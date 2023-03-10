Zachary Kraft hits shot at the buzzer as Red River stuns defending state champion Minot

FARGO — Grand Forks Red River's Zachary Kraft wasn't happy with his play last weekend during the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

"I couldn't hit a shot," the senior guard said.

Kraft's memories of the North Dakota Class A state tournament are going to be much different.

Kraft's finger-roll at the buzzer lifted Red River to an 81-80 win over defending state champion Minot on Thursday in the state quarterfinals in the Fargodome.

Red River, the East Region No. 3 seed, will play East Region No. 1 Fargo Davies in the state semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the SHAC.

"Dream come true," Kraft said. "I've never been to state, so to hit a shot like this is huge."

Grand Forks Red River's Zachary Kraft (1) celebrates his buzzer beating game-winning basket against Minot during the North Dakota state boys high school basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Fargodome on Thursday, March 9, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

On the game-winning play, Red River in-bounded the ball on the sideline with 4.1 seconds left.

With fellow senior Reis Rowekamp on the bench with five fouls, Red River entered the pass in to Kraft near halfcourt.

Kraft crossed over three defenders near the 3-point line on the left wing, continuing toward the rim, leaving defenders behind.

Kraft's finger roll was challenged by a defender coming across from the opposite side of the court at the last moment but the shot had just enough elevation.

After the shot, Red River players chased Kraft around the court to start a celebratory dogpile.

Grand Forks Red River's Reis Rowekamp looks on in disbelief after the dramatic win over Minot during the North Dakota state boys high school basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Fargodome on Thursday, March 9, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

"The entire time coming in to state from Sunday to Wednesday, all you think about is your seniors and how you got here and how long they've been with the program," Red River coach Kirby Krefting said. "You want everything to be special for them. You want everything to be right."

It almost wasn't for Red River. Rowekamp, who had all 20 of his points in the second half, fouled out when he was called for an offensive foul with 6 seconds remaining.

Trailing by one, Red River then had to quickly foul Minot's Aric Winczewski with 4.9 seconds remaining.

Winczewski missed the front end of the bonus free throws. Red River collected the rebound and Krefting immediately called timeout to set up Kraft's heroics.

"We had a chance and they made a play at the end," Minot coach Dean Winczewski said. "I didn't have us prepared to put us in the right spots at the end. Sometimes you catch a break at the end and sometimes you don't. You have to give them credit. (Kraft) made a play at the end. I don't think we did a good job stopping the ball. We were afraid of fouling. We let him get downhill. That's me. That's the huddle. We weren't prepared, and I have to own that."

Grand Forks Red River's Pearce Parks hits a 3-point shot over Minot's Aric Winczewski during the North Dakota state boys high school basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Fargodome on Thursday, March 9, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Red River had to survive 39 points from Minot's Darik Dissette, a 6-foot-4 senior forward. Dissette, who's committed to North Dakota State, was 17-for-33 from the field and had seven rebounds and four assists.

The Magicians had two others in double figures. Morgan Nygaard finished with 13 points and Logan Conklin had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Riders countered Dissette with four big scorers. Kraft finished with 21 points (16 in the first half) on 6-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Rowekamp had 20, Pearce Parks 18 and Carter Byron had 15.

Red River finished 10-for-16 from 3-point range, receiving six from Kraft, two from Parks and one each from Byron and Logan Arason.

Grand Forks Red River's Zachary Oehlke grabs a pass away from Minot's Morgan Nygaard during the North Dakota state boys high school basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Fargodome on Thursday, March 9, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Rowekamp battled foul trouble throughout but found a rhythm in the second half. He was 8-for-15 from the field in the second half.

"I was face-guarded so tight in the second half," Kraft said. "My boy Reis came through in the second half and made shots and is the reason we won."