Sunday's local scoreboard for April 23

College softball

Sunday’s results

N.D. State 5-9, St. Thomas 0-0

Minnesota 2, Iowa 1

Augustana 10-18, Minnesota Crookston 1-0

MSU Mankato 7-3, MSU Moorhead 1-13

Minot State 5-4, Upper Iowa 1-3

Winona State 10-19, UMary 2-7

Bemidji State 5-3, Wayne State 4-4

Minnesota Duluth 7-5, Sioux Falls 1-4

Southwest Minnesota State 2-3, St. Cloud State 1-1

Valley City State DH vs. Waldorf, canceled

S.D. State 8-6, North Dakota 0-1

SDS 110 033 --8 8 0

UND 000 000 --0 2 5

WP: T. Kniesche; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- SDSU: M. Jarecki 2x4, R, RBI, A. Yoder 1x4, R, R. Carrillo 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, J. Carrillo 1x3, RBI, L. Culver 1x1, R, RBI, A. Williams 1x4, 2R, 3 RBI, Kniesche 10 SO; UND: Taya Hopfauf 1x2, Angie Dumlao 1x2, Albrecht 5 SO

SDS 002 200 2 --6 10 2

UND 000 001 0 --1 4 0

WP: S. Lasey; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- SDSU: M. Jarecki 1x3, R, RBI, A. Yoder 1x3, R, RBI, R. Carrillo 2x4, R, RBI, J. Carrillo 1x4, R, E. Osmundson 1x2, R, 2 RBI, A. Boyle 1x3, R, B. Dumont 1x3, RBI; UND: Kate Joten 2x4, R, Carr 6 SO

Viterbo 7-8, Mayville State 3-4

VIT 010 230 1 --7 11 1

MAY 000 300 0 --3 8 3

WP: M. Fuhrer; LP: Sidney Fairbanks

Highlights -- V: Fuhrer 5 SO, S. Haakenson 1x3, R, C. Manske 1x2, R, B. Slocum 1x4, R, 2 RBI, G. Brewer R, M. Carter-Ol 2x3, R, M. Jardine 3x4, 2R, 2 RBI, C. Denton 1x3, RBI, A. Bogdonovi 1x3, 2 RBI; MAY: Mackenzie Hughes R, Erika Howell 2x3, R, RBI, Brooke Roeges 1x3, R, 2 RBI

VIT 111 131 0 --8 15 3

MAY 400 000 0 --4 8 2

WP: M. Wilkey; LP: Courtney Boll

Highlights -- V: M. Nortman 1x5, RBI, S. Haakenson 3x4, 3R, RBI, C. Manske 1x4, R, B. Slocum 2x4, R, RBI, M. James 2x4, R, 3 RBI, G. Brewer R, M. Jardine 3x4, R, RBI; MAY: Sam Shumway 2x4, R, Hughes 1x3, R, RBI, Hughes 1x3, R, RBI, Howell R, RBI, Rogers 2x3, R, 2 RBI

Saturday’s results

Minnesota 3, Iowa 0

Wayne State 11-7, Minnesota Crookston 8-14

Winona State 4-3, Minot State 3-5

Upper Iowa 5-6, UMary 4-12

Hastings College 11-9, Jamestown 3-16

College baseball

Sunday’s results

Oral Roberts 8, N.D. State 4

Illinois 6, Minnesota 5

Minnesota Crookston 18, Northern State 2

St. Cloud State 13, UMary 2

Minot State 4-12, Minnesota Duluth 2-10

Southwest Minnesota State 11-3, Bemidji State 1-2

St. Cloud State 6, UMary 5

MSU Mankato 4-13, Sioux Falls 3-11

Dakota State 5-7, Valley City State 3-1

Jamestown 8-5, Mount Marty 5-4

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 4, Oral Roberts 2

Illinois 5, Minnesota 3

Bellevue 9, Mayville State 1

Women’s tennis

Saturday’s results

MSU Mankato 4, UMary 0

Summit League tournament

In Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday’s championship

Denver 4, North Dakota 0

Singles

1. Taylor Melville, DU, over Nyah Kauders 6-0, 6-1; 2. Andrea Burguete, DU, over Sapir Sela 6-2, 6-0; 3. Britt Pursell, DU, over Andrea Jansson 6-0, 6-0; 4. Louise Wikander, DU, vs. Jule Schulte, UND, 6-2, 4-2, unfinished; 5. Caroline Driscoll, DU, vs. Nore Heinitz, UND, 6-2, 1-2, unfinished; 6. Claudia Martinez, DU, vs. Angela Georgieva, UND, 6-4, 3-0, unfinished.

Doubles

1. Sela/Jansson, UND, over Pursell/Melville 6-5, unfinished; 2. Martinez/Burguete, DU, over Heinitz/Schulte 7-5; 3. Wikander/Driscoll, DU, over Kauders/Charlotte Bowles 6-2

Men’s tennis

Summit League tournament

In Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday’s championship

Drake 4, Denver 1

Girls tennis

Saturday’s result

Wahpeton at Valley City, postponed

Boys tennis

Saturday’s results

Cambridge 7, Crookston 0

Hibbing 6, Crookston 1

Prep softball

Saturday’s results

May-Port-CG at West Fargo Horace, canceled

Crookston at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River tournament, postponed to May 6

Warroad at Osseo, postponed

Moorhead at Spring Lake Park, postponed

Prep baseball

Saturday’s results

Fargo South DH at Mandan, canceled

West Fargo Sheyenne DH at Bismarck Century, canceled

West Fargo Horace DH at Bismarck Legacy, canceled

Girls soccer

Saturday’s results

Fargo Shanley 4, Bismarck Century 0

West Fargo Sheyenne at Fargo North, postponed to 5/6