Sprints return to River Cities Speedway this weekend

GRAND FORKS — It's been an odd summer at River Cities Speedway.

The poor spring weather pushed the start of the season back until late May.

Then, there was a three-week stretch without sprint cars at The Bullring last month. So entering July, the NOSA sprints have only raced twice in Grand Forks.

But they're back now for a busy three-week stretch.

It begins at 7 p.m. Friday, when the sprint cars will join the late models, Midwest Modifieds and streets for a regular show. Next weekend, there will be two nights of sprints as River Cities Speedway hosts the Buffalo Wild Wings Kings of the Wing NOSA vs. IRA challenge.

On July 21, the sprints also will be at River Cities Speedway.

In August, there will be two big nights of sprint racing.

The Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' Challenge is scheduled for Aug. 18 in Grand Forks. The following week, Aug. 25, the World of Outlaw Sprints are in town.

Grand Forks driver Mark Dobmeier, who returned to racing this spring after suffering second- and third-degree burns at a race in Arizona in March, is the points leader in the NOSA circuit. He has 359 points. Jade Hastings of Grand Forks is second with 348. He's followed by Brendan Mullen of Grand Forks at 324 and Nick Omdahl of East Grand Forks at 315.

Dobmeier won the May 19th race at River Cities Speedway, while Mullen beat out Austin Pierce on June 9.

Friday's race is part of the Wayne Anderson Cup series.

Recent NOSA winners include Omdahl on Sunday at Buffalo River Speedway and Hastings last Friday at Brown County Speedway.

Friday's show also is a special for the streets.

The Dirt Race Central Street Stock Tour will be making its summer stop in Grand Forks.

Friday's races

When: 7 p.m.

Where: River Cities Speedway.

Classes: Sprints, late models, Midwest Modifieds, streets.

Tickets: $23 adults, $10 ages 16-18 or active/retired military, free for children 15-and-under.