Saturday's local scoreboard for June 10

Auto racing

Greenbush Race Park

Saturday’s results

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Feature -- 1. Justin Olson, 2. Aaron Blacklance, 3. Taylor Jacobson, 4. Dylan McCaughan, 5. Doyle Erickson, 6. Reise Stenberg, 7. Connor Graff, 8. Alex Johnson, 9. Joel Olson, 10. Cory Peterson, 11. Ronnie Novacek, 12. Tra Ewalt,, 13. Erik Johnson

WISSOTA Pure Stocks

Feature -- 1. Dusty Caspers, 2. Josh Berg, 3. Jake Smith, 4. Dave Meyer, 5. Macey Anderson, 6. Caylyn Binkley, 7. Aaden Olson, 8. Billy Binkley

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature -- 1. Jerome Berger, 2. Jeremy Gust, 3. John Halvorson, 4. John Current, 5. Greg Jose, 6. Weston Ramsrud, 7. Chad Hagen, 8. Terry Blacklance, 9. James Meagher, 10. Rachael McNamee

Four-Cylinders

Feature -- 1. Shannon George, 2. Kalin Honer, 3. Justin Honer, 4. Travis Olafson, 5. Jonah Espe, 6. Kamea Mulholland, 7. Madoc Mulholland, 8. Kaylie Winge

WISSOTA Late Models

Feature -- 1. Mike Greseth, 2. Dustin Strand, 3. Brad Seng, 4. Shane Edginton, 5. Brody Troftgruben, 6. Mike Balcaen, 7. Cole Schill, 8. Jesse Teunis, 9. Rusty Kollman, 10. John Seng, 11. Ryan Corbett, 12. Brandon Corbett, 13. Jeff Hapala, 14. Blake Higginbotham, 15. Dan McNamee, 16. Terry Nelson

Devils Lake Speedway

Saturday’s results

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature -- 1. Seth Klostreich, 2. Trey Hess, 3. Josh Barker, 4. Drew Peterson, 5. Ben Girodat

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Feature -- 1. Eric Haugland, 2. Jory Berg, 3. Austin Hunter, 4. Tanner Armstrong, 5. Randy Thompson

Lightning Sprints

Feature -- 1. Dexter Dvergsten, 2. Dylan Langevin, 3. Kelsi Pederson, 4. Weston Olson, 5. Jason Berg, 6. Matthew Taves, 7. Kate Taves, 8. Sean Enright, 9. Jasmyn Hatlestad

Wingless Sprints

Feature -- 1. Adam Sobolik, 2. Myles Tomlinson, 3. Cory Palm, 4. Nick Shirek, 5. Colton Young, 6. Eric Guyot, 7. Jeremy Lizakowski, 8. Parker Vilandre, 9. Brandon Palm, 10. Mike Tomlinson, 11. Matt Knudson

River Cities Speedway

Friday’s results

NOSA Sprints

Qualifying -- 1. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.214[14]; 2. 2A-Austin Pierce, 00:11.290[8]; 3. 0-Nick Omdahl, 00:11.329[5]; 4. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.477[11]; 5. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.511[10]; 6. 17-Zach Omdahl, 00:11.522[15]; 7. 8-Jack Croaker, 00:11.545[7]; 8. 27-Weston Olson, 00:11.568[3]; 9. 31-Shane Roemeling, 00:11.813[2]; 10. 14-Tom Egeland, 00:11.815[1]; 11. 99-Jordan Graham, 00:11.839[12]; 12. 26-Blake Egeland, 00:11.909[13]; 13. 52-Adam Sobolik, 00:12.430[9]; 14. 4-Colton Young, 00:12.642[4]; 15. 41T-Travis Strandell, 00:12.761[6]

First heat -- 1. Jade Hastings, 2. Mark Dobmeier, 3. Jack Croaker, 4. Brendan Mullen, 5. Blake Egeland, 6. Tom Egeland, 7. Adam Sobolik, 8. Travis Strandell

Second heat -- 1. Nick Omdahl, 2. Shane Roemeling, 3. Zach Omdahl, 4. Austin Pierce, 5. Jordan Graham, 6. Weston Olson, 7. Colton Young

Feature -- 1. Mullen, 2. Pierce, 3. Dobmeier, 4. Hastings, 5. N. Omdahl, 6. Z. Omdahl, 7. B. Egeland, 8. Sobolik, 9. Strandell

WISSOTA Late Models

First heat -- 1. Joey Pederson, 2. Tyler Peterson, 3. Tom Corcoran, 4. Greg Moore, 5. Terry Nelson

Second heat -- 1. Lance Schill, 2. Greg Friestad, 3. Jason Strand, 4. Brandon Fuller, 5. Dan McNamee, 6. Brady Pengilly

Third heat -- 1. Mike Greseth, 2. Brody Troftgruben, 3. Jesse Teunis, 4. John Seng, 5. Nicholas Minske

Fourth heat -- 1. Cole Schill, 2. Brad Seng, 3. Dustin Strand, 4. Blake Anderson, 5. Brandon Corbett, 6. Nathan Higginbotham

Feature -- 1. C. Schill, 2. Greseth, 3. Peterson, 4. Pederson, 5. B. Seng, 6. D. Strand, 7. Troftgruben, 8. J. Strand, 9. Teunis, 10. J. Seng, 11. Friestad, 12. Moore, 13. Anderson, 14. Ryan Corbett, 15. Fuller, 16. Minske, 17. B. Corbett, 18. Blake Higginbotham, 19. McNamee, 20. Nelson

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

First heat -- 1. Austin Hunter, 2. Jason Halverson, 3. Brandon Rehill, 4. Jory Berg, 5. Phil Christlieb, 6. Joe Henninger

Second heat -- 1. Matt Schow, 2. Jaden Varnson, 3. Lance Schill, 4. Jamie Dietzler, 5. Nathan Raasakka, 6. Chris Edmonds

Feature -- 1. Schill, 2. Hunter, 3. Dietzler, 4. Rehill, 5. Berg, 6. Schow, 7. Eric Haugland, 8. Reise Stenberg, 9. Edmonds, 10. Varnson, 11. Christlieb

WISSOTA Street Stocks

First heat -- 1. Seth Klostreich, 2. John Halvorson, 3. Shane Swenson, 4. Greg Jose, 5. Rachael McNamee

Second heat -- 1. Cole Greseth, 2. Trey Hess, 3. Tucker Pederson, 4. Weston Ramsrud, 5. Chris Ekren

Feature -- 1. Hess, 2. Jose, 3. Greseth, 4. Klostreich, 5. Halvorson, 6. Swenson, 7. Josh Barker, 8. James Meagher, 9. Ekren, 10. Ramsrud, 11. Rodney Hulst, 12. McNamee

Girls track and field

Minn. Class A state meet

At St. Michael-Albertville High School, Saturday

Top 10 team totals

1. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimbal 70, 2. Minnehaha Academy 49, 3. Perham 46, 4. Luverne 45, 5. GMLOKS 43, 6. Two Harbors 33, 7. Park Rapids Area 32, 8. Murray County Central 30, 9. Nevis 27, 10. Zumbrota-Mazeppa 25

Winners and area top 10 placers

100 dash -- 1. Chantle Reiland, GMLOKS, 12.46

200 dash -- 1. Taylor Kurtz, Dover-Eyota, 25.17; 7. Ava Phrakonkham, Bagley-Fosston, 25.68

400 run -- 1. Addison Hoof, Lester Prairie, 56.80; 7. Katrina Hitchen, Fertile-Beltrami, 58.98; 8. Amber Collins, Wadena-Deer Creek, 59.25

800 run -- 1. Katrina Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 2:16.15

1,600 run -- 1. Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 4:55.42

3,200 run -- 1. Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 11:52.24

100 hurdles -- 1. Ashley Kimman, Pierz, 15.38; 3. Lauryn Rustad, Perham, 15.35

300 hurdles -- 1. Mariah Willard, Trinity/Unity, 45.89; 5. Kim Hitchen, Fertile-Beltrami, 46.97; 9. Lauryn Rustad, Perham, 46.49

4x100 relay -- 1. Minnehaha Academy (Cadence Tanner, Aaleyha Gulyard, Imaobong Jones, Grazina Troup) 48.87; 7. Bagley-Fosston (Claire Klinkhammer, Isabella Warmbold, Tessa Manecke, Ava Phrakonkham) 50.08

4x200 relay -- 1. GMLOKS (Lydia Redman, Chantle Reiland, Breeley Galle, Anika Reiland) 1:43.88; 7. Perham (Lauryn Rustad, Gracie Morris, Mya Morris, Jaden Hackel) 1:45.81

4x400 relay -- 1. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball (Jocelyn ZolleR, Hope Kuechle, Brookelyn Kuechle, Ellie Kuechle) 3:59.64; 6. Perham (Gracie Morris, Cora Grismer, Mya Morris, Jaden Hackel) 4:04.56; 8. Fertile-Beltrami (Kim Hitchen, Grace Proulx, Jordyn Rasch, Katrina Hitchen) 4:09.04

4x800 relay -- 1. Staples-Motley (Aften Robinson, Ashley Robben, Kyanna Burton, Audrey Brownell ) 9:54.87

High jump -- 1. Annaka Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, 5-04.00; 9. (tie) Ava Phrakonkham, Bagley-Fosston, 5-00.00

Pole vault -- 1. Gracie Morris, Perham, 12-00.00; 4. (tie) Danial Van Watermulen, Perham, 10-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Brielle Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins, 18-03.25; 7. Jaden Hackel, Perham, 17-01.25

Triple jump -- 1. Avery Koenen, Montevideo, 37-11.25; 2. Jaden Hackel, Perham, 37-10.75; 5. Ellie Sosa, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 36-04.50; 10. Kennedy Pilgrim, Perham, 34-09.25

Shot put -- 1. Kiley Kranz, Osakis, 41-11.75; 10. Jersey Trautman, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 36-04.00

Discus -- 1. Jadyn Hart, Luverne, 131-00; 6. Alexis Riniker, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 116-04; 8. Katelyn Vesledahl, Bagley-Fosston, 111-04

Minn. Class AA state meet

At St. Michael-Albertville High School, Saturday

Top 10 team totals

1. Rocori 19; 2. Cloquet 14.50; 3. (tie) Hutchinson, Detroit Lakes and Sauk Rapids-Rice 12; 6. (tie) Holy Family Catholic, Rockford, Princeton and Albany 10; 10. (tie) St. Paul Academy & Summit, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Marshall and Bloomington Kennedy 8

Winners and area top 10 placers

100 dash -- 1. Ashley Fisher, Academy Of Holy, 12.07; 5. Kendra Mehrkens, Thief River Falls, 12.35; 6. Abby Larson, Detroit Lakes, 12.43

200 dash -- 1. Emelia Skistad, Monticello, 24.51; 3. Kendra Mehrkens, Thief River Falls, 25.04

400 run -- 1. Carly Hartwig, Tri-City United, 57.16

800 run -- 1. Kendra Krueger, Jordan, 2:13.13

1,600 run -- 1. Kendra Krueger, Jordan, 4:53.90

3,200 run -- 1. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 10:43.68

100 hurdles -- 1. Brooke Cina, Totino-Grace, 14.65; 4. Rylee Johnson, Detroit Lakes, 15.15

300 hurdles -- 1. Haylie Strum, Stewartville, 43.62

4x100 relay -- 1. Detroit Lakes (Ella Paulson, Rylee Johnson, Jerzie Horner, Abby Larson) 48.65

4x200 relay -- 1. Monticello (Sasha Steinbach, Kacie Lilledahl, Kaela Skistad, Emelia Skistad) 1:41.32; 8. Thief River Falls (Kendal Rantanen, Dru Harbott, Stephanie Dagg, Kendra Mehrkens) 1:46.11

4x400 relay -- 1. Byron (Taylor Matter, Lilah Kurke, Michaela Hamilton, Paige Halder) 4:00.39

4x800 relay -- 1. Marshall (Miracle Tucker, Allyson Sample, Anna Kuecker, Taleigha Bigler) 9:22.37

High jump -- 1. Grace Gunderson, Detroit Lakes, 5-05.00

Pole vault -- 1. Rylie Hansen, Mankato East, 11-06.00; 3. Jerzie Horner, Detroit Lakes, 11-00.00

Long jump -- 1. Ava Thoennes, Rocori, 17-06.25

Triple jump -- 1. Olivia Walsh, Austin, 38-04.75

Shot put -- 1. Brianna Schneider, Rocori, 39-10.75

Discus -- 1. Brooke Mushatt, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 129-03

Boys track and field

Minn. Class A state meet

At St. Michael-Albertville High School, Saturday

Top 10 team totals

1. St. Croix Lutheran 41, 2. Two Harbors 35, 3. Perham 34, 4. Montevideo 33, 5. Chatfield 32, 6. Park Rapids Area 31, 7. (tie St. Charles and Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29, 9. (tie) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and St. John's Prep 28

Winners and area top 10 placers

100 dash -- 1. Tate Nelson, Two Harbors, 11.00

200 dash -- 1. RJ Sylak, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 22.25

400 run -- 1. RJ Sylak, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 49.83

800 run -- 1. Brandon Kampsen, Sauk Centre, 1:53.56; 7. Micah Thompson, Perham, 2:00.34

1,600 run -- 1. Brandon Kampsen, Sauk Centre, 4:18.50; 2. Bjorn Anderson, Perham, 4:19.91

3,200 run -- 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham, 9:22.44

110 hurdles -- 1. Jonathan Cheney, Pierz, 14.81

300 hurdles -- 1. Griffin Paulsen, St. Croix Lutheran, 38.97

4x100 relay -- 1. Minneapolis North Community (Zelaun Black, Navier Jiles, J'Marion Sanders, Jaivon Hill 12) 42.72

4x200 relay -- 1. Chatfield (Isaac Erding, Eli Hopp, Thad Evans, Sam Backer) 1:29.43

4x400 relay -- 1. Mt. Lake Area-Comfrey (Jordan Linscheid, Carter Olsen, Kody Wassman, Zach Klassen) 3:24.22; 4. Perham (Isaac Paurus, Blake Swenson, Micah Thompson, Bjorn Anderson) 3:27.82; 9. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (Joey Molstre, Kolton Wagner, Brody Friend, Joe Wilson) 3:31.92

4x800 relay -- 1. St. John's Prep (Nick Hansen, Benjamin Suo, Aaron Ruesink, Zach Meyer) 7:58.08; 7. Perham (Blake Swenson, Micah Thompson, Dylan Guck, Isaac Paurus) 8:06.88

High jump -- 1. Tysen Grinde, Caledonia/Sp, 6-06.00; 3. Gerald Melin, Red Lake County, 6-04.00

Pole vault -- 1. DJ Rock, Luverne, 14-00.00; 4. Joe Wilson, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 13-03.00

Long jump -- 1. Tate Nelson, Two Harbors, 22-05.75; 7. Gavin Hockstedler, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River/Freeze, 21-06.50; 10. Liam Collins, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River/Freeze, 20-10.50

Triple jump -- 1. Peda Zeba, Adrian/Ellsworth, 44-06.00

Shot put -- 1. Francis O'Malley, Montevideo, 57-06.00

Discus -- 1. Luke Hartung, Park Rapids Area, 168-05; 5. Cole Bentley, Norman County East/UH, 153-03

Minn. Class AA state meet

At St. Michael-Albertville High School, Saturday

Top 10 team totals

1. Stewartville 22; 2. Fergus Falls 18; 3. Rockford 17; 4. (tie) Becker, Worthington and Belle Plaine 12; 7. (tie) Mound-Westonka, Fridley and Annandale 10; 10. (tie) Foley, Breck School and Rocori 8

Winners and area top 10 placers

100 dash -- 1. Thomas Lamkin, Red Wing, 10.65; 7. Ethan Carrier, Detroit Lakes, 11.02

200 dash -- 1. Blake Aller, Litchfield, 21.50

400 run -- 1. Brayden Draheim, Winona, 48.44

800 run -- 1. Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge, 1:52.79

1,600 run -- 1. Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge, 4:11.25

3,200 run -- 1. Emmett Gerres, Belle Plaine, 9:03.72

110 hurdles -- 1. Tayven Peterson, Mora, 14.67

300 hurdles -- 1. Tayven Peterson, Mora, 38.22

4x100 relay -- 1. Waseca (Christian Rodriguez, Damarius Russell, Kaeden Johnson, Kyle Ahlschlager) 42.16

4x200 relay -- 1. Waseca (Christian Rodriguez, Kaeden Johnson, Kyle Ahlschlager, Damarius Russell) 1:27.39

4x400 relay -- 1. Monticello (Carson Hess, Jack Geislinger, Paul Fasen, Wyatt Witschen) 3:23.63

4x800 relay -- 1. Mankato East (Evan MacLean, Audi Thom, Sam Thom, Nicholas Brauer) 7:57.97

High jump -- 1. Owen Carlson, Mahtomedi, 6-06.00

Pole vault -- 1. Brian Schloeder, Rockford, 15-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Carter Reckelberg, Becker, 23-03.00

Triple jump -- 1. Abagotte Opiew, Worthington, 44-04.75; 3. Shane Zierden, Fergus Falls, 43-02.00

Shot put -- 1. Peyton Byrne, Stewartville, 54-08.00; 2. Alexander Jensen, Fergus Falls, 54-07.75

Discus -- 1. Torasbjorn Lunaas, Stewartville, 174-11; 10. Lawson Greene, Detroit Lakes, 153-00

Girls soccer

N.D. All-State

First team

Fargo Davies -- Madison Barnick and Leighton Roberson; Minot -- Maicee Burke and Emerson Perrin; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Lindsey Erickson and Morgan Valvo; Fargo Shanley -- Ella Frisk and Mia Metzger; Bismarck -- Addison Massey; Mandan -- Sarah Helderop; Bismarck Legacy -- Madison Lein and Oakley Will

Second team

Fargo Davies -- Sophie Bjerke and Ashlyn Sands; Fargo Shanley -- Aubrey Dew; Fargo North -- Earth Wild; West Fargo Sheyenne -- Tenley McMenamy; Fargo South -- Gracie Sauvageau; Mandan -- Madison Hertz and Trinn Nybakken; Bismarck Legacy -- Payton Kooiman; Minot -- Bria Lewis; Bismarck -- Peyton Neumiller and Emmery Schmitz

Outstanding senior athlete – Ella Frisk, Fargo Shanley

Coach of the year – Nick Christianson, Fargo Davies

Prep softball

Minn. state Class A tournament

In Mankato

Friday’s results

Third place

Moose Lake/Willow River 6, Upsala 0

Championship

Edgerton/SW MN Christian 10, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 5

Minn. state Class AA tournament

In Mankato

Friday’s results

Third place

Le Sueur-Henderson 5, St. Agnes 0

Championship

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, St. Charles 1