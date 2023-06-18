Saturday's local scoreboard for June 17

Auto racing

Devils Lake Speedway

Saturday’s results

Pure Stocks

First heat -- 1. Joe Armstrong, 2. Brian Bellew, 3. Tate Bullis, 4. Erik Wenstad, 5. Thayne Marcellais, 6. Ryan Bata

Feature -- 1. Bellew, 2. Bullis, 3. Ryan Bata, 4. Marcellais, 5. Wenstad

WISSOTA Stocks

First heat -- 1. Seth Klostreich, 2. Tucker Pederson, 3. Trey Hess, 4. Kasey Ussatis, 5. Ashley Wampler, 6. Brian Johanson, 7. Greg Jose

Feature -- 1. Hess, 2. Pederson, 3. Klostreich, 4. Drew Peterson

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

First heat -- 1. Jory Berg, 2. Jaden Varnson, 3. Ryne Uhrich, 4. Bailey Cousins, 5. Logan Salazar, 6. Jason Schuh, 7. Chris Edmonds

Feature -- 1. Berg, 2. Salazar, 3. Cousins, 4. Varnson, 5. Schuh, 6. Uhrich, 7. Edmonds

Late Models

First heat -- 1. Dustin Strand, 2. Jason Strand, 3. Brody Troftgruben, 4. Jesse Teunis, 5. John Seng, 6. Brandon Corbett, 7. Blake Anderson

Feature -- 1. Seng, 2. D. Strand, 3. J, Strand, 4. Pederson, 5. Troftgruben, 6. Teunis

River Cities Speedway

Friday’s results

Lightning Sprints

First heat -- 1. Jason Berg, 2. Dexter Dvergsten, 3. Weston Olson, 4. Kate Taves, 5. Evan Yanish, 6. Wesley Van Drunen, 7. Loki Bjerke

Second heat -- 1. Kelsi Pederson, 2. Brad Bjerke, 3. Dylan Langevin, 4. Matthew Taves, 5. Mark Williams, 6. Hayden Koehmstedt, 7. Sean Enright, 8. Gerald Hatlestad

Feature -- 1. Dvergsten, 2. Pederson, 3. K. Taves, 4. Olson, 5. L. Bjerke, 6. Berg, 7. M. Taves, 8. Van Drunen, 9. Langevin, 10. Yanish, 11. Enright

WISSOTA Late Models

First heat -- 1. Lance Schill, 2. Brad Seng, 3. Brandon Corbett, 4. Jason Strand, 5. Brandon Fuller, 6. Jesse Teunis, 7. Nicholas Minske, 8. Ryan Dahl

Second heat -- 1. Tyler Peterson, 2. Dustin Strand, 3. Greg Moore, 4. John Seng, 5. Blake Anderson, 6. Jeff Hapala

Third heat -- 1. Mitch Johnson, 2. Brody Troftgruben, 3. Tom Corcoran, 4. Joey Pederson, 5. Brady Pengilly, 6. Terry Nelson

Feature -- 1. D. Strand, 2. Pederson, 3. B. Seng, 4. Schill, 5. Moore, 6. Corcoran, 7. Troftgruben, 8. Anderson, 9. Dahl, 10. Teunis, 11. J. Seng, 12. Hapala, 13. Fuller, 14. Minske, 15. Corbett, 16. Nelson, 17. Chris Smeby

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

First heat -- 1. Lance Schill, 2. Ryan Cousins, 3. Nathan Raasakka, 4. Tyler McClellan, 5. Cylen Vargason

Second heat -- 1. Matt Schow, 2. Taylor Jacobson, 3. Phil Christlieb, 4. Jason Halverson, 5. Reise Stenberg

Third heat -- 1. Bailey Cousins, 2. Joel Olson, 3. Alex Johnson, 4. Jory Berg, 5. Chris Edmonds, 6. Brody Kraft

Feature -- 1. Raasakka, 2. Berg, 3. Schill, 4. Halverson, 5. Stenberg, 6. B. Cousins, 7. R. Cousins, 8. Connor Graff, 9. Vargason, 10. Kraft

WISSOTA Street Stocks

First heat -- 1. Josh Barker, 2. Chase Boen, 3. John Halvorson, 4. Weston Ramsrud, 5. Greg Jose, 6. Terry Blacklance

Second heat -- 1. Tucker Pederson, 2. Seth Klostreich, 3. Shane Swenson, 4. Scotty Messner, 5. Rodney Hulst

Third heat -- 1. James Meagher, 2. Jayson Bronk, 3. Chris Ekren, 4. Rachael McNamee

Feature -- 1. Pederson, 2. Halvorson, 3. Ramsrud, 4. Boen, 5. Messner, 6. Klostreich, 7. Meagher, 8. Bronk, 9. Rodney Hulst, 10. McNamee

WISSOTA Modifieds

First heat -- 1. Shawn Teunis, 2. Aaron Blacklance, 3. Joseph Thomas, 4. Bryce Borgen, 5. Michael Tiani, 6. Brenden Luschinski

Second heat -- 1. Ward Imrie, 2. Rick Delaine, 3. Ethan Friesen, 4. Dustin Wahl, 5. Ryan Johnson

Third heat -- 1. Tyler Peterson, 2. Dustin Strand, 3. Ryan Schroeder, 4. Rene Poluyko, 5. Josh Beaulieu, 6. Doug VanMill

Feature -- 1. Strand, 2. Peterson, 3. Imrie, 4. Thomas, 5. Blacklance, 6. Borgen, 7. Beaulieu, 8. Teunis, 9. Poluyko, 10. Friesen, 11. Jordan Duray, 12. Johnson, 13. Tiani, 14. Luschinski, 15. VanMill

Prep baseball

Minn. State Class A tournament

At Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud

Friday’s championship

At CHS Field in St. Paul

Fosston 3, Lyle-Pacelli 2

Minn. State Class AA tournament

At Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud

Friday’s championship

At CHS Field in St. Paul

Esko 9, Perham 0