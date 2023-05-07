Saturday's local scoreboard for May 6

Prep softball

Saturday’s results

Sacred Heart 2, Red Lake Falls 1

Fargo South 12, Devils Lake 8

Fargo North 18, Fargo South 5

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Bismarck Century 0

Kindred 12, Blackduck 2

Kindred 10, Norman County East/UH 0

Crookston 13, Bagley 8

Norman County East/UH 9, Crookston 2

Norman County East/UH 9, Blackduck 6

Thief River Falls-Goodridge 9, Maple Lake 5

Sauk Rapids-Rice 14, Thief River Falls-Goodridge 4

Roseau 14, Sebeka 0

Roseau 13, Frazee 7

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 17, Indus 2

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 15, Pine River-Backus 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5, Pequot Lakes 0

Badger-Greenbush-MR 19, Crookston 0

BAD 6(10)0 30 --19 13 0

CRO 000 0X --0 2 5

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Dani Kresl

Highlights -- BGMR: McKenzie Dahl R, Jordan Lee 1x4, 2R, Kinsley Hanson 2x3, 2R, 5 RBI, HR, Jaci Hanson 2x3, 3R, Cassie Dahl 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, Teagan Landsrud 3x4, 3R, 7 RBI, HR, Quinn Vacura 1x3, 2R, Kailey Hanson 2x3, 2 RBI, Tessany Blazek R, RBI, Elizabeth Gust 2R; CRO: Dani Kresl 2x2

Badger-Greenbush-MR 16, Bagley 1

BAG 000 1 --1 0 4

BAD (10)40 2 --16 9 0

WP: Tessany Blazek, LP: Brooke

Highlights -- B: M. Hoie R, Katelyn Umpula RBI; BGMR: Blazek 1x2, 2R, 5 SO, McKenzie Dahl 1x1, 3R, Jordan Lee R, 2 RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 1x1, R, Kinsley Hanson 2x4, 2R, 6 RBI, Cassie Dahl R, Teagan Landsrud 1x1, 2R, RBI, HR, Quinn Vacura 2x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Kailey Hanson 2R

Badger-Greenbush-MR 16, Kindred 0

KIN 000 0 --0 1 6

BAD 961 X --16 11 0

WP: Hanson; LP: D. Ratin

Highlights -- KIN: Ratin 4 SO, M. Fuxa 1x2; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 2x3, 3R, 2 RBI, Jordan Lee 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, Kinsley Hanson 1x2, R, 2 RBI, Jaci Hanson 1x2, 2 RBI, Cassie Dahl R, Quinn Vacura 2x3, 2R, RBI, Kailey Hanson 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x3, 2R, Zairyn Wimpfheimer R, Sarah Pulk R

Friday’s results

Red River 23, West Fargo Horace 0

Fargo Davies 5, GF Central 4

West Fargo Sheyenne 10, Fargo South 0

West Fargo 7-13, Bismarck Legacy 6-2

Mahnomen-Waubun 11, Norman County East/UH 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Roseau 9-15, EGF Senior High 4-5

ROS 130 023 0 --9 3 2

EGF 000 202 0 --4 8 5

WP: Brooklyn Hulst; LP: Karlee Walsh

Highlights -- R: Kayla Moser 1x3, RBI; EGF: Walsh 3x3, RBI, Avynn Thorson 2x3, RBI

ROS 306 024 --15 8 1

EGF 200 030 --5 8 8

WP: Rebecca Wensloff; LP: Ellie Marcott

Highlights -- R: Olivia Simmons 1x2, 2 RBI, Kylie Bjerk 2x4, 2 RBI; EGF: Marcott 1x3, 2 RBI, Karlee Walsh 2x3, RBI

Sacred Heart 5, Crookston 4

CRO 000 112 0 --4 7 4

S-H 003 001 1 --5 7 3

WP: Jillian Pulkrabek; LP: Dani Kresl

Highlights -- CRO: Emily Bowman 2x3, R, RBI, Kambelle Freije 2x4, RBI, Madi Abrams 1x2, R, Rilynn Aubol 1x2, Kresl 5 SO; SH: Jillian Pulkrabek 3x4, R, 3 RBI, HR, 12 SO, Lilly Mueller 1x4, 2R, 2B, Alexis Lawrence 1x3, R, 3B, Teagen Johnson 1x3, RBI, 2B

Prep baseball

Saturday’s results

Fargo North 8, Red River 4

Wahpeton 12-5, Valley City 7-13

Hillsboro-Central Valley 11, Thief River Falls-Goodridge 5

Mandan at Fargo Davies, canceled

EGF Senior High 6, Red Lake County 5

EGF 010 300 11 --6 9 1

RLC 300 200 00 --5 13 1

WP: C. McDonald; LP: #20

Highlights -- EGF: N. Frize 1x4, RBI, D. Carpenter 1x4, R, T. Nowacki 2R, C. Schmiedeberg 2x4, R, C. Kofstad 1x4, R, RBI, J. Van Eps 1x4, R, 2 RBI, 7 SO, L. Anderson 1x2, RBI, H. Varnson 1x2, R, RBI; RLC: #24 1x5, R, #20 3x5, 2R, #9 4x5, 2R, 2 RBI, #6 2x4, 2 RBI, #2 1x4, RBI

Thompson 11, Hatton-Northwood 4

H-N 102 001 0 --4 4 2

THO 200 126 X --11 8 3

WP: B. Tyce; LP: D. Carpenter

Highlights -- HN: Carpenter 2R, 4 SO, M. Steinbrink R, H. Frederick 2x3, 2 RBI, H. Twete RBI; T: Tyce RBI, 4 SO, B. Gibson 1x4, R, B. Wolfgram 2x4, 2R, RBI, T. Schumacher 1x2, 3R, RBI, R. Berberich R, D. Overby 2x2, R, 2 RBI, S. O'Hearn R, RBI, J. Muhs 2x4, R, J. Gustafson R

Thompson 6, Central Cass 5

C-C 002 001 20 --5 3 2

THO 000 410 01 --6 7 3

WP: D. Odenbach; LP: J. Parker

Highlights -- CC: L. Braaten 1x2, 2R, S. Kobbervig 2x4, R, 2 RBI, M. Bosse R, E. Buhr R; T: Odenbach 10 SO, B. Gibson 1x4, 2 RBI, T. Schumacher 1x3, 2R, R. Berberich 2x4, R, W. Welke 1x3, R, RBI, D. Overby 1x4, R, RBI, Tyce R, S. O'Hearn 1x4, RBI, J. Muhs RBI

Langdon-E-M 10, Thompson 0

LEM 432 10 --10 11 0

THO 000 00 --0 2 3

WP: J. Romfo; LP: B. Gibson

Highlights -- LEM: J. Romfo 1x4, 2R, 4 SO, C. Tetrault 1x3, R, M. Romfo 2x2, 3R, RBI, T. Romfo 2x3, 2R, RBI, D. Hein 3x4, R, 5 RBI, G. Goodman R, P. Rime 1x2, RBI; T: T. Schumacher 1x2, S. O'Hearn 1x1

May-Port-CG 7, Northern Cass 6

N-C 100 122 0 --6 7 1

MAY O31 300 X --7 6 1

WP: Lucas Fugleberg; LP: Parker Anderson

Highlights -- NC: Matthew Metzger RBI, Jacob Oase 1x3, R, Keegan Neva 2x3, 3R, Trey Husar 3x4, R, 4 RBI, Gage Hanson R, Carter Wadeson 1x4, RBI; MPCG: Marshall Judisch 2x2, R, 2B, Jake Hutter 1x4, 2 RBI, Lucas Fugleberg 1x4, 2 RBI, 2B, Landon Koenig 1x4, 2 RBI, 6 SO, Walker McGillis R, Andrew Aarsvold R, Marshall Kloster 1x2, R, Bryce Juliuson R, Alex Aarsvold R

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s results

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4, Thief River Falls 2

Red Lake County 14, Crookston 4

CRO 001 030 --4 5 4

RLC 160 412 --14 13 5

WP: Pacey Struthers; LP: Jack Doda

Highlights -- RLC: Gunnar Halverson 2x2, R, Pacey Struthers 2x3, R, 2 RBI, 4 SO, Ashtin Fredrickson 2x3, 2R, RBI

Girls soccer

Saturday’s result

Fargo North 0, WF Sheyenne 0

Friday’s results

Red River 1, Fargo Shanley 1, tie

First half -- 1. FSH, Ella Frisk 6:00

Second half -- 2. RR, Annick Lawson-Body (Taylor Hodny) 55:00

Overtime -- No scoring.

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “The Deacons scored first and had good pressure which led to a penalty kick. Paytn Gierszewski came up with that save and many other quality saves to keep it close. The Riders battled hard and were finally rewarded with a long shot by Lawson-Body that eluded the Shanley keeper. Both teams played hard in the 1-1 tie. The team played with the mantra ‘Next Woman Up’ as circumstances dictated that players were forced into new roles and responsibilities.”

Fargo Davies 5, GF Central 0

First half -- 1. FD Quinn Skari 28:00; 2. FD, Madison Barnick 35:00

Second half -- 3. FD, Sophie Bjerke 48:00; 4. FD, Leighton Roberson 48:00; 5. FD, Barnick 58:00

Goalie saves -- FD: Kaia Davidson 6; GFC: Hannah Biby 11

Girls tennis

Saturday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Mandan 2

Minot 8, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

Friday’s results

Bismarck Century 3, Fargo Davies 2

Bismarck Legacy 5, West Fargo Sheyenne 4

Bismarck Century 5, Fargo North 0

Boys tennis

Friday’s result

Crookston at EGF Senior High, postponed to 5/11

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys golf

Fargo North Invitational

At Forest Hills Golf Course, Friday

Team totals

1. West Fargo Sheyenne 300; 2. Red River 324; 3. Roseau 325; 4. Fargo South 327; 5. (tie) Fargo Shanley and GF Central 328; 7. Fargo North 338; 8. West Fargo 339; 9. Detroit Lakes 342; 10. EGF Senior High 349; 11. Fargo Davies 350; 12. Moorhead 355; 13. West Fargo Horace 361; 14. Valley City 401; 15. Wahpeton 428

Red River individual placers

Ross Koerner 78, Kolby Koerner 79, Carson Skarperud 83, Grant Gardner 84, Saylor Kuenzel 86, Jack Miller 88

GF Central individual placers

Cole Wilber 78, Evan Panzer 83, Mack Blue 83, Ryder Rivard 84, Trevor Anderson 84, Gunner Spicer 85

Park Rapids Area Invitational

Friday’s results

Team totals

1. Bemidji 306; 2. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 319; 3. Hawley 322; 4. Pequot Lakes 325; 5. Thief River Falls 335; 6. Barnesville 344; 7. Park Rapids 346; 8. (tie) Perham and United North Central 348; 10. Pelican Rapids 353, 11. Pine River-Backus 356, 12. Crookston 357, 13. Cass Lake-Bena 360, 14. Nevis 363, 15. EGF Senior High 366, 16. Wadena-Deer Creek 383, 17. Frazee 404, 18. Rothsay 431

Top 10 individual placers

1. Nick Yavarow, BEM, 71; 2. Parker Brock, WHA, 72; 3. (tie) Jack Justesen, H, and Isaiah Aulie, PRB, 75; 5. (tie) Ayden Hauck, BAR, Weston Seitz, BEM, and Anthony Armstrong, PL, 76; 8. (tie) Maverick Reed, WHA, and Tollef Pirkeland, PL, 78; 10. (tie) Lake Elling, WHA, Eli Tuomala, BEM, and Carter Hillukka, UNC, 79

EGF Senior High individual placers

Keegan Stromme 89, Brady Pavlish 90, Billy Pederson 92, Lucas Wavra 95, Carter Abbey 96, Parker Nolte 100

College softball

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 3, Omaha

Minnesota 13, Michigan 10

Dakota State 10, Mayville State 6

Valley City State 12, Dickinson State 10

North Dakota 9, Western Illinois 4

WIU 000 004 0 --4 12 2

UND 202 005 X --9 13 0

WP: Makaela Carr; LP: Rodriguez

Highlights -- WIU: Alvarez 1x4, 2 RBI, Drager 3x4, R, Ketcherside 1x4, R, RBI, Foote 2x2, R, RBI, Boone 1x2, R; UND: Madi Moore 1x3, R, Katie Joten 3x4, 3R, 2 RBI, Cassie Castaneda 3x4, 3R, 3 RBI, Mariah Peters 1x3, 2 RBI, Isabella Haslett 1x4, RBI, Taya Hopfauf 1x3, R, Angie Dumlao 1x3, RBI, Brooklyn Morris R

1 / 10: Fighting Hawks runner Cassie Castaneda celebrates reaching home plate off a single by teammate Isabella Haslett, not pictured, during a matinee softball game against Western Illinois at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023. 2 / 10: The Fighting Hawks' Jackie Albrecht throws a pitch in the first inning of a matinee Summit League softball game versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023. 3 / 10: UND runner Katie Joten leads off second base during a home softball game versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023. 4 / 10: Fighting Hawks runner Cassie Castaneda (12) slides to beat the tag out at home plate by Western Illinois catcher Georgia Rea during a Summit League softball game at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023. 5 / 10: The Fighting Hawks' Cassie Castaneda (12) and Katie Joten (5) celebrate reaching home plate with teammate Isabella Haslett during a home Sumit League softball game against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023. 6 / 10: UND's Mariah Peters (4) drives the ball into the dirt while at-bat in the first inning of a home softball game versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023. 7 / 10: UND assistant softball coach Marina Marzolino celebrates Fighting Hawks runner Katie Joten (5) reaching home in the early innings of a home Summit League game against Western Illinois at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023. 8 / 10: The Fighting Hawks' Jackie Albrecht (3) throws a pitch in the first inning of a matinee Summit League softball game versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023. 9 / 10: UND batter Isabella Haslett smacks the ball in the early innings of a home Summit League softball game against Western Illinois at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023. 10 / 10: UND outfielder Madi Moore (19) is greeted by her Fighting Hawks teammates after being introduced prior to a home Summit League softball game versus Western Illinois at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

RELATED: Hawks pick up first sweep of the season with Summit tournament approaching

Friday’s results

Omaha 7-3, N.D. State 1-2

Minnesota 3-4, Michigan 0-0

North Dakota 8-8, Western Illinois 7-3

WIU 000 011 5 --7 10 1

UND 011 003 3 --8 14 1

WP: Camryn Lasota; LP: Rodriguez

Highlights -- WIU: Rea 2x4, R, 3 RBI, Rodriguez 1x3, R, RBI, HR, 6 SO, Ketcherside R, Drager RBI, Eagan 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Boone 1x2, R, Gracia 2x3, R, Hull 1x1, R; UND: Madi Moore 3x5, 3R, RBI, Katie Joten 2x4, R, 4 RBI, Cassie Castaneda 2x4, 2 RBI, Madison Pederson 2x2, R, Baylee Howley 2x4, R, RBI, Taya Hopfauf 1x4, R, Kaycee Hayes R

WIU 200 100 0 --3 6 3

UND 030 203 X --8 13 0

WP: Jackie Albrecht; LP: Price

Highlights -- WIU: Price 4 SO, Rea 2x3, R, Luna 1x3, R, 2 RBI, R, Foote 1x3, RBI; UND: Albrecht 9 SO, Moore 1x3, R, Joten 3x4, 2R, RBI, Castaneda 1x4, R, 2 RBI, Pederson 1x4, 2 RBI, Mariah Peters 1x4, 2R, Isabella Haslett 2x4, R, Howley 3x4, R, RBI, Hopfauf 1x3, RBI

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC championship tournament

In Rochester, Minn.

Friday’s results

Championship semifinals

Minnesota Duluth 4, Augustana 0

Loser-out games

St. Cloud State 7, Concordia-St. Paul 6

St. Cloud State 3, Augustana 2

Saturday’s results

Loser-out

Augustana 4, St. Cloud State 3

Championship

Minnesota Duluth 9, Augustana 0

NSIC All-Conference

First team

Augustana -- Kennedy Buckman, Andrea Cain, Torri Chute, Liz Dierks, Abby Lien, Lexi Lander and Delaney Young; Minnesota Duluth -- Lauren Dixon, Nicole Schmitt and Sidney Zavoral;

MSU Mankato -- McKayla Armbruster; MSU Moorhead -- Mackenzie Gallagher and Avery Steffen; Sioux Falls -- Kylie Madrid, Lexie Swift and Kait Van Der Zwaag; Winona State -- Abbie Hlas, Marissa Mullen and Libby Neveau

Second team

Augustana -- Hailey Houston; Concordia-St. Paul -- Annalise Scamehorn; Minnesota Duluth -- Kiana Bender and Kat Burkhardt; MSU Mankato -- Madi Newman, Sydney Nielsen, Kylie Sullivan and Ellie Tallman; Sioux Falls -- Kennedy Thomas; Southwest Minnesota State -- Abby Russell; St. Cloud State -- Jasmin Estrada, Trinity Junker, Raven Vanden Langenberg and Holly Weinberger; Upper Iowa -- Laila Pelds; Wayne State -- Kim Vidlak; Winona State -- Teaghen Amwoza, Carly Engelhardt, Savannah Serdynski and Abby Smith

Gold Glove team

Winona State -- Abby Smith, Logan Anderson, Teaghen Amwoza, Libby Neveau and Abbie Hlas; Sioux Falls -- Kait Van Der Zwaag; MSU Mankato -- Madi Newman; Augustana -- Liz Dierks; Concordia-St. Paul -- Alexus Houston

Individual awards

Player of the year -- Torri Chut, Augustana

Pitcher of the year -- Lauren Dixon, Minnesota Duluth

Freshman of the year -- Andrea Cain, Augustana

Newcomer of the year -- Lexi Lander, Augustana

Coach of the year -- Mike Armitage, MSU Moorhead

ADVERTISEMENT

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA All-Conference

First team

Mayville State -- Sami Reding; Valley City State -- Maddy Zander, Riley Perryman, Ashlynne Copinga and Sierra Crocker; Dickinson State -- Ari Martinez, Dallis Mitchell and Rhea Paiva; Bellevue -- Lauren Jurek, Savannah Gunn, Reese Floro, Liana McMurtry, Katie Cunningham and Ashley Young; Dakota State -- Michelle Evdos, Mackenzie Sims and Carrington Entringer; Viterbo -- Morgan James and Marissa Carter-Olson; Presentation -- Cassy Loa

Second team

Mayville State -- Sam Shumway; Valley City State -- Ashlyn Diemert, Joelle Lamontagne, Alyssa DePoorter, Marissa Hawkins and Andrea Rodriguez; Dickinson State -- Hailey Enriquez and Hannah McFarland; Dakota State -- Rosie Philop; Waldorf -- Brooke Hickey; Presentation -- Sarah Shevenell

Individual awards

Pitcher of the year -- Lauren Jurek, Bellevue

Player of the year -- Reese Floro, Bellevue

Newcomer of the year -- Maddy Zander, Valley City State

Coach of the year -- Erin Skinner, Presentation

College baseball

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 18, Northern Colorado 3

Minnesota 4, Michigan 2

Minnesota Crookston 11, Southwest Minnesota State 6

Minot State 9, Bemidji State 8

UMary 13, Minnesota Duluth 7

Wayne State at St. Cloud State, canceled

Mayville State 17, Presentation 4

Valley City State 11, Viterbo 1

Friday’s result

N.D. State 7, Northern Colorado 5

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA championship tournament

Friday’s first round

Bellevue 18, Presentation 8

Dickinson State 8, Mayville State 7

Dakota State 11, Valley City State 4

Waldorf 4, Viterbo 1

Saturday’s results

Loser-out first round

Mayville State 17, Presentation 4

Valley City State 11, Viterbo 1

Championship quarterfinals

Bellevue 7, Dickinson State 3

Dakota State 13, Waldorf 7

Sunday’s games

Loser-out

Valley City State vs. Dickinson State, 9 a.m.; Mayville State vs. Waldorf, noon

Valley City State/Dickinson State winner vs. Mayville State/Waldorf winner, 7 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Bellevue vs. Dakota State, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Championship, 10 a.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow at noon)