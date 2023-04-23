Saturday's local scoreboard for April 22
Featuring prep track and field results, prep sports postponements and cancellations, Summit League men's and women's tennis championship results, and much more!
Girls track and field
East Grand Forks Indoor Invite
At UND’s Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, Friday
Team totals
East Grand Forks 205, United Clay-Becker 167, West Marshall 51, Kindred 26, Crookston 16
Winners and East Grand Forks top 3
60 – Elsa Stigen, UCB, :8.55; 2. Grace Jordheim, EGF, :8.65
200 – 1. Laura Burkel, UCB, :29.48; 2. Teagan Thornberg, EGF, :30.15
400 – 1. Katarina Vetter, UCB, 1:04.42; 2. Jerzey Perkerewicz, EGF, 1:05.53; 3. Geena Jorheim, EGF, 1:08.27
800 – 1. Lily Olson, UCB, 2:45.53; 2. Lydia Floden, EGF, 2:47.55; 3. Katherine Allard, EGF, 2:48.17
1,500 – 1. Olson, UCB, 5:29.83
3,000 – 1. Julie Strom, UCB, 13:42.01; 2. Audrey Floden, EGF, 14:06.33
60 hurdles – 1. Ashley Haas, Kindred, :10.53; 2. Shali Anderson, EGF, :10.57; 3. Allyson Batko, EGF, :11.55
300 hurdles – 1. Hannah Pederson, WM, :48.66; 2. Anderson, EGF, :52.05
4x200 relay – 1. EGF (Batko, Erin Bowman, Camryn Adams, Erin Wolff) 1:56.68
4x400 relay – 1. EGF (Adams, Perkerewicz, Allard, WOlff) 4:27.60; 3. EGF (Lydia Floden, Jordheim, Bowman, Thornberg) 4:46.28
4x800 relay – 1. EGF (Adrianna Gregoire, Katherine Allard, Meredith Allard, Lydia Floden) 11:11.07; 3. EGF (Kassidy Bustamante, Alexis Hitchcock, Jessa Robles, Audrey Floden) 11:43.5
Shot put – 1. Aaliyah Johnson, WM, 33-8
High jump – 1. Ingrid Rustad, UCB, 4-10
Pole vault – 1. Paige Michalski, WM, 8-6
Long jump – 1. Ali Henke, Kindred, 14-9.5; 2. Adams, EGF, 13-11.5; 3. Wolff, EGF, 13-9.5
Triple jump – 1. Pederson, WM, 33-6.25
Boys track and field
East Grand Forks Indoor Invite
At Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, Friday
Team totals
East Grand Forks 205, United Clay-Becker 167, West Marshall 51, Kindred 26, Crookston 16
Winners and East Grand Forks top 3
60 – 1. Bradley Olson, UCB, :7.61
200 – 1. Brayden Carlson, EGF, :24.50; 2. Landon Vigen, EGF, :25.27
400 – 1. Carlson, EGF, :53.98; 3. Brady Loer, EGF, :57.80
800 – 1. Seth Torgerson, UCB, 2:09.34
1,500 – 1. Hunter Jordheim, EGF, 4:30.99
3,000 – 1. Jordheim, EGF, 9:47.82
60 hurdles – 1. Cooper Smith, EGF, :9.46; 3. Kaden Vanyo, EGF, :9.73
300 hurdles – 1. Smith, EGF, :41.90
4x200 relay – 1. EGF (Vanyo, Vigen, Isaac Hartman, Cole Olson) 1:40.44; 3. EGF (Jason Briones, Juvenal Chavez, Tate Moore, Rylan Slack) 1:46.88
4x400 relay – 1. EGF (Smith, Carlson, Jace Fore, Loer) 3:46.51; 2. EGF (Cooper Boushee, Chavez, Eliot Afshari, Nolan Kluck) 4:05.87
4x800 – 1. UCB 9:17.65; 2. EGF (Boushee, Loer, Charles Nelson, Kluck) 9:38.94
Shot put – 1. Maverick Martine, EGF, 44-9; 2. Caleb Zejdlik, EGF, 44-4; 3. Messi Kalenda, EGF, 42-0
High jump – 1. Sam Senske, UCB, 6-4
Pole vault – 1. Afshari, EGF, 9-0
Long jump – 1. Olson, UCB, 20-6; 3. Smith, EGF, 19-2
Triple jump – 1. Jack Davis, Kindred, 37-7.5; 3. Vanyo, EGF, 37-2
Girls tennis
Saturday’s result
Wahpeton at Valley City, postponed
Friday’s results
Red River vs. West Fargo, postponed to 5/1 at 4 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Shanley 0
Boys tennis
Saturday’s results
Cambridge 7, Crookston 0
Hibbing 6, Crookston 1
Prep softball
Saturday’s results
May-Port-CG at West Fargo Horace, canceled
Crookston at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River tournament, postponed to May 6
Warroad at Osseo, postponed
Moorhead at Spring Lake Park, postponed
Friday’s results
Sacred Heart vs. Red Lake Falls, postponed
Fargo Davies at Fargo Shanley, canceled
West Fargo Horace at Kindred, canceled
East Polk vs. Red Lake County (at Bagley), postponed
East Polk at Bagley, postponed
Menahga DH at Wadena-Deer Creek, postponed
Prep baseball
Saturday’s results
Fargo South DH at Mandan, canceled
West Fargo Sheyenne DH at Bismarck Century, canceled
West Fargo Horace DH at Bismarck Legacy, canceled
Friday’s results
GF Central vs. Devils Lake, postponed to 5/20
Valley City DH at Fargo Davies, postponed to 5/20
West Fargo Horace DH at Fargo South, postponed to 5/19
Fargo Shanley DH at West Fargo, postponed to 5/20
Fargo North DH at Wahpeton, postponed to 5/20
West Fargo Sheyenne DH at Bismarck Legacy, canceled
Blackduck at Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, postponed
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Rockford, canceled
Girls soccer
Saturday’s results
Fargo Shanley 4, Bismarck Century 0
West Fargo Sheyenne at Fargo North, postponed to 5/6
College softball
Saturday’s results
Minnesota 3, Iowa 0
Wayne State 11-7, Minnesota Crookston 8-14
Winona State 4-3, Minot State 3-5
Upper Iowa 5-6, UMary 4-12
Hastings College 11-9, Jamestown 3-16
Friday’s results
Minnesota 6, Iowa 0
Upper Iowa 6-8, Minnesota Crookston 5-2
Jamestown 8-6, Doane 5-3
College baseball
Saturday’s results
N.D. State 4, Oral Roberts 2
Illinois 5, Minnesota 3
Bellevue 9, Mayville State 1
Friday’s results
Oral Roberts 10, N.D. State 0
Illinois 9, Minnesota 3
Augustana 7-12, Minnesota Crookston 1-1
Mayville State 4-3, Bellevue 2-4
Women’s tennis
Saturday’s results
MSU Mankato 4, UMary 0
Friday’s results
UMary 4, Winona State 3
Augustana 4, Minnesota Duluth 9
Sioux Falls 4, St. Cloud State 2
MSU Mankato 4, Southwest Minnesota State 0
Summit League tournament
In Tulsa, Okla.
Friday’s semifinals
Denver 4, Omaha 0
North Dakota 4, Kansas City 1
Singles
1. Nyah Kauders, UND, over Michela Xibilia 6-4, 6-3; 2. Laura Munoz-Baroja, KC, vs. Sapir Sela, UND, 6-4, 2-6, 2-1, unfinished; 3. Andrea Jansson, UND, vs. Kate Miley, KC, 6-3, 2-6, unfinished; 4. Joana Cardona, KC, over Jule Schulte 7-5, 6-3; 5. Nore Heinitz, UND, over Ana Timofeyeva 6-1, 6-1; 6. Angela Georgieva, UND, over Eva Kresovic 7-5, 6-3
Doubles
1. Sela/Jansson, UND, over Xibilia/Munoz-Baroja 6-3; 2. Heinitz/Schulte, UND, over Cardona/Miley 6-0; 3. Kresovic/Timofeyeva, KC, vs. Kauders/Charlotte Bowles, UND, 5-4, unfinished
Saturday’s championship
Denver 4, North Dakota 0
Singles
1. Taylor Melville, DU, over Nyah Kauders 6-0, 6-1; 2. Andrea Burguete, DU, over Sapir Sela 6-2, 6-0; 3. Britt Pursell, DU, over Andrea Jansson 6-0, 6-0; 4. Louise Wikander, DU, vs. Jule Schulte, UND, 6-2, 4-2, unfinished; 5. Caroline Driscoll, DU, vs. Nore Heinitz, UND, 6-2, 1-2, unfinished; 6. Claudia Martinez, DU, vs. Angela Georgieva, UND, 6-4, 3-0, unfinished.
Doubles
1. Sela/Jansson, UND, over Pursell/Melville 6-5, unfinished; 2. Martinez/Burguete, DU, over Heinitz/Schulte 7-5; 3. Wikander/Driscoll, DU, over Kauders/Charlotte Bowles 6-2
Men’s tennis
Summit League tournament
In Tulsa, Okla.
Friday’s semifinals
Denver 4, Omaha 3
Drake 4, North Dakota 0
Singles
1. Jeremy Schifris, D, over Gerhard Sullwald 6-2, 6-1; 2. Cian McDonnel, UND, over Matija Matic 7-6 (8-6), unfinished; 3. Oliver Johansson, D, over Edmond Aynedjian 6-1, 6-0; 4. Evan Fragistas, D, over Nikita Snezhko 6-3, 6-4; 5. O. Sonesson Lidholt, D, over Riley Odell 6-4, 4-4, unfinished; 6. Reid Jarvis, D, over Jerall Yasin 7-6 (7-5), 1-2, unfinished
Doubles
1. Sullwald/Snezhko, UND, over Matic/Jarvis 6-6 (3-3), unfinished; 2. Johansson/Sonesson Lidholt, D, over Aynedjian/McDonnell 7-5; 7-5; 3. Schifris/Fragistas, D, over Odell/Yasin 6-0
Saturday’s championship
Drake 4, Denver 1
