stouder (sixth place): Champ. Round 1 - Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) bye; Quarterfinal - Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) 32-6 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-12 (Fall 0:42); Cons. Round 2 - Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-12 won by medical forfeit over Scot Rohde (Valley City) 10-15 by medical forfeit; Cons. Semi - Amaree Williams (West Fargo) 28-13 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-12 (Fall 4:08); 5th Place Match - Austin Burrell (Fargo Davies) 5-6 won by fall over Eric Stouder (Grand Forks Central) 13-12 (Fall 1:31)

GF Central head coach Jeff Welsh: “We wrestled really well at the East Region Tournament. We had another year of exceeding our expectations with the number of qualifiers. Our lightweights really came through adding to our total of sixteen qualifiers. Finishing fifth behind four really good schools was also a positive for our team. Brendan Winn-Kelley (145 pounds) and Daniel Suda (285 pounds) had runners-up finishes to lead our placers. Another highlight was having eight wrestlers win their final placing match after a long day. It’s not always easy to win that final match. We’re excited for the upcoming week as our sixteen individual qualifiers and our dual team prepare for the state tournament in the Fargodome.”

Red River individual results

106 -- Brody Ray: Champ. Round 1 - Cesar Cruz (Grand Forks Central) 24-12 won by fall over Brody Ray (Grand Forks Red River) 9-11 (Fall 0:26); Cons. Round 1 - Brody Ray (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Griffin Magee (West Fargo Sheyenne) 19-11 won by fall over Brody Ray (Grand Forks Red River) 9-11 (Fall 3:23)

106 -- Liam Wadlow: Champ. Round 1 - Cole Sauvageau (Fargo Davies) 35-7 won by fall over Liam Wadlow (Grand Forks Red River) 1-5 (Fall 0:37); Cons. Round 1 - Chase Coghlan (Valley City) 15-18 won by decision over Liam Wadlow (Grand Forks Red River) 1-5 (Dec 10-5)

113 -- Henry Bonn (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Henry Bonn (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Quarterfinal - Koltyn Grebel (Valley City) 40-1 won by fall over Henry Bonn (Grand Forks Red River) 1-4 (Fall 0:39); Cons. Round 2 - Henry Bonn (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Jake Mattern (West Fargo Sheyenne) 18-18 won by fall over Henry Bonn (Grand Forks Red River) 1-4 (Fall 2:42); 7th Place Match - Henry Bonn (Grand Forks Red River) 1-4 won by decision over Landon Geiger (West Fargo) 11-23 (Dec 10-4)

113 -- Grant Sorum: Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) 9-19 won by fall over Grant Sorum (Grand Forks Red River) 4-14 (Fall 2:21); Cons. Round 1 - Grant Sorum (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Jake Mattern (West Fargo Sheyenne) 18-18 won by fall over Grant Sorum (Grand Forks Red River) 4-14 (Fall 3:34)

120 -- Cormac Doty (fifth place): Champ. Round 1 - Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Quarterfinal - Luke Conroy (Fargo Davies) 17-22 won by major decision over Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-14 (MD 14-5); Cons. Round 2 - Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-14 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jace Varriano (Fargo North) 7-23 (SV-1 6-4); Cons. Semi - Tucker Bennett (Devils Lake) 19-13 won by tech fall over Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-14 (TF-1.5 2:49 (15-0)); 5th Place Match - Cormac Doty (Grand Forks Red River) 10-14 won by decision over Tyson Klabo (Valley City) 20-18 (Dec 8-3)

126 -- Miles Larson: Champ. Round 1 - Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) 28-4 won by fall over Miles Larson (Grand Forks Red River) 1-17 (Fall 0:23); Cons. Round 1 - Miles Larson (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Syster (Fargo South) 13-18 won by major decision over Miles Larson (Grand Forks Red River) 1-17 (MD 10-0)

132 -- Seifer Trottier: Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Charboneau (Devils Lake) 5-10 won by fall over Seifer Trottier (Grand Forks Red River) 0-6 (Fall 2:38); Cons. Round 1 - Seifer Trottier (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Timothy Lentz (Fargo South) 14-15 won by fall over Seifer Trottier (Grand Forks Red River) 0-6 (Fall 2:49)

145 -- Max McCarthy (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Weston Jensen (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 23-18 won by fall over Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 (Fall 2:49); Cons. Round 1 - Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 won by fall over Logan Vorhies (Grand Forks Central) 2-15 (Fall 0:53); Cons. Round 2 - Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 won by fall over Jayden Mascarenas-Malan (Valley City) 11-7 (Fall 1:35); Cons. Round 3 - Sean Christopherson (West Fargo) 16-21 won by fall over Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 (Fall 3:51); 7th Place Match - Max McCarthy (Grand Forks Red River) 7-9 won by decision over Henry Maughan (Fargo North) 12-22 (Dec 7-2)

152 -- Noah Brandvold (seventh place): Champ. Round 1 - Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Quarterfinal - Carter Zink (West Fargo Sheyenne) 21-10 won by fall over Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-12 (Fall 0:59); Cons. Round 2 - Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 won by fall over Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-12 (Fall 4:17); 7th Place Match - Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-12 won by medical forfeit over Briar Alberts (Devils Lake) 4-13 (M. For.)

152 -- Max Martens (fifth place): Champ. Round 1 - Alex Rogelstad (Valley City) 27-18 won by fall over Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 (Fall 0:52); Cons. Round 1 - Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 won by fall over Lucas Selzler (Fargo Davies) 15-13 (Fall 1:31); Cons. Round 3 - Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 won by fall over Noah Brandvold (Grand Forks Red River) 7-12 (Fall 4:17); Cons. Semi - Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) 26-12 won by fall over Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 (Fall 0:42); 5th Place Match - Max Martens (Grand Forks Red River) 6-14 won by medical forfeit over Mason Johnson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 16-9 (M. For.)

170 -- Aiden Pelayo (eighth place): Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) 14-19 won by fall over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-20 (Fall 0:57); Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) bye; Cons. Round 2 - Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-20 won by injury default over Myles Hinkley (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 15-18 (Inj. 0:00); Cons. Round 3 - Conner Moraghan (Fargo South) 7-6 won by major decision over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-20 (MD 18-5); 7th Place Match - Harper Schultz (Fargo North) 17-18 won by fall over Aiden Pelayo (Grand Forks Red River) 5-20 (Fall 2:14)

195 -- John Bjerke (eighth place): Champ. Round 1 - John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 won by fall over Andon Bulow (Valley City) 4-16 (Fall 0:16); Quarterfinal - Connor Lamb (West Fargo) 24-10 won by fall over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 (Fall 5:46); Cons. Round 2 - John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 won by decision over Chase Marsh (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 16-12 (Dec 11-9); Cons. Round 3 - Kaden Manske (West Fargo Sheyenne) 20-13 won by fall over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 (Fall 0:39); 7th Place Match - Roberto Garza (Grand Forks Central) 12-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over John Bjerke (Grand Forks Red River) 9-9 (SV-1 12-10)

N.D. Class A Duals tournament

In Fargo

Saturday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne (No.1 East) vs. Mandan (No. 4 West)

Bismarck (No. 2 West) vs. West Fargo (No. 3 East)

Williston (No. 1 West) vs. GF Central (No. 4 East)

Fargo Davies (No. 2 East) vs. Bismarck Century (No. 3 West)

Minn. Section 8A team tournament

Tuesday, February 14

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami at No. 1 Frazee

No. 5 Crookston at No. 4 Barnesville

No. 6 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at No. 3 Fosston-Bagley

No. 7 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 2 United North Central

Friday, February 17

At Fertile

Semifinals, 6 p.m.

Fertile-Beltrami/Frazee winner vs. Crookston/Barnesville winner; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River/Fosston-Bagley winner vs. Mahnomen-Waubun/United North Central winner

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA team tournament

Thursday, Feb. 16

First round, 6 p.m.

East No. 1 Perham, bye

East No. 5 Park Rapids at East No. 4 Sauk Centre

East No. 2 Pequot Lakes, bye

East No. 6 Albany at East No. 3 Alexandria

West No. 5 United Clay-Becker at No. 4 West No 4 Fergus Falls

West No. 1 Thief River Falls, bye

West No. 6 Roseau at West No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

West No. 2 Detroit Lakes, bye

Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

Park Rapids/Sauk Centre winner vs. No. 1 Perham

Albany/Alexandria winner vs. No. 2 Pequot Lakes

United Clay-Becker/Fergus Falls winner vs. West No. 1 Thief River Falls

Roseau/Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton winner vs. West No. 2 Detroit Lakes

Friday, Feb. 17

In Thief River Falls

Semifinals, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys swimming and diving

Blue Jay Invitational

In Jamestown, Saturday

Team totals

1. Moorhead 600, 2. Fargo South 476.5. 3. Jamestown 437. 4. Grand Forks 423, 5. Dickinson 313.5

Winners and Grand Forks top-5

200 medley relay -- 1. Moorhead (Sahan Nagodavithana, Aiden Carlson, Joseph Casey, Owen Eisinger) 1:41.95

200 freestyle -- 1. Jackson Rerick, GF, 1:50.59; 2. Avery Berg, GF, 1:51.15; 3. Aiden Johnson, GF, 1:53.22

200 intermedley -- 1. Logan Bjerke, GF, 2:10.43

50 freestyle -- 1. Ryaan Alshami, GF, 21.90

100 butterfly -- 1. Tristan Quibell, FS, 54.25

100 freestyle -- 1. Alshami, GF, 49.83; 3. A. Johnson, GF, 50.53

500 freestyle -- 1. Rerick, GF, 4:56.64; 2. Berg, GF, 5:01.32

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Berg, Bjerke, Alshami, Rerick) 1:31.42

100 backstroke -- 1. Nagodavithana, MOR, 56.83

100 breaststroke -- 1. Carlson, MOR, 1:01.83; 2. Bjerke, GF, 1:01.98

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Grand Forks A (Rerick, A. Johnson, Berg, Alshami) 3:21.05

Grand Forks head coach Brent Newman: “Today was another good day of competition for this group of guys. They continue to put their best effort into their races and work hard to try and achieve those elusive improvements. Some of the guys are really working on improving little things which may not lead to big gains today but definitely have a huge effect later on as they get more comfortable with swimming better. We had several guys start to realize they need to compete more relaxed and not force the faster times. It’s always exciting to see how they react when they have these little physical and mental breakthroughs that lead to better swimming and diving and ultimately faster times and higher scores. We have a very short time table left for these guys to get comfortable with changes, test out strategies and top of their endurance and strength. We are confident they will continue to put their focus and effort in the right places as we push towards our final 3 competitions of this season.

Aidan Fiala continues to be one of the silent, hardest workers on the team in the training pool, and when we get to the competition pool he has slowly been chipping away at his times with better and faster swims. His focused attention on getting better is a testament to his drive for excellence and a great example of how athletes can take themselves outside their box (he’s from a running background) and find success elsewhere. Today he improved his times in two of the toughest individual swimming events with a 3+ second improvement in the 200 individual medley and 15+ seconds on the 500 freestyle. He has certainly earned the accolades that come from swimming better and faster.

Jackson Rerick continues to surprise himself with his consistently stronger swims at this late point in the season. He has re-found the breath control he picked up last season and it has rolled over into him feeling more relaxed and effortless in the water. His improvement in this area has really led to him keeping up a strong pace in two really tough sprint races with the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Today he chipped away at his personal bests improving both by just over a second each. At this late date, and with the exhaustion everyone is feeling from the training pool, this is no small achievement. He finished off the day posting another PR by .10 in his 100 Freestyle leadoff leg for the 1st place finishing 400 freestyle relay (with Aiden Johnson, Avery Berg, and Ryaan Alshami).”

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 14-0 21-5

North Dakota 8-6 15-9

N.D. State 8-6 14-10

Oral Roberts 8-6 12-13

South Dakota 7-7 12-13

Omaha 6-9 11-15

Denver 6-9 10-16

Western Ill. 5-10 10-16

St. Thomas 5-10 10-15

Kansas City 3-11 7-18

Saturday’s results

Denver 83, N.D. State 71

St. Thomas 80, Kansas City 57

Western illinois 91, Oral Roberts 85

S.D. State 79, South Dakota 48

North Dakota 79, Omaha 61

Halftime: North Dakota 51, Omaha 20

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Kacie Borowicz 9-154-5 24, Juliet Gordon 3-6 2-2 9, Claire Orth 3-7 0-0 6, Sammiyah Hoskin 2-8 0-0 4, Jolene Daninger 1-2 0-2 2, Maggie Manson 4-5 0-0 12, Rakiyah Beal 3-4 2-2 8, DJ Davis 1-3 1-2 4, Nakiyah Hurst 2-4 0-0 4, Mikayla Aumer 2-2 0-0 4, Miranda VanderWal 1-1 0-0 2, Tara Bieniewicz 0-0 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 9-13 79

Omaha -- Elena Pilakouta 3-4 4-4 10, Sam Mitchell 3-7 1-2 9, Kennedi Grant 2-8 1-2 6, Aaliyah Stanley 2-9 0-1 5, Grace Cave 1-5 0-0 2, Morgann Gardner 4-4 0-0 8, Ana Nikulochkina 2-4 2-2 7, Jaylen Townsend 0-2 6-6 6, Polina Nikulochkina 1-3 1-2 3, Akili Felici 1-2 1-2 3, Katie Keitges 1-3 0-0 2, Brooklyn Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 16-21 61

Three-pointers -- UND 8-20 (Borowicz 2-5, Gordon 1-2, Orth 0-1, Hoskin 0-1, Daninger 0-1, Manson 4-5, Beal 0-1, Davis 1-2, Hurst 0-2), UNO 5-18 (Mitchell 2-5, Grant 1-2, Stanley 1-4, Cave 0-2, A. Nikulochkina 1-2, Townsend 0-1, Felici 0-1, Keitges 0-1); Rebounds -- UND 31 (Borowicz 4, Gordon 7, Orth 3, Hoskin 5, Daninger 3, Manson 1, Beal 2, Davis 2, Hurst 2, VanderWal 1, McCarthy 1), UNO 27 (Pilakouta 7, Mitchell 3, Grant 4, Stanley 2, Gardner 3, A. Nikulochkina 1, Townsend 2, Keitges 2, Smith 1, TEAM 2); Assists -- UND 18 (Borowicz 4, Gordon 2, Orth 3, Hoskin 3, Daninger 2, Beal 1, Davis 2, Hurst 1), UNO 8 (Pilakouta 3, Mitchell 2, Cave 2, Townsend 1); Turnovers -- UND 16 (Borowicz 5, Gordon 3, Orth 2, Hoskin 1, Manson 1, Davis 3, Hurst 1), UNO 18 (Pilakouta 3, Grant 5, Stanley 1, Cave 4, Gardner 1, A. Nikulochkina 1, Townsend 1, P. Nikulochkina 1, Smith 1)

Big Ten

Saturday’s result

Wisconsin 76, Minnesota 70

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 19-1 22-3

MSU Mankato 17-3 21-3

Augustana 16-4 22-4

St. Cloud St. 13-7 16-8

SW Minn. St. 13-7 16-9

UMary 12-8 13-10

Northern St. 10-10 15-11

MSU Moor. 10-10 13-11

Con.-St. Paul 9-11 12-12

UM Crookston 9-11 10-16

Wayne State 7-13 11-13

Minot State 7-13 11-15

Upper Iowa 6-14 10-15

Winona State 4-16 10-16

Bemidji State 4-16 7-17

Sioux Falls 4-16 7-19

Saturday’s results

MSU Moorhead 68, Bemidji State 60, OT

Minnesota Duluth 63, Minot State 41

St. Cloud State 57, UMary 45

MSU Mankato 83, Augustana 61

Northern State 75, Minnesota Crookston 60

Halftime: Northern State 38, Minnesota Crookston 24

Northern State -- Laurie Rogers 23, Rianna Fillipi 19, Kailee Oliverson 12, Alayna Benike 11, Jordyn Hilgemann 6, Morgan Fielder 2, Brynn Alfson 2

Minnesota Crookston -- Emma miller 21, Alex Page 11, Bren Fox 9, Taryn Frazer 9, Janie Tormanen 8, Lily Orazem 2

ADVERTISEMENT

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 12-1 22-5

Mayville State 11-2 19-5

Bellevue 10-3 16-10

Valley City St. 7-6 14-12

Dickinson St. 6-7 11-16

Viterbo 3-10 6-19

Waldorf 2-11 4-19

Presentation 1-12 2-22

Saturday’s results

Dakota State 82, Valley City State 52

Dickinson State 78, Bellevue 70

Mayville State 97, Waldorf 65

Halftime: Mayville State 51, Waldorf 25

Waldorf -- Taylor Moen 11, Hailey Maas 7, Kinsey Tweedy 4, Eliza McKown 2, Cloey Dmytruk 2, Edosa Ogbemudia 13, Bethany Rehse 12, Alyah Abrahamson 4, Jordan Lukes 4, Lindsay Field 3, Sandra Christian 3

Mayville State -- Erin Walcker 25, Jordan Zrust 22, Jes Mertens 12, Mackenzie Hughes 7, CJ Decker 5, Kayla Rocholl 7, Laurie Cren 7, Greta Hillukka 6, Annika Reierson 3, Madison Rafferty 3

Great Plains

Saturday’s result

Briar Cliff 59, Jamestown 56

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 14-0 23-4

S.D. State 10-4 15-11

N.D. State 8-6 11-15

Western Ill. 8-7 15-11

St. Thomas 8-7 17-11

Kansas City 7-7 11-16

South Dakota 6-8 11-15

North Dakota 4-10 10-17

Denver 4-11 13-15

Omaha 3-12 7-20

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 78, Denver 70

Oral Roberts 82, Western Illinois 73

S.D. State 72, South Dakota 67

St. Thomas 73, Kansas City 43

North Dakota 76, Omaha 73, OT

Halftime: North Dakota 33, Omaha 32

End of regulation: North Dakota 66, Omaha 66

Omaha (FG-FT-TP) -- Frankie Fidler 8-14 8-8 25, Dylan Brougham 2-4 4-5 8, Marquel Sutton 3-7 2-3 8, JJ White 2-7 2-2 7, Ja'Sean Glover 3-5 0-0 6, Tony Osburn 4-4 0-0 11, Jaeden Marshall 2-9 4-5 8, Luke Jungers 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 20-23 73

North Dakota -- Matt Norman 7-19 3-4 21, Tsotne Tsartsidze 6-11 3-4 17, Brady Danielson 5-10 3-5 15, Jalun Trent 4-9 4-7 12, BJ Omot 1-6 1-2 4, Treysen Eaglestaff 2-5 1-1 5, Mitchell Sueker 0-2 2-2 2, Elijah Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 17-25 76

Three-pointers -- UNO 5-14 (Fidler 1-1, White 1-4, Glover 0-2, Osburn 3-3, Marshall 0-3, Jungers 0-1), UND 9-28 (Norman 4-10, Tsartsidze 2-4, Danielson 2-7, Omot 1-4, Danielson 0-3); Rebounds -- UNO 38 (Fidler 5, Brougham 8, Sutton 3, White 3, Glover 5, Osburn 3, Marshall 7, Jungers 2, TEAM 2), UND 32 (Norman 2, Tsartsidze 9, Danielson 3, Trent 13, Omot 4, TEAM 1); Assists -- UNO 9 (Fidler 2, White 5, Glover 1, Marshall 1), UND 10 (Tsartsidze 3, Danielson 3, Trent 2, Omot 1, Eaglestaff 1); Turnovers -- UNO 16 (Fidler 1, Brougham 1, Sutton 2, White 2, Glover 4, Osburn 1, Jungers 2, Brown 3), UND 9 (Norman 1, Tsartsidze 5, Trent 1, Omot 2)

Big Ten

Sunday’s result

Iowa 68, Minnesota 56

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 17-3 21-5

MSU Moor. 15-5 20-6

Minn. Duluth 14-6 18-8

Bemidji State 12-8 17-9

Sioux Falls 12-8 17-9

Wayne State 12-8 17-9

SW Minn. St. 11-9 15-10

Upper Iowa 11-9 14-12

MSU Mankato 10-10 16-10

Augustana 10-10 14-12

Winona St. 9-11 14-11

UMary 7-13 11-13

Minot State 7-13 10-14

St. Cloud St. 6-14 9-16

Con.-STPl 6-14 8-18

UM Crook 1-19 2-24

Saturday’s results

Bemidji State 88, MSU Moorhead 87

Minnesota Duluth 71, Minot State 63

St. Cloud State 80, UMary 70

Augustana 87, MSU Mankato 59

Northern State 93, Minnesota Crookston 68

Halftime: Northern State 47, Minnesota Crookston 35

Northern State -- Sam Masten 25, Jacksen Moni 15, Jordan Belka 14, Josh Dilling 10, Augustin Reede 8, Michael Nhial 12, Andrew Bergan 4, Kobe Busche 3, Connor Libis 2

Minnesota Crookston -- De’Antray Hughes 22, Xzavier Jones 21, Rambo Badyal 18, Matthew Allman 3, Pedro Rossi 1, Ron Kirk 2, Jordan Mitchell 1

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 11-2 21-5

Viterbo 9-4 15-11

Valley City St. 8-5 15-12

Dickinson St. 8-5 12-14

Bellevue 7-6 15-12

Dakota State 5-8 11-16

Waldorf 3-10 7-18

Presentation 1-12 6-19

Saturday’s results

Valley City State 93, Dakota State 74

Dickinson State 71, Bellevue 68

Mayville State 79, Waldorf 55

Halftime: Waldorf 33, Mayville State 31

Waldorf -- Khyle Washington 19, Tyree'on Johnson 11, Khalil Grayson 6, Justin Wiggins 2, Noah Miller 2, Fredery Cuello 8, Noah Gwinn 7

Mayville State -- Thomas Gieske 27, Winder Joseph 9, Taine Mitchell 5, Sam Grayson 4, Sebastian Griffin 2, Juan Carlos Canahuate 6, Jamison Kramer 4, Colby Dillenbeck 4, Jacques Safra 2, Steele Senske 2

Great Plains

Saturday’s result

Jamestown 76, Briar Cliff 69

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s results

Minnesota 4, Drake 2

Minnesota 4, St. Thomas 2

Saturday’s results

UIC 4, North Dakota 3

Minnesota Crookston 6, Bemidji State 1

Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 2

Men’s tennis

Saturday’s result

North Dakota 5, IUPUI 2

Sunday’s results

Oregon 4, N.D. State 3

Maryland 4, N.D. State 2

Minnesota 7, Western Kentucky 4

Lubbock Christian University 5, Minot State 0

St. Cloud State 10, UMary 2

UMary 10, Bemidji State 8

Bemidji State 13, Minnesota Duluth 2

Minnesota Duluth 11, St. Cloud State 1

UC Santa Barbara 11, North Dakota 2

UCS 710 30 --11 12 0

UND 020 00 --2 3 3

WP: Snyder; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- UCSB: Stewart R, Denehy R, Fuentes 4x4, 2R, Damore 1x4, RBI, Quick R, Thomas 1x3, R, RBI, Santos 1x2, R, RBI, Donaldson 1x1, 2R, RBI, Lewis 1x2, R, RBI, Newsom 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Snyder 5 SO; UND: Lauren Brown R, Isabella Haslett 1x2, R, Baylee Howley 1x2, RBI, Angie Dumlao RBI

Saturday’s results

Brigham Young 10, N.D. State 1

Minnesota 8, Portland State 1

Colgate 4, Minnesota 3

MSU Moorhead 6, Doane 0

MSU Moorhead 12, Presentation 6

Adams State 5, Minot State 3

Texas Permian Basin 8, Minot State 5

St. Cloud State 12, UMary 0

Minnesota Duluth 13, UMary 2

Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1

Minnesota Duluth 16, Bemidji State 0

Morningside 9, Valley City State 0

Northern State 12, Jamestown 11

Jamestown 8, Presentation 2

UC Santa Barbara 11, North Dakota 3

UND 000 12 --3 12 2

UCS 324 02 --11 9 1

WP: Bradford; LP: Lauren Feld

Highlights -- UND: Kaycee Hayes 3x4, RBI, Isabella Haslett 2x3, 2R, RBI, Taya Hopfauf 1x3, RBI; UCSB: McNally 3x3, 4R, 2 RBI, Stewart 1x2, 2R, RBI, Fuentes 2x3, R, 3 RBI, Mogan 1x4, RBI, Damore 1x2, RBI, Santos R, Acosta R, Sams 1x3, 2R

Cal Poly 8, North Dakota 0

UND 000 000 --0 3 2

C-P 031 112 --8 11 2

WP: Sophia Ramuno; LP: Camryn Lasot

Highlights -- CP: Clements 1x2, R, RBI, Sargent 1x3, 2 RBI, Blanchard 1x3, R, Early R, Garza 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Allman 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Barnett 3x3, R, Contapay R, Barrett 1x1, R, RBI, Ramuno 6 SO; UND: Baylee Howle 1x1, Isabella Has 1x2, Angie Dumlao 1x2

College baseball

Sunday’s results

Emporia State 7, Minot State 6

Central Oklahoma 16, UMary 6

Saturday’s results

Minot State 3-11, Emporia State 1-1

Central Oklahoma 12-7, UMary 3-5