Sprints, school bus racing highlight this weekend's River Cities Speedway show

GRAND FORKS — Last week, Knoxville, Iowa, was again the center of the sprint car world.

It hosted the Knoxville Nationals in front of a sold out crowd of 25,000 people.

Kyle Larson won the race, leading wire-to-wire. David Gravel finished second. Donny Schatz, an 11-time winner, finished third.

Grand Forks native Mark Dobmeier made the C-Main.

Now, River Cities Speedway is set for a couple of big weeks with sprint cars.

This weekend, The Bullring will host the Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' Challenge for the NOSA sprints. Also scheduled to race at 7 p.m. Friday: 305 sprints, Midwest Modifieds and streets.

School buses also will make their return to River Cities Speedway and race.

This weekend is a prelude to the World of Outlaws show on Aug. 25.