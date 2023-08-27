Saturday's local scoreboard for Aug. 26
Girls tennis, college volleyball, prep volleyball and more.
Girls Tennis
Saturday’s results
Crookston Pirate Booster Invitational
In Crookston
Team results
Crookston 15 wins, Hibbing 13, EGF Senior High 11, Detroit Lakes 9, Moorhead 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 6
EGF finishers
No. 1 singles
Ruby Leach, third place: def. by Bella Vincent (Hibbing) 4-6, 6-7 (2-7); def. Kaylee Endres (Wadena-Deer Creek) 7-5, 6-2; def. Brekken Tull (Crookston) 6-4, 6-0
No. 2 singles
Karlee Walsh, third place: def. Paige Abrahamson (Crookston) 6-2, 6-3; def. by Kenedi Koland (Hibbing) 3-6, 6-1, 3-10; def. Claire Kapphahn (Wadena-Deer Creek) 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 singles
Emma Abbey, fifth place: def. by Natalie Carlson (Detroit Lakes) 0-6, 2-6; def. by Coral Brekken (Crookston) 2-6, 0-6; def. Livvy Dreessen (Moorhead) 6-1, 6-3
No. 4 singles
Sam Zimmerman, fifth place: def. by Sienna Lee (Moorhead) 5-7, 2-6; def. by Calleigh Fanfulik (Crookston) 4-6, 1-6; def. Ryann Schmidt (Wadena-Deer Creek) 7-5, 6-4
No. 1 doubles
Second place, Emma Farder-Erin Bowman: def. Heidi Rasch / Opal Valeri (Hibbing) 6-2, 6-1; def. Anna Askelson / Allie Bolar (Detroit Lakes) 6-1, 6-1; def. by Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (Wadena-Deer Creek) 6-4, 1-6, 7-10
No. 2 doubles
Third place, Kate Cantera-Morgan McDonald: def. by Mya Follingstad-Izzy Kelly (Moorhead) 3-6, 4-6; def. Erin McCormick-Brylee Conda (Hibbing) 6-0, 6-4; def. Genevieve Pinnella-Kalanie Oldakowski (Wadena-Deer Creek)
No. 3 doubles
Fourth place, Kaitlin Polley-Jayden Storbakken: def. by Morgan Nelson-Georgia Sanders (Crookston) 5-7, 1-6; def. Allison Westrum-Cadie Leeseberg (Wadena-Deer Creek) 6-1, 6-0; def. by Ava Gilbertson / Sidney Zimmerman (Moorhead) 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-10
Girls soccer
Friday’s results
EGF Senior High 3,St. Cloud Tech 0
Second half – 1. EGF, Camryn Adams (Blake Schultz) 50:00; 2. EGF, Mya Langerud 62:00; 3. EGF, Skyla Rustad (Jerzey Perkerewicz) 69:00
Goalie saves – EGF: Shali Anderson 5; SCT: 16 saves
Coach Jessica Bina said: “Our girls battled hard for 80 minutes. St. Cloud has a lot of speed and they play physical. They don't give you much space. I thought we did a nice job battling and getting to the ball first. We opened things up in the second half and were able to score some pretty nice goals. Our defense played lights out and they didn't give up a quality chance all game. Our back 3 and goalkeeper really worked well together and their experience showed.”
Saturday's results
EGF Senior High 4,Little Falls 0
First half - 1. EGF, Sophia Lukach (Camryn Adams) 4:00; 2. EGF, Lukach (Laura Pesch) 14:00
Second half – 3. EGF Lukach (Skyla Rustad) 46:00; 4. EGF, Rustad (Blake Schultz) 65:00
Goalie saves – EGF: Shali Anderson 0, Little Falls: Kylin Anderson 16
Coach Jessica Bina said: “We had a nice start coming off of a physical game from the night before. We created a lot of opportunities. We worked the ball in all areas of the field. I thought as a team we had nice shape, and were able to open things up with our possession. Our defense had another great game and didn't concede a shot all game. That stems from tremendous discipline, trusting one another, and playing as a unit.”
Prep football
Friday’s results
North Prairie 74,Larimore 24
First quarter
NP - Havlin Delong 53 run (PAT failed)
NP - Jeffry Rosinski 23 run (PAT failed)
NP - Blake Mattson 9 run (PAT good)
NP - Carter Casavan 37 interception (PAT good)
L - Dyllan Rethemeier 41 pass after Baron Burns (Avery Gratton run)
Second quarter
NP - Blake Mattson 85 run (2pt good)
NP - Jeffry Rosinski 30 run (PAT failed)
NP - Jeffry Rosinski 10 run (PAT failed)
Third quarter
NP - Blake Mattson 60 run (PAT failed)
NP - Layton Olson 14 run (PAT failed)
L - Tatum Stark 1 run (PAT good Tristan Thomas)
Fourth quarter
NP - Jonathan Mears 13 run (PAT failed)
NP - Safety
NP - Zak Mora 25 run (PAT failed)
L - Tatum Stark 65 run (PAT good Reed Gratton)
Prep cross country
Pinehurst Invite
In Jamestown
Saturday’s results
Team totals
Williston 38, GF Red River 71, Fargo Davies 120, Bismarck Century 121, Fargo Shanley 138, Minot 141, West Fargo Sheyenne 149, Rugby 157, Fargo North 237, Jamestown 307, Devils Lake 310, Northern Cass 365
Top 10 finishers
1. Reagan Berg, VC, 19:35; 2. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 19:45; 3. Brynn Hanson, Des-Lacs Burlington, 19:57; 4. Cambree Moss, Williston, 20:06; 5. Emmi Ihry, GFC, 20:10; 6. Evyn Jacobson, Rugby, 20:13; 7. Dru Zander, Williston, 20:15; 8. Kinley Steckler, Davies, 20:23; 9. Angela Wold, Williston, 20:25; 10. Ava Parks, RR, 20:26
Prep volleyball
Saturday’s results
Dickinson 2, GF Central 1
Mandan 2, GF Central 1
Watford City 3, GF Central 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, GF Central 0
Bismarck Century 3, GF Red River 0
Bismarck High 2, GF Red River 1
GF Red River 2, Williston 1
GF Red River 2, Wahpeton 1
College volleyball
Saturday’s results
Mayville State 3, Dordt 1
Mayville State 3, Mount Marty 0
Oregon State 25-25-25,UND 18-14-14
Oregon State (kills-blocks-aces) – Mychael Vernon 10-0-1, Amanda Burns 9-0-0 (19 assists), Lauren Rumel 7-0-0
UND – Kaycee O’Dell 4-0-0, Elizabeth Norris 6-0-0 (9 assists), Maddie Lipetzky 4-1-0, Paige Barber 6-0-0, Katy Riviere 10 assists
College football
Saturday’s results
Montana State-Northern 14, Mayville State 0
