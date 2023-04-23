Saturday's local scoreboard for April 22

Girls track and field

East Grand Forks Indoor Invite

At UND’s Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, Friday

Team totals

East Grand Forks 205, United Clay-Becker 167, West Marshall 51, Kindred 26, Crookston 16

Winners and East Grand Forks top 3

60 – Elsa Stigen, UCB, :8.55; 2. Grace Jordheim, EGF, :8.65

200 – 1. Laura Burkel, UCB, :29.48; 2. Teagan Thornberg, EGF, :30.15

400 – 1. Katarina Vetter, UCB, 1:04.42; 2. Jerzey Perkerewicz, EGF, 1:05.53; 3. Geena Jorheim, EGF, 1:08.27

800 – 1. Lily Olson, UCB, 2:45.53; 2. Lydia Floden, EGF, 2:47.55; 3. Katherine Allard, EGF, 2:48.17

1,500 – 1. Olson, UCB, 5:29.83

3,000 – 1. Julie Strom, UCB, 13:42.01; 2. Audrey Floden, EGF, 14:06.33

60 hurdles – 1. Ashley Haas, Kindred, :10.53; 2. Shali Anderson, EGF, :10.57; 3. Allyson Batko, EGF, :11.55

300 hurdles – 1. Hannah Pederson, WM, :48.66; 2. Anderson, EGF, :52.05

4x200 relay – 1. EGF (Batko, Erin Bowman, Camryn Adams, Erin Wolff) 1:56.68

4x400 relay – 1. EGF (Adams, Perkerewicz, Allard, WOlff) 4:27.60; 3. EGF (Lydia Floden, Jordheim, Bowman, Thornberg) 4:46.28

4x800 relay – 1. EGF (Adrianna Gregoire, Katherine Allard, Meredith Allard, Lydia Floden) 11:11.07; 3. EGF (Kassidy Bustamante, Alexis Hitchcock, Jessa Robles, Audrey Floden) 11:43.5

Shot put – 1. Aaliyah Johnson, WM, 33-8

High jump – 1. Ingrid Rustad, UCB, 4-10

Pole vault – 1. Paige Michalski, WM, 8-6

Long jump – 1. Ali Henke, Kindred, 14-9.5; 2. Adams, EGF, 13-11.5; 3. Wolff, EGF, 13-9.5

Triple jump – 1. Pederson, WM, 33-6.25

Boys track and field

East Grand Forks Indoor Invite

At Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, Friday

Team totals

East Grand Forks 205, United Clay-Becker 167, West Marshall 51, Kindred 26, Crookston 16

Winners and East Grand Forks top 3

60 – 1. Bradley Olson, UCB, :7.61

200 – 1. Brayden Carlson, EGF, :24.50; 2. Landon Vigen, EGF, :25.27

400 – 1. Carlson, EGF, :53.98; 3. Brady Loer, EGF, :57.80

800 – 1. Seth Torgerson, UCB, 2:09.34

1,500 – 1. Hunter Jordheim, EGF, 4:30.99

3,000 – 1. Jordheim, EGF, 9:47.82

60 hurdles – 1. Cooper Smith, EGF, :9.46; 3. Kaden Vanyo, EGF, :9.73

300 hurdles – 1. Smith, EGF, :41.90

4x200 relay – 1. EGF (Vanyo, Vigen, Isaac Hartman, Cole Olson) 1:40.44; 3. EGF (Jason Briones, Juvenal Chavez, Tate Moore, Rylan Slack) 1:46.88

4x400 relay – 1. EGF (Smith, Carlson, Jace Fore, Loer) 3:46.51; 2. EGF (Cooper Boushee, Chavez, Eliot Afshari, Nolan Kluck) 4:05.87

4x800 – 1. UCB 9:17.65; 2. EGF (Boushee, Loer, Charles Nelson, Kluck) 9:38.94

Shot put – 1. Maverick Martine, EGF, 44-9; 2. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 44-4; 3. Messi Kalenda, EGF, 42-0

High jump – 1. Sam Senske, UCB, 6-4

Pole vault – 1. Afshari, EGF, 9-0

Long jump – 1. Olson, UCB, 20-6; 3. Smith, EGF, 19-2

Triple jump – 1. Jack Davis, Kindred, 37-7.5; 3. Vanyo, EGF, 37-2

Girls tennis

Saturday’s result

Wahpeton at Valley City, postponed

Friday’s results

Red River vs. West Fargo, postponed to 5/1 at 4 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Shanley 0

Boys tennis

Saturday’s results

Cambridge 7, Crookston 0

Hibbing 6, Crookston 1

Prep softball

Saturday’s results

May-Port-CG at West Fargo Horace, canceled

Crookston at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River tournament, postponed to May 6

Warroad at Osseo, postponed

Moorhead at Spring Lake Park, postponed

Friday’s results

Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake Falls, postponed

Fargo Davies at Fargo Shanley, canceled

West Fargo Horace at Kindred, canceled

East Polk vs. Red Lake County (at Bagley), postponed

East Polk at Bagley, postponed

Menahga DH at Wadena-Deer Creek, postponed

Prep baseball

Saturday’s results

Fargo South DH at Mandan, canceled

West Fargo Sheyenne DH at Bismarck Century, canceled

West Fargo Horace DH at Bismarck Legacy, canceled

Friday’s results

GF Central vs. Devils Lake, postponed to 5/20

Valley City DH at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/20

West Fargo Horace DH at Fargo South, postponed to 5/19

Fargo Shanley DH at West Fargo, postponed to 5/20

Fargo North DH at Wahpeton, postponed to 5/20

West Fargo Sheyenne DH at Bismarck Legacy, canceled

Blackduck at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, postponed

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Rockford, canceled

Girls soccer

Saturday’s results

Fargo Shanley 4, Bismarck Century 0

West Fargo Sheyenne at Fargo North, postponed to 5/6

College softball

Saturday’s results

Minnesota 3, Iowa 0

Wayne State 11-7, Minnesota Crookston 8-14

Winona State 4-3, Minot State 3-5

Upper Iowa 5-6, UMary 4-12

Hastings College 11-9, Jamestown 3-16

Friday’s results

Minnesota 6, Iowa 0

Upper Iowa 6-8, Minnesota Crookston 5-2

Jamestown 8-6, Doane 5-3

College baseball

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 4, Oral Roberts 2

Illinois 5, Minnesota 3

Bellevue 9, Mayville State 1

Friday’s results

Oral Roberts 10, N.D. State 0

Illinois 9, Minnesota 3

Augustana 7-12, Minnesota Crookston 1-1

Mayville State 4-3, Bellevue 2-4

Women’s tennis

Saturday’s results

MSU Mankato 4, UMary 0

Friday’s results

UMary 4, Winona State 3

Augustana 4, Minnesota Duluth 9

Sioux Falls 4, St. Cloud State 2

MSU Mankato 4, Southwest Minnesota State 0

Summit League tournament

In Tulsa, Okla.

Friday’s semifinals

Denver 4, Omaha 0

North Dakota 4, Kansas City 1

Singles

1. Nyah Kauders, UND, over Michela Xibilia 6-4, 6-3; 2. Laura Munoz-Baroja, KC, vs. Sapir Sela, UND, 6-4, 2-6, 2-1, unfinished; 3. Andrea Jansson, UND, vs. Kate Miley, KC, 6-3, 2-6, unfinished; 4. Joana Cardona, KC, over Jule Schulte 7-5, 6-3; 5. Nore Heinitz, UND, over Ana Timofeyeva 6-1, 6-1; 6. Angela Georgieva, UND, over Eva Kresovic 7-5, 6-3

Doubles

1. Sela/Jansson, UND, over Xibilia/Munoz-Baroja 6-3; 2. Heinitz/Schulte, UND, over Cardona/Miley 6-0; 3. Kresovic/Timofeyeva, KC, vs. Kauders/Charlotte Bowles, UND, 5-4, unfinished

Saturday’s championship

Denver 4, North Dakota 0

Singles

1. Taylor Melville, DU, over Nyah Kauders 6-0, 6-1; 2. Andrea Burguete, DU, over Sapir Sela 6-2, 6-0; 3. Britt Pursell, DU, over Andrea Jansson 6-0, 6-0; 4. Louise Wikander, DU, vs. Jule Schulte, UND, 6-2, 4-2, unfinished; 5. Caroline Driscoll, DU, vs. Nore Heinitz, UND, 6-2, 1-2, unfinished; 6. Claudia Martinez, DU, vs. Angela Georgieva, UND, 6-4, 3-0, unfinished.

Doubles

1. Sela/Jansson, UND, over Pursell/Melville 6-5, unfinished; 2. Martinez/Burguete, DU, over Heinitz/Schulte 7-5; 3. Wikander/Driscoll, DU, over Kauders/Charlotte Bowles 6-2

Men’s tennis

Summit League tournament

In Tulsa, Okla.

Friday’s semifinals

Denver 4, Omaha 3

Drake 4, North Dakota 0

Singles

1. Jeremy Schifris, D, over Gerhard Sullwald 6-2, 6-1; 2. Cian McDonnel, UND, over Matija Matic 7-6 (8-6), unfinished; 3. Oliver Johansson, D, over Edmond Aynedjian 6-1, 6-0; 4. Evan Fragistas, D, over Nikita Snezhko 6-3, 6-4; 5. O. Sonesson Lidholt, D, over Riley Odell 6-4, 4-4, unfinished; 6. Reid Jarvis, D, over Jerall Yasin 7-6 (7-5), 1-2, unfinished

Doubles

1. Sullwald/Snezhko, UND, over Matic/Jarvis 6-6 (3-3), unfinished; 2. Johansson/Sonesson Lidholt, D, over Aynedjian/McDonnell 7-5; 7-5; 3. Schifris/Fragistas, D, over Odell/Yasin 6-0

Saturday’s championship

Drake 4, Denver 1