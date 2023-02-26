Saturday's local scoreboard for Feb. 25

Boys hockey

N.D. state tournament

At Ralph Engelstad Arena

Friday’s results

Semifinals

Red River 6, West Fargo Sheyenne 3

First period – 1. WFS, Trey Stocker (Charlie Leshovsky) 10:08; 2. WFS, Zachary Moser (Hudson Routh, Colton Rogen) 13:12

Second period – 3. RR, Luc Bydal (Grant Gardner, Thomas Peterson) 2:46; 4. RR, Michael Coleman (Mason Stroh) 7:15; 5. RR, Gardner (Coleman) 9:06; 6. RR, Mason Reynolds (Tyson Ulmer) 9:32; 7. RR, Carter Sproule (Coleman, Dillon Jackson) 12:38; 8. WFS, Jayden Rogen (Moser, Ben Clouse) 15:12

Third period – 9. RR, Reynolds (RyLee Vetsch) 3:05

Goalie saves – WFS: Riley Swanson 7-12-16 – 35; RR: Jake Jenkins 8-5-2 – 15

Fargo South-Shanley 4, Fargo Davies 0

Second period – 1. FSS, Zach Boren (Trevor Moe, Will Hofer) 4:09; 2. FSS, John Lang (Zach Skarperud) 6:46

Third period – 3. FSS, Jake Verwest 15:22; 4. FSS, Colten Nestler 16:05

Goalie saves – FSS: Noel Olsonawski 7-5-3 – 15; FD: Gavin Erickson 6-10-4 – 20

Consolation semifinals

Jamestown 4, Minot 2

First period – 1. J, Max Mehus (Brooks Roaldson, Reagan Sortland) :24; 2. J, Roaldson (Mehus, Jarrett Zalumskis) 1:57

Second period – 3. J, Easton Romsdal (Roaldson) :19; 4. J, Gavin Gerhardt (Ashton Stockert, Nate Walz) 4:10; 5. M, Mackley Morelli (Jaxon Bradley) 6:25

Third period – 6. M, Eli Hansen (Carter Coleman) 5:38

Goalie saves – M: Toby Strand 4-x-x – 4, Blays Ostrom 1-4-5 – 10; J: Andrew Walz 13-21-11 – 45

Bismarck Century 4, Bismarck Legacy 3

Second period – 1. BC, Andrew Brubakken 3:53; 2. BL, Drew Beasley (Marcus Butts) 7:10

Third period – 3. BL, Butts (Beasley) 9:25; 4. BC, Ben LaDuke 10:13; 5. BL, Stryder McMahon (Butts) 11:18; 6. BC, Maxon Vig (Hayden Ritter, T.J. Olson) 13:39; 7. BC, Charlie Vig (M. Vig) 13:47

Goalie saves – BL: Tyler Miller 6-10-8 – 24; BC: Hoyt Ubl 8-9-5 – 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s results

Fifth place

Bismarck Century 2, Jamestown 1

Second period – 1. BC, Charlie Vig 3:08

Third period – 2. BC, Ben LaDuke (Maxon Vig, Andrew Brubakken) 2:45; 3. J, Brooks Roaldson (Jarrett Zalumskis, Easton Romsdal) 10:19

Goalie saves – BC: Hoyt Ubl 7-11-10 – 28, J: Andrew Walz 12-9-13 – 34

Third place

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo Davies 1

First period – 1. WFS, Mason Christensen (Charlie Leshovsky, Jackson Glienke) 14:26; 2. WFS, Hudson Routh (Zachary Moser) 15:07

Second period – 3. FD, Owen Dubois (Drew Albrecht) :36

Third period – 4. WFS, Routh (Cooper Clouse) 5:05

Goalie saves – WFS: Riley Swanson 4-12-4 – 20; FD: Gavin Erickson 8-10-4 – 22

Championship

Fargo South-Shanley 3, Red River 2, 3 OT

First period – 1. RR, Michael Coleman (Grant Gardner, Luc Bydal) 16:30

Second period – 2. FSS, Trevor Moe (Zach Boren) 15:57

Third period – 3. RR, Bydal (Coleman, Espen Schneider) 2:12; 4. FSS, John Lang (Boren) 4:27

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- No scoring.

Triple overtime – 5. FSS, Lang 0:18

Goalie saves – RR: Jake Jenkins 6-11-4-6--27; FSS: Noel Olsonawski 11-6-13-13--43

RELATED: Fargo South-Shanley's John Lang scores in triple overtime to win state title and beat Grand Forks Red River

N.D. state all-tournament team

Forwards -- Michael Coleman, Red River; Luc Bydal, Red River; Colten Nestler, Fargo South-Shanley

Defensemen -- Trevor Moe, Fargo South-Shanley and Zachary Moser, West Fargo Sheyenne

Goaltender -- Noel Olsonawksi, Fargo South-Shanley

Tournament most valuable player -- Noel Olsonawksi, Fargo South-Shanley

Senior athlete of the year -- Michael Coleman, Red River

Coach of the year -- Tim Skarperud, Red River

Minn. Section 8A tournament

In Thief River Falls

Saturday’s semifinals

EGF Senior High 6, Detroit Lakes 2

First period – 1. EGF, Chase Moe (Grady Magner, Cole Bies) 8:29; 2. EGF, Magner 9:34; 3. EGF, Hunter Varnish (Judd Pesch) 9:42

Second period – 4. DL, Chase Kukoski (Carter Bellefeulle) 5:01; 5. DL, Easton Kennedy (Jacob Thomas) 6:37; 6. EGF, Bies 15:22

Third period – 7. EGF, Brock Schultz (Landon Jamieson, Magner) 3:06; 8. EGF, Moe (Chas. Bies) 4:22

Goalie saves – DL: Kale Witt 32; EGF: Chase Mero 14

Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 1

First period – 1. W, Murray Marvin-Cordes (Carson Pilgrim, Will Hardwick) 0:49; 2. W, Griffin Marvin (Landon Thompson, Gaabi Boucha) 1:55; 3. W, Marvin-Cordes (Jayson Shaugabay, Pilgrim) 2:36

Second period – 4. W, Thompson (Ryan Lund, Griffin Marvin) 12:41; 5. W, Marvin-Cordes (Shaugabay, Pilgrim) 16:08

Third period – 6. W, Pilgrim 0:17; 7. TRF, Reece Janish (Jace Erickson, Braydin Lund) 14:06

Goalie saves – TRF: Connor Roff 43; W: Hampton Slukynsky 11

Thursday’s championship

Warroad vs. EGF Senior High, 7 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Saturday’s semifinals

Roseau 6, Elk River-Zimmerman 1

First period -- 1. R, Noah Urness SH (Preston Lundbohm) 14:04

Second period -- 2. ERZ, Kole Mears (Preston Holmes) 8:33; 3. R, Gavin Jensen (Lundbohm, Alex Ballard) 15:41

Third period -- 4. R, Lundbohm (Aaron Wenlsoff, Urness) 0:16; 5. R, Urness SH (Brennen Johnson, Gavin Jensen) 12:45; 6. R, Austin Klint (Jensen, Tanner George) 13:27; 7. R, James Jacques empty net (Eli Wensloff) 16:51

Goalie saves -- ERZ: Gavin Greniuk 60; R: Atreyu Jones 21

Moorhead 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

First period -- 1. MOR, Caleb Alderson (Mason Kraft, Garrett Lindberg) 4:31; 2. MOR, Alderson PP (Aaron Reierson, Mason Kraft) 14:56

Second period -- 3. SSS, Kyan Rieder PP (Aanden VanDenBerg) 13:33; 4. MOR, Kraft (Brooks Cullen, Lindberg) 13:49

Third period -- 5. MOR, Parker Gast 2:20

Goalie saves -- SSS: Noah Hacker 22; MOR: Kai Weigel 22

Wednesday, March 1

In Thief River Falls

Championship, Roseau vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minn. Section 6A tournament

Friday’s quarterfinals

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Morris Benson 3

Fergus Falls 9, Prairie Centre 0

Saturday’s quarterfinals game

Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

At St. Cloud Mac

Alexandria vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Fergus Falls vs. Northern Lakes, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

At St. Cloud Mac

Championship, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

Minn. Class A state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Saturday’s games

Third place

South St. Paul 3, Proctor/Hermantown 2, OT

Championship

Warroad 3, Orono 0

First period – 1. WAR, Rylee Bartz (Talya Hendrickson, Katy Comstock) 7:05; 1. ORO, Zoe Lopez (Grace Bickett, Alexa Niccum) 12:38

Second period — 2. WAR, Hendrickson (Kate Johnson) 5:54; 3. WAR, Kaiya Sandy (Lila Lanctot) 12:21

Goalie saves — WAR, Kate Stephens 2-4-8—14; ORO, Celia Dahl 6-8-8—22 (3GA)

Friday’s semifinals

Orono 4, Proctor/Hermantown 3, OT

Warroad 4, South St. Paul 1

First period — 1. WAR, Talya Hendrickson (Kate Johnson, Rylee Bartz) 2:38

Second period — 2. WAR, Lexi Kirkeby (Hendrickson, Abby Chamernick) 9:52 (pp)

Third period — 1. SSP, Lily Pachl (Bailey Vesper) 2:30 (pp); 3. WAR, Johnson (Rylee Bartz, Hendrickson) 8:34; 4. WAR, Johnson (Hendrickson, Chamernick) 12:58

Goalie saves — SSP, Delaney Norman 7-11-12—30; WAR, Kate Stephens 5-3-2—10

Minn. Class AA state tournament

At Xcel Energy Center

Friday’s semifinals

Andover 2, Edina 1

Gentry 4, Minnetonka 1

Saturday’s games

Third place

Edina 3, Minnetonka 2

Championship

Gentry 4, Andover 1

Girls basketball

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s results

Providence Academy 96, Perham 65

Bemidji 70, Fergus Falls 69

Nevis 62, Lake of the Woods 30

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 55, Park Rapids 46

Hawley 64, Menahga 58

Sauk Centre 64, Wadena-Deer Creek 46

Friday’s results

Red River 76, Wahpeton 50

Fargo Shanley 67, West Fargo Horace 57

West Fargo Sheyenne 63, Fargo North 53

Fertile-Beltrami 59, Red Lake CC 38

Breckenridge 60, Crookston 46

Frazee 60, East Grand Forks 51

Thief River Falls 53, Barnesville 45

Goodridge-Grygla 55, Win-E-Mac 19

Pequot Lakes 63, Park Rapids 22

Frazee 60, EGF Senior High 51

Halftime: Frazee 35, EGF Senior High 21

Frazee – Hailey Selby 7, Katie Courneya 13, Brynn Larson 8, Jayden Sonnenberg 22, Riyan Eckert 8, Ashley Malikowski 2

EGF Senior High – Allison Kovar 19, Kylee Mattison 4, Sofia Perkins 3, Taylor Bergh 2, Ellie Marcott 5, Tatem Votava 14, Ella Thorvilson 2, McKaylee Fitzpatrick 2

Ada-Borup/West 57, Warren-A-O 45

Halftime: Ada-Borup/West 27, Warren-A-O 24

Ada-Borup/West -- Morgan Smart 5, Sarah Prodzinski 8, Izabel Marcussen 17, Morgan Engel 4, Alex Tinjum 10, Malayna Syverson 6, Dyllan Miller 7

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Markelle Pederson 8, Annie Peterson 9, Hannah Pederson 3, Ava Oberg 10, Annika Magnusson 8, Lola Linder 1, Kylie Nelson 6

N.D. Region 1 tournament

In Fargo

Friday’s results

Third place

Kindred 72, Sargent County 47

Championship

Central Cass 69, Northern Cass 49

N.D. Region 3 tournament

At Jamestown Civic Center

Friday’s results

Third place

Carrington 50, Kidder County 40

Championship

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 41, Linton-HMB 38

N.D. East Region tournament

Saturday’s play-in games

Wahpeton 74, GF Central 67

West Fargo Horace 63, Valley City 51

Fargo North 68, Devils Lake 58

Fargo Shanley 54, Fargo South 26

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 West Fargo Horace at No.1 Fargo Davies, 5:30 pm

No. 5 Shanley at No. 4 West Fargo Sheyenne, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Fargo North at No. 2 Red River, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Wahpeton at No. 3 West Fargo, 6 p.m.

N.D. state Class B tournament

Thursday’s quarterfinals

In Minot

No. 2 seed Central Cass vs. Bowman County (second random draw), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Rugby vs. Langdon/Area (third random draw), 2:45 p.m.

No. 1 Thompson vs. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (first random draw), 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Kenmare/Bowbells vs. No. 5 Garrison, 8:15 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minn. Section 8A tournament

Tuesday’s first round

East

No. 9 Blackduck at No. 8 Win-E-Mac

No. 10 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 7 Bagley

West

No. 9 Climax-Fisher at No. 8 Northern Freeze

No. 10 Lake of the Woods at No. 7 Red Lake Falls

Thursday, March 2

Second round

East

Blackduck/Win-E-Mac winner at No. 1 Kelliher-Northome

No. 5 Mahnomen-Waubun at No. 4 Cass Lake-Bena

Clearbrook-Gonvick/Bagley winner at No. 2 Fosston

No. 6 Red Lake County at No. 3 Fertile-Beltrami

West

At Northland Community Technical College

Climax-Fisher/Northern Freeze winner at No. 1 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. No 4. Kittson County Central

At Minnesota Crookston

Lake of the Woods/Red Lake Falls winner vs. No. 2 Goodridge-Grygla

No. 6 Stephen-Argyle vs. No. 3 Sacred Heart, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Quarterfinals games at noon, 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Semifinals at 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Friday, March 10

At Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Saturday’s results

Grafton 70, Oak Grove 42

Halftime: Oak Grove 30, Grafton 29

Oak Grove -- Trey Hatfield 26, Spencer Schumacher 4, Luke Swenson 2, Luke Johnson 4, Jon Asche 2, John Dejong 2, Andrew Green 2

Grafton -- Tony Villarreal 20, Ryan Hanson 11, Brody Lillemoen 10, Reggie Rice 11, Maxwell Dumas 4, Abram Sevigny 2, Kyler Droog 12

Friday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 85, Fargo North 79

Fargo Shanley 69, West Fargo Horace 60

Grafton 84, Larimore 37

Climax-Fisher 69, Lake of the Woods 61

Red Lake County 83, Stephen-Argyle 64

Dilworth-G-F 76, Wadena-Deer Creek 69

Perham 69, Hawley 60

Red River 93, Wahpeton 67

Halftime: Red River 54, Wahpeton 26

Wahpeton – Ethan Manock 10, Treyton Mauch 10, Caden Kappes 10, Jackson Clooten 9, Caden Hockert 9, Jayden King 8, Brayden Steffens 6, Cooper Klosterman 3, Ted Monari 2

Red River – Zac Kraft 24, Carter Byron 16, Pearce Parks 15, Reis Rowekamp 12, Zach Oehlke 8, Logan Arason 4, James Walters 4, Cam Klefstad 3, Hayden Hong 3, Hudson Flom 2, Josh Neil 2

Northern Freeze 58, Sacred Heart 46

Halftime: Northern Freeze 29, Sacred Heart 28

Northern Freeze – Nelson 26, Lund 2, Underdahl 3, Bray 2, Knutson 8, Blazejewski 17

Sacred Heart – Mike Gapp 2, Josiah Sundby 8, Parker Erickson 2, Breck Boom 11, Ethan Artnston 10, Landay Denney 11, Greg Downs 2

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: "Congratulations to Northern Freeze for being the 2022-23 North Star Conference Champions this year. Coach Spilde does a great job with that group every single year. Tonight, we didn't execute on the offensive end during the second half. We struggled getting clean shots and that's credit to Northern Freeze for being physical and making sure we felt them every possession. We get some time off to recover and bounce back and be ready for a playoff push."

EGF Senior High 79, Warroad 44

Halftime: EGF Senior High 43, Warroad 30

Warroad -- Kason Pietruszewski 6, Tedd Eastvold, Kolden Gustafson 1, Liam Grover 11, Ayden Gustafson 9, Gage Thompson 9, Logan Kvarnlov 2, Mason Aasen 2

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 13, Clyde Anderson 21, Chase Lindgren 7, Caleb Johnson 7, Drew Carpenter 7, Cooper Smith 2, Damian Bushaw 4, Ryan Taylor 2, Brady Loer 2, Caleb Zejdik 3, Carson McDonald 11

Four Winds-Minn. 60, Harvey-WC 48

Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 31, Harvey-WC 23

Four Winds-Minnewaukan – Deng Deng 30, Dalen Leftbear 6, Wade Nestell 12, Kelson Keja 12

Harvey-Wells County – Tallen Thorson 2, Noah Liegler 13, Brock Fike 3, Keaton Keller 6, Tate Grossman 19, Gabe Almaras 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Langdon-E-M 67, Lakota 62

Halftime: Lakota 39, Langdon-E-M 36

Lakota -- Brody Rainsberry 3, Zachary Gibson 25, Jaxon Baumgarn 14, Landon Sundeen 6, Eider Schmidt 6, Ross Thompson 8

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 3, Nickolas Kingzett 9, Jack Romfo 10, Cody Amble 11, Rayce Worley 21, Levi Swanson 3, Tanner McDonald 10

Hillsboro-CV 90, Midway-Minto 56

Halftime: Hillsboro-CV 38, Midway-Minto 27

Midway-Minto -- Elijah Robinson 10, Aiden Lunski 14, Ezra Robinson 2, Riley Robinson 24, Ben Gudajtes 2, Josue Tapia 4

Hillsboro-Central Valley -- Micah Longthorne 12, Riley Olson 4, Carter Limke 15, Dylan Mitzel 5, Peter Dryburgh 12, Landon Olsen 24, Jacob Brandt 10, Caleb Hatlestad 4, Ben McRitchie 4

Rugby 70, Drake-Anamoose 36

Halftime: Rugby 43, Drake-Anamoose 15

Rugby -- Erik Foster 14, Jacob Ripplinger 12, Rylan Hildenbrand 9

Drake-Anamoose -- John Bossert 11, Wesley Nickelson 8, Kyle Volson 8

Friday’s N.D. WDA play-in results

Turtle Mountain 71, Bismarck St. Mary’s 66

Williston 62, Dickinson 48

N.D. East Region

Saturday’s play-in results

West Fargo 76, Fargo South 68

West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Wahpeton 61

Fargo Shanley 78, Valley City 60

GF Central 77, West Fargo Horace 55

Halftime: GF Central 31, West Fargo Horace 23

GF Central -- Jack Simmers 14, Ross Wilber 16, Cole Wilber 6, Erick Paye 14, Kendall Kjonaas 20, Noah Lund 1, Ethan Thomas 2

West Fargo Horace -- C. Evanson 9, B. Westphal 9, M. Siffoi 8, N. Sherva 1, C. Fish 21, M. Diomande 3, I. Williams 4

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

West Fargo at No. 1 Fargo Davies, 7:15 p.m.

Fargo Shanley at No. 4 Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne at No. 2 Fargo North, 7 p.m.

GF Central at No. 3 Red River, 7:15 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

N.D. East Region Tournament

At Hulbert Aquatic Center, Saturday

Team totals

1. Fargo Davies 481, 2. Fargo North 344, 3. Fargo South 328, 4. West Fargo 295, 5. Grand Forks KnightRiders 287, 6. West Fargo Sheyenne 208

Winners and Grand Forks top 5 placers

200 medley relay -- 1. Fargo North (Will Roehl, Haydn Vein, Ty Boutwell, Ben Jorgensen) 1:39.55; 2. Grand Forks (Aiden Johnson, Logan Bjerke, Avery Berg, Ryaan Alshami) 1:40.61

200 freestyle -- 1. Tristan Quibell, FS, 1:46.58; 4. Berg, GF, 1:49.28; 5. Jackson Rerick, GF, 1:49.82

200 intermedley -- 1. Vein, FN, 1:58.37; 5. Bjerke, GF, 2:10.65

50 freestyle -- 1. Brody Engelstad, WF, 21.33; 2. Alshami, GF, 21.61

1 meter diving -- 1. Oscar Francis, FS, 430.15

100 butterfly -- 1. Quibell, FS, 52.66; 3. Alshami, GF, 55.08

100 freestyle -- 1. Engelstad, WF, 48.03

500 freestyle -- 1. Berg, GF, 4:54.17; 2. Rerick, GF, 5:00.56; 3. Johnson, GF, 5:09.74

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Joe Carlson, Grant Ivesdal, Patrick Shen, Ryder Myers) 1:28.63; 2. Grand Forks A (Rerick, A. Johnson, Berg, Alshami) 1:30.00

100 backstroke -- 1. Joe Carlson, FD, 55.28

100 breaststroke -- 1. Drew Heckaman, FS, 1:01.58; 2. Bjerke, GF, 1:01.87

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Fargo Davies A (Myers, Ivesdal, Hunter Swanson, Carlson) 3:18.26; 5. Grand Forks A (Elias Eberhardt, Michael Schill, Bjerke, Rerick) 3:45.52

Grand Forks head coach Brent Newman: “Today was a great day for our KnightRider athletes. We made a promise back on November 28th that whether they were able to reach the goal of qualifying for state, or not, they would end the season faster and in the best shape of their lives. Today many guys on our team have that reality in hand. The effort and determination these guys have given to this sport and team over the past 13 weeks is inspiring. We are so excited that we have a core, young group of guys that are energetic and motivated to work hard and improve. The full season isn’t completely finished yet, but we are already thinking about the ‘what-ifs’ for these guys next year. There are no regrets about what we were able to accomplish with so many on the team this year.

We finished off today adding another state qualifier to our list. With 9 of 21 team members making it to that ultimate goal, we have one week left of fine-tuning everything we’ve been working hard on all season. The guys that will continue on to Bismarck used today to put themselves in better positions for seeding in the preliminaries on Friday. The goal this week is for a little more rest, a little more focused energy, a little more attention to the finer details, and we will be set up to have a fantastic state meet.

Joe Nowatzki waited until the last possible day to find himself qualified for state in diving with a 36 point improvement on his 11 dive list. Coaches worked on getting him focused and tuned into what he needed to do to reach this goal, and Joe followed through on putting it into action. In just his second year on the team, and putting himself on the diving board later into the season, we did not fully expect to find Joe in this situation at this point of the year. It’s a testament to him being able to find the right time and place to put the focus into the work that he needed. Now, we need him to take another couple steps in the right direction as success brings even greater expectations which can be a heavier burden. Qualifying for state is the first ultimate goal, but now what? We hope for Joe to be able to put himself into position to now score team points at state.

Michael Schill continues to impress as he’s worked his way through the ups-and-downs of his 8th grade season. We are not sure where the ceiling is on this young man’s capabilities as just when we think he’s given everything he can, he steps up to the plate and drops even more time. He swam relaxed and with determination in both his 200 (PR time) and 500 freestyle (12+sec PR was the largest improvement on the day for the team) events today and made a statement by finishing 16th and top 8 respectively. This bodes well for next weekend in the 500 as he rounds out a solid group of guys on this team in that event.

Avery Berg is coming into his own at just the right time as we get closer to the conclusion of another season. Today Avery swam two PR races in his signature 200 and 500 Freestyle events, both by just over a second. Today he looked the most relaxed and comfortable that we have seen him all season and was able to lead the charge with his teammates to finish 1-3 in the 500. Avery’s quiet confidence and no-nonsense attitude in the training pool set him up well as we work through our final week of taper to get ready for state. We are very confident that his successes are not fully realized yet to finish out the year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prep gymnastics

N.D. state team meet

At Jamestown High School, Friday

Team totals

1. Dickinson 148.983, Bismarck Century 145.483, 3. Jamestown 144.667, 4. Minot 141.050, 5. Bismarck Legacy 139.500, 6. Wahpeton-Breckenridge 134.067, 7. Mandan 133.417, 8. Grand Forks 129.783

Grand Forks individual results

Vault -- Emma Howard 8.067, Gabbi Nelson 8.917, Emma Haskamp 8.333, Brynn Moen 8.333,

Liliya Baumwald 8.517, Taryn Swanson 8.750

Beam -- Nelson 6.350, Haskamp 6.650, Keely Riendeau 6.483, Moen 7.417, Baumwald 6.933, T. Swanson 8.933

Floor -- Nelson 8.100, Haskamp 8.500, Ellery White 8.117, Moen 8.000, Baumwalk 8.217, T. Swanson 9.567

Bars -- Nelson 7.933, Haskamp 7.833, Riendeau 6.500, White 6.217, Moen 6.317, T. Swanson 8.667

All-around -- Howard 8.067, Nelson 31.300, Haskamp 31.317, Riendeau 12.983, White 14.333, Moen 30.067, Baumwald 23.667, T. Swanson 35.917

N.D. state individual meet

At Jamestown High School, Saturday

Grand Forks individual results

Vault -- T. Swanson 8.650

Beam -- T. Swanson 9.350, Moen 8.283, Nelson 8.783

Floor -- T. Swanson 9.617

Bars -- T. Swanson 8.717, Nelson 8.233

All-around -- T. Swanson 36.333, Moen 8.283, Nelson 17.017

Senior athlete of the year -- Emma Hillerud, Jamestown

Coach of the year -- Rachel Johnson Krug, Bismarck

Women’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

S.D. State 18-0 25-5

N.D. State 12-6 18-10

North Dakota 11-7 18-10

South Dakota 10-8 14-15

Oral Roberts 8-10 11-18

Denver 8-10 12-17

Omaha 8-10 13-16

St. Thomas 7-11 11-16

Western Ill. 5-13 10-19

Kansas City 3-15 7-28

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 82, Western Illinois 74

South Dakota 74, Kansas City 73

S.D. State 92, Oral Roberts 67

Omaha 83, Devner 73

St. Thomas 74, North Dakota 68

Halftime: St. Thomas 29, North Dakota 27

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Kacie Borowicz 8-17 3-3 22, Juliet Gordon 4-14 9-10 18, Nakiyah Hurst 6-10 4-4 18, Claire Orth 1-6 2-2 4, Jolene Daninger 0-1 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 2-2 0-0 4, Mikayla Aumer 1-1 0-0 2, Maggie Manson 0-5 0-0 0, DJ Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Rakiyah Beal 0-1 0-0 0, Allie McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 18-19

St. Thomas -- Maggie Negaard 3-8 12-12 21, Jo Langbehn 6-7 3-4 15, Jde Hill 3-9 3-4 9, Autumn Mendez 1-9 2-2 5, Jordyn Glynn 1-1 0-0 3, Amber Scalia 4-6 4-5 16, Jordyn Lamker 2-5 1-4 5, Faith Feuerbach 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Dague 0-0 0-0 0, Phoebe Frentzel 0-0 0-0 0.

Three-pointers -- UND 6-18 (Borowicz 3-5, Gordon 1-4, Hurst 2-4, Manson 0-4, Davis 0-1), UST 9-21 (Negaard 3-6, Hill 0-1, Mendez 1-6, Glynn 1-1, Scalia 4-5, Lamker 0-2); Rebounds -- UND 36 (Borowicz 1, Gordon 8, Hurst 3, Orth 6, Daninger 4, Vanderwal 3, Manson 1, Davis 2, TEAM 8), UST 31 (Negaard 3, Langbehn 3, Hill 5, Mendez 5, Glynn 4, Lamker 4, Dague 1, TEAM 6); Assists -- UND 13 (Borowicz 1, Orth 3, Daninger 5, Manson 2, Davis 2), UST 13 (Negaard 5, Langbehn 1, Hill 2, Mendez 2, Glynn 1, Scalia 2); Turnovers -- UND 19 (Borowicz 7, Gordon 2, Hurst 3, Daninger 4, Davis 1, TEAM 2), UST 20 (Negaard 2, Langbehn 6, Hill 5, Mendez 2, Glynn 2, Scalia 1, Lamker 1, TEAM 1)

Summit League tournament

Friday’s first-round games

No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois, 12:30 p.m.

No. 7 Denver vs. No. 10 Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

St. Thomas-WIU winner vs. No. 1 S.D. State, 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 N.D. State vs. Denver-KC winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 ORU, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 6 Omaha, 3 p.m.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

In Sioux Falls

Friday’s first round

UMary 79, Wayne State 72

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Minn.-Duluth 82, Concordia-St. Paul 55

MSU-Mankato 81, UMary 66

Sunday’s quarterfinals

Northern State vs. South No. 2 Augustana, 11 a.m.

Southwest Minnesota State vs. North No. 2 St. Cloud State, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Championship, 4 p.m.

All-NSIC first team

Minnesota Crookston -- Emma Miller; MSU Moorhead -- Peyton Boom; Minot State -- Kate Head; Augustana -- Aislinn Duffy and Lauren Sees; Bemidji State -- Trinity Yoder; UMary -- Megan Zander; Minnesota Duluth -- Brooke Olson; MSU Mankato -- Joey Batt; Northern State -- Kailee Oliverson; St. Cloud State -- Katrina Theis; Upper Iowa -- Lydia Haack

All-NSIC second team

Minnesota Crookston -- Bren Fox; MSU Moorhead -- Mariah McKeever; Augustana -- Michaela Jewett; Concordia-St. Paul -- Ally Gietzel; Minnesota Duluth -- Maesyn Thiesen; MSU Mankato -- Destinee Bursch and Natalie Bremer; Northern State -- Laurie Rogers; Southwest Minnesota State -- Bri Stoltzman and Sam Wall; St. Cloud State -- Jada Eggebrecht; Wayne State -- Lauren Zacharias

NSIC individual awards

North division player of the year -- Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth

South division player of the year -- Aislinn Duffy, Augustana

Defensive player of the year -- Joey Batt, MSU Mankato

Freshman of the year -- Emma Miller, Minnesota Crookston

Coach of the year -- Mandy Pearson, Minnesota Duluth

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA tournament

In Watertown, S.D.

Saturday’s semifinals

Dakota State 82, Dickinson State 37

Mayville State 76, Bellevue 59

Sunday’s championship

Mayville State vs. Dakota State, 1 p.m.

All-NSAA first team

Jordan Zrust and Erin Walcker, Mayville State; Elsie Aslesen and Savannah Walsdorf, Dakota State; Asha Scott, Bellevue

All-NSAA second team

Mackenzie Hughes, Mayville State; Ashlyn Diemert, Valley City State; Lindsay Peterson and Samantha Oase, Dickinson State; Faith Ross, Bellevue

NSAA individual awards

Player of the year -- Jordan Zrust, Mayville State

Defensive player of the year -- Elsie Aslesen, Dakota State

Newcomer of the year -- Samantha Oase, Dickinson State

Freshman of the year -- Caitlin Dyer, Dakota State

Coach of the year -- David Moe, Dakota State

Men’s basketball

Summit League

Standings

Conference / Overall

Oral Roberts 18-0 27-4

S.D. State 13-5 18-12

N.D. State 11-7 14-16

St. Thomas 9-9 18-13

Western Ill. 9-9 16-13

South Dakota 7-11 12-18

Kansas City 7-11 11-20

Denver 6-12 15-16

North Dakota 6-12 12-19

Omaha 4-14 8-22

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 71, Western Illinois 69

Oral Roberts 69, S.D. State 65

Denver 72, Omaha 61

South Dakota 82, Kansas City 48

North Dakota 82, St. Thomas 74

Halftime: North Dakota 40, St. Thomas 38

St. Thomas (FG-FT-TP) -- Andrew Rohde 11-21 2-5 27, Parker Bjorklund 7-20 2-4 17, Brooks Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Kendall Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Riley Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Ryan Dufault 4-7 1-1 11, Ahjany Lee 3-5 0-0 6, Ben Nau 2-3 0-0 5, Will Engels 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-68 7-12 74

North Dakota -- Tsotne Tsartsidze 8-12 1-2 20, BJ Omot 4-9 8-10 17, Jalun Trent 3-5 2-4 9, Brady Danielson 3-10 2-4 9, Matt Norman 3-8 0-0 7, Treysen Eaglestaff 5-7 0-2 13, Elijah Brooks 2-3 1-2 5, Mitchell Sueker 1-2 0-0 2, Brian Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 14-24 82

Three-pointers -- UST 7-22 (Rohde 3-8, Bjorklund 1-6, Allen 0-1, Miller 0-4, Dufault 2-2, Nau 1-1), UND 10-24 (Tsartsidze 3-5, Omot 1-6, Trent 1-2, Danielson 1-4, Norman 1-3, Eaglestaff 3-4); Rebounds -- UST 34 (Rohde 7, Bjorklund 9, Allen 3, Blue 3, Miller 2, Dufault 3, Lee 4, Nau 1, Engels), UND 40 (Tsartsidze 7, Omot 6, Trent 4, Danielson 7, Norman 2, Eaglestaff 4, Brooks 3, Sueker 1, Mathews 1, TEAM 5); Assists -- UST 15 (Rohde 3, Allen 3, Miller 3, Dufault 4, Lee 1, Nau 1), UND 12 (Tsartsidze 1, Omot 3, Trent 3, Danielson 1, Norman 1, Eaglestaff 3); Turnovers -- UST 7 (Rohde 3, Blue 3, Nau 1), UND 11 (Tsartsidze 2, Omot 1, Trent 1, Danielson 1, Norman 1, Eaglestaff 2, Brooks 1, Mathews 1, TEAM 1)

Summit League tournament

In Sioux Falls, S.D.

Friday’s first-round games

No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 North Dakota, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Kansas City vs. No. 10 Omaha, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

North Dakota/Denver winner vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.

Kansas City/Omaha winner vs. S.D. State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 Western Illinois vs. No. 5 St. Thomas

No. 3 N.D. State vs. No. 6 South Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Saturday’s result

Nebraska 78, Minnesota 67

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC tournament

In Sioux Falls

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Northern State 65, Minot State 60

Bemidji State 77, Wayne State 71

Sunday’s quarterfinals

Minnesota Duluth vs. South No. 2 Upper Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. North No. 2 MSU Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Semifinals, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Championship, 7 p.m.

All-NSIC first team

MSU Moorhead -- Gavin Baumgartner and Jacob Beeninga; Augustana -- Isaac Fink; Bemidji State -- John Sutherland; Concordia-St. Paul -- Antwan Kimmons; Minnesota Duluth -- Drew Blair; MSU Mankato -- Malik Willingham; Northern State -- Sam Masten and Jacksen Moni; Sioux Falls -- Matt Cartwright; Upper Iowa -- Jake Hilmer; Wayne State -- Jordan Janssen

All-NSIC second team

MSU Moorhead -- Lorenzo McGhee; Minot State -- Khari Broadway; Bemidji State -- Mohamed Kone; Minnesota Duluth -- Charlie Katona; MSU Mankato -- Trevor Moore; Northern State -- Jordan Belka; Southwest Minnesota State -- Dunwa Omot and Jake Phipps; Upper Iowa -- Lucas Duax and Nick Reid; Wayne State -- Nate Mohr; Winona State -- Connor Dillon

NSIC individual awards

North division player of the year -- Sam Masten, Northern State

South division player of the year -- Jake Hilmer, Upper Iowa

Defensive player of the year -- Lucas Duax, Upper Iowa

Newcomer of the year -- Antwan Kimmons, Concordia-St. Paul

Coach of the year -- Saul Phillips, Northern State

North Star Athletic Association

NSAA tournament

In Watertown, S.D.

Saturday’s semifinals

Mayville State 102, Valley City State 82

Dickinson State 79, Waldorf 74

Sunday’s championship

Mayville State vs. Dickinson State, 4 p.m.

All-NSAA first team

Thomas Gieske, Mayville State; Daevonte Munson, Valley City State; John Evans, Dickinson State; Jack Monis, Viterbo; Paulo Araujo, Bellevue

All-NSAA second team

Trent Blackshire, Mayville State; Sam Muller, Dakota State; Tyree'on Johnson and Khyle Washington, Waldorf; Ben Olson, Viterbo

NSAA individual awards

Player of the year -- Thomas Gieske, Mayville State

Defensive player of the year -- Justin Motley, Bellevue

Newcomer of the year -- Sam Muller, Dakota State

Freshman of the year -- Ben Olson, Viterbo

Coach of the year -- Brandon McGruder, Mayville State

Men’s hockey

Saturday’s results

Denver 3, Western Michigan 1

Omaha 6, St. Cloud State 2

Bentley 5, Army 4, OT

RIT 5, Air Force 2

Canisius 6, Holy Cross 3

Niagara 5, Mercyhurst 3

American International 5, Sacred Heart 0

Wisconsin 2, Penn State 1

Notre Dame 2, Michigan 1, OT

Lake Superior State 4, Ferris State 2

MSU Mankato 3, Michigan Tech 2

Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2

St. Lawrence 2, Dartmouth 0

Quinnipiac 4, RPI 0

Harvard 3, Clarkson 2

Union 3, Princeton 1

Colgate 2, Brown 2, tie (CU wins SO 1-0 in 3)

Cornell 5, Yale 1

UConn 6, New Hampshire 1

Maine 2, Boston College 1

Merrimack 2, UMass-Lowell 0

Boston 3, Vermont 0

Northeastern 4, UMass 0

Alaska-Anchorage 4, Long Island 0

Alaska 4, Arizona State 2

Miami 4, Minnesota Duluth 1

North Dakota 0, Colorado College 0, tie

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Shootout -- Riese Gaber, UND, miss; Ryan Beck, CC, miss; Jackson Blake, UND, miss; Hunter McKown, CC, miss; Tyler Kleven, UND, made; Noah Serdachny, CC, miss. UND wins SO 1-0 in 3.

Penalties -- Louis Jamernik V, UND, faceoff violation 5:47 first; Noah Prokop, CC, slashing 15:42 first; Riese Gaber, UND, interference 15:53 first; Chris Jandric, UND, boarding 1:41 second; Noah Laba, CC, cross-checking 7:16 second; BENCH, CC, too many players 9:54 second; Jackson Kunz, UND, interference 17:19 second; Ray Christy, CC, tripping 10:56 third; Kunz, UND, holding 12:06 third

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 26; CC: Matt Vernon 26

Minnesota 5, Ohio State 2

First period -- 1. OSU, Cole McWard 5x3 (Jake Wise, Mason Lohrei) 19:57

Second period -- 2. OSU, Mason Lohrei 5x3 (Stephen Halliday, Travis Treloar) 1:06; 3. MIN, Aaron Huglen (Rhett Pitlick) 8:13; 4. MIN, Matthew Knies (Jimmy Snuggerud, Logan Cooley) 8:26; 5. MIN, Cooley (Knies, Snuggerud) 19:29

Third period -- 6. MIN, Bryce Brodzinski 14:43; 7. MIN, Ryan Johnson empty net 17:31

Goalie saves -- OSU: Jakub Dobes 28; MIN: Justen Close 28

Bemidji State 7, St. Thomas 2

First period -- 1. UST, Mack Byers PP (Lucas Wahlin, Ryan O'Neill) 12:17; 2. BEM, Will Zmolek SH (Jere Vaisanen, Lleyton Roed) 17:45

Second period -- 3. BEM, Lleyton Roed (Elias Rosén, Will Zmolek) 0:54; 4. BEM, Roed PP (Rosén) 2:40; 5. UST, Ethan Gauer (Luke Manning, Luc Laylin) 10:34; 6. BEM, Rosén (Jakub Lewandowski, Ross Armour) 17:23; 7. BEM, Zmolek PP (Rosén, Carter Jones) 19:06

Third period -- 8. BEM, Vaisanen (Patrik Satosaari, Lewandowski) 5:20; 9. BEM, Kaden Pickering (Kyle Looft) 13:24

Goalie saves -- BEM: Mattias Sholl 15; UST: Henry Baribeau 1, Aaron Trotter 20, Ethan Roberts 8

Friday’s results

Denver 5, Western Michigan 2

Minnesota Duluth 3, Miami 2

St. Cloud State 6, Omaha 2

Army 5, Bentley 3

Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0

RIT 3, Air Force 1

Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 2, OT

Sacred Heart 2, American International 2, tie

Penn State 6, Wisconsin 1

Notre Dame 3, Michigan 3, tie (NDU wins SO 1-0 in 3)

Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2

Lake Superior State 3, Ferris State 2, OT

Michigan Tech 2, MSU Mankato 0

Yale 4, Colgate 2

RPI 6, Princeton 4

Cornell 5, Brown 0

Harvard 6, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 0

Quinnipiac 4, Union 1

Maine 6, Boston College 3

Boston 5, Vermont 3

UMass 3, Northeastern 2

Merrimack 5, UMass-Lowell 3

Alaska 4, Arizona State 2

USA Under-18 12, Lindenwood 4

North Dakota 2, Colorado College 1, OT

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. UND, Jackson Blake (Riese Gaber) 2:15; 2. CC, Ethan Straky (Chase Foley, Ryan Beck) 5:54

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 3. UND, Blake 3x3 (Chris Jandric, Gaber) 0:29

Penalties -- BENCH, UND, too many players 2:49 first; Stanley Cooley, CC, cross-checking 12:46 first; Judd Caulfield, UND, tripping 15:38 first; Noah Laba, CC, cross-checking 12:51 second; Nicklas Andrews, CC, interference 2:44 third; Ethan Frisch, UND, holding 4:52 third; Matthew Gleason, CC, boarding 13:01 third.

Goalie saves -- UND: Drew DeRidder 17; CC: Kaidan Mbereko 32

Penalties-minutes -- UND 3-6, CC 4-8

Power plays -- UND 0-4, CC 0-3

Referees -- Timm Walsh and Andrew Wilk

Linesmen -- Lucas Bisbee and Seth Mukai

Attendance -- 3,481

Minnesota 4, Ohio State 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. Brock Faber (Rhett Pitlick, Mike Koster) 12:01; 2. Koster 5x3 (Logan Cooley, Mason Nevers ) 16:14; 3. Jimmy Snuggerud 5x3 (Koster, Cooley) 16:53; 4. Koster PP (Cooley, Brock Faber) 18:16

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalie saves -- OSU: Jakub Dobes 34; MIN: Justen Close 23

St. Thomas 3, Bemidji State 1

First period -- 1. UST, Lucas Wahlin (Mack Byers) 0:17; 2. BEM, Ross Armour PP (Carter Jones, Lleyton Roed) 17:21

Second period -- 3. UST, Cooper Gay (Cameron Recchi) 17:39

Third period -- 4. UST, Lucas Wahlin empty net 19:40

Goalie saves -- BEM: Mattias Sholl 20; UST: Aaron Trotter 26

Women’s hockey

Friday’s results

Minnesota 7, St. Thomas 0

Minnesota Duluth 1, St. Cloud State 0

Ohio State 4, Bemidji State 1

Wisconsin 3, MSU Mankato 0

Mercyhurst 5, Syracuse 3

Penn State 4, Lindenwood 1

Clarkson 5, Cornell 1

Yale 4, Harvard 2

Worcester State 6, Assumption 0

Sacred Heart 2, Franklin Pierce 1

Saint Michael’s 4, St. Anselm 3

Stonehill 7, Post 1

Princeton 3, Colgate 2

Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1

College softball

Saturday’s results

Minnesota Crookston 7, Newman 3

Washburn 4, Minnesota Crookston 2

Friday’s results

Minnesota 17, Texas A&M Commerce 0

Baylor 3, Minnesota 2

Minnesota Duluth 3, University of Wisconsin-Parkside 0

Central Missouri 13, Minnesota Crookston 0

Drudy 6, Minot State 0

Grand Valley State University 1, Minnesota Duluth 0

St. Cloud State at Emporia State, canceled

St. Cloud State vs. Fort Hays State, canceled

College baseball

Saturday’s results

Minnesota-Crookston 7-6, Missouri-St. Louis 1-7

Friday’s results

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 3

Missouri-St. Louis 4, Minnesota Crookston 2

Women’s tennis

Saturday’s result

Valparaiso 6, North Dakota 1

Friday’s result

Minnesota 4, Utah 3

Men’s tennis

Saturday’s result

North Dakota 7, Quinnipiac 0

Friday’s result

North Dakota at Merrimack, canceled