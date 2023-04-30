99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Saturday's local scoreboard for April 29

Featuring area prep softball and baseball scores, girls soccer results, and much more!

Local Scoreboard
Nick Nelson
By Nick Nelson
Today at 1:17 AM

Prep softball

Saturday’s results
GF Central 15, Fargo Shanley 6
St. Michael Albertville 12, West Fargo 2
Moorhead 11, West Fargo 4
Fargo North 10, Devils Lake 4
MayPort-C-G 11, West Fargo Horace 1
Thompson 18, Fargo Davies 7
Fargo Davies 9, MayPort-C-G 3
West Fargo Horace vs. Hillsboro-CV, canceled
West Fargo Horace vs. Thompson, canceled
Fargo Davies vs. Kindred, canceled

Friday’s results
Red River 13, Fargo Shanley 3
West Fargo 14, Fargo South 0

GF Central 14, Fargo Shanley 6
WP: Aubrey Hensrud
Highlights – GFC: Morgan Tebelius 3x5, Sadie Hilman 3x4, 4 RBI, Kharleigh Larson 3x4, Ramsey Petron 3x4

Prep baseball

Saturday’s results
Fargo North 7-4, Devils Lake 1-5
Wahpeton 14, West Fargo Horace 7
Barnesville 14, Crookston 12

GF Central 5, Fargo Davies 4
F-D 001 100 11 –4 8 3
GFC 201 000 02 –5 7 2
WP: L. Lima; LP: P. Narum
Highlights -- GFC: C Barta 2x4, Z. Erickson 1x4, RBI, J. Simmers 1x3, W. Wockenfuss 1x4, B. Brevik 2x4, RBI

Friday’s results
Red River 11, Valley City 5
Fargo Shanley 8, Fargo South 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 15-6, Wahpeton 5-5
Devils Lake 7-0, West Fargo Horace 6-3
Fargo Davies 6 Fargo North 2
Crookston 5, Red Lake County 3
Hillsboro-CV 14, Red Lake County 3

Thompson 7, Roseau 4
THO 112 003 0 –7 5 5
ROS 101 010 0 –4 9 5
WP: B. Gibson; LP: E. Wensloff
Highlights – T: T. Schumacher 1-2 2 RBI, R. Berberich 1c4, W. Welke 2x3, RBI, B. Tyll 1x4; R: A. Wensloff 2x4, RBI, C. Flaig 1x4, RBI, A. Klint 1-1, J. Halvorson 1x2, R I, J. Tangen 1x1, RBI, J. Haugen 1x1, C. Bachleitner 2x3

Girls soccer

Saturday’s results
Fargo North 0, GF Central 0, tie
Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo 0

College softball

Saturday’s results
N.D. State 8-4, North Dakota 5-2
Sioux Falls 4, Minnesota Crookston 1
Winona State 5-3, MSU Moorhead 4-2
MSU Mankato 1-0, Minot State 0-5
Concordia-St. Paul 2-8, UMary 0-0
Bemidji State 1-1, Southwest Minnesota State 0-3
St. Cloud State 4-2, Augustana 1-9
Minnesota Duluth 10-8, Wayne State 0-0
Bellevue 12, Mayville State 0
Morningside 6-6, Jamestown 4-7

Friday’s results
Bemidji State 3-6, Minn-Crookston 2-2

College baseball

Saturday’s results
N.D. State 13, Western Illinois 3
Nebraska 18, Minnesota 0
UMary 14-10, Minot State 7-3
Minnesota Duluth 7-9, St. Cloud State 6-14
Mayville State DH vs. Valley City State, postponed to Sunday
Jamestown 5-15, Dakota Wesleyan 4-2

Friday’s result
N.D. State 10, Western Illinois 0

Nick Nelson has been a photographer and sports desk clerk with the Grand Forks Herald since 2017, and had previously worked at Forum Communication Company's Agweek Magazine from 2015-2018 as well as Prairie Business Magazine.
