Sports

Sprints, school bus racing highlight this weekend's River Cities Speedway show

The World of Outlaw Sprints are scheduled to make a stop in Grand Forks on Aug. 25.

082518 S GFH RACING SchoolBusRaces01.jpg
School buses race at River Cities Speedway in August 2018.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Today at 2:34 PM

GRAND FORKS — Last week, Knoxville, Iowa, was again the center of the sprint car world.

It hosted the Knoxville Nationals in front of a sold out crowd of 25,000 people.

Kyle Larson won the race, leading wire-to-wire. David Gravel finished second. Donny Schatz, an 11-time winner, finished third.

Grand Forks native Mark Dobmeier made the C-Main.

Now, River Cities Speedway is set for a couple of big weeks with sprint cars.

This weekend, The Bullring will host the Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' Challenge for the NOSA sprints. Also scheduled to race at 7 p.m. Friday: 305 sprints, Midwest Modifieds and streets.

School buses also will make their return to River Cities Speedway and race.

This weekend is a prelude to the World of Outlaws show on Aug. 25.

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
