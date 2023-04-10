50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports

Sunday's local scoreboard for April 9

Featuring local college softball results, area college baseball scores and much more!

Local Scoreboard
Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
Today at 12:39 AM

College hockey

NCAA Frozen Four
In Tampa
Saturday's championship
Quinnipiac 3, Minnesota 2, OT
First period — 1. UM, John Mittlestadt 4 (Connor Kurth 4) 5:35. Penalties — QU, Skyler Brind'Amour (contact to the head) :21.
Second period — 2. UM, Jaxon Nelson 10 (Brock Faber 23) 4:24; 3. QU, Christophe Tellier 8 (Zach Metsa 26) 7:41. Penalties — UM, Jimmy Snuggerud (tripping) 12:12.
Third period — 4. QU, Collin Graf 21 (Metsa 27, Sam Lipkin 28) 17:13 (ea). Penalties — UM, Logan Cooley (high-sticking) 15:08.
Overtime — 5. QU, Jacob Quillan 21 (Lipkin 29, Metsa 28) :10.
Goalie saves — QU, Yaniv Perets 6-5-2-0—13 (2 GA). UM, Justen Close 3-11-13-0—27 (3 GA)
Penalties-minutes — QU 2-4; UM 2-4
Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — QU 0-2 (5 shots); UM 0-2 (3 shots)
Faceoffs — QU 34-23
Referees — Joe Sullivan and Ryan Hersey
Linesemen — John Grandt and Tyler Liffrig
Attendance — 19,444
College softball

Sunday's results
Minnesota 8, RV Indiana 5

North Dakota 2, Kansas City 0
UND 020 000 0 --2 6 0
K-C 000 000 0 --0 2 0
WP: Makaela Carr; LP: Bailey Brumley
Highlights: UND: Madi Moore 2x4, RBI, Isabella Haslett 1x3, R, Lauren Brown 1x3, R, RBI; KC: Amelia Fitzgerald 1x3, Katherine Karnatz 1x3

Saturday's results
Kansas City 8-0, North Dakota 4-9
N.D. State 2-5, South Dakota 0-4
Winona State 4-2, Minn.-Crookston 1-1

College baseball

Sunday’s result
Minnesota 9, Purdue 3

Saturday's results
Texas Tech 8-8, N.D. State 5-3
Augustana 10, Minnesota Crookston 1

Women’s basketball

2022-23 Summit League All-Academic team
Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota, Sr., 3.94 GPA, Graphic Design
Claire Orth, North Dakota, Gr., 4.0, Biology
Grace Larkins, South Dakota, So., 3.83, Business and Marketing
Myah Selland, S.D. State, R-Sr., 3.98, Exercise Science
Haleigh Timmer, S.D. State, So. 4.0, Mathematics

Prep honor roll

Track and field
Former Red River Roughriders athlete Matthew Rongitsch has committed to the University of Alaska Anchorage to continue his cross country and track career.

