Sports

Saturday's local scoreboard for May 27

Featuring N.D. Class A and B prep state track and field meet results, N.D. East Region prep softball and baseball scores, area auto racing results, and much more!

Local Scoreboard
Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
Today at 12:34 AM

Prep track and field

N.D. Class B boys
Saturday’s final results
Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored
1. Kindred 124; 2. Bowman County 101; 3. Hillsboro/Central Valley 86; 4. Carrington 36; 5. Shiloh Christian 35; 6. Dickinson Trinity 32; 7. Lisbon 29; 8. Hazen 23; 9. North Star 22; 10. May-Port-CG 17
Boys individual top 8
300 hurdles: 1. Trey Heinrich, Kindred, 39.97; 2. Logan Weninger, Carrington, 40.39; 3. Tyler Syverstson, Garrison, 40.45; 4. Jack Koppelsloen, Beulah, 40.75; 5. Kason Buchholz, Hillsboro/CV, 41.21; 6. Tallen Thorson, Harvey/Wells County, 41.53; 7. Boeden Greenley, Lisbon, 43.08; 8. Isaac Johnson, Northern Cass, 44.37
100: 1. Avery Harms, Shiloh Christian, 11.20; 2. Xander Rath, Kindred, 11.28; 3. John Kaldor, Hillsboro/CV, 11.29; 4. Tyson Enget, Powers Lake, 11.32; 5. Izaak Kudrna, Dickinson Trinity, 11.35; 6. Connor Knatterud, New Rockford, 11.37; 7. Eric Martin, Velva-Drake/Anamoose, 11.37; 8. Masen Allmaras, Kindred, 11.63
4x200 relay: 1. Hillsboro/Central Valley (Micah Longthorne, Henry Nelson, Kason Buchholz, John Kaldor) 1:30.32; 2. Fargo Oak Grove (Cole Ohnstad, Rylee Bakkegard, Spencer Schumacher, Kai Zabel) 1:30.73; 3. Hazen (Bradyn Braithwaite, Mark Lora, Wyatt Grueneich, Jaran Reinhardt) 1:31.43; 4. Dickinson Trinity (Gage Glaser, Izaak Kudrna, Luke Shobe, Jake Shobe)1:31.85; 5. Rugby (Kristian Fritz, Cole Fahnestock, Logan Gronvold, William Lundberg) 1:31.90; 6. Kindred (Jorgen Swenson, Masen Allmaras, Charlie Biewer, Xander Rath) 1:32.28; 7. New Rockford-Sheyenne (Porter Granger, Trevor Waldo, Easton Benz, Connor Knatterud) 1:33.10; 8. Northern Cass (Reed Volden, Isaac Johnson, Andrew Schenck, Matthew Hoppe) 1:33.20
400: 1. Logan Weninger, Carrington, 49.71; 2. Henry Nelson, Hillsboro/CV, 49.74; 3. Jaran Reinhardt, Hazen, 50.83; 4. Luke Shobe, Dickinson Trinity, 51.37; 5. Andrew Eichhorst, Central McLean, 51.38; 6. Jack Koppelsloen, Beulah, 51.98; 7. Cole Fahnestock, Rugby, 52.35; 8. Isaac Johnson, Northern Cass, 52.42
110 hurdles: 1. Trey Heinrich, Kindred, 14.55; 2. Tallen Thorson, Harvey/Wells County, 15.22; 3. Colton Tapson, Lisbon, 15.65; 4. Kason Buchholz, Hillsboro/CV, 15.68; 5. Tyler Syverstson, Garrison, 15.81; 6. Logan Gronvold, Rugby, 15.87; 7. John Marshall, Southern McLean, 16.08; 8. Gunner Thielges, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 16.18
200: 1. Avery Harms, Shiloh Christian, 22.72; 2. Tyson Enget, Powers Lake, 22.80; 3. Logan Weninger, Carrington, 22.89; 4. Xander Rath, Kindred, 22.94; 5. Henry Nelson, Hillsboro/CV, 22.96; 6. Kai Zabel, Fargo Oak Grove, 23.07; 7. Izaak Kudrna, Dickinson Trinity, 23.16
800: 1. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County, 1:57.84; 2. Christian Brist, Hillsboro/CV, 2:00.13; 3. Keaton Olson, Kindred, 2:00.20; 4. Jonah Njos, Bowman County, 2:00.39; 5. Austin Wanner, Bowman County, 2:00.72; 6. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County, 2:00.91; 7. Gavin Lambourn, Bowman County, 2:02.21; 8. Jack Koppelsloen, Beulah, 2:02.22
4x100 relay: 1 Kindred ( Charlie Biewer, Xander Rath, Cam Schwartzwalter, Masen Allmaras) 43.65; 2. Shiloh Christian (Kyler Klein, Avery Harms, Gabe Schager, Darrick Even) 44.41; 3. Hazen (Kaison Kaylor, Jaran Reinhardt, Mark Lora, Bradyn Braithwaite) 44.57; 4. New Rockford-Sheyenne (Porter Granger, Trevor Waldo, Easton Benz, Connor Knatterud) 44.62; 5. Bowman County (Nathan Dix, Bishop Duffield, Bohden Duffield, Roman Fossum) 44.73; 6. Fargo Oak Grove (Jack Bier, Cole Ohnstad, Spencer Schumacher, Rylee Bakkegard) 44.86; 7. Hillsboro/Central Valley (Kason Buchholz, Peter Dryburgh, Riley Olsen, John Kaldor) 44.96; 8. Powers Lake-Burke Central (Tyson Enget, Jaden Bullinger, Michael Crowder, Joston Grubb) 45.09
4x400 relay: 1. Hillsboro/Central Valley (Micah Longthorne, Rylan Buchholz, Christian Brist, Henry Nelson) 3:28.51; 2. Bowman County (Nathan Dix, Bishop Duffield, Bohden Duffield, Taylor Wanner) 3:30.51; 3. Lisbon (Boeden Greeley, Mike Nelson, Levi Sveum, Lincoln Adair) 3:31.17; 4. Carrington (Jaxon Schaefer, McKade Zink, Ryder Bickett, Logan Weninger) 3:32.32; 5. Central McLean (Cade Kjelstrup, Gavin Haraseth, Morgan Maxwell, Andrew Eichhorst) 3:32.48; 6. Stanley (DJ Johnson, Cal Sorenson, Ethyn Jessen, Gabriel Cartwright) 3:36.49; 7. Shiloh Christian (Joey Desir, Kaden Fuller, Carter Seifert, Kyler Klein) 3:36.78; 8. Fargo Oak Grove (Cole Ohnstad, Will Ness, Kai Zabel, Rylee Bakkegard) 3:37.41
Triple jump: 1. Jaylin Fulin-Ross, Des Lacs-Burlington, 43-7; 2. Nick Hansen, Sargent County, 43-2.75; 3. Trey Husar, Northern Cass, 43-2.25; 4. Connor Kerzmann, Garrison, 43-1.5; 5. Xyler Carlson, May-Port-CG, 42-7; 6. Presley Peraza, Kindred, 42-6; 7. Will Mickelson, Glen-Ullin/Hebron, 42-2.75; 8. Kaison Kaylor, Hazen, 41-9
Javelin: 1. Levi Reis, Ellendale, 182-7; 2. Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro/CV, 173-2; 3. Brody Schneibel, Rugby, 171-4; 4. Gus Bohmbach, Killdeer, 164-6; 5. Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 160-0; 6. Kayl Sieg, Harvey/Wells County, 158-6; 7. Jack Hynek, Stanley, 158-5; 8. Jayden Bailey, Heart River, 156-11
Senior athletes of the year -- Austin Wanner, Bowman County, and Jack Packer, Kindred
Coach of the year -- Jon Jahner, Bowman County
Friday’s final results
Team scores (top 5): 8 events scored
1. Kindred 68; 2. Bowman County 65; 3. North Star 22; 4. Hillsboro/Central Valley 21; 5. Dickinson Trinity 15
Boys individual top 8
1,600: 1. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County, 4:20.56; 2. Keaton Olson, Kindred, 4:22.22; 3. Austin Wanner, Bowman County, 4:22.83; 4. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County, 4:28.62; 5. Jonah Njos, Bowman County, 4:31.84; 6. Lander Lahtinen, New Town, 4:33.86; 7. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh Christian 4:34.82; 8. Cole Campbell, Kindred, 4:35.90
4x800: 1. Bowman County (Gavin Lambourn, Austin Wanner, Caleb Sarsland, Taylor Wanner) 8:01.90; 2. Lisbon (Boeden Greenley, Mike Nelson, Levi Sveum, Lincoln Adair) 8:22.23; 3. Kindred (Cole Campbell, Lucas Dahl, Elija Deck, Keaton Olson) 8:30.38; 4. Dickinson Trinity (Jace Cofer, Max Lefor, Joel Thorson, Eli Hansen) 8:31.77; 5. New Town (Lander Lahtinen, Colt Spotted Bear, Lukas Spotted Bear, Jose Villa) 8:32.87; 6. Shiloh Christian (Caden Englund, Mason Seifert, Joey Desir, Kaden Fuller) 8:35.49; 7. Grafton (Omarion Brown, David Perez, Hayden Perez, Jack Kern) 8:40.56; 8. Hettinger County (Justin Kathrein, Tallen Binstock, Brock Ehlis, Matt Huether) 8:43.11
Long jump: Micah Longthorne, Hillsboro/CV, 21-10.25; 2. Hunter Hagler, North Star, 21-6; 3. Jayden Bittner, Lisbon, 21-5.5; 4. Jace Narum, Central Cass, 21-5.25; 5. Bohden Duffield, Bowman County, 21-5.25; 6. Nick Hansen, Sargent County, 21-0; 7. Bishop Duffield, Bowman County, 20-11; 8. Jaylin Fulin-Ross, Des Lacs/Burlington, 20-11.
Shot put: 1. Jack Packer, Kindred, 60-1; 2. Riley Sunram, Kindred, 54-1; 3. Blake Houska, Kindred, 53-6; 4. Kayedenn Rivinius, Grant County, 53-6; 5. Levi Kautsman, Griggs-Midkota, 51-0; 6. Hunter Rasmussen, Bowman County, 49-10.5; 7. Peter Dryburgh, Hillsboro/CV, 49-9.5; 8. Easton Baesler, Hillsboro/CV, 49-2
Pole vault: 1. Gage Glaser, Dickinson Trinity, 13-3; 2. Noah Mehus, May-Port-CG, 13-0; 3. Gus Bohmbach, Killdeer, 12-9; 4. Oliver Marquardt, May-Port-CG, 12-6; 5. Kael Kovar, Carrington, 12-3; 6. Trace Hoggarth, Carrington, 12-3; T7. Bryceton Deplazes, Rugby, Mike Nelson, Lisbon, and Colter Thorsell, Larimore, 12-0

N.D. Class B girls
Saturday’s final results
Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored
T1. Central McLean and Central Cass 46; 3. New Rockford-Sheyenne 44; T4. Bowman County and Carrington 38; 6. Des Lacs-Burlington 36; 7. Fargo Oak Grove 35; 8. Hatton-Northwood 32; 9. Lisbon 31; 10. Rugby 30
Girls individual top 8
300 hurdles: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 41.48; 2. Elsa Ingebrigtson, Kindred, 45.37; 3. Elizabeth Fedje, Drayton, 45.45; 4. Adyson Gerbig, Bowman County, 46.25; 5.Karli Klein, Garrison, 46.51; 6. Brynley Differding, Lisbon, 46.70; 7. Jenna Koppelsloen, Beulah, 47.22; 8. Emma Muggli, Oakes, 47.27
100: 1. Elise Wisnewski, Central Cass, 12.05; 2. Anya Olson, Velva-Drake/Anamoose, 12.34; 3. Ella Olson, Fargo Oak Grove, 12.35; 4. Alexis Tompkins, Grafton, 12.62; 5. Jocelyn Aasen, Northern Cass, 12.69; 6. Decontee Smith, Central Cass, 12.71; 7. Camryn Adams, Hatton-Northwood, 12.72; 8. Grace Lemar, Central Cass, 12.72
4x200 relay: 1. Bowman County (Adyson Gerbig, Sophia Headley, Landyn Gerbig, Quin Andrews) 1:45.02; 2. Central Cass (Mayzee Jacobson, Grace Lemar, Olivia Siverson, Decontee Smith) 1:45.83; 3. Beulah (Jenna Koppelsloen, Aisha Zaffino, Taryn Askim, Paige Hetzler) 1:46.05; 4. Lisbon (Brynley Differding, Brea Sweet, Kendra Differding, Kodi Lautt) 1:46.19; 5. Shiloh Christian (Dedra Wood, Brooklyn Fuller, Emma Duffy, Aliya Schock) 1:46.58; 6. Dickinson Trinity (Serenity Pavlicek, Kate Glaser, Anna Clifton, Helena Pavek) 1:48.20; 7. Fargo Oak Grove (Aspyn Kjos, Taylor Christenson, Ellie Machayya, Aubrey Lindteigen) 1:48.70; 8. Kindred (Ali Henke, Lexi Ogren, Peyton Gette, Elsa Ingebrigtson) 1:48.85
400: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 56.56; 2. Brea Sweet, Lisbon, 58.29; 3. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington, 1:00.08; 4. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby, 1:00.44; 5. Kinsey Pedersen, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 1:00.45; 6. Morgan Snyder, Central McLean, 1:00.60; 7. Aliya Schock, Shiloh Christian, 1:00.72; 8. Elizabeth Fedje, Drayton, 1:00.84
100 hurdles: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 14.36; 2. Elsa Ingebrigtson, Kindred, 15.65; 3. Emma Muggli, Oakes, 15.70; 4. Jenna Koppelsloen, Beulah, 15.92; 5. Karli Klein, Garrison, 16.08; 6. Maggie Hauk, Trenton, 16.20; 7. Zoey Heid, Grant County, 16.24; 8. Kate Bradner, May-Port-CG, 16.30
200: 1. Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford, 23.94; 2. Elise Wisnewski, Central Cass, 24.26; 3. Ella Olson, Fargo Oak Grove, 25.30; 4. Adyson Gerbig, Bowman County, 25.56; 5. Anya Olson, Velva-Drake/Anamoose, 25.61; 6. Alexis Tompkins, Grafton, 25.81; 7. Aliya Schock, Shiloh Christian, 26.21; 8. Paige Hetzler, Beulah, 26.47
800: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington, 2:17.67; 2. Jordyn Thorson, Southern McLean, 2:19.11; 3. Madison Johnson, Carrington, 2:21.24; 4. Addie Miller, Killdeer, 2:22.14; 5. Jaci Fischer, Bowman County, 2:23.56; 6. Morgan Snyder, Central McLean, 2:24.00; 7. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian, 2:24.24; 8. Brooklyn Hanson, Fargo Oak Grove, 2:24.26
4x100 relay: 1. Central Cass (Mayzee Jacobson, Decontee Smith, Grace Lemar, Elise Wisnewski) 48.86; 2. Beulah (Taryn Askim, Jenna Koppelsloen, Aisha Zaffino, Paige Hetzler) 49.92; 3. Fargo Oak Grove (Aspyn Kjos, Aubrey Lindteigen, Ellie Machayya, Taylor Christenson) 50.11; 4. May-Port-CG (Brooklyn Groth, Kate Bradner, Carissa Mueller, Nora Braaten) 51.01; 5. Northern Cass (MaKayla Allmaras, Kayla Tretter, Cady Evenson, Jocelyn Aasen) 51.22; 6. Bottineau (Logyn Simpson, Sophia Abdurrahman, Kylie Simpson, Morgan Schweitzer) 51.29; 7. Lisbon (Mona Kuylee, Kodi Lautt, Kendra Differding, Brynley Differding) 51.51; 8. Kindred (Ivy Trenbeath, Ali Henke, Lexi Ogren, Peyton Gette) 52.06
4x400 relay: 1. Central McLean (Anna Skachenko, Leah Jacobson, Natalie Whitcomb, Morgan Snyder) 4:02.84; 2. Lisbon (Kendra Differding, Brea Sweet, Brynley Differding, Kodi Lautt) 4:03.07; 3. Bowman County (Adyson Gerbig, Landyn Gerbig, Sophia Headley, Jaci Fischer) 4:08.61; 4. Carrington (Mercedes Lura, Isabel Wendel, Edyn Hoornaert, Madison Johnson) 4:10.00; 5. Kindred (Ali Henke, Lexi Ogren, Elsa Ingebrigtson, Peyton Gette) 4:12.36; 6. Edgeley/Kulm (Jaelyn Bertsch, Norah Entzi, Mataeya Mathern, Betsy Huber) 4:14.23; 7. Bottineau (Hallie Nero, Kylie Simpson, Erin Guariglia, Morgan Schweitzer) 4:14.63; 8. May-Port-CG (Brooklyn Groth, Kaiza Carlson, Kayla Knudsvig, Kate Bradner) 4:15.21
Triple jump: 1. Kennedy Harter, Kidder County, 37-2; 2. Kylie Simpson, Bottineau, 35-10.5; 3. Adlyn Eng, Central McLean, 35-0.25; 4. Anna Nasset, Hettinger County, 34-6.5; 5. Emma Muggli, Oakes, 34-6.5; 6. Cora Badding, Langdon, 34-4.75; 7. Ashley Martodam, Rugby, 34-3.25; 8. Ella Fossen, Benson County, 34-0.5
Javelin: 1. Daisy Sparrow, Central McLean, 124-0; 2. Genevieve Gruba, Enderlin, 123-5; 3. Ainsley McLain, Grafton, 118-6; 4. Meredith, Romfo, Langdon, 115-10; 5. Ava Peterson, New Rockford, 110-6; 6. Hannah Thiel, New Salem-Almont 110-6; 7. Anna Schatz, Grant County, 110-2; 8. Alana Anderson, Sargent County, 109-11
Senior athlete of the year -- Kennedy Harter, Kidder County
Coach of the year -- Elliot Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne
Friday’s final results
Team scores (top 5): 8 events scored
1. Hatton-Northwood 30; 2. Carrington 27; 3. Rugby 23; 4. Des Lacs-Burlington 20; 5. Shiloh Christian 15
Girls individual top 8
1,600: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs/Burlington, 5:18.72; 2. Jordyn Thorson, Southern McLean, 5:19.71; 3. Madison Johnson, Carrington, 5:20.07; 4. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian, 5:22.75; 5. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells, 5:25.05; 6. Hannah Senechal, Rugby, 5:25.34; 7. Addie Miller, Killdeer, 5:26.15; 8. Jaci Fischer, Bowman County, 5:28.22
4x800: 1. Rugby (Amelia Shepard, Brooklyn Bartsch, Mikaylee Livedalen, Hannah Senechal) 9:53.28; 2. Carrington (Mercedes Lura, Kenadie Pazdernik, Edyn Hoornaert, Madison Johnson) 9:53.34; 3. Central McLean (Sadie O’Shea, Adlyn Eng, Natalie Whitcomb, Morgan Snyder) 9:58.32; 4. Hettinger County (Sophie Olsonawski, Jazlyn Ottmar, Carly Wolf, Ruby Nasset) 9:59.66; 5. Bowman County (Landyn Gerbig, Kenley Bowman, Julie Sarsland, Jaci Fischer) 10:01.77; 6. Killdeer (Abby Hardersen, Taylee Andersen, Mickellyn Walker, Addie Miller) 10:06.90; 7. Lisbon (Ryatt Wertman, Kodi Lautt, Jaelyn Baumgartner, Mara Kempel) 10:18.40; 8. Kindred (Lexi Ogren, Allyson Goodmanson, Taryn Roesler, Peyton Gette) 10:20.56
Pole vault: 1. Anna Clifton, Dickinson Trinity, 10-3; 2. Brynley Coleman, Hatton-Northwood, 10-3; 3. Danielle Dobitz, Killdeer, 10-0; 4. Mercedes Lura, Carrington, 9-9; T5. Laisha Martens, Beulah, Julie Sarsland, Bowman County, and Haley Wolsky, Carrington, 9-0; 8. Josey Andersen, Killdeer, 9-0
Long jump: 1. Ella Olson, Fargo Oak Grove, 17-7; 2. Adlyn Eng, Central McLean, 17-5.75; 3. Elise Wisnewski, Central Cass, 17-5; 4. Jaelyn Bertsch, Edgeley/Kulm, 17-3; 5. Ellie Machayya, Fargo Oak Grove, 17-2.75; 6. Rylee Satrom, May-Port-CG, 17-1; 7. Karsyn Allard, Bottineau, 16-10; 8. Kennedy Harter, Kidder County, 16-8.75
Shot put: 1. Riley Bonebrake, Rugby, 38-7; 2. Laikyn Roney, Oakes, 38-3; 3. Asia Becherl, Griggs-Midkota, 37-4; 4. Eastyn Gebhardt, Richardton-Taylor, 36-9; 5. Trista Bilden, Hatton-Northwood, 36-8.5; 6. Paige Bishop, Hillsboro/CV, 36-3; 7. Elizabeth Pinke, Hatton-Northwood, 36-1; 8. Makenna Brunmeier, Hazen, 35-10

N.D. Class A boys
Saturday’s final results
Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored
1. Bismarck Century 121.5; 2. Bismarck Legacy 109; 3. Bismarck 95; 4. Fargo South 58; 5. Fargo Davies 51; 6. Williston 50; 7. Minot 47.5; 8. Grand Forks Red River 47; 9. Grand Forks Central 32; 10. West Fargo Sheyenne 24
Boys individual top 8
300 hurdles: 1. Jeran McNichols, Bismarck, 38.87; 2. Rivers Martin, Century, 38.90; 3. Soren Kaster, WF Sheyenne, 39.26; 4. Ethan Dennis, Watford City, 39.88; 5. Dominick Giggee, Mandan, 39.94; 6. Lukas Heydt, Red River, 40.18; 7. Drew Henriksen, Bismarck 40.32; 8. Aiden Sagaser, Legacy, 40.73
100: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Legacy, 10.66; 2. Talen Farland, Legacy, 10.72; 3. Reece Snow, Legacy, 10.75; 4. Jeran McNichols, Bismarck, 10.76; 5. Nathan Mathern, Legacy, 10.84; 6. Hudson Schroeder, Bismarck, 10.92; 7. Caleb Severson, Red River, 10.93; 8. Tyson Ruzicka, Minot, 11.01
4x200 relay: 1. Fargo South (Aiden Bourke, Justin Zulu, A’Johntez Moore, Austin Zulu) 1:26.75; 2. Legacy (Reece Snow, Zayden Horne, Evan Hoffer, Nathan Mathern) 1:27.43; 3. St. Mary’s (Cameron Nasland, Colby Fleck, Isaac Duppong, Ethan Brintnell) 1:29.55; 4. Century (Peyton Arndt, Jaxon Birst, Michael Twardowski, Rivers Martin) 1:29.67; 5. Dickinson (Christian Bowden, Kaiden Richter, Blake Weller, Braden Meschke) 1:30.03; 6. Fargo Davies (Joshua Beil, Grant Tschosik, Golden Deebom, Eric Benson) 1:30.21; 7. Minot (Tyson Ruzicka, Michael George, Grayson Schaeffer, Zach Brown) 1:30.59; 8. GF Red River (Mikey Mallory, Jaden Chine, Brody Andrade, Amir Dorudian) 1:30.87
400: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Legacy, 48.55; 2. Justin Zulu, Fargo South, 49.08; 3. Austin Zulu, Fargo South, 49.45; 4. Talen Farland, Legacy, 49.82; 5. Josh Berger, Century, 49.97; 6. Tristan Quibell, Fargo South, 50.54; 7. Cayden Kraft, Legacy, 50.59; 8. Ethan Brintnell, St. Mary’s, 50.84
110 hurdles: 1. Brooks Turner, Century, 13.69; 2. Ryan Brynjolfson, Century, 14.44; 3. Trey Knoke, Fargo North, 14.76; 4. Dominick Giggee, Mandan, 14.99; 5. Lukas Heydt, Red River, 15.00; 6. Noah Bares, Century, 15.10; 7. Anthony Brown, Minot, 15.33; 8. Nicholas Pegors, Legacy, 15.39
200: 1. Dylan McGlothlin, Legacy, 21.26; 2. Talen Farland, Legacy, 21.41; 3. Justin Zulu, Fargo South, 21.63; 4. Austin Zulu, Fargo South, 21.73; 5. Reece Snow, Legacy, 21.80; 6. Nathan Mathern, Legacy, 21.83; 7. Brooks Turner, Century, 21.84; 8. Colby Fleck, St. Mary’s, 22.03
800: 1. Ethan Moe, Williston, 1:51.98; 2. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central, 1:52.08; 3. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 1:55.26; 4. Drew Rempher, Davies, 1:56.39; 5. Chase Knoll, Legacy, 1:56.65; 6. Dawson Balzer, Bismarck, 1:56.77; 7. Josh Berger, Century, 1:57.05; 8. Ivan Askim, Williston, 1:57.20
4x100 relay: 1. Legacy (Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Evan Hoffer, Nathan Mathern) 41.79; 2. Bismarck (Deegan Staudinger, Jeran McNichols, Chaz Ohlsen, Hudson Schroeder) 42.29; 3. WF Sheyenne (Abel Gartei, Kye Schlichting, Ethan Raan, Ty Schlichting) 42.43; 4. Davies (Isaac Schumacher, Nick Hasbargen, Thomas Schreiner, Jackson Greff) 42.70; 5. Century (Jordan Kellogg, Ryan Brynjolfson, Peyton Arndt, Rivers Martin) 43.23; 6. Fargo South (Aiden Bourke, A’Johntez Moore, George Hanesbard, James Gaden) 43.35; 7. Minot (Anthony Brown, Michael George, Camden Backman, Tyson Ruzicka) 43-36; 8. Fargo North (Sam Adams-Vandal, Peder Haugo, Clay Koenig, Aden Nojang) 43.61
4x400 relay: 1. Fargo South (Justin Zulu, Tristan Quibell, Aiden Bourke, Austin Zulu) 3:21.53; 2. Century (Jaxon Birst, Michael Twardoski, Cyan Sorenson, Josh Berger) 3:25.86; 3. Bismarck (Jeran McNichols, Dawson Balzer, Preston Lemar, Drew Henriksen) 3:26.32; 4. Red River (Grant Hoffarth, Caleb Severson, Brody Andrade, Lukas Heydt) 3:26.64; 5. Mandan (Trinity Anderson, Karsten Hegney, Nolan Johnson, Timol Walters) 3:26.77; 6. Davies (Jaray Touray, Golden Deebom, Drew Rempher, Joshua Beil) 3:26.82; 7. WF Sheyenne (Paul Plueddeman, Soren Kaster, Dylan Beyl, Deandrey Ansah) 3:28.29; 8. Williston (JD Williams, Ethan Moe, Malaki Sik, Fynn Krenz) 3:28.56
Pole vault: 1. Bennett Carlson, Dickinson, 14-0; 2. Adam Nychyporuk, Legacy, 13-9; 3. Drew Mitzel, Bismarck, 13-6; T4. Keaton Reinke, Minot, and Lucas Meyer, Century, 13-6; 6. Holden Will, Legacy, 13-3; 7. Jack Kouba, Red River, 13-0; 8. Andrew Withuski, Wahpeton, 13-0
Triple jump: 1. John Williams III, Minot, 46-5; 2. Anthony Brown, Minot, 46-1.5; 3. Grayson Schaeffer, Minot, 45-11.5; 4. A’Johntez Moore, Fargo South, 45-6; 5. Isaiah Gaye, Red River, 44-7; 6. Golden Deebom, Davies, 44-2.5; 7. Jaden Middleton, Fargo South, 43-10.5; 8. Aaron Cutshall, Watford City, 43-10.25
Senior athlete of the year -- Dylan McGlothlin, Bismarck Legacy
Coach of the year -- Jeff Bakke, Red River
Friday’s final results
Team scores (top 5): 8 events scored
1. Bismarck Century 63; 2. Bismarck 46; 3. Williston 38; 4. Fargo Davies 32; 5. Grand Forks Red River 26
Boys individual top 8
1,600: 1. Ethan Moe, Williston, 4:10.08; 2. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central, 4:14.41; 3. Brady Goss, Devils Lake, 4:18.53; 4. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 4:18.98; 5. Ivan Askim, Williston, 4:19.23; 6. Owen Sondag, Fargo North, 4:21.66; 7. Drew Rempher, Fargo Davies, 4:22.89; 8. Jonah Dafoe, Grand Forks Red River, 4:24.16
4x800 relay: 1. Bismarck (Parker Hintz, Dawson Balzer, Tyler Wahl, Austin Wick) 7:54.38; 2. Williston (Hunter Hart, Fynn Krenz, Ivan Askim, Ethan Moe) 8:02.63; 3. Bismarck Century (Josh Berger, Cyan Sorenson, Breydyn Schlabsz, Gavyn Graham) 8:09.26; 4. Fargo Davies (Jaray Touray, Adam Brachman, Nate Anderson, Drew Rempher) 8:11.58; 5. Minot (Carson, Wistisen, Josh Hegstad, Cooper Fjeld, Benjamin Harris) 8:11.72; 6. Bismarck Legacy (Cayden Kraft, Dalton Fleckenstein, Ivar Martell, Chase Knoll) 8:13.10; 7. Red River (Grant Hoffarth, Micah Larsen-Schmidt, Elijah Dafoe, Jonah Dafoe) 8:17.12; 8. Fargo North (Owen Sondag, Elijah Pederson, James Lien, Braxton Middaugh) 8:19.69
Discus: 1. Ethan Manock, Wahpeton, 153-9; 2. Jacob Burckhard, Century, 151-7; 3. Logan Arason, Red River, 151-0; 4. Jake Hettinger, Bismarck, 151-0; 5. Jack Shaffer, Bismarck, 149-7; 6. Joel Edland, Century, 143-78; 7. Jaxon Walz, Century, 143-2; 8. Quinn Nelson, Red River, 143-1
High jump: 1. Brooks Turner, Century, 6-6; 2. Logan Conklin, Minot, 6-4; 3. Aiden Jacobson, Valley City, 6-2; 4. Kasen Baer, WF Sheyenne, 6-2; 5. Ryan Brynjolfson, Century, 6-2; 6. Hudson Sheldon, Mandan, 6-2; T7. Joel Nelson, Devils Lake, and Trey Knoke, Fargo North, 6-0.
Javelin: 1. Logan Arason, Red River, 191-10; 2. Eli Hayes, Fargo Davies, 182-4; 3. Quinn Nelson, Red River, 177-3; 4. Ethan Manock, Wahpeton, 171-8; 5. Gunner Majerus, Fargo Davies, 171-1; 6. Isaiah Schuldheisz, Valley City, 170-1; 7. Preston Lemar, Bismarck, 169-1; 8. Ethan Thomas, GF Central, 169-0

N.D. Class A girls
Saturday’s final results
Final team scores (top 10): 19 events scored
1. Fargo Davies 120.50; 2. Grand Forks Red River 64.25; 3. Bismarck 63; 4. West Fargo 63; 5. Century 55; 6. Minot 48; 7. Legacy 39.50; 8. Watford City 39; 9. West Fargo Sheyenne 36; 10. St. Mary’s 34
Girls individual top 8
300 hurdles: 1. Kate Laqua, Davies, 44.18; 2. Bernadette Belzer, Jamestown, 45.93; 3. Julia Skari, Jamestown, 46.01; 4. Jane Donat, Davies, 46.26; 5. Aspen Eslinger, Legacy, 46.32; 6. Sophie Brakke, Red River, 46.38; 7. Brenna Curl, St. Mary’s, 46.58; 8. Yolanda Nabwe, Jamestown, 46.78
100: 1. Cece Deebom, Davies, 12.07; 2. Michelle Gee, West Fargo, 12.16; 3. Paige Renschler, Fargo Shanley, 12.33; 4. Faith Brown, Minot, 12.34; 5. Kia Ray, WF Sheyenne, 12.45; 6. Karina Olson, Valley City, 12.47; 7. Jazmin Barry, Dickinson, 12.58; 8. Rachel Nwankwo, Minot, 12.66
4x200 relay: 1. Century (Ashlyn Buchholz, Hannah Herbel, Elydia Symens, Eden Fridley) 1:42.92; 2. Minot (Faith Brown, Eve Knutson, Maicee Burke, Emily Mattern) 1:43.13; 3. Davies (Sanie Gayflor, Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Alimath Salou) 1:43.43; 4. Legacy (Cambree Volk, Adison Sagaser, Jemimah Guenther, Alyssa Eckroth) 1:44.83; 5. Shanley (Odura Isaac, Clara Robin, Mesiku Hakim, Paige Renschler) 1:46.36; 6. West Fargo Horace (Olivia Schock, Evangeline Sappington, Sydney Bailey, Isabella Nygaard) 1:47.37; 7. WF Sheyenne (Kia Ray, Naomi Nhial, Mika Wadeson, Avary Fitzpatrick) 1:47.58; 8. Bismarck (Cambrie Fischer, Jilian Quale, Ajaye Gill, Aubrey Kleser) 1:47.96
400: 1. Jocelyn Schiller, Red River, 57.99; 2. Michelle Gee, West Fargo, 58.40; 3. Kate Laqua, Davies, 58.76; 4. Fallon Sampsel, Watford City, 59.32; 5. Emily Mattern, Minot, 59.41; 6. Jaida Fobb, Wahpeton, 1:00.13; 7. Mesiku Hakim, Shanley, 1:00.48; 8. Evangeline Sappington, West Fargo Horace, 1:00.86
100 hurdles: 1. Cece Deebom, Davies, 14.55; 2. Yolanda Nabwe, Jamestown, 14.66; 3. Samantha Gustafson, West Fargo, 15.00; 4. Elyse Gulsvig, Davies, 15.28; 5. Anna Lyles, Mandan, 15.51; 6. Sophie Brakke, Red River, 15.55; 7. Julia Skari, Jamestown, 15.65; 8. Axumite Wren James, Fargo South, 15.76
200: 1. Cece Deebom, Davies, 24.54; 2. Michelle Gee, West Fargo, 25.06; 3. Faith Brown, Minot, 25.19; 4. Paige Renschler, Shanley, 25.48; 5. Kate Laqua, Davies, 25.53; 6. Eden Fridley, Century, 25.72; 7. Jazmin Barry, Dickinson, 25.79; 8. Cambree Volk, Legacy, 25.99
800: 1. Lauren Dosch, Red River, 2:13.33; 2. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 2:15.21; 3. Eva Selensky, St. Mary’s, 2:17.00; 4. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo, 2:18.23; 5. Morgan Hartze, Red River, 2:18.33; 6. Reagan Berg, Valley City, 2:18.92; 7. Greta Goven, Valley City, 2:19.83; 8. Taya Fettig, Bismarck, 2:20.53
4x100 relay: 1. Fargo Davies (Alimath Salou, Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Cece Deebom) 47.97; 2. Minot (Faith Brown, Makayla Whitfield, Rachel Nwankwo, Maicee Burke) 48.31; 3. Century (Ashlyn Buchholz, Reese Turner, Hannah Herbel, Elydia Symens) 49.53; 4. Jamestown (Allysah Larson, Bernadette Belzer, Julia Skari, Yolanda Nabwe) 49.65; 5. WF Sheyenne (Mika Wadeson, Avary Fitzpatrick, Rebecca Witherspoon, Kia Ray) 49.99; 6. Dickinson (Jayden Atkins, Emily Ash, Xeia Schneider, Kamora Phillips) 50.18; 7. Bismarck (Cambrie Fischer, Jilian Quale, Emmery Schmitz, Ajaye Gill) 50.76; 8. Legacy (Stephe Adams, Adison Sagaser, Whitney Welk, Machaela Pochant) 51.03
4x400 relay: 1. Grand Forks Red River (Morgan Hartze, Lauren Dosch, Emily Nelson, Jocelyn Schiller) 3:58.82; 2. Fargo Davies (Mariah Burian, Ashton Safranski, Ava Graf, Kate Laqua) 3:59.91; 3. Watford City (Fallon Sampsel, Lauren Melland, Darbie Moberg, Jaelyn Ogle) 4:06.19; 4. Century (Leah Herbel, Emerson House, Hannah Herbel, Eden Fridley) 4:07.42; 5. WF Sheyenne (Jersey Lang, Naomi Nhial, Olivia Beschorner, Avary Fitzpatrick) 4:08.51; 6. Legacy (Whitney Welk, Alyssa Eckroth, Jemimah Guenther, Aspen Eslinger) 4:09.04; 7. St. Mary’s (Katee Hollenbeck, Abigail Eberle, Hattie Roemmich, Alexis Gerving) 4:10.50; 8. Minot (Nevaeh Perez-Coleman, Eve Knutson, Maicee Burke, Emily Mattern) 4:10.93
Javelin: 1. Ella Weippert, Red River, 136-4; 2. Alexis Gerving, St. Mary’s, 128-6; 3. Mya Sheldon, Mandan, 127-7; 4. Camille Deringer, Davies, 123-4; 5. Morgan Johnson-Colbert, Bismarck, 121-0; 6. Cambrie Fischer, Bismarck, 118-9; 7. Cayla Sailer, Davies, 113-7; 8. Emma Bontjes, Wahpeton, 110-2
High jump: 1. Adison Sagaser, Legacy, 5-5; 2. Jordyn Rood, Bismarck, 5-4; 3. Sannie Yeanay, Sheyenne, 5-1; 4. Camryn Ulmer, Mandan, 5-1; 5. Alexis Heinle, Century, 5-1; T6. Macie Crane, Legacy, and Jaida Fobb, Wahpeton, 5-1; T8. Jocelynne Hoefs, Red River, Kendra Hall, Williston, Camille Deringer, Davies, and Fallon Passanante, Davies, 4-11
Senior athlete of the year -- Cece Deebom, Fargo Davies
Coach of the year -- Tim Kolsrud and Dale Colby, Bismarck
Friday’s final results
Team scores (top 5): 8 events scored
1. Bismarck 44; 2. Fargo Davies 29; T3. West Fargo and Watford City 28; 5. Bismarck Century 27
Girls individual top 8
1,600: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 5:09.46; 2. Reagan Berg, Valley City, 5:10.10; 3. Eva Selensky, St. Mary’s, 5:10.66; 4. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck, 5:14.33; 5. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 5:16.70; 6. Sophia Lade, Minot, 5:18.02; 7. Cierra Bornemann, Fargo Davies, 5:20.30; 8. Cambree Moss, Williston, 5:21.61
4x800 relay: 1. Grand Forks Red River (Lauren Dosch, Emily Nelson, Morgan Hartze, Jocelyn Schiller) 9:31.78; 2. Watford City (Fallon Sampsel, Savanna Olson, Katie Olson, Jaelyn Ogle) 9:49.57; 3. Bismarck Century (Leah Herbel, Haven Fitterer, Addison Heck, Emerson House) 9:50.90; 4. Valley City (Brynn Lueck, Cadence Fetsch, Reagan Berg, Greta Goven) 9:52.65; 5. St. Mary’s (Madeline VerDouw, Ella Selensky, Kylie Wald, Eva Selensky) 9:52.67; 6. Williston (Marenn Larsen, Cambree Moss, Angela Wold, Dru Zander) 9:52.89; 7. Fargo Davies (Kinley Steckler, Ellie Miller, Halle Stephens, Cierra Bornemann) 9:52.99; 8. Bismarck (Taya Fettig, Izzy Dahl, Zoe Reichenberger, Bayla Weigel) 9:54.55
Discus: 1. Cailey Moton, West Fargo, 121-10; 2. Tayla Andersen, Bismarck, 120-4; 3. Scout Woods, Wahpeton, 119-8; 4. Berlyn Lindbo, Legacy, 119-6; 5. Chloe Wolff, Century, 119-2; 6. Raya Rood, Bismarck, 118-10; 7. Talea Furcht, Legacy, 113-2; 8. Emma Osier, Fargo North, 113-0
Triple jump: 1. Rachel Nwankwo, Minot, 39-1.5; 2. Cayla Sailer, Fargo Davies, 37-5.25; 3. Onya Kretchman, Fargo Davies, 37-2; 4. Axumite Wren James, Fargo South, 36-10.5; 5. Addison Tandeski, Fargo Davies, 36-3; 6. Kendra King, Dickinson, 35-9.5; 7. Samantha Gustafson, West Fargo, 35-2; 8. Makayla Wiedenmeyer, Century, 34-11
Girls soccer

N.D. state tournament
At Fargo Davies High School
Thursday, June 1
Quarterfinals
No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, noon
No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.
No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 2:15 p.m.
Fargo Shanley (No. 2 East) vs. Mandan (No. 3 West) 6:45 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, noon and 2:15 p.m.
Championship semifinals, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Fifth place, 11 a.m.
Third place, 1:15 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Prep softball

N.D. East Region tournament
At West Fargo High School
Saturday’s results
State qualifiers
GF Central 11, Fargo North 7
West Fargo Sheyenne 16, Fargo Davies 0
EDC championship
West Fargo 5, Red River 1
N.D. East Region All-Conference team
Red River -- Jocelyn Berg Rylie McQuillan and Ella Speidel; GF Central -- Sadie Hillman; West Fargo Sheyenne -- MaKenna Alexander, Kate Geiszler and Kyra Narum; West Fargo -- Courtney Docktor, Sydney Dye, Emma Johnson, Katelyn Kackman and Mara Lick; Fargo North -- Olivia Kalbus and Kenleigh Fischer and Jada Purdy; Valley City -- Bailey Leroux; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo Horace -- Tristyn Struck
Senior athlete of the year -- Emma Johnson, West Fargo
Coach of the year -- Hannah-Rose Rodriquez, Red River
RELATED: West Fargo claims EDC softball tourney title
Friday’s results
Consolation semifinals
Fargo Davies 12, West Fargo Horace 0
GF Central 12, Valley City 3
Championship semifinals
West Fargo 7, Fargo North 1
Red River 4, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

N.D. Class A tournament
At Tharaldson Park in Fargo
Thursday, June 1
Quarterfinals
No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East GF Central, 11 a.m.
No. 3 West Jamestown vs. No. 2 East Red River, 35 minutes after first game ends
No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 4 p.m.
No. 1 East West Fargo vs. No. 4 West Bismarck Century, 35 minutes after third game ends
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends
Saturday, June 3
Fifth place, 10 a.m.
Third place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship, 3 p.m.

N.D. Class B tournament
In Minot
Thursday, June 1
Quarterfinals
No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson (second random draw), 11 a.m.
No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean (third random draw), 35 minutes after first game ends
No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark (first random draw), 4 p.m.
No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-CG, 35 minutes after third game ends
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Seventh place, 10 a.m.
Fifth place, 35 minutes after first game ends
Third place, 35 minutes after second game ends
Championship, 4 p.m.

Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday, May 30
In Greenbush
Elimination bracket, Mahnomen-Waubun vs. East Polk, 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
At highest seed
Championship, 4 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Tuesday, May 30
In Frazee
Consolation semifinals
Barnesville vs. Park Rapids; Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Thief River Falls, 2 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Hawley, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
In Frazee
Championship, 2 p.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow)

Scheels All-Star Series
East All-Stars
Red River -- Elizabeth Nuelle; Thompson -- Olivia Dick; Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Serrina Klose; Central Cass -- Catie Sinner and Tori Richter; Valley City -- Jada Nelson and Grace Undem; Fargo Davies -- Avery Mohr; West Fargo -- Mara Lick and Emma Johnson; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Autumn McGough and Kyra Narum; Fargo Shanley -- Azahna Luschen
Coaches -- Anthony Myer, Northern Cass, and Michael Finch, Fargo Shanley
West All-Stars
Bismarck Century -- Gabriella Bird; Bismarck Legacy -- Megan Weisbeck; Central McLean -- Daisy Sparrow; Velva-Drake/Anamoose -- Olivia Passa and Berkley Selzler; Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark -- Kaelyn Bachmeier; Bismarck -- Caitlyn Dannenfelzer; Bottineau -- Delani Tweed; Dickinson -- Baylee Berg; Renville County -- Ellie Braaten;Minot -- Kirsten Galloway; Beulah -- Brecken Bieber and Taylor Christensen
Coaches -- Kyle Christensen, Beulah, and Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn/Center-Stanton

Prep baseball

Friday’s result
Roseau 10, International Falls 0
I-F 000 00 --0 3 1
ROS 103 42 --10 13 0
WP: O. Jaenicke; LP: J. Maish
Highlights -- IF: N. Bernath 1x1; R: G. Jensen 2x3, R, J. Halvorson 1x1, R, C. Flaig 2x3, 2R, A. Wensloff 2x3, R, 5 RBI, HR, T. George 1x3, R, RBI, E. Wensloff 2x3, 2R, RBI, A. Klint R, RBI, C. Bachleitner 2x3, 2 RBI, J. Tangen R

N.D. East Region tournament
At John Randall Field in Wahpeton
Friday’s results
Loser-out
Fargo North 2, Devils Lake 0
Fargo Davies 11, Red River 8
Semifinals
Wahpeton 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 5
West Fargo 5, Fargo Shanley 2
Saturday’s results
State qualifiers
West Fargo Sheyenne 10, Fargo Davies 0
Fargo North 4, Fargo Shanley 1
Championship
Wahpeton 7, West Fargo 4
N.D. East Region All-Conference team
GF Central -- Cole Barta; Red River -- Brett Feller; Devils Lake -- Benjamin Larson; Wahpeton -- Caden Kappes and Jackson Fliflet; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Caleb Duerr, Trey Stocker and Jackson Glienke; Fargo Shanley -- Jordan Leininger, Landon Meier, Adam Leininger and Tommy Simon; West Fargo -- Caleb Anderson, Brady Medina and Wrigley Gunderson; Fargo North -- Connor Holm and Charlie Kalbrener; Fargo Davies -- Carsen Barta
Senior athlete of the year -- Cole Barta, GF Central
Coach of the year -- Ryan Bodell, West Fargo Sheyenne

N.D. Class A state tournament
At Young Field, West Fargo
Thursday, June 1
Quarterfinals
East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Legacy, 11:30 a.m.
West No. 2 Bismarck Century vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 35 minutes after previous game ends
West No. 1 Mandan vs. East No. 4 Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.
East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Jamestown, 35 minutes after previous game ends
Friday, June 2
Consolation semifinals, 11:30 a.m. and 35 minutes after first game ends
Championship semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 35 minutes after third game ends
Saturday, June 3
Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.
Third place, 35 minutes after fifth place game ends
Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

EDC individual tournament
At Fargo and West Fargo area tennis courts
Singles 
First round
Lauren Tran, GFC, def. Hope Uggerud, WF, 6-0, 7-6 (8-6); Ariel Bahn, Davies, def. Lizzie Hardie, North, 6-2, 6-4; Ruby Hawley, South, def. Paige Knuittla, WF, 6-1, 6-1; Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, def. Cassie Youngquist, South, 6-0, 6-0; Kyree Lacina, Wahp, def. Ava Von Pinnon, WF, 6-2, 6-3; Stella Blue, GFC, def. Breelyn Lacina, Wahp, 6-4, 6-2; Madeline Abbott, Shanley, def., Anna Mauch, WFS, 6-1, 6-2; Liz Comings, Wahp, def. Sydnee Lemieux, GFC, 6-3, 6-3; Skye Nielson, VC, def., Reese Aarestad, South, 6-2, 6-2; Reganne Silbernagel, VC, def., Dana Chahal, GFRR, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Mary Wolf, Shanley, def., Naomi Rahman, GFRR, 6-4, 6-1; Kellen Taragos, North, def. Abby Redfearn, VC, 6-2, 6-6(7-2), 6-0; Kate Hinschberger, GFRR, def. Lucy Tharaldson, Shanley, 6-3, 6-1; Julia Puhl, North, def. Alyssa Thomsen, VC, 6-0, 6-0
Second round
Paige McCormick, Davies, def. Lauren Tran, GFC, 6-1, 6-0; Ruby Hawley, South, def. Ariel Bahn, Davies, 6-3, 6-3; Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, def. Kyree Lacina, Wahp, 6-0, 6-0; Madeline Abbott, Shanley, def. Stella Blue, GFC, 6-2, 6-0; Liz Comings, Wahp, def. Skye Nielson, VC, 6-1, 6-2; Reganne Silbernagel, Davies, def. Mary Wolf, Shanley, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Kate Hinschberger, GFRR, def. Kellen Taragos, North, 7-5, 7-6(7-3); Sarea Gu, WFS, def. Julia Puhl, North, 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Paige McCormick, Davies, def. Ruby Hawley, South, 6-2, 6-3; Madeline Abbott, Shanley, def. Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, 6-2, 6-3; Liz Comings, Wahp, def. Reganne Silbernagel, Davies, 6-2, 6-0; Sarea Gu, WFS, def. Kate Hinschberger, GFRR, 6-1, 6-0
Doubles 
First round
Layfield/Hoy, WFS, def. Lawrence/Cudney, WF, 6-1, 6-1; Careaga/Cassola, Shanley, def. Hopp/Geris-Schroeder,South, 6-4, 6-0; Burvee/Seibold, Wahp, def. Moseng/Halvorson, WF, 6-4, 6-3; Kavasseri/Lockwoof, North, def. Mathison/Friederichs, Shanley, 6-3, 7-6(8-6)
Second round
Sufficool/Martineck, BC, def. Layfield/Hoy, WFS, 6-1, 6-0; Blue/Wang, GFC, def. Paranica/Nelson, GFRR, 7-5, 6-2; Nielsen/Zaun, VC, def. Heggen/Phillips, South, 6-0, 6-1; Lee/Wanzek, Davies, def. Cassola/Careaga, Shanley, 6-0,6-0; Spicer/Lommen, GFRR, def. Burvee/Seibold, Wahp, 6-0, 6-0; Thompson/Durrani, WFS, def. Espinoza/Burris, North, 6-0, 6-3; Wicklow/Jiang, def. Erdmann/Anderson, Wahp, 6-4, 7-6(7-5); Stauss/Spicer, GFC, def. Kavasseri/Lockwood, North, 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Sufficool/Martineck, VC, def. Blue/Wang, GFC, 6-0, 6-1; Lee/Wanzek, Davies, def. Nielson/Zaun, VC, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Spicer/Lommen, GFRR, def. Thompson/Durrani, WFS, 7-6(9-7), 6-1; Stauss/Spicer, GFC, def. Wicklow/Jiang, Davies, 6-1, 6-0
Saturday’s final results
Singles
1. Sarea Gu, West Fargo Sheyenne; 2. Madeline Abbott, Fargo Shanley; 3. Paige McCormick, Fargo Davies; 4. Liz Comings, Wahpeton; 5. Alyssa Sommerfeld, West Fargo Sheyenne; 6. Kate Hinschberger, Red River; 7. Lizzie Hardies, Fargo North; 8. Kellen Taragos, Fargo North
Doubles
1. Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck, Valley City; 2. Farrah Spicer and Addison Lommen, Red River; 3. Tanis Lee and Grace Wanzek, Fargo Davies; 4. Madi Stauss and Magdalene Spicer, GF Central; 5. Kailee Nielson and Georgia Zaun, Valley City; 6. Jayne Thompson and Shireen Durrani, West Fargo Sheyenne; 7. Gianna Blue and Jennifer Wang, GF Central; 8. Lily Wicklow and Melody Jiang, Fargo Davies
N.D. East Region All-Conference team
GF Central -- Madi Stauss and Magdalene Spicer; Red River -- Farrah Spicer and Addison Lommen; Wahpeton -- Elizabeth Comings; Valley City -- Breck Sufficool, Abby Martineck and Kailee Nielson; Fargo Shanley -- Madeline Abbott and Mary Wolf; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Sarea Gu and Alyssa Sommerfeld; Fargo Davies -- Paige McCormick and Tanis Lee; Fargo North -- Kellen Taragos
Outstanding senior athlete -- Elizabeth Comings, Wahpeton; Farrah Spicer, Red River; Magdalene Spicer, GF Central
Coach of the year -- Matt Fuka, GF Central

N.D. Class A Dual tournament
At Choice Health and Fitness and Grand Forks area courts
Thursday, June 1
Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.
West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies
East No. 2 GF Central vs. West No. 3 Bismarck
East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 4 Bismarck Century
West No. 2 Bismarck Legacy vs. East No. 3 Valley City
Semifinals, 1 p.m.
Consolation semifinals, at Wynne Tennis Courts
At championship semifinals, at Choice Health and Fitness
Team places
Fifth place, 4:30 p.m. at Wynne Tennis Courts
Third place, 4:30 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness
Championship, 6 p.m. at Choice Health and Fitness

College baseball

Summit League tournament
In Fargo
Friday’s consolation semifinals
S.D. State 8, N.D. State 2
Saturday’s championship
Oral Roberts 12, S.D. State 4

Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
Nick Nelson has been a photographer and sports desk clerk with the Grand Forks Herald since 2017, and had previously worked at Forum Communication Company's Agweek Magazine from 2015-2018 as well as Prairie Business Magazine.
