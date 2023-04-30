Saturday's local scoreboard for April 29
Prep softball
Saturday’s results
GF Central 15, Fargo Shanley 6
St. Michael Albertville 12, West Fargo 2
Moorhead 11, West Fargo 4
Fargo North 10, Devils Lake 4
MayPort-C-G 11, West Fargo Horace 1
Thompson 18, Fargo Davies 7
Fargo Davies 9, MayPort-C-G 3
West Fargo Horace vs. Hillsboro-CV, canceled
West Fargo Horace vs. Thompson, canceled
Fargo Davies vs. Kindred, canceled
Friday’s results
Red River 13, Fargo Shanley 3
West Fargo 14, Fargo South 0
GF Central 14, Fargo Shanley 6
WP: Aubrey Hensrud
Highlights – GFC: Morgan Tebelius 3x5, Sadie Hilman 3x4, 4 RBI, Kharleigh Larson 3x4, Ramsey Petron 3x4
Prep baseball
Saturday’s results
Fargo North 7-4, Devils Lake 1-5
Wahpeton 14, West Fargo Horace 7
Barnesville 14, Crookston 12
GF Central 5, Fargo Davies 4
F-D 001 100 11 –4 8 3
GFC 201 000 02 –5 7 2
WP: L. Lima; LP: P. Narum
Highlights -- GFC: C Barta 2x4, Z. Erickson 1x4, RBI, J. Simmers 1x3, W. Wockenfuss 1x4, B. Brevik 2x4, RBI
Friday’s results
Red River 11, Valley City 5
Fargo Shanley 8, Fargo South 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 15-6, Wahpeton 5-5
Devils Lake 7-0, West Fargo Horace 6-3
Fargo Davies 6 Fargo North 2
Crookston 5, Red Lake County 3
Hillsboro-CV 14, Red Lake County 3
Thompson 7, Roseau 4
THO 112 003 0 –7 5 5
ROS 101 010 0 –4 9 5
WP: B. Gibson; LP: E. Wensloff
Highlights – T: T. Schumacher 1-2 2 RBI, R. Berberich 1c4, W. Welke 2x3, RBI, B. Tyll 1x4; R: A. Wensloff 2x4, RBI, C. Flaig 1x4, RBI, A. Klint 1-1, J. Halvorson 1x2, R I, J. Tangen 1x1, RBI, J. Haugen 1x1, C. Bachleitner 2x3
Girls soccer
Saturday’s results
Fargo North 0, GF Central 0, tie
Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo 0
College softball
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 8-4, North Dakota 5-2
Sioux Falls 4, Minnesota Crookston 1
Winona State 5-3, MSU Moorhead 4-2
MSU Mankato 1-0, Minot State 0-5
Concordia-St. Paul 2-8, UMary 0-0
Bemidji State 1-1, Southwest Minnesota State 0-3
St. Cloud State 4-2, Augustana 1-9
Minnesota Duluth 10-8, Wayne State 0-0
Bellevue 12, Mayville State 0
Morningside 6-6, Jamestown 4-7
Friday’s results
Bemidji State 3-6, Minn-Crookston 2-2
College baseball
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 13, Western Illinois 3
Nebraska 18, Minnesota 0
UMary 14-10, Minot State 7-3
Minnesota Duluth 7-9, St. Cloud State 6-14
Mayville State DH vs. Valley City State, postponed to Sunday
Jamestown 5-15, Dakota Wesleyan 4-2
Friday’s result
N.D. State 10, Western Illinois 0
