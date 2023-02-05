Saturday's local scoreboard for Feb. 4

Girls basketball

Saturday’s result

Hawley 63, Crookston 58

Halftime: Hawley 31, Crookston 23

Crookston – Halle Winjum 30, Emma Gunderson 8, Libby Salentine 6, Chloe Boll 6, Abby Borowicz 4, Isabelle Smith 4

Hawley – Isabel Steer 23, Anna Steer 15, Marissa Ahles 10, Katrina Vetter 6, Emma Brookshire 6, Destiny Salinas 3

Friday’s results

May-Port-CG 82, Kindred 62

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 56, Center-Stanton 29

Bismarck Century 71, Turtle Mountain 44

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Red Lake Falls 46

Fertile-Beltrami 69, Park Christian 62

Stephen-Argyle 63, Warroad 40

Thief River Falls 58, Park Rapids 43

Kittson Co. Central 57, Red Lake CC 36

Fosston 58, Ada-Borup-West 52

Nevis 40, Cass Lake-Bena 37

Northern Freeze 60, Goodridge-Grygla 53

Red River 66, GF Central 16

Halftime: Red River 39, Central 8

GF Central – Lauren Reardon 6, Kiara Holweger 6, Jacie Reardon 2, Emily Arnold 2

Red River – Jocelyn Schiller 27, Hannah Litzinger 9, Alex Stauss 6, Cassidy O’Halloran 6, Morgan Hartze 4, Amber Johnson 4, Ella Weippert 3, Addy Fargo 3, Sheigh Panos 2, Rylie McQuillan 2

Sacred Heart 51, Bagley 31

Halftime: Sacred Heart 25, Bagley 15

Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 2, Leah Sundby 4, Lydia Riskey 2, Ella Adolphson 3, Ava Knudson 6, Lexi Lawrence 13, Isabel Vonesh 21

Bagley -- Sadie Fultz 5, Kathryn Warmbold 5, Lydia Ramsrud 2, Kira Thompson 6, Ana Fernandez 2

EGF Senior High 67, Breckenridge 59

Halftime: EGF Senior High 32, Breckenridge 23

Breckenridge -- Ceroll 2, Bernotas 16, Yaggie 18, Johnson 4, Roberts 9, Gowin 2, Twidwell 1

EGF Senior High -- Alison Kovar 3, Kylee Mattison 8, Sophia Perkins 1, Mya Langerud 6, Camryn Adams 14, Ellie Marcott 9, Tatem Votava 18, Ella Thorvilson 3. McKaylee Fitzpatrick 5

Thompson 55, Rugby 45

Halftime: Thompson 27, Rugby 22

Rugby -- Elise Fahnestock 2, Kendyl Hager 15, Joran Jundtd 6, Peyton Hauck 2, Mykell Heidlebaugh 13, Joey Wolf 4, Lacie Deplazes 1

Thompson -- Olivia Dick 5, Sydney Schwabe 14, Jordyn Tozer 2, Addison Sage 13, Clara Stevens 12, Kya Hurst 7, Brenna Martin 2

Grafton 62, Cavalier 33

Halftime: Grafton 34, Cavalier 23

Grafton -- Savannah Blackcloud 6, Ainsley McLain 19, Addison Fredericksen 5, Kate LeClerc 10, Paityn Ziegelmann 3, Keira Cole 18, Summer Moberg 2

Cavalier -- Eden Carrier 8, Jade Kihne 6, Rylen Burgess 10, Teagyn Fitzsimonds 9

Devils Lake 49, Fargo North 48

Halftime: Fargo North 20, Devils Lake 16

Devils Lake -- Ava Beck 4, Gabrielle McLaurin 8, Anna Shock 2, Cabryn Fritel 5, Jadyn Frelich 12, Tylee Brodina 11, Jole Martinson 1, Claire Heilman 3, Torri Fee 4

Fargo North -- Fluge 11, Thiel 8, Faulkner 6, Swanson 9, Andedrson 1, Hammes 5, Osier 8

North Border 43, Park River/F-L 37

Halftime: North Border 15, Park River/F-L 12

North Border -- Addi Brown 10, Jailyn Johnson 3, Jenna Fraser 16, Taelyn Dunnigan 6, Keira Moore 8

Park River/Fordville-Lankin – Lily Skibicki 5, Addi Skibicki 7, Sophia Markusen 6, Dani Thompson 2, Hannah Halvorson 12, Megan Larson 5

Harvey-Wells County 64, North Star 37

Halftime: Harvey-Wells County 37, North Star 16

North Star -- Payton Harpestad 8, Katie Erickstad 6, Annabelle Staus 4, Mattea Wanzek 6, Claire Weber 5, Jorie Ahlberg 8

Harvey-Wells County -- Larissa Arnold 15, Emma Dockter 9, Breanna Heilman 9, Aubree Wolfe 7, Braylee Keller 11, Rachel Neumiller 11

St. John 73, Benson County 46

Halftime: St. John 37, Benson Co. 20

Benson County -- Williams 2, Engstrom 7, Kenner 20, Maddock 9, Fautsch 7, Knatterud 1

St. John -- Disrud 2, Delorme 2, Slater 10, Jearoth 10, Decoteau 15, Al bertson 2, Morin 13, A. Delorme 1, Davis 3, Desjarlais 15

Stephen-Argyle 63, Warroad 40

Halftime: Stephen-Argyle 40, Warroad 20

Stephen-Argyle -- Tessa Durand 13, Charlotte Rogus 6, Britni Kroll 9, Regan Swanson 16, Emma Evans 4, Isabelle Westman 1, Ayla Woinarowicz 1, Greta Svendsen 2

Warroad -- Faith Lilly 23, Larson 2, Rilyn Anderson 5, Leah Loeffler 6, Mara Heinen 2, Abigail Mayfield 2

Crookston 50, Wadena-Deer Creek 48

Halftime: Crookston 26, Wadena-Deer Creek 25

Crookston -- Libby Salentine 12, Abby Borowicz 12, Isabell Smith 11, Chloe Boll 6, Emma Gunderson 5, Halle Winjum 4

Wadena-Deer Creek – Montana Carsten 15, Maddison Carsten 15, Addyson Gravelle 6, Payten Gravelle 6, Jada Dykhoff 5

N.D. Class B District 11 tournament

In Rugby

Thursday, February 9

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Rugby, bye; No. 7 Velva vs. No. 2 Bottineau, 4 p.m.; No. 6 Nedrose vs. No. 3 TGU, 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Drake-Anamoose vs. No. 4 Westhope-Newburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 10

Consolation semifinals, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

State qualifiers, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Saturday’s results

Harvey-Wells County 65, Carrington 51

Albany 61, Perham 48

Osakis 73, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64

Pine River-Backus 72, Upsala 55

Sacred Heart 66, Warren-A-O 59

Halftime: Sacred Heart 35, Warren-A-O 29

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Mortimer 14, Sedlacek 15, McIntyre 7, Woinarowicz 11, Pierce 12

Sacred Heart -- Josiah Sundby 14, Parker Erickson 18, Breck Bloom 6, Ethan Arntson 18, Landen Denney 10

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “The guys fought hard today against a tough team. We got off to a hot start and credit to the Ponies for fighting back, we knew they'd fight all game. Proud of how Ethan and Josiah kept us in our offense. Breck and Parker stepped up and hit some outside shots. Landen and Greg had great games in the post against a tough player, Jackson Woinarowicz.”

Drayton/V-E 55, Hatton-Northwood 35

Halftime: Drayton/V-E 21, Hatton-Northwood 8

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg -- Logan Wilber 4, Calvin Otto 7, Killian Burrell 2, Quinn Passa 2, Connor Hurtt 2, Jayse Gullickson 4, Cayden Quilill 2, Isaac Feltman 5, Everett Fedje 25, Jack Langerud 2

Hatton-Northwood -- Westin Enger 2, Aiden Johnson 21, Leonel Boyon 4, Drew Iverson 6, Chase McDonald 2

North Border 90, Lakota 58

Halftime: North Border 44, Lakota 33

Lakota -- Zach Gibson 20, Jaxon Baumgarn 12, Anthony Bullis 2, Rider Schmidt 4, Rob Thompson 20

North Border -- Trenton Cosley 32, Grant Cosley 8, Grayson Ohmann 16, Kade Shafer 3, Ayden Stainbrook 27, Kyle Thomas 4

Friday’s results

Win-E-Mac 66, Norman County/UH 65

Roseau 75, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 70

Cass Lake-Bena 87, Clearbrook-Gonvick 46

Perham 63, Frazee 32

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Lake of the Woods 34

Red River 76, GF Central 67

Halftime: Red River 31, GF Central 23

GF Central -- Erick Paye 19, Cole Wilber 13, Jack Simmers 10, Leo Strandell 9, Ross Wilber 9, Noah Lund 4, Kendall Kjonaas 3

Red River -- Reis Rowekamp 24, Pearce Parks 17, Zac Kraft 17, Logan Arason 9, Carter Byron 8

Crookston 71, Warroad 67, OT

Halftime: Warroad 39, Crookston 34

Crookston -- Tanner Giese 24, Hunter Nicholas 17, Ryan Abeld 8, Jack Everett 8, Reggie Winjum 5, Isaac Thomforde 5, Caden Boike 2, Michael Deng 2

Warroad -- Liam Grover 16, Kason Petruszewski 15, Gage Thompson 13, Ayden Gustafson 9, Todd Eastvold 8, Kolden Gustafson 3, Logan Kvarnolv e

Goodridge-Grygla 58, Kittson County Central 49

Halftime: Goodridge-Grygla 35, Kittson County Central 19

Kittson County Central -- Dylan Warnke 3, Braden Faken 8, Ty Vig 13, Chisum Schmiedeberg 9, Kellen Johnson 8, Andrew Knutson 8

Goodridge-Grygla -- Blake Rychlock 23, Matt Busse 2, Carson Rubischko 2, Lewis Jones 31

Girls hockey

Saturday’s results

Fargo North-South 3, Bismarck-Legacy 2

Mandan 3, Williston 1

Duluth Marshall 9, Thief River Falls 2

Moorhead 3, Brainerd-Little Falls 1

Friday’s results

Bismarck Legacy 1, Grand Forks 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period – 1. Madison Flemmer (Alyssa Kirkorian, Ella Mortenson) 14:58

Goalie saves – GF: Kaylee Baker 45; BL: Moira Landsverk 16

Crookston 6, EGF Senior High 4

First period – 1. EGF, Kara Ellis (Blake Schultz) 3:17; 2. C, Cassie Solheim (Addie Fee, Taylor Field) 3:50; 3. C, Reese Swanson 8:34; 4. C, Parker Strand (Swanson, Jenna Seaver) 14:00

Second period – 5, C, Ashlyn Bailey 15:50

Third period – 6. C, Strand 5:55; 7. EGF, Ellis (Maggie Plante, Ava Kleinvachter) 8:03; 8. EGF, Schultz 10:16; 9. EGF, Ellis (Plante) 14:37; 10. C, Fee (Brekken Tull, Morgan Nelson) 16:56

Goalie saves – EGF: Britlyn Rasmussen 26; C, Kambelle Frieje 20

Thief River Falls 3, Cloquet 2

First period – 1. TRF, Julia Rude (Kali Knutson) 10:26

Second period – 2. C, Gwen Lilly (Allie Jones, Josie Lindstrom) 5:15

Third period – 3. C, Brayley Merrier 13:46; 4. TRF, Rude, 3:17; 5. Gretchen Cota (Knutson) 1:28

Goalie saves – TRF: Belle Hamre 23; C: Araya Kaminski 7

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Tuesday's quarterfinals

No. 8 Sartell at No. 1 Moorhead, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Brainerd at No. 4 Bemidji, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Buffalo at No. 2 Roseau, 6 p.m.

No. 6 St. Cloud at No. 3 Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday

Championship

Feb. 15

Boys hockey

Saturday’s results

May-Port 3, Bottineau-Rugby 2, OT

Grafton-Park River 7, Lake of the Woods 0

Red Lake Falls 4, Greenway 3

West Fargo 7, Jamestown 5

Minot 3, Dickinson 0

Mandan 7, Williston 3

Brainerd 4, Detroit Lakes 3

Worthington 7, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2

Warroad 4, GF Central 0

First period -- 1. Murray Marvin-Cordes (Ryan Lund, Carson Pilgrim) 6:02; 2. Jayson Shaugabay (Pilgrim, Marvin-Cordes) 9:05; 3. Pilgrim SH (Shaugabay, Will Hardwick) 11:11

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 4. Pilgrim (Shaugabay) 12:25

Goalie saves -- GFC: Jaxon Washburn 22; WAR: Hampton Slukynsky 21

Kittson County Central 8, International Falls 3

First period -- 1. IF, Max Dremmel (Colin Kostiuk) 3:00; 2. KCC, Tyler Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski) 5:44; 3. KCC, Olsonawski (Hennen) 11:10; 4. KCC, Hennen PP 16:55

Second period -- 5. IF, Julius Maish PP (Royce Allan) 3:48; 6. KCC, Hennen SH 8:16; 7. KCC, Olsonawski (Hennen) 14:06

Third period -- 8. IF, Kostiuk SH (Dremmel) 2:22; 9. KCC, Hennen SH 10:21; 10. KCC, Hennen SH 13:45; 11. KCC, Olsonawski (Ethan Hanson) 14:55

Goalie saves -- IF: Landen Story 21; KCC: Jameson Turner 29

Fergus Falls 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

First period -- 1. WDC, Connor Davis (Cole Woods) 0:23; 2. WDC, Woods (Davis) 16:11

Second period -- 3. FF, Kellen Stenstrom 3:34; 4. WDC, Davis (Aron Sutherland) 7:25; 5. FF, Brayden Nelson (Stenstrom, Shane Zierden) 15:31; 6. FF, Colin Becker PP (Jack Welde) 16:12

Third period -- 7. FF, Welde (Griffin Babolian, Ethan McGuiness) 6:20; 8. FF, Jax Katzenmeyer (Gavin Goepferd, Becker) 12:45; 9. FF, Joey Johnson 14:30; 10. FF, Stenstrom (Zierden) 16:04

Goalie saves -- WDC: Lance Kaufman 30; FF: Ben Swanson 11

Red Lake Falls 4, Greenway-Coleraine 3

First period -- 1. RLF, Blake Breiland (Gavin Girdler, Evan Girdler) 5:08; 2. GC, Jace Kammeier (Beau Carlson) 6:26

Second period -- 3. RLF, G. Girdler (Breiland) 13:24

Third period -- 4. GC, Cole Donahue (Carlson, Gino Troumbly) 1:03; 5. RLF, E. Girdler (Brock Seeger) 4:22; 6. RLF, G. Girdler 10:21; 7. GC, Aden Springer PP 16:41

Goalie saves -- GC: Ethan Ambuehl 25; RLF: Pacey Struthers 28

Moorhead 3, Elk River/Zimmerman 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 1. Caleb Alderson PP (Garrett Lindberg, Mason Kraft) 1:25; 2. Ian Ness (Parker Gast, Colby Krier) 8:37; 3. Aaron Reierson (Kraft, Aiden Dufault) 13:28

Goalie saves -- ERZ: Gavin Greniuk 51; MOR: Kai Weigel 20

Friday’s results

Fargo Davies 10, West Fargo 1

Greenway-Coleraine 2, Crookston 1

First period – 1. C, Jack Doda 5:55

Second period – 2. G, Gino Troumbly (Ashton Sanderson) 3:03; 3. G, Jace Kammeier (Beau Carlson) 10:54

Goalie saves – G: Derek Giebau 36; C: Jaren Bailey 28

Girls wrestling

N.D. East Region

Duals Tournament

In Carrington

Friday’s quarterfinals

Central Cass 57, Pembina County North 24

Lisbon 42, Grand Forks 39

South Border 48, West Fargo United 30

Carrington 42, Fargo 40

Semifinals

Central Cass 60, Lisbon 24

Carrington 51, South Border 30

Consolation

Grand Forks 43, Pembina County North 42, by forfeit tiebreaker criteria

Championship

Fargo 54, West Fargo United 30

Central Cass 54, Carrington 27

Third place

Fargo 60, Grand Forks 24

KnightRiders qualify for state: The Grand Forks KnightRiders girls’ wrestling team qualified for the state dual tournament by placing fourth in the East Region qualifying tournament Friday in Carrington. Grand Forks defeated Pembina County North and South Border in wrestleback matches before falling to Fargo in the third place match. Central Cass defeated Carrington for first place. Grand Forks Red River hosts the East Region girls’ individual wrestling qualifying tournament this coming Friday.

Grand Forks head coach Matt Berglund: “We didn’t have our full line up so every win was crucial, but Lexie Ray’s win against South Border was the key to that particular dual and ultimately propelled us into the state tournament.”

Boys wrestling

Saturday’s results

GF Central 71, Fargo South 7

145 — Logan Vorhies, GFC, over Oscar Barbot :58; 152 — Mason Williams, GFC, win by forfeit; 160 — Noah Morkve, GFC, win by forfeit; 170 — Gavin Pihlgren, GFC, over Jamari Humphrey 17-0; 182 — Jayden Haake, GFC, over Xander Moody :29; 195 — Roberto Garza, GFC, win by forfeit; 220 — Michael Torgerson, GFC, win by forfeit; 285 — Daniel Suda, GFC, win by forfeit; 106 — Rhys Safratowich, GFC, win by forfeit; 113 — Cesar Cruz, GFC, win by forfeit; 120 — Zack Nelson, GFC, win by forfeit; 126 — Jacob Syster, South, over Landon Decoteau 5-2; 132 — Timothy Lentz, South, over Bryce Kelley 15-4; 138 — Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, over Braiden Brockman 1:29

GF Central 66, Red River 12

152 — Mason Williams, GFC, over Noah Brandvold 2:43; 160 — Noah Morkve, GFC, over Max Martens 5:02; 170 — Gavin Pihlgren, GFC, over Aiden Pelayo 2:46; 182 — Jayden Haake, GFC, win by forfeit; 195 — Roberto Garza, GFC, over Brody Behm 1:03; 220 — Michael Torgerson, GFC, win by forfeit; 285 — Daniel Suda, GFC, win by forfeit; 106 — Rhys Safratowich, GFC, over Brody Ray 13-0; 113 — Cesar Cruz, GFC, over Grant Sorum 12-1; 120 — Cormac Doty, RR, over Zack Nelson 1:50; 126 — Caden Everson, GFC, over Miles Larson 2:58; 132 — Landon Decoteau, GFC, over Seifer Trottier 3:05; 138 — Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, over Tanner Swanson 16-5; 145 — Max McCarthy, RR, over Logan Vorhies 0:56

Northwest Invitational

In Fertile, Saturday

Team totals

1. Crookston 169.5, 2. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 137, 3. Thief River Falls 129, 4. Bemidji 123, 5. Barnesville 97, 6. Fertile-Beltrami 80.5, 7. United Clay Becker 73

Friday’s result

West Fargo Sheyenne 64, GF Central 12

GF Central head coach Jeff Welsh: “We ran into the top team in the EDC tonight and it showed. “We had a chance to win a few more matches, but when we didn’t the team score really got away from us. Our team wrestled hard on back to back nights against West Fargo and Sheyenne. Hopefully a couple tough days of competition helps to prepare us for the rigors of the postseason. We don’t have time to dwell on tonight’s dual though as we host Fargo South and Red River tomorrow to close out the regular season.” GFC is now 4-3 in the EDC and 10-10 overall.

Boys swimming and diving

Century Invitational

In Bismarck, Saturday

Team totals

1. Minot 378.5, 2. Bismarck Century 258.5, 3. Moorhead 256.5, 4. Bismarck 251, 5. Williston 210.5, 6. Grand Forks KnightRiders 206, 7. Fargo Davies 192, 8. Fargo South 170.5, 9. Bismarck Legacy 149, 10. Mandan 90, 11. Dickinson 72.5

Winners and Grand Forks top 5 placers

200 medley relay -- 1. Moorhead A (Sahan Nagodavithana, Aiden Carlson, Joseph Casey, Owen Eisinger) 1:39.99; 4. Grand Forks A (Jackson Rerick, Logan Bjerke, Ryaan Alshami, Avery Berg) 1:43.14

200 freestyle -- 1. Alex King, MIN, 1:47.03

200 intermedley -- 1. Kolden Kringen, WIL, 2:01.87

50 freestyle -- 1. Alshami, GF, 21.70

1 meter diving -- 1. Ty Ross, MIN, 423.50

100 butterfly -- 1. Carlson, MOR, 53.01

100 freestyle -- 1. Tristan Quibell, FS, 48.45

500 freestyle -- 1. Kringen, WIL, 4:54.46; 3. Rerick, GF, 4:58.83; 5. Berg, GF, 5:06.27

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Minot A (Logan Hill, Paradorn Roongin, Ryan Hubbard, King) 1:31.14

100 backstroke -- 1. Blake Nelson, BIS, 53.75

100 breaststroke -- 1. Carlson, MOR, 59.99; 3. Bjerke, GF, 1:02.32

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Bismarck A (Alex Steichen, Noah Zaidi, Garrett Wick, Nelson) 3:16.13; 3. Grand Forks A (Berg, Aiden Johnson, Rerick, Alshami) 3:20.21

Grand Forks head coach Brent Newman: “Today finished off another intentional back-to-back set of swim meets meant to simulate the experience these guys will have when we go to the state preliminary and finals events in just four weeks. We were really satisfied with the effort and intensity each guy on the team brought to the deck today. These conditions make for a long set of days and many times the mental and physical drain can be overwhelming for these young men. Fortunately, we train for these situations and they followed through by relying on that training and trusting that all would be well. We identified more athletes that are on those EDC and State qualifying bubbles, with state being the most important of course. The guys benefited from a good night’s rest after yesterday and we look forward to getting them back in the practice pool on Monday so we can continue to work on those things that will make them faster and better in the water. Time is becoming so much more important right now in many different ways as we only have a few short weeks left to finish out the season.

Jonah Dafoe is in his second year with the team and this year, his senior year, decided to take on the challenge of trying diving. He has surprised himself, his teammates, and his coaches with how quickly he has taken up the skills necessary to be good at this very technical event. His body awareness and understanding of the focus and attention required for diving well is a testament to his desire to excel at whatever he puts his mind to. The positive change and improvement in his effort and attitude over the past several weeks has been a major influence in his own success as well as the teammates around him. Today was forced to balance the focus and attention required for quality diving (improving 50 points on his 11 dive list) and the swimming events the team needed him to participate in. He took it all on with a smile and his best effort across the board. Real leadership by example from this senior athlete.

Ryaan Alshami is a talented athlete that finds himself at the tip of that metaphorical spear that takes more and more time and effort to get the slightest bit of sharpness added to it. Case in point, it took Ryaan over a year and two weeks to realize a .05 second improvement on his team record setting 50 freestyle. That’s a long time to go without posting a faster time. The mental and physical toll that places on an athlete is incredible. The stress of that self- and team- imposed expectation for excellence can cause many athletes to fold. With some efforts coming to a head this week as we work towards getting Ryaan to realize change and increased speed, he swam with a new and different competitive aggression today that helped him push through that wall. Standing up and facing that challenge is a testament to his desire to be the best he can be. We have more work to do together and we have no doubt he is up to facing that continued challenge -- he’s still young.”

Friday’s result

Mandan 90, Grand Forks 89

Winners, GF top 3

200 medley relay – 1. GF (Aiden Johnson, Logan Bjerke, Ryaan Alshami, Avery Berg) 1:44.36

200 freestyle – 1. Jackson Reick, GF, 1:52.31; 2. Aiden Johnson, GF, 1:59.12

200 IM – 1. Logan Bjerke, GF 2:20.20; 2. Avery Berg, GF, 2:11.00; 3. Marco Llapa, GF, 2:28.15

50 freestyle – 1. Ethan Parker, M, 26.32

1 meter diving – 1. Jacob Thomas, M, 203.60

100 butterfly – 1. Ryaan Alshami, GF, 55.70; 2. Marco Llapa, GF, 1:05.35

100 freestyle – 1. Ian Lahtinen, M, 57.94; 2. Michael Schill, GF, 58:98

500 freestyle – 1. Elias Eberhardt, GF, 5:39.98

200 freestyle relay – 1. GF (Berg, Johnson, Rerick, Alshami) 1:31.81

100 backstroke – 1. Vincent Keller, M, 1:02.16

100 breaststroke – 1. Parker, M, 1:11.91’ 3. Schmill 1:19.47

400 freestyle relay – 1. GF (Alshami, Berg, Rerick, Johnson) 3:25.57

Grand Forks head coach Brent Newman: “We capped off a physically and mentally exhausting week of training with a solid dual meet against Mandan. The longer than normal bus ride today raised the level of adversity the guys had to work through as they faced both the difficulty of being tired along with the lethargy that comes from traveling. As expected, they rose to the challenge as the effort and intensity rose considerably following the diving event tonight and the guys got back to the supportive and encouraging group that has been one of their trademarks so far this season. We swam a bit different meet lineup than normal tonight which created different challenges for all the guys but our interest was seeing what kind of edge we could get out of some of our relay combinations. We are looking for the guys to get a quality night’s sleep so tomorrow they can really step up and have a better second day at what will be the state competition pool in a month’s time. We are fast approaching the conclusion of another season and the pressure will begin rising for everyone as we close in on those ultimate goals each guy has for himself.”

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 13-0 20-5

N.D. State 8-4 14-8

Oral Roberts 8-4 11-12

South Dakota 7-6 11-13

North Dakota 6-6 13-9

Omaha 6-7 11-13

Denver 6-7 10-14

Kansas City 3-9 7-16

Western Ill. 3-10 8-16

St. Thomas 3-10 8-15

Saturday’s results

S.D. State 82, N.D. State 54

Denver 62, St. Thomas 51

Omaha 57, Western Illinois 55

Oral Roberts 86, Kansas City 68

North Dakota 83, South Dakota 66

Halftime: North Dakota 41, South Dakota 36

South Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Carley Duffney 4-13 7-8 15, Grace Larkins 5-11 2-4 13, Macy Guebert 3-6 0-0 9, Walker Demers 2-6 3-4 7, Morgan Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Alexi Hempe 3-9 1-2 10, Cassidy Carson 2-8 2-4 7, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 21-57 15-22 66

North Dakota -- Juliet Gordon 5-10 4-4 15, Kacie Borowicz 4-16 4-6 12, Claire Orth 4-9 3-4 11, Jolene Daninger 3-3 3-3 11, Sammiyah Hoskin 3-7 0-1 7, Maggie Manson 2-6 4-4 10, Nakiyah Hurst 5-6 0-0 10, Rakiyah Beal 1-2 2-2 4, Tara Bieniewicz 1-1 0-0 3, DJ Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 20-24 83

Three-pointers -- USD 9-30 (Duffney 0-4, Larkins 1-4, Guebert 3-6, Demers 0-1, Hempe 3-8, Carson 1-6, Avila-Ambrosi 1-1), UND 7-14 (Gordon 1-3, Borowicz 0-2, Daninger 2-2, Hoskin 1-1, Manson 2-5, Bieniewicz 1-1); Rebounds -- USD 36 (Duffney 6, Larkins 8, Guebert 3, Demers 7, Hempe 5, Carson 3, Avila-Ambrosi 2, TEAM 2), UND 39 (Gordon 11, Borowicz 8, Orth 5, Daninger 4, Hoskin 1, Manson 3, Hurst 2, Beal 1, TEAM 4); Assists -- USD 12 (Larkins 5, Guebert 1, Demers 2, Hempe 2, Carson 2), UND 12 (Gordon 2, Borowicz 6, Orth 2, Hurst 1, Davis 1); Turnovers -- USD 15 (Duffney 2, Larkins 2, Guebert 3, Demers 3, Hansen 3, Hempe 1, TEAM 1), UND 11 (Borowicz 3, Orth 2, Daninger 2, Hoskin 2, Manson 1, VanderWal 1)

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Minn. Duluth 17-1 20-3

Augustana 15-3 21-3

MSU Mankato 15-3 19-3

St. Cloud St. 12-6 15-7

UMary 12-6 13-8

SW Minn. St. 11-7 14-9

UM Crookston 9-9 10-14

Northern St. 8-10 13-11

Con.-St. Paul 8-10 11-11

MSU Moor. 8-10 11-11

Wayne State 7-11 11-11

Minot State 6-12 10-14

Upper Iowa 5-13 9-14

Winona State 4-14 10-14

Bemidji State 4-14 7-15

Sioux Falls 3-15 6-18

Saturday’s results

MSU Moorhead 55, St. Cloud State 50

UMary 48, Bemidji State 39

Minnesota Duluth 75, Northern State 62

MSU Mankato 71, Sioux Falls 61

Minot State 86, Minnesota Crookston 68

Halftime: Minot State 51, Minnesota Crookston 33

Minnesota Crookston -- Emma Miller 30, Bren Fox 13, Taryn Frazer 7, Alex Page 4, Emma Dudycha 5, Natalie Mikrot 3, Janie Tormanen 2, Abigail Leach 2, Nicole Hernandez 2

Minot State -- Kennedy Harris 28, Kate Head 20, Natasha Elliott 14, Emma Mogen 4, Breianna Smestad 2, Emily Srejma 7, Lorelei McIver 5, Jaime Skeggs 4, Alexandra Baker 2

Friday’s results

UMary 76, Minnesota Crookston 60

Bemidji State 70, Minot State 61

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Dakota State 10-1 20-5

Mayville State 9-2 17-5

Bellevue 9-2 15-9

Valley City St. 7-4 14-10

Dickinson St. 5-6 10-15

Viterbo 2-9 5-18

Waldorf 2-9 4-17

Presentation 0-11 1-21

Saturday’s results

Valley City State 79, Viterbo 78

Dickinson State 87, Waldorf 44

Dakota State 67, Mayville State 49

Halftime: Dakota State 34, Mayville State 21

Mayville State -- Jordan Zrust 27, Erin Walcker 7, CJ Decker 7, Mackenzie Hughes 5, Sydney Brekken 3

Dakota State -- Lilli Mackley 18, Elsie Aslesen 16, Morgan Huber 6, Savannah Walsdorf 5, Angela Slattery 13, Sidney Fick 6, Olivia Ritter 3

Great Plains

Saturday’s result

Jamestown 76, Midland 50

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 12-0 21-4

S.D. State 9-4 14-11

Western Ill. 8-5 15-9

St. Thomas 7-6 16-10

Kansas City 6-6 10-15

N.D. State 6-6 9-15

South Dakota 6-7 11-14

Denver 4-9 13-13

Omaha 3-10 7-18

North Dakota 2-10 8-17

Saturday’s results

S.D. State 90, N.D. State 85

Western Illinois 75, Omaha 72

St. Thomas 68, Denver 57

Oral Roberts 85, Kansas City 57

North Dakota 86, South Dakota 72

Halftime: North Dakota 47, South Dakota 40

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Matt Norman 6-12 3-4 21, BJ Omot 4-10 8-8 17, Tsotne Tsartsidze 6-13 2-2 16, Jalun Trent 5-7 2-3 14, Brady Danielson 2-5 0-0 5, Elijah Brooks 3-4 2-3 8, Treysen Eaglestaff 2-6 0-0 5, Brian Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 17-20 86

South Dakota -- Kruz Perrott-Hunt 5-14 7-7 18, Tasos Kamateros 6-12 2-2 16, Damani Hayes 4-5 0-0 8, Mason Archambault 2-6 2-2 6, AJ Plitzuweit 2-9 2-2 6, Max Burchill 3-5 0-0 6, Paul Bruns 2-9 0-0 5, Jeremiah Coleman 1-1 2-2 4, Keaton Kutcher 0-1 3-5 3. Totals 25-62 18-20 86

Three-pointers -- UND 13-32 (Norman 6-9, Omot 1-6, Tsartsidze 2-6, Trent 2-3, Danielson 1-4, Eaglestaff 1-4), USD 4-17 (Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Kamateros 2-4, Archambault 0-1, Plitzuweit 0-4, Burchill 0-1, Bruns 1-3, Kutcher 0-1); Rebounds -- UND 35 (Norman 6, Omot 9, Tsartsidze 3, Trent 8, Danielson 2, Brooks 3, TEAM 4), USD 34 (Perrott-Hunt 4, Kamateros 9, Hayes 7, Archambault 5, Burchill 2, Bruns 2, Coleman 2, TEAM 3); Assists -- UND 13 (Norman 3, Omot 3, Tsartsidze 2, Trent 1, Danielson 3, Eaglestaff 1), USD 11 (Perrott-Hunt 4, Hayes 1, Archambault 1, Plitzuweit 2, Burchill 2, Bruns 1); Turnovers -- UND 10 (Norman 3, Omot 2, Tsartsidze 3, Trent 1, Eaglestaff 1), USD 9 (Perrott-Hunt 1, Kamateros 1, Hayes 1, Plitzuweit 2, Burchill 1, Bruns 1, Coleman 1, TEAM 1)

Big Ten

Saturday’s result

Maryland 81, Minnesota 46

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conference / Overall

Northern St. 15-3 19-5

MSU Moor. 14-4 19-5

Minn. Duluth 12-6 16-8

Bemidji State 11-7 16-8

Sioux Falls 11-7 16-8

Wayne State 11-7 16-8

SW Minn. St. 10-8 14-9

Upper Iowa 10-8 13-11

MSU Mankato 9-9 15-9

Winona St. 8-10 13-10

Augustana 8-10 12-12

UMary 7-11 11-11

Minot State 7-11 10-12

Con.-STPl 6-12 8-16

St. Cloud St. 4-14 7-16

UM Crook 1-17 2-22

Saturday’s results

MSU Moorhead 83, St. Cloud State 68

Bemidji State 90, UMary 71

Northern State 89, Minnesota Duluth 75

MSU Mankato 73, Sioux Falls 42

Minot State 87, Minnesota Crookston 53

Halftime: Minot State 46, Minnesota Crookston 18

Minnesota Crookston -- Blaize Sagna 16, De’Antray Hughes 7, Chandler Meeks 6, Matthew Allman 5, Pedro Rossi 2, Ron Kirk 8, Rambo Badyal 6, Isaiah Bundy-Smith 3

Minot State -- Khari Broadway 11, Connor Hollenbeck 9, Ben Bohl 8, Camron Dunfee 8, Michael Jok 6, Jalen Cook 12, Caleb Van De Griend 11, Jaxon Gunville 8, Mason Hedberg 5, Drew Pearson 4, Javeon Tolliver 2, Calvin Sisk 2, Eduardo Fiorotto 1

Friday’s results

UMary 84, Minnesota Crookston 77

Minnesota Duluth 87, MSU Moorhead 69

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conference / Overall

Mayville State 9-2 19-5

Viterbo 8-3 14-10

Bellevue 7-4 15-10

Valley City St. 6-5 13-12

Dickinson St. 6-5 10-14

Dakota State 5-6 11-14

Waldorf 3-8 7-16

Presentation 0-11 5-18

Saturday’s results

Mayville State 82, Dakota State 63

Viterbo 94, Valley City State 62

Waldorf 92, Dickinson State 89, OT

Great Plains

Saturday’s result

Jamestown 104, Midland 87

Men’s hockey

Saturday’s results

Miami 1, St. Cloud State 1, tie (SCSU wins SO 2-0 in 2)

Western Michigan 4, Minnesota Duluth 1

Denver 4, Colorado College 1

MSU Mankato 5, St. Thomas 2

Air Force 4, Mercyhurst 2

Holy Cross 3, Bentley 2, OT

Army 3, Niagara 3, tie (Army wins SO 1-0 in 3)

Canisius 3, RIT 2, OT

American International 4, Sacred Heart 1

Michigan State 3, Notre Dame 2

Ohio State 4, Penn State 2

Michigan 7, Wisconsin 4

Northern Michigan 3, Lake Superior State 1

Ferris State 4, Bowling Green 4, tie (FSU wins SO 2-1 in 4)

Clarkson 6, Brown 2

RPI 2, Colgate 1

Cornell 10, Union 1

Yale 4, St. Lawrence 0

Quinnipiac 4, Dartmouth 2

New Hampshire 5, UMass-Lowell 4

Alaska 5, Arizona State 2

Michigan Tech 3, Bemidji State 2

First period -- 1. MTU, Logan Pietila 5x3 (Parker Saretsky, Nick Nardella) 9:53

Second period -- 2. MTU, Saretsky (Tristan Ashbrook, Jack Works) 16:05

Third period -- 3. MTU, Marcus Pedersen (Arvid Caderoth, Jed Pietila) 7:35; 4. BEM, Jere Vaisanen (Lleyton Roed, Will Zmolek) 8:18; 5. BEM, Roed EA (Kaden Pickering, Zmolek) 16:21

Goalie saves -- MTU: Blake Pietila 37; BEM: Mattias Sholl 18

Friday’s results

Western Michigan 3, Minnesota Duluth 2

Miami 3, St. Cloud State 3, OT

Penn State 4, Ohio State 3

Michigan State 3, Notre Dame 0

Michigan 6, Wisconsin 2

Long Island 9, Stonehill 3

Air Force 4, Mercyhurst 3, OT

Army 3, Niagara 2, OT

RIT 3, Canisius 2

Holy Cross 4, Bentley 1

Lake Superior 4, Northern Michigan 2

St. Thomas 3, MSU Mankato 2, OT

Michigan Tech 2, Bemidji State 0

Ferris State 2, Bowling Green 2

Yale 4, Clarkson 0

Union 3, Colgate 1

St. Lawrence 6, Brown 0

Cornell 3, RPI 1

Quinnipiac 3, Harvard 0

Princeton 7, Dartmouth 3

Boston 5, Maine 3

Massachusetts 3, Providence 2

New Hampshire 3, Merrimack 2, OT

Boston College 2, UMass-Lowell 2, OT

UConn 4, Northeastern 3

Women’s hockey

Saturday’s results

Ohio State 5, Minnesota 1

Bemidji State 4, St, Thomas 1

Minnesota Duluth 0, MSU Mankato 0, tie

Wisconsin 3, St. Cloud State 2

St. Anselm 5, Saint Michael’s 4

Long Island 2, Stonehill 2, tie

Mercyhurst 3, RIT 0

Colgate 2, Clarkson 0

Princeton 2, Dartmouth 1

Yale 4, RPI 2

St. Lawrence 3, Cornell 2, OT

Penn State 4, Syracuse 1

Brown 2, Union 0

Franklin Pierce 7, Sacred Heart 1

Men’s and women’s track

The North Dakota throwers began competition at the Bison Open on Friday and came away with four Fighting Hawks placing in the top five of the women's weight throw.

Kenna Curry won the weight throw with a toss of 59-9 (18.21m). It marks the second weight throw title of the season for Curry, who won the event at the UND Open last week with the No. 6 mark in school history (60-5 3/4, 18.43m).

Allison Lardy claimed the bronze in the event with a throw of 57-5 (17.50m). Natalie Mohring was fourth with a toss of 57-1 (17.45m), while Eve Goldstein placed fifth with a distance of 54-7 1/4 (16.64m).

Women’s tennis

Saturday’s results

Nebraska 4, North Dakota 0

Minnesota 4, Marquette 2

Minnesota 4, South Dakota 3

Minnesota Duluth 6, Bemidji State 1

St. Scholastica 4, Bemidji State 3

Friday’s result

St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota Crookston 1

Men’s tennis

Saturday’s result

North Dakota 7, St. Olaf 0

College softball

Saturday’s results

Minot State 17, UMary 6

Minot State 8, Carroll College (Mont.) 7

Valley City State 17, UMary 12

Minnesota Duluth 5, Lewis 4

Missouri Western State 9, Minnesota Duluth 2