Saturday's local scoreboard for Aug. 26

Girls Tennis

Saturday’s results

Crookston Pirate Booster Invitational

In Crookston

Team results

Crookston 15 wins, Hibbing 13, EGF Senior High 11, Detroit Lakes 9, Moorhead 8, Wadena-Deer Creek 6

EGF finishers

No. 1 singles

Ruby Leach, third place: def. by Bella Vincent (Hibbing) 4-6, 6-7 (2-7); def. Kaylee Endres (Wadena-Deer Creek) 7-5, 6-2; def. Brekken Tull (Crookston) 6-4, 6-0

No. 2 singles

Karlee Walsh, third place: def. Paige Abrahamson (Crookston) 6-2, 6-3; def. by Kenedi Koland (Hibbing) 3-6, 6-1, 3-10; def. Claire Kapphahn (Wadena-Deer Creek) 6-4, 6-1

No. 3 singles

Emma Abbey, fifth place: def. by Natalie Carlson (Detroit Lakes) 0-6, 2-6; def. by Coral Brekken (Crookston) 2-6, 0-6; def. Livvy Dreessen (Moorhead) 6-1, 6-3

No. 4 singles

Sam Zimmerman, fifth place: def. by Sienna Lee (Moorhead) 5-7, 2-6; def. by Calleigh Fanfulik (Crookston) 4-6, 1-6; def. Ryann Schmidt (Wadena-Deer Creek) 7-5, 6-4

No. 1 doubles

Second place, Emma Farder-Erin Bowman: def. Heidi Rasch / Opal Valeri (Hibbing) 6-2, 6-1; def. Anna Askelson / Allie Bolar (Detroit Lakes) 6-1, 6-1; def. by Katie Fiemeyer-Anna Fiemeyer (Wadena-Deer Creek) 6-4, 1-6, 7-10

No. 2 doubles

Third place, Kate Cantera-Morgan McDonald: def. by Mya Follingstad-Izzy Kelly (Moorhead) 3-6, 4-6; def. Erin McCormick-Brylee Conda (Hibbing) 6-0, 6-4; def. Genevieve Pinnella-Kalanie Oldakowski (Wadena-Deer Creek)

No. 3 doubles

Fourth place, Kaitlin Polley-Jayden Storbakken: def. by Morgan Nelson-Georgia Sanders (Crookston) 5-7, 1-6; def. Allison Westrum-Cadie Leeseberg (Wadena-Deer Creek) 6-1, 6-0; def. by Ava Gilbertson / Sidney Zimmerman (Moorhead) 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-10

Girls soccer

Friday’s results

EGF Senior High 3,St. Cloud Tech 0

Second half – 1. EGF, Camryn Adams (Blake Schultz) 50:00; 2. EGF, Mya Langerud 62:00; 3. EGF, Skyla Rustad (Jerzey Perkerewicz) 69:00

Goalie saves – EGF: Shali Anderson 5; SCT: 16 saves

Coach Jessica Bina said: “Our girls battled hard for 80 minutes. St. Cloud has a lot of speed and they play physical. They don't give you much space. I thought we did a nice job battling and getting to the ball first. We opened things up in the second half and were able to score some pretty nice goals. Our defense played lights out and they didn't give up a quality chance all game. Our back 3 and goalkeeper really worked well together and their experience showed.”

Saturday's results

EGF Senior High 4,Little Falls 0

First half - 1. EGF, Sophia Lukach (Camryn Adams) 4:00; 2. EGF, Lukach (Laura Pesch) 14:00

Second half – 3. EGF Lukach (Skyla Rustad) 46:00; 4. EGF, Rustad (Blake Schultz) 65:00

Goalie saves – EGF: Shali Anderson 0, Little Falls: Kylin Anderson 16

Coach Jessica Bina said: “We had a nice start coming off of a physical game from the night before. We created a lot of opportunities. We worked the ball in all areas of the field. I thought as a team we had nice shape, and were able to open things up with our possession. Our defense had another great game and didn't concede a shot all game. That stems from tremendous discipline, trusting one another, and playing as a unit.”

Prep football

Friday’s results

North Prairie 74,Larimore 24

First quarter

NP - Havlin Delong 53 run (PAT failed)

NP - Jeffry Rosinski 23 run (PAT failed)

NP - Blake Mattson 9 run (PAT good)

NP - Carter Casavan 37 interception (PAT good)

L - Dyllan Rethemeier 41 pass after Baron Burns (Avery Gratton run)

Second quarter

NP - Blake Mattson 85 run (2pt good)

NP - Jeffry Rosinski 30 run (PAT failed)

NP - Jeffry Rosinski 10 run (PAT failed)

Third quarter

NP - Blake Mattson 60 run (PAT failed)

NP - Layton Olson 14 run (PAT failed)

L - Tatum Stark 1 run (PAT good Tristan Thomas)

Fourth quarter

NP - Jonathan Mears 13 run (PAT failed)

NP - Safety

NP - Zak Mora 25 run (PAT failed)

L - Tatum Stark 65 run (PAT good Reed Gratton)

Prep cross country

Pinehurst Invite

In Jamestown

Saturday’s results

Team totals

Williston 38, GF Red River 71, Fargo Davies 120, Bismarck Century 121, Fargo Shanley 138, Minot 141, West Fargo Sheyenne 149, Rugby 157, Fargo North 237, Jamestown 307, Devils Lake 310, Northern Cass 365

Top 10 finishers

1. Reagan Berg, VC, 19:35; 2. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 19:45; 3. Brynn Hanson, Des-Lacs Burlington, 19:57; 4. Cambree Moss, Williston, 20:06; 5. Emmi Ihry, GFC, 20:10; 6. Evyn Jacobson, Rugby, 20:13; 7. Dru Zander, Williston, 20:15; 8. Kinley Steckler, Davies, 20:23; 9. Angela Wold, Williston, 20:25; 10. Ava Parks, RR, 20:26

Prep volleyball

Saturday’s results

Dickinson 2, GF Central 1

Mandan 2, GF Central 1

Watford City 3, GF Central 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, GF Central 0

Bismarck Century 3, GF Red River 0

Bismarck High 2, GF Red River 1

GF Red River 2, Williston 1

GF Red River 2, Wahpeton 1

College volleyball

Saturday’s results

Mayville State 3, Dordt 1

Mayville State 3, Mount Marty 0

Oregon State 25-25-25,UND 18-14-14

Oregon State (kills-blocks-aces) – Mychael Vernon 10-0-1, Amanda Burns 9-0-0 (19 assists), Lauren Rumel 7-0-0

UND – Kaycee O’Dell 4-0-0, Elizabeth Norris 6-0-0 (9 assists), Maddie Lipetzky 4-1-0, Paige Barber 6-0-0, Katy Riviere 10 assists

College football

Saturday’s results

Montana State-Northern 14, Mayville State 0