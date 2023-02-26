Saturday's local scoreboard for Feb. 25
Featuring N.D. state boys hockey tournament results, area college basketball scores, N.D. state gymnastics meet results and much more!
Boys hockey
N.D. state tournament
At Ralph Engelstad Arena
Friday’s results
Semifinals
Red River 6, West Fargo Sheyenne 3
First period – 1. WFS, Trey Stocker (Charlie Leshovsky) 10:08; 2. WFS, Zachary Moser (Hudson Routh, Colton Rogen) 13:12
Second period – 3. RR, Luc Bydal (Grant Gardner, Thomas Peterson) 2:46; 4. RR, Michael Coleman (Mason Stroh) 7:15; 5. RR, Gardner (Coleman) 9:06; 6. RR, Mason Reynolds (Tyson Ulmer) 9:32; 7. RR, Carter Sproule (Coleman, Dillon Jackson) 12:38; 8. WFS, Jayden Rogen (Moser, Ben Clouse) 15:12
Third period – 9. RR, Reynolds (RyLee Vetsch) 3:05
Goalie saves – WFS: Riley Swanson 7-12-16 – 35; RR: Jake Jenkins 8-5-2 – 15
Fargo South-Shanley 4, Fargo Davies 0
Second period – 1. FSS, Zach Boren (Trevor Moe, Will Hofer) 4:09; 2. FSS, John Lang (Zach Skarperud) 6:46
Third period – 3. FSS, Jake Verwest 15:22; 4. FSS, Colten Nestler 16:05
Goalie saves – FSS: Noel Olsonawski 7-5-3 – 15; FD: Gavin Erickson 6-10-4 – 20
Consolation semifinals
Jamestown 4, Minot 2
First period – 1. J, Max Mehus (Brooks Roaldson, Reagan Sortland) :24; 2. J, Roaldson (Mehus, Jarrett Zalumskis) 1:57
Second period – 3. J, Easton Romsdal (Roaldson) :19; 4. J, Gavin Gerhardt (Ashton Stockert, Nate Walz) 4:10; 5. M, Mackley Morelli (Jaxon Bradley) 6:25
Third period – 6. M, Eli Hansen (Carter Coleman) 5:38
Goalie saves – M: Toby Strand 4-x-x – 4, Blays Ostrom 1-4-5 – 10; J: Andrew Walz 13-21-11 – 45
Bismarck Century 4, Bismarck Legacy 3
Second period – 1. BC, Andrew Brubakken 3:53; 2. BL, Drew Beasley (Marcus Butts) 7:10
Third period – 3. BL, Butts (Beasley) 9:25; 4. BC, Ben LaDuke 10:13; 5. BL, Stryder McMahon (Butts) 11:18; 6. BC, Maxon Vig (Hayden Ritter, T.J. Olson) 13:39; 7. BC, Charlie Vig (M. Vig) 13:47
Goalie saves – BL: Tyler Miller 6-10-8 – 24; BC: Hoyt Ubl 8-9-5 – 22
Saturday’s results
Fifth place
Bismarck Century 2, Jamestown 1
Second period – 1. BC, Charlie Vig 3:08
Third period – 2. BC, Ben LaDuke (Maxon Vig, Andrew Brubakken) 2:45; 3. J, Brooks Roaldson (Jarrett Zalumskis, Easton Romsdal) 10:19
Goalie saves – BC: Hoyt Ubl 7-11-10 – 28, J: Andrew Walz 12-9-13 – 34
Third place
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Davies 1
First period – 1. WFS, Mason Christensen (Charlie Leshovsky, Jackson Glienke) 14:26; 2. WFS, Hudson Routh (Zachary Moser) 15:07
Second period – 3. FD, Owen Dubois (Drew Albrecht) :36
Third period – 4. WFS, Routh (Cooper Clouse) 5:05
Goalie saves – WFS: Riley Swanson 4-12-4 – 20; FD: Gavin Erickson 8-10-4 – 22
Championship
Fargo South-Shanley 3, Red River 2, 3 OT
First period – 1. RR, Michael Coleman (Grant Gardner, Luc Bydal) 16:30
Second period – 2. FSS, Trevor Moe (Zach Boren) 15:57
Third period – 3. RR, Bydal (Coleman, Espen Schneider) 2:12; 4. FSS, John Lang (Boren) 4:27
First overtime -- No scoring.
Second overtime -- No scoring.
Triple overtime – 5. FSS, Lang 0:18
Goalie saves – RR: Jake Jenkins 6-11-4-6--27; FSS: Noel Olsonawski 11-6-13-13--43
RELATED: Fargo South-Shanley's John Lang scores in triple overtime to win state title and beat Grand Forks Red River
N.D. state all-tournament team
Forwards -- Michael Coleman, Red River; Luc Bydal, Red River; Colten Nestler, Fargo South-Shanley
Defensemen -- Trevor Moe, Fargo South-Shanley and Zachary Moser, West Fargo Sheyenne
Goaltender -- Noel Olsonawksi, Fargo South-Shanley
Tournament most valuable player -- Noel Olsonawksi, Fargo South-Shanley
Senior athlete of the year -- Michael Coleman, Red River
Coach of the year -- Tim Skarperud, Red River
Minn. Section 8A tournament
In Thief River Falls
Saturday’s semifinals
EGF Senior High 6, Detroit Lakes 2
First period – 1. EGF, Chase Moe (Grady Magner, Cole Bies) 8:29; 2. EGF, Magner 9:34; 3. EGF, Hunter Varnish (Judd Pesch) 9:42
Second period – 4. DL, Chase Kukoski (Carter Bellefeulle) 5:01; 5. DL, Easton Kennedy (Jacob Thomas) 6:37; 6. EGF, Bies 15:22
Third period – 7. EGF, Brock Schultz (Landon Jamieson, Magner) 3:06; 8. EGF, Moe (Chas. Bies) 4:22
Goalie saves – DL: Kale Witt 32; EGF: Chase Mero 14
Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 1
First period – 1. W, Murray Marvin-Cordes (Carson Pilgrim, Will Hardwick) 0:49; 2. W, Griffin Marvin (Landon Thompson, Gaabi Boucha) 1:55; 3. W, Marvin-Cordes (Jayson Shaugabay, Pilgrim) 2:36
Second period – 4. W, Thompson (Ryan Lund, Griffin Marvin) 12:41; 5. W, Marvin-Cordes (Shaugabay, Pilgrim) 16:08
Third period – 6. W, Pilgrim 0:17; 7. TRF, Reece Janish (Jace Erickson, Braydin Lund) 14:06
Goalie saves – TRF: Connor Roff 43; W: Hampton Slukynsky 11
Thursday’s championship
Warroad vs. EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Saturday’s semifinals
Roseau 6, Elk River-Zimmerman 1
First period -- 1. R, Noah Urness SH (Preston Lundbohm) 14:04
Second period -- 2. ERZ, Kole Mears (Preston Holmes) 8:33; 3. R, Gavin Jensen (Lundbohm, Alex Ballard) 15:41
Third period -- 4. R, Lundbohm (Aaron Wenlsoff, Urness) 0:16; 5. R, Urness SH (Brennen Johnson, Gavin Jensen) 12:45; 6. R, Austin Klint (Jensen, Tanner George) 13:27; 7. R, James Jacques empty net (Eli Wensloff) 16:51
Goalie saves -- ERZ: Gavin Greniuk 60; R: Atreyu Jones 21
Moorhead 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
First period -- 1. MOR, Caleb Alderson (Mason Kraft, Garrett Lindberg) 4:31; 2. MOR, Alderson PP (Aaron Reierson, Mason Kraft) 14:56
Second period -- 3. SSS, Kyan Rieder PP (Aanden VanDenBerg) 13:33; 4. MOR, Kraft (Brooks Cullen, Lindberg) 13:49
Third period -- 5. MOR, Parker Gast 2:20
Goalie saves -- SSS: Noah Hacker 22; MOR: Kai Weigel 22
Wednesday, March 1
In Thief River Falls
Championship, Roseau vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Minn. Section 6A tournament
Friday’s quarterfinals
Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Morris Benson 3
Fergus Falls 9, Prairie Centre 0
Saturday’s quarterfinals game
Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
At St. Cloud Mac
Alexandria vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Fergus Falls vs. Northern Lakes, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
At St. Cloud Mac
Championship, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey
Minn. Class A state tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Saturday’s games
Third place
South St. Paul 3, Proctor/Hermantown 2, OT
Championship
Warroad 3, Orono 0
First period – 1. WAR, Rylee Bartz (Talya Hendrickson, Katy Comstock) 7:05; 1. ORO, Zoe Lopez (Grace Bickett, Alexa Niccum) 12:38
Second period — 2. WAR, Hendrickson (Kate Johnson) 5:54; 3. WAR, Kaiya Sandy (Lila Lanctot) 12:21
Goalie saves — WAR, Kate Stephens 2-4-8—14; ORO, Celia Dahl 6-8-8—22 (3GA)
Friday’s semifinals
Orono 4, Proctor/Hermantown 3, OT
Warroad 4, South St. Paul 1
First period — 1. WAR, Talya Hendrickson (Kate Johnson, Rylee Bartz) 2:38
Second period — 2. WAR, Lexi Kirkeby (Hendrickson, Abby Chamernick) 9:52 (pp)
Third period — 1. SSP, Lily Pachl (Bailey Vesper) 2:30 (pp); 3. WAR, Johnson (Rylee Bartz, Hendrickson) 8:34; 4. WAR, Johnson (Hendrickson, Chamernick) 12:58
Goalie saves — SSP, Delaney Norman 7-11-12—30; WAR, Kate Stephens 5-3-2—10
Minn. Class AA state tournament
At Xcel Energy Center
Friday’s semifinals
Andover 2, Edina 1
Gentry 4, Minnetonka 1
Saturday’s games
Third place
Edina 3, Minnetonka 2
Championship
Gentry 4, Andover 1
Girls basketball
Saturday’s results
Providence Academy 96, Perham 65
Bemidji 70, Fergus Falls 69
Nevis 62, Lake of the Woods 30
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 55, Park Rapids 46
Hawley 64, Menahga 58
Sauk Centre 64, Wadena-Deer Creek 46
Friday’s results
Red River 76, Wahpeton 50
Fargo Shanley 67, West Fargo Horace 57
West Fargo Sheyenne 63, Fargo North 53
Fertile-Beltrami 59, Red Lake CC 38
Breckenridge 60, Crookston 46
Frazee 60, East Grand Forks 51
Thief River Falls 53, Barnesville 45
Goodridge-Grygla 55, Win-E-Mac 19
Pequot Lakes 63, Park Rapids 22
Frazee 60, EGF Senior High 51
Halftime: Frazee 35, EGF Senior High 21
Frazee – Hailey Selby 7, Katie Courneya 13, Brynn Larson 8, Jayden Sonnenberg 22, Riyan Eckert 8, Ashley Malikowski 2
EGF Senior High – Allison Kovar 19, Kylee Mattison 4, Sofia Perkins 3, Taylor Bergh 2, Ellie Marcott 5, Tatem Votava 14, Ella Thorvilson 2, McKaylee Fitzpatrick 2
Ada-Borup/West 57, Warren-A-O 45
Halftime: Ada-Borup/West 27, Warren-A-O 24
Ada-Borup/West -- Morgan Smart 5, Sarah Prodzinski 8, Izabel Marcussen 17, Morgan Engel 4, Alex Tinjum 10, Malayna Syverson 6, Dyllan Miller 7
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Markelle Pederson 8, Annie Peterson 9, Hannah Pederson 3, Ava Oberg 10, Annika Magnusson 8, Lola Linder 1, Kylie Nelson 6
N.D. Region 1 tournament
In Fargo
Friday’s results
Third place
Kindred 72, Sargent County 47
Championship
Central Cass 69, Northern Cass 49
N.D. Region 3 tournament
At Jamestown Civic Center
Friday’s results
Third place
Carrington 50, Kidder County 40
Championship
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 41, Linton-HMB 38
N.D. East Region tournament
Saturday’s play-in games
Wahpeton 74, GF Central 67
West Fargo Horace 63, Valley City 51
Fargo North 68, Devils Lake 58
Fargo Shanley 54, Fargo South 26
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 West Fargo Horace at No.1 Fargo Davies, 5:30 pm
No. 5 Shanley at No. 4 West Fargo Sheyenne, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Fargo North at No. 2 Red River, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Wahpeton at No. 3 West Fargo, 6 p.m.
N.D. state Class B tournament
Thursday’s quarterfinals
In Minot
No. 2 seed Central Cass vs. Bowman County (second random draw), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Area (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.
No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.
Minn. Section 8A tournament
Tuesday’s first round
East
No. 9 Blackduck at No. 8 Win-E-Mac
No. 10 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 7 Bagley
West
No. 9 Climax-Fisher at No. 8 Northern Freeze
No. 10 Lake of the Woods at No. 7 Red Lake Falls
Thursday, March 2
Second round
East
Blackduck/Win-E-Mac winner at No. 1 Kelliher-Northome
No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Cass Lake-Bena
Clearbrook-Gonvick/Bagley winner at No. 2 Fosston
No. 6 Red Lake County at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami
West
At Northland Community Technical College
Climax-Fisher/Northern Freeze winner at No. 1 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No 4. Kittson County Central
At Minnesota Crookston
Lake of the Woods/Red Lake Falls winner vs. No. 2 Goodridge-Grygla
No. 6 Stephen-Argyle vs. No. 3 Sacred Heart, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Quarterfinals games at noon, 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Semifinals at 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Friday, March 10
At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Saturday’s results
Grafton 70, Oak Grove 42
Halftime: Oak Grove 30, Grafton 29
Oak Grove -- Trey Hatfield 26, Spencer Schumacher 4, Luke Swenson 2, Luke Johnson 4, Jon Asche 2, John Dejong 2, Andrew Green 2
Grafton -- Tony Villarreal 20, Ryan Hanson 11, Brody Lillemoen 10, Reggie Rice 11, Maxwell Dumas 4, Abram Sevigny 2, Kyler Droog 12
Friday’s results
West Fargo Sheyenne 85, Fargo North 79
Fargo Shanley 69, West Fargo Horace 60
Grafton 84, Larimore 37
Climax-Fisher 69, Lake of the Woods 61
Red Lake County 83, Stephen-Argyle 64
Dilworth-G-F 76, Wadena-Deer Creek 69
Perham 69, Hawley 60
Red River 93, Wahpeton 67
Halftime: Red River 54, Wahpeton 26
Wahpeton – Ethan Manock 10, Treyton Mauch 10, Caden Kappes 10, Jackson Clooten 9, Caden Hockert 9, Jayden King 8, Brayden Steffens 6, Cooper Klosterman 3, Ted Monari 2
Red River – Zac Kraft 24, Carter Byron 16, Pearce Parks 15, Reis Rowekamp 12, Zach Oehlke 8, Logan Arason 4, James Walters 4, Cam Klefstad 3, Hayden Hong 3, Hudson Flom 2, Josh Neil 2
Northern Freeze 58, Sacred Heart 46
Halftime: Northern Freeze 29, Sacred Heart 28
Northern Freeze – Nelson 26, Lund 2, Underdahl 3, Bray 2, Knutson 8, Blazejewski 17
Sacred Heart – Mike Gapp 2, Josiah Sundby 8, Parker Erickson 2, Breck Boom 11, Ethan Artnston 10, Landay Denney 11, Greg Downs 2
Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: "Congratulations to Northern Freeze for being the 2022-23 North Star Conference Champions this year. Coach Spilde does a great job with that group every single year. Tonight, we didn't execute on the offensive end during the second half. We struggled getting clean shots and that's credit to Northern Freeze for being physical and making sure we felt them every possession. We get some time off to recover and bounce back and be ready for a playoff push."
EGF Senior High 79, Warroad 44
Halftime: EGF Senior High 43, Warroad 30
Warroad -- Kason Pietruszewski 6, Tedd Eastvold, Kolden Gustafson 1, Liam Grover 11, Ayden Gustafson 9, Gage Thompson 9, Logan Kvarnlov 2, Mason Aasen 2
EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 13, Clyde Anderson 21, Chase Lindgren 7, Caleb Johnson 7, Drew Carpenter 7, Cooper Smith 2, Damian Bushaw 4, Ryan Taylor 2, Brady Loer 2, Caleb Zejdik 3, Carson McDonald 11
Four Winds-Minn. 60, Harvey-WC 48
Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 31, Harvey-WC 23
Four Winds-Minnewaukan – Deng Deng 30, Dalen Leftbear 6, Wade Nestell 12, Kelson Keja 12
Harvey-Wells County – Tallen Thorson 2, Noah Liegler 13, Brock Fike 3, Keaton Keller 6, Tate Grossman 19, Gabe Almaras 5
Langdon-E-M 67, Lakota 62
Halftime: Lakota 39, Langdon-E-M 36
Lakota -- Brody Rainsberry 3, Zachary Gibson 25, Jaxon Baumgarn 14, Landon Sundeen 6, Eider Schmidt 6, Ross Thompson 8
Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 3, Nickolas Kingzett 9, Jack Romfo 10, Cody Amble 11, Rayce Worley 21, Levi Swanson 3, Tanner McDonald 10
Hillsboro-CV 90, Midway-Minto 56
Halftime: Hillsboro-CV 38, Midway-Minto 27
Midway-Minto -- Elijah Robinson 10, Aiden Lunski 14, Ezra Robinson 2, Riley Robinson 24, Ben Gudajtes 2, Josue Tapia 4
Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 12, Riley Olson 4, Carter Limke 15, Dylan Mitzel 5, Peter Dryburgh 12, Landon Olsen 24, Jacob Brandt 10, Caleb Hatlestad 4, Ben McRitchie 4
Rugby 70, Drake-Anamoose 36
Halftime: Rugby 43, Drake-Anamoose 15
Rugby -- Erik Foster 14, Jacob Ripplinger 12, Rylan Hildenbrand 9
Drake-Anamoose -- John Bossert 11, Wesley Nickelson 8, Kyle Volson 8
Friday’s N.D. WDA play-in results
Turtle Mountain 71, Bismarck St. Mary’s 66
Williston 62, Dickinson 48
N.D. East Region
Saturday’s play-in results
West Fargo 76, Fargo South 68
West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Wahpeton 61
Fargo Shanley 78, Valley City 60
GF Central 77, West Fargo Horace 55
Halftime: GF Central 31, West Fargo Horace 23
GF Central -- Jack Simmers 14, Ross Wilber 16, Cole Wilber 6, Erick Paye 14, Kendall Kjonaas 20, Noah Lund 1, Ethan Thomas 2
West Fargo Horace -- C. Evanson 9, B. Westphal 9, M. Siffoi 8, N. Sherva 1, C. Fish 21, M. Diomande 3, I. Williams 4
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
West Fargo at No. 1 Fargo Davies, 7:15 p.m.
Fargo Shanley at No. 4 Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 2 Fargo North, 7 p.m.
GF Central at No. 3 Red River, 7:15 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving
N.D. East Region Tournament
At Hulbert Aquatic Center, Saturday
Team totals
1. Fargo Davies 481, 2. Fargo North 344, 3. Fargo South 328, 4. West Fargo 295, 5. Grand Forks KnightRiders 287, 6. West Fargo Sheyenne 208
Winners and Grand Forks top 5 placers
200 medley relay -- 1. Fargo North (Will Roehl, Haydn Vein, Ty Boutwell, Ben Jorgensen) 1:39.55; 2. Grand Forks (Aiden Johnson, Logan Bjerke, Avery Berg, Ryaan Alshami) 1:40.61
200 freestyle -- 1. Tristan Quibell, FS, 1:46.58; 4. Berg, GF, 1:49.28; 5. Jackson Rerick, GF, 1:49.82
200 intermedley -- 1. Vein, FN, 1:58.37; 5. Bjerke, GF, 2:10.65
50 freestyle -- 1. Brody Engelstad, WF, 21.33; 2. Alshami, GF, 21.61
1 meter diving -- 1. Oscar Francis, FS, 430.15
100 butterfly -- 1. Quibell, FS, 52.66; 3. Alshami, GF, 55.08
100 freestyle -- 1. Engelstad, WF, 48.03
500 freestyle -- 1. Berg, GF, 4:54.17; 2. Rerick, GF, 5:00.56; 3. Johnson, GF, 5:09.74
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Joe Carlson, Grant Ivesdal, Patrick Shen, Ryder Myers) 1:28.63; 2. Grand Forks A (Rerick, A. Johnson, Berg, Alshami) 1:30.00
100 backstroke -- 1. Joe Carlson, FD, 55.28
100 breaststroke -- 1. Drew Heckaman, FS, 1:01.58; 2. Bjerke, GF, 1:01.87
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Myers, Ivesdal, Hunter Swanson, Carlson) 3:18.26; 5. Grand Forks A (Elias Eberhardt, Michael Schill, Bjerke, Rerick) 3:45.52
Grand Forks head coach Brent Newman: “Today was a great day for our KnightRider athletes. We made a promise back on November 28th that whether they were able to reach the goal of qualifying for state, or not, they would end the season faster and in the best shape of their lives. Today many guys on our team have that reality in hand. The effort and determination these guys have given to this sport and team over the past 13 weeks is inspiring. We are so excited that we have a core, young group of guys that are energetic and motivated to work hard and improve. The full season isn’t completely finished yet, but we are already thinking about the ‘what-ifs’ for these guys next year. There are no regrets about what we were able to accomplish with so many on the team this year.
We finished off today adding another state qualifier to our list. With 9 of 21 team members making it to that ultimate goal, we have one week left of fine-tuning everything we’ve been working hard on all season. The guys that will continue on to Bismarck used today to put themselves in better positions for seeding in the preliminaries on Friday. The goal this week is for a little more rest, a little more focused energy, a little more attention to the finer details, and we will be set up to have a fantastic state meet.
Joe Nowatzki waited until the last possible day to find himself qualified for state in diving with a 36 point improvement on his 11 dive list. Coaches worked on getting him focused and tuned into what he needed to do to reach this goal, and Joe followed through on putting it into action. In just his second year on the team, and putting himself on the diving board later into the season, we did not fully expect to find Joe in this situation at this point of the year. It’s a testament to him being able to find the right time and place to put the focus into the work that he needed. Now, we need him to take another couple steps in the right direction as success brings even greater expectations which can be a heavier burden. Qualifying for state is the first ultimate goal, but now what? We hope for Joe to be able to put himself into position to now score team points at state.
Michael Schill continues to impress as he’s worked his way through the ups-and-downs of his 8th grade season. We are not sure where the ceiling is on this young man’s capabilities as just when we think he’s given everything he can, he steps up to the plate and drops even more time. He swam relaxed and with determination in both his 200 (PR time) and 500 freestyle (12+sec PR was the largest improvement on the day for the team) events today and made a statement by finishing 16th and top 8 respectively. This bodes well for next weekend in the 500 as he rounds out a solid group of guys on this team in that event.
Avery Berg is coming into his own at just the right time as we get closer to the conclusion of another season. Today Avery swam two PR races in his signature 200 and 500 Freestyle events, both by just over a second. Today he looked the most relaxed and comfortable that we have seen him all season and was able to lead the charge with his teammates to finish 1-3 in the 500. Avery’s quiet confidence and no-nonsense attitude in the training pool set him up well as we work through our final week of taper to get ready for state. We are very confident that his successes are not fully realized yet to finish out the year.”
Prep gymnastics
N.D. state team meet
At Jamestown High School, Friday
Team totals
1. Dickinson 148.983, Bismarck Century 145.483, 3. Jamestown 144.667, 4. Minot 141.050, 5. Bismarck Legacy 139.500, 6. Wahpeton-Breckenridge 134.067, 7. Mandan 133.417, 8. Grand Forks 129.783
Grand Forks individual results
Vault -- Emma Howard 8.067, Gabbi Nelson 8.917, Emma Haskamp 8.333, Brynn Moen 8.333,
Liliya Baumwald 8.517, Taryn Swanson 8.750
Beam -- Nelson 6.350, Haskamp 6.650, Keely Riendeau 6.483, Moen 7.417, Baumwald 6.933, T. Swanson 8.933
Floor -- Nelson 8.100, Haskamp 8.500, Ellery White 8.117, Moen 8.000, Baumwalk 8.217, T. Swanson 9.567
Bars -- Nelson 7.933, Haskamp 7.833, Riendeau 6.500, White 6.217, Moen 6.317, T. Swanson 8.667
All-around -- Howard 8.067, Nelson 31.300, Haskamp 31.317, Riendeau 12.983, White 14.333, Moen 30.067, Baumwald 23.667, T. Swanson 35.917
N.D. state individual meet
At Jamestown High School, Saturday
Grand Forks individual results
Vault -- T. Swanson 8.650
Beam -- T. Swanson 9.350, Moen 8.283, Nelson 8.783
Floor -- T. Swanson 9.617
Bars -- T. Swanson 8.717, Nelson 8.233
All-around -- T. Swanson 36.333, Moen 8.283, Nelson 17.017
Senior athlete of the year -- Emma Hillerud, Jamestown
Coach of the year -- Rachel Johnson Krug, Bismarck
Women’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
S.D. State 18-0 25-5
N.D. State 12-6 18-10
North Dakota 11-7 18-10
South Dakota 10-8 14-15
Oral Roberts 8-10 11-18
Denver 8-10 12-17
Omaha 8-10 13-16
St. Thomas 7-11 11-16
Western Ill. 5-13 10-19
Kansas City 3-15 7-28
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 82, Western Illinois 74
South Dakota 74, Kansas City 73
S.D. State 92, Oral Roberts 67
Omaha 83, Devner 73
St. Thomas 74, North Dakota 68
Halftime: St. Thomas 29, North Dakota 27
North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Kacie Borowicz 8-17 3-3 22, Juliet Gordon 4-14 9-10 18, Nakiyah Hurst 6-10 4-4 18, Claire Orth 1-6 2-2 4, Jolene Daninger 0-1 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 2-2 0-0 4, Mikayla Aumer 1-1 0-0 2, Maggie Manson 0-5 0-0 0, DJ Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Rakiyah Beal 0-1 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 18-19
St. Thomas -- Maggie Negaard 3-8 12-12 21, Jo Langbehn 6-7 3-4 15, Jde Hill 3-9 3-4 9, Autumn Mendez 1-9 2-2 5, Jordyn Glynn 1-1 0-0 3, Amber Scalia 4-6 4-5 16, Jordyn Lamker 2-5 1-4 5, Faith Feuerbach 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Dague 0-0 0-0 0, Phoebe Frentzel 0-0 0-0 0.
Three-pointers -- UND 6-18 (Borowicz 3-5, Gordon 1-4, Hurst 2-4, Manson 0-4, Davis 0-1), UST 9-21 (Negaard 3-6, Hill 0-1, Mendez 1-6, Glynn 1-1, Scalia 4-5, Lamker 0-2); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 1, Gordon 8, Hurst 3, Orth 6, Daninger 4, Vanderwal 3, Manson 1, Davis 2, TEAM 8), UST 31 (Negaard 3, Langbehn 3, Hill 5, Mendez 5, Glynn 4, Lamker 4, Dague 1, TEAM 6); Assists -- UND 13 (Borowicz 1, Orth 3, Daninger 5, Manson 2, Davis 2), UST 13 (Negaard 5, Langbehn 1, Hill 2, Mendez 2, Glynn 1, Scalia 2); Turnovers -- UND 19 (Borowicz 7, Gordon 2, Hurst 3, Daninger 4, Davis 1, TEAM 2), UST 20 (Negaard 2, Langbehn 6, Hill 5, Mendez 2, Glynn 2, Scalia 1, Lamker 1, TEAM 1)
Summit League tournament
Friday’s first-round games
No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois, 12:30 p.m.
No. 7 Denver vs. No. 10 Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
St. Thomas-WIU winner vs. No. 1 S.D. State, 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 N.D. State vs. Denver-KC winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 ORU, 12:30 p.m.
No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 6 Omaha, 3 p.m.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC tournament
In Sioux Falls
Friday’s first round
UMary 79, Wayne State 72
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Minn.-Duluth 82, Concordia-St. Paul 55
MSU-Mankato 81, UMary 66
Sunday’s quarterfinals
Northern State vs. South No. 2 Augustana, 11 a.m.
Southwest Minnesota State vs. North No. 2 St. Cloud State, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Championship, 4 p.m.
All-NSIC first team
Minnesota Crookston -- Emma Miller; MSU Moorhead -- Peyton Boom; Minot State -- Kate Head; Augustana -- Aislinn Duffy and Lauren Sees; Bemidji State -- Trinity Yoder; UMary -- Megan Zander; Minnesota Duluth -- Brooke Olson; MSU Mankato -- Joey Batt; Northern State -- Kailee Oliverson; St. Cloud State -- Katrina Theis; Upper Iowa -- Lydia Haack
All-NSIC second team
Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox; MSU Moorhead -- Mariah McKeever; Augustana -- Michaela Jewett; Concordia-St. Paul -- Ally Gietzel; Minnesota Duluth -- Maesyn Thiesen; MSU Mankato -- Destinee Bursch and Natalie Bremer; Northern State -- Laurie Rogers; Southwest Minnesota State -- Bri Stoltzman and Sam Wall; St. Cloud State -- Jada Eggebrecht; Wayne State -- Lauren Zacharias
NSIC individual awards
North division player of the year -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth
South division player of the year -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana
Defensive player of the year -- Joey Batt, MSU Mankato
Freshman of the year -- Emma Miller, Minnesota Crookston
Coach of the year -- Mandy Pearson, Minnesota Duluth
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA tournament
In Watertown, S.D.
Saturday’s semifinals
Dakota State 82, Dickinson State 37
Mayville State 76, Bellevue 59
Sunday’s championship
Mayville State vs. Dakota State, 1 p.m.
All-NSAA first team
Jordan Zrust and Erin Walcker, Mayville State; Elsie Aslesen and Savannah Walsdorf, Dakota State; Asha Scott, Bellevue
All-NSAA second team
Mackenzie Hughes, Mayville State; Ashlyn Diemert, Valley City State; Lindsay Peterson and Samantha Oase, Dickinson State; Faith Ross, Bellevue
NSAA individual awards
Player of the year -- Jordan Zrust, Mayville State
Defensive player of the year -- Elsie Aslesen, Dakota State
Newcomer of the year -- Samantha Oase, Dickinson State
Freshman of the year -- Caitlin Dyer, Dakota State
Coach of the year -- David Moe, Dakota State
Men’s basketball
Summit League
Standings
Conference / Overall
Oral Roberts 18-0 27-4
S.D. State 13-5 18-12
N.D. State 11-7 14-16
St. Thomas 9-9 18-13
Western Ill. 9-9 16-13
South Dakota 7-11 12-18
Kansas City 7-11 11-20
Denver 6-12 15-16
North Dakota 6-12 12-19
Omaha 4-14 8-22
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 71, Western Illinois 69
Oral Roberts 69, S.D. State 65
Denver 72, Omaha 61
South Dakota 82, Kansas City 48
North Dakota 82, St. Thomas 74
Halftime: North Dakota 40, St. Thomas 38
St. Thomas (FG-FT-TP) -- Andrew Rohde 11-21 2-5 27, Parker Bjorklund 7-20 2-4 17, Brooks Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Kendall Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Riley Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Ryan Dufault 4-7 1-1 11, Ahjany Lee 3-5 0-0 6, Ben Nau 2-3 0-0 5, Will Engels 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-68 7-12 74
North Dakota -- Tsotne Tsartsidze 8-12 1-2 20, BJ Omot 4-9 8-10 17, Jalun Trent 3-5 2-4 9, Brady Danielson 3-10 2-4 9, Matt Norman 3-8 0-0 7, Treysen Eaglestaff 5-7 0-2 13, Elijah Brooks 2-3 1-2 5, Mitchell Sueker 1-2 0-0 2, Brian Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 14-24 82
Three-pointers -- UST 7-22 (Rohde 3-8, Bjorklund 1-6, Allen 0-1, Miller 0-4, Dufault 2-2, Nau 1-1), UND 10-24 (Tsartsidze 3-5, Omot 1-6, Trent 1-2, Danielson 1-4, Norman 1-3, Eaglestaff 3-4); Rebounds -- UST 34 (Rohde 7, Bjorklund 9, Allen 3, Blue 3, Miller 2, Dufault 3, Lee 4, Nau 1, Engels), UND 40 (Tsartsidze 7, Omot 6, Trent 4, Danielson 7, Norman 2, Eaglestaff 4, Brooks 3, Sueker 1, Mathews 1, TEAM 5); Assists -- UST 15 (Rohde 3, Allen 3, Miller 3, Dufault 4, Lee 1, Nau 1), UND 12 (Tsartsidze 1, Omot 3, Trent 3, Danielson 1, Norman 1, Eaglestaff 3); Turnovers -- UST 7 (Rohde 3, Blue 3, Nau 1), UND 11 (Tsartsidze 2, Omot 1, Trent 1, Danielson 1, Norman 1, Eaglestaff 2, Brooks 1, Mathews 1, TEAM 1)
Summit League tournament
In Sioux Falls, S.D.
Friday’s first-round games
No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 North Dakota, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Kansas City vs. No. 10 Omaha, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
North Dakota/Denver winner vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.
Kansas City/Omaha winner vs. S.D. State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 Western Illinois vs. No. 5 St. Thomas
No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 South Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Saturday’s result
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 67
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC tournament
In Sioux Falls
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Northern State 65, Minot State 60
Bemidji State 77, Wayne State 71
Sunday’s quarterfinals
Minnesota Duluth vs. South No. 2 Upper Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls vs. North No. 2 MSU Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
Semifinals, 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Championship, 7 p.m.
All-NSIC first team
MSU Moorhead -- Gavin Baumgartner and Jacob Beeninga; Augustana -- Isaac Fink; Bemidji State -- John Sutherland; Concordia-St. Paul -- Antwan Kimmons; Minnesota Duluth -- Drew Blair; MSU Mankato -- Malik Willingham; Northern State -- Sam Masten and Jacksen Moni; Sioux Falls -- Matt Cartwright; Upper Iowa -- Jake Hilmer; Wayne State -- Jordan Janssen
All-NSIC second team
MSU Moorhead -- Lorenzo McGhee; Minot State -- Khari Broadway; Bemidji State -- Mohamed Kone; Minnesota Duluth -- Charlie Katona; MSU Mankato -- Trevor Moore; Northern State -- Jordan Belka; Southwest Minnesota State -- Dunwa Omot and Jake Phipps; Upper Iowa -- Lucas Duax and Nick Reid; Wayne State -- Nate Mohr; Winona State -- Connor Dillon
NSIC individual awards
North division player of the year -- Sam Masten, Northern State
South division player of the year -- Jake Hilmer, Upper Iowa
Defensive player of the year -- Lucas Duax, Upper Iowa
Newcomer of the year -- Antwan Kimmons, Concordia-St. Paul
Coach of the year -- Saul Phillips, Northern State
North Star Athletic Association
NSAA tournament
In Watertown, S.D.
Saturday’s semifinals
Mayville State 102, Valley City State 82
Dickinson State 79, Waldorf 74
Sunday’s championship
Mayville State vs. Dickinson State, 4 p.m.
All-NSAA first team
Thomas Gieske, Mayville State; Daevonte Munson, Valley City State; John Evans, Dickinson State; Jack Monis, Viterbo; Paulo Araujo, Bellevue
All-NSAA second team
Trent Blackshire, Mayville State; Sam Muller, Dakota State; Tyree'on Johnson and Khyle Washington, Waldorf; Ben Olson, Viterbo
NSAA individual awards
Player of the year -- Thomas Gieske, Mayville State
Defensive player of the year -- Justin Motley, Bellevue
Newcomer of the year -- Sam Muller, Dakota State
Freshman of the year -- Ben Olson, Viterbo
Coach of the year -- Brandon McGruder, Mayville State
Men’s hockey
Saturday’s results
Denver 3, Western Michigan 1
Omaha 6, St. Cloud State 2
Bentley 5, Army 4, OT
RIT 5, Air Force 2
Canisius 6, Holy Cross 3
Niagara 5, Mercyhurst 3
American International 5, Sacred Heart 0
Wisconsin 2, Penn State 1
Notre Dame 2, Michigan 1, OT
Lake Superior State 4, Ferris State 2
MSU Mankato 3, Michigan Tech 2
Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2
St. Lawrence 2, Dartmouth 0
Quinnipiac 4, RPI 0
Harvard 3, Clarkson 2
Union 3, Princeton 1
Colgate 2, Brown 2, tie (CU wins SO 1-0 in 3)
Cornell 5, Yale 1
UConn 6, New Hampshire 1
Maine 2, Boston College 1
Merrimack 2, UMass-Lowell 0
Boston 3, Vermont 0
Northeastern 4, UMass 0
Alaska-Anchorage 4, Long Island 0
Alaska 4, Arizona State 2
Miami 4, Minnesota Duluth 1
North Dakota 0, Colorado College 0, tie
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- No scoring.
Third period -- No scoring.
Overtime -- No scoring.
Shootout -- Riese Gaber, UND, miss; Ryan Beck, CC, miss; Jackson Blake, UND, miss; Hunter McKown, CC, miss; Tyler Kleven, UND, made; Noah Serdachny, CC, miss. UND wins SO 1-0 in 3.
Penalties -- Louis Jamernik V, UND, faceoff violation 5:47 first; Noah Prokop, CC, slashing 15:42 first; Riese Gaber, UND, interference 15:53 first; Chris Jandric, UND, boarding 1:41 second; Noah Laba, CC, cross-checking 7:16 second; BENCH, CC, too many players 9:54 second; Jackson Kunz, UND, interference 17:19 second; Ray Christy, CC, tripping 10:56 third; Kunz, UND, holding 12:06 third
Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 26; CC: Matt Vernon 26
Minnesota 5, Ohio State 2
First period -- 1. OSU, Cole McWard 5x3 (Jake Wise, Mason Lohrei) 19:57
Second period -- 2. OSU, Mason Lohrei 5x3 (Stephen Halliday, Travis Treloar) 1:06; 3. MIN, Aaron Huglen (Rhett Pitlick) 8:13; 4. MIN, Matthew Knies (Jimmy Snuggerud, Logan Cooley) 8:26; 5. MIN, Cooley (Knies, Snuggerud) 19:29
Third period -- 6. MIN, Bryce Brodzinski 14:43; 7. MIN, Ryan Johnson empty net 17:31
Goalie saves -- OSU: Jakub Dobes 28; MIN: Justen Close 28
Bemidji State 7, St. Thomas 2
First period -- 1. UST, Mack Byers PP (Lucas Wahlin, Ryan O'Neill) 12:17; 2. BEM, Will Zmolek SH (Jere Vaisanen, Lleyton Roed) 17:45
Second period -- 3. BEM, Lleyton Roed (Elias Rosén, Will Zmolek) 0:54; 4. BEM, Roed PP (Rosén) 2:40; 5. UST, Ethan Gauer (Luke Manning, Luc Laylin) 10:34; 6. BEM, Rosén (Jakub Lewandowski, Ross Armour) 17:23; 7. BEM, Zmolek PP (Rosén, Carter Jones) 19:06
Third period -- 8. BEM, Vaisanen (Patrik Satosaari, Lewandowski) 5:20; 9. BEM, Kaden Pickering (Kyle Looft) 13:24
Goalie saves -- BEM: Mattias Sholl 15; UST: Henry Baribeau 1, Aaron Trotter 20, Ethan Roberts 8
Friday’s results
Denver 5, Western Michigan 2
Minnesota Duluth 3, Miami 2
St. Cloud State 6, Omaha 2
Army 5, Bentley 3
Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0
RIT 3, Air Force 1
Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 2, OT
Sacred Heart 2, American International 2, tie
Penn State 6, Wisconsin 1
Notre Dame 3, Michigan 3, tie (NDU wins SO 1-0 in 3)
Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2
Lake Superior State 3, Ferris State 2, OT
Michigan Tech 2, MSU Mankato 0
Yale 4, Colgate 2
RPI 6, Princeton 4
Cornell 5, Brown 0
Harvard 6, St. Lawrence 2
Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 0
Quinnipiac 4, Union 1
Maine 6, Boston College 3
Boston 5, Vermont 3
UMass 3, Northeastern 2
Merrimack 5, UMass-Lowell 3
Alaska 4, Arizona State 2
USA Under-18 12, Lindenwood 4
North Dakota 2, Colorado College 1, OT
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- 1. UND, Jackson Blake (Riese Gaber) 2:15; 2. CC, Ethan Straky (Chase Foley, Ryan Beck) 5:54
Third period -- No scoring.
Overtime -- 3. UND, Blake 3x3 (Chris Jandric, Gaber) 0:29
Penalties -- BENCH, UND, too many players 2:49 first; Stanley Cooley, CC, cross-checking 12:46 first; Judd Caulfield, UND, tripping 15:38 first; Noah Laba, CC, cross-checking 12:51 second; Nicklas Andrews, CC, interference 2:44 third; Ethan Frisch, UND, holding 4:52 third; Matthew Gleason, CC, boarding 13:01 third.
Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 17; CC: Kaidan Mbereko 32
Penalties-minutes -- UND 3-6, CC 4-8
Power plays -- UND 0-4, CC 0-3
Referees -- Timm Walsh and Andrew Wilk
Linesmen -- Lucas Bisbee and Seth Mukai
Attendance -- 3,481
Minnesota 4, Ohio State 0
First period -- No scoring.
Second period -- 1. Brock Faber (Rhett Pitlick, Mike Koster) 12:01; 2. Koster 5x3 (Logan Cooley, Mason Nevers ) 16:14; 3. Jimmy Snuggerud 5x3 (Koster, Cooley) 16:53; 4. Koster PP (Cooley, Brock Faber) 18:16
Third period -- No scoring.
Goalie saves -- OSU: Jakub Dobes 34; MIN: Justen Close 23
St. Thomas 3, Bemidji State 1
First period -- 1. UST, Lucas Wahlin (Mack Byers) 0:17; 2. BEM, Ross Armour PP (Carter Jones, Lleyton Roed) 17:21
Second period -- 3. UST, Cooper Gay (Cameron Recchi) 17:39
Third period -- 4. UST, Lucas Wahlin empty net 19:40
Goalie saves -- BEM: Mattias Sholl 20; UST: Aaron Trotter 26
Women’s hockey
Friday’s results
Minnesota 7, St. Thomas 0
Minnesota Duluth 1, St. Cloud State 0
Ohio State 4, Bemidji State 1
Wisconsin 3, MSU Mankato 0
Mercyhurst 5, Syracuse 3
Penn State 4, Lindenwood 1
Clarkson 5, Cornell 1
Yale 4, Harvard 2
Worcester State 6, Assumption 0
Sacred Heart 2, Franklin Pierce 1
Saint Michael’s 4, St. Anselm 3
Stonehill 7, Post 1
Princeton 3, Colgate 2
Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1
College softball
Saturday’s results
Minnesota Crookston 7, Newman 3
Washburn 4, Minnesota Crookston 2
Friday’s results
Minnesota 17, Texas A&M Commerce 0
Baylor 3, Minnesota 2
Minnesota Duluth 3, University of Wisconsin-Parkside 0
Central Missouri 13, Minnesota Crookston 0
Drudy 6, Minot State 0
Grand Valley State University 1, Minnesota Duluth 0
St. Cloud State at Emporia State, canceled
St. Cloud State vs. Fort Hays State, canceled
College baseball
Saturday’s results
Minnesota-Crookston 7-6, Missouri-St. Louis 1-7
Friday’s results
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 3
Missouri-St. Louis 4, Minnesota Crookston 2
Women’s tennis
Saturday’s result
Valparaiso 6, North Dakota 1
Friday’s result
Minnesota 4, Utah 3
Men’s tennis
Saturday’s result
North Dakota 7, Quinnipiac 0
Friday’s result
North Dakota at Merrimack, canceled