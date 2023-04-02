Saturday's local scoreboard for April 1

Girls track and field

Bison Snowbird Meet

In Fargo, Saturday

Winners and GF top 5 placers

60 dash -- 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 7.96

200 dash -- 1. Paige Renschler, FSH, 26.99

400 dash -- 1. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 59.25

800 run -- 1. Lauren Dosch, RR, 2:20.45

1,600 run -- 1. Madison Johnson, CAR, 5:31.59; 5. Emily Nelson, RR, 5:38.16

3,200 run -- 1. Brooklyn Herrick, WFH, 11:57.48

60 hurdles -- 1. Kate Laqua, FD, 9.69; 5. Sophie Brakke, RR, 9.84

4x200 relay -- 1. Fargo Davies (Alimath Salou, Ashlan Urness, Sanie Gayflor, Ashton Safranski) 1:47.99

4x400 relay -- 1. Red River (Dosch, Jocelynne Hoefs, Nelson, Schiller) 4:14.03

4x800 relay -- 1. West Fargo Sheyenne (Olivia Beschorner, Olivia Heilman, Jazlyn Heilman, Jersey Lang) 10:28.79

High jump -- 1. Danica Felland, MOR, 5-02.00

Pole vault -- 1. Emma Briggs, WF, 10-03.00

Long jump -- 1. Micah Sander, WFS, 16-07.00; 2. Brakke, RR, 15-11.25

Triple jump -- 1. Cayla Sailer, FD, 34-05.50

Shot put -- 1. Seely Stockmoe, FSH, 37-03.50

Boys track and field

Bison Snowbird Meet

In Fargo, Saturday

Winners and GF top 5 placers

60 dash -- 1. Ian Skari, WF, 7.01; 3. Caleb Severson, RR, 7.09

200 dash -- 1. Logan Weninger, CAR, 23.19; 5. Severson, RR, 23.45

400 dash -- 1. Austin Zulu, FS, 51.14; 4. Jonah Dafoe, RR, 53.04

800 run -- 1. Dafoe, RR, 2:04.07

1,600 run -- 1. Braxton Middaugh, FN, 4:43.34; 4. Micah Larsen-Schmidt, RR, 4:45.38

3,200 run -- 1. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 9:36.73; 3. Larsen-Schmidt, RR, 10:35.86; 5. Aidan Fiala, GFC, 10:52.66

60 hurdles -- 1. Trey Knoke, FN, 8.60; 2. Lukas Heydt, RR, 8.63; 5. Carter Byron, RR, 8.96

4x200 relay -- 1. Fargo South (Aiden Bourke, James Gaden, George Hanesgard, Austin Zulu) 1:33.26

4x400 relay -- 1. Red River A (Dafoe, Heydt, Severson, Grant Hoffarth) 3:34.55; 4. Red River B (Josh Neil, Elijah Dafoe, Kyle Schafer, Brody Andrade) 3:42.31

4x800 relay -- 1. Park Rapids (Logan Maanum, Blaine Hensel, Ephraim Bervig, Eli Bervig) 8:39.39; 4. Red River A (Hoffarth, Sam Baah, Isaac Dafoe, Matt Evans) 9:09.70; 5. Red River B (Andrade, Neil, Scott Johnson, Micah Schindler) 9:09.88

High jump -- 1. Kasen Baer, WF, 6-02.00

Pole vault -- 1. Soren Kaster, WFS, 13-06.00; Hudson Flom, RR, 12-00.00

Long jump -- 1. Nick Hasbargen, FD, 20-05.25; 2. Byron, RR, 20-02.00

Triple jump -- 1. Golden Deebom, FD, 42-05.75; 4. Ben Strand, RR, 39-09.25

Shot put -- 1. Brennan Palmer, FD, 49-09.00; 4. Logan Arason, RR, 47-11.00; 5. Zac Kuznia, , GFC, 46-08.50

Boys tennis

Friday’s results

Thief River Falls 5, Crookston 2

Crookston 6, Moorhead 1

College softball

Saturday’s results

Western Illinois 6, N.D. State 5

Minnesota Duluth 2-11, Minot State 0-0

St. Cloud State 12-7, UMary 1-5

Bellevue 7-5, Valley City State 3-8

Jamestown DH at Briar Cliff, postponed

Omaha 3-3,North Dakota 0-2

UND 000 000 0 --0 1 0

UNO 300 000 0 --3 5 0

WP: Kamryn Meyer; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 1x3; UNO: Meyer 16 SO, Lyndsey Tucker 2x2, R, Rachel Weber 2x3, R, RBI, Sydney Ross 1x3, R, Emma Durr RBI

UND 000 200 0 --2 4 1

UNO 020 010 0 --3 5 1

WP: Sydney Nuismer; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- UND: Katie Joten R, Mariah Peters 1x3, R, Katelyn Neumayer 1x3, 2 RBI; UNO: Nuismer 8 SO, Tucker 1x4, RBI, Weber 1x3, R, Marra Cramer RBI, Jaelle Johnson R, Olivia Aden R, Sophie Cerveny RBI

ADVERTISEMENT

College baseball

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 6, S.D. State 5

Ohio State 6, Minnesota 2

Sioux Falls 4-11, Minnesota Crookston 3-6

UMary 5-6, MSU Mankato 2-14

Jamestown 13, Midland 4

Friday’s results

N.D. State 10-8, S.D. State 2-9

Men’s hockey

NCAA Frozen Four tournament

At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Thursday’s semifinals

Minnesota vs. Boston, 4 p.m.; Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, April 8

National championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Women’s tennis

Saturday’s results

MSU Moorhead 6, Minnesota Crookston 1

UMary 6, Bemidji State 1

MSU Mankato 7, Minnesota Duluth 0

St. Cloud State 4, Southwest Minnesota State 3

College volleyball

Exhibition match canceled

Friday afternoon, the North Dakota State University women’s volleyball team was on a bus that went off Interstate 94 while traveling to an exhibition match scheduled for Saturday in Beach, N.D.

“The driver and passengers are all safe. We appreciate the timely assistance of first responders and others on-site who helped the team.”

Due to weather and road conditions, the team will be returning to Fargo tonight and Saturday’s exhibition match with Montana State has been canceled.