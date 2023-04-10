Sunday's local scoreboard for April 9

College hockey

NCAA Frozen Four

In Tampa

Saturday's championship

Quinnipiac 3, Minnesota 2, OT

First period — 1. UM, John Mittlestadt 4 (Connor Kurth 4) 5:35. Penalties — QU, Skyler Brind'Amour (contact to the head) :21.

Second period — 2. UM, Jaxon Nelson 10 (Brock Faber 23) 4:24; 3. QU, Christophe Tellier 8 (Zach Metsa 26) 7:41. Penalties — UM, Jimmy Snuggerud (tripping) 12:12.

Third period — 4. QU, Collin Graf 21 (Metsa 27, Sam Lipkin 28) 17:13 (ea). Penalties — UM, Logan Cooley (high-sticking) 15:08.

Overtime — 5. QU, Jacob Quillan 21 (Lipkin 29, Metsa 28) :10.

Goalie saves — QU, Yaniv Perets 6-5-2-0—13 (2 GA). UM, Justen Close 3-11-13-0—27 (3 GA)

Penalties-minutes — QU 2-4; UM 2-4

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — QU 0-2 (5 shots); UM 0-2 (3 shots)

Faceoffs — QU 34-23

Referees — Joe Sullivan and Ryan Hersey

Linesemen — John Grandt and Tyler Liffrig

Attendance — 19,444

College softball

Sunday's results

Minnesota 8, RV Indiana 5

North Dakota 2, Kansas City 0

UND 020 000 0 --2 6 0

K-C 000 000 0 --0 2 0

WP: Makaela Carr; LP: Bailey Brumley

Highlights: UND: Madi Moore 2x4, RBI, Isabella Haslett 1x3, R, Lauren Brown 1x3, R, RBI; KC: Amelia Fitzgerald 1x3, Katherine Karnatz 1x3

Saturday's results

Kansas City 8-0, North Dakota 4-9

N.D. State 2-5, South Dakota 0-4

Winona State 4-2, Minn.-Crookston 1-1

College baseball

Sunday’s result

Minnesota 9, Purdue 3

Saturday's results

Texas Tech 8-8, N.D. State 5-3

Augustana 10, Minnesota Crookston 1

Women’s basketball

2022-23 Summit League All-Academic team

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota, Sr., 3.94 GPA, Graphic Design

Claire Orth, North Dakota, Gr., 4.0, Biology

Grace Larkins, South Dakota, So., 3.83, Business and Marketing

Myah Selland, S.D. State, R-Sr., 3.98, Exercise Science

Haleigh Timmer, S.D. State, So. 4.0, Mathematics

Prep honor roll

Track and field

Former Red River Roughriders athlete Matthew Rongitsch has committed to the University of Alaska Anchorage to continue his cross country and track career.