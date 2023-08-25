Will Vikings trade for quarterback Trey Lance? There’s evidence they might

Trey Lance desperately needs a change of scenery. What better place to resurrect his career than in his native Minnesota?

Not surprisingly, the Vikings were almost instantly linked to Lance as soon as reports surfaced that the San Francisco 49ers could be looking to move him. A native of Marshall, Minn., Lance is now the No. 3 quarterback on the 49ers’ depth chart, slotting in behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

Not ideal for Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, who was selected out of North Dakota State largely based on his potential.

To say it hasn’t worked out for Lance so far would be an understatement. He played sparingly as a rookie in 2021, then after being named the starter in 2022, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and hasn’t taken a snap for San Francisco since.

As a result of Lance going down, Purdy took over as the starter and quickly established himself as the franchise quarterback moving forward.

Now it appears Lance could be available to any team willing to part with a late draft pick.

It raises the question: Will the Vikings trade for Lance? There’s evidence they might.

Let’s start with the fact that there were reports this offseason that linked Lance to his home-state team.

If there is indeed truth to those rumors, and the Vikings had interest in the spring, they would surely still have interest in the summer, right?

Especially considering that Lance’s trade value has only decreased in that span and the Vikings could theoretically get him for pennies on the dollar.

Add in the fact that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has shown a willingness to acquire a depreciated asset in the past and there’s reason to believe Lance could intrigue him.

Remember, Adofo-Mensah is the same guy who flipped a late draft pick for receiver Jalen Reagor, a former first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, and did the same for defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, a former second-round pick by the Houston Texans.

Never mind that neither move has paid major dividends. These are perfect examples of Adofo-Mensah buying the dip, an ode to his past life as a commodities trader on Wall Street.

Any trade for Lance would be the ultimate version of a strategy he has already implemented a couple of times.

To be clear, if the Vikings decide to trade for Lance at some point, he almost certainly would have no impact on how they operate this season. Kirk Cousins is the starter in Minnesota, and Nick Mullens is the backup. The only person on the current roster who would be affected by a trade is rookie Jaren Hall.

Talking to head coach Kevin O’Connell this week, it sounds as if the Vikings plan to roster an extra quarterback this season in addition to Cousins and Mullens as a way to take advantage of a new rule passed by NFL owners this offseason. The new rule allows a team to dress an emergency quarterback without having to make that player active on game days. The only catch is that the emergency quarterback must be a member of the 53-man roster.

If the Vikings are already planning to keep Hall this season, it would make sense to go get Lance instead. Not only is Lance, 23, a couple of years younger than Hall, 25, he also seems to have more future upside as a starter based on his raw talent. Maybe there’s a chance that Lance could blossom with some time to develop in a new environment.

That could come into play for the Vikings as soon as next season with Cousins in line to become a free agent.

Though it’s far from a guarantee that Lance becomes a viable succession plan down the road, if Adofo-Mensah has proven anything since taking over, it’s that he probably wants to find out.