Saturday's local scoreboard for May 13

Prep wrestling

Northern Plains Freestyle Regional Championships

In Wisconsin Dells, Saturday

Grand Forks Gladiators individual results

12U 74 -- Kamdyn Goulet (second place): Quarterfinal - Kamdyn Goulet (ND) won by tech fall over Maximus Aye (IL) (TF 14-0); Semifinal - Kamdyn Goulet (ND) won by decision over Rett Huerta (MN) (Dec 6-2); 1st Place Match - Elijah Nadig (IL) won by tech fall over Kamdyn Goulet (ND) (TF 10-0)

14U 97 -- Rhys Safratowich: Champ. Round 1 - Rhys Safratowich (ND) bye; Champ. Round 2 - Rex Ayshford (MN) won by tech fall over Rhys Safratowich (ND) (TF 10-0); Cons. Round 2 - Rhys Safratowich (ND) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Rhys Safratowich (ND) won by decision over Bryer Caves (WI) (Dec 13-8); Cons. Round 4 - Daniel Myint (IL) won by decision over Rhys Safratowich (ND) (Dec 10-2)

16U 120 -- Cesar Cruz: Champ. Round 1 - Cesar Cruz (ND) bye; Champ. Round 2 - Chase Smith (MN) won by tech fall over Cesar Cruz (ND) (TF 10-0); Cons. Round 2 - Cesar Cruz (ND) bye; Cons. Round 3 - Richard Carrier (CO) won by tech fall over Cesar Cruz (ND) (TF 14-4)

16U 285 -- Eric Stouder (sixth place): Champ. Round 1 - Eric Stouder (ND) won by tech fall over Angelo Arellano (IL) (TF 12-2); Quarterfinal - Hayden Skillings (MN) won by tech fall over Eric Stouder (ND) (TF 12-1); Cons. Round 2 - Eric Stouder (ND) won by fall over Ian Asplund (MN) (Fall 1:11); Cons. Round 3 - Eric Stouder (ND) won by decision over Samuel Inman (ND) (Dec 10-4); Cons. Semi - Micah Hach (SD) won by fall over Eric Stouder (ND) (Fall 0:22); 5th Place Match - Jack Bauer (MN) won by decision over Eric Stouder (ND) (Dec 6-0)

Junior 138 -- Caden Everson: Champ. Round 1 - Blakelee Bastien (WI) won by fall over Caden Everson (ND) (Fall 3:24); Cons. Round 1 - Johnathan Rokey (IL) won by tech fall over Caden Everson (ND) (TF 11-0)

Junior 145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley: Champ. Round 1 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) bye; Champ. Round 2 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) won by tech fall over Pedro Jimenez (IL) (TF 18-8); Champ. Round 3 - Corbin Ramos (WI) won by tech fall over Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) (TF 15-4); Cons. Round 4 - Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) won by decision over Joseph Lohmar (WI) (Dec 7-5); Cons. Round 5 - Lincoln Vick (MN) won by decision over Brendan Winn-Kelley (ND) (Dec 10-9)

12U Girls 145 -- Sophia Hilliard (third place): Round 1 - Sophia Hilliard (ND) bye; Round 2 - Piper Sandell (IL) won by decision over Sophia Hilliard (ND) (Dec 9-4); Round 3 - Kylie Williams (WI) won by decision over Sophia Hilliard (ND) (Dec 4-0)

16U Girls 94 -- Cheyenne Moore' (second place): Round 1 - Gracie Pattison (IL) won by tech fall over Cheyenne Moore (ND) (TF 14-3); Round 2 - Gracie Pattison (IL) won by tech fall over Cheyenne Moore (ND) (TF 13-2)

Jr Girl 138 -- Allyssa Johnson (first place): Round 1 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by fall over Brianna Bynum (IL) (Fall 3:26); Round 2 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by fall over Cassandra Gonzales (MN) (Fall 3:27); Round 3 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by injury default over Tori Bahr (MN) (Inj. 0:00); Round 4 - Allyssa Johnson (ND) won by fall over Emma Gruenhagen (WI) (Fall 1:44)

Prep softball

Saturday’s results

GF Central 14, Hankinson 11

Minot 23, GF Central 8

Red River 15, Williston 5

West Fargo Sheyenne 10, Williston 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Bismarck 4

West Fargo Horace 14, Harvey-Wells County 4

Fargo Davies 15, Fargo Shanley 5

Fargo Shanley 17, Fargo South 15

Badger-Greenbush-MR 9, Red Lake Falls 2

RLF 001 000 1 --2 5 2

BAD 302 301 X --9 9 2

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: Gabby Casavan

Highlights -- RLF: Casavan 5 SO, Jayden Breiland 1x2, R, Casavan 1x3, R, RBI, Quinnlyn Kenfield 1x4, RBI; BGMR: Hanson 8 SO, McKenzie Dahl 2x4, 3R, RBI, K. Hanson 2x4, 2R, RBI, HR, Jaci Hanson 1x2, 2R, 2 RBI, Cassie Dahl 2x3, 3 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x3, R, Tessany Blazek R

Badger-Greenbush-MR 24, Lake of the Woods 2

LOW 200 0 --2 2 7

BAD (12)84 X --24 15 2

WP: Blazek; LP: C. Olson

Highlights -- LOW: K. Bowman R, B. Husbands 1x2, R, Olson RBI, A. Jacobsen 1x2, RBI; BGMR: McKenzie Dahl 2x3, 3R, 3 RBI, Jordan Lee 2R, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 3R, Kin. Hanson 2X2, 3R, 5 RBI, HR, Sarah Pulk 1x1, R, J. Hanson 2x2, 3R, 2 RBI, Savannah Anderson R, Cassie Dahl 1x1, 2R, 2 RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x2, 2 RBI, Sierra Westberg 1x4, 3R, 3 RBI, Elizabeth Gust 1x2, 2R, Quinn Vacura 1x1, RBI, Kailey Hanson 1x1, R

Badger-Greenbush-MR 19, West Marshal 1

BAD 822 70 --19 14 1

W-M 001 0X --1 1 3

WP: Blazek; LP: Annika Magnusson

Highlights -- BGMR: Dahl 3R, RBI, Lee 2R, Kin. Hanson 3x4, 2R, 4 RBI, HR, J. Hanson 1x4, R, Dahl 1x3, 2R, RBI, Teagan Landsrud 2x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Quinn Vacura 2x3, 3R, 4 RBI, HR, Elizabeth Gust 2x2, 2R, Blazek 3x4, 2R, 5 RBI, HR; WM: Jeanetta Payeler R

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s results

Minot 16, Red River 3

Valley City 12, Devils Lake 7

West Fargo 6, Fargo Davies 0

Wilton-Wing 20, Fargo Shanley 10

West Fargo Horace 8, Turtle Mountain 7

Norman County East/UH 9, Sacred Hear 4

Red Lake Falls 9, Norman County East/UH 1

Badger-Greenbush-MR 11, Sacred Heart 1

BAD 241 103 0 --11

S-H 010 000 X --1

WP: Kinsley Hanson; LP: J. Pulkrabek

Highlights -- BGMR: Hanson 7 SO, McKenzie Dahl 2R, Jordan Lee 2x3, 2R, RBI, Jaci Hanson 2x4, R, 2 RBI, Cassie Dahl 2x4, RBI, Elizabeth Gust 2R, RBI, Tessany Blazek 2x4, 2R, RBI, Zairyn Wimpfheimer 2R; SH: T. Johnson R, Dezra Martinez 1x2, RBI

East Polk 16, EGF Senior High 5

E-P 04(11) 10 --16 8 1

EGF 400 10 --5 9 6

WP: Kianna Tasman; LP: Karlee Walsh

Highlights -- EP: Maddi Bailie 1x4, HR; EGF: Walsh 2x3, 2 RBI

Prep baseball

Saturday’s results

Fargo Davies 8-6, West Fargo Horace 1-1

Fargo North 3, Moorhead 0

Fargo Shanley 9, GF Central 3

SHA 130 020 3 --9 13 2

GFC 100 101 0 --3 10 2

WP: M. Rostberg; LP: J Simmers

Highlights -- GFC: J. Simmers 2x4, 2 RBI, C. Barta 2x3, RBI, W. Wockenfuss 2x4, Z Erickson 1x3

North Star 5, Hatton-Northwood 1

HNW 000 000 1 --1 5 0

NOR 103 100 X --1 5 0

WP: Parker Simon; LP: Derek Carpenter

Highlights -- NS: NS Dane Hagler 4x4, 2b, 2 runs, Jack Ahlberg 2x3, 2 2b, 2 rbi, Hunter Hagler 2x4, 3 rbi, run, Zack Jorde 2x3, run; HN: Carpenter 2x3, 2b, rbi

North Star 9, Park River 1

NOR 110 032 2 --9 16 0

PAR 110 103 0 --6 8 1

WP: Karsen Simon; LP: Reeves Jorgenson

Highlights -- NS: S. Hunter Hagler 4x5, 2 3b, 4 rbi, 2 runs, Dane Hagler 3x5, 3 2b, 2 rbi, 2 runs, Garrett Westlind 3x4, 3 runs, Jack Ahlberg 2x5, Zack Jorde 2x5, run; PR: Everett Fedje 2x3, 2 runs, Tucker Omdahl 1x2, 2 rbi, Calvin Otto 1x2, rbi, run

Park River 7, Hatton-Northwood 1

H-N 000 001 0 --1 5 1

P-R 212 011 X --7 11 2

WP: I Porter; LP: A. Thorsgard

Highlights -- HN: D. Carpenter 2x3 R, C. Beaudin 1x3 RBI, M. Steinbrink 1x3, R. Zuniga 1x2; PRA: L. Wieler 1x3 R, T. Omdahl 2x4, A. Zikmund 1x3 RBI, J. Solseng 2x4 2R, E. Fedji 2B, 2R, Otto 2B 2RBI, C. Hurtt 2x3 3B RBI, A. Rost 1x3

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson 10, Carrington 2

CAR 000 200 0 --2 2 4

THO 520 300 X --10 12 1

WP: B. Wolfgram; LP: H. Schmitz

Highlights -- CAR: J. Erickson R, G. Shipman 1x3, R, K. Kovar 1x3, RBI; T: B. Wolfgram 2x4, R, T. Schumacher 2x3, 3R, W. Welke 1x4, 2R, B. Gibson 1x2, R, RBI, D. Overby 1x2, R, J. Muhs 1x2, R, 4 RBI, S. O'Hearn 3x4, 3 RBI, J. Stumpf R

Thompson 7, Shiloh Christian 1

S-C 000 000 1 --1 6 1

THO 030 013 X --7 7 0

WP: R. Berberich; LP: C. Martin

Highlights -- SC: Martin 4 SO, E. Thompson 1x3, R, E. Fuchs 1x3, RBI; T: Berberich 5 SO, T. Schumacher 1x3, R, W. Welke 1x3, 2R, B. Gibson 2R, D. Overby 1x3, R, RBI, J. Muhs R, S. O'Hearn 2x3, RBI, B. Tyce 2x2, 3 RBI

Friday’s results

Fargo Davies 5, Red River 4

West Fargo 6-3, Devils Lake 1-4

GF Central 16, Fargo South 0

GFC 420 450 1 --16 16 1

F-S 020 052 0 --9 10 3

WP: C. Barta; LP: M. Grenstiener

Highlights -- GFC: J. Simmers 2x5, 3R, B. Brevik 3x4, 3R, RBI, C. Barta 5x5, 4R, 5 RBI, C. Colgrove 1x2, 3R, 3 RBI, HR, W. Wockenfuss 1x4, 2R, RBI, Z. Erickson 2x4, 2 RBI, A. Lee 1x4, RBI, G. Tande 1x5, RBI, K. Hensrud R; FS: Grenstiener R, 5 SO, M. Kirkeby 1x5, RBI, A. Erickson 3x4, 2R, RBI, C. Bevill 2R, H. Giere 2x3, 2R, C. Shiek 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, R. Ortez 1x4, RBI, A. Such 1x3, 3 RBI, O. Egan RBI

EGF Senior High 18-21, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 8-3

DGF 200 15 --8 12 0

EGF 156 06 --18 20 1

WP: R. Hams; LP: P. Haas

Highlights -- DGF: L. Johnson 3x3, 2R, RBI, HR, J. Summers 2x3, 2R, RBI, G. Anderson 1x3, R, O. Hoover 2x3, R, 3 RBI, #8 1x2, R, C. Berreth 1x3, R, RBI, B. O’Keefe 2x3, 2 RBI; EGF: Hams 1x5, R, 4 SO, N. Frize 4x4, 3R, 4 RBI, HR, D. Carpenter 3x3, 3R, 2 RBI, T. Nowacki 3x4, 3R, 6 RBI, HR, C. Schmiedeberg 2x4, 2 RBI, C. Kofstad 2x3, 2R, J. Van Eps 2x3, 2R, L. Anderson 1x4, 2 RBI, H. Varnson 2x4, 2R, RBI, J. Nowacki 2R

DGF 300 00 --3 9 0

EGF 396 3X --21 14 1

WP: D. Carpenter; LP: #10

Highlights -- DGF: A. Anderson 2x3, R, L. Johnson 2x2, R, RBI, J. Summers 1x3, R, RBI, O. Hoover 1x3, RBI, K. Wagner 2x2; EGF: N. Frize 3x3, 2R, 4 RBI, R. Hams 1x3, 2R, Carpenter 3R, T. Nowacki 3x4, 4R, 7 RBI, C. Schmiedeberg 1x3, 2R, 2 RBI, C. Kofstad 1x3, 2R, RBI, J. Van Eps 2x3, RBI, L. Anderson 3x4, 2R, 4 RBI, J. Nowacki 2R, C. McDonald 2R

Esko 13, Roseau 3

ESK 350 131 --13 12 1

ROS 010 200 --3 7 0

WP: C. Haugen; LP: O. Jaenicke

Highlights -- ESK: C. Haugen 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, HR, 11 SO, S. Haugen 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, HR, B. Hipp 1x3, R, I. Sertich 3x4, 3R, 5 RBI, HR, F. Furcht 2x3, R, RBI, C. Berglund 1x3, R, RBI, O. Wilson R, N. Wells 2R; R: C. Otto 5 SO, N. Urness 1x2, 2 RBI, A. Klint 1x1, 2R, T. George 1x2, R, RBI

Marshall 9, Roseau 4

MAR 152 010 0 --9 10 2

ROS 300 001 0 --4 4 2

WP: T. Carlson; LP: T. Mertens

Highlights -- MAR: O. Marsolek 4x5, 2R, 4 RBI, M. Berrisford 1x3, R, RBI, T. Carlson 1x3, R, O. Hayden 1x4, 2 RBI, A. Westerbur RBI, M. Park 1x2, 2R, C. Boos 1x3, 3R; R: G. Jensen 1x2, R, 5 SO, A. Wensloff 1x1, R, A. Klint 1x3, R, T. George 1x3, 3 RBI, C. Otto R

Thief River Falls 14-4, Crookston 4-1

CRO 010 201 --4 6 3

TRF 300 004 --14 13 1

Highlights -- CRO: Alex Longoria 2x3, Gavyn Hlucny 2x4, R, 2 RBI; TRF: Noah Fonzabu 2x3, 3R, 2 RBI, 2B, HR, Jack Rosendahl 3x5, 3R

CRO 000 10 --1 3 3

TRF 400 00 --4 7 0

Highlights -- CRO: Longoria 1x2, HR; TRF: Fonzabu 2x2, R, RBI, 2B

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls soccer

Saturday’s result

Fargo Davies 5, Red River 0

Friday’s results

Fargo Davies 4, Fargo North 0

West Fargo 1, Red River 0

First half -- 1. WF, Haidyn Crockett (Aleena Bhattarai) 10:00

Second half -- No scoring.

Red River head coach Jason Heydt: “The Riders controlled play for most of the match after the Packers opened the scoring. The Packer goalie combined with the posts and crossbar to shutout the Riders. Addison Fargo, Reese Remz, Brooklyn Bergeron, and many others played outstanding for the Riders tonight. The team is so close and needs to continue to believe that good results will continue to come more often than not.”

Girls tennis

Friday’s results

Fargo North 5, Jamestown 0

Fargo South 5, Jamestown 0

Minot 5, Fargo North 0

Valley City 5, Mandan 0

Minot 9, Shanley 0

Boys tennis

Perham Triangular

In Perham Friday

EGF Senior High 5, Perham 2

Singles

1. Jack Birkeland, P, def. Carson Knutson 6-1, 5-7, 10-5; 2. Mason Happel, P, def. Thomas McMahon 6-3, 6-3; 3. Nolan Meulebroeck, EGF, def. Brekken Wokasch 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; 4. Ryan McMahon, EGF, def. Hudson Hackel 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

1. Trey D’Heilly/Jeb Haaven-Farstad, EGF, def. Soren Anderson/Michael Anderson 7-5, 7-5; 2. Austin Kovar/Luke Hanson, EGF, def. Reid Wokasch/Maddox Happel 6-4, 7-6 (2); 3. Bauer Walter/Aaden Wavra, EGF, def. Noah Brasel/Sam Brown 6-2, 6-2

Crookston 5, Perham 2

Singles

1. Isaac Thomforde, CRO, def. Jack Birkeland 7-6, 6-0; 2. Reggie Winjum, CRO, def. Mason Happel 6-4, 7-5; 3. Brekkan Wokasch, PER, def. Sam Widseth 3-6, 6-2, 10-4; 4. Hudson Hackel, PER, def. Ethan Erdman 6-4, 6-7, 11-9

Doubles

1. Tatum Lubinski/Nathan Kelly, CRO, def. Soren Anderson/Michael Anderson 6-2, 2-6, 12-10; 2. Gunnar Groven/Grant Funk, CRO, def. Reid Wokasch/Maddax Happel 7-5, 6-4; 3. Jack Everett/Elliot Bartrum, CRO, def. Noah Brasel/Sam Brown 6-1, 6-0

Crookston 4, EGF Senior High 3

Singles

1. Winjum, CRO, def. Carson Knutson 6-2, 6-3; 2. Thomas McMahon, EGF, def. Widseth 6-1, 6-3; 3. Ryan McMahon, EGF, def. Erdman 6-2, 6-4; 4. Everett, CRO, def. Aaden Wavra 6-2, 7-6

Doubles

1. Thomforde/Kelly, CRO, def. Trey D’Heilly/Nolan Meulebroeck 6-1, 6-0; 2. Groven/Lubinski, CRO, def. Austin Kovar/Jeb Haaven 6-4, 6-2; 3. Luke Hanson/Bauer Walter, EGF, def. Funk/Bartrum 6-2, 6-2

Prep track

West Marshall Lions Varsity meet

In Warren, Friday

Girls team totals

1. West Marshall 167.5, 2. Thief River Falls 136, 3. EGF Senior High 75.5, 4. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 68.5, 5. Crookston 50.5, 6. (tie) Kittson County Central and Warroad 47, 8. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 39, 9. Grygla-Gatzke 28, 10. Roseau 14, 11. Red Lake County 2

Girls winners and EGF top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Kendra Mehrkens, TRF, 12.50; 3. Finley Horken, FSHC, 13.00

200 dash -- 1. Mehrkens, TRF, 26.87; 5. Camryn Adams, EGF, 28.65

400 run -- 1. Annika Adolphson, WM, 1:03.00

800 run -- 1. Abigail Bleess, WAR, 2:37.59; 3. Lydia Floden, EGF, 2:42.84; 4. Katherine Allard, EGF, 2:43.34

1,600 run -- 1. Ella Arntson, FSHC, 5:49.78

3,200 run -- 1. Elory Mossestad, TRF, 13:27.25

100 hurdles -- 1. Shali Anderson, EGF, 16.01

300 hurdles -- 1. Hannah Pederson, WM, 48.90; 3. Anderson, EGF, 51.77

4x100 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (Anderson, Adams, Grace Jordheim, Geena Jordheim) 52.81

4x200 relay -- 1. Thief River Falls (Kendal Rantanen, Dru Harbott, Stephanie Dagg, Mehrkens) 1:49.22; 4. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax (Meah Marshall, Finley Horken, Adley Vigness, Mollie Olson) 1:56.39

4x400 relay -- 1. West Marshall (Reegan Mortimer, Annika Adolphson, Regan Swanson, Alexis LaBine) 4:25.61; 4. EGF Senior High (Erin Wolff, Aryanna Bair, Grace Jordheim, Erin Bowman) 4:48.66

4x800 relay -- 1. West Marshall (Ayla Woinarowicz, Liv Efta, Jorie Miska, Annie Peterson) 10:48.19; 3. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax (Brea Abrahamson, Jayla Abrahamson, Norah Hanson, E. Arntson) 11:13.59; 5. EGF Senior High (Jerzey Perkerewicz, Meredith Allard, Ainsley Swanson, Alexis Hitchcock) 11:15.87

Shot put -- 1. Aaliyah Johnson, WM, 35-03.00; 5. (tie) Claire Adolphson, FSHC, 28-06.00

Discus varsity -- 1. Savannah Bishop, WM, 95-00; 3. Katelynn Kovarik, EGF, 84-09

High jump -- 1. Kaydence White, KCC, 4-10.00

Pole vault -- 1. Paige Michalski, WM, 9-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Avery Horken , FSHC, 16-00.50; 3. Horken, FSHC, 15-00.50

Triple jump -- 1. Hannah Pederson, WM, 33-03.50; 2. Horken, FSHC, 33-03.00

Boys team totals

1. EGF Senior High 173.76, 2. Thief River Falls 110.42, 3. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 86.5, 4. West Marshall 74.92, 5. Roseau 67, 6. Warroad 44.42, 7. Red Lake County 43, 8. Fisher/Sacred Heart/Climax 31.92, 9. Grygla-Gatzke 30, 10. Crookston 18

Boys winners and EGF top 5 placers

100 dash -- 1. Cooper Smith, EGF, 11.04; 4. (tie) Jezrael Jones, EGF, and Jonathon Speicher, FSHC, 11.74

200 dash -- 1. Gavin Hockstedler, BGMR, 23.56

400 run -- 1. William MacLean, TRF, 54.69; 2. Brayden Carlson, EGF, 54.99; 5. Alex Lotties, FSHC, 59.94

800 run -- 1. Jack Goulet, WAR, 2:13.48; 4. Cooper Boushee, EGF, 2:21.60

1,600 run -- 1. Hunter Jordheim, EGF, 5:02.40; 2. Nolan Kluck, EGF, 5:03.54; 4. Grant Martin, FSHC, 5:12.13

3,200 run -- 1. Jordheim, EGF, 10:54.50; 3. Weston Mahar, EGF, 11:48.98

110 hurdles -- 1. Kaden Vanyo, EGF, 15.67

300 hurdles -- 1. Smith, EGF, 42.21; 2. Jones, EGF, 45.11

4x100 relay -- 1. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (Grady Hockstedler, Gavin Hockstedler, Brent Wesala, Liam Collins) 47.04; 4. EGF Senior High (Tate Moore, Eliot Afshari, Isaac Hartman, Rylan Slack) 50.71

4x200 relay -- 1. West Marshall (Nathan Sedlacek, Colton Otero, Gavin Efta, Tyson Mortimer) 1:37.80; 3. EGF Senior High (Cooper Boushee, Juvenal Chavez, Brady Loer, Landon Vigen) 1:41.00

4x400 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (Brayden Carlson, Smith, Jace Fore, Loer) 3:41.40

4x800 relay -- 1. EGF Senior High (Jaxon Mahar, Weston Mahar, Charles Nelson, Nolan Kluck) 9:23.91

Shot put -- 1. Treston Nichols, BGMR, 47-04.50; 3. Mavrik Martine, EGF, 42-06.00; 4. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 42-02.50; 5. Messi Kalenda, EGF, 40-06.50

Discus -- 1. Jake Borowicz, R, 132-09; 3. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 123-09; 5. Kalenda, EGF, 120-07

High jump -- 1. Gerald Melin, RLC, 6-00.00; 2. Kyle Abrahamson, FSHC, 5-08.00

Pole vault -- 1. Tyson Mortimer, WM, 12-06.00; 3. Eliot Afshari, EGF, 10-00.00

Long jump -- 1. Gavin Hockstedler, BGMR, 19-05.00

Triple jump -- 1. Liam Collins, BGMR, 41-04.25; 2. Kaden Vanyo, EGF, 39-06.50; 4. Jones, EGF, 36-02.00

ADVERTISEMENT

College softball

Summit League

Summit League championship tournament

In Brookings

Friday’s results

Championship semifinals

Omaha 14, South Dakota 2

Loser-out

S.D. State 3, South Dakota 0

Saturday’s championship doubleheader

Omaha vs. S.D. State, postponed due to rain to Sunday at noon

College baseball

Saturday’s results

N.D. State vs. Omaha, canceled

Maryland 14, Minnesota 5

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

At BNC Field in Mandan

Saturday’s results

St. Cloud State 7, MSU Mankato 3

Augustana 6, Minn.-Crookston 5

Sunday’s championship

St. Cloud State vs. MSU Mankato, 10:30 a.m. (if necessary, second championship to follow 30 minutes after)

NSIC All-Conference

First team

Minnesota Crookston -- Jake Dykhoff, Mike Hallquist, Jake Hjelle and Alex Koep; Minot State -- Derek Kay, Gunnar Kozlowitz and Matt Malone; UMary -- Calvin James; Augustana -- Nick Banowetz, Adam Diedrich, Drey Dirksen, Seth Miller and Caleb Saari; Sioux Falls -- Brady Klehr; Southwest Minnesota State -- Chase McDaniel; St. Cloud State -- John Nett and Sam Riola; Winona State -- Derek Baumgartner

Second team

Minnesota Crookston -- Josh Dykhoff and Brody Sorenson; MSU Moorhead -- Nathan Culley, Dylan Gotto, Mikey Gottschalk and Jackson Hauge; Minot State -- Javier Gutierrez and Brent Riddle; UMary -- Noah Hull, Jonathan Draheim and Derek Shoen; Augustana -- Jack Hines; Minnesota Duluth -- Tim Pokornowski; St. Cloud State -- Drew Bulson; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ansen Dulas, Kolby Kiser and Keenan Wenzel; Wayne State -- Colin Lynam

All-defensive team

Minot State -- Gunnar Kozlowitz; Minnesota Duluth -- Ethan Cole and Alex Wattermann; St. Cloud State -- Tate Wallat and John Nett; Southwest Minnesota State -- Ryan Chmielewski; Augustana -- Drey Dirksen; Upper Iowa -- Ryan Hull; Concordia-St. Paul -- Mason Wolf

NSIC regular season individual awards

Player of the year -- Jake Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston

Pitcher of the year -- Alex Koep, Minnesota Crookston

Newcomer of the year -- Mike Hallquist, Minnesota Crookston

Freshman of the year -- Josh Dykhoff, Minnesota Crookston

Coach of the year -- Paul Blanchard, Southwest Minnesota State

Auto racing

River Cities Speedway

Friday’s races, canceled due to track conditions

Devils Lake Speedway

Saturday’s results

Pure Stocks

First heat -- 1. Joe Armstrong, 2. Hudson Hooker, 3. Tate Bullis, 4. Jadyn Mack

Feature -- 1. Armstrong, 2. Hooker, 3. Bullis, 4. Mack

WISSOTA Street Stocks

First heat -- 1. Braden Brauer, 2. Kyle Anderson, 3. Greg Jose, 4. Stoney Kruk, 5. Cody Armstrong, 6. Bryan Grenz

Second heat -- 1. Tucker Pederson, 2. Seth Klostreich, 3. Trey Hess, 4. Kasey Ussatis, 5. Cole Greseth

Feature -- 1. Klostreich, 2. Pederson, 3. Anderson, 4. Brauer, 5. Hess, 6. Ussatis, 7. Grenz, 8. Greseth, 9. Armstrong, 10. Rodney Hulst

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

First heat -- 1. Lucas Rodin, 2. Jaden Varnson, 3. Jory Berg, 4. Jamie Dietzler, 5. Jason Schuh

Second heat -- 1. Austin Hunter, 2. Eric Haugland, 3. Chris Edmonds, 4. Cylen Vargason, 5. Ryne Uhrich

Feature -- 1. Hunter, 2. Berg, 3. Rodin, 4. Varnson, 5. Haugland, 6. Dietzler, 7. Uhrich, 8. Edmonds, 9. Vargason, 10. Schuh

WISSOTA Late Models

First heat -- 1. Dustin Strand, 2. Mike Greseth, 3. Shane Edginton, 4. Ryan Dahl, 5. Brandon Corbett, 6. John Seng

Second heat -- 1. Steve Anderson, 2. Jason Strand, 3. Bryce Sward, 4. Jesse Teunis, 5. Casey Stremick

Third heat -- 1. Cole Schill, 2. Brody Troftgruben, 3. Ryan Corbett, 4. Brandon Fuller, 5. Tyler Peterson, 6. Greg Moore

Feature -- 1. Troftgruben, 2. D. Strand, 3. Greseth, 4. Peterson, 5. Sward, 6. Schill, 7. Edginton, 8. R. Corbett, 9. Fuller, 10. Teunis, 11. Anderson, 12. Seng, 13. Greg Moore, 14. Corbett

Wingless Sprints

First heat -- 1. Myles Tomlinson, 2. Brenton Wiesz, 3. Cory Palm, 4. Steve Nordrum, 5. Tee Young

Second heat -- 1. Adam Sobolik, 2. Colton Young, 3. Nick Shirek, 4. Parker Vilandre, 5. Doug Mccambridge

Feature -- 1. Sobolik, 2. Tomlinson, 3. Vilandre, 4. Mccambridge, 5. Palm, 6. Shirek, 7. Wiesz, 8. Young