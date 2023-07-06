Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Sprints return to River Cities Speedway this weekend

NOSA sprints will race at The Bullring this weekend with the King of the Wing event set for July 14-15.

060323 S GFH WoO0137.jpg
NOSA sprints driver Mark Dobmeier keeps closes in on World of Outlaws racer Sheldon Haudenschild, left, during a heat race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 11:50 AM

GRAND FORKS — It's been an odd summer at River Cities Speedway.

The poor spring weather pushed the start of the season back until late May.

Then, there was a three-week stretch without sprint cars at The Bullring last month. So entering July, the NOSA sprints have only raced twice in Grand Forks.

But they're back now for a busy three-week stretch.

It begins at 7 p.m. Friday, when the sprint cars will join the late models, Midwest Modifieds and streets for a regular show. Next weekend, there will be two nights of sprints as River Cities Speedway hosts the Buffalo Wild Wings Kings of the Wing NOSA vs. IRA challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 21, the sprints also will be at River Cities Speedway.

In August, there will be two big nights of sprint racing.

The Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' Challenge is scheduled for Aug. 18 in Grand Forks. The following week, Aug. 25, the World of Outlaw Sprints are in town.

Grand Forks driver Mark Dobmeier, who returned to racing this spring after suffering second- and third-degree burns at a race in Arizona in March, is the points leader in the NOSA circuit. He has 359 points. Jade Hastings of Grand Forks is second with 348. He's followed by Brendan Mullen of Grand Forks at 324 and Nick Omdahl of East Grand Forks at 315.

Dobmeier won the May 19th race at River Cities Speedway, while Mullen beat out Austin Pierce on June 9.

Friday's race is part of the Wayne Anderson Cup series.

Recent NOSA winners include Omdahl on Sunday at Buffalo River Speedway and Hastings last Friday at Brown County Speedway.

Friday's show also is a special for the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dirt Race Central Street Stock Tour will be making its summer stop in Grand Forks.

Friday's races

When: 7 p.m.
Where: River Cities Speedway.
Classes: Sprints, late models, Midwest Modifieds, streets.
Tickets: $23 adults, $10 ages 16-18 or active/retired military, free for children 15-and-under.

IMG_6124.jpg
NOSA sprints drivers Mark Dobmeier (13) and Jade Hastings (8H) race door-to-door past turn four during the feature race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Wayne Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Local Scoreboard
Sports
Wednesday's local scoreboard for July 5
12h ago
 · 
By  Nick Nelson
PKG.Still006.jpg
North Dakota
Steele, North Dakota, man officiating softball at 89 years old
17h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
010923.S.FF.NDSUfootball
Men's Sports
Sources: 2024 FCS title game returning to national televison and back on a Sunday
1d ago
 · 
By  Dom Izzo
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks City Council members approve Memorial Village II, Epitome Energy tax exemptions
14h ago
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council temporarily prohibits sale of cannabis
16h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Shirley
2013fb-20150116-011515sengupta04.jpg
Minnesota
Drugmakers sue over Minnesota’s new prescription price controls
20m ago
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
_t0049_.jpg
Community
Camp Good Mourning outside Grand Forks proves beneficial for kids dealing with the loss of a loved one
1h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson